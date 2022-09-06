Duchess Meghan wore Anine Bing & Brandon Maxwell in Dusseldorf

Prince Harry is well-respected and beloved by the military community and the veteran community. But I’m always slightly surprised to see how welcoming the Invictus community has been to Meghan!! Those veterans love Meghan, and Invictus people love Meghan. She brings a lot of star power to Invictus events. What’s great about that is Prince Harry isn’t intimidated by his wife’s star power. Because he has his own and because he’s not weak like his brother and father.
Anyway, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Dusseldorf, Germany several hours ago, all to do a “one year away” event for the 2023 Invictus Games. Next September, the Games will be held at the Merkus Spiel arena. Considering how well the games went at the Hague this year, I have to think that so many cities are bidding to get the next games. After this event, Harry and Meghan will take a boat trip down the Rhine with some veterans.
According to the Mail, Meghan wore a knit halter top from Anine Bing (£245) and Brandon Maxwell trousers (£1,040). I like this look? Meghan likes her shoulders and she looks fit and happy. She looks like she’s been in the Montecito pool with her babies for a good chunk of the summer. Relaxed, happy, focused, booked, busy and unbothered. Meanwhile, the Mail is running dozens of banner headlines about the Sussexes’ appearances and their “body language” and this and that. Let it go, Salt Island. You coulda had a bad bitch.
06 September 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive in front of City Hall. The prince and his wife are coming to Düsseldorf to promote the “Invictus Games” 2023, which Prince Harry helped to launch. These are Paralympic competitions for soldiers who have been injured in war. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa
Where: Duesseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
Now THIS is an outfit I’d see myself wearing. This gal is a goddess, my goodness. She looks so gorgeous, this outfit looks amazing on her, and her husband looks like he feels he hit the home run AND the jackpot with this one, such a great gorgeous couple. I can’t wait for Invictus 2025, I will be in Whistler rain or shine or even snow, LOL.
100% agree!
The lady IS a goddess and he DID hit the home run!!!!
The outfit looks relaxed yet chic. She looks amazing, so “fresh” and youthful. Compared, Kate unfortunately looks like an old rag … no wonder it didn’t work…!
I can’t with Prince Harry having been stripped off of his medals, it’s not as if he had been given them by blood and out of title. The man is a veteran, he’s actually been at war, he served in Afghanistan in the height of the war, it’s a matter of respect for his services. He wasn’t Just posing, he was risking his life and acting in the war.
^^ Yep @Duchcheese, I too am looking forward to 2025 Invictus in North America! 😀
I’ve always wanted to go to Whistler so will be a good excuse to go and get in some snowboarding too.
Love this outfit–such easy breezy vibes. And I love the way it calls back to her Stella McCartney 2nd wedding dress.
Oh, that’s why it looks familiar on her! I actually prefer this one to that. She looks great here.
Also, my petty side is very satisfied that she’s wearing things that will be difficult for Kate to try and rip off.
What? No buttons? Quick! Sew buttons and bows on everything and for gods sake, add a giant peplum. And make it all tartan.
What’s with the pleated baggy pants look? She has a great figure, why hide it? She drowns in these pants.
Yeah, she looks great from the waist up. Those pants are dragging down the look. I don’t see the appeal.
I love the whole ensemble, but it’s the length of those trousers that gives me palpitations……trip hazard!!
You can see the appeal when she walks, those pants just flow.
@ Hamster Jan, you could see it the other day as well in her long, baggy pants. When Meghan walks the pants are a thing of beauty!!! I actually love her entire look here, as well as at OYW!! Her red suit was well fitted and her graceful stature carried her look. Meghan has exceptional posture as well.
I would wear everything that I have seen her in!! Though I am 5’ 2”, so I shop in the petites and I can carry these pants as well, though I try to stay away from the massive pleats, which can be readily fixed with alterations.
