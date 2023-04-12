Princess Kate & William are royal ‘disruptors’ with their ‘rebellious’ style?

Ever since Kate became “the Princess of Wales,” her styling has gone straight to hell. The quality of her wigs and extensions has fallen off a cliff, she staggers from dowdy Victorian gear to Meghan cosplay and she’s spending way too much money on ugly clothes she’s only worn once. But to hear the Salt Island media tell it, William and Kate are setting the style standard for the rest of the Windsor clan. The Telegraph did a ridiculous piece called “The royals have never looked so chic – and it’s all thanks to William and Kate.” It should have been called “Busted Wiglets & Doom: White Privilege and Single White Female-ing Your Sister-in-Law to fill the hole in your soul.” I am giving you just the most bonkers highlights:
The Edwardian Disruptors: The word disruptor doesn’t instantly spring to mind in the context of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Yet in the 13 years since their engagement, Kate and Wills have quietly revolutionised the way senior royals dress, honing a modern royal style strategy that makes them and their three photogenic children both charmingly traditional and highly relatable.
Color coordination & normcore: Despite the careful colour coordination at work in all the Waleses’ family walkabouts – including Easter Sunday’s rhapsody in blue – William remains the embodiment of normcore although if he absolutely must, he can scrub up well for a Bafta red carpet or a royal procession. The Princess, meanwhile, is the always appropriately dressed mum of three who shows other mums how to make M&S look aspirational by getting it altered to fit properly and ensuring her hair and make up are as glossy as they are when she’s in Alexander McQueen.
Frugal Peg: William may not share either of his parents’ interest in clothes, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have Views. It was William, sensitive to charges of extravagance, who encouraged Kate to adopt a high/low approach to fashion. Mixing high street with designer played well to the frugally minded as well as adding a degree of interest for royal watchers who can now share and comment on the pictures of the royals that whizz onto websites and social platforms the moment they leave the house.
CopyCamilla? None of this has been lost on the other royals who are (mostly) as keen as the King and Prince of Wales to ensure there is no significant seepage of popularity in the coming years. In their different ways, they’ve all been taking notes from the Waleses for years.
One must dress your children like lil’ colonialists: The Wales children mostly look as though they’ve stepped out of the 1950s – and against all reason, even republicans wilt. In the face of mass logo-isation, the three Waleses’ shorts, smocking and Start-Rites have sparked a mini revival in traditional childrenswear.
Matchy-matchy: Go viral by colour-coding your outfits – On Sunday, the senior royals (King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Waleses) all wore blue. Less senior royals (the Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice) were in pink. Is this a modern version of the Sumptuary Laws – the medieval legislation that regulated the fabrics and colours people wore according to their status? None of this choreography happens by accident.
Rebel Keen: “Small rebellions make it interesting – It took Kate the outsider years before she felt comfortably deviating from royal protocol. These days the Princess is more daring: witness the red nail varnish that on Sunday had replaced the nude pink which was the late Queen’s preferred choice. Meanwhile the Queen Consort loves a hint of leopard print and swapped a coat for a cape last week. These small but revealing touches are widely appreciated by all but the most curmudgeonly of observers as they suggest both women are now feeling more at ease with their roles.
Pro tip, “Humble-brag your heritage jewellery”: Both the Queen and Princess of Wales have been amping up the heirloom family jewellery lately. In late March, Camilla wore the late Queen’s necklace and Queen Mother’s fabulous Art Deco Greville tiara to a state banquet in Berlin. Meanwhile, for Common-wealth Day last month, Kate accessorised a sprigged navy silk Erdem suit, one of her most regal day looks yet, with the Prince of Wales three feathers brooch, a royal heirloom dating back to 1863, and sapphire and diamond earrings which once belonged to Princess Diana.
I lost it at “heritage jewelry.” It’s a stretch to even refer to Royal Collection pieces as “heirloom pieces” rather than what they are – stolen, grifted or illegally gifted. Plunder from another era, symbolizing their privilege and neo-colonialist attitudes. Look no further than Kate’s red nail polish suddenly branded as a “small rebellion.” When Meghan wore colored nail polish, she was called vulgar, unroyal, common, disrespectful, etc. It’s so different when it’s a white woman, I guess. Anyway, Peg and Keen are not disruptors nor are they rebellious. Kate, in particular, wanders around like an extra from Downton Abbey who borrowed a Call the Midwife wig.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
They look like they collect stamps for fun, is how rebellious they look. If manila envelopes walked around on two legs I would not be able to tell the difference between them and the Waleses.
