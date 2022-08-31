Leonardo DiCaprio dumped Camila Morrone shortly after her 25th b-day

Camila Morrone turned 25 in June. A month before her 25th birthday, there were photos of Camila and Leonardo DiCaprio walking along the beach in Malibu. The walk-and-talk seemed emotional – Camila seemed to be crying and Leo was soothing her and he kissed her forehead. Some thought that perhaps he was dumping her ahead of her birthday. Then weeks after her birthday, she was at his Malibu Independence Day party with their two dogs. People were like “wow, maybe Leo will keep her around even though she aged out of the Leo D Girlfriend Experience.” Nope. They broke up this summer.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have ended their relationship, sources tell PEOPLE. The Oscar winner, 47, and the Never Goin’ Back actress/model, 25 — who kept their relationship mostly private — had been linked since January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado, and they made their debut as a couple when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars in February 2020. Reps for the stars declined to comment. Back in July 2019, an insider told PEOPLE that DiCaprio and Morrone seemed “pretty serious” with each other. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.” DiCaprio and Morrone were photographed spending the Fourth of July weekend together earlier this summer at a beach in Malibu. In August, Morrone was spotted in St. Tropez with her mother. DiCaprio, meanwhile, has been spotted out to dinner with friends in Los Angeles as recently as last week.

[From People]

This relationship with Morrone was more serious than most of his relationships, you could just tell. It helped that they started up when she was 20 years old, so they had more than four years together. They basically lived together and were raising two dogs together. I think he genuinely cared about her. But he can’t help it – he absolutely refuses to be with a woman older than 25.2 years old. Don’t you understand that a witch cast a spell on him and his d–k would fall off if he dated a 26 year old? Do you want that on your conscience?