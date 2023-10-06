Prince William is actually inviting the Earthshot finalists to appear in person now

We joke around sometimes about Kensington Palace reading this blog, but really, it feels like they do. Last December, we were one of the few outlets calling out Prince William for failing to invite the Earthshot finalists to Boston to appear in person. That man blew through millions of dollars to throw an “awards show” and hang out with celebrities, then failed to invite every single innovator and environmentalist he was supposedly platforming. In case you needed it underlined, Earthshot is The Peg Show and Peg doesn’t want to touch or speak to peasants. Well, it looks like my (??) criticism was heard by some KP lackey, because for this year’s Earthshot Awards, they’re actually inviting the finalists to show up in person, in Singapore. Kate still can’t come though, her wig is an environmental disaster and a fire hazard.
The crowds lining the green carpet at last year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony would have been forgiven for questioning the whereabouts of the real stars of the show – the environmental entrepreneurs each doing their bit to save the planet. However, in order to reduce carbon emissions, finalists were not invited to the star-studded event in Boston and appeared instead via video link from all corners of the world.
The decision raised eyebrows in some quarters, not least as celebrities such as singers Ellie Goulding and Annie Lennox were flown in to join the Prince and Princess of Wales for the awards. David Beckham, who had been working in Qatar as an ambassador for the country during the World Cup, was also there to present one of the five £1 million prizes.
This year, there has been a change in approach and all 15 finalists will fly to Singapore for the third annual ceremony on Nov 7. Organisers say the event will be “significantly bigger” than in previous years, with a whole “Earthshot Week” taking place around the award ceremony. An Earthshot retreat, which brings all finalists together to collaborate, exchange ideas and team up with potential financial backers, will take place in the days leading up to the show. Several other events are due to be announced in the coming weeks.
The inaugural, week-long retreat for finalists took place in Windsor in January, meaning that although they had all missed the December ceremony, they still flew to London a few weeks later. Sources admit that, as the event enters its third year, lessons have been learnt and organisers are being more ambitious as they try to create a bigger impact. While it seemed the “smart and sensible” option to have finalists appear via video link in Boston, given that they were due to meet the following month in the UK, the thinking has now shifted.
The issue of travel is a thorny one for Earthshot organisers, whose very raison d’etre is to promote the protection of the planet. However, those involved insist that lecturing people about their travel habits is not what the event is about.
“The Prince of Wales is never going to be the person who says ‘I think people should stop driving their cars or stop getting on aeroplanes’,” one source said. “What we want to do is show that there are viable projects that are really going to change the future trajectory of the planet, so rather than looking back, looking forward. The momentum, both internally but also externally around Earthshot is huge and Earthshot Week will really be capitalising on that excitement to make sure that we can not only inspire folks that are in Singapore, but inspire people across Southeast Asia.”
With the first event having taken place in London, the second in Boston and the third in Asia, the smart money is on the fourth being held in Africa. At the Windsor retreat, the Prince revealed that he wanted to hold the ceremony on the continent, suggesting that is likely to happen in 2024.
It is hoped the Princess of Wales will return to the fold next year to support her husband after opting to stay at home this time around while Prince George, 10, sits school exams.
The firm focus for organisers is now on scaling up the projects of the 45 finalists that now form the “Earthshot family”. They admit it has already become “quite the juggernaut.”
Oh so now it’s the Earthshot “family” huh, and a week-long event? William really is the most jealous monster out there and he’s so blunderingly obvious – he must still be fuming over Harry’s easy charm during the Invictus Games, among the men and women of the Invictus family, a family of warriors and their loved ones, all supporting each other. William’s little fists of rage were pounding the desk as he ordered his staff to start calling it “the Earthshot family.” He ordered them all to figure out some way to stretch everything out over the course of a week. I mean, this was the unsolicited advice I gave Peg last year – if you’re going to do this stupid Earthshot thing, can you at least actually give a platform to these people and use the awards as a pathway for networking and fueling innovation. He’s taking my advice. Earthshot Week is gonna suck though and my guess is that William causes no fewer than three international incidents in Singapore.
I’m probably going to get flamed but, I do think this is a good thing. Those finalists deserve the opportunity to network and discuss/swap ideas with people who can help them. Earthshot is important and what those young people are trying to do should be supported every inch of the way. My main concern is how long the winners have to wait before they see any of the prize money. While William and his ‘friends’ are patting each other on the back for supporting these worthy projects (and for giving these young people a platform,) the youngsters still have bills needing to be paid.
