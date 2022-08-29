Prince Harry ‘slammed the phone down’ when William called to rage at him

Think about what we already know about Prince William’s rage and anger issues. How many royal reporters and royal biographers flat-out say that William’s default emotion is “fury”? So many. Even somewhat sanctioned biographies and stories can’t even sugarcoat it, and I truly believe we don’t even know the half of it. I have no problem believing that at some point in 2017-2018, Prince Harry and Prince William got in each other’s faces and that argument (or “row” as the Brits would say) was probably one piece of the larger estrangement between the brothers. Given what we know now about the smears, the Jason Knauf mess, the lies from Kensington Palace, I have no trouble believing that Harry told William to go to hell ten different ways during that time period too. Well, all of that is being framed as “Harry hung up on William and William marched over to Harry’s place to scream at him.” And?
Prince Harry allegedly slammed the phone down on his brother William in a row about Meghan Markle bullying her staff. An explosive argument erupted between the royal brothers during heated allegations about Meghan, a new documentary will reveal.
Prince William was shunned by his younger brother after calling him about Meghan’s behaviour, according to a French TV series due to come out next week. Harry reportedly refused to hear William’s concerns and suddenly hung up the phone in denial – choosing to defend his wife rather than listen to witness statements.
The well-sourced documentary, “Red Line: William and Harry, the enemy brothers”, alleges that the abrupt end to the phone call enraged Wills. The Duke of Cambridge then raced furiously towards Kensington Palace to confront Harry, royal sources say.
Last year, claims emerged that Meghan had bullied one of her closest advisors during her time at Kensington Palace. The Duchess of Sussex allegedly drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third. The BFM TV series is the latest investigation into the Meghan allegations and the royal brother’s bitter break up. It claims that traumatised staff rapidly resigned from the Royal Household to escape Meghan’s aggression, setting up a WhatsApp group called “The Sussex Survivors’ Club”.
In the programme, Pierrick Geais, a Royal author who has written a book about the Duke of Cambridge, exposes the alleged argument over Meghan Markle. He says: “William, who already didn’t like his sister-in-law very much, became furious. He called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down. Harry didn’t want to know anything, and so William jumped in a car towards Kensington Palace, where he was going to confront Prince Harry.”
The TV series also entirely blames, “The behaviour of Meghan for being at the heart of the break-up between William and Harry.”
The documentary narrative went on: “During 2018 there was indeed a spate of resignations among Meghan Markle’s team. Former members have even set up an informal group that they called between them, the Sussex Survivors’ Club. Some of them still remain traumatised.”
One victim was allegedly so afraid of Meghan Markle that she felt physically ill by the prospect of talking to her. Valentine Low, The Times Royal correspondent, says in the documentary: “There was a person who was so terrified by a conversation she was about to have with Meghan that she said, “I feel sick”. Some of these young women have been broken.”
I would assume that if this incident happened in some way, it would have arguably gone down in late 2018 or 2019. If it happened, it sounds like William screaming down the phone at Harry, Harry hanging up on him and William marching over to scream at Harry face-to-face. It says more about William and his f–king anger issues than any bullsh-t “bullying” done by Meghan. I mean, there were all of these staffers who were flat-out traumatized because they had to work for a Black woman and yet those same staffers suffer zero trauma from working for an incandescent rage machine who regularly screams at people and marches off to confront his family members?
As for the bullying investigation… it was completed and it was a big nothingburger. If the law firm doing the inquiry had actually found anything, the palace would have released it to make Meghan look bad. The buried inquiry means that the law firm found that Kensington Palace is a really sh–ty place to work.
Rage monster yelling at brother because he thinks brother’s wife might have yelled at someone. Make it make sense. You can’t? That’s what I thought.
But nothing is ever said about what Meghan actually did. All that is ever printed on these allegations is that the people working for her were “nervous” about speaking to her. Why has nobody ever asked why and for specific allegations of her behavior?
If she had really bullied someone and been the monster they say she is, it would have been leaked already. Instead all we get are these vague “bullying” allegations.
What we do know is one of Meghan’s main assistants (who was supposed to be in charge of the wedding) lied on her resume about working as an assistant for Robbie Williams. It later came out she was his nanny and had never had an office job of any type. So yeah…the girl was overwhelmed.
The time around the wedding must have been incredibly busy & stressful and they had a young staffer that wasn’t equipped for the task AND the Markle family were being sh*ts. Meghan being a stressed bride is far different than calling names and bullying. Staff are expected to put up with Andrew and William’s excessive anger and yelling fits….but a stressed & extremely busy bride is beyond the pale. (eye roll)
And one of these people is a close personal friend of Knauf’s and was a plant to undermine Meghan and Harry at every turn. That’s why I hope the Sussex lawyers are continuing their investigation in to the Palace ‘investigation’.
