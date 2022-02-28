The White House will freeze & seize Russian assets, including yachts & mansions

For the first 48 hours of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I think the feeling between the European Union and the United States was one of extreme concern but almost resignation. Everyone knew that the invasion was all but inevitable, that Vladimir Putin would not change his mind, and that the whole thing would be a huge humanitarian disaster. Then President Zelensky showed just how brave he is, and the Ukrainian people showed their willingness to fight for their sovereign nation, their land, their people. It absolutely felt like there was such a change in how other world leaders were dealing with Ukraine and with Putin from Friday night, through the weekend. Suddenly, everyone found themselves on the same page, even world leaders who had been reticent to support stronger sanctions and military coordination.
On Saturday, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, the UK and Canada formally condemned Russia together and announced their latest round of sanctions aimed at squeezing the lifeblood out of Russia’s economy and destroying Putin’s goodwill with his oligarchs. On Sunday, Japan joined this group. From the White House press release:
First, we commit to ensuring that selected Russian banks are removed from the SWIFT messaging system. This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally.
Second, we commit to imposing restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions.
Third, we commit to acting against the people and entities who facilitate the war in Ukraine and the harmful activities of the Russian government. Specifically, we commit to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship—so called golden passports—that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems.
Fourth, we commit to launching this coming week a transatlantic task force that will ensure the effective implementation of our financial sanctions by identifying and freezing the assets of sanctioned individuals and companies that exist within our jurisdictions. As a part of this effort we are committed to employing sanctions and other financial and enforcement measures on additional Russian officials and elites close to the Russian government, as well as their families, and their enablers to identify and freeze the assets they hold in our jurisdictions. We will also engage other governments and work to detect and disrupt the movement of ill-gotten gains, and to deny these individuals the ability to hide their assets in jurisdictions across the world.
This is fundamentally a commitment between North American and European leaders to gut the Russian economy, handcuff the oligarchs and decimate Russians’ access to their international financing and lenders. The White House went even further, promising to “launch a multilateral Transatlantic task force to identify, hunt down, and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian companies and oligarchs – their yachts, their mansions, and any other ill-gotten gains that we can find and freeze under the law.” JOE BIDEN IS COMING FOR YOUR YACHTS.
Well, all of that scared the bejesus out of Vladimir Putin, because he’s a very small man hiding in a bunker. So he and Ukrainian president Zelensky have now agreed to “talks” which will be held at the Belarus border. We’ll see.
About time they went after the oligarchs and hit them where it hurts financially. I do feel for the Russian people who have to suffer because of Putin and his rich friends. The ruble is in free fall and the financial sanctions** are having an immediate affect.
*Hope they uncover the Russian financial ties to the GOP as an added bonus
I absolutely detest trump and the gop. However my guess is that there are many powerful members of both parties that have financial ties to Russian oligarchs. It’s the rich folks world and money trumps party, values, and even national loyalty.
exaclt what I was coming to say! let’s watch Trump and Friends & family bank account activities…
My knowledge is limited ! I am fully behind the sanctions and freezing of the political Russians who are gaining from the invasion. But they are also taking assets,freezing swift from non government civillians!? Thats not fair is it!? I could be wrong,like the owner of the Chealsea Football club,why is he being punished!?
This is not a fulsome explanation but there is a class of Russian oligarchs, with deeply suspicious wealth in the billions, which they were able to acquire from the fall of the USSR through intense corruption. All of them have very very close ties to Putin, and know that so long as they stay quiet and useful they can continue to acquire their wealth (ie. continue to rob Russia of any future, the majority live in crushing poverty). They have been taking over major world capitals (there are places in London where it’s nothing but oligarchs). Roman Abrimovich was one of the first (and more brutal in tactics) to grab national assets at the fall of the USSR. No matter how much he tries to convince the west, he is very much (at best) a very active enabler or putins regime and (at worst) actively supporting it. No Russian oligarch is an “ordinary Russian citizen”- they knew. They know. They dont care. Note: My family fled at the fall of the Soviet Union, because they knew exactly how this would end up.
