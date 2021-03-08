Bethenny Frankel is ‘sorry if I hurt or offended you’ for smearing Meghan before interview


Bethenny Frankel may be giving out gift cards and water to disaster victims, but she’s shown her racist a*s so many times. Last summer she praised Princess Beatrice’s small wedding in comparison in Meghan’s, considering that Meghan later left the royal family. When people called her out on it, she tweeted “If I don’t agree with someone’s path and choices, does that make me a racist?” Racist says what? This time, Bethenny spewed some more hate at Meghan ahead of her interview with Oprah. You can see those tweets below. She retweeted some of the disgusting press coverage of Meghan with the typical “she’s so privileged and social-climbing, what does she have to complain about?” criticism.

In the Oprah interview we learned that Meghan was suicidal when she was pregnant and being smeared by the British press and simultaneously pushed out by her husband’s racist family. They told her she couldn’t get help, she couldn’t get security and that her family would be financially cut off. Everything was so much worse behind the scenes than we could have imagined. To that Bethenny tweeted a “sorry if you were offended.”

Bethenny hasn’t deleted any of these tweets yet, nor has she issued a better apology despite the Sussex squad rightfully coming for her. She knows that she needs to say “I was wrong and I was racist,” she knows how apologies work. Instead she’s saying “I’m sorry if you were offended” because she doesn’t think it was offensive, even in light of everything we learned in that interview. She’s also criticizing Meghan still, in a roundabout way, for doing the interview and is giving Harry a pass. Meghan upsets racists for existing and for doing an exemplary job in a space that mediocre white people have had to themselves. Other mediocre white people feel threatened by that. People like Bethenny Frankel will never see the truth of how the royal family treated them, no matter how clearly they state it and how obvious the facts are.

Yes bitch, you do.

19 Responses to “Bethenny Frankel is ‘sorry if I hurt or offended you’ for smearing Meghan before interview”

  1. Midge says:
    March 8, 2021 at 7:47 am

    B is a B, a washed up, jealous, insecure hag. I’m guessing she’s blown through the quick cash she made off of eating-disorder-inspired-alcoholism and needs some free press for her next venture.

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      March 8, 2021 at 8:01 am

      I met this hag once. She is a vile bag of bones who is bitter that even Meghan’s leftovers did not want her. Awful woman.

      Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    March 8, 2021 at 7:49 am

    Bethany F is a two cent wanna be celebrity. Yes, once you step foot into this world you agree to take the beatings. BUT this was and is on another level. This is family, these is people who say one thing and then do another. This is setting the record straight for a woman and man who were silenced while Wills and Kate were made to be the saviors, This is hypocrisy at its finest.
    Bethany needs to keep sipping her SkinnyGirl crap and sit down. She is a mean girl who blows hot without the facts.

    Reply
  3. Jay says:
    March 8, 2021 at 7:51 am

    Nope, you don’t get to jump on this news cycle, Bethany. Not today!🙅

    Reply
  4. My3cents says:
    March 8, 2021 at 7:51 am

    Why is this Real Housewife inserting herself into this conversation?
    Go make friends with Kate, you can argue over who’s skinner.

    Reply
  5. BearcatLawyer says:
    March 8, 2021 at 7:51 am

    Bethenny is horribly jealous that Meghan is living her best life with Netflix money, a prince who adores her, a cute son with a daughter on the way, and the love and respect of millions of people around the globe.

    But to use this interview to promote her podcast…just wow. She really is totally shameless.

    Reply
  6. Kalana says:
    March 8, 2021 at 7:52 am

    She’s just looking for attention because everything except RHONY fails.

    Ramona had her dead to rights on their little walk across the Brooklyn Bridge all those years ago.

    Reply
  7. Soupie says:
    March 8, 2021 at 7:55 am

    Just shut up, Bethenny. I never paid attention to you, never liked you, and I’m sure that goes for many other people as well. Oh and your envy is showing. You’d gladly throw your life down the toilet for a chance at what Meghan had (to endure).

    Reply
  8. Sofia says:
    March 8, 2021 at 7:55 am

    How many times did B complain about her life on RHONY despite SkinnyGirl having been successful already?

    Hypocrite.

    Reply
  9. MegJ says:
    March 8, 2021 at 8:03 am

    Jesus, I haven’t seen a picture of her in a while. She looks rough!

    Reply
  10. Cel2495 says:
    March 8, 2021 at 8:08 am

    Take a seat Bethenny, not today.

    Reply
  11. Kafka says:
    March 8, 2021 at 8:09 am

    Bethenny also went on a couple of dates with Trevor, Meghan Markle’s ex husband, that fizzled and went nowhere (and not from lack of trying on her part). Definitely resentment towards Meghan for perceived privilege over someone like her.

    Reply
  12. jaylee says:
    March 8, 2021 at 8:18 am

    She’s such a hater! I’m sure Meghan is really worried about what a skeletal, washed up, old, reality TV hoebag thinks about her.

    Reply

