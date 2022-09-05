Sydney Sweeney wore Armani to the Venice Film Festival: blah or fine?

Here are more photos from the Venice Film Festival, specifically from the big Bones & All premiere on Friday evening. Lots of big celebrities came out, including Sydney Sweeney. She’s not in the movie, which made me wonder if she was invited to Venice to rep for one of her modeling contracts – she models for Miu Miu, and it seemed possible she would have been invited through them. But no – I think Armani hired her to come to Venice and wear this nothingburger dress on the carpet. She brought Maude Apatow as her “date” and Maude also wore Armani. Did they get paid for this or did they just want to come to Venice and Armani jumped at the chance to dress them? I can’t figure it out. Sydney’s dress is so blah, I can’t believe Armani would even invite her all the way to Italy to wear THIS.
It’s possible Sydney just wanted to change the subject, since people – many of them her fans – are still worked up over her mom’s birthday photos. The hoedown birthday party featured red hats which mimicked MAGA hats, and at least one dude wore a Blue Lives Matter shirt. So now everyone knows that people around Sydney are probably pretty MAGA. Speaking of, Buzzfeed did a piece about how one of Sydney’s main Twitter fan accounts wants to get out of the Sydney Sweeney business and sell the account. It’s caused dramz in the Sweeney-fandom.
Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney attended the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in #GiorgioArmaniPrivè. @maudeapatow @sydney_sweeney @la_Biennale #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/zdjOe11WPb
— Armani (@armani) September 3, 2022
More photos: Tessa Thompson in Christopher John Rogers. A neon corseted dress with a bustle? It’s really cool, actually? It’s giving me “updated Gilded Age” vibes, perhaps more suited for this year’s Met Gala. Then again, I feel like people are taking some big fashion risks this year in Venice, and that’s super-fun. She looks amazing.
Chloe Sevigny wore Gucci to the Bones & All premiere. Ugh, Chloe, what happened? I mean, she’s always done unconventional stuff on the red carpet, but the combination of the unflattering dress and the sad Victorian hair is not “unconventional,” it’s just bad.
Jodie Turner-Smith wore Balmain to Friday’s red carpet. Thanks, I hate this. Why would you do this Jodie, who can wear anything? People really had to try to make her look like this.
Sydney’s dress – meh, fine. I actually think this neck bow on that dress Kate wore to the Maverick premiere would have livened it up and added some panache. The white and black would have been a better contrast imo.
@ The Hench, agree for Apatow, she looks like she is wearing something that doesn’t scream red carpet. As for Sweeney, it’s her smirk that is unpleasant as well as a boring dress and safe dress. I agree with you that had the bow been a contrasting color, it would have hit it out of the park.
Sweeney’s dress IS meh. But I find her meh. I find nepotism Maude meh to but I like her hair and makeup better. I don’t like any of these looks. But I kinda dig Chloe’s everything though her hair is unfortunate.
that denim dress is really clever design work. I have to admire it. I can see what they’re getting at.
the neon green is my fave tho!
all I see on Jodie’s dress is a smiling dragon face. Lol. Her breasts are staring at me!!
Jodie has been killing the red carpet in Venice all week so what happened here? All of her other looks have been perfection!!!
Jodie and Tessa share the same stylists and I think they have been killing it. The looks are definitely unconventional and attention getting, complete opposite of Sydney’s look which is just totally boring.
Chloe looks like she has brown eyeshadow under her eyes and I think it makes her look like she has bags under her eyes.
Not sure who Sydney is but she’s gorgeous and her look is stunning
She is one of the breakout performers from the HBO series Euphoria. She also had an acclaimed part in the series White Lotus. She’s one of those actors under 30 the studios want to become the next big thing.
I really like her. I think she’s great in Euphoria and White Lotus. But more than that, aside from Zendaya (whose performance is incomparable), Sydney has the most challenging role on Euphoria. She has to carry the burden of most the nude scenes while pulling off a complex emotional spectrum.
She’s also a MAGAn.
Her family is. The jury is out in her. My partner’s family is too, but as they were also abusive to him he escaped early and never looked back. She’s clearly not estranged from her family but she might me better informed and more worldly than they are.
Bettyrose: I don’t know that a person who perpetuates the MAGA theme for her mother’s birthday is better informed or more worldly. If it walks like a duck…
LMAO Oh Chloe, never change. I don’t know if it’s just these photos but she looks like she’s over it.
Tessa’s corset top is not great, what is that fit? It’s like someone went “Eh, it fits somehow, let’s go for drinks.”
Chloe, yes. She looks like she is over it. She doesn’t look too happy and though her dress is stunning her hair and makeup have taken away from her look.
As for Tessa, I love the cut of the dress as well as her headpiece. She looks magnificent, with the fit and the neon as it’s certainly a show stopper.
Did someone say costume drama? Yeah nah. An emphaticNAH to all of the frocks, except for Chloe Sevigny’s. She’s kooky, so can get away with a kooky frock. But hey, my opinion isn’t worth all that much – I don’t even wear dresses.
Sydney and Maude look beautiful and classy. Nothing that will be remembered but still gorgeous. I usually love everything Jodie wears but not even she is pulling off the whole denim dress.
JTS’s dress feels like a direct challenge to my thought on reading a post last week that she could literally wear anything and still look amazing. Good job Jodie. You win.
Sydney’s dress is gorgeous but it’s not right for her, imo. I could see that dress on Renee Zellweger tho.
Funny you should say that because I thought it would have looked fine on Nicole Kidman (in the Tom Cruise years, which is when she dressed really well). That neon horror looks horrible, which is a shame given how striking Tessa Thompson is. JTS’s dress, well, it looks a like a Project Runway challenge gone awry and the less said about it, the better.
It’s a dress for a tall, slender build like Nicole’s. Sydney could go full Marilyn at red carpet events, and I suspect that she’s deliberately trying to be Jackie instead. I loathe putting women in those categories but with her looks she’d easily be typecast as the sex bomb and retired at 30. Her bland fashion choices, IMO, are about that. But she’s won me over and I’m rooting hard for her to keep getting great roles.
Sydney’s dress is the best of the bunch imo. And usually Christopher John Rogers is amazing, the dress that JTS wore was gorgeous but this thing that Tessa is wearing is awful.
Jodie Turner-Smith looks like she’s lactating in that nasty denim monstrosity. She’s so beautiful…but NOTHING could save that ugly dress.
Sweeney is leaning into that WASP look, but her and Sevigny are suffering from the same issue – their roots aren’t the same fashion decade as the hair style.
I like all of the grown womens looks. Tessa’s boob needs to be positioned better but I’m liking her off beat style recently.
I really like Jodie’s blue mood, and I don’t know many other women who could make a jean dress look upscale.
Chloe is Chloe. Love it. If the same look was on someone more conventionally movie star looking (Jolie, Kidman etc) I think the reaction would be more supportive.
Tessa’s boob-slip isn’t attractive. Chloe’s mix of grunge eye bags, hair that’s either Victorian or JazzAge, pre-2000 snake necklace, and contemporary cut out dress is a confusing mix, not in a good way.
Sydney is just regular pretty, not movie star pretty, and she doesn’t have the charisma that makes you want to look at her (with her clothes on.)
She should have purchased a smaller house – she’s going to need that money after Euphoria fizzles out. Unless she does the Maga movie circuit, which I guess is what’s going to happen since that’s where her heart lies.