Prince Charles is ‘freezing out’ the Sussexes during their charitable trip to the UK

In the Duchess of Sussex’s The Cut profile, the coup de grace happens towards the tailend of the profile. Meghan says, “It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking. I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to.” She says she’s made an effort to forgive the people who hurt her and smeared her, that she’s “really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.” Those quotes have struck fear and panic into the very heart of the monarchy, and the British media too. Dan Wootton suggested that Kate and William fly out to California to kidnap Harry and bring him back to the UK. Sarah Vine cried about how diabolic it was, the idea that Meghan could tell her own story whenever she chooses. Don’t forget the clownery from Kensington Palace too – they ran to the Telegraph to cry about how KP staffers would become “whistleblowers” and tell all about Meghan too. Well, it looks like Prince Charles is crying about Meghan’s implied threat to tell all, and he’s telling people that he’ll “freeze out” the Sussexes. Freeze them out of what again? Some highlights from this bonkers Daily Beast/Royalist story:
Charles will freeze out the Sussexes: The friend told The Daily Beast: “Charles adores Harry, and would like nothing better than to get the relationship sorted. But a meeting next week is unlikely. Everything was already on hold until they saw what was in Harry’s book, but if Meghan is actively threatening to reveal further secrets, and telling interviewers, ‘I haven’t signed anything, I can say anything I want,’ then it’s not surprising they are being frozen out.”
The quasi-royal tour:The couple’s decision to visit the U.K. on a quasi-royal tour next week has been greeted with irritation behind the walls of Buckingham Palace. While outsiders may simply see the couple as altruistically giving their time to support causes that are, as they say, “close to their hearts,” crown loyalists and their critics argue that the couple is provocatively treading on the territory of the actual royal family.
Meghan is doing something with Edward Enniful? One evening, fashion sources say, will be given over to attend the launch of her friend Edward Enninful’s memoir. The British Vogue editor invited Meghan to guest-edit the September 2019 issue and has consistently been one of her most ardent supporters.
The Queen’s prime minister meeting on Wednesday: Appearing in the traditional photo of the hand-kissing ceremony and making some small concession to her health—holding a stick or sitting down, for example—would blow away coverage of Harry and Meghan in the domestic press for days.
The WellChild Awards appearance: On Thursday evening, Harry is due to attend the WellChild awards, an event he used to go to when he was a working royal. Critics say the couple is attempting to continue casting themselves as, to all extents and purposes, full-fat royals.
The Cambridge kids’ first day of school: It will be interesting to see which British newspapers (if any) choose to devote Friday’s front pages to Harry and which to William and Kate’s children, all three of whom have their first day at their new school, Lambrook, on Thursday, following the family’s move to Windsor over the summer. William and Kate are likely to do the school run themselves, their presence an implicit rebuke to Meghan’s assertion in The Cut that to do the school run in the U.K. would have involved her running a gauntlet of 40 photographers. One photographer will be present for the official photo that will then be distributed to all media.
[From The Daily Beast]
The Royalist also quoted from “British publicity strategist Mark Borkowski” who claimed that the Cambridges will do nothing and not try to see the Sussexes because William and Kate are safe in the knowledge that Meghan has no support or empathy from the British people, and that Brits see Meghan as “a caricature media monster.” True story, Kate repeatedly exploited a murder victim for her own ham-fisted PR rehabilitation, so STFU with “Meghan is a caricature media monster.”
It’s hilarious to me that the Windsors are suddenly doing the most to look booked and busy during the week the Sussexes will be in town. If this was any old September, we wouldn’t see Kate until the end of the month, when she would suddenly turn up with fresh Botox, a fresh blowout and a deep tan from her two-and-a-half month summer holiday. Ten bucks says that William and Kate do a lot more than just the awkward school photo on Thursday too.
As for Charles “freezing out” the Sussexes… what is left to freeze out? The Sussexes don’t take Charles’s money, they’re not asking for his help with anything and he only *just* got to meet his granddaughter Lili in June. Charles is such a disappointment.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
Didn’t Charles just “invite” them to stay with him a few days ago? So which is it?
