David Beckham called out Victoria on-camera when she called herself ‘working class’

I was in my 30s before I really understood that the British class system is vastly different from the American class system. In America, class is determined by money more than anything else, and you can be born in one class and move to another through work, education, marriage and/or money. In Britain, you’re born and you’ll die in the same class, regardless of what happens in between, regardless of who you marry or what money you make. The idea of “middle class” is vastly different too – in America, “middle class” means families who, like, own a home, live in the suburbs, at least one parent has a college degree and enough income to live somewhat comfortably. In Britain, that same family would easily be called “working class.”
The difference in class systems and how they’re viewed is on display in Netflix’s Beckham docuseries. Within Britain, Victoria and David Beckham are both viewed (and they view themselves) as coming from working-class backgrounds. But David called out Victoria on-camera in what is becoming THE viral clip from the series:
It’s hilarious how David was listening to Victoria’s on-camera interview from outside the room and then she said “very working class” and he was like “NOT ON MY WATCH.” Honestly, though, I understand why she thinks she was working class – it’s because she didn’t come from “family money,” she has no aristocratic links and her family was probably “working class” generations ago. But she’s “posh” working class, in that her parents were successful and her dad drove a Rolls Royce. Still, David calling her out like that is hilarious. She truly wasn’t “working class” in the same way David was.
Well, I would bet anything that even though her family had money, others she knew still found her tacky and low class cause she hadnt had money long enough. Being working class is also a socio-cultural construct, not just income especially for her as 1st gen with that income. I see how she is getting dragged, and I get David’s reasoning and how he went at her on this, but I also feel for how she feels.
Indeed. People can have lots of money in the UK, but can still be scoffed at by a ‘lower-middle’ class person because they are clearly ‘working class’ (meaning: from a working class background) in their eyes.
I’m probably not saying anything people here don’t know, but it’s not only a UK problem by far, either.
It’s not the same degree by far, but there is some judginess in moneyed circles about who was born well bred.
I can see why VB would feel working class AND why DB would be like lol no.
Oh yeah, Posh’s family is working class.
Having a Rolls Royce is a working class person’s idea of what being posh is. Actual posh people drove battered mud-spattered old Range Rovers.
Ah, the need for a discussion of Weberian vs Marxist notions of class vs SES?
The class system here in England, truly drives me mad. I tend to ignore it but some people can get really passionate in it. Take for example my son’s paternal grandmother, her sister married a well off man who had a successful accounting firm, they were able to live in great comfort, children were sent to private schools, they bought their daughter a flat near her university, they bought their son a house when he got married, wrong move though as they later got divorce and they had put it under their son and his wife’s name, when he got married a second time, they bought him another house but left it under their own name. So that was somewhat a picture of her sister’s family’s lifestyle.
Her niece married into a titled family and when I was about to meet her for the first time, my son’s grandmother got me aside and told me that I should know my place and that we and her own family are below them, (whatever that means but I guess she really takes the class system seriously and genuinely believes that she is below them even though she is also comfortably well off and owns a beautiful home in one of the priciest places in the city.
And from 1850 is all for today 😑
I expect nothing less of a place that gives titles and government positions to people based on how far back their money goes, no matter how irresponsibly it was obtained.
I have lived in England and I loved it there, but there are some serious social problems that are VERY deeply rooted and extremely toxic, and for years, everyone has been too polite to talk about them. Classism and xenophobia are way too normalized, and it’s going to take a long time to undo the culture of colonialism amd paternalism that created it. It’s no surprise to me at all, unfortunately, that Meghan didn’t “fit” with a lot of people. She saw too much humanity in people that a lot of Brits frankly don’t want humanized. I found that out working in a refugee community agency in London.
I will never stop talking about Windrush until EVERYONE knows what happened.
There is a bizarre snobbery about calling oneself working class in the UK, or at least there was in the 90s. It was ‘cool’ back then, gave you a bit of street cred.
Kate Winslet and Stella McCartney used to routinely describes themselves as working class in interviews.
Posh was never working class- she was Essex.
Plenty of working class people in Essex.
Stella McCartney?! Her father definitely grew up working class come on, SHE was not. Maybe he instilled those values in her, or tried to. That doesn’t make it so.
