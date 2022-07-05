Leo DiCaprio and 25-year-old Camila Morrone celebrated the 4th of July together

Back in May, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were photographed together in Malibu. They were on the beach, taking a walk and having some kind of intense discussion. Camila seemed visibly upset. Leo and Camila have been together for more than four years, they got together in the spring of 2018, when she was only 20 years old. Camila turned 25 in June. As longtime DiCaprio-watchers know, very few of his girlfriends make it past 25. Wait, that makes it sound like Leo kills his girlfriends. He does not. He just dumps them on or around their 25th birthdays. The man refuses to be with a woman over 25.
…Except maybe Leo has chilled out? Maybe he’s changed? He’s forty-f–king-seven years old and he’s currently dating a 25-year-old. These photos are from July 3rd, in Malibu. Leo threw an Independence Day/Weekend Party, from the looks of it. The party wasn’t some huge event, but Tobey Maguire was there, as was Lukas Haas. Those are Leo’s closest friends. Camila was also there, and she was seen walking their two dogs. By the looks of it, she still lives with Leo and they are raising those dogs together. He didn’t dump her on her 25th birthday last month.
So is the breakup coming? Or has Leo chilled out with his Girlfriend Rules? I don’t know.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Malibu, CA – Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone enjoy a day at the beach in Malibu with Tobey Maguire and Lukas Haas on the 4th of July weekend.
Pictured: Leonardo DiCaprio
BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Malibu, CA – Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone enjoy a day at the beach in Malibu with Tobey Maguire and Lukas Haas on the 4th of July weekend.
Pictured: Camila Morrone
BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Malibu, CA – Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone enjoy a day at the beach in Malibu with Tobey Maguire and Lukas Haas on the 4th of July weekend.
Pictured: Camila Morrone
BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Malibu, CA – Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone enjoy a day at the beach in Malibu with Tobey Maguire and Lukas Haas on the 4th of July weekend.
Pictured: Lukas Haas, Tobey Maguire
BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Malibu, CA – Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone enjoy a day at the beach in Malibu with Tobey Maguire and Lukas Haas on the 4th of July weekend.
Pictured: Camila Morrone
BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Those dogs are gorgeous.
I am sorry but all three of these guys have aged like milk. I don’t envy her.
I don’t think Toby has aged that badly. He was never that great-looking to start, but was more of an “Everyman” kind of actor. Leo on the other hand was pretty darned beautiful back in the day, especially in Titanic. He has aged horribly.
It’s a creepy relationship. I can’t believe she was only 20 when they got together. That’s gross.
He’s aged the best of the three but they all look gross to me.
I watched the first Spiderman recently and remembered how Kirsten Dunst (who I love) and Tobey dated during the filming. Apparently James Franco also had a crush on her. And Jake Gyllenhaal dating her. It is creepy to fast forward and see how all these men are still dating women in their 20’s, decades on.
What’s even creeper is that he first met her when she was 14! So gross
Official rule change or not, 25 and 47 is just creepy, especially when you throw in the wider context plus how long they’ve been together and how old she was when they met. Feels a lot like grooming.
Agreed. It’s totally grooming.
He knows that Excel chart of him and his gf’s ages exists so he’s going to cling on as long as possible. The breakup is inevitable though
Here’s my theory: That Malibu post was about them breaking up, she was visibly upset, and he just said it’s time to move on. Fast forward a few weeks to him being in Cannes, photographed already hanging out with other women. She sees this, she knows the rumors, so she calls him up and convinces him to fly her out there and “work things out” for the sake of his career and image. He thinks it’s a good idea but she’ll still be dumped a second time in the coming months when either she’s finally matured enough to not settle for this douche or he’s caught with another woman.
Am I the only one who thinks Leo is gay ? All these young women are beards
Nothing wrong with being gay if he is, but I don’t think he is. I do think he might be in need of therapy though.
If he was gay, why would he stop dating them when they get a certain age?
I’ve wondered this but I don’t think so honestly. He used to date women his own age for semi-normal periods.
I didn’t know that Leo was almost 50.
Jeez, she’s only just turning 25 now?? I’m surprised they’re still together. If she’s that old now, they might not be for long… 25 seems to be his threshold.
He has dated women after their 25th birthday, he just breaks up with them before they reach their 26th.
He’s dated Naomi Campbell and Demi Moore so it’s not all 25 and under.
There is no evidence that he dated Demi or Naomi. Those are just rumors. He’s rarely if ever dated anyone over 25 years old and it is gross.
Lukas Haas had such a promising career (he was the kid in Witness!). But he doesn’t seem to do anything these days but be Leo’s number 1 hanger on. Pathetic life for him.