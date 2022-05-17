Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend of four years will turn 25 years old in a month

A few days ago, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were seen walking barefoot on the beach in Malibu. You can see the photos here (and linked below). Page Six interpreted the photos as Camila appearing “visibly upset” during a “tense discussion” with Leo. They appeared deep in conversation, then they held hands and just stared at each other in silence for a moment, and then they continued walking. So, it was a whole thing.
It got me thinking. What’s up with them? Leo and Camila lasted longer than I predicted, but that was mostly about Camila being so young when they first got together in the spring of 2018, when she was 20 years old. They made it through the pandemic. He let her foster and adopt puppies and those puppies are *their* dogs now. She lives with him. This is Leo’s most serious relationship since Bar Refaeli and Gisele Bundchen. And… after all that, I’m still getting a vibe, aren’t you?
Guess what happens in less than a month? Camila turns 25. Her 25th birthday is June 16, 2022. After four years and two dogs together, it definitely feels like the Leo D Girlfriend Experience is coming to a close. He can never date a woman over 25. I feel sorry for Camila, honestly. They seemed really happy together.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
New York, NY – Leonardo Dicaprio and model girlfriend Camila Morrone are seen walking hand-in-hand during a romantic stroll after having lunch in Downtown Manhattan.
New York, NY – Leonardo Dicaprio and model girlfriend Camila Morrone are seen walking hand-in-hand during a romantic stroll after having lunch in Downtown Manhattan.
New York, NY – Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are all smiles as they spend a romantic afternoon in Manhattan's Downtown area. The hot couple were all bundled up for the chilly weather as they went to see art galleries and later had a bite to eat at a Downtown pastry deli.
New York, NY – Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are all smiles as they spend a romantic afternoon in Manhattan's Downtown area. The hot couple were all bundled up for the chilly weather as they went to see art galleries and later had a bite to eat at a Downtown pastry deli.
New York, NY – Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are all smiles as they spend a romantic afternoon in Manhattan's Downtown area. The hot couple were all bundled up for the chilly weather as they went to see art galleries and later had a bite to eat at a Downtown pastry deli.
Maybe a witch promised Leo fame and riches and in return he could never date a woman over 25. He was a child when he made the deal and he didn’t understand how young 25 really is.
The only way to break the spell is to move to North Dakota and start a new life as a remote customer service agent for Spectrum and Leo just can’t do it
It’s a tragedy.
lmao! makes sense to me 🤣
LOL
I’d pay big money to see that movie.
Leo thinks the only way he can get around the curse is by falling in love with someone born on February 29.
We’re all just waiting for him to meet that special someone.
That, or he’s secretly dating Lukas Haas.
This should be made into a film and Ron Howard should direct it.
You ladies never cease to amaze me!!! 😫😫
I guess it’s up to North Dakota for Leo!! And poor Camila is left in tatters…
🙂
I’m not convinced, he literally has no chemistry with women whatsoever, on screen and IRL. The most chemistry he had was with Kate winslet in titanic, and I think that was down to them becoming such good friends.
I think being Leo’s girlfriend was once such a career boost (look at giselle) but since all his ‘girlfriends’ have morphed into the same person. There’s nothing interesting about them or their ‘relationship’ with Leo.
Not true. Leo had plenty of chemistry with Amy Adams, Vera Farmiga, and Margot Robbie.
I’ve never seen WOWS and it’s been a long time since I’ve seen CMIYC, but I’m seconding him having chemistry with Vera Farmiga. They were great in The Departed.
Probably because they are really good actors. Leo n Vera scenes in the departed are my favourite scenes of the film. But I can’t picture him connecting with any of them irl. I don’t think he’s ever dated a co-star which is surprising. I mean Margot Robbie fits his type exactly.
Man…Leo has riches but not a person who he can spend the rest of his life with. The man who almost has everything….
Leo and Margot did have a fling during The Wolf of Wall Street. He was spotted spending the night at her apartment and leaving the next morning. They also traveled to Costa Rica together and no one found out about it.
Oh No! She is on the chopping block.
Was he the guy, that one of his former girlfriends said she had to do all the work in bed, and after it was finished he would roll over and smoke a cigar.
No wonder he likes them young.
I heard it was something like wire noise cancelling headphones or kept headphones with music on while having sex with a girl. Just very strange.
The Page Six article said she was 27. Lol. He would never!
Leo must be aware of the jokes about him and his under-25 gfs so I feel like he’ll probably stick around with her just to make a point…. until is turns 26 and then it’s game over.
Camila may have another year or so because he’s dated several of them after their 25th birthday, just not past their 26th. Gisele, Bar, and Kelly Rohrbach were all close to 26 when the relationships ended. Bar was like three weeks from her 26th birthday when they broke up.
