Bethenny Frankel is ‘sorry if I hurt or offended you’ for smearing Meghan before interview



Bethenny Frankel may be giving out gift cards and water to disaster victims, but she’s shown her racist a*s so many times. Last summer she praised Princess Beatrice’s small wedding in comparison in Meghan’s, considering that Meghan later left the royal family. When people called her out on it, she tweeted “If I don’t agree with someone’s path and choices, does that make me a racist?” Racist says what? This time, Bethenny spewed some more hate at Meghan ahead of her interview with Oprah. You can see those tweets below. She retweeted some of the disgusting press coverage of Meghan with the typical “she’s so privileged and social-climbing, what does she have to complain about?” criticism.

In the Oprah interview we learned that Meghan was suicidal when she was pregnant and being smeared by the British press and simultaneously pushed out by her husband’s racist family. They told her she couldn’t get help, she couldn’t get security and that her family would be financially cut off. Everything was so much worse behind the scenes than we could have imagined. To that Bethenny tweeted a “sorry if you were offended.”

Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

I 💯 give Harry a break. This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events. If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast #justbwithbethenny it’s littered with my opinion. https://t.co/0OTvxRlk41 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 8, 2021

Bethenny hasn’t deleted any of these tweets yet, nor has she issued a better apology despite the Sussex squad rightfully coming for her. She knows that she needs to say “I was wrong and I was racist,” she knows how apologies work. Instead she’s saying “I’m sorry if you were offended” because she doesn’t think it was offensive, even in light of everything we learned in that interview. She’s also criticizing Meghan still, in a roundabout way, for doing the interview and is giving Harry a pass. Meghan upsets racists for existing and for doing an exemplary job in a space that mediocre white people have had to themselves. Other mediocre white people feel threatened by that. People like Bethenny Frankel will never see the truth of how the royal family treated them, no matter how clearly they state it and how obvious the facts are.

Yes bitch, you do.