Kensington Palace threatens Duchess Meg: our staffers will become whistleblowers!

The Duchess of Sussex’s profile in The Cut was a shot across the bow. It was an implied threat that Meghan is free to talk about anything and everything from her time within the royal institution. She’s only discussed a fraction of the bullsh-t that went down, and each one of her stories is horrifying. Meghan told The Cut, “It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking…I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to.” She also spoke about forgiveness and the effort forgiveness takes: “It takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything. I have a lot to say until I don’t.” People like Dan Wootton and Sarah Vine and all of the Daily Mail editorship felt the chills run down their spines when Meghan spoke those words. So did the Windsors, especially the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Meghan was only “in” the Kensington Palace shared office for about two years, if we’re counting the pre-engagement when she was being advised by KP and it was clear Harry wanted her brought in. In that time, we’ve been told that multiple white women were brought to tears because Meghan looked at them or expected them to do their jobs. We’ve heard that Jason Knauf tried to take those complaints up the ladder, only those Karens rescinded their complaints (probably because they knew their stories would fall apart in two seconds). And thus, the long-running “bullying inquiry,” which was completed months ago and absolutely nothing happened. Well, now that it’s clear that Meghan could tell her side of things at any moment, Kensington Palace decided to issue their own threat: our staffers are prepared to talk too, Meghan!
The Duchess of Sussex’s former staff would be free to talk about their experiences under whistleblowing rules, after she hinted she could make further revelations of her own, The Telegraph understands. The Duchess, speaking in an interview with a US magazine, this week confirmed she had never had to sign a non-disclosure agreement about her royal life, allowing her to freely share her version of events about her time in Britain.
While she has made a choice not to yet, she said, she takes comfort in “knowing that I can say anything”. The statement, described by the interviewer as being delivered in a “voice full of meaning”, was interpreted as a warning to the Royal family that the Duchess could be willing to make further revelations of her choosing.
In contrast, those who worked for the Sussexes are known to have had to sign up to confidentiality clauses governing what they can say about their professional lives. Aides are asked to agree to confidentiality policies, promising to preserve the privacy of the Royal family and institution both while they are there and after they leave. Most also choose a path of discretion out of loyalty to the members of the Royal family they serve, with negative revelations from ex-staff very rare.
Those said to have been victims of bullying by the Duchess – allegations she denies – have never gone on the record to talk about their experiences, with those who witnessed many of the now-famous incidents mentioned in the press also keeping quiet.
But, The Telegraph has learned, those policies can be overruled for good reason, in line with employment law about whistleblowing. UK law states that whistleblowers must act in the public interest, but are protected while raising concerns about significant incidents occuring in the past.
LMAO. I hope these dumbasses do come forward. “Whistleblower comes forward exclusively to the Mail: Meghan made me cry!” And then the story is about how Meghan asked a woman to file something and the woman had to sob in a work closet for ten minutes because a Black woman expected her to know how to file. Imagine working for KP and thinking this is some kind of commensurate threat. Fundamentally, this is KP telling on itself too – they’re screaming “she’s going to tell stories about how we treated her, quick, deflect, deflect!!” Besides, I don’t even think the Cambridges have any of those same staffers they had in 2017-2018. The Cambridges have a crazy-high staff turnover, you just don’t hear about it. I sure hope Peggington and Buttons understand that if they authorize (ex) employees to be “whistleblowers,” the whistle might get blown back on their asses.
LOL. Those staffers who have been leaking to the salt island yellow press for several years now? What could they possibly have to “whistle blow” that they did not already leak?
If the issues are serious (not to mention even real) then they should blow their whistles now instead of waiting for M to say something first. Threatening to respond to anything M might say seems more like retaliation than whistle blowing.
Also, the article defines whistle blowing as having to be in the public interest. I don’t see how anything relating to Meghan’s time working as a royal would be in the public interest, so I’ll bet the whistleblower laws don’t even apply here. There isn’t anything about pollution or crimes or national security, so I’ll bet it actually would be a breaking of the NDA, and I’m sure Meghan and her team know this (in the event someone does try the whistleblower angle).
You have to provide evidence to be a whistleblower @SURE. Also this threat has no bite anymore since they played the bullying card before the Oprah interview. It looked like retaliation then and a year long investigation that resulted in no results or changes had both haters and supporters demanding to see the report. This threat has been played out. Plus they already let Jason Knauff breach his NDA to testify against Meghan and that worked in her favor because they are IDIOTS!! Meghan made it clear she doesn’t speak because she doesn’t want to (still healing) not because she’s afraid.
shouldn’t they have blown those whistles during the investigation of all those allegations related to what a heinous bully Meghan was and the handling of bullying of staff?
Exactly. If there was anything at all in any way concrete to leak we’d have been hearing about it for years. There is nothing more to come out.
