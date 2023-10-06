Hair experts recommend using conditioner every time you shampoo

I come into this story with a heavy bias: I skip conditioner a lot. I have coarse, thick, slightly wavy, oily hair. Conditioner makes my hair feel weighed down and takes the wave out of it. Yes, I am a hairstylist’s worst nightmare, I know. But it’s nice to have one thing in life that’s truly low maintenance. Unfortunately for me, the experts are saying that conditioner is necessary. Allure talked to a hairstylist, two cosmetic chemists, and a dermatologist about all things conditioner. They said that conditioner is important to use after every shampoo to prevent breakage and add shine–but that you don’t need to buy one for your specific hair type. And the “right way” to apply it involves long fluid motions and leaving it on for at least two minutes.
Why you should use conditioner every time you shampoo: Conditioners smooth and detangle the hair, which, therefore, helps reduce breakage and split ends — and that’s precisely why New York City-based hairstylist Chuck Bass recommends conditioning every time you shampoo in order to add moisture back, as well as to soften and detangle. He’s not the only one who recommends this hair-care approach. “Any time you shampoo your hair you should condition it,” urges [Perry] Romanowski. “It really makes the hair easier to comb and style.” There you have it.
The “right” way to apply conditioner: Believe it or not, there is a right and wrong way to condition your hair. The right way, according to Los Angeles-based hairstylist Nathaniel Hawkins, is to apply the product in long, fluid motions, and to ensure you squeeze some of the water out of your strands after shampooing so that it doesn’t diminish the effects of the conditioner.
“Excess water dilutes your conditioner and prevents hair from soaking up moisturizing the ingredients,” he explains.
As far as how long you should leave it in for, Hawkins says two minutes should suffice, as this is approximately how much time it takes for the conditioner to adhere to the hair.
There isn’t that much of a difference between conditioners: According to Romanowski, there actually isn’t a huge incentive to use conditioners based on your hair type. “In truth, there is not much measurable difference between products marketed for normal, damaged, color-treated, or curly hair,” he says. “Most modifications to the formula are done for theoretical reasons, but you probably wouldn’t be able to tell as a consumer that they are different.”
I’m not sure I believe that all conditioners are that similar, but I’m as susceptible to marketing as the next person. For the most part I’ve used drugstore shampoos and conditioners, but whenever I try out a fancy brand, it’s always the shampoo that seems to work better than the conditioner. Hair is so individual that I always chafe against the idea that “everyone” should use a certain product in a certain way. For people with very fine or textured hair, skipping conditioner would probably be a disaster. For me, it’s the only way to fully activate my natural wave (besides swimming in the ocean). Then again, I am kind to my hair in other ways: I basically never heat style it because the wiring in my apartment is so old that the hairdryer shorts out the entire floor of my building. I learned that the hard way. Bottom line, I’m overruling the experts with absolutely zero authority here and saying: skip conditioner every now and then if you have coarse, thick hair like mine. You may be surprised to discover that your ‘pin straight’ hair actually has a natural S-shaped wave to it.
You can also just use apple cider vinegar. The smell doesn’t linger in your hair, and it softens your hair without weighing it down.
Yes, this is what I do. It sounds counterintuitive, but it really does soften hair and help the curl especially if you live where you have hard water. Important: dilute the vinegar and rinse with cool water. If necessary, apply conditioner to the ends and rinse well, or use a mini amount of hair oil. I’m allergic to most shampoos and the hypoallergenic versions are harsh to your hair. The vinegar trick has really helped.
I might start trying this. We have really hard water in my house and I can feel the buildup on my hair sometimes.
My hairstylist recommended this, I do it before conditioner, mixed with water. She recommended it because if your shampoo is too basic it will lift the follicle of your hair which can lead to damage. And rinsing it in an acid after will strengthen it.
My hair loves oil and hates conditioner, so if I need to detangle or if it looks dull after all the swimming I’ll use a bit of argan oil from time to time. Regular conditioners weigh down my (old, fine, gray, wavy) hair so I don’t like using them…
Before I went gray, I had superfine, straight straight black hair. I never used conditioner, I never used a blow-dryer, I didn’t use any product, and I washed it every 2-3 days. My hair was so soft and shiny I had issues with strangers wanting to touch it. I wore it is some variation of a bob, a line type of cut. Conditioner was the worst! Now I’m gray there’s a coarseness to my hair I never had before so I am experimenting with conditioners.
I’ve always looked at shampoos as basically interchangeable but have never found a conditioner that I like as much as tea tree moisturizing. My hair is thick but fine and it gets soooooooooo tangled, I would not be able to brush it without conditioner and leave in conditioner. I use oil too! I feel like it’s important to know that you shouldn’t put conditioner on all your hair–which I guess this article says to do? They don’t say not to put it on the hair closest to your head–I just put it on my length to my ends, and a tiny bit on the hair that frames my face
Carina, I have heard that you can shampoo, condition, and then re-shampoo (I guess lightly?) to get some of the benefit of conditioner without the drawbacks
I’ll buy a less expensive shampoo, but I won’t scrimp on the conditioner. And I always rinse it with cooler water, not sure why, but this comes at the recommendation of my stylist….I’ll do anything to keep that $$$ color last as long as I can though!
