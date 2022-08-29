Tominey: ‘The more Meghan Markle speaks, the less anyone wants to listen’

Shortly after George W. Bush won reelection in 2004, his advisor Karl Rove spoke to a reporter about the sort of alternate reality the administration believed in. Rove said, “We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we’ll act again, creating other new realities…” The idea of “we create our own reality” has been an article of faith for the American fascists in the Republican party ever since. I bring this up because the British media believes the same thing. When something is happening that they don’t like, they simply create a different “reality” for their readers. Say, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are successful, instead of acknowledging those successes, the British media simply creates the narrative of “everyone hates them, the Sussexes are failing, they can’t do anything right.” Even when there’s empirical evidence of Harry and Meghan’s successes, you can find the British media executing their Alternate Reality strategy. No one seems to realize that information is global now? It’s weird.
All of which brings me to a lil’ column written by Camilla Tominey in the Telegraph. Tominey was the first person to falsely report on the Duchess of Cambridge’s “tears” at the bridesmaid’s dress fitting just before the Sussexes’ wedding. That’s who Tominey is, someone who gets leaks from Middleton Manor. In the face of the overwhelming success of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, Tominey wrote a column called “The more Meghan Markle speaks, the less anyone wants to listen.” Archetypes was #1 in seven countries within 48 hours of the surprise release of the first episode.
If the Sussexes really wanted to be helpful, they would surely abandon Prince Harry’s autobiography and write a textbook on economics instead. In these testing times for household budgets, the couple could prove invaluable as the perfect case study for both the theory of inverse proportionality and the law of diminishing returns.
What better way to teach school children these most basic of mathematical principles than by studying the post-Megxit era?
Inverse proportionality might be defined by the dictionary as “related so that as one becomes larger the other becomes smaller”. But I think it is probably more easily explained by juxtaposing a graph showing the growing frequency with which Harry and Meghan have criticised the Royal family with their approval rating.
Look children, the more the couple have slagged off the Windsors, the less popular they have become!
Meghan’s latest podcast couldn’t be a better archetype, pardon the pun, of the law of diminishing returns, either. It is a theory in economics that predicts that, after some optimal level of capacity is reached, adding an additional factor of production will actually result in smaller increases in output.
But isn’t there a simpler way to put it? The more the Sussexes speak, the less likely we are to listen. That’s something even a primary pupil can understand.
I appreciate that there are a multi-million reasons why they keep on coming up with this stuff. Meghan’s 60-minute me-fest is currently top of the Spotify charts. But the trouble with word salad is that it does tend to give most people indigestion.
Keep in mind that Tominey is a regular on the British chat show circuit and a regular on week royal roundtable discussions, plus she obviously writes exclusively about the royals for the Telegraph. Her whole business model is talking about the royals and reporting on the royals and analyzing the royals. But for Meghan to… have a successful podcast, which is #1 in multiple countries, that’s suddenly a bridge too far for Tominey? “The more the couple have slagged off the Windsors, the less popular they have become!” – O RLY? Because I’m pretty sure that their Oprah interview was one of the most-watched interviews of the last decade. I’m pretty sure that Archetypes dethroning The Joe Rogan Experience is a big f–king deal. I’m pretty sure that Tominey wouldn’t be writing snitty little columns about Meghan unless the Royal Rota was completely terrified that the alternative reality they created and nurtured was coming crashing down on them.
Photos courtesy of Spotify, Instar.
To quote Jay Z. “Men lie. Women lie. Numbers don’t”. Archetypes is Number 1 in 10 countries and countries. The only people having trouble digesting this is the Royal family and British media, and I hope they all choke on it.
I hope the British tabloid demons get severe gastroesophageal reflux disease all the way up to their throats.
Call out the engagement numbers louder for the people in the cheap seats!
Tominey and her ilk try to speak their will into existence. You’re right, it’s about trying to force reality to bend to their will. They know MAGAts and many Brexiters will follow right along and take up the talking points, unable to think for themselves. An uneducated and/or racist and/or nationalist populace is a mentally and physically enslaved populace.
@ ThatsNotOkay, can we also expand on the Repugnant’s history of cutting programs for those less fortunate and basically their apparent🖕🏻to all that are devastated as well.
I bring this up due to this garbage that Tominey Camel Toe wrote:
“If the Sussexes really wanted to be helpful…write a textbook on economics instead. In these testing times for household budgets, the couple could prove invaluable as the perfect case study for both the theory of inverse proportionality and the law of diminishing returns.”
Shouldn’t she be directing her vile towards the Lambrigdes and their meager 4 “cottages” homes as citizens of the UK struggle to feed themselves? Shouldn’t she be looking to THEM as they are the ones who are directly effecting the lives of actual British citizens???
