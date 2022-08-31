Duchess Meghan’s mention of her ‘journal’ has sent Salt Island into panic mode

The Duchess of Sussex’s profile in The Cut keeps giving the British tabloids material. What’s hilarious is that the British tabloid editors have now spent days poring over every single sip of tea in the 6,049-word profile. Yes, the Daily Mail literally counted the words in The Cut profile. “Word count” is the new “number of bathrooms.” Well, I was actually waiting for them to catch on to Meghan’s reference of a “journal.” In the section of the profile where Meghan talks about returning to the UK for the Jubbly – which was the first time she was in the UK since March 2020 – Meghan spoke about finally being able to pack up her stuff from Frogmore Cottage. She mentioned in passing that she found her “journal” in one of the drawers in Frogmore. Hehehe.
Meghan Markle has revealed she was writing a daily journal before her and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals amid fears that she may publish a book with ‘more bombshell revelations’. The California-based royal said in an interview released this week that she was packing up ‘personal matters’ from Frogmore Cottage in June when she came across the diary. Meghan told the interviewer: ‘You go back and you open drawers and you’re like, Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there?’
This has led to fears that the discovery of the diary, at her and Prince Harry’s official UK residence, when they were last in the UK for the Jubilee celebrations, will ‘trigger warning signals’ for the Royal Family.
Margaret Holder, author of Diana: The Caring Princess and a royal expert said: ‘She had enough time in the royal fold to learn secrets, some decades old, which could cause embarrassment and heartache for the Queen and her family, but could earn a fortune for Meghan.’
A source close to Prince Harry, who is bringing out his own book at the end of this year, told the Sun: ‘I’d be very surprised if Meghan wasn’t writing a book.’
Another insider, who said the journal was kept the whole time when she was a royal, also added: ‘Harry and Meghan were told to ignore social media and newspapers but sometimes staff would say to them, ‘so sorry about what was written the other day’, and she would hit the roof. She wrote it all in her diary as an insurance policy. If it ever saw the light of day it would surely be dynamite. By the sounds of it, this journal was rediscovered this summer, boxed up and shipped back to Montecito.’
Margaret Holder who claimed any book by Meghan would be more explosive than Andrew Morton’s Diana: Her True Story, which gave a shattering account of the Princess of Wales’ marriage to Prince Charles. She added: ‘The revelation that Meghan rediscovered what she was writing in her journal at Frogmore Cottage must trigger warning signals to the Royal Family. For Meghan, a book about her time with the royals offers a great opportunity for settling scores, naming those who offended her, and hitting back at a system she didn’t understand and was unwilling to learn.’
Again, Meghan knew exactly what she was doing when she mentioned the journal. I imagine she was legitimately surprised to see it where she left it in Frogmore Cottage. I wonder if Princess Eugenie – who had a sublet on Frogmore for nearly two years – kept it safe and hidden away. Still, did it really not occur to anyone in WindsorWorld that Meghan keeps a journal or that she was keeping a written record of all the sh-t that was happening to her? If the Windsors are so worried about it, perhaps they should have treated her better in the first f–king place.
-
In all the meltdown that media had around her interview, We haven’t had time to properly reflect on that part of her story. Where she was able, only this summer, to go into a house they lived in, house whose renovation they paid, to retrieve very personal stuff.
What does thay say about the way they had to leave UK? What does it say about the “family” she married into. That no one thought to send her that stuff. It was only now that she was personally there that she could retrieve it. It’s absolutely heartbreaking
This is what I’m thinking, too. Heartbreaking and SCARY. Their departure appears now to be more exigent and unplanned.
I love trying to piece together timelines and I continue try to figure out the steps that lead them to leaving. Some here stated they knew that Harry and Meghan were putting out feelers for residences in North America in 2019. Both Harry and Meghan already stated that they were trying to work out a half in/half out plan not long after Archie was born.
I still remain skeptical that The Firm knew what the full extent of what the Sussex’s were planning when they took their extended break. They left with Archie and the dogs. And while Meghan briefly returned in January 2020 and then in March 2020 for their farewell tour, it would be 2 and a half years before Archie returned to the UK.
Did the Sussex’s never intend to return after they started their holiday break? Did they anticipate shady shenanigans once they put their plan in writing? I’m not sure. Harry was clearly shocked when his security was pulled. They both said they were winging it and needed help to land on their feet in the US.
I hope Harry gives us the deets in his memoir because I have SO many questions.
