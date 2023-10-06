Eden: It’s not like Prince William actually needed Royal Lodge after all

This week, we learned something most of us knew months ago, which is that Prince Andrew will not be evicted from Royal Lodge. Andrew has lived in Royal Lodge since the Queen Mum passed away and QEII agreed to give Andrew a sweetheart deal on the lease. Royal Lodge is a 30-room mansion with extensive grounds within the larger Royal Windsor Estate. Hilariously, Prince William wanted Royal Lodge for himself and William has been trying to get his uncle evicted for the past two years. King Charles finally gave in and announced the evictions of both Andrew and Prince Harry, and Charles planned to “give” Frogmore Cottage to Andrew. Andrew refused to budge, meanwhile the Sussexes packed their things and left Frogmore. No one knows who is living in Frogmore now. Well, now Buckingham Palace and the Duke of York are trying to put a bow on it and act like “well, it’s not like William needed another home, after all.” LOL.
There is little sign that Prince William will move into Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park, any time soon. And there is every sign, says Richard Eden, that Prince Andrew will continue living his home of three decades, even though his older brother, King Charles, wants to move him out – and move the Waleses in!
But writing in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter, Eden says this could be good news for William, who already lives in three homes at once, including Kensington Palace and ten-bedroom Anmer Hall.
‘In my opinion, Andrew may have done his nephew, Prince William, a favour with his stubbornness,’ he writes. ‘A friend of the Yorks tells me: “I don’t know why the King thought it would look better for William and Catherine to have Royal Lodge in addition to all their other properties than for the Duke and Duchess to remain there.”‘
The Prince and Princess of Wales had been expected to move their growing family into Royal Lodge in the coming months, after expensive renovations had been carried out. But as Eden explains, ‘when King Charles demanded earlier this year that his brother Prince Andrew move out , it was never going to end well.’
After all, the Duke of York had paid £1million for a 75-year lease on the Queen Mother’s sprawling Grade II-listed mansion in 2003 and has since spent more than £7.5million on extensive renovation work. It is also home to his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.
‘The suggestion that the pair could move into somewhere smaller on the Windsor estate, such as the home from which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been evicted, Frogmore Cottage, rubbed salt into their wounds,’ he writes. ‘Now, however, Andrew appears to have won his power struggle with his elder brother.’
William and Kate certainly aren’t short of homes. Currently, they live in the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage at Windsor. They also own Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, a 20-room property that was renovated using £4.5million of taxpayers’ money in 2013. In addition, they own Anmer Hall, a ten-bedroom country house on the Sandringham Estate.
The thing I don’t want people to forget is that no one – not QEII, not Charles, not Camilla, not Andrew – no one wanted William and Kate to move to Windsor. “They” suddenly “decided” that they needed to move in 2021 because their big, fancy Kensington Palace apartment wasn’t good enough and Kate wanted to be closer to mummy. Kate wanted the kids to go to school outside of London and William used that opportunity to talk his father into setting Kate up in a separation home. Kate had such plans, she wanted a palace or a fort or some kind of estate with extensive grounds. Instead, she got a four-bedroom cottage with no space for live-in staff and a closet full of discount wigs.
So… yes, William did want Royal Lodge and yes, it would have looked bad if he had gotten it. The thing is, if they had gotten Royal Lodge, they would have “moved out” of Adelaide Cottage, right? So they would have one mansion in Windsor, one mansion in London and one mansion in Norfolk. See, they’re practically peasants! I also love how no one is talking about what is currently happening with Frogmore. The whole point of evicting the Sussexes was that it “looked bad” for such a great property to be sitting vacant for a large part of the year, right?
I can’t believe I rooted for Prince Andrew to win this battle.
LOL! So did I. Yikes.
Same but even a broken clock is right twice a day. I hate typing these words but Andrew is right to fight this.
Something tells me that William doesn’t even live anywhere in the Windsor estate, just Kate in Adelaide Cottage.
My guess is that William lives in London full time and just travels to Windsor for the kids, or whenever is convenient for him.
If William got Frogmore Cottage, we would be hearing about it.
But we wouldn’t be hearing about William using FC bc that would confirm the separation.
I suspect William is in Kensington 1A as well. Last week I was in London and walking by KP, and watched a helicopter take off from there. I was thinking that surely there aren’t any individuals, aside from Will, who uses helicopter to get around.
Peg and Can’t don’t live together so this they wanted royal lodge are bull💩 stories to make people believe they are still together.
