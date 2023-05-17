The Sussexes were chased for two hours by a ‘ring’ of paparazzi vehicles

Holy crap. After Doria Ragland and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the Ms. Foundation gala in New York, their car was apparently chased by aggressive “paparazzi” for two hours. The Sussexes released a statement and I suspect they know more than they’re saying, because when I hear “six blacked-out vehicles” and “relentless pursuit,” I’m not thinking of a ring of paparazzi, I’m thinking of a team of operatives attached to a government. Here’s their statement, from Omid Scobie:
This sends a chill down my spine, and I’m sure it was especially triggering for Harry, given what happened to his mother in Paris. The fact is, Harry and Meghan had already given the paparazzi what they wanted at the Ms. Foundation event earlier: they posed on the red carpet, they didn’t hide when they were entering or exiting the venue, and dozens of photographers and photo agencies had already gotten the good photos. What this paparazzi “ring” was looking for was a way to put the Sussexes in danger, to make them afraid, and to get photos of them looking distressed. Poor Harry, Meghan and Doria.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.

Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
New York, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
New York, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
WOW. What do the NYC PD say about this? Glad everyone is safe.
On CNN they said the NYPD helped them because it was a dangerous situation. They had to go to a police station where they sorted out plans on how to get home safely.
This is absolutely insane. Given that they were in Manhattan, I would’ve thought they were staying a few blocks from the event at a hotel accustomed to providing security. Maybe they have a house somewhere with the kids and a nanny that required a drive.
I’m so glad they’re okay. We know too well that this can’t be taken lightly.
This is fuccccc*in terrifying.
No, no, no, and NOOO! Are these sorry excuses of gutter humans really trying to “Diana” the Sussexes and turn their children into orphans? Were they really paps or some institution’s hit men?
We are an army behind Meghan and Henry, and I can tell you there’s no way history will repeat itself. Duplication is not an option here, because this time around, an awaken angry French-style type of mob might resort to more than egg-tossing.
I can’t believe these people barging in with their old tricks thinking their stale intelligence methods will go unnoticed. Wanting the Sussexes exiled from Britain is one thing, wanting them dead wherever they’re thriving will meet crowd punishment.
So Terrifying!! What if something happened to Harry, Meghan and Doria…what would happen to Archie and Lilibet….so terrifying…so dark…
Princess Diana protected them last night. It was probably mostly British paps w/ a few American paps helping. The British Tabloids upper echelon that Harry and others are suing need to be investigated. This was not just a flying by the seat of your pants pursuit – it may have been a criminal one. I personally think someone in the BRF may have given their blessing on it.
William.
The MI-6 have operatives around the world, ready to destabilize individuals, or even more. They only act on command.
Just wondering whether there’s a connection between the next king’s not so subtle self-serving, self-advertising video and this act of terror.
I am not pointing fingers. Just saying that meticulous observers can see Bullyiam in on a egocentric power run these days, acts as if the coronation wasn’t Charles’ but the grand rehearsal to his own, as if he couldn’t wait for people to disappear for him to take over.
Seriously. This was the very first thing that I thought too — someone’s so “incandescent” that they are flexing their power overseas, trying to scare H&M into being silent and not outshining anyone. As if to say, “The East Coast at least is ours.”
Yeah, no. If they think Harry is going to sit back and take that…lol. He’s going to spill the big secrets if they keep this up — the ones about Andrew and Rose.
A British-accented paparazzo has bellowed something nasty about how Meghan is “ruining” the royal family. Last night, the same guy screamed out, “Meghan, how do you feel about being part of two broken families?!” – From the other story published here today.
Kind of takes on a new meaning in light of this car chase now, doesn’t it. That guy was threatening them, one broken family being her, Harry, and the kids. Someone needs to do a really deep dive on this, the BRF and the media in the UK are rotten to the core and complicit in this attempt to harm H&M.
You can hear a pap with a British accent shouting at the end of the TMZ video.
I’m guessing it was Harry Rutter—the same nutter paparazzo who was shouting at Meghan. He works for the Fail and Daily Express.
He’s denied it’s him. Harry Rutter posted a photo of the paparazzo standing behind him.
Right. Maybe the guy Rutter circled in his Tweet–the one who was doing the shouting.
According to The Guardian newspaper, “A spokesperson for the NYPD said: ‘We have no information.’”
Something odd is going on.
The NYPD Counter terrorism unit gave a very clear report to NYC Ch. 2 based on the information provided by the officers involved. This is off the chain, given that both their police detail their driver had been trained in driving & targets, and yet they were unable to lose them. https://youtu.be/mtw-FxFipdM
NYPD has verified all the details, including the length of time they were driving around trying to shake the paps and the fact that they went to the 19th Precinct to get help. That’s when they got into the cab. I just unwittingly stumbled upon the video of this on Twitter. The paps continuing to shoot at the taxi – the clicking sounds and the flashing lights. I thought of Harry and his writing in Spare about being so triggered by these things. I cannot imagine what was going through his mind.
I was once on a plane that had really awful turbulence, for maybe 45 seconds. I cannot imagine being chased for TWO HOURS, much less Harry, who has very clearly spoken about his trauma from the pap chases and his mother’s death. This is cruelty, on a level that has got to stop.
I really hope the FBI is on this.
Jesus Christ. This is PURE EVIL! I hope the police identify and arrest everyone of them!! Expose them ALL!!!!
Seriously. What more did they want? To know with whom the Sussexes were staying? MYOB!!!
I’m infuriated for them and I hope this results in stricter laws and limitations on paparazzo behavior. 100% intrusive and nothing at all to dp with journalism.
@Snuffles: And 2 hours must have felt interminable. I can picture Harry holding Meghan, telling her not to be afraid, Meghan calling the nanny mid-way, asking to Facetime the kids who were sleeping, in case they may never see again.
Whoever wilfully pursued this for a relentless 120 minutes was paid to do so. This is an enterprise of terror.
I have never been in a car chase obviously, but two hours seems like a really LONG FREAKING TIME. Like you said it must have felt interminable. Like there have been times I’ve been on the highway and a car behind is too close to me for about a minute and that freaks me out. (and its not the same thing at all, obviously. I’m just trying to imagine how long it felt.) TWO HOURS?!!!
@Becks: Absolutely. I would have had a panic attack after 15 minutes of that low-budget action movie chase. 2 hours look premeditated to take a toll – on their lives, or their serenity, on their couple.
2 hours is barely a pap job. Looks like a nefarious plan carried out to instill great fear and convey the message they should dig a hole and dwell in it, not shine in public anymore.
This was definitely more than a pap shoot, not with blacked-out cars and obscured license plates, this was a more sinister plan to either scare them or kill them. It’s just mind-boggling and enraging that this is an attempt at a Diana 2.0 and they’ve brought it over to the US and New York in particular.
@Feeshalori, I agree completely. Blacked out cars with obscured license plates, driven aggressively, sounds more like a government backed operation by the British government. I don’t think it was our government because the Bidens personally like Harry and would not wish him ill. This is unacceptable and I hope the police are on top of it. I wonder if the license plates were obscured because they were diplomatic plates.
THIS.
While I am not the hugest fan of them this is simply HORRYFING.
Absolutely terrifying and crazy. They want the same thing that happened to Diana to happen to Harry and Meghan. I have absolutely no doubt about that.