^^ Yep @HamsterJam and @BothSidesNow. Meghan can carry off the looks she chooses, be they on-trend, retro, glam, laid-back chic, California girl casual, rich-Mom diva, elegant duchess, and everything in-between. She understands her body, her audience, the occasion, and above all, she’s in charge of the messages she wants to convey with purposeful intention. Meghan believes in the power and mystique of fashion to uplift and to make a difference, and as well she also enjoys having quirky dress-up fun sometimes. She’s also polished up her hubby’s wardrobe styling, and his grooming. They are the best well-coordinated, laid-back, in-love couple ever!
Above all, based on her own words in a number of fashion videos, and on her Tig, etc., Meg is all about keeping it
simple, casual, cool & edgy, while making everything seem effortless. More often than not, she gets it right for herself and for the moment. That’s why she’s such a fashion icon.
I might not be comfortable with this look, because my body type is slightly different, and I can’t rock heels the way she does. Erect posture and gracefulness is needed to carry it off with ease.
That is what’s in style now. Those skinny cigarette leg pants that Kate favors are out. I’m not sure how I feel about the baggy look for myself but I like how Meghan looks here. The top is my favorite.
She doesn’t drown in them because she’s paired them with a fitted sleeveless tank. That’s the key to balance when wearing an oversize statement piece. I like them very much and they’ve always looked good on her, like her oversized white Ralph Lauren trousers at Wimbledon in 2018.
Things are trending towards baggier and wide leg styles, that’s why.
I so don’t mind big and baggy and w the fitted stop it works.
It 💯 works. I thought wide legged loose pants would not work on my 5”2 frame, but they do. If you are short, shop the petite size to get a good fit.
I love everything about the outfit. Perfection.
The pants just need to be slightly hemmed – they’re too long for her but I love the style of them. Something I would wear for sure.
Are those supposed to be palazzo pants? I agree with the pants being a bit too baggy for her but the color and fabric are quite nice.
Puddle pants are the style now! They’re supposed to “puddle” on the ground. I thinks it’s a bad look for most people, but Meghan is edgy enough to pull it off well.
The big, wide-legged look is fine, but the pleats kill it for me. The pleats are so bad. (Maybe it’s flashbacks to some pants I had in the early 90s. I was thin enough to wear them, but why?)
I think the pleats are probably important because they establish that these are a variation on “paper bag” trousers, which themselves are cute but would be slightly too casual. So I like these, and I like the built-in belt. (I fully agree that ’90s khaki Docker chinos were a crime, although I fondly remember my favorite teacher wearing them.)
I don’t normally comment on or criticise her wardrobe choices but I think the trousers look awful, especially when she is standing still. Who on earth would pay £1,000 for those.
She would look much better in narrower ankle length trousers and she could still wear high heels. I hope that the trousers were given to her and she didn’t have to pay for them.
They both look great. Meghan looks she’s floating, she’s so cool, beautiful and confident. I’m so happy to see them.
As am I!! They are utterly happy and clearly in love with each other!!! I love seeing them as I admire them tremendously. Meghan has proven to the BRF and the rabid “royal” reporters that they will never silence her nor break her.
LOVE this outfit. Great relaxed wide leg trousers and sleeveless top. It’s very California cool, American and nothing that Kate would ever dare to wear. Good proportions and modern. The only thing that bugs me is the hemming of the pants. Meghan likes hers to hit the floor whereas I’d prefer more shoe.
Oh I wish I could pull of pants like these but I don’t have the shape to make them flattering. It’s a lovely warm day so this outfit is on point.
I don’t have the height to wear pants like that – There wouldn’t be enough leg to balance the giant waistband and all those pleats. But the idea of the outfit is great and can be adapted.
You couldnt tell with the red outfit, you can now see she took her time and a healthy body approach after her babies. She looks fit,healthy and tanned.
Ah she looks great. Breezy, comfortable and chic. She really has great shoulders for halter necks like this, I think thats part of why her reception dress was such a standout IMO.
