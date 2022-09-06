Olivia Wilde refused to answer questions about her lies & Shia LaBeouf

Two Fridays ago, Shia LaBeouf outed Olivia Wilde as a liar. At that point, we already knew that Olivia is a melodramatic a–hole who manages to center herself as both the victim and the heroine of every story. Shia dropped receipts of Olivia’s plain, unnecessary lies about “firing” him, and he even provided a helpful video of Olivia calling him to beg him to come back to the production so he can give “Miss Flo” a “wakeup call.” Instead of protecting Pugh – which is what Wilde claimed to have done – Wilde was actually sh-t talking her lead actress (behind her back) to a known misogynist like Shia. Wilde thought Miss Flo needed a wakeup call in that situation. It was bad. And we knew that the Venice Film Festival world premiere would be a mess. It delivered!! Note: I’m splitting up all of this DWD coverage into separate posts because so much happened!
First off, Florence skipped the press conference ahead of the premiere. Good for her. Olivia had clearly worked it out with the film festival’s moderator ahead of time to shut down questions about Olivia’s own behavior and Shia LaBeouf. Olivia answered one question and tried to pretend like it was all some big internet conspiracy. Then the moderator shut down all follow-up questions (I’m including a tweet from the journalist who got shut down):
OK SO olivia wilde spoke about why florence pugh isn’t at the press conference but refused to answer any questions about shia labeouf !!!!! there is 100% more tea to be shared #DontWorryDarling #VeniceFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/5prST3bRsz
— tatiana (@tatianabethia) September 5, 2022
Maybe it's just me, but I wouldn't consider someone literally explaining — in detail — their reasons for firing someone and that someone then writing a lengthy and detailed response (with evidence) saying that they weren't fired, as "tabloid gossip". Again, maybe it's just me.
— Alex Ritman (@alexritman) September 5, 2022
After that mess, Olivia and the cast had to get through the premiere. Olivia watched as the cast rallied around Florence and hyped her like crazy, all while Florence was making a point to thoroughly ignore Olivia. Chris Pine and Gemma Chan were used as buffers not only between Olivia and Florence, but bizarrely between Olivia and Harry Styles too. Harry barely interacted with Olivia either. What a complete mess. But hey, this mess will get some people to watch the movie.
Olivia’s yellow gown is Gucci, btw. The green suit she wore to the presser probably should have been buttoned up? She was just letting the jacket hang open, like we really needed to see her bra. Try-hard.
She honestly looks to me like she’s on some kind of meds. I imagine this is very stressful time for her. The slight puffines in her face, lax smile and vacant eyes are usually sign that a person is taking something
Not trying to sound rude but she looks like a normal person her age who hasn’t gone overboard with fillers or surgery. Drama aside she looks great to me. It’s nice to see a star who doesn’t have Instagram face.
I agree. She is beautiful.
Or…she just looks like that *because* the Find Out portion of her Fucking Around is super stressful and on the world stage? Let’s not jump to assuming people are “on something” please.
I think she’s just exhausted. Things are coming down around her and she’s probably very stressed and not sleeping well. My eyes would be puffy too!
Can we not speculate about something this serious when we’ve got nothing to base it on? She looks like she always does, just a bit tired.
She was exposed and needs to own up to her shit. Her arrogance is staggering but maybe all that different from other male directors in that industry. It’s sad to say she should be better because she’s a woman who should know what it’s like to be treated shabbily. But maybe she doesn’t. What a mess. And Shia is still a raging asshole abuser.
I spent more time on Twitter yesterday reading about this mess than I have all year combined lol. It’s the petty gift that keeps on giving. The real kicker here is that the movie reviews are indicating that its just average. I was planning on seeing it to begin with but I’m sure a lot more people will now go too.
I never read anything but CB and even I spent the weekend trolling the interwebs DWD updates and Chris-Pine-zoning-out-at-the-panel-memes
I know! My husband couldn’t care less about celebrity gossip but I took him through every point of this story and had his full attention.
Yeah. I saw Harry ignoring the fuck out of Olivia all day. I think a break up announcement is pending by the end of the year.
If I had to guess, I don’t think Harry knew the circumstances around Shia leaving the production and why he got hired. Olivia probably fed him a load of bullshit. If I were him, I’d be furious.
