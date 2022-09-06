Margaret Court on Serena Williams: ‘I don’t think she has ever admired me’

I loved how joyfully over-the-top Serena Williams’ retirement was over the past month. From the Vogue cover and essay to her on-court retirement ceremony at the US Open to all of the worldwide tributes to her career, it felt completely right for Serena’s historic career. I loved that Serena gave everyone the chance to celebrate her one last time. But all of that attention, all of that joy, all of that coverage has led to a lot of white fragility and a lot of salty white tears about Serena’s excellence. Because of course.
Enter Margaret Court, known as one of the most controversial and the most bigoted figures in the history of tennis. The bulk of Court’s career was played before the Open Era (1968) and during a time when the best players didn’t play the “amateur” Slams. Thus, Court’s dubious records are from both pre-Open Era (a less competitive time) and post-Open Era (when she was playing the full field). Court’s “24 Slam” record is for both Open Era and pre-Open Era. Most of her Australian Open titles are from, like, 48-woman draws where she played local Aussie club players. I bring this up because Court’s 24 Slams don’t count in the same way as Serena’s 23 Slams. They just don’t. It’s apples and oranges. Thus, Margaret Court gave a huge interview to the Telegraph about how she has the record, not Serena, and how Serena is less than her. (Court isn’t just a homophobe, btw, she’s also pretty racist and she praised Apartheid South Africa.) Some highlights from this infuriating Telegraph interview:
Court on Serena: “Serena, I’ve admired her as a player. But I don’t think she has ever admired me.”
People ignored her at Wimbledon: “I was at Wimbledon this year and nobody even spoke to me. So I thought, ‘Ah, that’s interesting.’”
She is treated like a footnote in The Serena Show. “It’s very sad, because a lot of the press and television today, particularly in tennis, don’t want to mention my name. It’s only when they have to, because I still hold so many records. In 2020, I was meant to be coming to Wimbledon for the 50th anniversary of my calendar grand slam. But then Covid hit, so the honour never happened. The French Open didn’t invite me, the US Open didn’t invite me. Rod Laver had won the slam and I was going to be honoured in the same way, but no. I didn’t lose any sleep over it. But the honour has not been there for what I did do. In my own nation, I have been given titles, but they would still rather not mention me.”
Whether it grieves her to see Williams fail to voice even a modicum of respect for her career: “I think a lot of it is because of being a minister and making a stand for my beliefs. I have had a lot of bullying. But we should be able to say what we believe. I’ve got nothing against anybody. I respect everybody, I minister to everybody. I love the game still. I teach a lot of young people today, and I use illustrations from tennis about the discipline, the commitment, the focus. Sport brings so much to your life.”
Everybody bullies the bigot: “You still get bullied by LGBT groups. Even when I’m helping the poor, some companies are not allowed to give my church things because of my name…they got everything they wanted in marriage [equality], and everything else. So, I think, ‘Why, when you should be so happy you’ve got that, are you still taking it out on people if they haven’t got the same beliefs?’ That’s what I don’t understand.”
She thinks her records are better than Serena’s: “Serena has played seven years more than I did. I finished in my early 30s. People forget that I took two years out. I first retired, like Ash Barty, when I was 25, thinking I would never return to tennis. I got married, had a baby, but then had one of my best years, winning 24 out of 25 tournaments… I came back after two babies! After having the first baby, I won three out of the four slams. And Serena hasn’t won a slam since.”
Serena’s final on-court speech: “I thought it was bad that Williams didn’t mention her opponent more when she spoke. We were taught to be role models for the young, in how we behaved. We were taught to honour our opponent. You learned from your losses. We respected one another.”
She thinks this era was so much easier than her era: “I would love to have played in this era – I think it’s so much easier. How I would love to have taken family or friends along with me. But I couldn’t, I had to go on my own or with the national team. People don’t see all that. As amateurs, we had to play every week, because we didn’t have any money. Now, they can take off whenever they want, fly back whenever they want.
Yeah, Margaret Court can f–k all the way off. The self-styled martyrdom of someone who regularly and publicly trashes current LGBTQ players and LGBTQ people is reason enough to simply ignore this garbage dinosaur. Court has a right to her bigotry, but the tennis community doesn’t have to listen to her or respect her or honor her in any way. Rename Margaret Court Arena at the Australian Open too – it should be Evonne Goolagong Cawley Arena anyway. Imagine being this pathetic to throw yourself into Serena’s retirement narrative this way. What a complete f–king a–hole.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I doubt anyone will get this, but this old bat’s face reminds me of ‘The Witch of the Waste’ from “Howl’s Moving Castle”. Which, after reading this interview, seems like quite an accurate description.
OMG!!! She does!!! I will never unsee it. Her face matches her hateful personality. I can’t stand this nasty old bat trying to insert herself into Serena’s time.
Yes! I can’t unsee that now.
Lol!
She does!
I love that movie. Sophie scolding Howl because he’s sulking (& melting) over his looks is one of my fav movie scenes ever.
I’m now convinced someone scolded this lady for being racist/homophobic and her face is melting as a result! LMAO
That’s some bitter white victimhood
Death comes for us all, Maggie. You have a real small window to change how people remember you and this ain’t it.
I get it!!!! The visual made my day!
LOL @Jessie Quinton. I’ll admit I didn’t know the reference. At first glance I thought it was a picture of Angela Levin. Looked up The Witch of the Waste and now I’m howling. AL & MC do look like her.
Ewwwww. Sit down trick.
Is it a requirement to worship you? The entitlement…..
I haven’t paid attention to her or know who she was but when she spewed all the saltiness and then said she’s a “minister” – who the hell would want to listen to her preaching when she can’t even let go of her imagined hurts. Then I kept reading and realized it’s anyone who’s homophopic. Of course no one talked to her! I don’t think this article helped her, either.
yeah, this. nobody is required to worship you as “the best” when A) you’re NOT, and B) even if you were your ugly-on-the-inside takes away from it.
she sounds like 45, “oh, people are so MEAN to me!” oh, poor little bigot…no one wanted to talk to your racist homophobic self? take a hike and don’t let the doorknob hit ya where the good Lord spilt ya.
It is mind-blowing how people like this is always so proud of themselves. Their ego blinds them of how ignorant they come off.
It’s sad to go through life this way. Instead embracing the players and learning something from them,she just dismiss them as if she’s Queen of the universe.
She’s learned nothing from her time on earth. What a waste
Towards the end (what am I saying, towards the middle) MC didn’t even try to disguise her animosity for Serena. She even took to criticizing her farewell remarks, and criticizing the number of times Serena mentioned her opponent. Somehow, I suspect that M.C. was really referring to herself.
She just can’t help herself. Ugh.
Whoa, Court’s really something! I knew zip about her other than her 24 “slam record” and that there was an arena named for her. She should have just stayed quiet because this shows her in THE WORST possible light. What a frickin’ narcissist — “I’m so great, but no one gives me credit for my awesomeness, poor me, but I’m the best. Those people should be happy they get to be married!” WTF?!
That’s exactly what I was thinking! I’ve heard Court’s name before, but now that I’ve heard her speak, I will always think of her as the racist, entitled homophobe she has shown herself to be!
Same reaction. And she’s a “minister”? Is that a mail-in certificate?
Her whining reminds me of Trump.
Get in the bin you old hag.
hahahaha…I love this comment.
You can be old and enlightened. This woman probably went from young and entitled to old and entitled, and it was never a good look.
Why is nobody paying me the respect I demand??? *Gives whiney a-hole interview* Lady, STFU.
I love it when these churchy bigots just do not know why the queer community doesn’t like them. Yes, WHY? Is remains a mystery.
I know nothing about tennis but this is like people complaining that Simone Biles isn’t the GOAT because reasons! She’s not elegant enough. She’s xyz. Again, STFU, she’s awesome and we all know it. As is Serena, obviously.
Never heard of her.
and this is the crux of it…there are a LOT of female tennis players who’ve made their name over the years and, strangely, she wasn’t one of them.
my father was a HUGE tennis fan, both men’s and women’s. I grew up watching Goolagong and Evert and Navratilova, I heard the names of the greats who came before them, and Court was NEVER mentioned. she ain’t as great as she thinks she is.
Dear God, don’t tell her that. She’ll come after you next.
whatWHAT? — A bit surprised you and your dad hadn’t heard of her. For most of the 1960s and a bit into the ’70s, Court was regarded as the best female tennis player in the world and as such faced Bobby Riggs in the first “Battle of the Sexes” match in 1973. She lost. It was a big blow for women’s tennis.
A few months later, in a much more ballyhooed match, Billie Jean King faced Riggs and won!
In the early ’70s other players, such as King and youngsters Goolagong and Evert, came to the forefront and Court’s dominance was over.
She is so far from the reality of modern tennis it is ridiculous. Why anyone be interested in her views on Serena is beyond me. What an obnoxious idiotic cow she is.