If it does, that’s the monarchy OVER. Don’t they understand?
I don’t think the paparazzis care about the monarchy.
If it crashes, the media (British, too) will actually have a great time, chasing the once-royals around and making fun of their fate. That’s juicy material for several decades.
@Nanny to the Rescue, yeah, that’s bleak!
My comment was unclear. I should have written,” Why don’t the BRF understand that their collusion with the media to destroy M&H will destroy the BRF if M&H have Diana’s fate?”
I’m speechless.
Thank God Harry and Meghan made all of those deals and can afford the top notch security that they have. Those personnel spent 2 hours keeping them alive last night!!! My God those evil trolls deserve to rot.
Were they trolls or trained? The Sussexes have been very good at withholding information that could be too damaging to their enemies, I am speculating that the fact that they chose to release that piece of sensitive information the very next morning is a means to let us know their security, their life is in jeopardy.
Harry and Meghan could have discretely filed a complaint the next day without us knowing a thing, but they want us to know they’re somehow in danger, just in case.
Sugarhere 100% these were highly trained jacka$$es and they need to be stopped
Yes, they were too sophisticated with their blacked out vehicles and covered license plates to be merely paps, although the paps were with them to give cover. The objective was more sinister than just obtaining pictures. I hope the NYPD and whatever other agency needs to be involved will smash them like the rodents they are.
This is 100% UK Paps.
The US Paps have always known when these guys were attending events and nothing like this has happened previously. The aggression by some UK journalists around this event feels different.
This is an insane attack by UP journalists and their associates on a US citizen on US soil.
The ownership the UK media feel over these two is INSANE.
I hope these guys are arrested and charged.
I can’t imagine they won’t be if they weren’t already. NYC isn’t really well known for being cool with you running down cops. Also with the amount of traffic cams, Ring cams and cell footage I’m sure they are in for a bad day. That type of paparazzi nonsense in cars doesn’t fly over here.
If they put police officers in danger, NYPD is about to fuck them up.
Harry and his security were recording them on their phones. There is a photo of Harry holding his phone up. I hope they will find these people and arrest them.
Unless NYPD was in on it. Or, more likely, someone who expects NYPD to go along with their lawbreaking.
This is going to be a real test for Mayor Adams. No one did this in Manhattan without expecting that the cops would leave them alone. Or maybe they are used to the Met giving them full deference. Will the NYPD?
@Ginger – I hope Harry has saved the footage in multiple places, both on the cloud and on physical storage (e.g., thumb drive).
Harry is in a lawsuit with the UK tabloids. He is showing them to be vile. And all the illegal stunts they have pulled. Plus he’s making them lose money. I wouldn’t doubt that they honestly are trying to kill him. Thinking that will stop the lawsuits.
@Robert agreed – this was not just about pictures.
They know from interviews that this is the hellscape in Harry’s mind when he thinks about what happened to his mother.
Someone was sending a message on behalf of a very powerful person or entity.
Also it’s important to note that had Meg, Doria and Harry ALL been seriously hurt or killed in an accident Archie and Lilli would have become wards of the BRF.
I think it’s time for Harry, Meg and Doria to start travelling apart.
Exactly
@Robert Phillips
Youre exactly right!
Its clear that this was an organized attack. And it implicates the shidtrags in the UK that Prince Harry is suing right now.
The dailyFAIL is Exhibit A because I heard that the pix that the mercenary papparazi took of the Sussexes last night, dailyFAIL had them up but they quickly took them down after the news of the near-fatal chase became public after the Sussex spokesperson issued their statement.
Those kids will NOT become wards of the BRF. They are US citizens, and I’m sure the Sussexes have made provisions on who will raise them that do not involve the RF. Those children will never be safe being raised anywhere near the royal family, or in the UK period.
Omg this is terrifying and not okay!! They have little babies they need to come back home to. I agree with all of you, something isn’t right here. Highly suspicious timing !!
ALL. OF. IT.
The social media harassment, the paps, reporting incessantly about their security and where they are staying, using reactive words in headlines, demonizing them. It’s been plain from day one. The Royal Family are in cahoots with them. They wanted Meghan gone so they could control Harry again for their media masters.
@flower … “Also it’s important to note that had Meg, Doria and Harry ALL been seriously hurt or killed in an accident Archie and Lilli would have become wards of the BRF.”
I have a suspicion that the BRF would graciously give custody to Thomas Markle. By all appearances, Queen Elizabeth and Eugenie were the only people in the BRF who spent, or wanted to spend, any time at all with Archie and Lily.
Those babies are Americans and won’t be sent back to the UK. No doubt Harry and Meghan already have provisions in place and the children have godparents that could step in.
I am sure Harry and Meghan have wills that award custody to the guardians of their preference. The royal family getting custody of two American children is silly.
@Yvette I think Charles and William would relish the opportunity to get rid of Harry and if that creates a PR opportunity for using his children as PR for inclusivity with the family so be it. In fact such a move is prime Charles at the height of his PR rebranding – till this day I have a friend who believes that the RF are not racist bc of Chuckles work with her community (she is a British Asian) – we’re the same age and she is a very liberal minded human rights/ immigration lawyer.
Interesting that DM initially posted photos from the chase, then took them down. There is no mention of this incident on the DM website. I really, really hope that The Sussexes file a lawsuit against the DM for this reckless chase.
@Harper, you can’t will children unfortunately from what I have been told. Lawyers correct if me if I am wrong . They can definitely state their preferences, but it would not be legally binding. The courts would have to intervene and decide.
That’s exactly what I was going to post. The UK paps are out for blood now that Harry is involved with legal action against the tabloids. Apparently there were also paps on motorbikes and scooters buzzing them. NYPD has to go into full investigation mode and arrest these terrorizing mofos.
@Gutterflower my husband and I wrote a will when our children were minors and we named who we wished to take our children if the worst happened. I had no idea this preference was null and void. Neither did my attorney husband or the attorney that wrote our wills. Weird. But if you say so …..
@Lanne: I know you didn’t mean to talk like they’re already departed, God forbid, but the public worldwide is now so cognizant of the reality of these intelligence murder schemes, that this is not to be taken lightly. You’re right to say the Sussexes have everything in order to make sure their precious babies won’t end up in the nexus of moral rottenness and class corruption.
What Harry and Meghan went through for 2 hours is a validation of every conspiracy theory. Actually, that was conspiracy implemented.
Yeah I don’t think this was the uk government or the BRF. I think it could very well be one of the huge press companies trying to intimidate. I mean, does anyone think Murdoch isn’t capable of something like this? We all can read about what shit went down in the 90s with private investigators, hacking, etc. They really don’t have scruples. And the Murdoch empire in particular is in precarious straits. But it could be those behind MGN as well. It really does seem like witness intimidation.
I can’t believe they’d pull this type of sh#t here in New York and I hope NYPD is swarming all over this, rounds them up and throws their asses in jail. The force doesn’t play. And if any of the band of blue got injured, their brothers will not tolerate this. This is a combination of sour grapes over Meghan not attending the coronation, her increasing popularity and retribution for Harry’s lawsuits. I believe they do want to kill them, it’s been simmering for quite awhile now. A two hour horror show, I’m glad they’re all right but I fear for them for the next time should this happen again.
They were driving on the sidewalks of Manhattan! They could’ve killed pedestrians as well as Meghan, Harry, and Doria.