Bwahahahahahahahaha, hilarious. and Sykes is definitely delusional. He got way too overconfident to write this foolish piece before the Sussexes were even in town. Consider this: *The Queen’s prime minister meeting on Wednesday: Appearing in the traditional photo of the hand-kissing ceremony and making some small concession to her health—holding a stick or sitting down, for example—would blow away coverage of Harry and Meghan in the domestic press for days*
Imagine what Sykes must be feeling right now knowing all local papers were devoted to OYW and the Sussexes. The queen AND new prime minister were just footnotes in the Sussexes’ multiple articles printed just yesterday. Sykes needs to face it and come to terms that the BM is obsessed with the Sussexes, and nothing is gonna change that any time soon, not even Willlovespegging or duchess Mcbuttons and their children start of school will change that.
*It will be interesting to see which British newspapers (if any) choose to devote Friday’s front pages to Harry and which to William and Kate’s children, all three of whom have their first day at their new school, Lambrook, on Thursday?* Keep dreaming darling Sykes, do keep dreaming.
HMQ saw the outgoing and incoming PMs today – which is Tuesday, according to my calendar. They can’t even get that detail right.
Lol, it will be interesting, indeed. “If any,” as if.
@DU, I stand corrected, I honestly thought it all happened yesterday like Sykes stated, my bad. However, with even this happening today, the obsessed coverage is still about the Sussexes so Sykes is still delusional thinking the PM appearance would kick the Sussexes off of the front pages. My hope yesterday was that the BM would devote coverage to their PM resignation and swearing in of the new one and leave the Sussexes alone but alas!! Even if the occasion was supposed to be the following day it would have been nice to have some sort of buildup and then a climax with the PM at Sandringham but, no chance of that I suppose. Also, like you say Sykes’ timeline is way off. If the Sussexes will be done with their stuff and presumably out of the UK on Friday, what would the local papers devoting coverage to the Cambridges have anything to do with the Sussexes? I mean, it will be back to the regular bland Cambs being available, it won’t be like the BM will have a choice, no?
The front pages are a meaningless metric; the British rags only run the most negative spin they can on Meghan, like today’s Daily Fail has “Meghan booed in Manchester” at the top as the only mention of OYW, and if they can’t spin it they don’t run it. They use their front pages as a weapon to bludgeon her with, but it doesn’t represent reality or overall interest whatsoever.
The real metric are the dozens and dozens of articles they churn out daily, and the complete domination of their websites. They can put the Cambridges or the Queen on the cover all they want, but we all know who they’re spending their days writing about.
I never ever read or click on those tabloids as a rule, but I do check the TomorrowsPapersToday hashtag on twitter quite regularly and am usually sorry I did.
@ Sunday, it was a thing of beauty on Twitter last night!! There were people screaming on the streets professing their love to Meghan, as she and Harry left the OYM conference!! As I mentioned, I was up much too late on Twitter last night. Omids coverage was a thing of beauty!!! They are all still salty and angry as ever, well those that don’t matter anyway.
Many commenting on how well Kate would have been able to be gifted the many attributes that Meghan has in her arsenal to use to her advantage but she is just too jealous to get out of her own way. I was delighted that so many Brits were utterly pleased with how eloquent and well meaning Meghans speech at OYM was!! At least there are many on Salty Island that do adore her and miss her immensely!!
Didn’t HM they announce their itinerary in advance so it was clear what their agenda and schedule was? It did not include the the BRF!, Charles decided in his silliness to invite them to stay in another country
Wasn’t he inviting them to stay yesterday? I can’t keep up with this BS!
And didn’t we see CopyKeen is her not so subtle SWF on Windsor grounds for 2 days in hopes of “bumping” into Harry? That jealous, vile stick figure will never forgive Meagan for stealing “her” man…..
Didnt he just supposedly invite them to Balmoral?
None of this makes any sense. Again there is a lot of “ what about us, we’re here too” in this reporting. The press over there made a choice to devote all of their coverage to the Sussexes, not politics or other news. We’re not getting wall to wall coverage of them in US news, and we’re fine with that. Also, no matter how much they hate it, the Sussexes appearing still give some shine back to the rest of the royals. People are waving British flags in Düsseldorf for the Invictus events. Charles is once again inserting himself in a story that has nothing to do with him.
Next week the press will be back to begging them to return to see poor sad old grandpa Charles. And of course to spend another 15 minutes with the dying queen. And considering that the British press acted like absolute fools over Archie’s birth and christening when they couldn’t get “access” I believe Meghan is correct in speculating how they would act over first day of school pictures. Those folks will not go quietly.