This. If there had actually been any real abuse of staff, it would have come out already. That place leaks like a sieve. Just like if there were any negative stories about Meghan’s behavior toward others in the past, we would have heard about it. The press literally tried to get people to lie about her and there still aren’t any negative stories about her old relationships or treatment of others on set or back in school. All we hear is that she organized the craft services leftovers to be donated to hungry people. There’s no way someone suddenly becomes a bully when they’ve been kind and considerate their entire life prior.
I really hope Meghan does release all the receipts as soon as the queen dies. And I hope her legal team is successful in getting access to the bullying documentation from that sham “investigation” and makes it public. Enough is enough.
Not only that, SussexWatcher, but someone who’s away from her familiar surrounding, who is having to learn a whole new protocol is too busy learning the ropes to exert herself in that way. They generally keep their heads down and do their jobs.
Nope, as someone above said, this sounds more a threat and retaliation than “whistleblowing.” These phantom staffers said nothing while Meghan lived in England and they were working there. If they made a complaint before, then they withdrew it. Then they said nothing during the so-called “bullying” inquiry. And they’re not saying anything now, so they call all go pound sand. This sounds more like the royal flop-sweat we saw just before the Oprah Winfrey interview.
This big fat lie from the Telegraph article: “with those who witnessed many of the now-famous incidents mentioned in the press also keeping quiet” What now-famous incidents???? There’s never been any actual, tangible incident of bullying exposed. The 5 am emails? That a staffer was nervous & shaking having to go talk to Meghan? A busy, perfectionist boss that is working on a high level could be intimidating but there’s been no reports on anything more than that.
Also, to add….what we *HAVE HAD* are reports of staff calling her horrible names like Me-Gain. Me Me Me, etc. We had a head of staff’s partner get paid to leak info to the Sun. We had Jason Knauf leaking to the Daily Mail and breaking his NDA (at the behest of William) to testify against Meghan. She was bullied and sh*t upon on the reg.
Ha! I should read all the comments before commenting, because I said the same thing below–WHAT INCIDENTS?? They’ve been mean to her, but she hasn’t been mean to anyone.
The key here is actually “with those who have witnessed”. This means they will just make ish up.
Meghan walked into the job assuming the staff would be competent. The fact that they weren’t doesn’t make her a bully or a bad boss.
Nobody can truthfully say anything happened to them. What they’ll say is, they HEARD about something happening to some other, unnamed person. And the defamation continues. I hope Meghan sues them all.
Also, if they don’t get by now that Meghan and Harry 1.- Have receipts for all this shit and to exonerate themselves against any allegations and 2.- Will take liars to court (and win when they do) and then air those lies publicly to set record straight, Kensington Palace is even dumber than I thought they were. My god you’re beat William & Kate, shut up before something comes out that makes it impossible for William to ever become king. Quit while you’re already so far behind. This isn’t going to work out in KP’s favor.
Lol saw this yesterday and I am praying those fool do it! Keep messing with Meghan so she can continue putting all of them down. They think they will scare her into silence with empty threats. Release the receipts Megh!
I hope they do because these are the same people who reportedly ran to the press to tell them all the names they called Meghan too. I really doubt any of it will end up playing like they hope it will.
That part.pf the interview was interesting – I did read it as a bit of a threat/reminder to the RF that she was able to and still could talk about whatever she wanted – I actually wasn’t entirely sure what the “I have a lot to say until I don’t” was getting at – wad that implying that she won’t feel the need to speak further on any revelations if they lay off her? I wasn’t sure on that one.
I loved that part of the interview! Most folks here & elsewhere have been commenting about how nice Meghan is & how we’d blow the place up if it were us & she’s letting us know that she won’t necessarily play Ms. Nice Guy all the time, that she can be pushed too far. Bring on the petty, Madame Duchess!
I thought that was a VERY interesting line, because it seemed to be in the context of forgiveness. It seemed like she was basically saying something similar to what she said to Oprah, about how could the Firm expect her to remain silent when they were still smearing her in the press. Like she’s making an effort to forgive, and as part of that she is remaining silent when she doesn’t have to, but there’s a lot more she can say. Basically don’t give her a reason to say what she can say, I think?
I took it to mean that she will speak her mind if and when she wants. No one will silence her any more. (And that’s me, Royalblue)
LOL sure, KP, we all know if you ever had a scrap of anything legit to whistle-blow you would have tooted that horn IMMEDIATELY. Stay scared, Salt Island.
Exactly. If there was anything specifically bad that Meghan did then it would have come out YEARS ago.
that’s right. and we know they will regurgitate the usual lies when they do talk. meghan made kate cry so she is a bully, meghan sent texts at 5 am so she is a bully. meghan insisted charlotte wear no tights so she is a bully, meghan talks over the white duchess so she is a bully. meghan told harry not to make us tea anymore so she is a bully. meghan refuses to speak with the rota so she is a bully. all these exaggerations and false equivalencies that their bots are repeating on social media.
