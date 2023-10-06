Diane Kruger wore custom, bridal-white Givenchy to the NYC Ballet gala

Here are some photos from last night’s gala event for the New York City Ballet’s 75th Anniversary. Sarah Jessica Parker, a longtime supporter and patron of the NYC Ballet, was there with her husband Matthew Broderick. Interestingly enough, Diane Kruger also decided to come out for this event. Diane has attended NYC Ballet events in the past, but she’s not known as some kind of long-time supporter of the company. I find it fascinating that Diane made a point of stepping out with her partner/fiance (and father of her child) Norman Reedus this week, the week that Jodie Turner Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson. I think she did it on purpose, that she was looking for a chance to send a signal that she and Norman are still together. Considering she’s given interviews for years now, taking swipes at Joshua, you can’t blame me for feeling like this was pointed. Diane wore a “bridal white” bespoke Givenchy to the gala. The sleeves are so bad, it looks like her arm is in a sling.

Here’s SJP and Matthew Broderick. Sarah Jessica always does tulle-intensive ballerina looks for NYC Ballet events. We don’t talk about that enough, that SJP is a theme-dresser. This dress is Carolina Herrera and she added a giant hair bow. I get what she was doing but this feels like mutton dressed as lamb. I know exactly how judgmental that sounds but I still say this look is way too “young.”

Molly Ringwald in Zac Posen! She looks great!

And finally, Justin Theroux in heels!