Duchess Meghan’s mention of her ‘journal’ has sent Salt Island into panic mode

The Duchess of Sussex’s profile in The Cut keeps giving the British tabloids material. What’s hilarious is that the British tabloid editors have now spent days poring over every single sip of tea in the 6,049-word profile. Yes, the Daily Mail literally counted the words in The Cut profile. “Word count” is the new “number of bathrooms.” Well, I was actually waiting for them to catch on to Meghan’s reference of a “journal.” In the section of the profile where Meghan talks about returning to the UK for the Jubbly – which was the first time she was in the UK since March 2020 – Meghan spoke about finally being able to pack up her stuff from Frogmore Cottage. She mentioned in passing that she found her “journal” in one of the drawers in Frogmore. Hehehe.

Meghan Markle has revealed she was writing a daily journal before her and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals amid fears that she may publish a book with ‘more bombshell revelations’. The California-based royal said in an interview released this week that she was packing up ‘personal matters’ from Frogmore Cottage in June when she came across the diary. Meghan told the interviewer: ‘You go back and you open drawers and you’re like, Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there?’

This has led to fears that the discovery of the diary, at her and Prince Harry’s official UK residence, when they were last in the UK for the Jubilee celebrations, will ‘trigger warning signals’ for the Royal Family.

Margaret Holder, author of Diana: The Caring Princess and a royal expert said: ‘She had enough time in the royal fold to learn secrets, some decades old, which could cause embarrassment and heartache for the Queen and her family, but could earn a fortune for Meghan.’

A source close to Prince Harry, who is bringing out his own book at the end of this year, told the Sun: ‘I’d be very surprised if Meghan wasn’t writing a book.’

Another insider, who said the journal was kept the whole time when she was a royal, also added: ‘Harry and Meghan were told to ignore social media and newspapers but sometimes staff would say to them, ‘so sorry about what was written the other day’, and she would hit the roof. She wrote it all in her diary as an insurance policy. If it ever saw the light of day it would surely be dynamite. By the sounds of it, this journal was rediscovered this summer, boxed up and shipped back to Montecito.’

Margaret Holder who claimed any book by Meghan would be more explosive than Andrew Morton’s Diana: Her True Story, which gave a shattering account of the Princess of Wales’ marriage to Prince Charles. She added: ‘The revelation that Meghan rediscovered what she was writing in her journal at Frogmore Cottage must trigger warning signals to the Royal Family. For Meghan, a book about her time with the royals offers a great opportunity for settling scores, naming those who offended her, and hitting back at a system she didn’t understand and was unwilling to learn.’