I also took it as KP threatening Meghan. The Royal Family is truly a crime syndicate. I hope they do it because it’s going to end up blowing up in their face just like the birth certificate story. I’m sure Meghan’s lawyers have a rebuttal ready to release the minute KP says anything about the bullying allegations.
They absolutely do! Harry spent years learning how to assess and target dangerous enemies in the military. Meghan could give MI 6 lessons in documentation of evidence. Peg, Bones, Tampon and the Mistress spent years proving they are the lowest of enemies… luckily also the dimmest ones. Bring your best Whistleblowers gang… that should be every bit as successful as the report you won’t release. You set your own family (including a baby) up to be vulnerable to death to prove a point! You think after surviving that there is any threat that scares them? The Sussexes are not the ones who look pitiful and scared… and vicious… and gross.
Like Janina said, maybe its time for people to hear about why that aid was fired for misconduct. Funny that wasn’t mentioned in that “bullying” report. And Meghan has receipts. I also wonder what else was uncovered through the lawsuit? We already know about Christian Jones’ boyfriend’s dirty deeds. The Unroyal ones are about to FAFO.
@Msiam, I’m with you
MsIam, I will never forget the look on Janina’s face when she spoke (was it ITV?) after the Oprah interview. She was positive and peaceful, signaling that the ducks are in a row. Receipts are locked and loaded. “Their recollections may vary, but ours don’t”.
Bring it on, bitches. BRING 👏🏽IT👏🏽ON👏🏽!! Watch how fast Meghan’s lawyers will light your asses up!
It’s times like these that I hope Meghan has her own memoir locked and loaded, ready to drop when she gives the all clear.
YESSS!!!! Let’s hear it, kids! Tell us your bullying stories, with examples, please. Meghan and her supporters (Janina) have made it clear, Meghan HAS RECEIPTS. She’s (her lawyers are) ready to unleash, all you have to do is come out of the woodwork with your tales of woe and misery. FAFO, y’all. Can’t wait!
YUP!!! Try it, salty bitches!
Honestly, I thought the line about not having to sign anything was actually a reference to Jason Knauf. I thought that was Meghan basically saying “i know what happened there.”
I always wondered about why Meghan did not originally mention in court that she had exchanged e-mails with Jason Knauf. Then I heard that he was under an NDA so Meghan could not/would not mention it without breaking the NDA; even though the texts exonerated her. When she didn’t, what did they do? KP gave the all clear for Jason to break his NDA and submit the texts he had exchanged with Meghan. If the fools had read the e-mails carefully, they would have realized that they clearly showed her reluctance to have any input to FInding Freedom and Knauf urging her to send them info.
What “now-famous incidents”? Texting in the early morning? That’s the only specific thing I recall. The rest has just been how staff people felt ill or cried. Over what? And how is this a threat when they already let JK reveal messages? That didn’t turn out like KP expected.
I believe it was actually emailing early in the morning, not nearly as bad as texting early.
I believe it wasn’t even that. The original Daily Fail article included complaints that she got up early in the morning and would text staff 2-3 times a day.
Unless I’ve missed a story, those two claims got merged together into the 5am email story in other articles like a game of Telephone.
So even the 5am email thing can’t be pinned to Meghan really.
The only time the great 5am email travesty happened was when she was on the South Pacific tour and emailed Jason the Knife about something and immediately apologized for not realizing the massive time difference.
Every.Damn.Time either Meghan or Harry have something dropping the daggers come out. It’s the only thing KP and the unroyals know how to do — retreat and throw shite. It’s almost as if they’re taunting her to go after them, because if she does they’ll go after her harder. She’s far too clever for that and won’t burn the house down until she and her lawyers are good and ready.
It’s at times like this when it’s abundantly clear that BP, Charles and the queen, did themselves and KP an enormous disservice by delaying, slow-walking and burying that “bullying inquiry” to get W & K and JK off the hook about making the allegations. Since they got off easily without suffering what people who make false claims usually suffer, they thought they got away with it and are willing to try it again. Next time they may not have help from inside palace walls.
They are always sloppily being preemptive about nothing, just like they canvased the UK media with the first bully claims RIGHT before Oprah. They have guilty conscious and Will must be shaking in his boots this is his typical reaction.
In the same pre-Oprah article they also threw in the “she wore Saudi gifted earrings and MBS killed Khashoggi” story for good measure (since they were throwing turds against the wall and wanted to find one that would stick)
Ohhhh they shut up real fast on the “Jamal Kashoggi” stuff, that’s how you know they are so stupid they don’t think before they act or say anything. Because they knew Bin Salman was gonna have their asses for dinner if they continued along that path, LOL. MBS murdered JK in cold blood but, when you are a BRF member with all those skeletons to hide, you just be careful before you start blubbing on how MBS is a murderer.