Harry may have been into the relationship because she was such a female supporting competent upcoming director. When she was exposed as none of the above, he might not be mad but just realized the woman he admired and thought he was in a relationship with didn’t exist.
This is exactly what I’m thinking. Everything she said about this behind closed doors was likely all lies too. I would feel betrayed.
I could see him being mad as well. Who knows what she told him, maybe she said she fought hard for him to be in the movie, and the truth was she was begging Shia (yuck) to return?
“I saw Harry ignoring the fuck out of Olivia all day. I think a break up announcement is pending by the end of the year.”
seriously what was THAT about? it’s not like we don’t know they’re together as a couple, so that’s SUPER weird, unless they’re already broken up. I also saw some tabloid story about how they were “about to move in together”. stories like that never bode well.
Remember Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes? They did the same at their movie premiere when dating rumours had started.
I don’t think it’s weird to want to seperate work and private life, when you’re high profiled and everyone has an opinion.
“when dating rumours had started”
and that’s the difference, right there. Wilde and Styles are a KNOWN couple. these are not “dating rumors”.
when a couple, esp a celeb couple, starts dating, they tend to keep on the DL because it might not last and since a famous person’s life is led out in the open most of time, I understand wanting to keep things quiet until they’re more serious. this is doubly so when they get together on set, because they also don’t want the romance (or short romance => breakup) to overshadow the film. so, for Gosling and Mendez, I get it.
but we all know these two are (were?) a couple. I’m not expecting them to show lots of PDA and make out on the red carpet, but they aren’t even SPEAKING to each other. he’s not making any eye contact with her. that’s not what a happy loving couple trying not to pull attention from the movie does. that’s what a former-couple-who-now-hate-each-other does. and I’d say it’s more one-sided, because it seem to be Styles who’s ignoring Wilde.
This is my theory too, that OW lied to him about the circumstances around Shia leaving and now he’s ticked.
@ Becks1, of course he would be ticked off. OW has painted herself as the heroine to everyone and the truth is coming out is spades. How Harry handles this will be interesting.
OW has dug her own mess. She needs to answer for it and she have destroyed, or severely damaged, her career based on what has come out.
As for the gatekeeper with the questions session, OW didn’t address the any of her mess….
I agree that by the end ofthe year they will have split… that’s likely when the contract is set to expire… right?
Probably following the toxic male directors and actors rule, just dodge and block all questions.
Reddit was blowing UP yesterday with all of the conspiracy theories (HS and OW broken up, HS spit on Chris Pine, etc), photos of the cast and the interactions or lack thereof… it really was a wine and chips day for me while cackling at my phone manically!
And then The Spit!!!!!
HS spit at Pine…..looks like I missed some cackling yesterday!!
She just walked around Venice acting like the past few months didn’t happen.
It was like watching one of those “nothing to see here” memes come to life.
Meanwhile the reviews are kinda brutal. And to quote Olivia Wilde from a past appearance on The Late Show
“if a movie’s bad, it’s the directors fault”
I’d like to add to your comment please – she just walked around Venice in a selection of terrible boots that do not help her outfits acting like the past few months didn’t happen.
@ SarahCS, that look was a massive mess. Who thought that her ensemble was a success? Not anyone but OW and her possible stylist.
I am not too crazy about her red carpet look either as it’s ill-fitting otherwise it would have looked better.
I will laugh my ass off if her and Styles have broken up already. #sorrynotsorry
Also that green suit would have worked ok unbuttoned if the skirt was a mini, but then it’d give off Zara vibes and that’s prob not the vibe Gucci wanted.
She looks awful in that green suit. She is trying much, much too hard to look “hip”.
She needs to dump harry that man is too conscious of his image to even claim her or be a source of support for her during this time. I kinda feel bad for her I don’t think she is a bad person. They’re all using Shia to make themselves look good she just got caught because I genuinely don’t believe Florence problem was with Shia being an abuser.
I always did find it kind of interesting (and sad) that he has never publicly acknowledged her in any way, shape or form. Yet she is seen at all his shows, dancing and singing along, holding his Mother’s hand (at the Manchester concert), they’ve been papped together everywhere, and she’s talked about their relationship in the Variety cover piece… who knows what’s going on behind the scenes, I’m sure it’s a big old mess. HS is simply too busy for this kind of drama and is hyper aware of his image and I don’t think he anticipated this kind of drama from hooking up with OW. Even the whole Jason Sudeikis drama was enough for him but he probably thought that would be the extent of it?