Is the tide slowly turning a bit due to the drought provided by the Sussexes? The BM always like to bludgeon the Sussexes over using “tax payer money” to renovate Frogmore Cottage. Now it’s being slipped into a generally favorable commentary on the WanKs. They’re so thirsty for anything.
At times the BM doesn’t make it clear that the Sussexes were evicted from Frogmore. But I see that is clearly stated here.
Am wondering if a path is being smoothed to offer Frogmore back to H&M as a conciliatory gesture? Now that they are publicizing that Andrew will not be moving there it could be the opening KFC needs to reverse some of his bad press around H&M.
I cannot imagine they’ll offer FC back. It’s really a mystery though. Such a big deal was made that FC couldn’t just sit empty all year. A well-renovated house in Windsor. Something’s going to happen with it. If William’s not secretly using it, then would they offer it up as a rental and make money off it? Either the crown estates is losing money as we speak or Charles is paying the rent to the crown estate, essentially paying for Harry and Meghan not to live there.
They will probably move the Wales’ staff there – remember that Adelaide is so small they can’t accommodate live in staff?
Rent is paid by occupants, since no one lives there, no rent is due. I wouldn’t be surprised if they turn it back into apartments for staff.
So who’s going to pay the money to revert it back? It would cost money to turn it back into staff apartments. That feels like a waste.
They shot themselves in the foot when they evicted the Sussexes because regardless of what they do it makes the royals look bad. Putting it up for rent doesn’t make any sense because it was already being rented by the Sussexes. Letting it sit dormant doesn’t make sense because they complained incessantly about it not being used year round. Letting William or another royal move into it means that the eviction was petty and only done to hurt the Sussexes. Any royal moving into it is now leaving another royal home vacant. The allowing Andrew to stay in Royal Lodge was going to happen anyway. Their only goal was to remove the Sussexes and probably force them to move into a royal home that they would have more awareness of when they are there. They want access to the Sussexes so they can abuse them to make themselves happy and to give the media more material to write about them.
They wouldnt take it. It messes with their independence. Neither of them are having that, risking toxic environments, interactions, opportunity for more trash stories about how they ‘crawled back’ to FC. Nope, they are done. They will get their own place in the UK if they need one.
@Dianna I can see Charles thinking he could offer Frogmore back to Harry but I can’t see Harry accepting a royal home. Harry sees his bio family for the nest of vipers that they are and while he may want a familial relationship with his father I doubt Harry trusts Charles enough to live on royal property (too many nosy staff, listening bugs) and Harry definitely would not ask Meghan to live on royal property.
Love how it’s a friend of the Yorks that Eden cites as pointing out how bad it would have looked for the wales to have yet another house, what with all there other properties. In some ways, if Kate really wanted to have the kids move schools to Windsor, it’s better to have them to do it when the kids are still young? I just don’t think that was necessarily the reason for the move.
Right, first off, Paedrew has a bigger property than working royals, Prince Edward and wife. He does not need that.
Next, Eden KING CHARLES is right there! As former Prince of Wales the man had more real estate than the current Prince of Wales. Transylvania, Birkhall, property in Cornwall, Clarence House, property in Wales, Highgrove, ???. Now as monarch, KC also has way too, too much real estate. A ridiculous 10 estates or more. I despise PW, don’t believe he needs more property per se, but I definitely believe that his father and uncle need (much) less.
Property in Cornwall would belong to PW now since he is the current Duke of Cornwall. For some reason the media likes to ignore that fact. Andrew’s property has more acreage than Bagshot, but Bagshot is 120 rooms to Royal Lodge’s 30.
Is Royal Lodge bigger with 30 rooms? Bagshot Park, where the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh live, has 120 rooms. It has 51 acres.
🤦♀️Instead of “30 rooms” I read “30 bedrooms”… sorry. RL comes with several extra buildings and lots of land that I believe only the Yorks make use of?
I can’t find this anywhere anymore, but I had thought Edward and Sophie rented part of their property?
1) Andrew was a working royal at the time the lease for the Royal Lodge deal happened.
2) The lease on Royal Lodge isn’t tied to Andrew being a working royal or him being convicted of any crime. Just as the Weston family lease on Belvedere isn’t. Or Edward and Sophie’s on Bagshot. Or Princess Alexandra’s lease on Thatched House (her husband bought the sublease).