LOL I remember commenting on that Times story on Twitter with something like “okay, now do the rest of the royal family and their jewelry” and I got the most likes I’ve ever gotten on a tweet, LOL. (I only have like 80 followers, twitter is not really my thing, ha.) But basically I think someone realized really quick that they were opening a pandora’s box there.
Twitter blossomed with all kinds of pictures of other royal women wearing jewels of interesting and questionable background and poof! end of that line of attack.
What utter tosh !! What is happening to UK ?. Why a 167 years old newspaper like The Telegraph is writing such nonsense.
This. I would not be surprised by one of the red tops doing this, but ??
Also « The Telegraph has learned … [about whistleblowing] »
What a strange construction. The legal concept around whistleblowing has been around for 20+ years.
And then you’d expect a respected piece of journalism to raise the issues that CB and us CBers have raised. Like, What happened last time KPers talked about Meghan’s work habits? And when did those come out? And the nature of those complaints which are so minor.
Except for the Guardian, all of the Brit outlets have covered Meghan like tabloids, including BBC and the Times. Telegraph is no different.
Every once in a while I’m not a fan of some of the Guardians articles. Generally like them. BBC is a slippery slope. They are much better when they don’t lean into the tabloidesque of things. The Telegraph and the Times are members of the royal rota. November 2003 the Times began their process of going tabloid. 2004 the Telegraph were leaning into the same thing. They did it gradually. I don’t know how either could qualify as a ‘broadsheet’, ‘credible’ or ‘legitimate’ source of news anymore. The Telegraph put out (as examples) Camilla Tominey stories that were never fact checked or substantiated on her part. That’s tabloid. Same thing with Valentine Low a number of times for the Times. Hannah Furness wrote this article that can’t even be described as half truths. Shocking. She’s writing a gossip story while trying to sound legal while leaving 2/3 of the legality information out of it.
Ah! I am a little tired of this and it’s what episode 2? It’s everyday, the tear downs and the threats. I am not one for the palace even before Meghan but I really wish there was movement to dismantle the establishment from the people.
I honestly wish that the Sussex Squad would mobilize and go picket outside the Daily Fail or Murdoch offices, this is straight bullying, harassment and smearing like we have never witnessed before.
It’s crazy we have maybe 10 more weeks of this. I say maybe because I wonder if at some point people will start revolting at the craziness of the British Media…Idk
But after that we also have Harry’s book….then podcast. Phew!!
There is no way for anyone else in that family to get attention. Unless the Queen dies it’s gonna be all H&M.
And The Crown in November and Harry’s Invictus documentary – there has been no talk that Harry is going to do a Podcast. It may just be that Meghan is the one who does podcasts.
@notasubject Omid had the exclusive about Harry and his podcast. Sounds like they have a similar deal to the Obama’s. I feel like he’ll probably do something on mental health and honestly wouldn’t be surprised if his drops around the time of his book or maybe in the spring.
Somebody tweeted the other day that they wished Meghan would talk about soaring energy costs and sewage in the Thames – maybe that way the BM would spend more time focusing on that.
@Eurydice, shut up! Omg that’s hilarious! These people really do think that EVERYTHING is about them.
And then you’ll get the deranged counterpoint articles “How dare an American actress who ran away from our beloved Queen criticise an Englishman’s God-given right to pour his own waste into Albion’s fair rivers!”
This belated threat is just too delicious for words. When you live in an echo chamber you (Kensington P) have no clue about real time consequences. Let the games commence.
That’s the Telegraph signaling Bill and Cathy to let the staff talk, much like how they sanctioned Jason Knauf to share emails/details with the Daily Mail’s editor in Meghan’s suit against the paper.
Of course, they don’t REALLY want them to talk, but want to give the impression that they COULD. The only problem is there’s a paper trail and it’s as long as a CVS receipt…
As with all things with that family and their sycophantic press, they will inevitably tell on themselves and reveal just how hostile they and their staff were towards Meghan.
Mind you, these papers ALREADY have what’s been alleged against Meghan regarding staff. They’ve had this since 2018. They even know who made the claims, yet they’ve never actually published specifics beyond 5AM emails and telling Harry to stop making those people coffee. Why?
Because it will reveal the hostile work environment created by the staff (likely at Bill and Cathy’s direction), their incompetence and unprofessionalism, the “nicknames” they used when referring to Meghan, and their laziness.
They do not want to open that box.
Exactly. Let them tell on themselves. It’s not out of loyalty these folks don’t spill, it’s out of embarrassment.
The press hasn’t reported the story as the main staff member who felt bullied (Jason Knauf’s friend I might add) was Melissa Toubati. She lied on her resume to get the job – said she’d been Robbie Williams’ personal assistant when she’d actually been his nanny and had no office experience. Melissa was put in charge of much of the wedding. Of course she was stressed and intimidated. She bit off more than she could chew.
Toubati was let go and there is a NDA about the details. However, it is very likely that the incident Janina refers to about an employee being extremely incompetent relating to her.
