Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend of four years will turn 25 years old in a month

A few days ago, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were seen walking barefoot on the beach in Malibu. You can see the photos here (and linked below). Page Six interpreted the photos as Camila appearing “visibly upset” during a “tense discussion” with Leo. They appeared deep in conversation, then they held hands and just stared at each other in silence for a moment, and then they continued walking. So, it was a whole thing.

Leonardo DiCaprio appears to comfort Camila Morrone on the beach https://t.co/GqtXmYMdPC pic.twitter.com/rWGQTOnHXP — Page Six (@PageSix) May 17, 2022

It got me thinking. What’s up with them? Leo and Camila lasted longer than I predicted, but that was mostly about Camila being so young when they first got together in the spring of 2018, when she was 20 years old. They made it through the pandemic. He let her foster and adopt puppies and those puppies are *their* dogs now. She lives with him. This is Leo’s most serious relationship since Bar Refaeli and Gisele Bundchen. And… after all that, I’m still getting a vibe, aren’t you?

Guess what happens in less than a month? Camila turns 25. Her 25th birthday is June 16, 2022. After four years and two dogs together, it definitely feels like the Leo D Girlfriend Experience is coming to a close. He can never date a woman over 25. I feel sorry for Camila, honestly. They seemed really happy together.