Come on! Kkkhate is rebellious! Look at how proudly she looks like a badly aged sack of potatoes!
And her husband? Look at how incompetent he appears to be….
Seriously can you imagine better people to represent monarchy and the monarchists?
So hang on, this whole sham of an article was to break the news that K wore nail polish for the first time and therefore she’s “rebellious” and “modern”. I have said this before and I will say it again:
The bar is so incredibly low for this woman (and her abusive, gaslighting husband tbf) that they held its burial last week. K’s nail polish was worn at its memorial
Keen’s face in that green monstrosity just looks so painfully filled with “Tox and fillers…so much money, so little sense.
Left eyebrow askew, all-over botox shine, apparent botox dimples in the forehead and off-kilter smile, but “No, Kate does not get botox.” Glad we cleared THAT up, whew. Zero charisma and the outfits, none of them, help her at all.
LOL. I cannot WAIT
LOL. I cannot WAIT for that to be the object of a fawning DM article. “Cate the Great ushers in a new era for the BRF with immaculate Botox and tasteful fillers, thereby winning the war against the Sussexes!” Cue Dan Wooten’s hysterics about Meghan hating all women for, like, not plumping her cheekbones.
OriginalLala, I believe that she was cosplaying Kermit the Frog and paying homage to Boston’s Green Monster in that dress. Very American and a touching tribute to Boston as it were.
It doesn’t help matters any that the green of her dress reflects up onto her face. Every time I see that photo I think of the Grinch.
So, we had months or years when they told us they wanted to be taken seriously, save the planet, save the early years, etc… and now we’re back to fashion. That’s it. They revolutionized clothing, y’all.
I mean, I do love fashion – but isn’t it all a bit limited? I wouldn’t want to be remembered for my elegant jackets only, you know?
I lost it at “Busted Wiglets and Doom” you are brilliant!
They are way to lazy to be disrupters of anything and because they are lazy this is the crap that is written about them. Their parents must be so proud (not).
That fan fiction reads like something from a vintage society page magazine or newspaper. How can they write/spew such ridiculous antiquated garbage and expect people in 2023 to believe it.
I thought being rebellious and modern was bad? That you’re supposed to follow dumb rules in the name of “tradition” and that is why people like William and Kate so much as opposed to dumb Harry and his uppity wife? (sarcasm)
So basically, the breaking news is that k wore nail polish for the first time in 11 years therefore she’s modern. Right
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: the bar is set so incredibly low for this woman (and her abusive, gaslighting weasel of a husband) that they held its burial. K wore the nail polish and her Easter outfit to its memorial service.
I am still in stitches every time I remember the article about how Kate was gate-keeping her fashion contacts away from Meghan.
Kate is what happens when you exist in a aristo-royals goldfish bubble and people infantilise you daily and pump you full of nonsense ideas of your self importance.
Lmao @flower I’m still in stitches about that stupid bafta look.
*Looks in the mirror as she plops a toilet roll on her left shoulder “there! A train, haha take that Meghan, anything you can do I can do BeTtERrR” she exclaims as she waltzes out the door, W trailing in her wake and promptly tripping over the train whilst K adjusts her rebellious opera gloves”
@flower *w sighs as he sets himself straight and rubs his head “i just wanted to better than my brother, my velvet jacket is so rebellious. I’ll just have to get the royal rota to write another article to the telegraph. Everyone will believe that!” Assured, w marches forward, promptly stepping on k’a trail again as they reach the car, knocking both of them down. They shared a festive glance as their staff rush to help them up “still better than H&M?” “Oh absolutely!”
What? No mention of Burger King’s rebellious airplane slipper shoes for the Top Gun premiere?
Would this be the right time to note that navy blue is the traditional colour for Easter??
With warmer climes, it makes perfect sense to lighten the blue….
In terms of Kate, she is unsuccessfully using shopping as therapy, whomever is advising them on the media blitz is not doing them any great service.