Jane Campion, Chris Everet, and this old hag really cannot hide their jealously and resentment of BW thriving in white spaces and getting the praise and accolades they think they deserve. I’ve seen this so many times as a BW, white women expecting you to put them on a pedestal because that is what everyone else does. And when you don’t, it’s triggering especially when you don’t seek their validation or approval.
Tell me about it. Fellow BW here who’s seen the same thing. Heck, that’s why we’re following Meghan’s story so closely, because so many of us have similar lived experiences–thankfully not on the scale of hers!
The caucasity of this bitch, making ANOTHER WOMANS ACHIEVEMENTS all about herself. Serena owes NOTHING to that miserable racist cow. Mrs 8 track needs to sit her ass down. She’s old and out of date. Tape players, CDs, MP3s, and now digital streaming has passed her by, and she’s still yapping about the 8 track like it’s something that matters now. She can throw herself into the dustbin of history. The true greats from the past acknowledge and celebrate the changes in the present, and they’re able to talk about their time and give insights into how their experiences relate to what we see today. That’s what Billy Jean King has done. I wish we could know what Althea Gibson (RIP) could have said about the Williams sisters. I would much rather have a chance to hear her insights that this heffa.
Add Navratilova to the list, because she is *always* so damn salty about Serena. She even tried to downplay the racism Serena and Venus faced back in the early 2000s. Even with the increase in diversity among the players, tennis remains a virulently white sport; the ongoing hypocrisy, double standards, and refusal of the establishment to truly progress are appalling.
I knew about M. Navratilova but I wasn’t aware that Chris Evert was part of the fragility brigade.
What did Jane Campion say? And Evert is a working definition of passive-aggressive praise. Her and McEnroe are infuriating as hell to listen to when they comment on Serena’s games. 🤮🤮
A few months ago, during the award season right before the Oscars, Jane Campion was accepting an award or lifetime achievement thing. As she was up on stage, instead of going about her own business, JC mentioned Venus and Serena (who were seated in the audience as producers for the movie King Richard). Anyway, Jane Campion said that although she admired Venus and Serena a great deal, they had it easy as they only had to compete against other women. Jane said she had to compete against me, so I guess HER struggle (as a second generation movie & theater member) was really real. (I kid you not).
“I would love to have played in this era – I think it’s so much easier. “
B!tch please.
She would have been able to turn pro today, let alone win anything.
Remember when Venus came onto the scene? Her serve turned women’s tennis on its head. The Williams sisters redefined the sport. To suggest that any sport is easier today is laughable, but especially tennis.
My city used to have a tournament here, obviously not a slam or anything but I was obsessed with Andy Roddick. My dad’s company usually got pretty good tickets every year and I remember Venus came and I thought “God she’s so loud when she plays” because I was like 10 and an idiot. Now I think “Jesus christ I got to see VENUS WILLIAMS PLAY TENNIS.”
And I swear there was a year Serena came and they played doubles, but the radio program I was listening to only mentioned Venus as having played here.
(I did also get Andy Roddick’s autograph and a picture of Tommy Haas in his prime Wolfpack days but who cares about them now?! Oh and Pete Sampras, he was pretty cool)
She can suit up and people can launch a barrage of 120+ mph serves at her.
I know, right? I would like her to play against Serena at her physical prime and watch her head spin as she tried to follow Serena’s serve….😳
Oh please she was already outshine ages ago by Billie Jean king among others even decades ago she was not considered the best
Billie Jean king was an advocate for women’s tennis ages ago she is not petty like court
Imagine making a moment like this to celebrate Serena about yourself ?
Just disgusting.
I don’t know her. *shrug*
Sorry, no clue who this woman is.
How tacky can court be bragging that she returned to tennis after 2 babies serena had a risky birth and severe complications what a shameful way for court to talk that way
Serena doesn’t have to admire a bigot. No one does. The only reason she’s even mentioned in the conversation about Serena is racism. Before it was Steffi Graf. But when it became clear, Serena would eclipse her, people dug up this crone to compare to Serena’s accomplishments. I’ve said it before. Once this witch dies, the narrative will change and Serena will rightfully take her place at top of the record books. And this trick knows it. Also, Evonne Goolagong Crawley is a far better representative of Aussie tennis. Change the name!
I had never heard of this woman, and my life has been better for it.
Court did nothing for pay equality in women’s tennis others did and king and others worked for pay equality court just complained and did nothing about it
I will always remember watch Billie Jean King wiping the court with Riggs’s ego. The devastation on his face was priceless to a young preteen as myself. My mother cheered her on for days!!!
King is still taking a stand as as mentor for female players. She has never stepped away as she seems to make certain that if there is one girl out there she can help, she will.