It’s not awful. It’s just obvious. And because Wills is a husk of a human, he fails to understand that a facsimile is not the same thing. Harry and his people put in WORK. The tone is top down and throughout. A packed schedule of events over a week does not a family make. So like other things Wills and wife do, on its face it’s ok if it wasn’t the paint-by-numbers version of what H+M do. And he chose a cause that is important but doesn’t have the amount of human interest tied to it, and it just doesn’t set royalists’ hearts fluttering.
I agree that it makes sense, even the “stretched out to a week” part—if you’re going to fly finalists in, have them stay longer and network, not just come, dress up for one night and learn you didn’t win.
This event is not about the finalists although the idea is a good one. He’s just not the right person about this project. This event is about willie trying to make it big and global, trying to embigger himself, which feels completely unauthentic, opposite to Harry, where Invictus really is what he created from where he’s from, from the heart and from the compassion he has for his fellow veterans.
“The Prince of Wales is never going to be the person who says ‘I think people should stop driving their cars or stop getting on aeroplanes’,” one source said.”
If you have to say that people must completely ignore the fossil fuel industry so PW can be an environmentalist, then you’re essentially saying he’s not right for the job. Get him a different cause and put someone believable in charge who can give the Earthsh!t winners and their causes the proper attention.
It’s not just a good thing, it’s the one thing that really matters. I’d say it should have been there from the beginning, but in the beginning ES was under Will’s control. Presumably, at this point it’s not; Will didn’t put together the Innovation Summit in NYC, that was done by Bloomberg’s organization. Speaking of which, I don’t understand what the purpose of that was either. The finalists were announced, but that info got lost along the way, did we hear who they were? There was a one hour networking lunch (for who?), then five ten minute sessions where the 15 finalists were announced? Lots of high powered people (Gates, Kennedy, Andres) attending. To do what? I hope the finalists didn’t have to fly there too in addition to Singapore, though on the other hand, having them talking about their projects – at a summit in NYC during Climate Week – should have been a good way to get some wider notice.
I can’t figure out who’s really in charge of anything ES, who’s organizing and okaying (and paying) for all of this. Par for the course it’s a big mess with Will involved, but again, technically it’s not under his control anymore.
You’ve raised some great points. There just isn’t a focus that resonates or pulls you in. With IG it was about the wounded veterans and their stories. Simple. With ES, you have the awards and then what? There are no compelling stories. Nothing about it is memorable.
I agree that earthshot is a great idea in principle. Sadly the copier’s execution has been very lacking. He could have used this as an opportunity to hold the awards in the UK (similar to the Nobel Prize model) and have the finalists, prize winners and the world focus on the UK. Sadly he is using as an opportunity to gallivant around the world (ironic!) , get some photo ops and self promotion with no one remembering anything about the awards or winners afterwards. The truth is he is dreary and dull and has aged badly. His one sided competition with his brother is what’s driving him right now. Everyone can see that despite being propped up by the press, establishment and government, he just hasn’t got the work ethic or it factor to make it a huge success like Invictus.
Yeah, agree @elizabeth Regina, he really could have made it an award that’s every year in the UK, like the nobles prize is always in the same place. I don’t understand why it’s in a different place each time. It’s giving out awards. It has to be to compete with IG. Idk maybe it’s exciting for the finalists to go to different places but like that’s obviously an afterthought since they didn’t go Boston. This is for William and to give the rota somewhere exciting to go.
@Jais
“ I don’t understand why it’s in a different place each time.”
1. William wants to be seen as a global statesman (lol).
2. Invictus Games are held in different countries each year so William is just copying that.
He should have done it to begin with. He is only doing it now because he got called out for it. And why is Earthshot a week long event? There is zero need for that. A week long event like that isn’t good for the environment.
A week long event for winners of the prize? Hmmm.. will they have a science quiz like game for them to participate? Or maybe an escape room for them to compete? Come on why does this have to be a week long? Is it cause Harry’s is a week long ? Or is Peg looking to spend time with his new special someone? Who is going to even bother to watch this all the way in Singapore.
“Come on why does this have to be a week long? Is it cause Harry’s is a week long ?”
Asked and answered! I do think that centering the actual winners and making sure they have networking opportunities is the right move, I’m just doubtful that William has the capacity to lead in that way. He’s incapable of not making everything about himself and trying a wan imitation of Invictus seems exactly right.
