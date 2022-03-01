“Caitriona Balfe carried a sunflower to the HCA Film Awards” links

Embed from Getty Images

Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe went to the HCAs. [JustJared]

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga had a friendly reunion at the SAGs. [LaineyGossip]

Colton Underwood is engaged. [Dlisted]

What happened during the Euphoria finale? (Spoilers.) [Pajiba]

Men wore some very boring suits & tuxedos at the SAGs. [GFY]

500,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled their country since the invasion. [Buzzfeed]

I didn’t even recognize Lily James in Versace. [Egotastic]

Kansas gerrymandered the hell out of their map. [Towleroad]

Jessica Chastain, before she was famous. [Seriously OMG]

The new Gucci collection is a disaster! [Tom & Lorenzo]

You can compliment President Zelensky’s leadership and bravery without exhibiting “thirst” or what have you. The man is trying to lead his people through an invasion by a nuclear power, stop treating him like a K-Pop star. [Jezebel]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images