Oh wow! Thanks so much for taking time to explain Pickles.
My understanding from friends in the Mediterranean is that the Russian Oligarchs have been buying up property left and right in last 10 years. It may seem unfair, but the Oligarchs need to be hit as well. The saying: one hand washes the other is universal in all languages for a reason.
HIT THEM WHERE IT HURTS – THE WALLETS AND BANK ACCOUNTS.
Thank you for your post, you’re awesome.
They are targeting oligarchs who are close to Putin even if they’re not members of his government. Putin is known to be hiding his money on their accounts around the world, which is why no one can actually estimate his wealth. Abramovic, the owner of Chelsea FC, is rumored to be close to Putin.
The government can seize assets here in the US. The oligarchs can go to court but some of them don’t want too much scrutiny on where those assets came from and how their money is made. They want these criminals to put the squeeze on Putin although some are reporting that Putin has literally lost his mind.
Anyone with real assets in Russia, have generally gotten them illegally. It was a communist country with all manufacturing, farming, mineral, and technical assets held by the government. When communism fell to capitalism, the strong men of Russian sold themselves/took ownership of these enormous assets for a song. It’s not their money. They are thieves.
Hi Noki. My knowledge is also limited! But my guess is that Putin can not work in isolation. Even the most powerful ass needs support to maintain power. In Putin’s case, he needs the support of uber-wealthy Russians. If they start to feel the pinch, they may decide Putin’s actions aren’t in their best interest and pressure him to change tactics, or they may decide Putin himself is not in their best interests and want new leadership. Roman Abramovich, the owner of the Chelsea football club, helped bring Putin to power, he is Putin’s close friend and confidant and one of his biggest influences. US intelligence believes he is Putin’s financial middleman, some believe he purchased Chelsea at Putin’s behest. Abramovich was the first to recommend Putin to Yeltsin to be his successor and he personally interviewed each and every candidate to Putin’s cabinet before they were approved. He is neck deep.
It’s pretty simple, to apply pressure.
Russia is a kleptocracy, so essentially run like a mob.
Putin and his people have stakes in many companies – those companies take a stake in smaller companies in exchange for being able to operate. They skim money off of the companies and corporations at every level.
This is my issue. Those smaller companies will be pinched. And those smaller companies might be run by legit operators that are somewhat or fully unaware of their financiers.
It’ll hurt, but I think it’s worth it considering the gravity of this.
I believe the hope is that if the West squeezes the oligarchs and wealthy Russians, they, in turn, will squeeze Putin to withdraw. Putin is himself a very rich man, but his wealth pales in comparison to what some Russians have. If the super wealthy begin to suffer, they will apply the pressure to Putin to scale back the war, and that is only a good thing. He needs to be getting hit from all sides.
I don’t want there to be war.
But I also feel that we need to stand up to Putin.
Zelensky’s leadership has been history defining. The bravery and courage of Ukrainians has been inspiring. And, despite my up-and-down feelings on Pres. Joe – I think he’s done an amazing job navigating this crisis.
I hope Putin loses. And Lukashenko (sp?) loses. And this becomes a realization that freedom and democracy are things we have to continue to fight for – and breaks us from our apathy here in the USA.
As far as I know the owner of the Chelsea club is one of the closest Putin’s allies and even personal friend. It’s possible to suppose that he gained his millions with Putin’s help. BTW, he failed to condemn the war till now.
Oops! Tried to answer to Noki.
+1
Yeah, folks can critique Biden, but he absolutely has experience with global geopolitics and international diplomacy. He is, also quite frankly, level-headed. He knew how to best maneuver this crisis. The US coming in with guns blazing would have escalated violence–to the point of wide-scale peril for Ukraine and possibly crippling the US.
I agree, HelloDolly! Well said.
Keep those assets to pay reparations to Ukraine unless Putin does so voluntarily.