So my take on it is that they were trying to work out the half in/half out thing (didn’t harry say in the interview with Oprah that he was trying to talk to his father about it as early as summer 2019? and then sometime after that was when Charles stopped taking his calls? I can’t remember exactly) and I honestly do think they wanted that (half in.) Like Meghan said in the Cut interview, they thought that would get them out from the Rota and they were hopeful that would make a difference (my guess is now she realizes it wouldnt bc the RRs are obsessed with them.)
So I think when they went to Canada in 2019, they were anticipating a return to the UK, even part time, and then living the rest of the time in a commonwealth country, like Canada. I dont think the US was ever part of their long term plan (didnt meghan say that in the Cut?) I think even when they went back in January 2020 and then returned to Canada, even without the half-in proposal being accepted, they still might have anticipated going back to the UK regularly.
what they didn’t anticipate was the COVID pandemic and the shutdown and quarantine requirements and all that. So I think that’s why Frogmore never got properly packed. And of course charles pulling the security so abruptly.
But remember supposedly when they left the Queen made a comment about how they wouldn’t be back because they took the dogs. (or she wasn’t surprised they weren’t coming back or something.)
Anyway the timeline is interesting and I’m sure Harry will talk about it more in his book (hopefully.)
Considering that something shady happened to Guy in the UK, I’m not shocked that they took the dogs. It sounded like Tyler Perry offering help with security was why they moved to California.
I think they expected to return in some capacity (they thought some version of half in/half out would be approved, otherwise they wouldn’t have spent all that time making their detailed website.) Then COVID hit, surprising everyone, and they couldn’t return for months. Then Meghan got pregnant/had a nursing infant and probably wasn’t overly excited to return anyway. It makes sense to me that they’d want to pack their personal items themselves, and so they waited for a less stressful time to do so.
Right, we never heard what exactly happened to Guy the Beagle, or how.
After reading about the fire in Archie’s room in SA, it seems that Harry and Meghan’s panic did not end in Africa. Something spooked them about that fire because they left the UK within a day or two of the end of the African tour. They were jobless and had no plans in place. They did not even pack personal belongings; THEY BOLTED! I believe they kept the lease so they could go back to clear the place out. No one pays £22k for a home you spend less than a week in per year.
Right!? I would have thought after they got settled into their new home, they would have had stuff shipped. Like, last year.
I wonder if there was, sadly, no one they/Meghan could trust to pack up for them :-/
They must have trusted Eugenie and Jack but they were likely busy with August and their jobs.
If the stuff to be shipped included personal items like photographs and a journal, then I don’t blame them for waiting until they could do it themselves!
Literally the In-Laws from Hell.
This is probably untrue as Meghan would never have left something so precious behind. She wrote everything down to use for the future and would have made sure that she took it with her. She was stopped from taking photos of private events, the Cambridge children and private interiors because she was alresdy planning her strategy. She had many members of staff to look after her plus her PA’S. Let alone all of Harry’s aides.She was not some poor little victim, all by herself, packing. You don’t rent out your home without clearing it out or putting things into storage. Do you really think that her ‘in laws’ would really be interested? Meghan was given every help and aid but she did not understand and refused to learn or be guided.
@Commonsense No.
Pray tell what were those “helps” she was given since you seem to have been shadowing her and know all about it?
This sentence really stood out for me: “For Meghan, a book about her time with the royals offers a great opportunity for settling scores, naming those who offended her, and hitting back at a system she didn’t understand and was unwilling to learn.’”
She truly meant to say that Meghan should’ve known her ‘place’ as a non-British woman of mixed race! She wanted her to put up, and shut up.
These people are horrible.
I don’t know what the royal family, courtiers, and press are so worried about! Since they treated Meghan so well, she should have nothing bad to say, riiiiight?!
………… 👀
She was welcomed with open arms!
… and when they hugged her they took the opportunity to stab her in the back!
Like the family she never had.
This. It’s like they are admitting that the journal likely is 100% true so they are trying to vilify her for… having one.
I can not. They’re so sick
It’s funny isn’t it. They don’t seem to be angry about the fact that she was poorly treated. They’re angry that she’s talking about being poorly trated. Imagine that. You who else talks like that? Abusers.
It is absolutely wild to me. They are always so publicly worried about “truth bombs”…not realizing that by saying their worried, they are admitting H&M have some sh*t to say!!!! Again, absolutely wild they do not understand that.