That’s the thing that gets me is there’s never any specifics about the “bullying”. Yet people can be detailed about conversations about it. Such as Harry hanging up on William and he jumping into his car to confront Harry. Two “sources” were there but nothing about what Meghan did?
@ notasugarhere, this is the crux of these “allegations” since Knauf the Kniffer placed a informant into her camp as you say. These leakers would have blabbed to every RR # they had been given by JK. The following day, there would have been printed reports all over the UK.
Even though I don’t like reading the BM’s articles even here (I prefer Celebitchy’s summaries), I went back above to read what it said to see if FINALLY someone will specify what they claim Meghan did. Still Nothing. Instead, they use words like “drove out” or “undermined so-and-so’s confidence” — by saying or doing what?! Those are conclusions. Anyone reading can make up a different scenario for what happened but that’s not to say it happened. For instance, knowing what I now know about these palace aids, I can well imagine some incompetent twit not having completed their tasks and feeling “undermined” knowing that they would be asked questions about it. One would think that any journalist worth their salt would ask the complainer what exactly they’re complaining of. And if you don’t, or can’t, get a straight answer — well, that’s your answer.
I believed there was no bullying by Meghan. The staff were just afraid to speak with her because she asked relevant and on-point questions to issues concerned and was a no-nonsense boss. The staff might not have been doing their homework and were used to Kate’s lazy work style. Thus they shake in their boots. Another major reason is that they refused to get orders from a POC.
There was no bullying otherwise the RF would’ve disclosed to the public the findings of the investigation. It would’ve been happy hour for the rota clowns to slag Meghan in public if there were legitimate findings. The stories about the bullying are all conjectures.
The bullying thing always struck me as a transfer of things Bill did to Meg. The easier the lie, the better.
And I think Bill has put his hands on his wife, probably his dad, and was dumb enough to try it with his brother and got put in his (physical) place. Rage monsters don’t stop at yelling, they push the envelope until they are made to stop.
I don’t think TOB is physically violent. He’s too cowardly, imo. He throws fits and yells and probably throws things, like a child. I doubt he actually lays hands on others. That’s just my take.
That being said, I won’t be shocked if my take is proven wrong.
I always wondered if that is why Kate is work-adverse. If she’s too busy healing from his rages…if you catch my drift.
I highly doubt that K8erade, for many reasons, but one of which is, she never worked even before they lived together alone, much less got married.
Just FYI, throwing an object at someone to harm them is abuse and potentially a crime, misdemeanor or felony assault and battery. Cowards can be physically violent, if so inclined, with people they perceive as weaker than themselves, such as women, elderly persons or a younger siblings.
Kate is a bullying, abusive, manipulative, narcissistic racist. William’s twin. Their 20 year relationship has been a mess of fights where she ‘gives as good as she gets’, being used for sex by the aristos to get to-and-back at William, and Carole running interference to get a royal grandkid. These two have serious issues, neither is a victim here. If there *were* any abuse happening, emotional or physical, it would be going equally both ways.
Wouldn’t surprise me if she’s slapped/hit Bill or thrown things. That said, we don’t have direct knowledge of the exact fact pattern between these two—but it sure seems pretty toxic, particularly since it appears she and her mother are not shy about running to the press with stories of his raging, infantile behavior, which is also abusive.
As he has had no problem through the years pointing out her lazy, imbecilic, bullying behavior. Adding in the emotional and financial manipulation by the Middletons of a teenager who lost his mother a few years prior. Which is also abusive. There are no victims in this relationship, other than the children, no matter how many new names on here want us to believe otherwise.
@ ELX, that’s true!!! My first ex-husband threw his keys at me and I ducked and they were imbedded into the sheetrock, which was the precursor to the physical abuse.
@ notasugarhere, you are right!! Bullyiam and Cruella are just as nasty as two mice in a bowl. They are both bullies, narcissist as well as cruel to each other and can dish it out too. Cruella is no shrinking violet, neither in CarolE.
Bullyiams history with other family members and staff speak for themselves.
I hope that the FFK stops at yelling, and some (not all) men do. Not a Kate fan, but still there is no “she gives as good as she gets.”
Kate is much more physically slight and thus more capable of being intimidated by yelling or whatever. Moreover, FFK holds by far the upper hand– the power differential between them was always going to be heavily weighted in his favor. Even if she does yell or say nasty things, its not going to be experienced nearly the same way by him, as when he is like that towards her (if that is the case and that’s what i going on).
