Prince Harry ‘slammed the phone down’ when William called to rage at him

Think about what we already know about Prince William’s rage and anger issues. How many royal reporters and royal biographers flat-out say that William’s default emotion is “fury”? So many. Even somewhat sanctioned biographies and stories can’t even sugarcoat it, and I truly believe we don’t even know the half of it. I have no problem believing that at some point in 2017-2018, Prince Harry and Prince William got in each other’s faces and that argument (or “row” as the Brits would say) was probably one piece of the larger estrangement between the brothers. Given what we know now about the smears, the Jason Knauf mess, the lies from Kensington Palace, I have no trouble believing that Harry told William to go to hell ten different ways during that time period too. Well, all of that is being framed as “Harry hung up on William and William marched over to Harry’s place to scream at him.” And?

Prince Harry allegedly slammed the phone down on his brother William in a row about Meghan Markle bullying her staff. An explosive argument erupted between the royal brothers during heated allegations about Meghan, a new documentary will reveal. Prince William was shunned by his younger brother after calling him about Meghan’s behaviour, according to a French TV series due to come out next week. Harry reportedly refused to hear William’s concerns and suddenly hung up the phone in denial – choosing to defend his wife rather than listen to witness statements. The well-sourced documentary, “Red Line: William and Harry, the enemy brothers”, alleges that the abrupt end to the phone call enraged Wills. The Duke of Cambridge then raced furiously towards Kensington Palace to confront Harry, royal sources say. Last year, claims emerged that Meghan had bullied one of her closest advisors during her time at Kensington Palace. The Duchess of Sussex allegedly drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third. The BFM TV series is the latest investigation into the Meghan allegations and the royal brother’s bitter break up. It claims that traumatised staff rapidly resigned from the Royal Household to escape Meghan’s aggression, setting up a WhatsApp group called “The Sussex Survivors’ Club”. In the programme, Pierrick Geais, a Royal author who has written a book about the Duke of Cambridge, exposes the alleged argument over Meghan Markle. He says: “William, who already didn’t like his sister-in-law very much, became furious. He called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down. Harry didn’t want to know anything, and so William jumped in a car towards Kensington Palace, where he was going to confront Prince Harry.” The TV series also entirely blames, “The behaviour of Meghan for being at the heart of the break-up between William and Harry.” The documentary narrative went on: “During 2018 there was indeed a spate of resignations among Meghan Markle’s team. Former members have even set up an informal group that they called between them, the Sussex Survivors’ Club. Some of them still remain traumatised.” One victim was allegedly so afraid of Meghan Markle that she felt physically ill by the prospect of talking to her. Valentine Low, The Times Royal correspondent, says in the documentary: “There was a person who was so terrified by a conversation she was about to have with Meghan that she said, “I feel sick”. Some of these young women have been broken.”

[From The Sun]

I would assume that if this incident happened in some way, it would have arguably gone down in late 2018 or 2019. If it happened, it sounds like William screaming down the phone at Harry, Harry hanging up on him and William marching over to scream at Harry face-to-face. It says more about William and his f–king anger issues than any bullsh-t “bullying” done by Meghan. I mean, there were all of these staffers who were flat-out traumatized because they had to work for a Black woman and yet those same staffers suffer zero trauma from working for an incandescent rage machine who regularly screams at people and marches off to confront his family members?

As for the bullying investigation… it was completed and it was a big nothingburger. If the law firm doing the inquiry had actually found anything, the palace would have released it to make Meghan look bad. The buried inquiry means that the law firm found that Kensington Palace is a really sh–ty place to work.