Sydney Sweeney blasted for her mom’s b-day party, which featured red hats

I didn’t know much about Sydney Sweeney’s family and her personal life until I covered her Hollywood Reporter cover interview this summer. Sydney’s parents moved to LA when she was just a kid to help her start her acting career. For years, as a child, she was the breadwinner of her family. Even now, I believe she supports her parents financially. Well, Sydney’s mom celebrated her 60th birthday over the weekend and Sydney threw her mom a surprise party. The theme of the party was country/western hoedown. People wore cowboy hats, fringe, cowboy boots, etc. They rode a mechanical bull and danced and had fun.
Nice story, right? Wrong. In addition to free jean jackets, there was another party gear item: red hats which looked suspiciously like MAGA hats. Only the hats read “Make Sixty Great Again.” From a distance, that sh-t looked like a Trump convention. Not only that, one of the party guests wore a stupid “Blue Lives Matter” shirt. Hoedown, indeed. So after Sydney and her brother posted photos from the MAGA hoedown (sorry), people were like “WTF” and “we thought you were an ally, damn, Sydney,” Sydney posted this to Twitter:
You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom!
So now people are arguing even harder because how dare she copy the imagery of MAGA hats when they weren’t actually MAGA hats or something. Like, I get it. The chances are pretty good that there are a lot of Trump supporters in the Sweeney family. Yes, a lot of people cut off their MAGA family members. A lot of people don’t cut off their MAGA family members. It’s about privilege and whiteness and a lot of different sh-t. I also don’t think it’s some big conspiracy that Sydney carefully avoided posting any photos of people wearing those hats either, it was her brother’s mistake. Sydney knows how it looks and I actually feel a little bit sorry for her.
if the politics of sydney sweeney’s parents shock you, you’re gonna be pretty disappointed when you find out the politics of most white people’s parents, but especially the famous ones
sydney sweeney when u ask where her n her family were on jan 6th 2021 pic.twitter.com/Hg93co0sFM
I can tell you if I were funding a party for a loved one I wouldn’t be allowing anyone to appear in those getups, sympathies or no, lol.
@ C, excuses included….Sydney is trying to backtrack her, and her families apparent support of Cheetos-lini. That sh!t doesn’t fly….
Grow up Sydney. You are apparently supporters of the man that attempted a coup de’tat, accept it and take your medicine.
What’s next wearing a white sheet themed party, we will have a pointy tip on top of head and cut holes where our eyes are so we can see, what a hoot it will be, yay,
This pisses me off, it is just dumb no thought process, I am a 50yr from a small place in australia, my point is that it can bother and upset anybody from anywhere I can’t stand the back tracking they do
Just proves the point of what you think of people who wear that hat
If they were not racist or didn’t support that monster they would not treat it as a joke to make fun of at a party
That cap is just an updated version of the kkk, yes I said it and stand by it
Har har har. It’s a joke, y’all. Get it? Cause flirting with looking like a bigot (or actually being one) is no biggie to us! Which one is it here? You’ll never really know. 🙃
Awwww. Why so angry? You don’t think losing your rights is a gas?
yeah, this isn’t the hilarious “joke” she thinks it is. flirting with MAGA is MAGA enough. no one, and I mean NO. ONE. who is NOT MAGA would wear a hat like that or even think a hat like that is funny.
she’s probably closet-MAGA. or, you know…maybe not so much in the closet anymore.
Yes, I tend to think she is MAGA-adjacent, otherwise she would not have created those hats. No reason to do that unless you’re pretty on board with Trumpism. There are a million other ways you could say “happy 60th” on a hat.
You definitely don’t co-opt the slogan “make x great again” unless you’re a Trump supporter. Sydney Sweeney may not be, but the family definitely is.
yeah, except that she paid for the party. so, she paid for the hats, too. if she didn’t think it was a good idea or funny, she would have a) not bought them or b) tossed them when the order showed up if she didn’t know about them.
her becky-ass-white-privilege figured, “eh, it’s kind of funny that the birthday hats look MAGA…but AREN’T…hahahaha, people will be mad and then the joke will be on them!” except, not so much.
Exactly. Sigh.
Snoop made Make America Crip Again hats in blue and I think it is hilarious. This, no.
I already have been side-eyeing her for saying that life isn’t easy being a blonde big busted woman in Hollywood. I was like “okay, whatever dude.” But this is so suspect.
