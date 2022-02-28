“The ‘Succession’ cast had a great time at the SAG Awards” links
  • February 28, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

The Succession cast won Best Drama Ensemble at the SAGs and they were so happy. Jeremy Strong got a lot of love in the room too. [Just Jared]
Caitrona Balfe wore a black cloud to the Outlander premiere last week. [LaineyGossip]
These Schiaparelli bags are freaking me out. [OMG Blog]
Beano the cat loves dinner time. [Dlisted]
I loved how few people clapped for Jared Leto at the SAGs. [RCFA]
John Mulaney’s SNL was… good? [Pajiba]
Some pretty stuff in the new Emilia Wickstead collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
Human trafficker Matt Gaetz has an opinion on masks. [Gawker]
Volodymyr Zelensky really was a famous actor & celebrity in Ukraine. [Towleroad]
A death in the Sister Wives family. [Starcasm]
History was made at the SAG Awards! [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to ““The ‘Succession’ cast had a great time at the SAG Awards” links”

  1. bettyrose says:
    February 28, 2022 at 12:20 pm

    Ugh @ that article saying it makes sense for Robyn as a divorced single mother to want to join a plural marriage. Why aren’t we talking about the value of communal families outside nuclear family structures? Sure, it “take a village” if you want to put it that way, but American family lives are possibly more isolated from community than any where else in the world. The capitalist dream of the single family home has us living far away from grandparents and aunts and uncles and cousins. Why does this discussion always have to be about sexist patriarchal structures like polygyny and not about forming communities (romantic or otherwise) that serve as extended families?

    ETA: And now I regret clicking that article instead of scrolling down and being enchanted by the awesomeness of Helen Mirren with the Succession cast. I love that she and Jeremy Strong are matching, but I’m sure that’s a coincidence.

    Reply
    • Isabella says:
      February 28, 2022 at 12:31 pm

      Thanks for the trigger warning, bettyrose.

      Reply
    • Emm says:
      February 28, 2022 at 12:54 pm

      Yes! It would be awesome (for example) to have a commune of single moms freed from any economic imperative to marry.

      Reply
    • Shannon says:
      February 28, 2022 at 1:28 pm

      Yes! I feel like the almighty NUCLEAR FAMILY is just that: nuclear and toxic. I can’t tell you how many of my family members have ZERO friends outside of their marriages and family. And it makes it even worse if your partner or family member is a dangerous person, because they then have no resources outside that tight knit group

      Reply
    • Lucy says:
      February 28, 2022 at 10:52 pm

      I read it and noted that one of Robyn’s sisters married a Jessop and had 11 of the 33 grandkids. Robyn’s first marriage was to a Jessop as well, which I know they’re a large family in that world, but still. Very interesting to read a polygamist obituary.

      Reply
  2. T3PO says:
    February 28, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    John Mulaney’s SNL was super funny I thought. They did a tribute to Ukraine which was beautiful and his part was funny. He owns his addiction, didn’t mention his divorce, and described his son’s legs as calzones that he just wants to eat which was very cute. I do wish him and baby the best. I get he’s a mess and he cheated, but I still hope people change for the better.

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      February 28, 2022 at 1:50 pm

      Agreed! I love those big musical numbers which they only seen to do when he’s there.
      And I like the blue and black checks in the Wickstead collection!

      Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      February 28, 2022 at 3:15 pm

      I know how much people hate Colin Jost but he was the writer who came up with the idea for the Ukrainian chorus and the candles spelling out Kyiv. Paul Rudd came in as a guest, he is of Jewish Ukrainian heritage. Seen talking to the chorus at the closing. Tina Fey was brought in as guest writer for last week.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 28, 2022 at 3:26 pm

      It was a lot better than I had anticipated, I don’t know why, I enjoyed his past SNL episodes. The subway musical number was fantastic, and I loved the tribute/homage/bit/whatever with the past hosts like Steve Martin and Candace Bergen etc.

      The Ukrainian chorus in the beginning was so moving and touching. If that was Jost’s idea, then it was a good one. I was wondering how SNL would handle their opening – its hard to be funny when one country invaded another one and we’re all scared of world war 3 – but it was handled really well.

      Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      February 28, 2022 at 4:54 pm

      Really? I thought the monologue was good, but other than that it was one of the worst recent episodes in recent memory. When the 1st skit was Monkey Judge, I knew it was a bad sign.

      Reply
      • Rural Juror says:
        February 28, 2022 at 6:23 pm

        Oh man, I loved Monkey Judge! I’m a lawyer, so maybe it hit differently for me, but that’s a bit I will probably re-watch several times.

  3. DiegoInSF says:
    February 28, 2022 at 3:19 pm

    Non related to content question but does anyone else get this when scrolling down on iPhone ever since the redesign where I scroll down and it automatically thinks I clicked to leave a reply and opens a reply window to at then I have to close, it happens so often now whenever reading comments and it wasn’t a problem before. I don’t even press hard when scrolling down and it drives me nuts! Or is it my phone??

    Reply
  4. Driver8 says:
    February 28, 2022 at 3:27 pm

    I have an Android. Happens constantly.

    Reply
  5. Busybody says:
    February 28, 2022 at 6:39 pm

    It popped up while I was reading your comments! I also find the ads that pop up on the side when I hold my phone horizontally to be very annoying—makes it impossible to read the article.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment