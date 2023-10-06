Diane Kruger wore custom, bridal-white Givenchy to the NYC Ballet gala

Here are some photos from last night’s gala event for the New York City Ballet’s 75th Anniversary. Sarah Jessica Parker, a longtime supporter and patron of the NYC Ballet, was there with her husband Matthew Broderick. Interestingly enough, Diane Kruger also decided to come out for this event. Diane has attended NYC Ballet events in the past, but she’s not known as some kind of long-time supporter of the company. I find it fascinating that Diane made a point of stepping out with her partner/fiance (and father of her child) Norman Reedus this week, the week that Jodie Turner Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson. I think she did it on purpose, that she was looking for a chance to send a signal that she and Norman are still together. Considering she’s given interviews for years now, taking swipes at Joshua, you can’t blame me for feeling like this was pointed. Diane wore a “bridal white” bespoke Givenchy to the gala. The sleeves are so bad, it looks like her arm is in a sling.
Here’s SJP and Matthew Broderick. Sarah Jessica always does tulle-intensive ballerina looks for NYC Ballet events. We don’t talk about that enough, that SJP is a theme-dresser. This dress is Carolina Herrera and she added a giant hair bow. I get what she was doing but this feels like mutton dressed as lamb. I know exactly how judgmental that sounds but I still say this look is way too “young.”
Molly Ringwald in Zac Posen! She looks great!
And finally, Justin Theroux in heels!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
NEW YORK, NY- OCTOBER 5: Sarah Jessica Parker at the New York City BalletĂ•s 2023 Fall Fashion Gala honoring George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center on October 5, 2023 in New York City. Copyright: xRWx,Image: 811382770, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/RW / Avalon
-
-
NEW YORK, NY- OCTOBER 5: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the New York City BalletŐs 2023 Fall Fashion Gala honoring George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center on October 5, 2023 in New York City. Copyright: xRWx,Image: 811382958, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/RW / Avalon
-
-
NEW YORK, NY- OCTOBER 5: Molly Ringwald at the New York City BalletĂ•s 2023 Fall Fashion Gala honoring George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center on October 5, 2023 in New York City. Copyright: xRWx,Image: 811383164, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/RW / Avalon
-
-
NEW YORK, NY- OCTOBER 5: Justin Theroux at the New York City BalletĂ•s 2023 Fall Fashion Gala honoring George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center on October 5, 2023 in New York City. Copyright: xRWx,Image: 811385961, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/RW / Avalon
-
-
NEW YORK, NY- OCTOBER 5: Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger at the New York City BalletŐs 2023 Fall Fashion Gala honoring George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center on October 5, 2023 in New York City. Copyright: xRWx,Image: 811386074, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/RW / Avalon
-
-
NEW YORK, NY- OCTOBER 5: Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger at the New York City BalletŐs 2023 Fall Fashion Gala honoring George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center on October 5, 2023 in New York City. Copyright: xRWx,Image: 811386087, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/RW / Avalon
-
-
New York City Ballet’s 75th Anniversary Fall Fashion Gala at the David H. Koch Theatre
Featuring: Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 05 Oct 2023
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com
-
-
New York City Ballet Gala at The Lincoln Centre.
Featuring: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus
Where: New York, United States
When: 05 Oct 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Molly RIngwald really looks amazing. Not sure what else to say. Diane seems happy. They’ve been broken up for years.
Why are SJP’s heels different colors?
Good question!
She looks..umm..crazy.
Frankly she is second to Kate for the amount I am CREEPED OUT by how much she seemingly lives as Carrie. Hate that I know this but one of her iconic pairs of shoes in the show were a mismatched colour pair of Manolos.
it’s an hommage to Carrie Bradshaw’s mismatched heels from an episode “escape from NY” in season 3 of “Sex and the city”. Because that’s SJP’s whole identity.
At first I thought she had lost one ahah.
How does Molly Ringwald manage to make such an unforgiving fabric look so sleek. Just beautiful. SJP should have lost the bow, IMO.
Justin Theroux in a suit, all day, any day. I actually love Diane’s dress. SJP consistently wears clothes that don’t suit her.
I LOVE Diane’s dress – even the sling sleeves lol. SJP looks twee as hell in that dress. It’s pretty but I’m kind of over this style of dressing on her.
Ha! SNAP Ameerah! We wrote the same thing at the same time.
I loveee the drama. Like old school Dynasty drag. So much cooler than SJPs twee nonsense. I can’t deal with Norman’s hair but his suit is gorgeous.
Jesus Diane looks TERRIBLE. I don’t know if this outing has anything to do with JJ and Jodi but if it was, that’s petty AF. I don’t even mind SJP’s outfit. Is it young? Sure, but SJP DOES ten to wear quirky, fun outfits that we might associate with younger, less risk-averse people so this suits her style just fine.
Sjp nees to go back to curls. A bit of softness around her face, and wayyyy less bow, would have made this look much softer and more understated.
I actually love Diane’s dress except for the fact that the sleeves are too long. The rest of the dress is very precise; the sleeves look sloppy.
I appreciate SJP as a fashion icon but I hate this look. It looks like something Ariana Grande would wear, and I mean that in a bad too. It’s way too girlish.
Molly looks great. That color is brilliant on here! More redheads should wear pale green.
Satiny shiny fabrics have never pretended to hide a wee tummy bulge.