I think everyone is all kinds of messy.
People are applauding Florence for being professional while she mean-girls her way through this premiere.
It’s okay to not want to talk to OW if she was abusive, but it’s done with a self entitlement fueling the fires.
I don’t like people like that.
Chris Pine is the only professional here.
Florence is grey rocking Olivia which is the correct and mental health approved, validate and supported way to deal with someone who acted the way Olivia has been exposed as acting.
Florence isn’t mean girling. She is being professional and obviously has been coached on the best way to engage with people like Olivia.
There’s nothing *mean-girling* about Florence’s behaviour at all. She clearly went through a nasty experience with Shia, who is problematic as all hell yet gets treated with kid gloves despite his abusive past behaviour and affiliation with a religion that clearly controls women and treats them like chattel (Mel Gibson introduced him to it). She showed up, she didn’t engage with OW or HS, she did what Warner Brothers asked her too and she left without dropping any receipts. I’d say that was pretty mature and professional of her.
I’m super interested in hearing Celebitchy’s take on “Spitgate”
Following! LMAO
ME TOO!!!
Is Harry done yet?
The Chris Pine memes are hilarious. Dude does not want to be there. And to think he shaved and dyed his hair for this. Bring back hobo Pine.
I’ll give her that she looks fantastic at the premiere. I think Florence will get her own post (including her red carpet interview SHADE 🤞🤞) so will hold my comment on her.
The cast were going wild for Florence, it was hilariously over the top and coordinated to perfection. What I would give to see their group chat.
Chris Pine was the best part of the whole mess.
Who is the dark haired person standing between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles in the group shots?
Sydney Chandler, she’s in the film, too. She’s Kyle Chandler’s daughter!
She looks like Ana de Armas. Very pretty.
They totally broke up or are about to, the vibe was off between them.
All I see is foot stank with the second pair of unnecessary black boots in two days. Ugly and dumb footwear choices for the summery south of France. Miss Flo wins by a wide margin in fashion, comfort and the love of her cast mates for sure.
A month ago I just thought it would be an interesting movie to watch with a Stepford Wives vibe and great styling.
Yikes.
Video evidence never dies.
I will probably never watch this movie but I will 100% be there with popcorn for the inevitable fictionalized miniseries about the behind the scenes drama. Im thinking maybe Ryan Murphy or Hulu?
She’s reaping what she sowed. No sympathies from me. She created a work environment that obviously was uncomfortable and unprofessional for her cast, judging by the unilateral support given to FP.
As for her outfits. What season is she in? It’s not cold in Venice. No need for the cowboy boots or these black boots. WTF? Just seems so tried hard. The yellow gown is okay.
Exactly! She was the boss and she set the tone for the set. She was wildly indiscreet and unprofessional.
Simon the Devious in in this mess???
He was there only to steal the witches hat!
Ya’ll I really hate this pile on. When Alejandro Inarritu had major beef with Tom Hardy on the Revenant, we never saw this kind of vitriol directed at AI or TH. And I worked on that film and it was a very messy shoot. Extremely long days, production ran long and over budget and no joke; one day Tom put Alejandro in a fucking headlock (if you want to talk about “unprofessional behavior”). This all comes from an obsession with Harry Styles and centering HIS involvement in the movie and how we are treating the people around him. Was Olivia duplicitous in how she treated FP behind her back? Sure, but I’ve seen men directors do way worse and never get this kind of treatment. It’s gross and it always makes me concerned to be in my industry given how the public treats filmmakers and actors. Truly scared.
Thanks for this comment. I am all for gossip but truly hate this hatred towards OW and at times HS. It’s really upsetting and somewhat naive.
I hate it to. Obviously OW did some really stupid shit, but we can’t even have a conversation about what exactly that was and how bad it was because this had gotten completely out of hand. Like someone in this comment section is now suggesting OW has BBD? Seriously????? We have learned nothing.
Exactly. She has proven to have been callous and silly but she has not abused anyone to our knowledge.