I’ve been watching my local news and seeing more information coming out about the pursuers running red lights and driving onto the sidewalks. This is absolutely insane and enraging how they’ve endangered the citizens here in this city and country as well as the Sussexes and Doria. And I can’t believe this was a only a pap chase, not with blacked out windows and license plates. Not for an aggressive two hour chase.
I absolutely agree that this terrible chase seemed personal. There’s no reason for it, especially when the Sussexes just appeared at the Ms. Foundation event and anybody who was interested, including professional photographers, press, and ordinary people or fans, had plenty of opportunities to take pictures. This was different, and I do believe that it was staged this way (as a car chase) to remind them that what happened to Princess Diana can easily happen to them. I also don’t think that it was orchestrated by the American media because they’ve been overwhelmingly calm about the Sussexes living in the states, and they know the rules of celebrity. It’s the UK media that’s trying to stir up sh*t for a number of reasons.
It’s definitely UK thugs hired for intimidation purposes because of Harry’s lawsuits and the Sussexes’ increasing popularity to the detriment of the RF. The ones behind this have the skin in this game. The paps were with them to get pictures, yes, but that was not the ultimate purpose of this horrible act.
I think it was the UK paps as well – likely with the approval of higher ups obviously – and I think the intent was terrorize H&M as well as find out where they were staying.
How terrifying. I said in the other post that the flashbulbs and the cameras at this event were insane, and it seems that was true beyond just the event itself.
Whoever is behind this will be identified because when the NYPD are injured over paps, it’s not going to be ignored.
It just shows the importance of why they move around so quietly. For example, Harry shows up at the trial without anyone’s prior knowledge. When they do attend a public event, the paparazzi can coordinate. Such a scary way to have to live!
Agree that they wanted to find out where Harry and Meghan were staying. Just saw a clip of Jennie Bond saying well why don’t you just get out of the car and let them have their pics. It’s just a picture. Omg, these people! They weren’t there for pics. They were there to scare, find out where they were staying and possibly their kids were staying , and who knows what else. The gaslighting, downplaying and saying the Sussexes are exaggerating in the BM is really hard to watch.
Paparazzi my a**. This is Camilla and Chas go-to for dealing with difficult relatives.
There are videos on twitter and people are saying that it was British paps as they all had English accents – even though the Sussex’s had a police escort the paps used scooters and cars to interfere with the motorcade journey. I hope the NYPD take no prisoners when they catch them.
Interestingly enough – only the Fail published the photos. I’ll bet they had an exclusive on them.
It looks like at one point they got into a taxi based on the images on twitter.
@Digital Unicorn I saw also the Fail seem to have been the only outlet to have initially posted the pics and have since deleted them.
I mean talk of literally sh!tting on your own ongoing case???
Harry’s Lawyers must just be shaking their heads right now and wondering how stupid can these people be. The behaviour last night tends to go to the heart of the issue of Harry’s court case i.e. that these outlets will go to any lengths to secure the story, invade peoples privacy and get that literal killer shot.
The Mirror had pics up as well.
If they are found to be UK citizens who did this, the US government needs to revoke their visas, kick them out of the country and also prosecute them to the full extent of the law. Terrorizing private citizens and recklessly endangering the public should be a no-go.
Unless, of course, some of them try to claim diplomatic immunity due to association with the UK government, in which case still kick their asses out of the country PLUS have a serious high level discussion about the limits of any “special relationship”
Those were 100% UK paps hired to terrorize them — M&H have been to NYC several times for daytime/nighttime events and they’ve never been chased around like this. What’s different? Harry’s lawsuits against the UK press. I’m not into conspiracy theories, but from the descriptions of the paps chasing them — “six cars with blacked-out windows” — sounds too organized for lowly paps, who are usually just rando freelance photographers.
I hope they get them and they are deported and barred from the US.
Not only were H&M inside the car, Doria was too. What would happen to A&L if their grandmother was taken from them, too? It is sickening to even think of it. Honestly, I hope the Sussexes ramp up their security to a ridiculous level and start taking helicopters everywhere.
Dear god they are trying to do the them what was done to Diana. The royal cult and the tabloids are up to their ears in this bullsh*t. I suspect the trial in the uk that Harry is involved in may have something to do with this. People will be exposed and we can’t have that.
@susanCollins, funny how the pictures appeared on the DF pages and were then taken down. The police can now get the names of these scum and let’s see the daily fail talk it’s way out of this one
@Mary Pester. They can try to talk their way out of it but they along with king Cowmilla and Chuckles are complicit in this death threat. They killed Diana and now he is willing to kill his own son to please the new king Cowmilla. I pray everything comes out in the UK trial and people are named. This is all just so chilling. I pray for Harry and his family’s safety.
Exactly!! They’re trying Diana him. Paps aren’t that trained. This was an attempt on their lives and it had to be authorized by Chuck and Co. This is the palace and murdoch. This is disgusting. Down with the monarchy!
If history doesn’t repeat itself, it sure does have echoes.
History is NOT going to be repeated. We must all speak that into being.
You know that saying ‘ those who don’t read history are doomed to repeat it and those who study history are doomed to watch it repeat’. I keep thinking about that.
But I totally agree with you @zazoo, maybe if we collectively raise our voices on social media, something can change? I think partially the statements that are coming out I.e from NYC mayor or that the DM taking down the photos is due to the outrage that’s being expressed by the people collectively. And perhaps more statements are about to be released.
Terrifying. What else can they do? If they aren’t seen it’s likely they’ll be hounded more when they do appear, if they don’t hide this kind of thing happens. Smh. I’m just glad they’re safe, I’m sure Harry makes sure all their drivers are trained in evasive driving.
It’s not a stretch to connect this to the phone hacking trial. How soon until there are suggestions in our UK gutter press that they staged this? -_-
Yes that was my first thought- this is retribution for Harry’s court case.
Wtf! Do the police have license plates for these cars? Lock them up
Right? I hope they have plates, photos, M and H’s cell footage, traffic camera footage…and how did the daily fail get the footage this morning to post??
The Fail (and the Express) clearly had an exclusive on them as they were the only outlets to use them which means they know who took them and is why they are NOT covering this story -well not yet.
Apparently they covered their plates so they wouldn’t be identified.
Just the act of covering plates is a crime. It seems like the police on hand were just trying to get the Sussexes to safety. But I sure as hell hope they use traffic cams and everything at their disposable to get these people. If the nypd can’t find these people, they will look grossly incompetent.
Which in and of itself is illegal. Someone knows where those cars came from, someone will talk. I wonder if the mob/Russia is involved?
That’s proof of a criminal conspiracy by everyone involved. If NYPD doesn’t wrap this up fast, expect the FBI to be looking into it.
Holy hell! That sounds absolutely terrifying! Thank the stars they seem to be physically okay, because that sounds like it could have been deadly.
How on earth is it possible that no one was able to stop the paparazzi? Driving through red, on a sidewalk, nearly mowing down a cop? Have these guys been arrested?
I just saw this posted and it’s extremely upsetting as it was a solid two hours of chasing with NYPD involved as well. These people need to be removed from the streets as they are a detriment to everyone on the streets, no matter who it is. There has only been this one statement so I hope we have more details soon!
It’s all over the news now. The NY Post says both Harry and a bodyguard videoed the chase to show confirmation and that one of the pursuers hit another car.