Definitely notice how they called them “revelations” and not allegations. They accidentally told on themselves there.
Hm. Meghan kept a contemporaneous journal. Well, well, well. If it isn’t the consequences of their own actions. And she shot across the bough again, and they’re about to take the bait.
The near perfect client is one who keeps contemporaneous notes or memos to the file.
If they treated so well like they claim and offered her support, as claimed, they shouldn’t be scared. MM would have nothing but nice things to say. Only people with things to hide are scared or put out threats. MM puts her face to her words, unlike so many.
If they had bothered to know her at all, they would have known that she keeps a journal. Lol. I hope she publishes the ones she kept during her “royal years.”
Yeah, I think it was pretty much known around here she journals.
First of all, I don’t believe Meghan left a fully written in journal behind in Frogmore Cottage when she left and no one found it. You know those mutha fuckas searched that place high and low after they left. If there was anything as juicy as a private journal full of family secrets, they would have confiscated it.
Nah, at best, it might have been an empty journal, one of many she wrote it. Sitting in a desk drawer where she used to do her journaling.
I think Meghan has all journals and other receipts in her possession with her lawyers having copies. Meghan strikes me as a lifelong journaler. I doubt she only began doing it once she started dating Harry to compile dirty little secrets for her future revenge.
And, by the way, they should be more worried about HARRY’s journals!! He’s a lifelong receipt keeper!!!
I totally agree, snuffles. I can’t imagine she left anything there (unless a copy) that contained the evidence of the abuse she received at the hands of that family and staffers (like the nanny fired in the middle of the night). I don’t think she would have taken a chance that it could be ‘disappeared.’ Maybe it was some sort of decoy journal filled with mundane nothingness?
Anyway, the fact that the losers at KP and their RR minions are panicking and telling on themselves is more proof of everything the Sussexes say. And as others have mentioned, if she had been treated kindly and fairly, why all the panic?
@Snuffles, exactly what I thought. And that this story was a way of throwing it out there that it exists, and that those people had better watch their asses. Even if their departure was rushed, I don’t think she’d leave something like *that*. She’s too smart.
Actually, she never specifically says she left a journal at all. She says “This is what I was writing in my journal there.” The thing “there” might have been a journal, or it might have been the thing she wrote about in her journal, or it might have been the situation she was in – as in, I wrote about moving out of Frogmore Cottage and leaving stuff behind.
Yeah, I read the article but can’t go back and look at the details of what she said exactly.. I remember wondering if she meant the journal was literally there or whether she was saying this is the drawer where I used to keep my journal and was reminiscing as she looked at it. But had assumed she originally took the journal and didn’t leave it at frogmore.
Came here to say this – she’s reminding the royals and the world that she has receipts, but she never said she found her journal there. “This is what I was writing in my journal there” could mean that while packing up Frogmore she was reminded of something she had written about in her journal. You’d think that the way the rota manipulates words and twists statements themselves they’d have picked up on the nuances of what she said, but they obviously don’t care about the truth as long as they can still rage.
yeah, nobody leaves their home permanently and forgets their journal in another country.
while i do believe meghan documented aspects of her time in the UK, for sure, i think this is just insurance. she’s putting the royals and their courtiers on notice; after all they’ve put her through, she could expose them even more.
it makes sense when you factor in one of the things she said in this interview: “it takes a lot of effort to forgive … especially since i can say anything…”
Totally my thoughts as well!
If anything, I think Meghan making it sound like they COULD have left personal items in that house and the BRF WOULDN’T have broken in, searched, and took anything they wanted as soon as Harry and Meghan got to Heathrow, makes the BRF look like they aren’t crazy enough to do that…which they are, so the BRF should be THANKING Meghan for allowing them that illusion lol.
But yeah, there’s no way she left receipts in any property her in-laws had any kind of access to (forced or not). Very sly and smooth way of saying, “yeah, I know you guys turned Frogmore Cottage upside-down, and I’m going to drive your paranoid arses crazy by hinting that you could have missed something as devastating as this. Have fun tearing your (or someone else’s, brother-in-law!) hair out wondering where it could have been!”
Love it. And of predictably, they and the BM are going crazy.
I must be the only one who took it to mean a different thing.
I thought Meghan was referring to a discarded page from her journal that she left behind?
I am so suspicious of the BRF that i wondered about this, are these people capable of breaking into Frogmore cottage to snoop in the past 2 years Harry and Meghan have been living in the US?