I just love how this trip emphasizes how they approach their work – as a couple. OYW was Meghan’s chance to be in the spotlight, and Harry was there to support her. IG is obviously Harry’s thing but Meghan clearly is involved and supports it, and Wellchild is also Harry’s thing and Meghan will be there to support him. There’s no jealousy, no animosity, just love and support for their causes. William and Charles could never lol.
It’s obvious they work as a team and the tabloids talking about their body language should maybe focus on the couple who ice each other out and avoid eye contact.
The way Meghan and Harry’s hands are always clasped, makes me swoon, and I am not a person who swoons. Or holds hands, other than my 12 year old.
I love that top on Meghan. I saw their arrival on Twitter and that was an adoring crowd. I’m trying to figure out how William will outdo the Sussexes’ reception. He can’t hire a crowd on Craigslist because Americans would spill the truth. Maybe a casting agency would require NDAs so that would be a safer bet? But still, there is always Deuxmoi if someone wants to really spill the beans once the check clears. I can’t believe Burger King is actually going to risk the comparison so soon. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has to reschedule the NYC event for “unforeseen” reasons.
#facts. Peggs is a coward and too scared to really deal with real press and real journalists who will ask questions. I doubt he will actually come to the US at all this year.
He never should have scheduled it in the states anyways, we are not a commonwealth country and truthfully we are just not fans of over privileged out of touch elitist filled with hate and spreading lies, we have enough of those already being investigated by the DOJ. Stay home, save the money spent on travel and hiring bots and crowds and actually do something for your own subjects, I’m sure there are many in desperate need.
I think the basic problem is that William’s not particularly famous here in the US. People might know who he is in a general way, but he hasn’t done anything specific to capture the positive attention from the US media. There’s practically no PR for Earthshot and Bloomberg is much more well known here than William.
A US trip shows activity with the added advantage of zero expectations. If he stayed in his own country and tried to help his subjects, they would expect results.
@ Eurydice, oh, you certainly have King of Peggings number!! He will come to the US in hopes of gaining supporters, as well as money, and he will fall flat, as usual. The mere fact that he chose Boston in November is quite comical really. There will be no adoring fans and what little press he will garner will certainly ask questions that he expose his incandescence.
He should certainly maintain his lackluster work to the peasants in his own country that are being forced to choose between food and heat. But like you said, they will expect results. Plus he had to care to tackle those issues which he isn’t.
@bothsidesnow- I’ve been kind of wondering if Peg really even DID choose Boston?? (No offense against Boston, my mother’s entire side of the family lives in the South Shore. I love the area). But I would have thought that Peg would have wanted all the glitz & glamour of NYC. If you’re a foreign prince putting on a big, splashy extravaganza (or at least that’s what you imagine it to be) in the US, I would think NYC would be the place to be. I just don’t see him imagining a big splashy gala and thinking “Boston!!” maybe , for whatever reason(s), Peg had to settle for Boston?
I think he chose the US bc Harry’s second Invictus Games was in the US (Orlando) and was a big success with Michelle Obama etc. I think he thought he would get a similar reception, but that ignores the fact that on its face, EVERYTHING else aside about this person, an environmental awards show just is not as flashy or fun as an international sports competition. Just on its face, without getting into the details about IG or Earthshot and their personalities and all that.
I LOVE this outfit. The light neutral tones, the halter-style top, the wide-legged pants, the matching belt…all of it. It’s so chic imo.
She looks glam and yet there is nothing that’s overdone or too much. Just wow. Just sleek and shiny.
I love her fashion choices, she looks effortlessly elegant and always beautiful. The return of the messy bun made me happy too🤗
I’m enjoying seeing members of the press admit that Harry and Meghan were good at their job as working royals. They couldn’t just bask in that and just let Harry and Meghan live their lives.
AmyBee is that happening? I only read about them here so if the British press is changing their reporting I’ve missed that
Omg those pants would look fug on anyone. Burn them in a fire please. (I like the top though.) Compared to the gorgeous power red jumpsuit, this outfit is a rare miss for me.