Did Alejandro Inarritu lie? Did he elaborate in his interviews, making it his major talking points on how he makes it a point in his shoots, his working environment are easy and peaceful and how everybody just got along well? Was he caught lying about these? Because that is the issue with Olivia Wilde. She was spouting all of these verbiage about her ethos and her no assholes policy only to be caught in a lie. Now, instead of her usual eloquent self she dismisses her getting caught in a lie as tabloid gossip. Where is her ethos then?
Remember that prior to being exposed for her lie, a lot of the posters here were defending her. I think her case is more similar to Joss Whedon who also projected a feminist image only to be found out as another lie. Am not sure if Joss Whedon has any current projects after being exposed (Avengers was prior).
Yeah but Tom Hardy escaped ANY questions for acting the way he did, that’s my point (to be clear, working that film for Alejandro was frustrating but he wasn’t cruel. a lot of the cast besides Tom had a “beef with him). And that’s not the only film set I’ve worked on where there was major tension with no one having to answer for anything. Did she dig a hole by centering herself as a feminist hero – totally. But look at the commentary. This goes way beyond legit criticism and well into bonkers territory. I am not here for it.
@Anon – yeah. I do agree with you that there’s a certain extra gleefulness with trashing Olivia Wilde. To this statement though “Sure, but I’ve seen men directors do way worse and never get this kind of treatment. It’s gross and it always makes me concerned to be in my industry given how the public treats filmmakers and actors. Truly scared.”, my reply would be to best expose them all. REGARDLESS OF GENDER. You are an insider and you’d have to admit that what goes in in your world, the public knows only a very small percentage of. Like in the case of Weinstein, its said that what he did was industry knowledge, but the public only knew of it because brave souls decided to expose it. In most cases, the bigger, the more powerful the studio, the better they are at keeping their garbage hidden.
I’m hyper aware of gender politics as a post op trans person, and while I certainly am not some fervent loyalist of cis het white women (who historically have been super awful to trans people), the opportunity to justly and rightfully call out problematic people who are cis women, trans people, non binary, men (ie. people of all genders) becomes muddy and complicated precisely because trans misogyny, misogyny, transphobia etc. becomes a part of, and is now guiding the pile on. We gotta get our heads clear so we can actually solve the shit that lead OW to try and present herself as a hero who saved her lead actor, instead of just telling the truth (or staying silent). I haven’t even touched on the fact that she name checked Jordan Peterson as inspiration for Chris Pines character, and JP has a whole slew of followers and resources who will try to make this movie fail because of that.
So, let’s give women directors a pass to be horrible managers, facilitators of on-set harassment and on-set assault?
I understand what you’re saying but a few things:
One, we don’t know that any assaults happened on the DWD set. No one has spoken on record to a reputable outlet except for Shia Labeuf (!) on Wilde’s behavior as a director. Very likely Wilde was completely professional to everyone including Miss Flo during filming.
Two, I haven’t seen a pile on outside of Harry Styles Stan Country. Most celebitches have been commenting on Wilde’s messiness handling her film’s promotion.
Three, if there should be a comparison it should be Florence Pugh to Monique. During the Oscar campaign for Precious, Monique didn’t want to participate without compensation. Oprah and Tyler Perry blacklisted her. Florence is refusing to do ANY press and she has the lead role. Monique was a supporting! Florence is being supported by not only the gossip-interested public but also her colleagues, and the studio. Monique was blacklisted. I wonder what the difference is…
Four, this has nothing to do with your comment but it must stated: Harry Styles is deeply unattractive.
Whoa, how is what I said equated to a “pass” for women abusers? Honestly, I’m tired of this whole thing. I have a very intimate understanding of gender politics as a post op, late in life transition transgender person working in the very industry everyone is gossiping about, and all I can tell you is, the only free pass I see here continues to be for cis het white men. I think we agree on that much, given your accurate example of Mo’Nique’s experiences.
Agree totally on the trashing of Wilde. One thing that struck me, back during the Booksmart days, was that she stayed in “Actress” publicity mode, rather than switching to how directors present themselves to the media.
At the time, it looked like a bold choice to stay herself. Now it looks like she didn’t realize how director is a very different role from actor. Her looking and behaving like a splashy actress, rather than a director, who has to keep the production as a whole in mind, is probably driving this. (Along with misogyny.)
It’s the start of the new semester and all I want to do is go back and look at how other actresses turned director presented themselves.