The media over there is frazzled and has no idea what to say. What a mess. According to them, Meghan’s speech was either a disaster or a sweet note to Harry or she and Harry are faking their affection lol.
“Meghan is a caricature media monster” – this actually sounds like an admission that M isn’t a real-life monster but rather one created by the BM (on behalf of the BRF). I love an own goal.
@SURE yup, they gave away the game there. That has been their strategy all along. Make her a caricature media monster so that Kate looks good.
@ SURE, thank you for pointing that out to me as it went over my head…
Oh they just can’t keep up with their endless lies. They are all grabbing at straws to maintain this endless dribble of being “snubbed” by the BRF. The Sussexes have a jam packeted visit yet Charles thought that extending an olive branch, whilst in another country no less, would give him the PR booster that he desperately needs.
Not today Satin, not today!!
The BM will do any and everything to protect the RF, they have to because they are their main source of revenue. Every time one of them sneezes it’s in a frenzy. From day 1 they saw the danger of Megan, the way she carried herself, the pride in who she is and Harry. People loved her and wanted to see her, then at Williams request, the media turned and the Royal family did nothing! They never protected them or spoke out in support of them. So guess what, NOW the BRF is panicking. They see how popular Megan and Harry are, and how jaded and spiteful the rest of the family look and they can’t handle it. Even last night on a UK news channel the reporter said that the dm is obsessed with Megan, so if news channels are mentioning it, the wrot is now terminal for Royal popularity. They can wheel out the clothes horse as often as they want, but none of them will be as popular as Harry and Megan.
They are using the Steve Bannon PR method: flood the airways with bullshit.
It was the Joseph Goebbels method before it was Bannon’s. That’s how insidious this is and how deep this rot goes.
Goebbels, exactly. So many of them simply cannot bear that Harry brought a woman of color into the British Royal Family. One day perhaps they’ll see how misguided they were, but it will be far too late.
I wonder if any of them can see yet what a blunder this is, and how they could actually have used Harry and Meghan quite successfully to win over the opinions of the world.
Yesterday Charles wanted the world to know he invited H&M to stay a while in Scotland with him.
Today frosty Charles makes it known he’ll freeze out the Sussexes.
Which is it?
Man, my head is spinning.
LOL😂😂, 🎶I’m so dizzy my head is spinnin’, like a whirlpool it never ends….you make dizzy🎶🎶, LOL😂😂
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
😁😂🤣😁
Can you freeze out someone who isn’t paying you any attention?
Right?These people really need to get over themselves. Meghan and Harry aren’t checking for the Windsors. So the Windsors need to calm the f down and chill the f out.
H&M look quite comfortable – they’re enjoying the weather.
^^ LOL! 😂🤣 Exactly @Mel. That was my first thought too, right along with the other obvious fact that Salty Isle nonces don’t know how to pick a lane and stay in it. They are always zigging in and zagging out, as they head toward a craptacular pile-up of a crash. Tee hee! 🤪 ⚡Your chickens are coming home to roost, turkeys! LMAO 🐔 🐓
Pssst, rota carnival and antiquated firm: “Ya can’t ‘freeze’ anyone out of anything they are well beyond wanting to have anything to do with in the first place.” Duh! 🙄 At this point, Papa Chucky, you and your fellow trapped cult members are the ones itching to grab onto M&H’s Montecito shine, their contact list, their global influence, and their strategic playbook. You are years too late and millions of dollars short. Stop tryin’ to mess with these badass lovebirds, please! You are digging holes for yourselves, while M&H are vibing and thriving! 😆🤩
You all decided to double down instead of ‘calling off the dogs,’ like Harry asked over a year ago in the Oprah interview. By now, M&H are too busy, booked, and unbothered to care about your ongoing nonsense. 🧹
This is all just so sad to me. Charles and William sacrificing their relationships with Harry at the altar of “The Crown” – and then bragging about it. To quote John Oliver, what a sad group of emotionally stunted people they are. In a way, I truly pity them.
I agree!
I unfortunately have no pity for them. They have created the strained relationships with Harry and Meghan of their own choosing.
^^ IMO, Charles, W&K, and crew don’t deserve any pity for being petty, cruel, and selfish. We should never forget what they put a young newlywed expectant couple through before and after the birth of their first child!
The worst is that the firm and the rota nonces doubled-down on gaslighting and lying on the Sussexes. And they are still trying to throw stones at M&H and especially at Meghan! Let the royals and the rota rot in the mess they continue making for themselves. Why waste your sympathies on these over-entitled nonces and the carnival crew?? 👎
He really seems to be a petty man. By chance I saw a video on social media of an interaction he had with H and Megs. They were at some event with the Queen, Will and Kate and the Sussex’s were invited to partake in this event but Charles could be seen waving Harry and Meghan telling them “You stay back” a couple of times before proceeding with whatever the hell they were doing. He’s not a good guy and it makes me sad that anyone is mistreated so poorly by their parent.
Which is it Charles? Were the Sussexes invited to Balmoral or not? Pick a lane. As for the planned school run photo op, whether it’s one or more photographers, the Cambridges made a deal with the press to trot out the kids like prized livestock at the state fair. You know the BM resented the Cut interview because an American journalist got to see Archie and Lili in a private setting and write about it, no guess work.
Why are the royal family and the British media so bothered by Meghan saying that she could talk, but is choosing to not? Did they miss the part where she explicitly said that she is CHOOSING to NOT talk? That she is making the effort, no matter how difficult it might be, to FORGIVE?
Like, there are two ways to have understood that message. The first is how the RF and the BM have understood it, which is to just see it as a threat because Meghan is free to speak and has the choice available to her to decide if she wants to or not.
The other is to understand it as her giving them a ton of grace and forbearance, which they don’t deserve at all. She is choosing to keep silent, not for her own sake, but for their sake–‘their’ being the BM and the RF and whoever else was responsible for making her time in Britain so awful. They don’t deserve this from her, but the fact is that it is her right and her decision to decide what she wants to do, and she’s making it, and that’s a very good thing.
I honestly think she’ll never spell out the full details of what happened to her, and that is her right. Anyone who’s gone through therapy after suffering some type of traumatic event would know how important it is to have a choice–a choice to speak, or to stay silent, to forgive or to not forgive, etc. I saw what Meghan said as her actively making that decision for herself. She is taking ownership of the narrative for herself, even as all of these other instigators are desperately trying to make it about themselves.
@A, the BM know exactly what they’re doing. They are choosing to ignore the “I choose not to speak” for now until she decides to speak. Then they’ll go back and use her words against her. It’s a cycle of gaslight, convenience and rewrite history.
I don’t know if the royal family realizes this, but their TERROR at what Meghan could say paints them in a really bad light. What on earth could they have done to make them THAT afraid of the truth coming out? By their own actions, we now know the truth is something really bad (like the way William outed himself as a racist, not Harry or Meghan). That’s on THEM.
I am dying with laughter that the top 3 comments are all asking the same question we are all thinking . These people have a serious Sussex obsession.
Charles Is who he always been people forget it was his biography and staff who got the ball roll on the smear campaign against Meghan. The Windsors swear they have a monopoly on charity work.
“crown loyalists and their critics argue that the couple is provocatively treading on the territory of the actual royal family.”
I can’t believe they actually said it. Holy shit, they are actually complaining about Harry and Meghan working for their charities, when Cannot and Willnot do the absolute least. Here are your royals, Commonwealth.
Watching The Princess doc. on Diana, even back then Charles was resentful and openly nasty toward Diana early in the marriage when he saw she was getting so much attention and adoration. He has not changed. The press back then knew what he was like and they know what he and William are like now, but they need to protect the Monarchy from themselves. They hate Meghan so much because they don’t want the public to now want more from them, whether charisma, diplomacy, accountability, work style or connecting to a broader section of society. They simply don’t have it to give and resent anyone else who does.
Anybody that thinks the queen welcoming the new PM is going to “blow the Sussexes out of the water” is delusional, lying, or both. I’ve actually been surprised by how much coverage Meghan and Harry have been getting in salty isle – the BM just has NO CHILL.
They are like your friend who sees an ex while you are out and goes on and on all night about how, actually, they are in a way better place now and the break-up was a good thing, really, because it helped them to focus on themselves and being the best version of themselves, you know, and [inconsolable drunk ranting and sobbing]. I’m actually embarrassed for them.
Yeah, I looked at the pic of the queen with the new PM, as a proof of life experiment, but I read, listened and watched everything Harry and Meghan did today.
