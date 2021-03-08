Bethenny Frankel is ‘sorry if I hurt or offended you’ for smearing Meghan before interview

Bethenny Frankel may be giving out gift cards and water to disaster victims, but she’s shown her racist a*s so many times. Last summer she praised Princess Beatrice’s small wedding in comparison in Meghan’s, considering that Meghan later left the royal family. When people called her out on it, she tweeted “If I don’t agree with someone’s path and choices, does that make me a racist?” Racist says what? This time, Bethenny spewed some more hate at Meghan ahead of her interview with Oprah. You can see those tweets below. She retweeted some of the disgusting press coverage of Meghan with the typical “she’s so privileged and social-climbing, what does she have to complain about?” criticism.
In the Oprah interview we learned that Meghan was suicidal when she was pregnant and being smeared by the British press and simultaneously pushed out by her husband’s racist family. They told her she couldn’t get help, she couldn’t get security and that her family would be financially cut off. Everything was so much worse behind the scenes than we could have imagined. To that Bethenny tweeted a “sorry if you were offended.”
Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry
— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021
I 💯 give Harry a break. This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events. If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast #justbwithbethenny it’s littered with my opinion. https://t.co/0OTvxRlk41
— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021
I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you.
— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 8, 2021
Bethenny hasn’t deleted any of these tweets yet, nor has she issued a better apology despite the Sussex squad rightfully coming for her. She knows that she needs to say “I was wrong and I was racist,” she knows how apologies work. Instead she’s saying “I’m sorry if you were offended” because she doesn’t think it was offensive, even in light of everything we learned in that interview. She’s also criticizing Meghan still, in a roundabout way, for doing the interview and is giving Harry a pass. Meghan upsets racists for existing and for doing an exemplary job in a space that mediocre white people have had to themselves. Other mediocre white people feel threatened by that. People like Bethenny Frankel will never see the truth of how the royal family treated them, no matter how clearly they state it and how obvious the facts are.
Yes bitch, you do.
B is a B, a washed up, jealous, insecure hag. I’m guessing she’s blown through the quick cash she made off of eating-disorder-inspired-alcoholism and needs some free press for her next venture.
I met this hag once. She is a vile bag of bones who is bitter that even Meghan’s leftovers did not want her. Awful woman.
Yes she used to date Meghan’s ex-husband. She’s not impartial.
Bethany F is a two cent wanna be celebrity. Yes, once you step foot into this world you agree to take the beatings. BUT this was and is on another level. This is family, these is people who say one thing and then do another. This is setting the record straight for a woman and man who were silenced while Wills and Kate were made to be the saviors, This is hypocrisy at its finest.
Bethany needs to keep sipping her SkinnyGirl crap and sit down. She is a mean girl who blows hot without the facts.
Nope, you don’t get to jump on this news cycle, Bethany. Not today!🙅
…unless it’s to explain whose face that is.
Why is this Real Housewife inserting herself into this conversation?
Go make friends with Kate, you can argue over who’s skinner.
My exact question. Who is this hepha? Real housewives of who gives a shite?
Bethenny is horribly jealous that Meghan is living her best life with Netflix money, a prince who adores her, a cute son with a daughter on the way, and the love and respect of millions of people around the globe.
But to use this interview to promote her podcast…just wow. She really is totally shameless.
She’s just looking for attention because everything except RHONY fails.
Ramona had her dead to rights on their little walk across the Brooklyn Bridge all those years ago.
Sure did. Everything Ramona said to Bethenny played out exactly the way Ramona said it would.
Just shut up, Bethenny. I never paid attention to you, never liked you, and I’m sure that goes for many other people as well. Oh and your envy is showing. You’d gladly throw your life down the toilet for a chance at what Meghan had (to endure).
How many times did B complain about her life on RHONY despite SkinnyGirl having been successful already?
Hypocrite.
Every. Freaking. Episode.
She also complained about her hard life despite having an extraordinary privileged life. Not to mention smearing her ex-husband all over the press. Done with this bitch.
Jesus, I haven’t seen a picture of her in a while. She looks rough!
Take a seat Bethenny, not today.
Bethenny also went on a couple of dates with Trevor, Meghan Markle’s ex husband, that fizzled and went nowhere (and not from lack of trying on her part). Definitely resentment towards Meghan for perceived privilege over someone like her.
She’s such a hater! I’m sure Meghan is really worried about what a skeletal, washed up, old, reality TV hoebag thinks about her.