Williams 23 slams made Court’s record relevant again – I don’t recall her name being bandied around so much when Steffi Graf was winning her 22 or her Grand Slam.
The GOAT “deathmatch” we’ll never have is obviously peak career Williams vs peak career Graf.
It’s trasparent how the Serena erasure project has started, two minutes after she retired.
They trotted out this old conceited lady to bash Serena… Ugh.
Pretty revealing of the Telegraph. We know where they stand where black women are concerned.
The Telegraph is a very conservative paper, to put it politely… it’s Fox News on steroids and printed off.
I have been watching tennis since the agassi – Sampras days and the record to beat was always Steffi Graf. Martina Navratilova would get brought in because of her numerous doubles titles along with her second place singles slams. This talk of 24 only happened once Serena was getting close to beating Graf’s record.
In fact there is a screen grab somewhere of a list of slams from an espn broadcast at a time where Serena only had 10 slams and Graf was listed as number one with 22. Court was listed as having 11. Alexis ohanian retweeted this a few days ago and yes he’s going to support his wife, but the reality is that Serena and Venus broke a ton of records and as Serena was more likely to break the Graf record, suddenly the posts were moved.
Court being a massive bigot makes her an embarrassment to the sport.
She’s a hateful old lady and she and Chris Evert can go FO together.
Who’s surprised hat the Telegraph saw it fit to interview Margaret Court because Serena was retiring? Margaret Court is a terrible person and she doesn’t deserve any respect.
Yeah. I think it’s important to point out that Oliver Brown, “chief sport editor,” decided to ring up this old hag and get her hateful point of view. No one really gives a damn what she thinks, including Aussies, but the right wing trash in England never misses a chance to try to take a shot at a Black woman.
Who is the person? Go away back into anonymity from whence you came!
Black women can’t have their flowers without certain whyte women trying to piss om them. What a horrible woman. She’s a minister??? Who is she even ministering to?
What a C U Next Tuesday! Seriously.
I know nothing about her but man, in that interview she sounds like Donald Trump.
i’m sure Serena acknowledged her when she said she wanted to beat her record i think in the vogue article , thats where i first heard her name otherwise she doesnt exist. serena made her relevant and she turns around and tries to stamp her out . sit down lady
Court should consider herself lucky that Serena even brought up her name in the Vogue article. At this point, Court’s words define her, not her previous tennis skills. She’s said transgender children are the work of the devil. Eff off! She’s not a decent human. Article from the Guardian – it includes her quote on apartheid.
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/sep/06/margaret-court-serena-williams-comments-grand-slam-titles-tennis
LOL you can’t be a racist homophobe and then act shocked and hurt when no one invites you to things or wants to talk to you. Shame on her for being such an awful person, and for trying to steal Serena’s spotlight.
As an Australian, the general consensus is that we want to renounce racist Margaret court, and would love to have the Evonne Goolagong stadium. Court is insidious, and an embarrassment to our country. Serena is the GOAT, and Court belongs in the trash.
Oh let’s look at MC!?
Racist? Check
A*hole? Check.
Egomaníac? Check.
Ugly human? Check.
Knee deep in pushing her beliefs on others?Check.
Insufferable human.
*angry mayo noises*
What does Serena have to do with the bullying of Ms. Court?
Some folks mind their own business, and do not get involved in others, unless it is necessary.
This interview would have been profound at anothet time. But it would not have the attention it has garnered, but it exposes Ms. Court to criticism, as it should.
It gives the impression that she is trying to rain on Serena’s parade.
In terms of the records, they have the option that baseball used to define the differing eras – separate hall of fame and distinct record keeping.
That way both women would have been recognized as the best for their particular era.
For me, Serena’s the greatest.
There’s something about racists and bigots like Margaret Court, where it’s not simply enough for them to have a platform to speak their racist and bigoted views freely. They also demand that people must LIKE them. They demand that people must respect them, still want them around, still want to be their friends, all of it. And they can’t comprehend the fact that having the freedom to express their bigoted views is all they can really expect or demand from polite society. They can’t force anyone to like them or be their friend. And that’s the thing that they really, really can’t abide by. It irks them that they’re so disdained and reviled by everyone else, that no one else wants to be around them.
So it is for Margaret Court. I’m sure getting to do this interview with the Telegraph was the highlight of her miserable life up to that point. It’s really got to burn her up inside that nobody wants to throw a big party for her or her record. Nobody is even willing to talk about it except for her. And some day, some bright young thing will come along and sweep away her record, and then Margaret Court will just become another footnote and a hateful blip in history.
