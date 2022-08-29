Page Six: Jennifer Garner is ‘thrilled to get rid of her fourth child’

In the lead up to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s second, more formal wedding we heard that Ben’s ex wife, Jennifer Garner, was invited but that she was busy working in Texas. On the day that Affleck and Lopez had their big wedding in Georgia, Garner was seen shopping at a Sam’s Club in West Virginia, where she’s from, with her dad and low key boyfriend, John Miller. She posed with fans and generally seemed fine. She knew it would get out that she was shopping that day. Sources recently tell Page Six that Garner is “thrilled to get rid of her fourth child.” As you know, Garner drove Affleck to rehab in 2018, after they had already split and he was dating that Playboy model. (The one he cheated on Lindsay Shookus with, not to be confused with the nanny.) Here is more from Page Six:

“I’m sure she’s thrilled to get rid of her fourth child,” said a source who knows both Affleck and Garner, referencing all the actress has done for her ex. The former couple’s children — Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10 — were all present to witness their dad say “I do,” following his and Lopez’s quickie Vegas chapel ceremony last month. Insiders told Page Six that it’s not clear whether or not Garner was even invited. The 50-year-old actress was all smiles as she was pictured at a Sam’s Club in South Charleston, W. Va., on Saturday hours before J. Lo and Affleck wed for a second time. She appeared to be joined by her father, William, along with her businessman boyfriend John Miller, for the outing and was spotted posing for a photo with a fan. And another Hollywood insider this week told Page Six that although Affleck is now off Garner’s hands, the exes will always be entwined. “Jen has always approached things the same, no matter who Ben has been with,” said one insider. “They have kids together — so if he has another episode, or falls off the wagon, it would be her problem.” But the source who knows both Garner and Affleck reiterated: “Jen is a great mother, she has really mothered those kids — and it’s great that she doesn’t have to have a fourth child anymore… As the source who knows Garner and Affleck noted, “Jen grew up with her parents happily married and her sisters are married, so I know that she wanted it to work out. But she’s moved on.”

[From Page Six]

Garner also helped Affleck’s career by calling the director of the movie he was working on, The Way Back, and asking him to wait to filming after Ben relapsed. Wherever it’s coming from, this Page Six assessment probably isn’t wrong. Garner has been cleaning up Affleck’s messes since well after they broke up. Maybe Affleck has changed, and he does seem very devoted to Lopez, but is he sober? I’m genuinely asking because he hasn’t looked it. Whatever is going on with him, and I wish him and J.Lo the best, he’s not Garner’s problem anymore.