I have a lot of thick, oily hair and the absolute best advice I ever got (from this very experienced Greek hairdresser) was to buy a wide-tooth comb and comb conditioner through my hair, then leave it in for 1-2 minutes. I don’t need a haircut more than once a year and I get a ton of compliments when I do, saying I have very healthy hair with shockingly little breakage. I also abuse the CRAP out of it – colouring, blow-drying, straightener. But that conditioner is insanely important
yes combing it in before rinsing out has been a game changer!!
I always comb it through with a wide tooth comb! Makes a big difference.
Yess! I do this also, partly because wet with conditioner is the only time I can comb my hair. It is magic.
I lost my hair twice to chemo, and it’s come back a totally different texture and color and has made me look for WHOLE new products and routines in my 50s! I am very lucky that it came back very thick with minimal grays (although the first time it grew back it was seriously grey). After not having to use anything for 2 years of bald, I am splurging on Oribe products which smell divine and seem to work very well. Again, after years of bald and using scent free products I’ve likely gone overboard, but I am just trying to show the hair some love before it’s gone again! Just reminder ladies – hair today, gone tomorrow!
Weird comment that has nothing to do with the topic of the article…but Chuck Bass? Make me think of Gossip Girl right away and I can’t stop giggling thinking of the character as a hairdresser…
This guy’s advice feels counterintuitive. But I wonder if he’s talking more about conditioner’s role in preventing breakage, than its role in controlling and styling?
My sister has very fine curly hair that she straightens w keratin and Brazilian treatments. She washes, conditions and heat styles it every day. I have a lot of thick hair with natural wave, that tends toward frizz. I try to limit washing to 2x a week with conditioner just on the ends. I wouldn’t be able to comb it otherwise. I can’t imagine doing what she does and vice versa.
I don’t mind having “oily” hair every now and then. It’s moisturizer that the body produces on my scalp that seeps into hair. My hair curls naturally a little oily, unlike after washing it, it becomes limp, straight.
I have fine hair, short now, after a cut. Fine, but with a lot of body. I thought because I have fine hair I could get away with not using conditioner. NOPE. Just as the Romanowski, I needed the conditioner to soften and detangle my hair. Without it, my hair looks like a bird’s next. I also won’t skimp on conditioner. I may every now and then shampoo, but not conditioner. I want the best for my hair and skin, so I’ll do salon or top line. And everything must be cruelty-free (on leaping bunny list, NOT necessarily PETA), vegan preferably.
I get so frustrated bc I feel like the rules keep changing. Shampoo every day, no once a week, use conditioner only and no shampoo, use a hair mask, no hair masks, deep condition once a week, never condition, etc.
Someone just tell me how to have pretty hair LOL.
Choose your parents well.
I’ve gone gray and I’ve yet to find a conditioner that works well on coarse gray hair that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.
Wait, what?! People skip conditioner?! No ma’am. That’s like skipping moisturizer after showering (yikes!) I have thick coily natural hair – I have never IN MY LIFE skipped conditioner. Even when I was straightening my hair. I shampoo and condition once a week.
Same!! How is there anyone who can do this? 🤯
Me. Super thin, super fine, super short. It’s quite easy, actually.
Phew! Came to say this. With my curls, I don’t even have the option to shampoo without conditioner. I’d never get a comb though my hair and end up with a tangled frizzy mess. I condition without shampooing a couple times a week, but I would never shampoo without conditioning.
Same, sometimes I just condition if my hair is already clean but skip the conditioner..god that would be a mess
Lol same, I just read this and the comments and was like wait…. Skipping conditioner is a thing!?! I literally cannot fathom this! If I don’t use conditioner I end up with a birds nest on my head!
Same, I am so confused lmaoooo.
It works for those of us who have extremely fine hair. As with a lot of fine-haired people, shampooing daily is a must to avoid greasy roots but a moisturizing shampoo is sufficient not to weigh it down and make the ends limp and gummy.
That said, I always rub some leave-in conditioner on the ends (and moisturize after every shower 😉).
My hair is fine as well. I just have a lot of it and it’s coily/curly. The issue could simply be the AMOUNT of hair you have. You can have thick hair and have fine strands. And leave-in conditioner IS conditioner lol. So you are in fact conditioning your hair.
My fine, short hair only started to look good AFTER I stopped using conditioner every time I shampoo. Now I use it maybe once or twice a month if it starts to feel dry. And I cut way back on the amount of both shampoo and conditioner I use each time. If you have a quality product, you don’t need a lot of it. Which is good, because my shampoo costs a shocking amount of money, but it is literally the only one that ever made my hair look healthy, yet still hold a style without too much product.
I’ve had fine wavy somewhat frizzy hair my whole life and as I’ve gone grey with a plethora of med. conditions it’s only gotten thinner, sparser and more frizzy as time has gone on. I’ve also gone from soft water to living in an area where the water is insanely hard. It was hard enough before moving to find a conditioner that addressed all concerns and I thought I’d found the perfect one last year. Now my hair is becoming greasy! I feel I can’t win and shouldn’t bother with the conditioner and now I read this … makes me want to 😂
I didn’t know this was a thing. I have coarse, nappy hair. Conditioner is a must. Huh. Learn something new everyday.
No such thing as nappy hair.
I’m not sure how I’d get the tangles out if I skipped it! Once hair gets long enough, conditioner and/or leave-in conditioner becomes non-negotiable.
I have straight, fine, oily hair but there is no way I could ever skip conditioner, I’d never get a comb through it after washing. And way too much static once dried. I don’t let the conditioner sit on my hair for a length of time, I put it on, work it through, rinse it out. That’s usually enough to make it manageable without making it oily looking.