Whats also interesting is that its breaking news on most of the UK media except the Fail. BBC and Sky news are all over it.
The fail had photos on their website but took them down after the story broke.
My thoughts exactly – I’d seen on twitter that the Fail had published the photos that paps got from the chase, then deleted them when other papers broke this story. Now they aren’t even reporting the chase at all from what I can see. Easy way to make it obvious who’s responsible for the chase….
Absolutely mind numbingly frustrating that this doesn’t seem obvious to the majority..
Scary! I’m glad they’re at least physically unharmed.
I just wrote a comment on another post that might get taken down for being melodramatic where I said that the Sussexes need protection because someone might try to kidnap their kids. and that I thought ratchets were already joking about it.
This is dark, dark stuff. They want harm to come to these people who haven’t harmed anyone themselves. If the royal family say nothing about this, they are complicit. All this does is confirm that the Sussexes were right to leave the royal cult. This is a terrible look for the British media, and if any of these pictures get published, the media needs to be dragged to hell.
They want to Diana Harry and Meghan. Someone wants them dead.
More than one. A lot more.
The Daily Fail did publish some of the pictures, but they later took them down.
😮OMG!!!
Probably because it was some of their goons.
My guess is the DM posted the pics of them in a taxi to make it look like they left the event in a taxi, and then when their spokesperson released the info about the car chase, they had to take them down bc its clear the taxi was as a result of the car chase and the NYPD trying to protect them (hopefully thinking no one would be looking for them in a taxi.)
@Becks1: If so, the tactic worked. Lots of trolls/bots on Twitter trying to cast doubt on their story based on the yellow taxi images.
I have maintained for years that Diana was murdered and here’s the proof. Make no mistake about it. Charles, Camilla, and William are all involved up to their necks as is Piers Morgan and other higher ups. And they think they can blame the paps. If the English people don’t see this for what it is, the are stupider than I thought. Get rid of the monarchy. I’m all for bringing back the gulliotine!! Making war on children and their parents is beyond sickening. It is mental illness of the first water and the RF no longer has any excuses. As well as no conscience. Throw them out!!!!!
I don’t for a second believe this was American paparazzi. Either UK or even more lecherous- assassins.
JFC!
I’m glad they are okay and I hope there’s consequences for those people. If the NYCPD was involved I hope it means they know who those assholes are and hopefully they can find out who paid them *cough*British Tabloids*cough*.
Holy sh*t. 2 HOURS??? they were trying to k*ll them. after what happened to Diana?! kinda shaking rn my goodness.
That must have felt like a lifetime, where was their private residence, o can’t imagine the terror.
Where was their private residence is exactly what the Daily Mail wanted to find out.
This is so terrifying. All of them put into danger, Harry triggered, and Meghan’s big night ruined. People on Twitter are calling for legal action. These drivers need to be prosecuted and their agencies sued.
This once again echoes my sentiment that Diana died under suspicious circumstances. I will never not believe the Crown was somehow involved. I 100% believe that this is the UK peeps reminding Harry of their reach. Dollars to donuts Harry received the message loud and clear, but not in the way they think. He’s gonna dig in and fight harder against UK media and other actors. You don’t serve in the military as a solider without a very strong will.
I used to think it was a conspiracy theory that Diana was murdered in that paparazzi chase — that her death was not an accident, but a hit — but now I’m not sure. I think it really could be that she was killed on someone’s orders.
After seeing how Charles treats his own son it’s hard not to wonder if he had a hand in Diana’s death I used to joke about conspiracy theories but Charles and Camilla have shown us who they are
Of course they had her killed. Even the evidence they tried to use about Henri Paul made me laugh. Look as a retired police officer I asked myself these questions. They said Henri Paul was drunk and high on drugs. So, the cc TV showed him get up from his stool at the bar, where you could clearly see his COFFEE CUP, walk across the lobby, stop, bend down, tie his lace and carry on walking! So how would someone drunk and high even know his lace was undone, let alone be able to bend, tie it and carry on walking without even a stumble. Then we have the body guard, Trevor Reece Jones, sat in the front of the car with Henri Paul, if Paul was drunk, Trevor would have smelt booze on him and stopped him driving. Then we have the two different blood types in the samples from the SAME MAN. I don’t think so
Wow holy hell that is so scary
Yeah I’m not one for conspiracy theories but this doesn’t seem like a coincidence.
They would have been using blacked out windows to hide their identity and I hope they are caught. I’ve seen how these people behave at celebrity hang outs in London cashing celebs down the street on scooters – they are dangerous.
Am glad all is ok and why didn’t the NYPD chase them down and arrest them? They were driving on pavements FFS.
Plus are we sure the Sussex’s were in a taxi when they have always used their own cars etc.. A taxi would not be safe for them at all.
They definitely weren’t in a taxi. Video of Doria being escorted out of the event shows her getting into a SUV, followed by Harry & Meghan.
I saw the photos of them in a yellow cab on the Daily Mail, I guess they were trying to go incognito in New York but the Daily Mail was desperate to know where they were staying 😏
They got into a black suv. Clearly, at some point, there was a maneuver into a yellow taxi. Perhaps to throw off the paparazzi. The BM including the BBC and also Fox News has been extremely, and likely deliberately, misleading about this. As if it’s their fault that they were in a yellow taxi and were without security. The implication seems to be they get what they get then. Reading the lack of empathy in some of the SM comments has me sick. The goal has always been to monsterize and otherize Meghan to the point that a certain amount of people will have no empathy towards her. My heart hurts for her and I’m disgusted by some of the responses I’m seeing in the BM.
Yes, I saw some comments to Omid Scobie’s tweets saying he was lying and/or the Sussexes were making it up to draw attention to themselves. That it could never happen in NYC and that the police would never allow it to happen, blah, blah, blah, how absolutely hateful people are.
There are pictures on TMZ of Meghan, Harry and Doria in a yellow cab and you can see Harry and the bodyguard holding up their phones to record. So they had to have made the switch somewhere and then headed to a police station to regroup. Mayor Adams was on the news and he said NYPD is reviewing the videos and even he brought up Diana’s death. I hope these bastards get run to earth. Thank goodness there were no fatalities or injuries among bystanders because as Adams stated, New York is a walking town.
I saw a video of them leaving the awards ceremony and using a black SUV.
Likewise. Doria was led to the vehicle by presumably a security guy, followed by Harry leading Meghan, with security. Outside and into the car very quickly.
From what i can tell from SM it looks like they got into a cab at some point to try and get away from the paps as they were actually blocking their car which had a police escort. They also went to the police station and from there went to their friends house.
Also someone was arrested outside their home in LA.
I think this is Murdock trying to scare Harry of his law suits against his rags.
Murdoch is the first name I thought of when I heard about this. He is evil.
This is just horrible. So dangerous thank godness no one was hurt. Driving like that on the sidewalk they could also hurt any random bystander or people in other cars!
I hope the truth comes out about this incident.
That’s the BM and the RF trying to
Off them or scare them into hiding. Hope they get arrested and that salty island crazies exposed
According to Omid Scobie on Twitter: “Photos of the couple that came as a result from the two-hour chase briefly appeared on the Daily Mail this morning but have since been removed.”
Of course it was the Daily Mail. Trash.