LOL, imagine making the Oscars/Emmys a weeklong event!! Even with handing out trophies, these ceremonies are quite a few hours way too long, (and to be fair, walking the red carpet takes most of the time). So what’s this Earthshit folks gonna be doing for an entire week? It was pretty obvious with even the last 2 they’ve done previously that lasted a few hours, those little ceremonies were still quite a few hours way too long, once you factor out the celebrities and them walking the red carpet (which takes the longest time of the entire ceremony). So, what the heck are they gonna be doing for an entire week other than, of course, William hanging out with his new valet and getting pegged till he can hardly walk like it was on the con-o-nation. William and Bloomberg are the biggest wealthy fools that I have ever seen!! So because Invictus Games last a week, Repliwills (yeah, I substituted Kaiser’s RepliKHate for Repliwills, both the biggest copykeens in the entire world) decides that he wants to get the same attention and recognition Harry gets for Invictus? LOL, what a big fool!!!
Has this man ever bothered to count his own or his family’s carbon footprint? Someone should definitely address this subject in his presence during his show week. Just saying. Would love to hear his explanations.
@Grace – they shouldn’t wait until Earthshot they should be doing it now. As much as I support what the finalists are trying to do it really gets my goat that William (who I believe to be an environmental hypocrite) basks in their reflected glory. The man says absolutely nothing about the environmental damage happening in the UK on a daily basis. All we have to do is look at our rivers and coastline. The government have given out licenses for more drilling in the North Sea and William remains silent.
Both William and his wife use helicopters like the rest of us use Ubers. Yet no-one in the MSM calls them out on it. The MSM all allow him to lecture us on what is good for the planet while he idles away in his palaces looking for the next great idea to latch his waning star to.
Now now, william isn’t there to lecture or tell anyone not to fly.
Except that he refused to fly to Australia to support the Lionesses because of “the environment.”
Haha, it’s like someone realized that if you just cut out Kate from the trip, you could use all of that clothing, wig, and makeup budget to just fly the finalists for the actual prize in instead.
Since we’re giving advice to KP, does anyone think that Kate may try to pull a Meghan next year and just go for the last day of the event? Then she won’t have to travel with TOB, he’ll get a little attention on his own, and she’ll create more press than she would otherwise.
Peg will never be Harry and that’s all he wants to be. He wants his respect, his life and his wife. Such a pathetic loser. But it IS hilarious 🤣🤣🤣
Earthshot week?!?! Soooo does this mean that William is going to be absent for the state opening of Parliament?!?! He is going to be in Singapore preening while the King is doing what is arguably his most important duty?!?! So I guess the days of being concerned about overshadowing are over. The term diary clashes has disappeared from the royals rats vocabulary since the Sussexes departed.
the awards is the same day as parliament. how odd
All Harry and Meghan have to do is release a couple of grainy pictures of Lili and Archie playing together and both the king and his heir will be knocked off the front pages for a week! Not that I think for one moment they should do this but, all this ‘overshadowing’ talk is nonsense when the real stars don’t play the game.
O/T – I watched the Beckham documentary and watched in horror as the paparazzi swarmed around Victoria and her children and found I had a deeper understanding as to why H&M don’t let their kids anywhere near the spotlight. Those people have no shame and some of the questions they were asking toddlers was beyond reprehensible.
“However, those involved insist that lecturing people about their travel habits is not what the event is about.”
There are royal watchers out there with their heads so far up the Wales a*s that they criticized Q Letizia for flying to the Women’s World Cup final instead of considering the environment.
HARRY WILL ALWAYS BE THE LEADER AND WILLIAM WILL ALWAYS BE THE FOLLOWER 🙄🙄🙄
This right here. It’s consistent for years now. Harry has always forged his own path, which Willy follows… often while mocking or belittling Harry. He’s the worst kind of older brother.
They forgot to mention that he doesn’t think people should stop flying their helicopters.
“With the first event having taken place in London, the second in Boston and the third in Asia, the smart money is on the fourth being held in Africa.”
Can we not differentiate cities from continents when they happen to be majority nonwhite or…? Just wondering🙄
With that train of thought it would have made more sense to say Europe and North America. Still leaves South America and Australia available also.
I wonder what the reception would be in an African country. I hope they throw condoms at his phallus shaped head for telling them to “stop reproducing”!
What was the line from spare? William let Harry have veterans, so he had to let William “have Africa?” Maybe this is just his way of really claiming Africa for his own over Harry. (and yes, “Africa” just as a continent, that’s always how KP refers to it in the press.)
If the event IS in “Africa” (in quotes because its so ridiculous they couldn’t bother to narrow down the continent), then it will be interesting if Kate goes bc she hasn’t done an official visit to any African country yet. I know William has gone to Kenya several times and I think one of those visits was part of Tusk trust (well he tacked on a Tusk Trust event so the government paid for it or something) but none of those have been “official visits.”