To make hats using THAT imagery know what it represents and how it has divided so many and threatens so many? That is tone-deaf to a degree that I cannot even fathom. Of course, have fun and celebrate your mom but use your brain and be wiser.
i don’t think its tone-deaf, i think it’s purposeful. this is what magas do – they aggravate and provoke so that they can call everyone snowflakes when no one is more butt-hurt and juvenile than magas are. so many white people of privilege have a desperate need to make up situations so they can play victim.
@ Josephine, prime example of these MAGAT’s that love to play victimhood are the insurrectionists that claim that they were lied to by Drumpf which resulted in their assault upon the Capital. Decrying that they were not responsible as they were acting on behalf of Drumpf. Such lies solely, and fully unashamed, to try and escape jail for their atrocities….
I mean, I don’t think people are “making assumptions” about her family when they’re wearing MAGA parody hats and blue lives matter shirts (plus there was another photo of her brother holding a baby with an actual maga hat on, I think from a different time).
that being said, my in laws are very right wing and we haven’t cut them off. it’s not up to me to decide for my husband. plus I live in NH – sometimes you don’t realize how people vote lol.
I think it is essential to make it clear that MAGA hats are a sign of hate and not socially acceptable. I’m sorry she is getting blowback but I am 100% in favor of calling this out. MAGA rhetoric is consistently and openly racist, hateful, misogynistic, violent and dangerous. It should not be accepted with a shrug.
Yeah. It’s basically another form of KKK gear. We should be calling it what it is.
@c yes!!
They should treat parody MAGA hats the same as parody kkk or nazi gear. It’s all the same thing.
100 F*CKING PERCENT. and ditto to Nic919 too. I don’t care if it’s parody or not.
@Pinkosaurus thank you!
Yeah, there’s a reason that other people “spoofing” the hats go for a different color. The red hats are a gut punch.
Some people seriously need to get a real life.
In what way?
Yeah if you’re implying we shouldn’t care then you can be on your way. I’ve seen a lot of “well that’s her opinion and she’s entitled to it”. Nope, not gonna fly. When your opinion is pineapple on pizza, we can debate. When it has to do with racism, fascism, controlling women, controlling people of color, and protecting the elite in the name of “blue lives” you can fuck right off.
I read your words and said out loud thank you
Okay. I feel for her. Long story short: My daughter’s name starts with M. My parents made red hats that looked like MAGA hats for her first soccer game. I live in a more liberal part of my very red state. They showed up and gave her one and she LOVED it. She was also 4. I disappeared them after the visit. My parents did this on purpose, they thought it was hilarious. Some time after that, I had to tell my dad he cannot bring up politics if he wants to have a relationship. They just got into town last night. He showed up in a Let’s Go Brandon shirt. I did not mention it at all. To me, he looks like a fucking idiot, but he’s a grown man, and if he wants to throw a years long tantrum where he has to constantly express himself through edgy graphic t’s, fine. As long as he doesn’t say a word.
Uh, if he’s wearing that stuff, he’s still talking, basically.
It’s your life so you can do what you want, but…no.
It’s really weird and frankly frightening how many people are saying “well her family is white and rural, hahaha, what can you expect?” That’s kind of the point.
I mean, I hear you, I agree that he’s still saying it, but he’s saying it in a way that I don’t have to engage. I’m not saying her family is white and rural, what can you expect. I’m saying not everyone can be responsible for what their family members do. I’ve denounced it, told him I don’t agree, told them not to talk to my children about politics ever. I realize that they make people feel uncomfortable in public spaces. I want people to feel safe, but he’s going to wear it whether he’s around me or not. Does it suck that I’ll potentially be associated with that? Yes, but I also don’t have an ego about this. I know how I vote and how I engage with my representatives and what I teach my kids. His stupid shirt isn’t going to change that.
I think it’s bizarre how many people genuinely think it would be beneficial to voice an opinion on someone else cutting off family members.
My mom is indigenous and voted for Trump. Do you know how unusual that is? Am I going to cut her off for it? Who does that benefit? Does it help change her mind?
kgeo: You would be surprised at how insidious this culture is which is why so many people went along with this group to try to, you know, overthrow the government. Not sure what having an ego has to do with it, but you know your own comfort levels I guess.
Michelle: that would be the point of my saying “it’s your life so you can do what you want” in the comment you are replying to.
I’m not surprised at all. That’s part of the reason that I’m still in touch with this family. They’re otherwise intelligent kind people that have been taken in by the cult of MAGA. On all other things they espouse the virtues that I look for in people. They truly want what’s best for people, and there is a huge disconnect between that and Trump. It’s very strange. The ego part is about who would cutting the MAGA people off in your life serve? Only the person that cuts them off and only optically. I guess you wouldn’t have to deal with it anymore, so it would serve the hypothetical ‘you’. Otherwise, it gives MAGA’s friends the opportunity to say ‘see, isn’t it so sad that how intolerant the left is?’ They don’t learn anything from it.
That’s the thing. My time and mental wellness are important because with them intact I can reach out and help others suffering from things like the reproductive policies and other problems that have come from the damage of this administration, with any outreach I can. That’s the benefit of cutting them off. If I am constantly around people who make me feel hopeless, it serves nobody.
MAGA people and their friends don’t learn, ever. They will call you intolerant for anything until you have given them what they want.
I’ll just say this – your politics reflect who you are in this case. If they want the best for people, they won’t be supporting the very bottom rung of human scum who are holding white power rallies and withholding arthritis medication from women because said medication is a possible abortifacient and other things.
And again – there is a huge difference between sitting through a gathering maybe once a year with a Trump supporter who absolutely knows your politics and won’t bring it up, and pretending like things are normal and equal with the exception of this one difference of opinion.
Only you can say what you’re comfortable with but as far as giving them the opportunity to say the left are intolerant – we’ve gone far beyond having discussions with these people or giving them the chance to “learn” and that is their own violent fault.
sorry that doesn’t jibe.
if they were truly “kind” and “want what is best for people”, they wouldn’t be MAGA. which part of MAGA is “kind” and “wants what is best for people”? none. oh, I’m sorry…they’re kind to WHITE CHRISTIAN HETERO folk, right? and they want what’s best for WHITE, CHRISTIAN, HETERO folk, right? you cannot be MAGA and also be “kind”. they are diametrically opposed. just like you can’t say you’re not a bigot or homophobic and they vote for bigotry and homophobia. and a person that is nice to you and rude to the waiter/waitress is NOT A NICE PERSON.
most MAGA folks are that way because they like that he puts down non-whites, non-Christians, and non-heteros. they like that he’s a hateful person who mocks disabled people. if that’s NOT the part of MAGA that they agree with, what is, exactly?
as noted, it’s your life, and your family. if you think it’s better to tolerate their MAGA-ness to keep the peace, that is your choice. but please, think about this…as I noted below, silence only helps the oppressor. by tolerating this, you are silently agreeing with it. I know you don’t see it that way, and your relationship with your family is yours, but please think long and hard about what tolerating MAGA in your personal life means.
Yeah. Maybe your people are closer. Mine live in another state, so about 7 days a year, I can handle. Again, I hear you, especially on the politics being who you are. I need to work, so I can’t address every point. I do want to say, if you think I’m trying to get you to keep MAGA people in your life, I’m not. I’m happy to let you do you! I don’t blame anyone for that, but this is my experience. I have the bandwidth for it which does go to your comfort level comment.
@whatWHAT
Dangit, another comment. I have thought long and hard about it. I’m not tolerant, nor am I silent. See the comment right below yours. No part of MAGA is kind. The waitress and hetero comment are kind of weird, btw. I know that’s a nice little go to, to just assume that MAGA are terrible to every person they meet that doesn’t look like them, but these particular people are not. I don’t want to get to into the details, but their friend group is very diverse, and they tip very well, 30% or more and god forbid you embarrass him by treating the wait staff poorly. ( I realize that you can support racist/homophobic policy while having gay friends and friends that are POC) That’s what’s weird, because they’ve gotten a twisted message that everything bad that has happened is a direct result of the left. Anyway, I’m not trying to get anyone to understand these people, just wanted to address the all caps portion of your comment.
“I’m not tolerant, nor am I silent.”
but, see…you are tolerating it. you are allowing your time to be taken up by these people, and you don’t say anything when your dad wears a Brandon tee. that is tolerating it, and that is being silent. if you don’t shun MAGA people, you are not shunning MAGA. it doesn’t matter that it’s only for a week a year. by accepting these MAGA people, you are accepting MAGA. again, if your dad was wearing a shirt with a swastika on it, would THAT be ok with you? it’s the same thing. MAGA is bigotry and hatefulness and treason. again, your choice to spend time with your family, regardless of what their beliefs are. but you can’t have it both ways. you choose to associate with MAGA, you’re going to carry the MAGA stink.