I saw them
Name them, shame them, prosecute them, and sue the hell out of them. No plausible reason to chase them as they were able to take plenty of photos at the venue. They were either trying to find out where they were staying, which isn’t anyone’s business or trying to Diana them. How terrifying for them but I’m glad they weren’t physically harmed. There’s another award Meghan is to receive soon and I hope this harassment and endangerment isn’t repeated.
Exactly! I want them identified, arrested, their mug shots splashed on every media outlet worldwide and expose who they are working for.
I doubt the NYPD would allow a second event like this. They are probably beyond pissed at this pap stunt.
I think this is an intimidation stunt designed to look like paps—those assholes.
Holy shit. I’m so glad everyone is OK. I believe this is the work of the tabloids (sanctioned by the palace), trying to scare them into hiding and probably to cause Harry to drop his lawsuits against them. But as always, they will FAIL. I’m so thankful the Sussexes put their story out there (with evidence) so everyone knows what’s truly going on. History will not repeat itself here.
I’m flabbergasted by the complete and total lack of concern for human life. They could have killed any number of individuals while chasing them. Why the aggression? The only valuable pictures would have been of them wrecked and injured. This is crazy. Makes me wonder if it’s the same group of paparazzi that was selling videos of themselves alluding Harry’s security detail to get close to him.
Apart from being terrified, I know Harry is furious. The documentary showed us, from the beginning, how they were being chased/followed in LA. This was 100X worse.
How did the perps/masterminds hope to get away with this?!? In downtown NYC where everyone has a camera, at that? No way could this be covered up or waved away with the amount of collateral damage this could have caused. And did these people think pissing off the Mayor and the cops would be something that could be easily shut down? Just the foreign relations nightmare alone would have been impossible to contain.
This is terrifying. All the people making snide comments about them wanting privacy can kick rocks.
Two hours. That is so so scary. I can’t imagine how Harry felt being chased by paparazzi just like his. mom.
I hope they find out who did it. The balls of paps chasing them WHILE POLICE WERE INVOLVED?
This is an intimidation tactic cos the establishment knows this is terrifying to them.
I think Harry is about to show William what incandescent anger actually looks like.
It’s time to release the other 400 pages.
Yes and I think this might be the push that makes Harry spill all the tea with his upcoming court cases. He clearly has a good chance of winning and if Harry doesn’t spill all the tea about who’s leaking the tabs will in court.
Right?!? Do they think this will scare Harry away from testifying? He hasn’t shown evidence of having any of the cowardly genes that his father and brother inherited. He is going to be roaring to testify against these evil trolls
You make an excellent point, Whyforthelovel. This is the only publicized event that Harry and Meghan were attending before Harry’s testimony. This is the only time they could have coordinated an attack on Harry.
This is absolutely terrifying, and I’m so glad Meghan, Harry, and Doria are okay.
Exactly, this incident will fan the fire in his belly, that’s for sure.
I’m glad that they’re all okay. I hope there are multiple investigations into this and that the perpetrators are held to account. Arrest them for evading police, wreckless endangerment, stalking, harassment, whatever – just find them and charge them. These monsters have terrorized the Sussexes for far too long. They belong in prison.
This makes me so angry. I am glad they weren’t hurt and that no one else was injured. These people are sociopaths.
I made a comment on the post about the pap that was shouting at H&M and I’ve said before, H&M need security, proper security.
Restraining orders against paps, and proper security.
I hate to say it but I always think of John Lennon.
Mega stars like Lennon, Harrison, Keanu Reeves, Letterman, all had stalkers, and Reeves has had his home broken into several times, once while he was home in the middle of the night.
Hell, The Pope was shot, Pres. Reagan, JFK, RFJ, MLK, Malcolm X etc.
Lord Mountbatten killed by bomb. Diana.
H&M and their kids are in the spotlight, and the unhinged anger at them is frightening to me.
Charles, has the money, he should provide high quality security.
If for no other reason but he could spin it to his advantage for PR.
All that BP will do is brief on H&M more. I can read the headline already ” H&M attempt attention seeking tactics to overshadow the royals. It’s telling to see them try to pursued the American audience that they as popular as Diana by re-creating her death” gross
I would not trust my life on Charles security for a second, not even to get safety from my living room to my kitchen. It is a good thing the Sussexes don’t have to rely on him for anything.
When Meghan had her baby shower for Archie in NYC didn’t some déranger jump out at her with a knife? I remember seeing a picture but I don’t know if the knife and intent to stab was real or fan fix. There was definitely a picture of some woman jumping out at her and security getting her. Does anyone remember this?
That did not happen. There was a woman outside of the hotel yelling offensive things about Meghan as she was being escorted from the hotel to the car. That person was captured on camera but she did not come into close contact with Meghan. However, there were online forums of deranged people talking about stabbing Meghan’s pregnant belly to prove that she was faking her pregnancy with a moonbump. It was absolutely unhinged commentary that continues to go unchecked to this day. Meghan’s existence in Harry’s life makes a lot of irrational and unhinged people mad.
From what I remember, it was one of those deranged women who believed Meghan wasn’t pregnant , but wearing a moon bump. The plan was for her to attack Meghan and stab her stomach to prove she wasn’t pregnant. I don’t think she actually went through with it, and I honestly can’t remember if she was restrained or opted against it. The details came out later, but I think that’s the gist of it.
If I recall correctly, there was a deranged woman who was convinced that Meghan’s pregnancy was not real and wanted to stab her in the stomach to prove it to everyone. I think that’s who you are thinking of.
Thank you everyone that replied to this comment of mine to clarify. I did not mean to be alarmist if it came across that way. Reading this story today just had me so upset that this desire to harm them continues unabated.
I remember some deranger was saying that she was going to New York to prove that Megan wasn’t pregnant. That was probably her.
Why didn’t the police stop this if they confronted these crazies? Stop the pursuit and cite them
The police did try, these fools wouldn’t stop. Other than shooting them, what could the police do? Hopefully the cameras will catch them. Blackout vehicles and scooters have to come from somewhere, people will talk.
TMZ has some video up. They need to release all the video and police reports.
Interesting that so far daily mail isn’t covering this at all…hmmm….
Went to the Mirror (since the Daily Mail isn’t covering it) and they reported:
“And it is said that traffic violations included driving on the pavement and through red lights, reversing down a one-way street, illegally blocking a moving vehicle and driving while photographing and while on the phone; that while those involved were confronted by uniformed police multiple times, they continued the pursuit; and there is footage taken from security along with other evidence to support these allegations.”
(Same as Scobie reported.)
It is quite telling that the usual suspects, the DM is keeping silent on reporting this. What is their problem seriously.
Um, owned by Rupert Murdoch TMZ…?
Presumably NYPD isn’t just going to release whatever footage immediately. Their priority is likely on finding the perpetrators, not releasing info to the press or public.
ETA: meant as a response to Jessica above.
I think some very certain people don’t want Harry in court or keep his cases going.
When I think of what could have happened and how everyone that means the world to Archie and Lili. Their real family was in the car . My hands are shaking writing this . I am praying hard for Harry , Meghan and Doria to get back home safely to those babies and I hope that justice comes down hard and swift to anyone that means them harm.
Most paps in NYC use motorcycles, vespas, or even bicycles. They don’t use cars with blackout windows. I think the mistake everyone is making is believing these individuals were paparazzi in the first place.