And to pay reparations to ordinary Russian folk whose country had been continously plundered in the last 30 years by these criminals, politicians and oligarchs.
I wouldn’t trust Putin or his Belorussian BFF as far as I could throw them. If I were in Zelenskyy’s shoes I would probably try to work out a virtual meeting, or failing that bring at least a dozen bodyguards and not drink any tea.
From what I understand, he’s not there himself, I believe certain cabinet ministers on both sides are doing the negotiations. He’d be insane to walk into a room full of Russians right now.
Apparently and reportedly (let’s see if it’s true) Abramovich is part of the peace talks on behalf of Ukraine???
I didn’t see that, where did that info come from? Honestly, I’d be very surprised if it were true.
It was reported on ITV (London TV look up ITV Abramovich and you’ll find it) … I have my doubts… Honestly, since it was a statement from Abramovich spokesman, I very much doubt it…
I just read an article about a Ukrainian sailor in Majorca who tried to scuttle a yacht belonging to the director of a Russian state arms firm. He was utterly unapologetic about it, saying his actions came after he saw footage of Russian helicopter attacks and the aftermath of a missile that hit an apartment building. He’s currently out on bail, and I hope he gets off and that his actions will inspire others. Our sanctions unfortunately can’t reach all of these oligarchs, but they all need to suffer. Their money and support help to prop up Putin and facilitate his war crimes. I’m not advocating physical harm to them (though I’m sure few of us would lose sleep over that), but their property should be considered fair game. These people are so greedy and selfish that destroying their precious yachts would probably hit them harder than attacks on their person.
Vladimir Putin is not scared. He’s living in his own world now. The only people worried are the people around him.
The talks are already happening in Belarus right now.
Oh please, what are they saying… Very curious person here…
I don’t think its just the sanctions etc.. that has scared the sh!t out of him, it’s that the invasion is NOT going to plan, he vastly underestimated the Ukrainian resistance and they were prepared for it. He also did NOT expect the EU to send the Ukranians guns and ammo – at some point I predict that the Ukranian gov will ask for military assistance from either the EU and/or NATO. Remember Ukraine is a sovereign nation (not part of NATO or the EU), they will have to request ‘boots on the ground’ assistance – at the moment they do not need it as they are holding their own.
The EU commission is considering making Ukraine a member – this is one of the things that has Putin sh!tting bricks enough to use the nuclear threat. Also if its true that he runs out of money to fund the invasion after 15 days, I don’t think his oligarchs will be happy to cough up more money to fund his ‘war on nazisim’ esp if they are about to lose their mega yachts.
DU, yes to all you said. Well said. And Russia is beginning to look weak because of all this. Putin may have created bigger problems – serves him right too. It would be hilarious to see Ukraine as an EU member – from Putin not wanting them in NATO now there is an EU possibility. Putin should be scared.
And if I were NATO I would be reconsidering Ukraine on their NATO membership – i think one of the things that kicked this off was that it was only recently NATO rejected the Ukrainian membership bid. I believe that emboldened Putin to do what he did – he didn’t think the rest of the world would do anything to stop him.
My friends over seas said the same last week. Putin did not want Ukraine in NATO and that was his trigger. I find it deliciously sweet Karma that now not only may NATO be on the table for Ukraine but EU as well. My one question is why he thought threatening the west and the Scandinavian countries would be a wise move.
He thought they would surrender just like that and he didn’t expect Europe and the US to be sending weapons to the Ukrainian people…
This whole thing was a massive miscalculation. I think Putin went in, expecting Ukraine not to fight, and used old equipment and conscripts, with the real purpose being to weaken NATO. Then Zelenski came out with both guns blazing and the Ukraine citizenry came out with molotov cocktails in each hand and it became apparent that sending 19 year old conscripts into a war zone in old equipment was ill-advised (especially as citizens of these countries (at least in the Russian metropolitan centers, not necessarily rural areas) view one another as cousins, 17% of the Ukranian army itself is comprised of women, and many combatants are ordinary citizens, which makes it psychologically hard for Russian troops to even want to advance).