– If – this has been the dynamic between them (and I hope it hasn’t been) then hopefully the (presumed) separation will allow everything to cool down, for both their sakes, and especially for their children.
I think William need mental help. You can only bury that stuff for so long before it comes out in some way. When I read the article about HIS staff being scared of him because of his rages, the article also mention people overhearing he and Kate going at each other many times, plus separate bedrooms. Sometimes you can see the stress on Kate’s face and body. I also think he was the prime cause of refusing to allow H&M to be part-timers. Charles couldn’t stand Diana’s popularity and William is just like Charles. He thought getting rid of them would slow them down. Instead he got the opposite. He must have a hissy fit every time the Sussexes make an announcement.
@Rapunzel: I get the impression that William is a coward as well, but when you’re the future, future king something tells me you get a lot of deference from people. And William strikes me as someone who is very conscious about his FFK status. So, William doesn’t have to be particularly brave, or even feisty, to throw his weight around. But the BM talking about William yelling at Harry because he’s so concerned about the help’s feelings (without irony) is a laugh.
I hope they closed the windows, locked the doors and turned up the music while leaving Prince Peggy screaming in the driveway
“Slamming down a phone” in the era of cell phones…again make it make sense. Does Harry have some archaic headset home phone set-up and uses it regularly? Doubt. These people are truly living in different eras.
@ Hey Jude, that caused an irruption of coffee out of my mouth 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@HEYJUDE. That was funny!
And why is the way that Meghan treated her staff any of William’s concern? And to the point that he was yelling at Harry about this? I want to hear more about this conversation because it sounds weird.
Because he is a first class a-hole, who has always bullied Harry and got away with it. Good for Harry for standing up for himself and defending Meghan.
Who races to your sibling’s house to continue an argument? And what was he going to do when he got there? This just proves what an out of control, disrespectful mf he is. It must have been such a shock to his system when Harry told him to eff off.
Initially, Harry and Meghan worked out of the same office at KP as Will and Kate, and shared staff. Issues started early on, as the KP staff was used to W&K dropping in to work very occasionally, while H&M were interested in having a functioning office, and there were apparently clashes when they expected more work. This is where the bullying allegations came from. Once H&M were allowed to move their office to BP and hire their own staff, we heard nothing more about any of these issues.
Charles he said that KP was not professionally run even before Meghan arrived. William pretends his staff are his friends and so they don’t understand work and just kiss his ass. Knauf therefore was going to narc on Meghan to the media. Let’s not forget that he went to school with Wootton and Christian Jones has his partner send Wootton info.
Charles knew KP staff was a shit show which is why they let Harry and Meghan go to BP, which was a much better run office.
And Knauf was friends with Melissa Toubati, the staff who was fired early on. She likely poisoned the environment and dragged in others thinking it was ok to call Meghan names. In any case Knauf had a motive to bring up the bullying stuff because his friend got booted from the job.
Wouldn’t those conversations be “personal” between William and Harry? So who is going to get fired over these leaks? I’m waiting . . .
Also, Meghan didn’t bully anyone. I hope these tabloids get sued to high heaven for continuing to push these lies in an attempt to defame her and ruin her professional reputation.
Mrs. Krabapple, I think Meghan’s attorneys need to ask BP for the information collected regarding the bully allegations. Supposedly, the only thing they did was change HR procedures. Well, maybe they need to now actually investigate the bullying allegation following their new procedures. I find it reprehensible that the brf believe they can throw out bullying allegations and then refuse to say another word. I think someone needs to push them to finish this–of course, it’s going to show just how members of the brf bully any and all and have always done so. Meghan, however, wasn’t the bully–the staff was.
So screaming at someone on the phone and “marching over” to scream in person isn’t bullying? And why would PW be involved? Wouldn’t talking to the accused bully be the job of HR?
William didn’t march over, he drove over. Where exactly was he that he needed to drive to the place where he lives to yell at his brother?
Just surprising that he didn’t helilcopter over.
Driving while enraged is as bad as driving under-the-influence. Pure luck no hapless pedestrian or other driver was injured.
@equality He was SO mad, he forgot all about the helicopter, stamping his feet! 😖
@ Mrs. CP, oh my gawd….you guys are on fire today!!!! Helicopter, stomping feet, era of slamming down cell phones!!!!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
I just snorted laughing at 40-year-old William getting hung up on and furiously ringing the bell to summon his car so he can go berate Harry.
I can’t decide what would be dumber, a ridiculously short ride because they were both at KP, or if W got into the car and just stewed in the backseat for an hour, hoping to catch his brother at home. Neither are the image you want for a future leader, that’s for sure.
Nothing has ever been proven and they keep bringing it up. These women are “broken”? What a crock of shit. Who are they??? Smoke and mirrors to deflect. So tired of the bully word used.
And as for Harry hanging up on Will, I too would disengage from a bully. Oh wait-….
That’s exactly it!! They have nothing new to say (thank God, Meghan et Harry left!) ,that’s why they bring the bullying story to deflect from the enormous success of Meghan ‘s podcast…
One of the “bullied women” was one of Meghan’s main assistants. It came out that she’d actually lied on her resume by saying she was Robbie Williams’ personal assistant. I reality she was his nanny and had never held an office job of any type. So of course the girl is overwhelmed!!
That person jumped herself into the deep end of the pool at a very stressful time for the Sussexes (when they needed someone competent who they could count on) and I don’t blame Meghan or Harry for being frustrated with her.
This is the person Valentine Low keeps talking about, yet he conveniently leaves out all the other details. (presumably because telling the whole story would be defamation)
Of couse someone is afraid to tell any bride they’ve f$%% up something they were responsible for. They’re twisting everything to make Meghan look bad, cherry picking statements and deliberately NOT mention the context. If they did, they wouldn’t have a story.
@ Not a Subject, it seems that Low, (suitable name actually), just plain lying to suit his narrative as well as carrying out orders per JK, nothing more, that is why Low keeps running with these bullshit stories……
@ Couch Potato, when you lie on your CV and utterly f-up, you will be traumatized by your own actions, not those of someone else. IF anyone was afraid of Meghan, it would be this lying staffer, all due to her own dumb fuc#ery.
I find this family so disgusting and detestable. I am so, so happy that Harry and Meghan left those lying, dusty racist behind them.
This bullying stuff came out right before the Oprah. (Valentine Low also threw in that she’d worn earrings given by the Saudis – who killed Jamal Khashoggi – just seeing what negativity wld stick)
I’ve always thought that William bullied Meghan as well as leaking crap on her. I think the bullying accusation was so they could come back after Oprah saying *she was the actual bully not him “William only bullied to protect staff”.
Then Oprah ended up being more about The Firm courtiers and the racism (which I’d bet a million bucks came from William)
I guess their bullying claims didn’t go over that well over here. Americans just shrugged and regarded it as what happens to any person who doesn’t do their job. You boss will hold your feet to the fire.
What’s the French supposed to do. They will probably just shrug and move on. Nobody cares about their bullying claims because holding you to account and do your job is what happens out here in the real world.
The Real World, that place where Bullyam spent two hours pretending help that Charity for the Homeless drum up sales for their magazine.
THIS is their big comeback to Archetypes? A “well-sourced” (how exactly, given they supposedly are above talking to regular people, hence “no explain”?) French documentary that is SUPER important but also about two British aristocrats arguing over the phone about family matters? I don’t think this is going to have the reach they want it to, and could potentially put them in trouble if the makers are sued for defamation by the Sussexes and are forced to divulge who exactly their sources were. Just my take on it. This is a massive risk, and could blow up spectacularly in BP’s face.
No…..this is their preparation for Harry’s memoir. Getting William’s heroics in there “defender of staff!” vs. anger-holic and jealous
Would these happen to be the same people who used racial slurs to describe Meghan’s children?
Or perhaps the same people who Jason Knauf said were bullied by Meghan in an email who themselves asked that those accusations be rescinded?
Funny how none of these bullying stories or documentaries talk about that part.
Some of the staff were known to call her Me gain so maybe they were nervous when the insults got back to Meghan?
It looks like their “sources” were other members of the rota. Real reliable “sources” like the Daily Fail. And its funny how none of these people ever seem to think that the public bullying of Meghan by the press and the palace would have a negative effect on her. When Meghan said she felt suicidal, she was called a liar but we are supposed to believe that one alleged incident caused someone’s confidence to “shatter”. I call bullsh*t on this one.
If this had actually happened it would have been widely reported at the time in the tabloids. The BM would have written a gazillion hateful articles about it. This sounds like more revisionist history for the gullible derangers to digest.
Camilla’s son works for Daily Mail plus Carole Middleton is a good friend of Katy Nichol, a Royal reporter who also works for guttersnipe Daily Mail.
Yes , because driving to someone house to yell at him is exactly how a calm Non bullying person behaves. William is such an asshole.
A lot of specificity about what William allegedly did, but still no specificity about what Meghan allegedly did.
Exactly.
Here we go again on the Willy-go-round! Who are the staffers? Where are their statements from these staffers? Let’s get the full spectrum receipts that somebody lodging a complaint to their employer would have. Because as an HR pro here, you need these types of documents. An independent report to launch an investigation in to these allegations would have specifics that show an employer abusing their position that is strictly prohibited by the regulations set forth by the “Firm”. And, as Kaiser has mentioned, not one word about William screaming at people? Come on, showing amateur hour again over at KP is not a good look for a Future, Future Rager.
Meghan and Harry have the receipts. If this *so-called* documentary farce steps over the line of credibility I think another lawsuit may be in the works. When I was an HR manager you followed up on harassment complaints immediately, usually with a lawyer or mediator present, and documented EVERYTHING scrupulously. So why did the staff who supposedly made the complaints rescind their accusations? This whole issue is nothing but Jason Knauf’s fever dream that failed spectacularly. LET.IT.GO.
In the year 2022, who’s slamming phones? Puh-leze. They may have old fashioned land lines for work, but I’m guessing this argument wouldn’t take place over land lines. It’s said he called Harry directly. That’s a cell.
My guess? Like most stories, this is projection. Will is the one who called from a land line in his office and slammed the phone.
@ Rapunzel ”Slamming the phone” . . . . A figure of speech I imagine 🤔
Slammed the phone down sounds like a literal description. Or an attempt at one.
I guess that sounded more dramatic than “TOB pushed the disconnect button with great purpose.” LOL
You’ve got it.
I’m guessing that this French TV series will be nothing more than Royal Rota Rats like Valentine Low speaking, but none of the women who allegedly bullied will come forward to say anything. If I remember correctly, after Jason Knauf sent the email to HR, these women asked that the complaint be withdrawn. I find it curious that none of the staff that Meghan worked with at Buckingham Palace have claimed that Meghan bullied them, just the KP staff, probably because she expected them to do their jobs for a change.
And one would think, that with ALL the support they would get for slandering Meghan, not a single one of those women decided to stick with their complaints.
they always reference how awful Meghan supposedly made them feel but never what she did or said that was so terrible. which is really telling.
Early on, a big &6 frequent complaint was that Meghan sent emails at 5 a.m. Well, duh! Those wait until the addressee opens them, which could well be @ 8 or 9 a.m. Just because messages are sent in early hours, it doesn’t mean immediate replies are expected.
Plus, Meghan had the nerve to be a biracial woman with a strong sense of self. How scary!!!
This whole thing reads like a bunch of privileged white women being “traumatized” by being given directives by a Black woman intent on getting shit done.
William wanted the attention off of the black woman and his brother and on he and Kate. I hope he continues to get what he wanted until he is begging for mercy. I imagine a version of this story happened over and over. His rage can be tracked by Doppler.
The more we find out about Baldy’s evident rage issues, the more I’m grateful that Harry got Meghan out of there. I find that family to be so rotten and sordid, it sends me into a rage myself. The fact we still don’t even know the details of Meghan supposedly bullying these staff members, just that there are allegations. It’s ridiculous. Do these people seriously think they can still smear Meghan without any actual evidence? All of this makes them look so spiteful and small.
As for Baldy, it’s him with the rage issues. Who the hell does he think he is trying to scream at Harry about Meghan? He ‘ought to get his own house in order first. People in glass palaces should never throw stones and Baldy will soon learn all about it when journalists finally have enough with covering his dodgy wrongdoings.
Someone had discussed this very thing on twitter. They’re super angry across there because:
1. Harry’s decision to leave with Meghan has deprived them of a convenient punching bag, and,
2. They effectively revealed to the world that royal life ain’t what it’s cracked up to be.
By doing the latter they, like Diana, ruined a LOT of fantasies and some people (to paraphrase that Jack Nicholson quote), just can’t handle the truth.
Has Bulliam enlisted more mouthpieces to smear his sister in law? The bullying investigation yielded NO results, because, yeah, if it had, it would have been released in full, but TOBB won’t let it die. He really is so bitter that Harry found, fell in love, and married his soul mate — a woman in full, beautiful, accomplished — and has broken free of his control, he will hound Meghan endlessly. What a pathetic little, rage filled, man.
Meghan’s statements about forgiveness in The Cut really resonate here.
Will this so-called ‘documentary’ include names of that supposedly “well-sourced” cast of “terrified” courtiers? Or explain what was so objectionable about Meghan’s alleged “behaviour”? Late entrant to the “hate Meghan” genre seeking payday, banking on Meghan,
All I can think of, reading this, is “THIS is supposed to be the future King???”
So one fairly petite woman was able to bully, traumatize, and “break” her staff? Those poor fair flowers, who were, I’m guessing, better suited to serving tea and inquiring “one lump or two”.
Where were English career women? I know dynamic types exist, why weren’t they hired to work with Meghan? Why wasn’t she allowed to interview and hire her own staff? That “ Sussex survivors club” is just an embarrassment if it actually exists, and those women should be ashamed.
Yes, these delicate flowers were broken by *checks notes* Duchess Meghan’s unreasonable expectations that they actually work more than three days a month and that they perform their duties competently.
I love how they still won’t say what Meghan did to the staff that was considered bullying, but here we have Bill furiously yelling at people and somehow that is not bullying.
Royal bullying privilege.
I never hear any “Meghan bullies people” from her pre-royal employments, or the Montecito people….
Are they going to do a special on the woman who just returned from mat leave who kate fired for booking trips for William and his current mistress?
There’s nothing to see there.
OMG these people and the bullying allegations! Let it go already! This just goes to show that you can’t save people who won’t save themselves. Buckingham Palace tried to save William, Kate and Knauff from their foolishness by hiring a outside law firm to investigate the bullying claims after Meghan sent in her lawyers and made it clear she was not going to let them tarnish her name with lies. BP then buried the results of the investigation because there was nothing there about Meghan and helped KP save face.
Instead of letting it go now there is “TV Investigative Series” about the bullying? A show that Meghan’s team can sue and demand they show evidence and in turn and would allow Meghan to show hers? This is EXACTLY what Meghan wanted to do when BP first started their investigation into Knauff’s trumped up charges and what BP was desperately trying to avoid. William, Kate, Knauff etc all of Kensington Palace is run by shortsighted fools who don’t know when to stop.
Also do these fools really think a TV show full of innuendo and anonymous sources will convince people Meghan is bully when there was a year long investigation that found nothing? IDIOTS!
I think they really believe this piece will dampen some of the light Meghan is receiving from the success of Archetypes. This is their pathetic attempt at bringing her down, when this strategy was already unsuccessful. Every time I hear stories like this I am so thankful that H&M got out of there. Can you imagine how insufferable William would be if he had financial control over their lives once he became king? Ugh.
I know the exit was hard for them, but it was really a blessing in disguise. Thank God they’re now successful and happy and thriving. Bullyiam can stomp around his many homes in a full rage that his brother and sister-in-law are happy in spite of his efforts to ruin their lives.
No matter how “well-sourced” a documentary is, how credible can one be with the title “Red Line: William and Harry, the enemy brothers”? ENEMY brothers?
Someone said it higher up in the comments– this is a response to Archetypes, to Harry’s memoir, and to the investigation into alleged bullying going absolutely nowhere.
You know…I’ve screwed things up at work and had to talk to my boss about it – and “felt sick” about it – because I screwed up, not because said boss was some kind of bully. If I had been that nanny turned unqualified personal assistant, I’d probably feel sick all the damn time. These allegations with no specificity are pure BS.
What about the way the staff was clearly bullying Meghan (with some VERY specific examples they were happy to provide to the rota)? Nothing?
What about Cain and Unable bleeding staff continuously? Nothing?
This is more typical BS making Meghan the Yoko and it’s such an exhausting trope that we’re all disgusted with so I’m just going to say the header photo is absolute perfection.
Even Yoko wasn’t the “Yoko”. The Beatles have admitted they were on the way to busting up anyway. You have 4 men probably all thinking they deserve the top billing but a woman busts them up? Yeah, sure.
This is quite interesting, the report didn’t find anything worthy, so why is someone in France making a documentary? I do they think Meghan’s lawyers can’t get to them in France ? On full display is William shouting down the phone, and racing to go yell some more at Harry. I think things are about to get ugly. Because Meghan didn’t sign an NDA so it’s going to be all guns blazing
I find it hard to believe that Meghan, who came from a normal background and worked her way to self made millionaire, was ever rude or demanding towards anyone. That behavior is for the aristos and the privileged. The only thing KP had to be afraid of was Meghan’s relentless work ethic.
This is all the royal reporters and British media have at this point there no leaks coming from William and Kate and their pathetic stuff about the Sussex’s .All the press can do is bring up nonsensical story’s to sell paper this is not the flex Kensington Palace And William and Kate think this is it’s beens three years since Sussex left England and yet the obsession with them as not stop . William and Kate come off as a bunch hateful lazy racist bullies who can’t stand that Sussex are thriving.
I feel like his anger issue has been inside of him since forever. He didn’t talk to diana for a few days for panorama (understandably), diana almost didnt want to wear that amazing dior dress to met gala worrying of how william would react (what business did he have telling her what to wear?), when diana agreed to have holiday with the fayed so that she can entertain her sons since she couldnt provide them country mansion like balmoral, he allegedly complaint about that trip too. Wasn’t he called billy the basher? Pushing his schoolmate’s head down the loo for speaking ill of his parents? He really isn’t as mature and responsible as royalist and royal authors want him to be lol.
One time he apparently had such a huge rage fit on Diana and said so many hurtful things that she said she would always love him but something was damaged between them by how he’d treated her.
No mention though of will not speaking to his dad over his dimbleby interview I do not think William behaved well with his mother
Re: Diana’s gorgeous Dior dress: In this, I have some sympathy for William. Diana knew, as did William, that anything she wore would end up on the front pages of multiple publications. It was likely excruciatingly painful for William to see headlines trumpeting how “sexy” his mother looked. I’m guessing that teasing and possibly even bullying might have gone along with that. Seeing pin-up posters of your Mom on a classmate’s door would be horrifically hard for any adolescent. I’m hoping that, being younger, Harry was a bit more protected from the media and stuff like this.
I’m totally applauding Diana’s fashion choices — and what they likely meant to her as she grew more independent, more mature, and more sure of herself. At the same time, even her fashion choices and the publicity that accompanied them had an impact on her kids well-being.
I agree that William isn’t as mature and responsible— or even as mentally healthy — as some of the royalists might want him to be. I attribute some of this, at least, to the impacts of the often toxic presence of the media throughout his life.
Come on. Diana is far from the only public figure with children who has worn a “sexy” dress and her “revenge” dress was far more revealing (there don’t seem to be reports of William being angry about that, only screaming at her for the Panorama interview instead of being upset at his father for the earlier interview that prompted that revenge dress in the first place). You really think a place like Eton was going to let the son of the Prince of Wales get bullied and harassed?
If anyone was protected in those days it WAS William not Harry. He is and was the heir and everyone associated him with Diana. Harry got forgotten, until it was expedient to throw him under the bus in the papers.
So now, we have French experts on the British royal family?
Apparently, there’s no end to the expertise! The world is lousy with royal expertise!
This “bullying investigation” nonsense is a farce. Jason Knauf sent that email in Oct 2018 at the end of the Oceania Tour which is the same time William’s affair rumors started circulating among reporters. What’s funny is that if Meghan began bullying in 2017, WHY the hell did Jason Knauf’s own mother say Meghan was kind in 2018? Yeah NOT MAKING SENSE. Sick of it.
My man prince harry, you don’t have to take bs from the rage monster. Way to go.
If this is true, good on Harry for making a deliberate decision to step away from William’s raging.
I’m sure that there’s quite a lot that Harry could reveal about William that would cause most people to question William’s fitness. It’s both sad and funny that William and his coterie seem to reveal more damaging things about William themselves — in their bumbling efforts to be proactive in the face of what they know Harry and Meghan could put out there if they chose.
Oh FFS are we dragging out the bully story again? I thought this one was beat to filth
It’s no secret that Meghan is a hard worker, overachieving, Type A personality, who no doubt needed to be matched with assistants up to the challenge of hard work. Just because someone was made to feel bad because they weren’t up to the task does not mean they were bullied — hurt feelz is not enough. Especially when it’s easy to see that previous assistants probably anticipated a work ethic similar to the Cambridges — i.e., wear buttons, have blow out, practice jazz hands and say nothing in a few words.
The more I see of what is happening in our Government,Media,Royal and Ruling Classes the more I am reminded of the Ferengi in Babylon 5. They were eventually portrayed as comical but at first they were intended to be the evil and hateful element. Their first Law of Acquisition states: “Profit is not a dirty word” aka Liz Truss and Rishi Sunac and money is the main reason to exist so the first law of acquisition rings true for this group: ” Once you have their money… you never give it back. The best deal is the one that brings the most profit. Money is everything.”
So forget family, love, compassion , truth and become as ugly and comical as a Ferengi emoji.
Nothing wrong with earning money but sharing is also important and not putting others down because they are more talented than you.
Wishing Meghan and Harry all the best for a future free/further away from this spiteful onslaught and trust they find safety with true friends and supporters.
Ferenghi were Star Trek characters. They first showed up on Next Generation.
I think the real victims of bullying were Harry and Meghan. There is no doubt that if there was any evidence of bullying by Meghan, it would have been leaked to the press. The fact is as Kaiser said, these KP staff didn’t want to work for a black American woman.
Love that line about Harry not wanting to listen to “witness statements”. Which statements would those be – the ones from people who Tatler (was that who?) said were calling Meghan names behind her back? Or the ones that Knauf submitted on behalf of a couple of people who asked for them to be rescinded when they heard about him doing that.
I don’t think any KP staff have to work very hard. We know they are paid poorly relative to non-royal salaries. They work @ KP for the supposed snob value of being near royals and to attend the annual employees’ Christmas luncheon, which is supposed to make up for low wages. I think these peops would be overwhelmed if they took similar jobs in private industries where they were expected to actually work 35-40 hours per week.
This story seems vaguely familiar, with an added tidbit in this version: William’s dislike for Meghan.
That dislike explained the horrendous behaviour towards her with the labelling and childish nicknames.
It was as if these refined ‘urbane’? individuals have a rather limited vocabulary.
Dan Wootton rehashed this item in the fail tabloid. It was used to inform the public that the Sussexes were ‘thrown out’ of Royal Foundation, not having left on their own account, but had their wishes were subsequently met by the Queen.
The next incident where the Queen would have probably acquiesced was the “summit”.
The secretary ensured that there was no such meeting.
It accommodated the bottomless need for attention.
It had to be annoying and exasperated to deal with some one who lacked any self control with a sense of entitlement.
Just because.
It made sense to slam the phone, just to stop the unwanted and unacceptable behaviour and noise from the quarrelling and ranting.
Anything for peace.
Do these people understand how bad William looks when every other article mentions his rage, fury, anger, incandescence, etc? Even if one believes the worst of Meghan, how can palace PR think any of this makes William look good, diplomatic, statesman-like, loving, brotherly, etc? How about “turn the other cheek” or show some maturity or sympathy or empathy? William is a future king. Where is his “kingliness?” (Not a word, I know!) I just don’t understand who advises this fool. They think they are covering up and excusing and deflecting blame but really they just make William look like the idiot he is.
Getting sick of this issue! With all the problems in the real world, who gives a flying …..about some middle age prince screaming at his brother! Entitled pieces of …..
So William woke up this morning and chose violence? Nothing to write about, so let’s relight the fire beneath the bullying allegations. Which would you prefer to be the King of England? The one who calls you ranting loudly on the phone based on hearsay from a staff member? Or the one who calls with a pleasant voice and suggests you sit down to discuss the issue and seek an amenable solution.
Keeping Meghan in the crosshairs only brightens the spotlight on William. He is the official bully and gets great pleasure from bullying women. Meghan, the yogi, is gentle and tries to avoid conflict at all costs. Harry is not the one, and if I were William, I’d back down and stop picking at that scab.
Harry and Meghan have come a long way in that unsuspecting journey in which William forced them. They’ve come out on the other side, and though still healing, they’re fine. Why can’t the UK media and royal misfits, also known as family, leave them alone?
This documentary is not British,but it’s using a lot of rota reporting and details from William’s perspective. I wonder if this will be a chance for the British media to pick up the story again as “fair comment”or if sources from KP are just creating a big mound if sh!t, leaving it on Meghan’s doorstep, and then walking away because they “can’t talk” about the bullying report. You know, for Meghan’s protection 🙄.
The “Sussex survivors” whatsapp group is a new one, though, and to me that reveals a lot about the kind of people who are feeding this story – petty, vindictive folks who want to complain endlessly about Meghan behind her back, because of course it’s her fault, not their incompetence.
And still, absolutely no details about what, exactly, she did to bully them. Just a lot of “traumatized” people “feeling sick” when asked to do something difficult, which I would say is par for the course if you are totally unqualified for a demanding job.
Surely even the DM crowd is sick of this story now?
Jay, what I believe is that there are brf members who are really getting worried about what Harry will say in his memoir, and want to get a story out there first. You know what (or should I say who) they forgot? Meghan. She made is pretty clear today thay she will be speaking about what she wants to speak about. I think they need to really consider how they go forward. Depending on what they say during this TV series, it’s possible that they would sue. Valentine Low does know that he may have to give up his source(s), doesn’t he? I doubt they’ll give any details of the bullying. It’ll be more inuendo.
I think everyone should tell people not to watch it or give any clicks to any stories afterwards. Make it the haters’ must see and everyone else can just ignore it.
Why is it so difficult to find out the specifics of these tiresome claims? The point is not if staff were upset about working with Meghan; that could be for any reason. The point is what they claim she specifically did or said. The examples could be evaluated by neutral parties against standards of workplace harassment, refuted by Meghan’s team, or used as the basis for resolving misunderstanding. As it stands the accusers and irresponsible press are being allowed to continue their smear without accountability or consequence and I am more and more convinced it will take a court case to set this right. In their own time of course. Too much BS for me.
The British Press are really hoping this bullying smear will stick. They cast a spurious and unproven allegation knowing that some will latch onto that. But no matter how many times they repeat that lie, it remains just that. A lie.