No one else can be a whistleblower in a situation like this.
The telegraph always does this to try and sensationalize things. Remember how they said Meghan could be prosecuted for “lieing” when Jason K leaked her emails she didn’t have in court?
There is no such thing as “whistleblower” rules that are applied in this situation AT ALL because hasn’t done anything to these people but exist smh.
Just like how they claimed Andrew was running from process servers and he had actually been served a few weeks earlier.
Once again, a member of the RR is giving only part of the information.
From a UK site regarding whistleblowing.
To be covered by whistleblowing law, a worker who makes a disclosure must reasonably believe TWO things. Hannah only covered part of the first thing regarding public interest. She left out that personal grievances and complaints are not usually covered by whistleblowing law.
The second thing…..
Easier to do a tiny url than type. Maybe there is an updated version. This is from 2015.
https://tinyurl.com/numbbh3b
Dear Hannah, all employees of the palaces are to sign confidentiality agreements/NDA’s, not just ones that were employed by the Sussexes. You knew that already though.
Agreatreckoning, I’m pleased to see that they are encouraging employees (past & present) to file whistleblower complaints. I see that criminal actions is one of the issues you can blow the whistle. Does the brf REALLY want their employees to go that route? They have to know that would include their Foundations, right?
Lol. Right! It is very encouraging that Hannah Furness is telling former(even current ones) employees of the BRF to be whistleblowers that they’ll be covered by law. I’m sure she just “forgot” the totality of the two conditions since she only mentioned part of one. Excellent take Saucy&Sassy. The Foundations exactly. Hypothetically, a former or current employee, would be covered under the whistleblower laws, if fraud was the case. Hypothetically, a former or current employee with knowledge of sexual assault/offences/rape, would be covered too. Those are some matters of public interest/criminal activities.
I didn’t see 5am emails, expecting someone to do their job or possibly “crying” because you were fired for gross misconduct in the list of coverage.
The BM catastrophliars are acting like they have a Karen Silkwood, Frank Serpico, Clive Ponting, Harry Templeton, Mark Whitacre, Jeffrey Wigand, Peter Rost., long list, waiting in the weeds or sewage. Yep, bags of cash and spending 7 million on giving out 5 million doesn’t look funky at all. /s
LMAO the way the keep snitching on themselves…..they know Meghan has receipts so anything they come with can be easily debunked. These are just empty threats and proof (again) that Meghan was the one bullied by these idiots
There was a whole bullying investigation that produced nothing but all of a sudden there’s whistleblowers? Since these people wanna play, sing like a freakin canary Meghan. Being asked to do what’s expected of you is not bullying. They keep naming these nonsensical actions, 5 am email, being asked to file something, etc. I don’t have sympathy for that and don’t understand how they expect anyone to. People can barely pay their bills and some royal staffer is crying to the telegraph about being asked to file something. oh the horror *eye roll*
It’s important to remember that there was not a “bullying investigation”. They couldn’t do that because they knew Meghan wasn’t a bully and it was another/in addition to smear campaign against Meghan before the O interview. It’s was a review of HR policies on handling “bullying” or complaints. Still question if they even did that. As if, they would be open to complaints against Mr. Incandescent & his, for the sake of my point, Mrs.
Please do. Let’s finally have some specifics on the oh-so-terrible things that Meghan did. Then we can all have a laugh that KP staff are so incompetent that they were reduced to tears at having to meet with their boss more than twice a month.
LMAO they must’ve forgotten the part in Oprah’s interview where Meghan said she kept all the receipts. Keep it up KP, you effin’ around, you gonna find out.
It sounds like they’re actively trying to goad Meghan into dumping her receipts, just so they’ll have a seemingly valid reason to go after her and Harry. The obliviousness and entitlement displayed by the Cambridges in the past few months, culminating in their demands for a 4th home while much of the country is struggling with an energy crisis, has painted a callous portrait. They need the faux outrage from Meghan and Harry supposedly slapping TQ in the face and kicking her corgis to take the heat off.
Release the stories…
OR to distract from the upcoming separation stories. KP has used Meghan as a distraction for at least 3 years now, and she especially has kept pretty mum. But she CAN talk.
@Miranda — that’s exactly what I said above before reading your comment. The sword of Damocles is hanging over their stupid collective heads and yet they keep taunting her to sing. I doubt she reads any of this farcical BS — her lawyers do tho’ and will keep her updated, and one of these days KP and the royal ratz will go too far and *boom*, another lawsuit. Once the Queen goes to the big castle in the sky I think we can expect more FIRM lines being drawn in the sand (pun intended).
Jaded, what I want to see happen is that M does talk. Let’s see if the bm or brf sue her. That would be sweet. She’s going to be very careful about dropping receipts because of privacy/copywrite. I suggest they’re very care though. Her attorneys are excellent–they could sue on a narrow issue, so that they can’t just go after her for clicks outside of that. She also can let out a whole lot of information on the Cambridges and other royals. I just can’t see them being that stupid.
Okay. Maybe.
I thought whistleblower protections were there to prevent punitive actions by your company if you decided to tell about, say, illegal practices. I don’t think they give you blanket immunity to bash someone in the press.
At this point, though, I kind of want KP to give staff the go ahead, because I’d love them to try and explain exactly what “traumatized” them about Meghan – did she forget to smile once? Did they expect a Black woman to be meek and more deferential to her staff? Did she expect them to come in to the office every day? Did she have “a tone” that one time? What? Tell us so we can see just how weak sauce this whole thing is.
I believe they’re saying that whistleblower law would, after all is said and done, permit a staffer to bring talk publicly about a matter of significant public interest. It would (in effect) render that confidentiality clause null on that subject matter.
Weird threat. And weird that telegraph picked up on the story (as I commented above).
The whole point of whistleblowing is that you can disclose a serious wrongdoing anonymously and be protected from employment retribution when you do so. The organisation has obligations to protect your identity. I think they might have removed some employee grievances from what was covered by whistleblowing law.
Anyway none of this adds up.
William and Kate have been going after Meghan for four years. They wouldn’t be trying to protect her, they are trying to protect themselves. I believe the “whistleblowers” will spill that whatever they did was with the Cambridges blessings. Also, whether it is William’s affairs or crooked financial shenanigans, there is something more that they don’t want out there too. Or it could be what they did to try and stop the wedding. At any rate, I think its bad.
The woman who got fired because Kate got mad that she booked a trip for William and his current fling might have something to say. They don’t want to go there.
Maybe I’m missing something – but if NDA’s were signed at the request of KP, and then KP tells these staffers it’s okay to talk about these things, why would any whistleblower law come into play?
I mean, isn’t that what had to have happened when Jason Knauf provided Meghan’s emails in the DM suit? KP allowed him to break an NDA?
Maybe they’re trying to saying the employees can’t be sued for breaking an NDA if they engage in whistleblowing. Of course, it would have to be actual whistleblowing (which it isn’t, none of this purported cr*p is).
THIS
We all know how KP feels about NDAs and are more than happy to let staff break them.
The Sussex’s clearly want to say more and we can’t blame them but saying more plays right into the victimhood of both the Keens and certain segments of the UK press (Morgan and Wootton).
We know that there are parts of the UK media who are desperate to write the truth about the Keens and what went down – legally they can’t do it in the UK but if the international press broke the story then…. The super injunction Peggy has only applies to England.
I think the reason the Sussexes aren’t saying more right now is because of Harry’s memoir. Meghan’s stupid, she’s not going to spill Harry’s big secrets (sorry, “truth bombs” as the RRs put it, lol) before the book is released.
Sorry, meant to say Meghan’s NOT stupid. My coffee hasn’t kicked in yet, lol.
I would bet good money that Meghan wouldn’t drop any major secrets even if the memoir wasn’t forthcoming — I can totally see her feeling as though those are Harry’s revelations to make, not hers. She did refer to them publicly as “her husband’s family”, after all (classiest burn!).
(Totally knew what you meant, Becks1!)
When would they realise that the podcast is not about them. The Cut was the third interview that Meghan did since she left the UK.
Meanwhile KP has colluded with the people who had commercialized Princess Diana’s image to an extent that contributed to her untimely death.
But Meghan’s response to her bullying is the problem?
Dan Wootton demanding action from the senior royals, as if he were their employer?
Or
A continuation of a culture war?
What did the culture wars of the 1980s and upwards accomplish?
In this case is to be a distraction from the ongoing woes of the UK population. The staggering profits to the amount £170 billion of parts of the energy sector.
What is the cause of this particular issue? Meghan’s success and the BTM’s inability to define and destroy her.
William’s entitlement to every thing that Harry has accomplished.
This will continue with a skewed approach in which the bots on both sides will be paid minimal amounts to attack any and every one who disagrees with them.
In the meantime, I am looking forward to the ‘whistle-blowers’, it would be interesting to chart their future employment opportunities.
I’d advise these employees to get real legal advice from real employment lawyers before concluding it is in the public interest to “blow the whistle” on years old allegations that very likely amount to no crime against an “employee” that no longer works there.
Well said. KP may not enforce a NDA, but the legal response from Meghan’s lawyers should be considered.
You’d think the experience with Knauf would have taught them something. And we already know these trifling “complaints”
Such weak (and weird) sauce. With no thoughts of how this statement authorizing/encouraging staff’s stories might play out against Andrew or other members of the family. Weak, weird and dumb.
If the staff had anything bad to say they would have said it by now. All we have is 5am emails and allegations she made them cry and she bullied them but nothing substantial on what she said/did. Again, if there was anything substantial, it would have come out by now.