Someone shared a video from TMZ and in the video they’re in a taxi, the article says they got into a taxi after leaving their SUV (so maybe an escape tactic?) In the photos Harry has his phone out and is filming and Meghan and Doria have very calm looks on their faces! Eventually the police arrive to assist but it looks like they tried to bait the paparazzi away from them by turning down a side road and it doesn’t work because their taxi goes the opposite way and the paps see it.
My question is when the photos hit the mail site this morning, did they not have the name of the pap who took them? Or was that why they were taken down?
This wreaks of KC3! The media was hella passive aggressive this week about Meghan “being more concerned with getting an award from Gloria Steinem” than going to the struggly chubbly & it looks like they special ordered a team to make sure H&M (and poor Doria) had a hard time.
I think both Meghan and Doria probably have the same way of portraying calm as almost a defense mechanism of sorts when they are in chaos. Think of how calm Meghan looked at the commonwealth service with Kate being a total bitch to her. Think of how calm M looked at so many royal events, knowing what we know now. I think she kind of throws up a mask and I bet you Doria can too. They didnt want the paps to get pictures of them upset. She was also trying to keep calm to help Harry, I cannot imagine what he was going through.
My guess is they all were very emotional once they were finally safe.
I was just watching the coverage of this on Fox News – don’t come at me, it’s what’s on at work – and they just said “why we’re they rushing? Just let people take your picture. You’re a celebrity, you owe people that.” Unbelievable.
That reeks of “why not just lay down and enjoy it?” Utter garbage.
If the royals don’t speak out against this, then they are even nastier garbage than I already think they are.
BP has released a comment that they won’t be commenting. Trash. Utter trash.
SUCH a bad look for BP. Way to show you care about your son. Cowards.
I guess they are leaning into the idea that the Windsors are a very cold and dysfunctional family. Cuz this is beyond a bad look.
They did let people take their pictures. There were tons of photos from the event, and them coming and going. The paps and public were getting their photos.
CNN had Sally Bedell Smith blathering on about how secure Frogmore is and how much security is in Windsor and you can’t get near anything and they would have better security if they had stayed in England. WTH?
So basically the insinuation is that they should have stayed working royals forever and ever until they died. Free will? What’s that? So wanting a different type of life, which should be a basic human right, means that you deserve to chased and scared until what? You run back to the royal cage and they can abuse you and your kids? GTFOH. Sally betel smith and the rest of them are utter monsters. They are showing themselves to be cartoon levels of evil.
Harper–aye, and _there’s_ the unspoken message/major BM talking-point of the day. The rota is gonna pick this up, for sure…
Someone should have asked why PH’s loving father took FC away from his darling boy then.
Newsweek had an article up this morning basically saying that before this story broke. It was more so about the amount of paparazzi that was outside the Ziegfeld last night. So I definitely think this is their modus. The BRF is aware that Harry and Meghan have no reason to come back, also that the Wales’are lazy and uninspiring, they are going to do whatever it takes to get them back under their control. Trying to ruin their reputation isn’t really working, so now it’s their lives.
Are there people so stupid to think this tactic will work a second time? They got Diana with it but Harry played it as cool as he could. This is scary and I think KCIII/Camilla whoever it was means to do to Harry what they did to Diana.
@K8erade, You underestimate the hubris and stupidity of these people. They’re the same ones still waging a smear campaign against someone who had a very public profile and career, then crying that it’s not working.
Before this, I was on the fence regarding Diana being murdered. After today, I genuinely believe that is the case. You’re right, I completely underestimate their hubris and stupidity. These people are so deluded they think this is still the 19th century when they could get away with bullshit like this. All eyes are watching now.
And Harry would NEVER have an unauthorized driver who’d been drinking. Especially with Meghan and her mom in the car.
After this, maybe we should be more cynical about the stories around Diana’s driver and that night? There was enough weirdness / conflicting info in the bloodwork, medical reports, etc that gave the “it was a hit by Charles, the grey men, etc” crowd something to go on. And look how quickly some are trying to blame the Sussexes (they should have posed, they shouldn’t have been in a cab,)
Deny, deflect, blame the victim is an old play book used by dirty players.
After today, I 100% believe Diana was murdered and they just tried to do the EXACT same thing with her son. Full stop.
Is this a coincidence that this happens after Harry sued the tabloids and spilled the BRF’s secrets in “Spare”?
The coronation was a bust. Maybe C&C are planning a royal funeral.
Hmmm, didn’t a fair amount of rota folks note that a funeral is one of the few things that H will “come back” for–but it would be a long time until one? Guess that timeline was too slow…:P
Yes, according to what tmz has posted, they were in an suv, and they stopped and got into a taxi and then their security tried to drive the other way to lose them. The only thing I have seen on the footage is “backgrid” which is very easy to post without a name.
These bastards will never stop until they get what they want. The end of Harry , his wife and children. How can anyone be this driven by hate . How do you not see that Harry and Meghan and Doria are living, breathing people. Who have a right to live in peace. I am beyond livid about this .
Not a peep from the DM about this is extremely telling. Blood. On. Their. Hands.
*cough Charles and Camilla cough*
This is enough to make you paranoid. The Sussexes have been in NY several times before without incident. Now after Harry’s lawsuits are out, this happens? An aggressive pap pursuit, even though the police were right there. CNN said they had to take refuge in the 19th precinct. This was about more than taking photos. They wanted to either cause an accident or cause a dangerous confrontation. Both police and their private security will need to have a massive security review after this. Who were these people chasing them? Blacked out SUVs and covered up number plates. Sounds very Putin- like.
All of this. It wasn’t about taking pictures. Harry and Meghan gave them more than enough opportunities for good photos at the event. This is an intimidation tactic/they were out for something more.
yeah no, there were plenty of photos from the event. this was about intimidation at best and a fatal accident at worst. there’s a lot of people who want the sussex to shut up and go away for good.
If that was their goal they will be disappointed. This will only make Harry more determined. No one could go through this and think they could ever be safe unless they burn the tabloids down
I absolutely believe this is related to his law suits, this is coming from certain people in the media who stand to lose a LOT of money if Harry wins – he’s not backing down or taking a deal so they are resorting to this type of tactic to scare him into backing down but it will only make him more determined. Given that witnesses are saying that most of them had English accents and a certain rag hasn’t said a word about this since the story broke tells u who was behind what happened last night.
They’ve been out and about in both NYC and LA and not experienced anything like this and given that someone was arrested outside their LA home this is all on the paps.
That’s what’s so frightening and shady about this situation. They’ve been in New York multiple times for day AND evening events with little to no incidents. And the timing is especially suspicious with Harry’s court cases/hearings (including the one about paying for security) ramping up.
This is making big news. I got a breaking news alert from my local news app in Toronto, Canada. Normally they don’t issue that kind of breaking news alert for the Royals or the Sussexes unless it’s major incident/event. I hope this level of international scrutiny keeps the Sussexes and their family and friends safe.
That kind of aggressive driving with complete disregard for the safety of others for 2 hours (!!) should be considered attempted murder. These “paps” are clearly well funded and coordinated to be able to sustain the chase for that long against the Sussexes’ drivers who clearly have evasive driving training and experience (remember they showed a clip of one such incident where they were being followed in their Netflix documentary). The more the UK media and others go after Harry and Meghan, the more convinced I am that the Royals are behind Diana’s death and wish the same for the Sussexes. It’s the same playbook.