Moving onto deeper matters, I love them and am so proud of them! Their moral compass and what they stand for is just beautiful to witness.
Germany rolled out the red carpet and treated Prince Harry and Meghan like head of state. Well done Germany!!
And of course that is going to make some folks mad. Stay tuned for Tom Sykes accusing them of breaking the Sandringham agreement and Piers screeching about titles. Boring! Next!
@ MsIam, I am quite surprised that none of them have suffered a stroke yet. Given their daily unhinged, angry and off the charts delusions it is quite surprising.
Yes! The reception they got in Dusseldorf was fabulous.
It was a nice gesture to roll out the red carpet. Invictus will bring lots of tourists and revenue to the city and shine a positive spotlight on it. Look how well it did in The Hague. It’s a nice boost to the city so of course they would welcome them.
They look great and they are so wonderfully TOGETHER! All the copy-keening in the world can’t duplicate that powerful look of a happy couple who are together in all ways!
Goodness she is beautiful! Love the look, just wish the pants were a hair shorter so she looks like she has feet while standing still. Oh and Harry was there too lol
Love , love , love this outfit. I like when she dresses like this. Salt island can suck it. Harry and Meghan stay winning.
Meghan looks beautiful and Harry looks fine as well.
If I had shoulder like Meghan I would burn all of the tops with sleeves in my wardrobe lol. She is gorgeous and Harry does indeed look fine as well. They look so effortless and then Peg and Boney Barbie come along and look so try hard trying to copy them.
She looks incredible — glowing. I love the whole ensemble.
The IG sign reading “A home for respect” is just so apt, not just for the games but for M&H. They make other people feel seen and respected, and they have earned respect through their work.
The BRF (always makes me think it’s missing an “a”) really screwed up when it drove M&H away.
@ QuiteContrary, Meghan is certainly an enormous supporter of the IG as we saw how it played out last year. Meghan made certain to spend time with as many IG families as possible, all while looking chic no less.
Harry and Meghan are such a dynamic power couple! They are certainly each other’s support system in which they are devoted to each other’s charities as well. I adore them both!!
Same! They’re the only royals I have any time for.
She looks great. Very chic, effortless. The pants hem…ugh…I blame Rachel Zoe for this style. You have to wear block heels with these pants if you wear a spike heel it will catch and then splat….I speak from experience on this.
Same, except my pointed toe caught the front. Ripped the hem out too. Luckily there was no one around to see it.
Speaking as a disabled veteran married to another veteran the acceptance of Meghan isn’t surprising. She shows a deep respect for her husband and the community. We are a cranky, grumpy odd bunch for the most part but most of us give respect to those who give it to us. It is also because she puts actions behind her words. Anyone can say words but their actions speak so loud that you can’t hear anything they say…just saying.
@ Nilber, I would like to thank you and your husband for your selflessness in serving for our, or your, country. All Veterans are all to be cherished and respected. I am happy that yo are all receiving the respect that you deserve. And you are absolutely right, words are just words unless you back them up.
My nephew and his son are both Veterans and my nephews son served 2 tours in Afghanistan as well.
Adding my thanks here, Nilber. And to your family, too, BothSidesNow.
I guess as a wife Meaghan learned to pick her battles and the suede shoes was not a battle worth fighting.
Yesterday it was “Meghan!!” and today it’s “Harry!!” They are a real team! Meghan looks fresh and chic. Love the colours she’s wearing.
I’ve noticed on celebrities and models alike, those wide-legged trousers are always shown almost dragging on the ground, the shortest still skimming the ground. I like wide-legged pants but not the ground dragging aspect. I would either trip, or ruin the hems in quick order.
I love this fit!!! It’s so funny you mentioned her shoulders bc I read the icing out story first and that’s what I noticed in that pic. She really does have nice shoulders.
Yes, she has gorgeous shoulders. I do like this look. It really fits in with the other people they are working with. We know she has many gifts, and her sartorial game is outstanding.