I mean this makes a lot of sense. I think the awards show should remain in the UK though.
William and Kate need to have a restraining order against them. People never like carbon copies. That’s why the press are bored of them and want the real superstars back. I really can’t see the media lasting another year with these two. No wonder they want a reconciliation and Charles to give them a KP apartment. They are publicly begging for this to change and they can finally make some money.
Bingo! They seriously lack authenticity and a great section of the British public is fed up with their photo ops and cosplays. Everyone including the most virulent haters recognise that Harry and Meghan have that star power.
The man who refused to get on a plane to do his job during the World Cup finals, because such a short trip leaves a big carbon footprint, isn’t going to be a man to tell people to stop flying or driving? REALLY?!?!
Do they ever bother to take a look at their past excuses for why the Prince of Wales is being lazy again. Surely there’s a master list they can consult before opening their mouths.
This: “An Earthshot retreat, which brings all finalists together to collaborate, exchange ideas and team up with potential financial backers, will take place in the days leading up to the show. ”
Is absolutely something that was mentioned here. I think it might have been Eurydice or NorthofBoston who mentioned this specific thing, to have an event where the finalists can meet financial backers.
Is it a good thing that there seems to at least be an attempt to make this more about the finalists and less about Kate’s wiglets? Yes. Is it laughable that an award all about the environment is creating this huge carbon footprint? Also yes.
and LOL for days at the bit about William not telling people not to fly. Then why did he skip the World Cup if long haul flights aren’t an issue, hmmmmm????
That’s just an excuse anyway. If he flew commercial, that plane would have been going whether he was on it or not.
I think William and his people read Celebitchy. They took it to heart the suggestions and comments here that winners should be physically present to be recognized and honored in the big event .
They absolutely read celebitchy. I’m wondering what they think about our comments about the gopher wig lol.
iirc William is not entirely in charge. So it sounds like the event is evolving and this is an improvement. I agree with pretty much everything else, the awards should establish themselves in England, more focus on the participants in the week of activities and less on a glitzy award show, William is copying Harry’s model, this work doesn’t come naturally to him, it’s all an ego driven enterprise
I agree with this. Bloomberg is a weirdo and an egotist but he knows how to do environmental work on a grand scale. I suspect he realized how shoddy the event was and got some of his competent team in to help this time around.
And yes Peggy def wants to co-opt all of Harry’s IG swagger but we alllll know how that’s going to go regardless of the briefs like the ones quoted above.
But hurray for maybe some adults takining the reins on earthshit
william allegedly did this whole “nyc” trip to announce the winners for this sham, and no one knows who they are. all the press could talk about was his “royal hunk” crap.
I think earthfield has potential. All it’s lacking is a proper spokesperson. They need a spokesperson who is a global statesman. Someone who works hard to protect the environment. Someone who is well educated. A statesman that can inspire people to be good stewards of this planet.
If only.
Yeah let’s find ways to save the planet and reduce toxic carbon emissions by flying thousands of miles around the world, to hand out prize money that you won’t get for 12 months and can make like scout camp because we will have some “experts 🙄” to talk to you. How bloody pathetic is Billy bully! Of course the next one will be in Africa, because Harry announced in Germany, that Nigeria has joined the invictus FAMILY!!
Honest to god we need to start calling bully, Prince Pathetic!
And they hope” Kate “will be back in the fold for the next one?? Well Kate hopes she will still have a ring on her finger by then!!!
Prince pathetic, invictus is the only family that matters because Harry started, nurtured it and through his own hard work, has taken it to a world wide stage, you on the other hand, let others do the work, let others create the ideas and let others plan the events, let others decide the finalists and let others put together the organisation needed. Harry is involved every step of the way, and the only step you take is onto the stage to steel the spotlight! You really are PRINCE PATHETIC, and a massive con artist.
Harry, check your clothes and luggage, because I swear down that your brother has a GPS tracker on you!
I didn’t see one thing in the media about the Earthshot winners when Wm was here in the States, only some staged photos and his alleged run in Central Park. The winners should be front and center-not just part of a PowerPoint deck at an event. Why isn’t there an aggressive year-round global campaign about each one, to help them raise more funds from other sources? KP is too dim to realize putting the winners front and center will naturally bring Wm along out of goodwill and not yell vanity project.
Insincerity just jumping out. This event only needs to be the equivalent of a 3 day conference, if even that. Might a well research crickets because that’s the only buzz you’ll get from this. Anyway good luck to finalists watching William cringe and make tasteless jokes in their presence while they pretend to like it in order to get their money.