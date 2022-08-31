“Natalie Portman’s ‘Lady In the Lake’ series had to pause their production” links

Natalie Portman’s Lady In the Lake AppleTV series, which is filming in Baltimore, had to pause the production because they were getting extortion threats? [Gawker]

A new Covid/Omicron booster is coming soon! [Buzzfeed]

Mariah Carey told the Duchess of Sussex that she too had “diva moments.” [Dlisted]

Bennifer is back in LA following their Italian honeymoon. [LaineyGossip]

Britney Spears posted a 20-minute video talking about her conservatorship. [OMG Blog]

Ghislaine Maxwell has become BFFs with a murderer in prison. [Jezebel]

Julia Fox remains desperate for our attention. [Go Fug Yourself]

Director James Gunn has a sh-tlist too. [Just Jared]

Five Days at Memorial sounds harrowing. [Pajiba]

The United Nations is very concerned about America’s homophobia. [Towleroad]

Is this Seeking Sister Wife family actually polyamorous? [Starcasm]

Dove Cameron goes behind-the-scenes at the VMAs. [Egotastic]