My gawd Tominey…enough already!!! Your vile, insipid, continuous rages upon Meghan, and Harry, have become the stuff of delusions and unhinged “realities” that don’t favor well for those who are truly suffering.
Excellent! Absolutely brilliant in exposing Tominey lies, propaganda, hypocrisy…
You know @ThatsNotOkay with Tominey I think its more basic than that. People like CT only have a job because the royals refuse to speak for themselves or hire PR/Spokesperson to communicate directly to the world like normal celebrities. As a result the rota rats and other “journalists” get leaks and have carte blanche to write or say anything. If the royals start speaking for themselves or engaging with the public through statements from a spokesperson then they are out of a job.
Its why someone who earns a living talking/writing about royals could write with a straight face that no one wants to hear from the royals themselves. Of course the public would but once royals start talking who wants to hear from Tominey?
Lol frankly she’s right to be concerned. The royals copy EVERYTHING Harry and Meghan do. Its only a matter of time before they start copying the Sussex press strategy. Unemployment and irrelevance couldn’t happen to a nicer group of people.
This might sound petty but i really want people to dig dirt on these insufferable rota rats and report it somewhere, like twitter and see how it feels. But of course UK journalists private lives are probably protected.
CT herself is not interesting; she’s just a hustler trying to get paid. A bird dog running to pick up her master’s game.
I am very interested in the mechanics of how these types get paid. How they work websites and social media platforms to enrich themselves and their corporate masters. All of this is calculated to generate clicks and revenue and I work really like to know the details of this business model.
I also have no clue, the slightest i will pretend to have is that i thought they get paid by word count. Maybe that’s why they churn article after article on the slightest sneeze the Sussexes make. I don’t think they make a ton of money and that’s why they also pop up on social media, morning shows etc
@ ELX, I want then to pull back the curtain in this country of Oz. Who is pulling their strings to write this vile garbage!! I would be willing to bet my beloved car to find that it leads directly to CH as well as Lambrigdes house of inept and unqualified….
Yet again, if someone wanted to follow the money this would be absolutely fascinating. Who is paying and in what way for what output, beyond their official contracts, etc. We know there’s a web behind it – not to get too tinfoil tiara but there’s a whole lot of quid pro quo as well as hard cash.
Most “journalists” of a certain age (along w tons of their younger colleagues) are being put out to pasture as the profit model shrinks. I suspect the rats have just latched onto a model that helps them keep paying their bills…no matter who it damages.
@Noki, that’s not petty at all. And this Tominey person fails to notice that she’s contradicting herself by paying attention to Meghan by reporting on her latest endeavor. Tominey is not only “listening” avidly to anything Meghan says or does, but she writes breathlessly about it when she really doesn’t have to because (and I’ll say it loudly for the BM again) Meghan has left your country, she’s in America, why are you so intent on following up on what’s going on with this American woman?
Maybe they shd take their own advice and stop talking and writing about HM? OH THAT’S RIGHT THEY DON’T WANT TO STOP.
This this this!!
If she’s soooooooo irrelevant, why are they devoting multiple articles to her? 🧐
They could absolutely just ignore her. That is an option. But they just refuse to.
As Omid Scobie said about the number of articles the BM churn out about Meghan: “So far, it’s 16 and counting.” He gets it.
THIS!
If she did stop writing/talking about HM, her bank account would start with zero and end zero. She’d have to get a real job.
“But the trouble with word salad is that it does tend to give most people indigestion.” Yes, Camilla. It sure does.
don’t these people get the message? The idea of hanging on to so much bitterness and hatred towards Meghan just ages people in the worst way, just look at Khate.
Amazing quote. Meghan has literally taken over Joe Rogan as the most popular podcast. No one could do that for a long long while. And she did that with no promotion. If you don’t count the “promotion” that screeching RRs are giving her
She’s an absolute queen and whatever she touches is success
#CamillaTomineyIsALiar is trending yet again. She has some nerve referring to Meghan’s podcast as word salad! Her twisted analogies are mind bending. Or maybe I just need more coffee. Archetypes is still running hot in many countries, including non-English speaking markets, and the podcast with Mariah Carey will be dropping any time. I can’t wait.
Sorry, C-Shell, coffee won’t help Camilla Tominey make sense to you. I think it would take putting your brain in a blender.
😆😆😆😆
Can you imagine expending THIS amount of energy in hating someone? I can’t, and I’m a petty bitch who revels in nursing a grudge. It’s just INSANE. How can a person be this angry at someone who has literally no effect on their life whatsoever? Jesus.
I don’t think it’s about grudges or about anger – Tominey is a professional hater. And Meghan has a profound effect on Tominey’s life – she’s her meal ticket.