And if the staff had legitimate complaints, don’t you think it would be about other members of the BRF who have bullied staff, belittled them, yelled at them, thrown things at them, fired them without reason, etc. Lookin’ at you Andrew, Anne, Edward, etc. But KP and the Cambridges chose an innocent victim on the grounds that she’s American, biracial, an actor, and a self-made millionaire who works hard and has the temerity to not hide her charisma and compassion. How DARE she marry a royal and sully the bloodline.
I hope they do. I’d like to see them talk, especially after BP has officially buried the bullying investigation result and Meghan has an excellent legal team. Kensington Palace should blab and FAFO.
All Meghan said in Pod2 was that she was never treated like a black woman until she started dating Harry. That triggered this whistleblower nonsense from CamelToe?
Isn’t there a NDA regarding Melissa Toubati’s dismissal? I think Janina referred to it in her “It’s a New Era” morning tv interview with the Brits. I think Burger King got a little too cocky when he broke the palace confidentiality terms and sent JKnife to court with the Fail against Meghan. He’s either bluffing here or incredibly dense.
I thought they were all running to Valentine Lowlife to have their story out out there in his book about the courtiers.
If they blow that whistle, it might come out that KP staff were trying to physically harm Archie.
1. Employee whistleblower laws are to protect employees, in their employment. Rarely are they applied to old ex- employees 2. The protection is against action by the employer I.e KP. It will not protect them from defamation actions by private citizens like Meghan 3. There is already precedence from the DF case that there is no “public interest” in the Duchess’s life 4. Also, isn’t KP above peasant laws? Like EEO laws? Will they open themselves up to application of these inconvenient laws if they take the stand that whistleblowing laws apply to them? Meghan’s lawyers will be telling her what a croak of shit this is. Empty threats. As usual, KP is not thinking this through.
By pushing this narrative the Telegraph is telegraphing that the “bullying” investigation proves KP staff and the Cambridges are at fault and Meghan was exonerated. BP wanted this mess done and dusted and some KP nitwit is trying to resurrect it. The queen and Charles are probably burning up William’s phone and telling him to back off (or they should) because the US press will not show deference to the Crown, given Meghan, a US citizen, was harmed by it.
They need to just shut up and leave Meghan alone. And still no denials about calling Archie the “N” word either. Hmmm……..
Right? Weird no one’s denied some of the worst charges, except of course they don’t think it’s that bad and they aren’t sorry and they know they did it.
Do it! Do it ! Do it!
Omg, those whistleblowers would end up making KP look so bad and just showing what Meghan went through. Considering those people rescinded their names once already, I seriously doubt this but sure, do it!
They are blowing smoke as usual. If they had anything that actually made her the bad person in the situation we would’ve known about it by now. Bullying investigation didn’t produce the goods so the buried it.
Yes, please blow those whistles as I’m dying to find out who had “concerns’ about Archie’s skin color. The royals haven’t quite figured out that M&H have them by the b@lls and can squeeze any time they want, basically M&H’s good graces are all that is allowing the monarchy to survive and once they feel that they are pushed too far, game over.
Like…. Ok? Obviously if labour laws have been broken the employees should blow the whistle. It’s just a hilariously empty statement considering we’ve never heard anything close to reaching that threshold (except for Meghan being refused access to MH treatment of course).
How can the article say that those who have been victims of bullying by the duchess have never gone on record when there’s been a full investigation. Wouldn’t they have told of their experiences to the investigators and gone on record?
Does the U.K.’s whistleblower rule even apply to anyone working at the palaces? I thought the Queen made sure none of those rules apply to palace staff.
I wish they would! Go for it! Eff around and find out.
Keep F—-ing around and they will soon find out. Meghan is done playing these preschool games with their racist lying asses.
Let them… then QE2 will be forced to show the investigation report on Meghan purported bullying claim, that she had shelved. Face the facts, those are a bunch of liars and H&M have the receipts to prove it. No wonder QE2 is claiming she doesn’t feel good, she’s getting the fever from the truths about the BRF coming out. Diana is haunting hera$z for all she did against her. KARMA does not play.
Not on topic but does anyone know how Meghan podcast with Mariah is doing so far on the Spotify charts?
I checked about an hour ago and Archetypes is still #1 in the US for overall podcasts.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Love that! I think if the British media gets to vulgar Spotify will clap back at them also. They are putting a lot of advertising and social media interaction out for Archetypes. I’m waiting for the London billboard.🤣
Thank you Becks, my petty heart enjoys that Joe Rogan is dethroned, even if it’s just for a moment. And Salt Island has to listen to every word of the pod just to get content.
Kensington Palace reminds me of Barney Fife, who had to put his only bullet in his pocket just so that he didn’t shoot his own foot off. If Will wants to discuss his pegging preferences I’m sure he could get a spotify contract too.
Witnesses to WHAT INCIDENTS??? There have been no incidents reported!! And the insane clown posse doesn’t appear to understand the function of whistleblower laws or what even whistleblowing is. It’s employees reporting *to the authorities* unethical or illegal actions they’ve witnessed. It’s not running to the tabloid press to say the black duchess looked at me cross-eyed & made me cry.