“There’s something about racists and bigots like Margaret Court, where it’s not simply enough for them to have a platform to speak their racist and bigoted views freely. They also demand that people must LIKE them. They demand that people must respect them, still want them around, still want to be their friends, all of it. And they can’t comprehend the fact that having the freedom to express their bigoted views is all they can really expect or demand from polite society. They can’t force anyone to like them or be their friend. And that’s the thing that they really, really can’t abide by. It irks them that they’re so disdained and reviled by everyone else, that no one else wants to be around them.”
THANK YOU. you said what I was trying to formulate in my head. they think “I’m just stating my opinion” (however odious it may be!) “why don’t people like me?!” I mean, if your opinion is that some of the people I love are “less than” because of their skin color or who they love…welp…NO, I DON’T LIKE YOU.
I read a great twitter thread from @michaelharriot about Margaret’s achievements and how apples-to-oranges they were to what Serena accomplished. The era was completely different. The Australia Open was basically a local club tournament, she played a 53 year old rando for one win, and at least 1-2 didn’t even HAVE a championship match for one reason or another.
TLDR: STFU, lady.
I know this is about you, but how do I make it about me? Ridiculous.
I just don’t get how she’s taking Serena’s farewell moment to center herself in it. It’s also quite clear that M. Court has some grudges about how others in tennis have reacted to what she’s said in the past, whether it be about her feelings toward homosexuality or anything else but, if that’s so, then what does it have to do with Serena Williams? Also, she’s doing the same thing I’ve seen other white women (like Martina Navratilova) do regarding Serena: they feel the need to compare themselves to her, “demote” her, and behave like gatekeepers as to who is qualified to be called great. It’s not a good look.
God love her, MC even makes herself into a victim (“I’ve had a lot of bullying.”). I think she’s managed to perform the trifecta of white fragility.
Just another Karen deep in her feelings – angry, confused and jealous about the adoration for the GOAT, Serena Williams.
Some white women hate and resent successful and accomplished Black women. They just don’t want us to have nice things or be recognized for our greatness. A pitiful, but common sentiment.
Lady, just go away.
I’ve never found a more apt opportunity to use the word “butthurt.”
But now I’m going to put her back into my mental trash bin so I can give my full attention back to celebrating Serena’s amazing career and well-earned retirement. Goooooo, Serena!!!!!
This was one of the most disgusting interviews I have ever read. The Telegraph editors should hang their head in shame printing that rubbish. She thinks she is being snide in her criticisms, she is just plain jealous and prejudiced.
This racist homophobe needs to stop talking.
Margaret Courts 24* weren’t talked about until Serena surpassed Steffi Graf. When Steffi was leading the pack, the tennis world ONLY counted Margaret’s 10 Open era grand slams. It is and has ALWAYS been about keeping THIS particular record white (despite the fact that the record is Serena’s. Margaret knows it. The tennis world knows it. Jim on the street knows it.
I am so not a tennis person, but I just expect if I hear about a female tennis record, that it’s most likely going to be Serena’s. It’s like Jeopardy – the most obvious answer is usually the right one. Like who else is it going to be?
The Steffi Graf thing was actually my recollection when I used to watch tennis religiously back then. As I recall, sports commentators willingly gave S. Graf her due, even though after the stabbing of Monica Seles (?), she lost her main rival. By counting wins which don’t really compare, the tennis world has elevated M. Court’s record, and reduced Serena’s accomplishments in the bargain.
I just knew that somehow, somewhere, some white lady was going to pop out of the woodwork this week to try to rain on Serena’s parade. I swear to God, EVERY SINGLE TIME a BW is publicly celebrated for her achievements, there always seems to be a WW seething in the wings, ready to insert her own version of, “she wasn’t THAT great, and what about ME??”
As for this b!tch, I’ve never heard of her before and will most likely forget her name again once I leave this page, so there’s that. Serena is the GOAT and I hope that she fully enjoys her much deserved accolades and retirement.
Heard of her only when I saw the Billie Jean King movie and Margaret Court appeared to be against equal pay for female tennis players? I’m sure that was it because it seems so in her wheelhouse. Now that I understand her 24 wins (half played in small potatoes games) I disrespect her record as well as her views. By all means, change the name of the tennis court, too.
Holy f@ck. Did I just read that? I’m honestly shocked someone uttered those words for an interview in 2022.
Thank you!
Serena had a much more difficult career due to the obstacles she had to face and accomplished so much more on and off the court than M. (Funny last name) Court. Serena is a true GOAT, I love her manners as well, and I can see HER aging gracefully❣️