By writing about the podcast, CT is actually promoting it; best part about this, neither Meghan nor Spotify paying her. She big mad.
The rota rats constantly say the Sussexes “slag off the Windsors” when in fact H&M have said very little about the Windsors. Other than clearing up a few things on the Oprah interview and a few other mentions, they’ve said nothing in 2 years. If the rats are to be believed from their 20 H&M tabloid stories a day, they speak of them constantly when they don’t. Alternative reality indeed.
Oh boy, these people are exhausting. Clearly everyone even them want to listen to Meghan cause her podcast is #1. Numbers don’t lie 😂
They keep bringing up this “Meghan talks about herself, no one cares” thing. Meanwhile, people care and listened because they wanted specifically to hear her perspective and experience.
And yet she had the number 1 podcast in Britain and many other countries. They love to act as if they don’t care but at the same time set the notification for when her next podcast episode drops.
It makes me wonder if this woman is actually enough out of reality to believe her own nonsense. The sad thing is that there are plenty of gullible people who will believe her while at the same time rabidly following any news about Meghan.
CT is an adult mean girl. How bizarre.
Right? I like that Kaiser points out the logic. CT talks about Meghan all the time too, so by her logic, she should be experiencing diminishing returns. And yet she too still talks without fear that the more she talks the less people will listen. The only one who needs to worry about that is Meghan.
Have the Middletons run out of talking points?
Long past time, if so…
“The growing frequency with which Harry and Meghan have criticised the Royal family” is nothing compared to the British gutter media harrassment the Sussexes are being subjected to. Besides, Tominey is lying through her rotten teeth since there’s no constant repetitive pattern objectively indicating that Prince Henry and Duchess Meghan have engaged in systematic lambasting and debunking of the Palace.
The only thing growing in frequency here is Tominey’s and some well-indentifiable members of the media establishment’s bitterness, jealousy and heinous attacks on two successfully self-reliant and emotionally prosperous individuals whose very existence far from the madding crowd of idle melanin-hating grifting annuitants, has become a problem.
So let it be an unsufferably painful problem to the gang of mental patients who hit the keyboard (Camilla Tominey, Angela Levine, Pierce Morgan…) because Henry and Meghan aren’t going ANYWHERE. Meghan Markle is a bi-racial (suck it up and please, please, choke on it) Princess of the United kingdom, Henry is a duke by title and blood right. They will NOT be intimidated into silence or divorce, neither will they be tunneled into a wall: Harry and the love of his life are here to stay. Meghan is Harry ‘s choice. Harry is Meghan’s choice. Meghan and Harry are the world’s choice. People do love them.
Tominey is part of an insular crew who stupidly believes that what they say matters outside of that island. She is unknown outside of the Uk and even with the Britons who don’t read tabloids. So she is writing for her audience of bigots, but it’s not as expansive as she believes.
The Cambridges are in for a rude awakening if they come to the US having believed that what the rota states as what the rest of the world thinks.
Tominey is consumed by Meghan’s very existence. Obsessed with every move she makes to the point where she will make up lies just to write/talk about Meghan. What a dark, disgusting walk through life. Doesn’t Tominey have a podcast by the way?
I’m not sure why it wasn’t mentioned here bc it feels really relevant, some of the countries that she hit #1 in are the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The white countries of the commonwealth. The people she thinks she speaks for.
But let’s talk about word salad. I’m what world does that column make a lick of sense? She admits (to a point) that Archetypes is topping the podcasts charts but claims no one is listening? They tuned in for ep 1 but won’t continue?
This site’s head writer is a huge tennis fan. I’m not. I know more about Serena than she’s one of the best athletes to ever do it largely bc I read here. I’m not alone in that. Yet, look at the audience this drew. Next week she has Mariah on. Mariah can post a pic in a grubby red tee in July and say she can’t wait for Christmas and go platinum yet again. Does Camel Toe really think her listeners are going to go down?! Make it make sense!
CT is writing for the oldsters that only read print media and trust the old standards. Meghan’s numbers don’t lie like Cameltoe.
Is Camela T the one with the hots for Prince Andrew?
Yes.
I love how telling the truth about the Windsors is “slagging off” on them. Truth hurts, so push the lie. It reminds me of when they were pushing the “Meghan will work with Kate on a Netflix project” tall tale – e.g. Meghan needs Kate’s help. As if.
I think I a am really slow, I mean I just read Camilla the lying toad words and I still can’t make head or toes out of it. All I got is that this Racist B is big mad and jealous of Meghan is number 1 on Spotify in 10 countries.