“No part of MAGA is kind.” That’s exactly the point. if someone is MAGA, they are NOT KIND. that’s the point I was making; you cannot say your family is “kind” if they are MAGA. that’s where the waitress comment comes in. someone who is “kind” to you but rude to the waitress is NOT kind.
“I realize that you can support racist/homophobic policy while having gay friends and friends that are POC”
NO. NO YOU CANNOT. you are NOT supporting your friends if you support legislation that treats them as “less than”. That is the point.
I’m not sure exactly what you hope to accomplish here. It seems that your goal is to get me to say I will shun my father. I’m not doing that based off of your post. I agree MAGA is horrible. I don’t agree that allowing my father to exist in my space is tolerating his views when I’ve repeatedly told him why I think they’re wrong. I’ll allow that people that are MAGA are bigots/treasonous/whatever. I’ve cut out plenty of others in my life for tacitly agreeing with those views for the sake of the meanness in it. Is it just the shirt itself that bothers you so much when I’ve told you that I’ve countered everything else from him? Maybe I don’t completely understand what ‘Let’s go Brandon’ means, but I’m not going to give that shitty shirt life.
not sure if you deliberately co-opted my handle here, but?….
not trying to get you to shun your dad. again, you choice whether you spend time with him or not. what I AM trying to do is get you to realize is that you can’t play both sides; that is, you can’t say you don’t tolerate it and that you’re not silent when you continue to validate his views as acceptable.
and it appears that you do, by the simple act of…yes, allowing him to exist in your space, THAT is validating his views as acceptable. you “allow” that MAGA are bigots/treasonous/”whatever”?…well, then…so is your father. if you choose to give him a pass on being bigoted and treasonous and “whatever”, then you are accepting that part of him.
would be pretty easy for you to disappear that shirt. or, you know, wash it with bleach on the HOTTEST possible setting while he’s visiting.
or, just remind him each time he wears it that Brandon took TFG’s job, house and twitter handle. oh, and that he isn’t under investigation for treason. and I mean literally, every time, multiple times.
That’s giving him what he wants.
I thought some more about this. Obviously, this is near and dear to my heart. It’s a constant thought with my family. When they visit, will it end in a fight? You know? Anyway, I don’t personally think I could have gone to a party that was so centered around the MAGA theme. I do think this is one where I’d have to sit my people down and say hey, I want to celebrate you, but if this turns into a party where the whole point is celebrating trump and that way of life, we won’t be there. So, I guess the sympathy is for having to deal with family like that if you don’t endorse it. Not necessarily for this whole party posting situation.
I hear you and it’s really hard. Both of our families are trump supporters with my in laws being full on maga with flags, hats, LGB AND FJB shirts, going to rally’s, the whole thing. My parents are just straight republicans. Over the last 6 years and especially the last two we have made our beliefs known and this has resulted in us pretty much having no contact with my In laws but we still see my family. My in laws never took Covid seriously so that’s been an easy cut off especially since I never enjoyed being around them much in the first place. Neither of them are close by either so it’s not like we see them often anyway.
The only reason we still see and have contact with my parents is because they learned to stop talking about politics and my dad got rid of FB so I know he’s not ranting or reading posts all day anymore. I know they are still republicans but they also got vaccinated, boosted, and took Covid seriously by masking up and isolating for two weeks before coming to see us before the vaccines were out and some of their views have softened after I’ve talked to them, so I still see some hope and work that can be done in their hearts. My in laws could never stop themselves though, everything turned to politics and trump, every conversation, even FaceTime with my elementary aged children so that has stopped as well. Their entire identity is now maga and I don’t want to waste any more of my time being around them because nothing I would say would change their views on anything. They are proud selfish evangelical Christian magas and you can’t tell them anything because they are right and everyone else is wrong.
I also see this as sort of a tribe mentality when it comes to beliefs. My husbands family is huge and they all live close by and see each other regularly and just reinforce these terrible beliefs with each other. My parents have friends that I’m sure have some of the same beliefs but I know they have some that think differently but they don’t live in an echo chamber like my in laws.