That bought time for the west to get inspired with a cohesive response and to get countries reluctant to take action fully on board. By the time the weekend ended, Germany had reversed course on SWIFT and on sending real armaments and bulking up its defense budget (vs. simply not objecting to other countries doing so across its borders), Kosovo requested consideration on an application to join NATO, Finland/Sweeden/Norway are now pushing back on the Russian narrative on NATO, Turkey suspended all but slim access to Russia through certain waterways that are critical for southern advance, and even Kazakhstan refused to send reinforcement troops in support of Russia.
Now Russia has basically lost ALL the soft power it had been building to become the primary energy supplier throughout Europe, which would have made them immensely more powerful, they’ve lost a lot of lives in this conflict, they’ve lost face in that it took this long for them to still have little progress and have to resort to talks with Ukraine, and now Putin has to actually burn through his “fortress economy” on a conflict where he had damn little to gain in the first place. Talk about poorly spent powder.
@superashes… Kazakhstan also? Wow… That’s .. That’s unexpected… Kind of… Kazakhstan is trying to grow closer to Europe, they are even planning on changing alphabets from Cyrilic to Latin one… So maybe not that surprising… They want to do negotiations with Europe…
Good for them…
Yep, they also refused to recognize Putin’s newly designated independent areas in Ukraine:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/live-blog/russia-ukraine-live-updates-n1289976/ncrd1289985#liveBlogCards
Kazakhstan is interesting politically. Because of the location, it is critically important to China for its Belt and Road initiative, but it also shares a border and history with Russia, to the point that after political upheaval earlier this year the President requested help from Russia, which went in with troops to quell protests, which then quietly left the region (presumably to demonstrate the benefits to leadership of being within the Russian sphere of influence).
I think Kazakhstan basically tries to toe a delicate line of maintaining good relations with the West, China and Russia, while recognizing the tension from the fact that each of Russia and China prefer it stay in their sphere of influence. I think the west just tries to stay out of their internal affairs and is only involved insofar as Kazakhstan is a trading partner for energy purposes.
With that background in mind, it makes sense that they would not jump in with both feet in the Ukraine conflict, and instead just avoid supporting any one side.
What I think is fascinating, is that Russia and China continue to keep up the facade that there is any real partnership amongst them, given that historically they are enemies and countries like Kazakhstan reveal the ease with which a conflict could easily erupt between them.
From what I read, there’s some interest from Kazakhstan to try to extend their import/export industry and economical relationships to the EU (hence the changing in alphabet). To some point they are trying to get a tiny bit closer to Europe .. I mean, the EU represent almost 30% of the country’s trade and they are the sole Asian country to have ratified the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement… They don’t want to lose that…
@superashes I agree with your analysis. I think Putin really bought in to his own fantasy that Russian speaking Ukrainians would welcome or at least be indifferent to an invasion. It’s delusional & ahistorical, but Putin is physically & mentally unwell, isolated & paranoid.
The invasion needed to succeed in a few days. That failed. Attempting a blitzkrieg-style attack with one echelon of tanks without infantry support was a bizarre strategy from the start. Putin has experience with special operations, not military/war strategy. I think he thought he’d be encountering 2014 Ukraine forces or Georgia in 2008. There will still be tremendous pain & losses, but I’ve thought from the start that there’s no way Putin makes it out of this alive. I think he knows that, too, so he’ll want to hurt as many people as he can on the way out.
It will take a while for Ukraine to join the EU, if they join at all. It would have taken years of transformation even before Russia started the war. Ukraine does not fulfill the Copenhagen criteria (neither politically nor economically) and it seems extremely unwise to disregard those given the fact that the EU has ineffective ways to sanction members and is facing the consequences of knowingly or unknowingly ignoring them in the past (Romania had way too much corruption to fulfill the criteria when they joined– they receive billions of EU grants every year that land in the packets of corrupt officials rather than benefitting the people and I probably don’t have to explain the issues with Hungary, Poland and Greece.