I wouldn’t put breaking in past them at all. All they would have had to do was say they smelled gas or something and that they had to enter for safety. And actually, maybe that’s why the Sussexes leased Frogmore Cottage out to Eugenie, so it wouldn’t be empty and KP/Chuck/courtiers wouldn’t be able to sneak in there.
Someone on Twitter was saying new photos of Frogmore have been published (in the Fail?) and they could have only come from inside the grounds (not a public road) and they think it was the Cambs since they’re living there now. So I put absolutely nothing past Peggington and his soon to be starter wife.
My guess is that H&M’s bedroom (where M’s clothes were, and her journal, etc) were locked. Jack and Eugenie probably had a key but weren’t interested in going in there or snooping. And I think that’s partly why the Sussexes let them live in Frogmore – not just because it was nice and gave them more space than Ivy Cottage, but because it put someone they trusted in their UK home, so if there were claims that it had to be opened for safety reasons (gas, smoke, etc) Jack and Eugenie would be there to take care of it and sort of protect the house.
Love this – and no surprise Meghan kept a journal, she had to give up her blog, I’m sure she needed an outlet! I also am interested in this version of events where Meghan is blamed for being upset with the kind of stories that were appearing in the BM, many of which were outright racist and leaked by the RF. “Well, she was told not to read those!” seems to be the new defense.
@Jay, that infuriated me— them instructing her on what to read and not read — about HERSELF. These people are absolutely out of control. And I couldn’t love it more that Meghan is taking them down several thousand pegs.
(Omg no pun intended there, I swear! I didn’t realize until I typed it!)
That detail really got me!!!! Meghan was probably making an effort not to read about herself for her mental health and then some staffer would say oh sorry they said this about you, effectively telling her all the negative things about her. I believe KP staffers were doing that all the time to her. Pretending to be sorry just so they could hurt her and say oh I’m so sorry everyone is saying you’re just Harry’s degree wife. That must feel so terrible.
That jumped out for me too. Definitely a slightly subtle way to dig at her, when they knew she wasn’t in a good place. I hope names start getting named. These people have been taking pot shots as “staff” for too long.
My guess is there are a number of journals, so this one may have slipped her notice at the time. A person who journals regularly, especially one who writes the way Meghan does, fills up journals and has a collection. I recall an early hospitality gift Meghan gave Khate was a journal. (Like Khate would ever sit and write down her thoughts -empty – and experiences.) I’d love to know more about her packing up Frogmore Cottage when there for the Jubbly — makes me wonder if their long vacation in Canada wasn’t intended to be a permanent absence, but subsequent events proved to be too volatile, maybe dangerous, for them to make a planned move. There’s a reason Archie wasn’t brought back to the UK until this June.
This. My sister in law journals and she’ll fill up a dozen volumes in a single year. She’s in her 50s and has shelves and shelves full of journals going back to high school! If Meghan is even half as prolific she’d have 18+ volumes to cart along with her along with photos, mementoes, etc. I don’t think anyone would do that until it became clear that home base was going to be elsewhere.
Well, if the “insider” knew she was keeping a journal, then this shouldn’t be a surprise to the RF. And staff members would say, “so sorry about what was written the other day” – what does that even mean? Like – “somebody here leaked that William called you a screaming bitch, so sorry.”
Yeah. They were told to ignore things that were printed but staff just happened to mention it? And, I’m sure, not in a kind-hearted way.
Yeah, that comment about the staff telling the Sussexes what was being written about them seems like a way to torment them. No way was it done in any sort of helpful way. It’s sickening.
Lol at that author claiming that Meghan was unwilling to learn and understand the system. She understood all too well which is why she and her husband got the hell out of there. The royal family really is a full on cult, with posh accents and evil intentions.
Agree! What she was unwilling to do was capitulate, give up her values or turn a blind eye to their grift and outright crimes. God, I loathe these people with the white hot heat of a thousand suns.
How dare she not learn that she was the scapegoat and was supposed to sacrifice her reputation so that W&K could look like they were something.
That’s what jumped out at me the most. Meghan always does her homework and is totally prepared. Remember the binders she was carrying when she got off the plane on their tour in Australia.
Right, she understood full well. The system was designed to crush her and she was supposed to be grateful for it.
That really bugged me, like her unhappiness was all her fault, she just didn’t understand their quaint ways! Awful, awful people.
The panic!! The fear! The power Meghan has over those people!