Paul and Linda insisted on putting their kids in regular schools, not posh private ones, and they lived on a farm at some point. That probably feeds into Stella’s reasoning that she was working class. Plus neither of her parents had a bachelor’s degree.
She should call out his cheating. He was annoying in that snippet of video I saw.
Yeah it was kind of annoying to me and you could see in her face she was annoyed with it. I’m 42 so I remember the Spice Girls era quiet well and I definitely remember the stories saying that Posh spice wasn’t really as Posh as they tried to make you believe she was and that they played it up for the group since they all had their own persona. Now for Americans she would definitely be considered upper middle class but now that I understand the British class system better I feel like she really was just telling them what she felt was true about her family. To Brit’s she wasn’t actually Posh but she was to us Americans.
I watched the docuseries. They do talk about it.
I also have to admit that after watching it, and the way they talk about each other and what they went through over the last 20ish years, I really like them as a couple. It’s also nobody’s business what they do in their personal lives and what they say or don’t say to the media.
I don’t condone cheating ever, but I also understand that not every relationship has to follow the same mentality as mine. Good on them for what they did to fight for their relationship and what they want.
In the UK they have very defined tiers of class too- it’s what the advertisers use to help their targeting.
No idea when it started but it’s literally ABC levels and it’s more about what you do for the money than how much you make.
For example my father in law was the CEO of a consumer products company but when my husband got his first job at a big 3 consulting firm he was technically higher class than his father even tho his starting salary was like 6000 pounds.
I don’t know what Victoria’s dad did but if he made his money in plumbing or printing he would be a working class (C grade) person according to the system.
It’s very different from how Americans view class so Victoria might be well entitled to her view of herself as working class background.
Looked it up on Wikipedia. Her father was “an electronics engineer who started an electronics wholesale company.” So could have been working class when she was very young, made money by hustling hard, flash by her teen years, but the rich kids she went to school with looked down on her. Don’t know the timeline of dad’s business. She obviously comes by the entrepreneurship naturally.
I see some of this in the US. People will move to a wealthy town they can barely afford for the schools. The kids end up feeling “poor,” even though their family is truly upper middle class. If the parents had chosen a working class town to live in, the kids would see the family as very well off. England has the whole different set of standards, but how a kid is situated in relation to their peers makes a difference psychologically.
Can someone explain why Kate Middleton’s family is always described as “middle class” and not “working class,” by these definitions? Her parents started their own company for PARTY SUPPLIES whereas Victoria’s dad is actually highly educated and works in tech. I know that probably doesn’t matter, but still. I can also see the Middletons refusing to acknowledge that they are even a hint of working class—I know Carole’s background always get cited, but based on this, it just seems completely incongruent that Victoria and the Middletons are at least, not the same class.
The Middletons, including Kate, are and will always been seen as working class by the British upper class -read old money- and aristocracy. Newspapers might call her Middle Class but money doesn’t really define your place in the British Class system.
In the circles Kate now ‘hangs’ around with, she is seen as a vulgar social climber, and i am pretty sure they let her know, also the reason why Rose has the upper hand in those circles.
The Middletons were the beneficiaries of a trust fund, that’s how they were able to send the three children to Marlborough and buy a flat in London. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2565539/The-family-tragedy-helped-Middletons-make-millions.html They’ve had money long enough to be middle class but they’ll never be upper class. Posh’s family’s money is recent enough that I can see how she would consider herself to be from a working class background.
From what I know of the English class system is that they can still sneer at someone who has about 10 very expensive cars, when they are originally from a working class background.
There are a lot of tell-tale signs, like certain words used in speech.
Usually it’s the class right above them that sneers the most at the class right beneath them.
So upper class doesn’t usually care that much about working class having middle class ‘pretentions’, but a lower-middle or middle-middle class person would sneer at a working class person trying to get into ‘their’ class.
As seen above, you don’t just have working class, middle class and upper class, but layers within each. I have even seen mention of ‘upper working class’ and ‘lower upper class’.
I think this illustrates it well:
Class in the UK and Ireland also has a lot to do with education-you can be church-mouse poor but if you have a good education, no one thinks you’re working class.
She is working class. Isn’t that the joke? She’s not posh, she’s Essex posh.