The EU commission cannot make Ukraine a member without every single member state agreeing to it and they wouldn’t (at the moment!).
NATO is a different story though! I hope Finland and Sweden join, too.
Most countries will say no, for now at least. It’s not fair for countries that have applied years ago and are still waiting for a response…
Just as the peace talks began, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with rockrts and missiles causing scores of casualties.
They’ve sent both Chechen and Wagner Group mercenaries to Kyiv with the sole aim to execute people on a “kill list” they have, starting with Zelensky:
” The mercenaries have been told that Putin wants a brief pause to show that he is negotiating with Zelensky, but assured them that no deal would be reached and that the effort would be simply “smoke and mirrors”, according to a source close to senior members of the Wagner Group.
…
The mercenaries are awaiting a signal from the Kremlin and have been promised hefty bonuses for killings in the next few days and safe passage out of Ukraine before the end of the week.”
(Report from The Times of London.)
Putin will continue in his brutality to avoid embarrassment.
Maybe some of his buddies who don’t want to lose their ill-gotten gains will take care of Putin.
The Chechen groups mobilized before the talks began, but also got their asses handed to them almost immediately according to reports, which, if true, is glorious considering Chechnya is nothing more than a Russian appendage governed by a vicious warlord who is only in power because of his extreme allegiance to Putin. The Wagner group was also mobilized back in January, which is how far back third-party planning for this bullshit actually went (likely much longer than that). For what its worth, we also have retired SEAL team members along with others over there now as part of a foreign legion supporting Ukraine. I’m also not convinced that we aren’t actually boots in the skies as well, to be totally honest.
This probably all started in 2015. When Trump announced his running for president. Putin helped him win to disrupt the U.S. to the point they wouldn’t or couldn’t help elsewhere around the globe. Were trying to fight our own civil war here. He just didn’t think Trump would lose in 2020. So he had to go on with his plans anyway. Plus he didn’t believe Biden would be so good at uniting the rest of the world against him. I know the Ukrainian people fighting for their own country have done all the heavy lifting. But the economic part is what is going to stop Putin.
I think the planning went back to the 2000’s, and Trump’s presidency perhaps delayed matters as Putin preferred to wait and see if Trump could fully neuter NATO before moving into Ukraine, his experiment in Crimea having been a success where his experiment in Georgia was generally a failure.
Be it a psychological shift toward authoritarianism, race-based valuations in comparing geopolitical power, or simple short shortsightedness of trying to score points on a political opponent in a two-party system, there is an undeniable vein of thought in our country landing on an extreme party line that Russia is an ally, or at least a misunderstood non-enemy. This line of thinking, on all lines, was facilitated by close to a decade of information warfare and actual cash lobbying by Putin, with the purpose of advancing Russia at our expense.
Putin, nursed by the teat of the KGB in his hatred of the west, is now and has always been an enemy. I’m very interested to see what types of changes become observable in social media and in the political voices as folks are now unable to cash Russian checks.
It is undeniable that even members of Congress were known to espouse suspiciously pro-Russia and pro-Putin opinions. Dana Rohrabacker, who years ago met with and befriended KGB Agents, to Tulsi Gabbard welcoming Russian grooming. It is shocking these matters were never the complete scandals they deserved to be at the time they were uncovered.
Russia has said peace talks are over, just heard it on TV? According to TASS …
Mistake..
I hope that Putin is done in by members of his own cabinet. I hope that once they lose everything, they will turn on the man who caused it.
Whelp, as someone who lived in Miami for 20 years, half of the boat slips just cleared out and are sailing for the Caymans.
Dry interesting. Do you know if the owners and families are leaving also? Wondering about their destinations.