We all know Meghan keeps all sorts of receipts, so why would a journal be such a surprise for these people? She keeps emails, follow up emails, text messages, notes given to her by mean racist duchesses, etc. A journal makes sense for her. What I loved was how she specifically mentioned the journal and how it was from her time as a royal.
there were so many warning shots in that interview. I’m just reminded of her quote from Oprah – how can they expect me to be silent when they keep attacking me in the press.
“… notes given to her by mean racist duchesses,“
I’m dying 😂😂😂
Me too 😭
What’s interesting is that the biggest revelation in The Cut interview was made by Harry and has not been picked up by the UK tabloids/media for a reason which is the whole many of his family members cannot live and work together the way H&M can notably by sharing a home office. Obviously most ppl thought this referred to Billy and Bones which I think it does however this argument can also be made for The Queen and the DoE. Within the last two decades of DoE life it was quite obvious they were literally living separate lives. Since this can be applied both for The Queen and FFK there is def a ban of some sort in the UK media.
Cam has her own house where she spends a lot of time. So add in C&C.
I mentioned this in my comment yesterday but figured that the British press is being gagged by KP not to speculate on the Cambridge’s marriage/living arrangements. I love that Harry dropped this little bomb, again it’s not Meghan spilling tea that the family has to worry about it, it’s Harry.
I think they can’t because maybe that could be covered under the super injunction? And to me, this just proves that Meghan wasn’t out to harm these people, it was the other way around. Like she said, there is nothing to keep her from talking about everything she knows. She could have made the mother of all book, streaming special deals, etc if she wanted to, but she hasn’t, she’s tried to be honorable. But keep playing with Meghan Unroyals, keep playing.
There are people like Ken Wharfe (Diana’s security guard) and Paul Burrell (butler) who have made entire careers out of being adjacent to Diana. They have lived off talking about Diana for over 30 years. Surely they realize that meghan need never lift a finger to do anything again in her life OTHER than talk about the royals. She has a story no one has ever had before. She has seen the inner workings of that like family like no outsider ever could, like no servant or courtier ever could. She could spend the rest of her life talking about them to every tabloid in every country in the world.
Why are the royals and the ratchets surprised by that? Especially since Fergie basically did the same thing 25 years ago?
She’s not going to do that. She and Harry have other things they want to do with their lives., but they’re still being attacked as if they are talking only about the royals. Maybe the tabloids are trying to goad them into talking, but the royals should surely know better. If she is an “enemy” to them, then shouldn’t they keep her close?
Very good point @lanne but I think that ship has sailed on ever keeping Meghan close. KP assured that and my guess is she won’t go near them. Charles too for that matter. But she she’ll let Harry decide his relationship with him. But I’d guess for her, after the security issues, nah, she ain’t getting close to that either.
@Lanne, they should be nothing but grateful to her for how discreet she’s been. But they’re too simple-minded and obtuse to realize that. It’s just like how she called Kate a “good person” (🙄), yet all they’ve done is bitch about how all she does is trash the BRF at every turn. The stupidity is astounding.
Ahhhhh, Duchess Meghan keeping record…I love that for her.
I’m sure she has said in the past that she has always kept a journal so it shouldn’t be a surprise that she had one while in the UK. I distinctly remember after Harry and Meghan left the press was worried that she had a diary. I guess they didn’t anticipate that Harry would be the one to come out with a book first
The fact this has sent Saltine Island into overdrive is hilarious. Meghan has always journaled and written beautiful pieces of work. The Tig should’ve been their first clue of many 😉
People snoop. That journal and its contents would have been sold to the DM for a fortune if been in an unlocked drawer. Maybe the room itself was locked so various staff could not gain access.
Hmmm…interesting thought, but, I doubt it would have been difficult for them the pick the lock and break in. They probably have keys for everything on Windsor property.
Maybe it was very cleverly hidden. If it was in a stack with a bunch of books they might not have gone through them all.
Ehhh…I still find it hard to believe that they wouldn’t have gone through that place with a fine tooth comb after they left. Maybe Harry and Meghan had built in secret safes and false bottoms in furniture when they had the house renovated. I dunno. I still think both Harry and Meghan would have taken anything of significance before they hoofed it out of there. By then they were keeping copious receipts.
The journal admission is a shot across the bow to the Windsors. No doubt Meghan’s lawyers have the originals and copies made, with instructions if any happens to her they are released to US media.