You can most definitely move between classes in the UK, although some people will always try pretending they are somehow better than others because of their family background.
If you are working class, make money and use it to send your children to better schools/university and they in turn can get a better paying job, their status changes to middle class.
I think what Victoria meant was that her father was working class and worked hard to provide for his family.
Even though Beckham is mega rich he’s still considered working class in the UK. It’s crazy.
Her dad drove a rolls royce and that’s considered working class? Is the barometer for “working class” just whether you have to work for your money? Where do lawyers, doctors etc fit in?
I will say the US is funny bc everyone I know defines themselves as “middle class.” Sometimes people will admit they’re “upper middle class” but that’s very begrudgingly. I told my parents once they were upper class and my mom was APPALLED at the idea.
I think people who made their own money, regardless of how well they are doing, will balk at being called “upper class.” Because that connotes having inherited money rather than working for it. It also hints of snobbery.
My husband’s family is in financial planning (not him, but his brother is and his father was before he passed). So I guess our tendency is to think of it in terms of financial, not class, tiers. His family had nothing when they immigrated here and struggled for years. But his father was well educated, which I think made them feel like they were middle class despite the fact that their 14-year-old was having to work at KFC to help support all of them.
People can drive a flash car, live in a fancy town, and not have furniture in their living room. If all the money is being spent to impress, there can be extreme markers of wealth while living a fairly deprived life.
Concern Fae: you are so right – I look at real estate properties for fun and when they’re inhabited and not staged it’s weird how many people in the US have the façade of wealth and luxury while their interiors tell a very different story. I’d rather have my furniture be nice and have heat and plenty of food than live with just a showy exterior.
I don’t know much about the class system in the UK but I know way too much about d!ickheads who enjoy putting their partners in their place.
At least let her finish what she was trying to say.
This right here, added to that he constantly sneers at the food she does/doesn’t eat despite the fact that she clearly struggles with disordered eating. Imagine you struggle like that and your husband thinks it a great idea to talk about your diet in the global media, unleashing endless speculation and commentary on her. I wouldn’t touch him with someone else’s barge pole.
I just have to point out that class is often distinguished through culture/attitude, because it’s socioeconomic (not just economic). A working class attitude towards money is to spend it all once received (as David did), while a middle class attitude is to plan financially. No judgment, these are just attitudes grounded in different life experiences and therefore outlooks.
A working class attitude towards education is that its expendable or only useful in terms of the job it secures, while a middle class attitude towards education is that it is intrinsically valuable.
Working class tend to have jobs; middle class tend to have careers.
Working class tend to have class insecurity; middle class tend to not (a classic middle class attitude is the confidence to believe you belong everywhere whereas a working class attitude tends to be more insecure).
Someone can have a middle class income, often by way of business success, but retain a working class attitude. And someone can have a working class (or poor) income, but a middle class attitude if that’s what they were raised around.
With Victoria, then, I think it’s possible for her to see herself as working class even if her father drove a Rolls Royce (but of course, it’s still worth pointing out that working class people generally don’t drive Rolls Royces!). She really grew up at least at a middle class income level with a working class outlook, I’d imagine, whereas David was working class through and through.
Of course, that snotty class system over there probably thinks that because the middle class actually works (so uncouth!), they’re really the working class.
I loved their dynamic here. You can just see their love in the way he teases her about this, that this has been a long-standing debate between them over whether her upbringing counts as “working class.” Whatever went on behind the scenes with him having affairs or the gossip about the state of their marriage, I think he truly loves his wife and they aren’t splitting up anytime soon.
I started watching the first episode last night (because this clip cracked me up) and when they were describing the lengths he would go to see her (he would drive 4 hours just to have 20 minutes with her) it was sweet. I think you’re right about his love for her.
The other thing I got from the episode is that David is an inveterate door popper. They show him leaning out of doors to listen (and join) in on several conversations, even when he was younger. David is a nosey gossip at heart.
I think the US allows for more class mobility because we focus more on racism than class distinctions within one race. But that being said, even though class mobility is allowed, socially, it is extremely rare, especially with student loans so often cutting off the potential mobility college offers.
What I got from Davids special was how fame hungry he is. He LOVES Victoria’s world and thrives in it. I remember people blaming her for changing him and but HE wanted the fame.