*very interesting
@Southern Fried, I’m genuinely sorry – I was being sarcastic but I can see how you could take it literally. There is a heavy presence of Russian businessmen and wealthy families in Miami – everyone jokes about the Russian Mob in Miami and it’s only *a little* funny.
Also…this is billions – with a “b”. It would take decades to figure out where everything is stashed. He’s not worried. I wish he was because self-interest would be the only thing to stop him.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbeswealthteam/2022/01/27/as-biden-mulls-sanctions-three-theories–on-how-putin-makes-his-millions/?sh=416012c25b43
The Biden administration has handled this beautifully. They mobilized the entire world to act against Putin and his invasion and is hurting him where it counts – his money, his friend’s money, supply lines and air space access. Also, the world has now seen how deep the corruption runs in Russia – their soldiers and young nad untrained for the most part, their equipment is not in good shape and their supplies are almost nonexistent. At every step of the chain of command, people lied and took their bite of the Apple, and now the rotten core is exposed to the world.
My hubby, now retired, was in charge of the planning for NATO’s communications response in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine that involved NATO troops. He’s been seething. He was calling for personal sanctions on Putin so he’s thrilled that happened. Time for penalties that hurt Putin and his buddies rather than the average Russian citizen. Time to start kicking people out of countries too. Those oligarchs have kids studying in foreign universities including the us. Time to say bye. There’ve been a lot of Facebook posts showing how to boycott Russian gas companies. I’m hoping a boycott starts on advertisers on Tucker Carlson, Laura ingraham et Al. And I’d go after Belarus as well. They deserve it for their leader refusing to step down despite losing and cracking down on protesters. Now he’s allowing the country to be used in the invasion. I hope this eventually brings him down. Free Belarus as well.
Ukraine wanted to join nato and was in preliminary stages. That’s a large part of what triggered Putin in 2014. You can’t join if you’re in a conflict or likely one because of article 5 being triggered. He was going to make sure they couldn’t. So nato isn’t going to send troops in. But they ARE sending an ass load of munitions and there’s no end in sight to it. Ammunition, guns, anti aircraft and air defense devices, and more. They’re providing financial assistance and sending personnel to help deal with the refugees. And I guarantee you the Ukrainian military has likely received training. As nato put it, they e been providing support for a long time to allow Ukraine to defend itself.
And I thought it was feeling a bit tense at our house… Thanks for sharing your info. I hope for a boycott of those fox traitors and traitorous GQP office holders are unceremoniously kicked out of office, arrested and charged with treason.
What’s frustrating to me is that we (USA) have vaporized our good will in terms of international meddling with the Iraq War so we couldn’t just come in guns blazing day 1 of this sh*t show.
Also, Vlad overplayed his hand by threatening Finland and Sweden, IMO. I think that was over the line for those countries who were holding out before.
NATO or the US can’t because that would mean bloodshed all over Europe… I do hope NATO stays out in terms of fighting and keeps providing machinery… Europe has been destroyed twice… Twice too many…
It’s actually a misconception that the US couldn’t have intervened because of our Iraq/Afghanistan history. Our past conflicts have no impact on how we react to future ones in this way, we’ve had no qualms in the past mixing it up in multiple areas. We can’t or won’t participate directly because it then essentially becomes the US going to war with Russia and that’s far too dangerous a proposition for the world. We can’t rush into a war with a nuclear power like that. Also, we’re not obligated to because Ukraine isn’t a NATO member yet, which is probably part of why Putin felt comfortable invading now and felt that he couldn’t wait.
@LaurieLee all of what you said…. Cold was still exists…
@Colby Going in with guns blazing is not the right answer. That’s always been a mistake in the past and cost lives unnecessarily. That choice should be made deliberately not emotionally. And this is Europe’s backyard, US needs to follow EU’s lead, not be that asshole US stereotype everyone hates. Biden is doing this the right way to cement our alliances and convince the reluctant ones to join.
How they are currently handling this is brilliant. The way Joe Biden and his team have done this is seriously really smart. This needs to be done carefully and strategically in order to save Ukraine. They must have Russia take care of Putin itself.
