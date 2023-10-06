Prince Harry & Meghan will be in NYC next Tuesday for World Mental Health Day

Yay, this is exciting news! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in New York next week for World Mental Health Day. Some Sussex fans were worried that there would be a Sussex drought post-Invictus Games, but there was some indication that they were ready to be more visible this fall, and it’s really happening. They’re doing their Archewell Foundation’s first in-person event in NYC and they’re scheduled to appear alongside the United States Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their return to New York City to mark World Mental Health Day, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. ​​The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 for their Archewell Foundation’s first-ever in-person event, which will provide a platform for parents navigating mental health challenges in the digital age. The Archewell Foundation will host ‘The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age’ to give voice to families who are passionate about building a safer online world for children and teens, PEOPLE exclusively reveals. The conversation will explore how we as a community, both globally and locally, are creating positive change and supporting one another in developing solutions to empower families and uplift our collective mental well-being. The summit will feature parents who have experienced tragic loss connected to their child’s social media use. Meghan and Harry have been working with the parents involved in next week’s event behind the scenes, PEOPLE has learned. “The families have been engaged with The Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving towards solutions,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tells PEOPLE. “Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families.” Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, will participate in the summit alongside Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to discuss the importance of this work and explore potential solutions, in a conversation moderated by Carson Daly, Board Member of Project Healthy Minds. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 10 as part of Project Healthy Minds’ second annual World Mental Health Day Festival, the first and largest of its kind in the country. Project Healthy Minds is a Millennial and Gen Z-driven non-profit focused on tackling the growing mental health crisis, and a longtime partner of Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation.

This will be Meghan and Harry’s first trip to New York since the paparazzi chase incident in May, an incident for which there are still a lot of questions. The British media has tried to lie about the chase and smear the Sussexes and call them melodramatic, but some sh-t really went down and we know Harry issued some legal threats about some of the photos, photos which were only briefly published before they were taken down. We also know (from their own security personnel, who briefed CNN and other outlets) that the Sussexes were staying at a private residence, and that was one of the big goals for the “paparazzi,” to locate the Sussexes’ NYC residence. I’m just bringing this up because I hope there are different plans afoot for this visit, and I hope Harry and Meghan will be able to move around the city safely.