A snooze fest pic of the Queen getting her hand kissed for the millionth time will blow away coverage of Harry and Meghan my fat ass
How can you freeze someone out who isn’t there? They went to frogmore, then Manchester, now Germany, and then back for WellChild and supposedly then back to California. How in that schedule is their time for Charles to freeze them out?
that said…I think part of the issue is that neither the Firm nor the press can decide which makes them look better. Does Charles missing his beloved son and inviting him to Balmoral play better, or does Charles “freezing them out” and refusing contact bc of “the memoir” play better? Is it better for Kate to be the peacemaker, or is it better for Kate to be the stoic loyal wife who won’t engage with Meghan?
they can’t make up their minds and are just trying to see what makes them look better but the reality is that none of it does.
Good point, Becks1 – I think it’s not so much that they can’t decide, but that they kind of want to have their cake and eat it, too. Wanting to both look sympathetic AND cater to the racist trolls, if you will.
That said, I’m kind of surprised by what appears to be relative restraint from KP. I would have bet money that we’d see Kate get “caught” shopping for back to school clothes or books or something like that, desperate for relevance. Or hearing vague rumblings about TOB being in an incandescent rage.
Have they finally learned to just stay away and let the Sussexes have the news cycle?
I think KP is lying in wait like snakes in the grass. Get ready for all kinds of articles next week attacking the Sussexes and their charities, fashions, you name it. Look for them to go on overdrive about Burger Peg’s NYC visit like its the second coming and crowds will be swarming. I bet People will have another cover of Kate the future Mom-queen, while Meghan will barely get a mention on an inside page. Its really a shame, and I hope I’m wrong.
@Jay I think that’s probably right. They’re trying to play both sides, so to speak, and it just ends up with them looking like idiots bc they can’t keep their stories straight.
@MsIam yes – I think next week is going to be KP in overdrive. I think someone at KP has figured out that they can’t compete directly with the Sussexes, so we’ll get them next week instead.
Or, just maybe … the Cambridges have some sort of drama of their own going on that’s pulling their focus? Kate looked so haggard in those recent photos of her driving the children, and Baldy has been uncharacteristically silent on just about everything. Maybe they’re too caught up in Kate’s move to Adelaide Cottage and what they’re going to say to the press about their apart-ness to be bothered with the Sussexes just now?
Would you believe Money bags had an engagement yesterday, and was not front page news on any of the tabloids.
Dailyfail had about 11 or 14 front page stories on Meghan, while one of their networks broke off from the new PM speech to carry Meghan’s speech.
Poor devil lavin is having a cow, because they laid the red carpet for the Sussexes in Düsseldorf , they offered the Sussexes to wave to the crowd from the balcony and they said they want to meet the people.
It’s a money making week for the tabloids, most the the carnival of barkers are going to be hitting the bottle harder this week.
They even resorted to hiring two hags to protest against the Sussexes and you felt sorry for them, unkempt and foaming at the mouth, that newspaper didn’t get their money’s worth, a young lady told them off.
Seriously, they broke off the new PM’s speech to show Meghan’s speech? I suppose that’s all Meghan’s fault, too.
Good gravy, the sheer POWER of that tiny woman from Montecito!
Well, Liz Truss is as dull as dirt, so good luck Salty Isle.
Didn’t TQ say, back when the RF pulled the “royal” appointments, that H&M would be keeping their private patronages? Well, that would be these. It only looks royal because they did the same thing as working royals, but TQ said that would be okay, so here we are. And it’s not like they’re doing these formal in person visits every month; for One Young World and WellChild, these are once a year events, and even the Invictus event is to mark one year until the Dusseldorf games. The problem of course is people/the media are so much more interested in whatever these non-working royals are doing, the royals that continue to “work” are overshadowed – thus more whining…
I know, that’s why its such a joke when Tom Sykes keeps yapping about them breaking the Sandringham agreement. The agreement was, they would keep their private charitable relationships which is what they are doing. They are not representing the queen. And this puts a lie to that media talk about how the Sussexes must attach themselves to the Unroyals to be relevant. Its the other way around and it burns them.
If there is one thing I can say that Charles has been consistent in , is being a disappointment to Harry .
He was a disappointment to Harry mom as a husband.
He is a disappointment to Harry as a father.
He is a disappointment to Harry wife as a father in law
And he is a disappointment to Harry children as a grandfather.