Anyway all this to say that I know how torn you are and how you have to weigh your options and pick and choose battles. Do I wish my parents had all of the same views as I do right now? Of course but I haven’t lost hope and I also want my kids to have some family and I don’t want to take that away from them because we don’t have very much family left at this point.
My sister’s wedding is next week in Vegas so I bought a cool “Dark Brandon” t-shirt in case some of the few members of my family who support Trump (it’s only about four of them) give me any Trump bull.
@whatWHAT. Not sure how that happened with the name. But, no, the things you are saying, with regard to me validating his views, just aren’t true. You can say and believe that all you want. I’m not going to go point by point on this because you are clearly operating from a different premise. Mostly just wanted to let you know the name co-opt was an accident.
This girl is from the Idaho panhandle, it would be weird if her family weren’t MAGA-types. All of the pearl-clutching about this is ridiculous.
Sorry to disagree. She carefully edited her Instagram and then got bent out of shape when more photos leaked showing the racist images. Why edit in the first place?
Why post in the first place? Her family is clearly not famous, they’re private citizens without any fame. She knows Hollywood and she knows what happens when you drag that shit into the public eye.
She’s not as smart as she loves telling people she is. She also probably just shot her self in the foot when it comes to future endorsements (how she claims she makes most of her money) as brands like their spokesperson to not be problematic and that includes politics.
I think many people would be shocked to hear that almost every white person (including the ones they are friends with) have at least one family member(s) that would loathe if they would marry a poc. There are exceptions obviously but they aren’t the majority. The majority of white ppl vote Republican and say what you will but voting ppl making poc lives more difficult is a tough pill to swallow for many poc and the data backs it up (majority of white ppl have only white friends for a reason). This is why white supremacy still exists more so than David Duke and its b/c of “civility” and “keeping the family together”.
I don’t know how I feel about this. I’ve seen lots of takes on MAGA and sometimes it feels weird; like this.
But I’m in a group / PAC called Mothers Against Greg Abbott… and a lot of the merch is a twist on MAGA. They call themselves MAGA The Good. But we stand for values that are the opposite of the trump people. And it’s not “make x great again”
There’s absolutely nothing to feel sorry for her about. First, she could have kept the entire party private. It’s possible. Not everything has to be put online. Why does the general public need to know or care that her mother had a birthday? Second, people were saying she posted photos because the party was sponsored. (She was tagging companies in the Instagram stories) So, knowing that the party is now a business write-off…she should have definitely kept those red hats (no matter what they say) away and told the man in the racist-cops-tshirt to change. If I’m X business giving influencer money to promote my brand during her mom’s party, I may not want red hats and those blue shirts associated with my brand. She may not be a racist, but she’s an idiot.
In her Hollywood Reporter interview she told us her monthly publicist bill cost more than her monthly mortgage. Too bad she didn’t consult the publicist about the cost of accepting free swag that mimics a “political statement” she finds “absurd.”
From what I’ve seen elsewhere, Sydney carefully included the pictures without “magat” hats and the flag t-shirt when she posted this to Instagram. Her brother posted all the pix, which led to the side-eye. Okay. I don’t like her response. She mentioned her lack of wealth earlier this year, yet lives in a rather large, expensive home in LA. And how did the fake magat hats wind up being worn by so many people there if she’s just celebrating her momma’s birthday, but it’s not political?! Sydney’s explanation sucks.
So…look. If Sydney has a bunch of MAGA nut jobs in her family, that is not her fault. I honestly feel for her, because I have to deal with Trump supporters in my own family. It is extremely embarrassing, and I cannot imagine what it must feel like to be in the public eye and be blasted over it. People should show some empathy instead of crucifying her over family members’ backwards bigotry.
No. She was careful not to include these photos in her posts but it was loud and clear at her party. She’s just upset she got caught.
Not going to start crying tears for white supremacists and the people who enable them. There is a huge difference between having to deal with Trump supporters in your family and having the time of your life with their paraphernalia around. Frankly if you (meaning Sydney) can be in a celebratory atmosphere with those kinds of things not upsetting you, then you’re pretty privileged and exhibit a lack of empathy of your own. It’s like having a party and having someone in blackface come.
You don’t think having the time to get all stroppy about a Z List actresses mother’s birthday party might be indicative of your own privilege? Maybe just a little?
