Leo DiCaprio and 25-year-old Camila Morrone celebrated the 4th of July together

Back in May, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were photographed together in Malibu. They were on the beach, taking a walk and having some kind of intense discussion. Camila seemed visibly upset. Leo and Camila have been together for more than four years, they got together in the spring of 2018, when she was only 20 years old. Camila turned 25 in June. As longtime DiCaprio-watchers know, very few of his girlfriends make it past 25. Wait, that makes it sound like Leo kills his girlfriends. He does not. He just dumps them on or around their 25th birthdays. The man refuses to be with a woman over 25.

…Except maybe Leo has chilled out? Maybe he’s changed? He’s forty-f–king-seven years old and he’s currently dating a 25-year-old. These photos are from July 3rd, in Malibu. Leo threw an Independence Day/Weekend Party, from the looks of it. The party wasn’t some huge event, but Tobey Maguire was there, as was Lukas Haas. Those are Leo’s closest friends. Camila was also there, and she was seen walking their two dogs. By the looks of it, she still lives with Leo and they are raising those dogs together. He didn’t dump her on her 25th birthday last month.

So is the breakup coming? Or has Leo chilled out with his Girlfriend Rules? I don’t know.