She comes from a family of British writers, Christopher Hitchens lived with her family when she was growing up. They famously got into very controversial areas and were publicly attacked. However, they were also all very shabby dressers and, as writers, didn’t need Hollywood money to back their projects. They stayed in small ponds. She may have learned the wrong lessons.
That’s a great observation.
And I think she undoubtedly learned some bad habits from a highly privileged upbringing. All in all, I hope she learns from the good lessons here about being deceptive and ignores all the bullshit.
Instead of saying ease up on OW could we not instead try harder to hold ALL of these people accountable? Tom Hardy doing something bad does not erase OW’s misbehaviour. I’ll happily pile on him too.
Sure, except try to get that going among all of this bs.
PS Leo’s oscar campaign always emphasized how cold and unforgiving the shoots were, but believe me, he was %10000 the warmest most comfortable person on that set. The fuel it took to keep his heated portable carpet, heated boots, huge trailer and heated covers going would put his mega yachts to shame 🤣
Loool, I’ve been working for the last year as a studio teacher and you’re so right. Leo would have been the warmest most pampered man on that set.
Anon, I agree. I’ve said here before that having to act as a go-between for LaBeouf and and Pugh would be “unenviable” (to put it mildly), and I do believe that Wilde stopped fighting for LaBeouf and, in effect, “released” him, like a bird. Whether she deliberately misled people, I don’t know — she seems like an ordinary politician to me, tbh — but the deeply-felt animosity and actual wrath toward her is kind of horrifying. I don’t begrudge Pugh or anyone else for wanting a done thing to be done, and I don’t begrudge us our own need for spicy-hot dish, but… this is a bad place to go.
This is 100% armchair diagnosis (which should be avoided for many reasons) BUT Olivia Wilde’s conduct with DWD, Jason Sudeikis, and her ex-husband is giving off strong borderline personality disorder vibes. If that’s the case, then I feel sorry for those around her because (as we have discussed with Pete Davidson) it’s a hard disorder to treat without a strong commitment to intensive cognitive behavioral therapy. I hope this is her “wake-up call” to go do the work. Instead she’s going to start complaining about how she is being treated worse because she’s a successful female director in 3…2…1…
Let’s not play armchair psychiatrist then? We only “know” what gets reported or posted to social media. This kind of wild speculation only contributes to mental health stigma.
She’s simply acting like the rich, entitled and arrogant person she is, not like she’s struggling with a personality disorder. Blaming it on BPD gives her an excuse to act like the manipulative b*tch she really is.
What a mess. On top of all of this, the reviews for the movie haven’t been great.
I don’t care how awful the film is I need it and everyone in it to be nominated for Oscar so we can see them all together again in another glorious nightmare.
@FC 🤣👏👏👏
So, 46% on Rotten Tomatoes and no audience reviews yet. I trust their reviews!
With streaming thrown in, there are so many movies out there to watch! I have Netflix but every now and then I will “splurge” on an Amazon Prime video.
The movie I regret not seeing in theaters is “Dune”. Yes, it’s been a year now. That’s a movie that needs to be seen in a theater; not this mess.
Don’t worry, I’m sure they’ll re-release Dune before Part 2 comes out.
Unpopular opinion. The released video and texts about Shia—something doesn’t smell right to me. The narrative that he was fired had been in the press since at least last summer. He waits until the very last minute and he drops receipts? I’m getting Taylor Swift/Kanye and Kim video vibes here. Something feels off. Can’t prove it but something’s not right.
She needs to lay low for a bit. I don’t think her career is over but she made some dumb mistakes. And while I think it’s absurd that a man would be given a second chance with zero thought, it’s likely she’s going to be made an example of.
Olivia does not say they are fake. From what people have posted she made being a feminist Director her thing and how she makes her films set a safe place for women.
Do you really think she would let that go down the drain and stay silent became of fake text?
Come on do you think the video is fake too?
My take? I think Shia and Florence were not gelling early on in production. I think Olivia probably gassed up both of them separately and acted to each like the other was the problem in an effort to salvage the casting and not have a setback in production. I have 100% been in a position as an employer where an employee wasn’t working for one reason or another, and it’s always much easier to let them think that it’s their idea to leave. The video of Olivia gives me vibes of that. “I know this isn’t working and you’re going to leave, but I’m going to let you think I really, really want you to stay.” Maybe Shia was still owed part or all of his paycheck if he was fired, but not if he left on his own.