…Are you implying that having a few minutes multitasking to say “wow, she’s an airhead and possibly racist and definitely an enabler of racists” is more of a privilege than not feeling like you need to be particularly threatened or upset by white supremacist fascist symbols and people who are fine with wearing them? If you say so, lol.
She threw a party where the bigots felt comfortable coming out of the dark, like roaches. It’s her own fault that she’s getting stomped. Nobody likes roaches.
Oh good Lord get a grip
yes, Michelle, lets all just ignore bigotry and treason, then it’ll all go away, right?
(PS, it doesn’t work on roaches, either.)
You don’t think having the time to get all stroppy about criticism of some Z-lister’s dumb social media decision involving MAGA relatives is indicative of both privilege and the need to get a grip? Not even a little bit?
She’s not being blasted for having MAGA family members. She’s being blasted for throwing a party for the them and buying MAGA themed hats as favors. And for trying to hide it at first. Oh, and claiming it was a joke, because fascism and racism is funny y’all!
The MAGA parody hats might have been just a joke had there not been a guy with a blue lives matter shirt there too. Besides white people aren’t doing the work here. If they want to be allies they need to call out this crap. The red MAGA hat is a fascist hat and even a parody of it at this point isn’t funny anymore. The red hats lead an insurrection against the capitol, so why aren’t they treated with the same disdain as Nazi symbols? We don’t accept people wearing joking nazi gear so why the pass on the similar MAGA stuff? It stands for the same thing.
Sydney couldn’t control all photos that might have got out from this party, but she also shouldn’t be pretending it’s no big deal. She’s in a position to tell her family that it was wrong, especially the blue lives matter stuff.
Too many white people are staying quiet and letting their racist and fascist family members continue to act atrociously. This isn’t the most extreme level but it’s still not good. If the theme was a western then why even bother with the parody hats and blue lives matter. Neither has anything to do with the theme.
Silence is complacency. I get not everyone wants to cut people out of their lives, but I will say I don’t miss those people at all. My racist uncles? I’m good. My aggressively angry white male cousin? Bye. I have uninvited guests from a wedding, I have said my piece publicly and walked out of family dinners, the works. I’m not OK with sitting by people who think shooting a black man for a traffic stop or staging a coup to overthrow democracy is OK. Fuck that. I’d rather be alone than in that company.
I agree, T3PO. I cut off all magats without explanation and it feels great. They can spread covid and disinformation amongst themselves.
They get bored when they don’t have someone to argue with/convert. Let ‘em preach to the choir, as it sucks the pathetic joy out of it for them.
^^ This part.
@T3PO, 100%. silence only helps the oppressor.
it is the duty of white allies to speak up, even it means speaking up to and cutting off our “friends” and relatives.
if you (not YOU personally) had a friend or relative who was a legit Nazi…and I mean they thought Hitler was a genius and that minorities and non-heteros here should be locked up and/or treated as “less than”, would it be OK/acceptable to socialize or hang out with them “as long as we don’t talk politics”? NO. so why do people get a pass for looking the other way when it’s family who’s MAGA? I don’t get it. “oh, but they’re FAMILY!” so what? if your “family” was a Nazi who proudly wore a shirt with a swastika, you’d look the other way? it’s the same damn thing.
@Nic919 @T3PO and @WhatWHAT? Everything you just said!
This is what I have figured out. And I hate saying this – it may get me banned. There are very few brave White people. Very few. When they are in a room with Black people and POC they say all the right things and act like allies. When they are with their own peers, with very few or no POC their silence is DEAFENING. They hear the most vile, racist things, and laugh uncomfortably or say nothing at all. They they complain to their safe group. They don’t speak up or speak out when it counts.
A great example of this cowardice is Jennifer Aniston. Do I think JA is a racist? No I don’t. But when her girl Chelsea started popping off at the mouth and the tone was racist and targeting Angelina’s children, what did JA do exactly? As far as I know, nothing. I’m sure privately she talked to Chelsea about toning it down. She may have even said she doesn’t like what Chelsea said. Or maybe she didn’t who knows. I’m assuming the former is true. What she SHOULD have done is put a statement out immediately – I don’t agree with what my friend just said. Children are off limits. I don’t like Angelina but the racist tone this is taking about children is unacceptable. Period. But to do that (at the time) would have taken some courage. It takes balls to stand up and speak out when no one else is. I wasn’t even disappointed in JA. It’s what I expected. This is what I have come to expect and it shocks me when someone is publicly standing up for me.