In the top photo, I actually find Diane’s dress interesting and thought you were being harsh. In the second photo, it is absolutely giving sling.
Molly looks luminus and is just glowing. Diane has had a lot of misses in her red carpet looks of late. But she’s such a beauty. I really like Norman’s suit, if only he had just had it tailored to fit properly. I do like her dress but Sarah should leave that hair bow to Ariana Thumbelina Grande.
@Girl_Ninja I’m so glad you said it bc I came here to say that SJP looks like she’s cosplaying Ariana.
I actually like Diane’s dress, it’s not my personal style but on her it looks incredible. Molly looks beautiful.
Nobody looks good in shiny satin/silk. That horrible dress makes Diane look like a linebacker. SJP would look better without the bow and girlish hairdo, maybe a low sleek bun or knot. Her shoes are cute but I wish she’d wear something less predictable. It’s always pointy toe spike heels or strappy sandals. The dress would have been cute with dressy boots.
Shiny satin does no woman any favors. I love seeing Molly Ringwald out and about and looking well, though.
Diane seems to always being trying for fashion as art – I think she does it better than SJP who leans that same direction but more costume-y.
Diane could have stayed home in that awful dress, but yeah she seems petty and awful. Are they still in America? I was hoping they’d stay in France. Hopefully Joshua and Jodi co-parent well. That’s the important thing. I really like SJP’s dress. Lose the bow. Are those cutouts? Lose those and I would have loved it. Molly Ringwald’s dress not so much. A friend of mine loves Norman Reedus. If I didn’t know who he was I’d see him and mentally applaud his being upright. Matthew and Justin look much healthier. I believe Justin’s younger, but Matthew isn’t.
I first thought SJP hair bow looked like Mickey Mouse ears and was like ewww. But then seeing it from the side and the long ribbons. I was like ooooooh now I get it. And thought it looked elevated and creative.
I think Molly looks great, I am Gen X and I wanted to be Molly so much as a teenager. I would dye my hair red, and try to dress like her in the John Hughes movies. Try to find the same lipstick she wore in the Breakfast Club. She was the ‘it’ girl of our youth.
I don’t love Diana’s dress looks like a wedding dress to me. Maybe she is trying to send a subliminal message to Norman to actually get down the aisle.
Considering she’s given interviews for years now, taking swipes at Joshua, you can’t blame me for feeling like this was pointed. Diane wore a “bridal white” bespoke Givenchy to the gala..
—And Joshua has never publicly spoke out against her or said anything about how the relationship ended. Diane is a beautiful woman but that dress is not a good look or fit for her. Too much fabric around the arms and Norman looks like he forgot to wake-up and bathe. He’s sleepy and she’s smiley. Also, I always get the sense that Diane is far more into him than he with her. I like Norman though. He’s been fighting zombies for over 10 years now. And when he’s clean cut, he’s gorgeous.
Diane K. is exhaustingly self centered and negative in every interview I’ve seen her give. I’m not surprised she would sh*t on her ex-boyfriend publicly, and he having been so supportive of her her on his social media after the split. Having said that, I think her coming out to an event the week Josh Jackson’s impending divorce was announced was a coincidence. She and Reedus would have been planning on attending this for a couple months ahead of time; she would have needed dress fittings, etc. These types of appearances are not planned on short notice.
It looks like Diane put her dress on backwards and got stuck in it. Molly Ringwald looks amazing!
Molly looks great. SJP’s bow & straight hair are the opposite of great.
I don’t love the harsh pulled back hair on SJP. but for me it’s the visible crease in the long ribbon that’s bad. Brings the look down to amateur hour.
Was never a huge fan of SATC, and after Kim Cattrall went public with the literal YEARS of bullying that SJP inflicted on her, (even long after SATC concluded), that settled it for me!
SJP is a jealous, malicious, vindictive HATER. I pity anyone who has to, for whatever reason, play nice with her.
Oh, and look! She’s wearing two different colored shoes! SO “fashion”! 🙄
Regarding Diane Kruger, the sleeves of her gown are awful. And her hair is really severe. From the neck up she reminds me of Tank Girl. IF she is flaunting her current intact relationship, then I’m not sure why she feels the need. Didn’t she cheat on JJ WITH Norman Reedus?
Ah, Norman Reedus. You were such a hottie in the Boondock Saints! I remember when my bff got the DVD! We literally watched it over and over and over and over…………..what HAPPENED to you?? Hard living?? You look AWFUL. Get some sleep. SOMETHING.
Also Norman’s suit is AWFUL. Velvet?? Yikes! I know it’s probably a black tie event, but his black tie looks terrible…
Gosh, Diane is so freaking desperate. Bridal white, really? What a miserable woman, obsessed with taking swipes at Joshua and Jodie since day one.
Question: a friend told me she’s a high-key racist. Is that true???
That bow on SJP is yikes! The dress isn’t bad but I think she needed to accessorize it differently, something more sophisticated than that bow. As for the rest, I don’t like the white dress at all, the beaded inset in the front looks cheap. Molly looks nice, I prefer a drapey satin over a stiff satin any day.
Diane’s dress looked like someone just ripped out the front of the bodice and that piece over the left arm just looks extraneous, unless there is something about the design I can’t see. JSP’s dress is pretty, but that huge bow makes her look like she has Mickey Mouse ears on and I think she should have done something with her hair. If you’re going to wear a ballerina dress, perhaps go all the way and do ballerina hair.