I ditto everyone who said the pants are too long and a bit too baggy. Otherwise, I do like the colour and the outfit. I always love seeing how happy and easy going her and Harry are.
Those pants are giving a retro 30s vibes, like the loose trousers Katherine Hepburn and Marlene Dietrich wore.
I would die for this outfit if I would look half as good in it as her. I LOVE this look on her. And I love how she stuck with neutral colors for Harry’s thing and wore the bright colors for her thing. They’re partners in every way–no doubt there’d be no issue if her outfits were reversed–but it just appears thoughtful and well-planned. Like they live and get dressed in the same place, too 😉
The outfit is kinda low key and very neutral but she is serving shoulders. I don’t generally like white shoes so would have preferred a Chanel-style spectator pump. What I like is that Harry is the main event here and how’s she’s dressed is to downplay it, especially after the vibrant red last night. He looks great and yes, very happy! What I like about both of them is that they genuinely like their work and causes and it shows. Everyone looks so happy to see them in Düsseldorf.
I was amazed by the crowd. Someone brought her baby to the event and was in a selfie with Meghan.
The crowd just didn’t want them to go, the security were nervous and wanted them to get in the car but Meghan and Harry could not ignore the pleas. Amazing Ambassadors.
I wish I had her shoulders and her beautiful, glowy skin.
Glad they are getting a warm reception. Really annoyed that publications keep referring to their events as part of a “quasi-royal tour.” They are doing none of these events because they are “royal.” They are appearing on behalf of organizations for which they have both worked long and hard- something that is beginning to be very unroyal. Isn’t working long and hard one of the reasons they were forced to stop doing “royal” work and stop representing the Queen?
There is a stark contrast in the manner between Harry & Meghan in Manchester than is Dusseldorf, Germany.
Harry seemed more relaxed, it is not about the warm reception in both places, just the clown show from the tabloid media in England.
It is obvious in their manner of dress, their warmth and admiration. It is a pity that a small number of individuals can create such negative energy and disingenuously use media’s parasocial phenomena (it is neutral) to usurp reality.
Looking at these images, they are happy to face the press, just not British tabloids and some broadsheets like Telegraph.
Meghan continues to wear the clothes with the full understanding of the occasion.
It never gets old to see, along with the added friendliness in the Sussexes relationship.
It radiates in their images, that’s good news, the images are no longer commercially viable to be sold.
The images are beautiful, but does not fit the narrative of the tabloids especially the fail,they are far off….
@Well Wisher, I hope the clown show in the tabloid media here reaches its expiry date, soon.
I came across a 2005 article in The Guardian about the tabloid media titled The Path Back to Trust, Truth and Integrity by Richard Lambert, a former FT editor. To me, the points raised are sadly as relevant now as they were back then.
On a more cheerful note, we have some fantastic independent magazines here, really high quality. I usually get my mags at the shops but came across something recently called Pics & Ink. It’s an online newsstand, and I’m now having fun browsing and deciding what to subscribe to!
Invictus people care about Harry and Meghan, because Harry and Meghan care about them. It’s not just a photo-op, it’s something Harry actually CARES about. And it shows. That’s the difference between what Harry and Meghan do, and what the other royal family members pretend to do.
Meghan and Michelle Obama have such great shoulders…I’m counting down to the RRatz shrieking about how dare she reveal so much skin, similar to the lambasting Michelle O got for wearing sleeveless dresses.
I think it’s cool they arrived in a Porsche. Was such a great visit! Harry made such a good speech advocating for the veterans and impressed with how warmly Düsseldorf welcomed them.
The Sussex’s warm welcoming by officials and the crowds in Düsseldorf compared to the frosty cold Cambridge welcome in the Caribbean (or anywhere) is breathtaking.
They are staying silent but the palaces are in a panic, not over Harry’s book but because he and wife are superstars while Prince Who Has Four Free Palatial Homes and wife are complete duds and the whole world sees it.
Never mind what Meghan wore – what did she say?
Invictus is Harry’s project. Meghan was there to support!