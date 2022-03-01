“Caitriona Balfe carried a sunflower to the HCA Film Awards” links

Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe went to the HCAs. [JustJared]
Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga had a friendly reunion at the SAGs. [LaineyGossip]
Colton Underwood is engaged. [Dlisted]
What happened during the Euphoria finale? (Spoilers.) [Pajiba]
Men wore some very boring suits & tuxedos at the SAGs. [GFY]
500,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled their country since the invasion. [Buzzfeed]
I didn’t even recognize Lily James in Versace. [Egotastic]
Kansas gerrymandered the hell out of their map. [Towleroad]
Jessica Chastain, before she was famous. [Seriously OMG]
The new Gucci collection is a disaster! [Tom & Lorenzo]
You can compliment President Zelensky’s leadership and bravery without exhibiting “thirst” or what have you. The man is trying to lead his people through an invasion by a nuclear power, stop treating him like a K-Pop star. [Jezebel]
I’m not on social so I had not heard about the thirsting, and while I do think he is an attractive man, values of fairness and equity and Valor are admirable and attractive but c’mon, read the room, now is not the time totally inappropriate.
Also I had to look up whether Gucci was collaborating with Adidas and apparently they are, as that’s all I took from the extremely ugly collection. I think there were a few good pieces but few good outfits.
The Euphoria finale was so disappointing, but I guess there was a lot of behind the scenes drama this season. Anyway. it’s absolutely ridiculous (light spoiler that reveals nothing) that they dropped the storyline of Rue *stealing* $10k worth of drugs from a dealer who promised some truly awful things would happen if Rue crossed her. Maybe they’ll pick that up next season, who knows, but until know the show has been reasonably within the realm of possibility. I won’t comment on any spoiler plot points.
The closest thing to a “thirst” post I’ve made about Zelensky was a meme saying “Things That Can Be Seen From Space: the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Amazon River, the Grand Canyon, and the Balls of Volodymyr Zelensky.”
Not sorry. 👍
I’ve read that several times on Twitter and, while I fully agree, I’d like to include all Ukrainians regardless of gender in that meme. Their courage is awe-inspiring.
Seeing this photo of Caitríona Balfe’s header photo is next to the header photo of Kate is a bit jarring. Kate is 2 years younger than Cait and she looks a good deal older. Also Caitríona is such a beauty.
Agreed lol but a bit unfair as Caitriona was literally a supermodel.
True. But it’s not just the beauty, it’s the aging.
And a time traveling nurse/doctor.
@girl_ninja – I get your point. A supermodel and a princess have probably had equal opportunities to care for their skin.
“Put these seeds in your pockets so sunflowers will grow where your body drops!” #Istandwithukraine
The thirst for Zelensky must be driving Putin up the wall tho as he loves to come across as virile and macho.
If it’s driving Putin crazy, I’m happy to do my part. Is that thirsty to even joke about? Oh well. I watched a video last night of Zelensky gyrating in PVC pants and stiletto heels on a comedy program – it was in my news feed. I didn’t go looking for it. Somehow I doubt Zelensky cares if the rest of the planet has just discovered his comic hijinks as long as it’s bringing the needed attention to Ukraine’s plight. But no I myself haven’t posted anything thirsty about him.
Forgive me, isn’t his name Zelenskyy with 2 ys? It seems to be reported differently in different places, so I’m not sure which it is.
It’s a transliteration from a non-Latin alphabet, so there’s probably differing view points on the correct version.
Apparently Zelenskyy is the version he uses himself in English (see his Twitter handle). He’s also used Zelenskiy. But most news sources I’m reading seem to dislike the double y.
Thank you BettyRose! So helpful. That makes sense. And thank you Emma!
That asshole Putin and his picture of himself bare-chested on a horse. He’s dying to be thirsted over, but he’s a reptilian, cold, small man (as per former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright) with a shriveled heart.
I’ll add that Putin is a coward, murderer and thief.
Catorina is stunning and am glad she’s getting more notoriety. She’s head and shoulders above half Hollywood A list as an actor. I wish she would get Nicole Kidmans roles as unfortunately her face cannot express anymore.
LOVE her outfit I’d wear that ij a heartbeat and sunflower is very meaningful touch.