Serena Williams played her final professional match on Friday night

Serena Williams’ fans weren’t all that worried about her third round against Ajla Tomljanovic, the 29-year-old Croatian-Australian. While Ajla is a good player and she’s been doing well in the Slams in recent years, Serena’s fans felt like “well, Serena can handle her.” People were already talking about how far Serena could go in the US Open, her final tournament. People were like: maybe the semifinals, maybe even the final! Nope. Ajla Tomljanovic defeated Serena in an over-three-hour battle on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night. Ajla did it by not missing, not choking, putting the ball back every time. It was rough. Serena kept fighting until the very end though, saving five match points in the last minutes of her professional career. The only silver lining is that Chris Evert wasn’t in the commentary box to spread her racist microagressions all over Serena’s last match.
The US Open had already organized the big retirement ceremony for Serena for her first match, so the only thing left on Friday was Serena’s last speech on court. She was already in tears during the match, then she made everyone else cry with her emotional final speech, especially when she said “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, she’s the only reason why Serena Williams existed.”
In the 24 hours after Serena’s final professional match, the tributes and love poured in from sponsors, tournaments, world leaders and Serena’s friends and players on the tour. There were so many, so I’m just highlighting the most notable, including Roberta Vinci’s tribute (Vinci beat Serena at the USO in 2015, when Serena was going for the calendar Slam). I loved the fact that President Biden tweeted about it!
.@SerenaWilliams, you’re an inspiration, a champion of all time.
Thank you for dreaming, daring, and proving that anything is possible.
— President Biden (@POTUS) September 3, 2022
Congratulations, Serena, for your heart, skill, intelligence, dedication, and grace. Few athletes have inspired more people both in and beyond their sport!
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 3, 2022
.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 3, 2022
You set the standard, then you raised the bar. You inspired us, you challenged us, you made us stronger.
Thank you @serenawilliams – for everything you did for our sport. Tennis sure won’t be the same without you ❤️ #legend #ThankYouSerena pic.twitter.com/3HQIFcdXeV
— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 3, 2022
You can read the respect and the admiration for this exceptional champion in my eyes.
Good luck for the rest of your life @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/TBfeWeN6j9
— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) September 3, 2022
SUCH. A. LEGEND. #SerenaWilliams pic.twitter.com/7t3ZmuOefM
— Roberta Vinci (@roberta_vinci) September 3, 2022
What a run. @serenawilliams will be leaving behind an extraordinary tennis career that challenged the double standard between male and female players. I look forward to watching her continue building her amazing legacy off the court. https://t.co/K9Hxa2jB3I
— Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 3, 2022
Beauty. Grace. Legacy. Greatness.
Thank you, @serenawilliams! 👑❤ pic.twitter.com/pMoqQbl8pq
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 3, 2022
Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!
How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.
I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022
Yeah…bawling again just thinking about it.
I truly thought early on Serena would win. She is such a powerhouse. She puts her entire body into every swing with her racket. Her serves are a thing of beauty and power. Alas, she did not but she certainly gave Tomljanovic a good run.
I will miss Serena on the court but I am excited for her future. Serena knows no bounds and she is just getting started…
I can’t wait to see what she does next but I’m truly sad to not see her playing tennis anymore. She is a true icon of the sport.
Her opponent showed great grace under pressure, the crowd was so against her. Serena was so incredibly sweet and gracious as ever. Getting a bit teary thinking about it!
I dont know,i dont get the feeling this is the final call. She will def come back they always do, i dont know what it is whether the adrenaline or adulation. Eg Michael Jordan, Lance Armstrong , Tom Brady lol
I don’t think it’s likely if she has another child.
I’m thinking the health scare she had with her daughter’s birth probably took some wind out of her sails, in all honesty. It’s one thing to put your body through that for your own goals. It’s another thing to do it knowing there’s a partner and child out there you could leave behind if something goes wrong.
I won’t be surprised if we see her go into something sports adjacent, though. Coaching, sports announcing, etc.
Bittersweet. Thank you Serena!
I thought I was going to pass out. That match was astounding. I kept trying to muzzle myself from yelling by covering my mouth with a throw pillow. I mutter lots when cheering and found myself saying stuff like good job, baby girl, get it baby girl. That’s just weird. I’ve never ever said baby girl during any sporting event. Guess it means my whole heart was with her. Big respect for Ajla.
I cried like a little baby! I am so happy for Serena and her next chapter. It’s bittersweet for her I am sure🐐❤️
Our Aijla was fantastic! I’m going to miss Serena, though, but also can’t wait to see what she does in the next chapter of her life. It’s bound to be another incredible success story. You know how when a sporting legend retires, and people say, “We’ll never see anyone like her again.”? We always do, though. But in Serena‘s case, I really think that is true – she had it all as a brilliant player but she also has it all as a wonderful human being.
It was a great match. I cheered and was so sad when she lost. I wish she had practiced more in the lead up to the match bc she showed she still has “it” and could have gone the distance. Still in typical Serena fashion, she fought to the very last point. I’ll also watch Ailja’s matches from now on too.
Her on court post match interview was a tear jerker and lovely – esp her comments about Venus. Can’t wait to see her next adventures. Meanwhile, I’m cheering for Coco Gauff to win the US Open.
She had me crying right along with her. What an amazing person! And so right (of course she’s right!), there would be no Serena had there not been Venus. I’m old enough to remember the rise of Venus, then little sis Serena right behind her. Amazing women, the both of them. What a story, what a family, what a legacy!!
And now I’m tearing up again. She fought so hard in that last match. My god, the number of times she came back down an advantage to bring it back to deuce. Incredible at any age, but especially after all she’s been through. We’re so lucky to have witnessed her greatness.
If she pulls a Tom Brady and comes back after a couple of months, I won’t be mad at all.
Well done. We were blessed with an unique opportunity to witness your greatness.
Thank You.
Grace, beauty and decency on and off the court.
Skill, talent, independence and hard work on the court, all transferable skills.
Serena, you’ve already started the next of the journey we call life.
All the best of wishes, onward and upward.
A forever well wisher from a distance.
The true Queen.
Every time I think about her health crisis after giving birth I get angry. She knew she had all the symptoms that came with blood clots but the nurse at first dismissed her concerns. Even this incredible athlete who’s keenly aware of how her body functions wasn’t heard. No wonder Black natal mortality is so shamefully high in the US.
She is such an inspiration and amazing person/player. Whatever comes next I am sure it will be equally amazing. That was a gut-wrenching match