“The system” is flawed, no one bothered to get to know or understand Meghan, otherwise they would know she was the type of person to keep a diary. They wouldn’t be this worried if they welcomed her with open arms as they claimed.
They are used to deal with dumb royals, no wonder she surprised them.
Lol. Of course Madame Duchess kept a journal, hello, she enjoys a good hand written note. If the Windsors and their firm had treated Meghan like a human being with respect and understanding and acceptance, then they won’t be having daily diarrhea about what she wrote in that journal. They guilty stones where their hearts should be really should start to crack about what Meg could say . Receipts B—tches.
That picture of Meghan with at little half smile on her face?
Yeahhhhhhh, that’s money right there.
She’s all “found my journal y’all.”
She mentioned it almost like a casual toss off, but she knew EXACTLY how that little nuclear bomb would go.
Well done.
@MerlinsMom, exactly, and the way she strategically handles these things is part of what makes me love her so much 😭
Not only in panic mode, but I thought the opinion pieces from Rebecca English, Jan Moir and the latest piece from Sarah Vine use inflammatory language which is totally unwarranted and dangerous.
Who knows what exactly the journal comment was referencing, but I do believe that she intentionally brought up the journal and knew what she was doing when she mentioned it. Same as mentioning that she hasn’t signed anything and is free to talk about her time in the royal family – reminders / warnings to the royal family.
I’m sure she didn’t write journal as “insurance policy”. She wrote it for reasons normal people do lol
Agree. She seems like the type who’d be into journaling regardless and with so much going on, both positive and negative, it’s not weird to want to write down your thoughts. I’m generally not into it, but lately been considering it getting a journal, just to help me feel a bit more centered. Also, she might have just used her laptop, not an actual journal for all we know.
Publish it.
@TeaLily, from your keyboard to god’s ears. She’s protected these vile people from themselves for long enough.
Like other parts of this article, it’s not exactly clear what she said. She didn’t exactly say she found a journal but that she was writing in her journal there. I just don’t know if that’s something you’d leave behind. It is sad that there were still items in the drawers and unpacked boxes from Toronto. The UK press is going all out against her again and I’m not really sure what it’s all for, all this sniping, threats, and revelations. Now what happens? They’ll just keep attacking. I think mentioning the royals is detrimental and drags her down. She is creating a really good thing here and this is what I want to see, not churning over what happened in the UK. That country is a mess, they’ll never like her, and this week has been exhausting.
The way the BM and RF look at it, even Meghan’s continued breathing is “detrimental.” Meghan’s life is her own, is she not supposed to reference a thought that passed through her head about her time at Frogmore? Is she to be locked out of a period in her own life before 2020? Actually, the BM even took exception to a passing reference made about when Meghan was around 11 years old, long before she met Prince Harry. So, it appears that they want to control every aspect of her life even pre-royal days (and certainly during and after leaving since they keep track of her bathroom numbers). I think that’s what the BM and royal family would want, that way THEY would control the narrative of Meghan’s life and she would have no way of setting it straight. Which royal family member did Meghan mention? All she did was reference her own actions a few years ago (journaling), that’s all, and I think she’s allowed to mention her own experiences without reproach from people. Judging by your previous posts, it appears to come from a place of concern here but why should she, of all people, have to keep walking on more eggshells while others are allowed to write vitriolic things about her?
It’s definitely a place of concern. Most of us could not take this. This week has been like that first week when they left with vicious press. The press was utterly unprepared for the success of the podcast, the global reach of it and are so afraid of that, that she is reaching so many people directly. They’re spoiling for a fight and out for blood. That’s partly why I wish she’d just focus on the future. She herself said she’s still healing. I’m happy this launch is such a success, she’s sparking conversations and it is vey much needed. I just hate the muck of the palace continuously trying to drag her down. As she herself said, those tabloids have caused so much damage to their families so it’s just so frustrating, especially when the BRF are so in bed with these same papers.
LRrimaire, I suspect that Meghan wishes she could just focus on the future. The money that’s being made on the “hate Meghan” train is huge. It’s not going to stop. I think Meghan is letting them know that if aren’t careful she’ll make sure that she’ll end up with a portion of it. I don’t have a problem with that. There is nothing more that she can do to stop it.
There’s another side to this, too. She’s letting the media in the US and other countries to be much pickier about what bm articles they amplify. Oh, sure, Rupert Murdoch will continue to use his media in the US and other countries to amplify what he wants. I think Meghan is trying to remind others that they’re better than that.