The only *incident* that happened was whatever egregious, unprofessional thing the night nanny did to get herself marched off the property in the middle of the night. M&H are holding that as a sure fire weapon and if they choose to speak to it, the whole house of cards about the BRF’s shocking treatment of Meghan will come tumbling down. That is the key that will unravel everything.
More gaslighting from KP. It’s boring and ineffective.
Anything coming from the media and KP should be automatically seen as deflection. Those “bullied” staffers they claim will speak out have since rescinded the claims of bullying. KP seems to have forgotten one of their aide’s partner is being accused of selling stories about the Sussexes to Dan Wootton for $4,000. You want me to believe that people who don’t even know where the Sussexes went for their honeymoon wouldn’t have already leaked details about Meghan’s “bullying” if there was any? We already have proof multiple people (Jason Knauf, Edward Young, Simon Case) were working against the Sussexes so if they want to play this game, we’ll be glad to play it.
Kind of want them to try something. Then she can prove their lies again.
💯
Why are they so terrible at this? First they failed to capitalize on the asset she quickly proved herself to be. Then they ignored the first rule of FAFO. And they’re still doing it.
Remember Dan Wootton himself said the leaks were coming from the palace. KP leaked like a sieve, and has continued to do so.
Meghan has proven repeatedly that she can run circles around these clowns. She’s giving everyone —BRF, media, rota, the dunces at KP, the queens aides— a chance to STFU. She specified several receipts at her disposal (journals, weekly podcasts, rejoining IG, etc.) with which she can burn it all to the ground. Their choice! After what happened with Archie in Africa, I would light those bitches up in a heartbeat.
They have had since Jan.8, 2020 to say whatever they want. They had their goon Knauf go to the DailyFail to sabotage her lawsuit and the nothing burger bullying allegations. If they have something more to add or want or go on a grievance fest, what’s stopping them? They can just sue her but they don’t want that because of what will actually come out, so more threats and innuendos. All this upset is because of what exactly? They’re coming to the UK to do actual work, she has a global hit in her podcast, and she said a few choice things in an interview with some striking photos.
I think at this point they are just threatening to lie some more about her. Go ahead. I would love to see Meghan come out with some of the information to which we know she is privy. It would be far more damaging to KP than anything that the palaces could try to throw at Meghan. For example, I really want to hear from Meghan about just what Kate was “going through” when the bridesmaids’ fittings ended up in tears!
The Sussexes were more popular when KP was handling their pr. Their approval ratings have been since they’ve taken over their own pr.
At this point, Meghan has been out of the BRF longer than she was in.
Go to therapy to process what happened during those two years. Move on and do the work they both said they wanted to focus on.
While their official duties have ended, they have been constantly harassed since they left, and every milestone since they left has been attacked and picked apart in the UK press as if they’re still there, and there is a lot obviously not resolved. Not everything Meghan does is going to land well, don’t agree with every choice, but to throw out just go to therapy is so dismissive. Like she said, the right decision isn’t always the easy one.
@L4frimaire, 💯. It’s a little difficult to “get over” something when the offending party not only does not recognize their bad behaviour but as well, as you indicated, continues that behaviour. The palaces and the tabloid press continue to bash Meghan, @Merriberry, would you have her just crawl up into the fetal position like a good little Stepford royal? Meghan is doing what she can, should and needs to do and I do not think she should be concerned with rigged polling on that nasty, salty little island.
More popular when KP was in charge? Maybe in GB. This isn’t her PR this is her experiences. She gets to tell it.
No need to lie, MerryBerry.
KP we’re behind the attacks on Meghan and Harry.
Now, while everyone drags Will as a bigoted adulterer who likes being pegged by women who are not his wife, Kate has been outed as a lazy Karen, and all their projects flop in a big way, Harry and Meghan are doing the work they said they wanted to do with global success.
When you go crying back to Quora or Reddit, tell them I sent you.
The telegraph is called the Tory graph for a reason. It is really no better than the tabloids and their right wing agenda includes making vague threats against Meghan.
The palace did som sort of inquiry about their workplace environment and made some recommendations. If there truly was serious incidents that were never investigated and whistleblowers reveal anything, the palace is exposed to liability for not properly investigating.
This is all made up innuendo.
Next time have new Firm members sign a NDA. Meghan is going to monetize the hell out of her relationship with the crown. The Firm are a bunch of amateurs. Meghan has her receipts. They’re really crying Salty tears now. No one trust the Firm and your paid minions.
Are they so hateful or just too damn dumb to understand? The more they poke and prod and pad with lies, the worse it will be. I’m sure she has receipts galore. How hard is it to grasp that the bs that worked there, doesn’t work here?
She’s free to live and speak her truth!
LOL “public interest“.