The more Meghan speaks, the less anyone wants to hear these predictably ridiculous rants about her from the Royal Rota. FiFY, Cammy.
Camilla and the other rota rats think the world is stupid and will believe anything they say. The majority of US media don’t bring these idiots on our air because we Yanks got wise to them. The most I’ve seen on US TV is Omid Scobie. Camilla is bucking for a damehood.
It’s like they expected the podcast to flop and when it didn’t they just went ahead with their old headlines. Having listened to the podcast, it wasn’t a me fest nor did Meghan slag off the Royal Family. If the press really wanted Meghan and Harry to become irrelevant they would stop talking about them but they can’t because that’s where the money is.
Even if it had been Meghan talking about herself the whole time, what difference would it make in this woman’s life? Whatever content they put out only has to meet Spotify’s specifications, and not hers. She’s not employing them.
They love to distract the peasantry with this nonsensical obsession with all things Meghan.
Why don’t they focus on William leaving Tax payer financed Kensington Palace extravagant apartment/mansion vacant for occasional use instead of returning it to Crown Estate to rent out. Or lets talk about the slimmed down monarchy, should income of one the duchy be returned to the treasury as the number of people King Charles will be supporting will be greatly reduced.
I see Cameltoe Tominey is projecting again…
LOL, @Izzy. Instead of “Look children, the more the couple have slagged off the Windsors, the less popular they have become!” Tominey should have said:
The more the Royal Reporters slag off the Sussexes, the more popular they become.
Three of four generations from now, history will remember Duchess Meghan for the positive impact she made on the lives of so many, with both her words and deeds, as she stood against a literal ocean of venom, bile and hatred.
These reporters might be footnotes in that history, but they won’t be paragraphs.
No one should be surprised at this. The RR are The Windsor’s non official PR. They know they can never make W&K palatable/on part with The Sussexes so their PR strategy is to oversaturate the UK media with biased negative stories on H&M that everyone including H&M fans are sick of hearing about them. To their credit, it has worked to a degree. Many ppl notably blue check twitter who were fans of H&M esp post H&M interview have been conspicuously quiet this year with any news pertaining to H&M. This is intentional b/c many are sick of getting trolls in their mention that they decided to avoid H&M altogether
No it hasn’t worked. Maybe in parts of the UK but even then Meghan and Harry are still big draws there. Her podcast reaching #1 in places In Australia, where the media is also bias against her, tells them it’s not working. If she’s so hated, why is she continuing to win and be successful even in countries where shes supposedly “hated” if anything I see more pushback against the media then Harry and Meghan because everyone can see the difference in treatment especially in regards to the Cambridge’s. The reason they keep obsessing over her is because nothing they have done has been successful in actually hurting her.
Camila Tominey should apply the principles of economics to herself and the rest of the rota rats (eg. Dan Wootton, Angela Levin, Lady Campbell, Rebecca English, Katie Nicholls, Piers Morgan, Jan Moir, etc.). The poison that they write about daily is the perfect case study for both the theory of inverse proportionality and the law of diminishing returns.
Pretending to offer economic advice to someone who’s far wealthier than you, and someone you hate even though you don’t know them. Isn’t that the very definition of concern trolling Camila? Also, their obsession with Harry’s upcoming book continues unabated I see.
Why are you so obsessed with whether or not blue checks are tweeting about them? There’s literally a whole bunch just today. There’s still a whole bunch in the UK that are still talking about them and defending them..but there’s also some really significant things going on in the UK right now. The government is in shambles.
Camilla should realize what she’s saying about Meghan is the very thing most people feel about her. The more she speaks and rants about Meghan, the less people are interested in reading her stuff. Hence, why these salty ass RRs keep using Meghan’s name for clicks.
Look children, the more the Cambridges have slagged off the Sussexes, the smaller the Commonwealth has become!
Look children, the more the royal reporters have slagged off the Sussexes, the less our credibility has become!
Sorry, I cannot comment because I am laughing too much as I guess Meghan is too!
Ferengi emoji here.
I literally have no idea what Tominey is talking about in those excerpts. None of what she wrote makes any sense. Bitter much. Lord, Meghan is rolling a tide over them and they won’t be able to come up for air.
I need a bottle of Pepto-Bismal after reading her column.
It is so easy to …
Too easy to…
First ‘snowflake’; followed by ‘woke’ not a new one since 2012 ‘word salad’.
They have the language backed up by arms.
Black America has the dialect, or this is an acknowledgement that it is an actual living culture, so necessary for our survival.
They have to columbus and bastardize it.
Always in our joy.
As to Tominey’s impression of Meghan….
This is the first time I have actually paid attention to anything she has ever said.
After a minute, there is an urge to move on, but I must admit that I am not her intended audience.