I just want to say I am SO glad that Biden is our president right now. If it were Trump, he’d probably be sending US troops to HELP Putin. Or something like that.
I think we may be witnessing Putin’s ultimate undoing (and it’s about damn time).
Hey, just posted the same down, didn’t see your post.
I’m so glad Biden is president, too. With Trump in office, I don’t think the world would have united so quickly against Putin. Biden has always been a consensus builder.
Well that’s going to cut into trumps profits with his whole “Russians come have a baby at my resort” plan
I see that Swiss banks are freezing Russian assets. There’s at least $11 billion held by Kremligarchs and their numbered businesses in Swiss banks, nearly one-third of Russian banking assets worldwide. Switzerland also stated that they are ready to take in those who need protection and also to support the neighbouring countries affected. They’ve also amended their watchlist to include 363 individuals and four companies that the EU has put on its sanctions list to punish Moscow. Amazing — good old neutral Switzerland is finally putting its secretive foot down!
Thank god Biden is president. I do not want to imagine the shitstorm of what could have gone on if cheetto Mussolini was in charge.
It is hard to see how Russia comes out of this in a decent state. The ruble has literally bombed in the last day (for referenced, a ruble is now worth less than a US penny). Four countries – Ukraine, Sweden, Finland and Kosovo – are now requesting fastracked admission to NATO. Switzerland dropped its neutrality policy to sanction Russia and freeze their money. The Russian economy is already seeing inflation and it could top 10% soon. Part of me is sad for this, because it is the average Russian citizen who will pay the most, but maybe it is necessary. Realistically, Putin will not be voted out. He will simply end elections before that happens. At this point, the best option for removing him may be a coup in which the military eliminates him. Granted, they’d probably install somebody else who is hostile to democracy, but less set on world domination.
The ruble being worth less than a penny has got to hurt! Such an extreme!
Will be curious how freezing Russian assets in the US affects Trump Org. Junior or Eric basically admitted they got all their investment from Russian sources once banks in the US stopped giving them loans.
Cheeto is working hard for Putin, he knows where his bread is buttered.
Russian asset you say? There’s one in maralago.
Oligarchical kleptocracy/Kleptocratic oligarchy. It’s an energy based extractive economy that went from funding a military machine to funding oligarchs and greased government officials, who then took the wealth generated and parked it outside of the country, further extraction. Hit them where it counts, and put a stranglehold their global lifestyles and lifelines. No more flying friendly skies or sailing the open seas.
As stated above, repatriate them: no more Gucci lifestyle and Gstaad skis. Putin has always been Russia housebound. Freeze, seize, and squeeze: the accounts, the assets, their movement. Excellent analyses up-thread regarding the geopolitics involved. Putin did miscalculate massively based on previous Western responses. The real heroes are the Ukrainian people who they stood up and they forced Western democracies to stand up to the creep of totalitarianism hitching a ride on populism. I also believe as stated up-thread that Putin is isolated and, physically and deeply mentally unwell. The ramblings of a madman in the vein of Saddam Hussein. And I agree with Superashes there are unacknowledged boots on the ground and in the skies.
Yeah, Trump’s assets = laundered Russian assets
I replied down threat but I intended this comment Re: Mar-A-Lago. Should’ve been seized a long time ago.
I want to thank all my “Celebitches” on here (commenters) who are so globally aware, educated and intelligent. I constantly am learning more on here! Amazing!
Me too! I highly appreciate these erudites.
Question: Won’t the ruble worth hurt mostly Russian citizens and not Putin or his oligarchs? I’ve read that Putin has billions of dollars all over the world and that most of the oligarchs have not been targeted. Does Putin really care if the average Russian suffers? He is having peaceful protesters in Russia arrested in the streets.
A good friend of mine told me this past weekend-the whole world knows what needs to be done to stop Putin because he will not stop grabbing and destroying lives.