3) Andrew (or mummy using his future inheritance) paid for the lease and paid for the restoration. Twice. It is his for 70+ more years *as long as he finds the money for general upkeep*.
4) Fergie, Beatrice, and Eugenie will inherit the lease. As long as they and their husbands can keep up the maintenance, they get to live out the 70 years on the lease.
5) The lease cannot be revoked/cancelled unless the lease holder doesn’t do the required upkeep. That’s the carrot Charles in dangling in front of William’s nose. I won’t evict Andrew now, but if you want RL as the home for Wife #2 in a few years? I’ll see what I can do to get him out later.
6) If Charles pushes Andrew on this, Andrew turns to an oligarch friend who pays for the upkeep.
Ye gods and little fishes, it just gets worse and worse! So Prince and princess pathetic spent 4 5 million renovating a flat that they don’t live in!! And it was TAX PAYERS MONEY. Harry and Megan spent 2.5 on renovating a property they LIVED IN and they were pilloried for it!! They moved out, but STILL paid the lease till daddy dearest evicted them! There is no way in hell it’s standing empty let’s see what the next lot of Royal accounts show, (after they have been massaged a La trump 🙄), now let’s ask the question that’s on all our lips, HEY prince pathetic, how many toilets do you have 😂😂
Right @mary pester? Won’t this show up in the accounting somehow? But yes imagine it will be finessed in some way.
my guess is William is living in Frogmore Cottage
after everything william has done, with and without his wife, i totally believe he is nutty enough to move into harry and meghan’s old home with his side piece. probably to stage another photoshoot roleplaying that he and his mistress is harry and meghan like he has done with kate numerous times now. i would bet william watched the documentary, and watched it A LOT. we don’t emphasize enough how odd and inappropriate this behavior truly is. it is gross and disturbing. they are doing a mental health summit, while their whole family needs help the most.
I sort of disagree with Eden: Prince Andrew does NOT need Royal Lodge full stop. Technically it’s not a question of William not getting Royal Lodge, but Paedrew retaining it. Eff him! This guy can definitely downsize.
Want and need are definitely different things, but Andrew holds a legally binding lease on the royal lodge and there isn’t anything Charles can do about it.
LOL, this article is kind of shady. Reminding people of all W&K’s properties, reminding people that public money was spent to renovate KP1A, and just putting out there what we have been saying – why would W&K need Royal Lodge given all their other properties??
No, Andrew does not need Royal Lodge. Neither do W&K. So here I’m laughing that Andrew won the battle because we all know the Waleses absolutely wanted it and probably thought with QEII gone that Charles would make it happen.
Notice the focus on William – HE doesn’t need royal lodge in addition to the other properties. And it doesn’t say that William agrees that his uncle has done him a “favour” in saving himself from his most selfish impulses. I think we can conclude that The Other Brother is still salty!
I also noticed in this part that they explicitly say Will (not Kate and Will) and then don’t mention Adelaide Cottage.
“But writing in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter, Eden says this could be good news for William, who already lives in three homes at once, including Kensington Palace and ten-bedroom Anmer Hall.”
Willy doesn’t get RL and pa won’t agree to him divorcing. The Incredible Sulk isn’t going to like being thwarted twice in quick succession, is he?
Ok, the part I don’t get is how they expected to move their “growing family.” What does that mean – that the kids are growing taller, growing older? Who says that? Usually, you say that when there will be an addition to the family – the family itself is growing.
Kate was trying to compete with Rose. It was after the news broke to the general public. Reporters were going on and on about how glamorous Rose’s lifestyle is and the shocking comparison made Kate not only cheated on but not the one living the high life. She had to leave Norfolk out of humiliation and they don’t and didn’t want to go back to London because of the expectancy of them to work and how much more you can tell that they don’t work. I was taken back to when they had all the pictures of Rose’s grand estate, that she has a contract with a modeling agency and how pretty she is. William was pist also that Harry was living in a mansion and I think that made him wonder why he wasn’t. I think that is where the whole “evict Harry” and give it to Andrew then give me the Royal Lodge. This pist of Camilla because Mr. Tantrum and Mrs Button kept hounding Charles. See how Cam asked Charles to make up with Andrew and give W&K nothing. Not palace, no jewels, no support to the point they are living apart and stories are leaking left and right about their fights. Both overplayed their hand.
“A closet full of discount wigs” made me think of kim zolciak and her giant wigs in the first seasons of the real housewives of Atlanta lol.