“This week has been exhausting.” For who, you? If so, log off. The fact that you are tired of reading/hearing about the reaction of people to Meghan doesn’t mean she should cower away. From everything we are hearing, Meghan is doing just fine.
@Mimi, @L4Frimaire is a longtime poster and definitely a Meghan fan and supporter. I think you just misread what she said; I read it to mean that the British media’s constant bullsh!t this entire week has been exhausting— which it has. I really don’t think it was a derogatory comment aimed at Meghan, not at all.
The BM are disgusting and exhausting. No lies there. It feels queasy to see their reactions to Meghan.
even when she said nothing for long stretches, they’ve continued to actively smear her. silence doesn’t make it stop.
she can say anything she wants, and she deserves that freedom. “I’m so worried about you, please STFU” is BRF playbook. if you find it tiresome, go read about something else. she has regained her voice and her life. the BRF and their tabloid lapdogs are running scared, but they will just have to suck it up! the grownups are talking now.
After what she’s been through, she’s allowed a few subtle shots and snarks at them… I still admire how restrained she is, they’ve put her through such hell that she and H basically escaped to Canada, according to their comments it wasn’t a planned move…
“Another insider, who said the journal was kept the whole time when she was a royal, also added: ‘Harry and Meghan were told to ignore social media and newspapers but sometimes staff would say to them, ‘so sorry about what was written the other day’, and she would hit the roof”
The comment from the insider that got my attention was “she would hit the roof”. They are going to take that and run with it. “Meghan has a temper”, ‘Meghan has anger issues”, “Meghan is incandescent with rage”.
The journal comment jumped out at me when I read the profile- how was she able to keep a journal from getting leaked from 6,000 miles away? That’s what I want to know! Was there a safe no one could open? Why didn’t she take it with her? I’ve been a journaler for most of my much more mundane life, and I not only know where all my journals are, I make a point to take the current one with me when I travel! It’s not just about writing down what happened that day, there’s a lot of reflection and examining feelings, and from what we know of Meghan, she absolutely is the type of person to gravitate toward that. Why are they shocked she would keep one?
It doesn’t surprise me at all that the british gutter media continues to bully Meghan relentlessly. It doesn’t even surprise me that the mainstream media condones it. What does surprise me is the willingness of the royal family to allow themselves to be tarnished by this.
What do they “win” here? Meghan and Harry are the young and cool ones, telegenic, charismatic, with a beautiful young family. What does the royal family gain by continuing to brow-beat them and put themselves in the position of the bad guys? What charima, youth, coolness can they project? How does it benefit the royal family to be increasingly linked to right-wing causes and people? How does it benefit their position in the Commonwealth, and in spreading their brand message around the world? What is their brand message, other that “We Hate Meghan?” How can they build a future on “We Hate Meghan?”
They are cutting off their noses to spite their faces. There are other royal familes out there that can capitalize on youth and charisma. I wouldn’t be surprised if the powers that be in places like Spain, the Netherlands, and the scandinavian countries are secretly smiling at the way that the British monarchy seems to be intent on diminishing itself. Other royals see that they can position themselves differently than the British. It could be that the British royal family becomes as seedy as the Monaco royal family. The British royal family could end up as the champions of MAGA and Brexiteers and their right-wing likenesses. I think that William and Kate are horrified at that idea–not because they fundamentally disagree with the right-wingers. They don’t. But they still want to be thought of as the “cool kids.”
lanne, I’ve wonder once or twice if the billionaire owners of the bm want to bring the monarchy down. I believe the longer the Firm/family continue on this course, their credibility globally will just go down. The longer it goes on, the faster that dive will become. For the life of me, I can’t understand why they don’t see this. This is so much more damaging to them than H&M. H&M show by their actions who they are. Unfortunately, so does the brf.
Not sure they want to bring them down. But weaken them yes. Then use them to suit their purposes .
I think she has had her journals all along. You can bet the palace ordered their dirty work men to go over every inch of Frogmore and they would of destroyed anything like that. She just used the trip to drop that tidbit. I hope she releases it all. They have nothing on her or it would of been released long ago.
@Tamra Yup yup yup! Exactly!
Doesn’t matter to me if it’s a white lie (“ooo I found my journal that chronicles the time I lived amongst you guys! How wild!”); no one can call her on it anyways without admitting they searched their house, and even if they admitted to doing that, what, are they going to quadruple-down on the impossibility of a journal being left there? Who cares, that’s not the point.