I discovered I had very few White friends post Trayvon Martin. And yeah they want to change their tone now that BLM is popular at least among some Democrats – but I remember every vile thing they posted at the time. I remember how silent they were when their White friends and relatives were being openly racist and callous on their social media pages and some of them even “liked” the posts. I didn’t forget it. And now you wanna go to lunch to find out why I deleted you. F*** you.
Sydney Sweeney is either a MAGA person or a coward. It’s one or the other. Either way, I will avoid her projects from now on. Neither is good enough. And I can spend my money however the hell I please and I choose to not support MAGA or MAGA adjacents. This is very clear to me – there is no gray area. That we are having discussions on here people defending this BS in 2022 is exactly the problem.
What most of you are missing is that the problem isn’t the hats or the theme. The problem is the all-white guest list combined with the aforementioned. If it looks like a MAGA convention, it probably is. Her family doesn’t value diversity. She doesn’t value diversity, and that’s why it’s okay to wear triggering hats because they don’t need to care whether it’s a joke or not.
She should just admit that she and her family are MAGA.
Am I the only one not surprised that Sydney “I work on trucks in my garage like a real dog-whistling American” is trying to play both sides like this?
She’s been showing us who she is. It’s to us to listen and pay attention.
She said to stop making assumptions — not that those assumptions were wrong.
She threw the party (including using her contacts to get sponsored swag), and it seems probable that she sourced the Make Sixty Great Again hats as party favors for guests. That’s not the same as “Make Kindness Great Again” or whatever weakly subversive attempt as co-opting MAGA. In the context of this hoedown, it’s making light of a movement that socially regressive at best and actively terrifying to minorities at worst. (Was there any melanin at that party?) Miss me with that January 6th cosplay.
Count me as someone happy that some D-list “celebrity” I’ve never heard of has shown their true colors so I can ignore whomever they are/whatever they do.
Huh?
She’s a two time Emmy nominated actress. She’s not close to D list.
That’s the point, she’s on her way up to a fantastic career, on the backs of the women who pathed the way for her, & now we know she won’t be helping others. In fact, it’s more likely she’s down with people losing rights cause she’s a pretty white girl & it won’t affect her.
All I can say is, as a black person I would be very uncomfortable at this party. And I think that’s the point.
The only variation of a MAGA hat that is acceptable to me is one made by the other MAGA group, Mothers Against Greg Abbot, who intentionally co-opted the anagram to troll Trumpers. The group has grown quite large. I’m on the list and the FB page and have ordered my sign. Tens of thousands of women on it.
I understand having family with different political views. I don’t hold that against anyone. But her tweet response tells me she’s also quietly MAGA.
Her response really stood out to me too, Case, for the same reason. Ugh.
She’s young. A lot of people had bad, uninformed positions in their early 20s (I remember that I very passionately told people that I didn’t believe in feminism when I was in my late teens/early 20s and here I am now, wearing my ‘Impolite, arrogant women make history’ t-shirt from Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 campaign and sipping white male tears from my coffee cup) so I think some grace should be afforded for her to live and learn and be better.
That said.
She’s a smart woman. She graduated valedictorian from her high school. She works amongst people with diverse racial, religious and socioeconomic backgrounds. She should realize what blue lives matter means, what those red hats mean. And while she is not responsible for her family’s viewpoints, I do hope she is having frank discussions with them. Not to tell them to hide who they are but urging them to look at the world critically. My parents are not in any way MAGA or even Republican but they are older and they live in Florida. Sometimes my parents will say things that I do not agree with and instead of remaining silent, I explain why certain opinions and positions are flawed. For example: both my parents are immigrants who only recently made the jump from green cards to citizenship. My dad once said: ‘I don’t understand why people don’t just come over here legally’ and I had a long discussion with him about how his family had the advantage of moving from a prosperous country (Sweden), that they had the money to move, that immigration was very different in the 1940s than it is now. Our immigration system is now very complicated and very broken; people — often who are trying to flee violence or economic instability — are on waiting lists for literally decades.
His position on immigration changed after our talk. And that is what I hope for Sydney — that she will continue to learn and evolve and that she will have these conversations with her family.
We are way too far gone for that kind of position honestly. Enough is enough.