Now, I’m not defending Olivia here. Even if I’m right, she still lied to Shia and probably Florence, too, and now it’s biting her in the ass. I’m not crying for her. But I do think there’s way more to this story than we know. And I refuse to throw someone under the bus based on the word of a man we know to be an abusive liar.
Yeah, this right here. She was mediating between both of them, and we also know LaBeouf is “method” and wanted to “rehearse” with Pugh, which became the source of the actors’ contentiousness. (Whaddya want to bet he wanted to get an airbnb and play house with Pugh “in character”?) Wilde said in interview she ultimately deferred to Pugh’s (lack of) sense of safety, and we can guess she gave Shia the ol’ “sorry you feel that way,” “Miss Flo isn’t budging, I tried” — and I bet you’re right that the studio owed him money if he was fired from his contract, not if he broke it of his own accord. Good read.
Shia has been on some sort of redemption tour lately. I’m starting to believe he didn’t care about the rumors until Olivia started to recently rehash that she fired him in order to make herself look better in the Florence feud.
Shia (who yes, is an abusive, dangerous person) didn’t speak about it or present receipts until Olivia Wilde, apropos of nothing, made letting Shia go a huge talking point in her interview. She made herself the hero of a false narrative and only then did he say ish about it.
He also sent her an e-mail asking her to correct the narrative before exposing her. He’s an abusing a-hole; that doesn’t invalidate that she’s a lying a-hole aswell. Is he milking this for his own gain? you bet your sweet behind he is. Still, she got caught lying.
There’s always been something about OW that I didn’t like. The minute she came on the scene I sensed something. Now, it all makes sense.
Olivia was busted. Harry is a child who just realized that his girlfriend is a narcissistic wack job. Chris Pine is a master of the blank stare that says everything. Ms Flo came to the party and conquered without leaving any crumbs. All in all, what an awesome gossip fest.
Harry is almost 30 years old. He is not a child and hasn’t been one for a very long time. When he and Olivia crossed paths, he was an adult and had been a very famous person for at least a decade. Stop infantilizing him.
He certainly acted like a child.
“Note: I’m splitting up all of this DWD coverage into separate posts because so much happened!”
Not me reading that as “spitting”
I am wondering who will be supporting this movie? It looks like Florence Pugh’s fan base may pass because she is unhappy. Harry has a large fan base but I do not know if they are large enough to prop this up or if they will watch it more than once. The movie is extremely white and really from the point of view of white female feminism so I seriously doubt many nonwhite demographics will see any reason to watch other than people who may be fans of particular actors. Lastly, if the reviews were as exciting as the gossip maybe film lovers will watch. But I just do not see how this will be an awards contender or a huge hit. All the drama will stain the people involved too I think
This is definitely not going to be a award contender.
I see people on here suggesting that the studio told Wild and Harry to stay apart, but that dose’s add up if the studio was looking to draw on Harry fans.
My question is, why did Olivia Wilde hire Shia LaBeouf in the first place?
It might not have been entirely her choice. Has she said it was?
Not only was she the director, she was also the producer.
Shia’s intial hire was her decision.
Olivia looks like she’s been crying/not sleeping properly. The bags under her eyes are telling. Probably she and Harry broke up + all this drama is taking a toll. I have some sympathy. She really brought a lot of this on herself though.
Right now, Ryan Murphy is writing a new season of Feud based on Don’t Worry Darling.
I’m too invested in this gossip to not watch the movie (plus, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan are always awesome). However, what I need in my life is a podcast, a multi-episode documentary, and well-written prestige series (not one developed by the Murphy/Falchuck machine) on HBO about this. I want to throw all of the awards (and popcorn) at DWD for the best drama of 2022.
Ahahahahahahahaha this lady sucks so hard! She sucks so! hard!
Somewhere Jason Sudeikis is LOLing amongst his Ted Lasso Emmys/millions. Btw I know Jason Sudeikis is no angel but he must feel so vindicated after having Olivia dump him for Harry Styles. And now it’s pretty clear Olivia and Harry are dunzo.
I think I would have liked the open green jacket and teeny black bra just fine if the bottom of the outfit had been black leather pants, or something similar, rather than a slightly matronly looking matching skirt.
I do love the yellow dress and especially the necklace. The whole cast looked gorgeous.