The point that she wants to get across is that not only does she have specific recollections of that time period, she has *dates*. And whatever, journals are easy to fake and inherently biased to one point of view and therefore aren’t undeniable truths in court, but what Meghan’s saying is that whatever she has is a lot more *specific* and therefore *believable* than whatever her in-laws or lackeys have. So they can throw whatever “this didn’t happen (that way) it was like THIS” stories her way and she can bat them away with one hand.
I honestly didn’t care about the BRF but THEY started broadcasting that they were racist AND dumb enough to not even hide it well or to know it should be hid/wouldn’t play well for a system that is already unstable in all the generations coming up after the Queen’s heyday, gaining voting and protesting power.
It’s honestly just like watching the sh!-/y person in a reality show walk out to the live audience for the first time and getting booed when they spent the entire show assuming they were loved and popular.
I love seeing racists and narcissists fail and flounder from their own stupidity!
“…no one can call her on it anyways without admitting they searched their house”
I LOVE it! They must have been choking on their own rage this entire week 😂
They should be in a panic. They know they did her & Harry dirty. They just didn’t know she had written down her thoughts and feelings. She’s got the receipts.
Margaret Holder, “hitting back at a system she didn’t understand and was unwilling to learn.”
See I think Meghan understood that system pretty early on and refused to bow and be broken. She rejected their system and they’ve never forgiven her for it and want her destruction
I was an HR professional for many years before retiring and lemme tell you…I wrote EVERYTHING down. And I’m glad I did because I could reference dates, calls, what people said, even subtle threats to my own job security. When you’re in a position of power — and I’m not saying I had much power but enough to drop receipts — you have to have eyes in the back of your head and pen and paper in hand at all times. So the brief mention of her “journal” was a very obvious reference to the fact that she HAS the facts, the dates, who said what, who did what, and if pushed too far she will make public this information. And yet KP and the evil ones keep pushing and pushing. Are they really that stupid to die on this hill? So far Meghan and Harry have only alluded obliquely to the hell they went through while trying to be what royals SHOULD be — hard working, compassionate public servants, not lazy racist a$$holes who lie, leak and backstab. And they got chased out of the country for it. Well I hope I’m still around when the chickens come home to roost and the Sussexes are finally willing to reveal the godawful, scary and dangerous situation they fled.
Jaded, and she doesn’t have to worry about privacy or copywrite. That belongs to her solely. I gotta tell you, why didn’t it ever occur to that family that she was playing chess while they were playing tiddlywinks?
@S&S: It would never occur to the royals that they’re the pawns … They think they’re making all the correct moves; that they have all the power.
Their arrogance is what is going to ruin them. They keep saying and doing dumb things in their efforts to trash M&H, as the world looks on, wondering why the hell the BRF is so evil and stupid.
All the kudos to Meghan for reminding them that she has receipts.
+1 for you and @Jaded and @Quitecontrary! She’s showing them how unprepared they are and have always been.
The power the BRF has is in being able to threaten bodily harm, see it through, and cover it up because money and power.
But take away their access to the people she’s worried about by not living anywhere near their influence, being able to make a living separately and not owing them a single debt or favour, and Meghan’s got the actual upper hand. Of *course* it’s good for both she and Harry to have gotten away safely, but if Harry couldn’t or wouldn’t have gone with her and Archie, she still would have been able to on her own, she still would have had the upper hand against the BRF.
Because they completely underestimated her ability to take care of herself and to think ahead in how to do that; they thought they could show their true colours, show the horrible secrets of their lives and systems because she, as a racialized person, should have been GRATEFUL for any proximity royalty allowed her and therefore would have stayed quiet and fall into line like everyone does and like they assumed BIPOC would only be too happy to do as well. It’s OUR job to fit in so they assumed she’d debase herself to whatever level they wanted for her to do it. They literally didn’t do any strategizing and are flopping around like beached fish, because as soon as H&M called their bluff they realised they have no recourse but bitc4y words to ever-descending outlets.
Have you seen the stories in Murdock’s media today? There is a slow walk back of the support of Trump, this crap about Meghan and they are even giving major page space to UFO aliens. They have gone completely nuts with the deflection.
The alien stuff is real footage, it has been declassified by the DOD for a few years now. No reason to make a big deal out of it .
But WOW they are really bring out all the stops to deflect from something.
I suspect we will see the one whose name will not be mentioned is going down in a major way this week
If they treated her so well-then they don’t have anything to hide-bottom line.