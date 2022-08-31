“Natalie Portman’s ‘Lady In the Lake’ series had to pause their production” links
  • August 31, 2022

  • By Kaiser
Natalie Portman’s Lady In the Lake AppleTV series, which is filming in Baltimore, had to pause the production because they were getting extortion threats? [Gawker]
A new Covid/Omicron booster is coming soon! [Buzzfeed]
Mariah Carey told the Duchess of Sussex that she too had “diva moments.” [Dlisted]
Bennifer is back in LA following their Italian honeymoon. [LaineyGossip]
Britney Spears posted a 20-minute video talking about her conservatorship. [OMG Blog]
Ghislaine Maxwell has become BFFs with a murderer in prison. [Jezebel]
Julia Fox remains desperate for our attention. [Go Fug Yourself]
Director James Gunn has a sh-tlist too. [Just Jared]
Five Days at Memorial sounds harrowing. [Pajiba]
The United Nations is very concerned about America’s homophobia. [Towleroad]
Is this Seeking Sister Wife family actually polyamorous? [Starcasm]
Dove Cameron goes behind-the-scenes at the VMAs. [Egotastic]

9 Responses to ““Natalie Portman’s ‘Lady In the Lake’ series had to pause their production” links”

  1. Meghan says:
    August 31, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    The Baltimore got debunked. They relied on the police report. It was actually a dude from the county who was mad they were blocking his t-shirt business and wanted compensation. https://www.thebaltimorebanner.com/community/criminal-justice/police-scale-back-accusations-related-to-alleged-threat-on-set-of-lady-in-the-lake-Y4CHCVLHF5BANK3IW5JPJRSMUQ/

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    August 31, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    Natalie Portman is filming in Baltimore? Lordy don’t tell my husband, he’s had a crush on her for decades, LOL.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 31, 2022 at 1:10 pm

      Okay he’s apparently known for months and says its a few blocks from his office and he has thought about trying to get a glimpse, LOL.

      Reply
      • TeamMeg says:
        August 31, 2022 at 2:19 pm

        That is a serious crush if he didn’t even mention it to you… the secrets people keep!

      • bettyrose says:
        August 31, 2022 at 3:45 pm

        Ha! The SO and I each have our list. If Winona Ryder were nearby, I’d be like “hey, take your shot.” I adore him, but I’m not losing sleep over Winona stealing my man. 😉

      • Becks1 says:
        August 31, 2022 at 6:42 pm

        @BettyRose exactly, Natalie is on his list and yeah, I’m not too worried LOL. As it is his list consists of actresses who all vaguely resemble me (same age, same coloring, etc) so I kind of figure it’s a compliment 😂

      • TigerMcQueen says:
        August 31, 2022 at 6:58 pm

        Mr TigerMcQueen isn’t a fan on Natalie Portman necessarily, but he drives by the parking lot where they park the movie trailers at night and has been keeping track of the film’s progress. He likes doing that anytime there’s filming in Baltimore, and I have no idea why because he rarely watches tv lol.

      • bettyrose says:
        August 31, 2022 at 7:31 pm

        @Becks1 – Ha! 100% I’m not claiming I’m a hottie like Winona, but she’s two years older than me, we’re both natural blondes who went brunette for reasons, and she’s definitely bustier than me, but we have roughly the same height/build. I have zero issues with the short brunettes on his list (and they’re all short brunettes. Score!) My dude doesn’t look much like Ewan McGregor, but he did study abroad in Scotland and definitely counts Obi Wan as a childhood idol. So, we’re all good.

    • LBB says:
      August 31, 2022 at 5:27 pm

      I ran into her at a coffee shop when she was filming in Austin one time, don’t tell your husband, lol.

      Reply