I am sorry but I am reading news reports of preteen girls being denied abortions after rape, white power rallies, more and more racially motivated shootings. I’m tired of holding peoples’ hands and giving them cookies for the bare minimum of “oh wow, I didn’t realize that”. If these people wanted to really learn we wouldn’t be where we are.
Sydney may not care either way. How nice for her that she can be able to do that. Why on earth would anyone assume she’s having discussions with her family after the pictures her brother posted and the way she responded to public criticism?
It reminds me of the social media posts I read during the 2020 election night. “Whoever wins, let’s just all remember that our friendship and love together is most important” – usually from Trump supporters. We see how that turned out on January 6.
So many comments about not cutting off family if they are trump supporters.
So disheartening.
There comes a time when silence is consent. That time is now.
You all know what’s happening here. What’s at stake. What the US, & the world, is doing to drag us all back to pre WWI when only rich white men had any power at all. How Black people, women most of all, are bearing the burden of what’s happening.
But you guys go on, being silent because “he’s my dad & it’s only a stupid shirt”
How lucky you are! How privileged to be able to turn off the pain & suffering of others.
I don’t get it either.
I keep making the comparison to a family member wearing a shirt or hat with a swastika, or “white power” or one with “KKK” emblazoned on it.
THOSE would NOT be acceptable, but MAGA or “Let’s Go Brandon” is OK? “but we don’t talk politics” like that makes it OK? in this case, silence = consent, 100%.
Yes people are really showing their true colors in the comment section.
I bet you anything these same people would have no problem with counting of family members that are child molesters, rapist, child abusers and so on.
Without knowing anything about her and her family, I’ll say this:
This sounds like a “made ya look!” scenario. I’ve seen hats that say exactly that. They trick the reader into thinking that they’re making one statement when they’re really making another. It’s kind of funny, but at this point, I’m sick of any kind of political gear, especially the kind that makes light of the Trump presidency. It was a fucking shambles, and even as a Canadian, I don’t think we’ll ever be in a position to joke about it.
I get that this is more about trolling Retrumplicans, but I don’t think that it really accomplishes anything. They’ll see the hat, get RIckrolled into reading a slogan, and then what? Change their minds? No. I don’t see this as being in any way useful. It might piss them off for a second, but people like that live their lives in a perpetually pissed-off, offended state. It won’t do much for the wearer or the reader.
I don’t know who she is, but country people are gonna country and this is not a huge surprise to find at a country event.
Yeah, I think this is a good take. We don’t know what Syndey holds in her heart, but if this is her family, then yeah, this is what her family party is going to be like. At least she knew enough to hide the hats from her Instagram feed. It shows she has some shame and self-awareness.
I mean I think we all saw how insane it is with child stars taking care of their families from “I’m glad my mom died” by Janette. Who the heck to say this is any of a different situation. Also everyone needs on a high horse, you literally have NEVER talked to your uncle voted for Trump?! Also it’s her parents, I have different political views than mine, and I’m not cutting them out if my life.
Do you want a cookie or something 🍪 We see you .
So we’re calling having morals being on a high house now ok .
I still talk to people I know who voted for Trump, but I sure as hell would not throw a party for them with MAGA themed hats. For f***’s sake, that is why she is being criticized, it’s not for talking to her parents.
Why is this surprising? Is everyone forgetting that Sydney Sweeney is basically a hick that made good? Isn’t she pretty much born and raised in MAGA country? Even if that doesn’t reflect her personal views, why would anyone be surprised that she has family that roll with it fully?
I think you’re missing the point. She publicized this party when there was no real need to and then other pictures she carefully left out got published. She knows how she’s perceived and is doing the wishy-washy non-denial denial in response.
I am from Honduras and my family supports Trump. I don’t think all Maga are white nor literally hitler. and what is she supposed to do? stop talking to them on a perceived political leaning?
No, they are Hitler and support he’s views, why lie to yourself by saying otherwise ? As for your comment about Maga not being all white you tried to use that excuse. No the POC that are Magas are in the sunken place voting against their well-being and very lives to be close to white proximity .
She doesn’t have to stop talking to them. But she sure as hell shouldn’t be paying for MAGA hats at a party she threw for her mom. She knew what it looked like and she knew what she was doing, because she deliberately didn’t post pics with the hats when she posted the party pictures on her Instagram.