The difference this time is the British media and Royals are doing this sh*t on American soil against an American citizen and her family. The USA fought an entire war to get away from the British. I would love to see the Americans firmly remind the Brits that they have no power or influence in the USA.
I even got a breaking news from Radio Canada on this, the French language network. It is huge news because of what happened to Diana.
It is huge news and honestly, Charles needs to issue a statement about it. BP needs to put something out condemning these tactics, even if this happened in NYC – the paps were British and I’m sure the people paying them were British too (cough Daily Mail cough.)
Seriously, do these creeps want the US government to come down on them? Did no one think this through?
They’ve gone too far this time. This is outrageous. I hope the FBI gets involved in the investigation and takes these assholes down.
Shameful any papers that are in receipt of these photos should have all their journalists struck off from the NUJ. Glad they’re ok but I’m not surprised by any of this. Said in another post this is how they work they will try to make the USA unliveable for them. British press gaslighting by saying it was h&m decision to leave not the truth which was Charles removing protection while still paying for Andrew. Get the laws changed now and hopefully President Biden might have a word and I know he’s busy but maybe a warning to these people?
This is a message to Harry: If you testify, we’ll get your family. The UK media and brf are dangerous and must be held accountable. They are proving Harry has been telling the truth.
Why can’t Harry and Meghan have anything nice? This smells like Murdoch stink to me. A minion is sent to Faux News to bash them and now this. However, if the paps hit someone’s car and then ran, that’s a crime. Heads are gonna roll for this.
If anything, Anything happens to H, M or the kids The Firm has got to realize that will be the end of The Monarchy.
If H&M left their SUV and got into a taxi to escape, that is worse.
A NY cab driver is no substitute for a professional security driver, IMO.
NYPD and every source of law enforcement need to track these paps down. Arrest them with jail time, no bond.
Endangering the public safety + anything else they can file against them. Then sue the tabs the paps work for to pay the cost of NYPD, lawyers, court time.
Turns out George Clooney was correct. These paps will hound and endanger celebs like hunting animals. Vile.
And ban these hooligans from entering the US.
I truly believe this was without a doubt this was the daily mail and their people who chased Meghan and Harry for two hours . The pictures were on the daily mail once this story broken about the actually danger they put Meghan and Harry and doria In they immediately deleted the evidences . They wanted to ruined Meghan award and achievement their still bitter and angry and that she and Harry are thriving. I hope this people are arrested soon they could have killed either the Sussex’s or innocent person trying to get home .
Even scarier that the Santa Barbara sheriffs dept arrested a stalker at their home yesterday too. The escalation is telling.
That is horrifying!
And that wasn’t the first time there was a possible intruder. There have been several incidents with people being caught outside their home, trying to break in. Someone is behind all this, someone with very deep pockets and the hubris to try something. My big worry is that the kids were with them in NYC, and that was part of the reason for the chase to see where they were staying. That brings up all sorts of dark scenarios in my mind. They have done an outstanding job of keeping their kids out of the media except for the documentary, which was controlled by them. The media is either desperate for their photos and all the money they will bring, or there were far more nefarious reasons planned. After this, I don’t care if we never see pictures of the kids until they’re at least 18. They are not safe, and may just have become the most hunted children in the world.
I hope Biden and all A listers like Beyonce, Taylor Swift call out these disgusting people and challenge Rishi Sunak to make a damn statement. Salty island is looking like a damn hooligan and criminal island of bitter haters, racists and paedophiles. Go to hell Charles, William, Rothermere, Khate. You will not live and leave peacefully.
The derangers in media are just fanning the flames. It is frightening
So it looks like the only publications that ran pics of the Sussexes after this ensued were the Daily Mail and Dailu Express. Both articles appear to be deleted but a reminder that the Daily Mirror Group that Harry is fighting in court right now for illegal information gathering owns the Daily Mirror. I’ll bet anything most, if not all of the people chasing them last night were hired out by the UK press because as Kaiser pointed out the paps got good pics at the event; i don’t think US paps would risk jail to chase them for 2 hours after being approached by cops when they already had money shots.
Do not be surprised when you see a narrative emerging in the UK press that the Sussexes aren’t safe in the US and should move back to the UK. They did the same thing back in 2020 when they had Tyler Perry’s house under seige every day with helicopters flying over and some people even cutting holes in the fences. Now that they are faced with the reality that post coronation they have nothing they can use to force H&M back to the UK they will try to make a narrative that they HAVE to come back. (See also their crazy obsession with Harry’s visa). I just hope Harry, Meghan, and Doria are okay and surrounded with support today.
They’re already pushing that narrative and acting like the US is too unsafe for Harry and Meghan. There are clips on Twitter of these losers claiming that this would never happen in the UK. The agenda is obvious.
When they had Frogmore the cry to return to the UK might have made sense. It doesn’t make sense now.
Chelsea, yep–knew that talking point was coming. Are these geniuses seriously going to keep escalating until H&M return? Really?!? It’s true what they say about morons–they invariably overreach and screw themselves up.
Of course BP has no comment. Chickens.
It’s extra chilling that Doria was in the car. If – heaven forbid – the worst happened, where would the children go?
Hopefully to their billionaire godfather Tyler Perry.
Holy Hell! WTF! I’m glad to hear they are okay, but this isn’t right. Question is why now? Harry was in the Uk on his own and he was okay, but chasing down the whole adult family is crazy. I’m stunned and at a loss for words because an alternative outcome is not worth thinking about. Ii have so many q why chase them at all they gave access for pics freely at the event . We don’t need to know where they are staying or anything else after that
The royals and the tabloids are scared shitless about the trial coming up and Harry testifying in court next month. That’s why now.
Numerous identical dark SUV’s with obscured plates driving aggressively and coordinating their actions while attempting to cut off and contain the vehicle carrying H&M&D suggests kidnapping or worse. It does not suggest paparazzi photos.
This. Exactly this. Paparazzi are the cover.
And the British press and Royal Family believe they don’t need police protection in the UK. Considering that the DM posted the pictures and now is not reporting on the chase, I think it stands to reason that paparazzi were hired by the DM.
I have not seen the DM reporting on this. It doesn’t fit their narrative. And, more likely that it was their own reporters. In other outlets I’ve seen royalists blaming Megan and Harry or claiming it’s fake just so they will use this to justify their need for security. These people are insane.
@loryd -there are tweets saying DM had an article with photos up but they have taken it down now. Comments under Omids tweet posted above
The Fail and Express both have the photo’s and articles on the chase and both have said the articles/photo’s down – its obvs which rags were behind this, one of them had these as an exclusive as no one else had them. Its no coincidence that these are 2 of the rags that Harry is suing – its obvs that they put these people up to this. Create a situation to get shots to be used against the Sussex’s.
I don’t think they expected the Sussex’s to release a statement on what happened. FAFO!!!!
The British tabloids were using the photos from the taxi to humiliate Harry and Meghan. Then the Sussexes released an official statement of what happened. Would we have learned of what happened last night if the British tabloids weren’t quick to use the pictures they got from the pursuit to create their own false narratives? It seems to me that the tabloids were blindsided by the Sussexes releasing their own statement.
The clock is ticking Chuck! You DO have the power to shut this down. Shut this harassment and terror attacks down now.
This is long past going too far but I hope last nights events is the event that wakes you up and grows you up. This is your child we are talking about – your “darling boy”. You are complicit!!!