Leo’s relationship with Bar was not as serious as it was made out to be. There were People Magazine articles from as early as 2007 about how their relationship had run its course. During her tax evasion trial, she tried to get Leo to testify in her defense but he declined. Instead he had his father submit a written affidavit confirming they were in a relationship and living together. However, it was revealed during the trial that Bar lied about living with Leo in the U.S. and actually spent several months a year living in Israel during their relationship. A witness also testified that Bar’s mother/manager planted false stories about their relationship to make it seem like they were serious and moving in together.
NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA
Hey, hey, hey
Good-bye!
He’s like the poster man-child for arrested development. Clearly has zero capability (or desire) for an emotionally intimate relationship with a true partner or equal. The stories of his approach to sex back in the day were awful. It probably takes someone really young and inexperienced to tolerate his self-focused basicness. They can move on when he refuses to get married and he can backtrack to the barely out of high school crowd.
From the Facebook page An Open Secret:
SHOCKING video of a teenage Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of Growing Pains being minded by Brian Peck, a well known convicted pedophile and close friend of X-Men Movies director Bryan Singer and Charlie Sheen. In this video Peck calls Leo the “latest, hottest, hunkiest teen idol there is.”
Furthermore, Steven Marshall, the executive producer of Growing Pains was arrested for child pornography in 2010 and was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. We detail Brian Peck and also Leo DiCaprio’s former publicist Bob Villard who is also a convicted pedophile in our documentary An Open Secret.
Leo worked closely with pedophiles while on the set of Growing Pains.
He’s absolutely pathetic. An arch misogynist and emotional abuser who needs young flesh to satisfy him. F*** the f***** f*** off, di Caprio and all like you. Stop using women up and draining them dry to satisfy your ego. Deal with your abundant inadequacies and learn some respect.
Contrary to popular belief, Leo has been linked to some women older than him such as Naomi Campbell and women older than 25 such as Katie Cleary, Laura Whitmore, and Rihanna. Many of his official relationships are suspected of being PR relationships. Stephen Trask insinuated Leo’s girlfriends are fake/hired during a discussion about homophobia in Hollywood with Neil Patrick Harris, you can find the video of this on YouTube. Some people also believe Leo is bisexual and that his real partner is Lukas Haas.
“Some people” believe it?… I thought that everyone believed it…
The majority of people buy into Leo’s “relationships” with these models and don’t even question the fact Lukas usually accompanies them wherever they go.
Ugh, this fucking guy. Why would you date someone who thinks you “expire” at 25 anyway?
I don’t buy into their relationship at all and they have little to no chemistry. Gisele was probably the realest relationship Leo’s ever had. All the others scream PR. Leo and Camila have only lasted this long because his people knew he couldn’t publicly be a manwhore like he was in the past.
I may be misremember this story, but I feel like years ago it was rumored when Leo was hanging out with Jack Nicholson during the early aughts (long before they filmed The Departed) that Jack gave him the advise to never date anyone over a certain age and to never get actually serious in a relationship but to be serious in public. I forget where that was posted at the time… one of the old school blogs had this as a blind item and then it was solved… ever since then I can’t unsee it. It panned out in so many ways because the only time Leo talks about any relationship is when he’s on the award circuit.
It’s also notable that most of his girlfriends are “models” with very short and unimpressive resumes while he is one of the most accomplished actors of his generation who only seems to work with A list and Oscar nominated directors. He also doesn’t speak about them in interviews. There seems to be much more at play here than simply wanting a young girlfriend as a “trophy,” especially since he only walked the red carpet with Giselle.
I also agree that he lacks chemistry with some of his leading ladies but I think that’s more connected to working with A list directors and Oscar-bait screenplays, and him trying to win an Oscar for every performance. IMO he’s more connected to his character than his costars and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that when he finally won an Oscar it was for a role where acted primarily by himself and was fighting the elements while out in nature.
Wow good points
Her birthday is June16th? Maybe he was asking her what she would like for her birthday// goodbye gift. Kill two birds with one stone, ya know.
Imagine being a model and his gf and feeling like your age is working against both your career and your love life. This must be so psychologically damaging to those women.
Not really. These relationships are likely contracted which is why almost all of Leo’s exes had no problems moving on when the relationship was over and immediately settled down and had children.
Kay, totally agree. And I don’t believe for a minute that Gisele was a girlfriend to him at all. More like a paid companion. I never saw her smile or enjoy herself with him, as opposed to all the happy, dancing, smiling pics of her with Tom Brady. It’s all business arrangements, in my opinion. And notice you’ll never hear Gisele say a word about Leo. Non-disclosure agreement.
Here he is signaling to the world his next beard position is up for hire. What a snore bore this guy is Any girl that goes out with him deserves what she gets. Fame? LOL life isn’t fair