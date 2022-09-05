Sydney Sweeney wore Armani to the Venice Film Festival: blah or fine?

Here are more photos from the Venice Film Festival, specifically from the big Bones & All premiere on Friday evening. Lots of big celebrities came out, including Sydney Sweeney. She’s not in the movie, which made me wonder if she was invited to Venice to rep for one of her modeling contracts – she models for Miu Miu, and it seemed possible she would have been invited through them. But no – I think Armani hired her to come to Venice and wear this nothingburger dress on the carpet. She brought Maude Apatow as her “date” and Maude also wore Armani. Did they get paid for this or did they just want to come to Venice and Armani jumped at the chance to dress them? I can’t figure it out. Sydney’s dress is so blah, I can’t believe Armani would even invite her all the way to Italy to wear THIS.

It’s possible Sydney just wanted to change the subject, since people – many of them her fans – are still worked up over her mom’s birthday photos. The hoedown birthday party featured red hats which mimicked MAGA hats, and at least one dude wore a Blue Lives Matter shirt. So now everyone knows that people around Sydney are probably pretty MAGA. Speaking of, Buzzfeed did a piece about how one of Sydney’s main Twitter fan accounts wants to get out of the Sydney Sweeney business and sell the account. It’s caused dramz in the Sweeney-fandom.

More photos: Tessa Thompson in Christopher John Rogers. A neon corseted dress with a bustle? It’s really cool, actually? It’s giving me “updated Gilded Age” vibes, perhaps more suited for this year’s Met Gala. Then again, I feel like people are taking some big fashion risks this year in Venice, and that’s super-fun. She looks amazing.

Chloe Sevigny wore Gucci to the Bones & All premiere. Ugh, Chloe, what happened? I mean, she’s always done unconventional stuff on the red carpet, but the combination of the unflattering dress and the sad Victorian hair is not “unconventional,” it’s just bad.

Jodie Turner-Smith wore Balmain to Friday’s red carpet. Thanks, I hate this. Why would you do this Jodie, who can wear anything? People really had to try to make her look like this.