First, recognize that public non-committal is simply disinterest, do not tell them what to feel towards the Waleses.
It failed spectacularly with Camilla and will again.
The ‘Please 💘 me’ is not working, because that is not how admiration works…
Let’s hope Kate as clothes 🐎 works, and she credits her late MIL and SIL: some-thing got to give……
Meghan wore black nailpolish whilst wearing a black dress. I fail to see why Kate wore rednails with a blue outfit.
But enough talk about wiglets, what’s up with her eyebrow getting higher and higher up?
OMG how deluded are these people, the only thing Khate disrupts is the Royal Bank balance £850 for a hat 🤯, yeah Royal disrupters who dress their children like rejects from “little house on the prairie!!, give it a rest. They have zero imagination and zero relaitability. Khate is a clothes horse, and not a very good one. William looks like an advert for the 50s dad. This article has got to be a comedy skit surely
The most senior royals in blue and the rest in pink and The Telegraph saw it fits to report:
“Is this a modern version of the Sumptuary Laws – the medieval legislation that regulated the fabrics and colours people wore according to their status? None of this choreography happens by accident.”
How can the Wales be modern and medieval at the same time
Because they’re disruptors.
LMAO!
UK media credit for improving Royal style to Katie & Willie. This also explains WHY they were telling Princess Meghan to slow down with her styling. UK media wanted to give credit for upping Royal style to Kate, NOT Princess Meghan.
“Easter Sunday’s rhapsody in blue.” Wait…what?
Good to know that it’s disruptive and rebellious to dress your kids in colonial co-splay.
What a load of bollocks. I was cackling throughout. The spin that reporter has put on the royal Easter dress parade is ridiculous beyond belief. It pays the bills though so I guess he/she did what he/she had to do to make the money. The UK tabloids can turn out any filthy bilge column for sales.
“a high/low approach to fashion. Mixing high street with designer” = American
I’m dying at this. Kate’s fashion actually hasn’t changed that much since the Queen died. It was the entrance of Meghan that really was the trigger for her significant fashion changes in the past few years – more pants, more monochrome, more separates, etc. And now its hilarious because she cant decide if she wants to cosplay Meghan, diana or just go back to her damn coatdresses. Her fashion over the past 6 months has been a mess and articles like this tell me that even the British press realize it.
I had to check that this article wasn’t from the Daily Mail, but it was from the telegraph, which was promoting conservative fashion as a national symbol.
Kate has poor fashion sense and looks dowdy even when she tries not to. For an example of chic and how it is actually done, check out what Maxima wore yesterday at the evening reception with the French president. She was stylish and modern and looks much younger and fresher than Kate despite being a decade older.
kHate can’t wear sh!t to save her life – she makes everything look boring. Her clothes and wiglets wear her and badly.
She has some really nice pieces but cannot wear them with any sort of style or grace.
It’s quite a talent to make some of those outfits look bad.
Now Maxima has style! Katie Keen, not at all.
Hmmm – normcore, 1950’s revival, medieval Sumptuary Laws and heritage jewelry – none of that reads “rebellious” to me.
These are all nationalist adjectives that should be raising concern for Britons. And I get that the Telegraph is the Torygraph, but the insidious attempt to try to place them as a stylish and modern, yet conservative family should be a warning sign.
Are W&K really so influential? I don’t know, living here in the US. But I would think that there are style-setters in entertainment and on social media that are much more influential with the public.
I have noticed over the past few months that kate is trying to hold her mouth like an english aristocrat.
I honestly think one of the reasons Kate does not do anything apart from a half hour appearance two days a week is because of her stilt like heels, I have the same shoes she has from Aldo’s I wore to a wedding, I swear I was immobile for the whole evening my feet were aching so bad, I couldnt dance and the pain made me so angry and temperamental lol. You heard of a man with many hats, well Kate is not a woman of many shoes.
As some one who watches the other European royal family as well the idea of the British royal family as being stylish, let alone setting fashion styles, is laughable. The more I learn about the other European royals the less impressive the Brits, especially Will and Kate, seem
That neon-green “light-sabre” dress is hideous. Sorry, but it’s awful, and the emerald choker didn’t match the green of the dress at all.