Charles is just a f—ing disappointment in every thing that should and is important to Harry.
So in conclusion, Harry is definitely better off being as far away from Charles the constant asshole as possible.
Ok. Which is it, it cant be both. Make this make sense. So he extends an open invitation to come stay any time they are in England and then the next day, he tells them to eff off. Come on BM, chose a lane and stay in it.
Or did he get pissed because they refused to be his cover so he revoked his open invitation. Petulant man child and his BM a** lickers.
Charles is who he always was a selfish, self-centered and jealous man. So he’s not a disappointment to me. Harry and Meghan will lose nothing if Charles freezes them out.
And deeply stupid. And nothing is ever going to change any of it, because it was both nature AND nurture.
People say that Charles is quite smart. But if he were smart, he would have realized by now that he lost all control of the Sussexes when he cut Harry off in the middle of a pandemic. Yet, he goes on as if he is still calling the shots. You would pity him if he wasn’t so despicable.
It’s not only that he is not bright but he has a petty streak and he never thinks he has done anything wrong or made the wrong decision. I have no pity for him, I think the Queen Mother coddling him all those years did not help matters. She even put up her residence in Scotland as a safe house for C and C while they were still married to others. And QM supposedly adored Andrew Parker Bowles.
I’m sure this deep freeze matters a great deal to Harry and Meghan. Right up there with the ever-changing number of bathrooms at Mount Montecito.
What a wild whacky and terrible family. Imagine when Harry and Mehgan are met with loving and huge crowds. How will they spin that?
“Everything was already on hold until they saw what was in Harry’s book….”
WTF? Nobody’s seen what’s in Harry’s book unless they’ve gone to a psychic. Every.Damn.Time the Sussexes work, the RRatz come out of their holes and bash them for even breathing. And their work isn’t some *show up for 15 minutes then fck off” type event, it’s meaningful public service which they love and take very seriously.
Charles…you’re not freezing out anyone but yourself.
It always jumps out how Camilla boxed Charlotte out of the group in that photo. Everyone else is connecting physically to someone. Instead of putting an arm around the little girl, she’s got her braced against the armrest just to stay upright. What a family.
Good observation — my reaction would be to put an arm around her and pull her closer, “blood” granddaughter or not. Also, if you look at Meghan’s eyes, her smile doesn’t reach them….you can see the sadness in them that she was probably already experiencing at that point. Just ugh all around.
This is not really Camillla’s fault. It’s the way Charles allowed his only (then) granddaughter to be shunted to the other side away from her parents and grandfather. He only interacted with the male children. Charlotte could have been on his lap.
I felt bad for Charlotte because the male children were nearest granddad Charles and he interacted with them, George on his lap. Charlotte should have been on her granddad’s lap with George standing next to them. It was a bad look in that family. Charles raved about having a granddaughter then just places her on the other side away from the rest of the family.
From that article: “crown loyalists and their critics argue that the couple is provocatively treading on the territory of the actual royal family.”
I LOL’d: Treading on other people’s territory is what the actual royal family does, and has done for centuries. They tread on it and steal it.
As for what Meghan and Harry are doing, they are serving. And service really is universal.
Wait, Charles “adores” Harry, yet gave him the one-two death punch of taking away his security and revealing his location? Like he did to Diana? Get the eff out of here, Charles, you buffoon. He can’t decide on which story he wants out there: Harry’s family has a standing invitation to visit him in Scotland or he’ll “freeze Harry out” for being a blackguard who dared to leave England. So Charles’ stance is of the teeter-totter variety: choose the one which will give him better PR at the moment. Charles has two faces and both are false.
Charles is only worried about things in Harry’s book that might put a negative light on Camilla-that’s all he cares about -his actions after Diana’s death proved what his interests and concerns were about.
Wait a minute I thought Charles had invited them to stay with him at Balmoral during their visit and they had turned him down.
One Young World, WellChild, and Invictus are nothing to do with the RF, so what territory are H&M treading on? It’s not a quasi-royal tour but a business trip. The meeting with the new prime minister didn’t blow away coverage of H&M, in fact the DM had a minute by minute blog running Tuesday. Harry attended WellChild awards after he stepped down, didn’t appear to be a problem then. The Cambridges taking their children to a new school is hardly an official royal event. In the end the Sussexes don’t need the support or empathy of the British people, their reach is global, not confined to a tiny island.