This chase happened while they had a police escort? What do I know but it doesn’t sound like paparazzi to me.
MTE, Lizzie.
How thankful they must be to be safe and not have history repeat itself. That is terrifying.. Blacked out vehicles, isn’t that illegal?
On a much lighter note, they look absolutely STUNNINNG. My god!
The derangers want a divorce and the children go to Charles since they insist he has custody and harry can go back to the fun days of being with will and Kate. Nauseating. Charles needs to shut all this down and issue a statement.
They are deranged if they think KC has custody of American children. Both children are US citizens. Archie is a citizen because his mother is a US citizen. Does he need a US birth certificate? I don’t know but Sussexes don’t miss details so if he needs it then he already has it.
That is based on an old monarchy proclamation and not on any law from Parliament. It would not hold up in court. They want to dream that their royal favorites have that kind of power.
I hope Harry is on the phone to Charles right now reaming him out about Camilla’s associations with these garbage tabloids.
This is just despicable.
Is Charles going to pick up the phone? The Palace has says no comment. I think Harry has his answer from Charles.
Charles is just a trash father and trash human being. A normal father would have called Harry today to make sure everyone is OK. But then Charles and Camilla are enablers of these horrific tactics.
I have a feeling the New York police have LOTS of evidence. Not only the cameras they have already recording this, but if Harry and a Bodyguard were also recording? They have lots of evidence. I don’t know what the laws are in NY, but where I’m at the police report and evidence wouldn’t be released until after a conviction. It’s possible the traffic video MAY be able to be released, but not otherwise.
It’s going to be interesting to see who gets charged. Reckless driving is not a simple traffic violation.
Every second of every minute of those two hours will have been absolutely terrifying. It’s hateful.
Not like Harry needed any more ammunition against both the media conglomerates he is suing and the U.K. higher ups that claim he doesn’t need special security there, but wow – he’s got even more now.
I hope any paparazzi that are working either directly or indirectly with the Fail or any other British outlets get the book thrown at them – this is shocking. I can’t imagine.
The photos and video on Tmz (Fox Corporation owned since 2021) are credited to Backgrid. Backgrid is a third party repository for freelance paparazzi photos so it kind of eliminates the paper trail or at least diffused culpability in the event of coordinating a scary pursuit like this.
Honest question. Did the chase happen because the car’s were attempting to encircle them, thus potential kidnapping?
That could have been a possibility, they can’t just assume they were just photographers.
Pay attention to the media manipulation happening about this incident already in GBNews/MAGA land. Talking heads suggesting its a ploy by H, or M wanting publicity, immediately saying the story is false before the mayor made his statement, saying parts of the story have been ‘debunked’, that H&M are liars… Pay attention to all of them. They are getting their talking points from somewhere and some one in that somewhere has bad intent where the Sussex family is concerned.
Whoever is behind this terrorist attack (because that’s what it is) obviously has no clue how bad this makes all of Great Britain look. And it confirms everything Harry has ever said about the British media.
Didn’t Chuck tell Harry his lawsuits against tabloids are suicide mission? I sounds like a warning now rather than worry of a father.
This is so disturbing. Hope there is a thorough investigation into this and charges laid and perps exposed. What a horrible end to what should have been a wonderful evening for the Sussexes and Doria. I don’t think anything like this has happened in the US? The only comparison is what happened to Diana in Paris. Harry said that his mother was chased to her death while with a man who wasn’t white. Was there fear that she would marry Dodie and involve the royal family with an unsavoury Arab family?
Six blacked-out SUVs with concealed plates? That is not paparazzi. That is a coordinated intelligence effort. Paparazzi do not make that kind of dough to coordinate six paparazzi, blacked out SUVs, and a team of drivers highly trained in this kind of driving. This is not paparazzi. The cameras are there to lend plausible deniability. This is far worse than wanting photos. When the photos are all taken and the pursuit continues at this intensity, the goal is no longer photographs. There is zero doubt that Diana was murdered as part of a coordinated effort to get her out of the way of the BRF.
Yup. The way that the chase was described, it does not sound like a basic paparazzi stalking at all. It feels very sinister and I sincerely hope the NYPD actually do some work to get to the bottom of this since their own officers were at risk too. I don’t know how anyone wouldn’t at least question the circumstances around Diana’s death at this point.
I agree, this was too sinister and sophisticated for a normal pap chase. The objective was to injure or kill. And l hope NYPD or whatever other agency needs to be involved gets to the bottom of this, because they’ve now brought these tactics to the US which is highly unnerving and egregious. And l also hope this now sheds a new spotlight on Diana’s death because this is all too coincidental.
Jesus Christ. I am glad everyone involved is okay physically and whoever did the chasing is caught.
In a completely shocking turn, the NYPD is downplaying the event and not arresting anyone. Racists gonna racist.
They need to do an investigation first. They just can’t arrest random people. This will be a black eye for NYC and the police force. People are already accusing the mayor and the DA of being soft on crime. They will not shrug this off. I think Murdoch/ BRF/ Daily Fail made a mistake with this one. Its definitely going to bring unwanted scrutiny their way.
From what I read “no arrests have been made” – that doesn’t mean they won’t be made later. But yeah, I’m not hopeful.
I can say already see the direction this is going. Everyone is gonna say that Harry and Meghan are being dramatic…it wasn’t that bad..then others will say they shouldn’t have left.
Most will ignore the craziness of the paps. Like JR said he didn’t really understand what Harry dealt with until he was momentarily hounded like Harry has been.
This situation will just be another tool to bash Harry and Meghan with because nothing “bad” happened….
The UK media is not “everyone”. NYC is going to find who did this and it will open a can of worms that will not be easily closed.
Msiam
They already have the taxi driver out saying he didn’t feel scared even if Harry and Meghan were scared. We’ve both been here a long time. This will be used to mock Harry and Meghan. They already have British talking heads on CNN and some other places pushing these talking points.
Not everyone will believe it but enough will.
@Merv perhaps they should ask the pedestrian and the cop who were almost hit if they felt scared. Might get a different answer. These “paps” committed crimes, everything from reckless driving, failure to obey a police officer, fleeing an accident. They can’t just ignore this.
Right, bc official statements never simplify what happened or try to calm people down about scary incidents.
Those people claiming Frogmore would be safer forget that Charles evicted his own grandchildren from their safe space. The royals don’t give a damn about the safety of the Sussexes. If they can’t control them, then they can never be safe. That’s the royal MO. The only “safe” royals are Chucky, Bride of Chucky, Will-di Amin and George. All the rest of them are nothing but pawns to be played.
I think it’s a warning from Murdoch and Royals.
@Gina – I agree. This was at best; a warning. At worst it was an attempt to get rid of Harry, Meghan and Doria and leaving those children orphaned and at the mercy of either the Markles or the Windsors. This lot had no intention on reporting the news they were hellbent on creating it. Gosh it makes me shudder just thinking about it.
Like many others have posted I’ve always been on the “undecided” fence when it came to Diana’s death. I reasoned that it was something they were capable of but………. My mother OTOH always said “they” killed her. Well after reading what happened last night it looks as if I’m finally going to have to agree with my Mum! They bloody killed Diana and now they’re going after her son and his family. Whom ever in the BRF gave the order for this attempt to destabilise Harry and Meghan should be “outted.” We are paying these people millions a year to live in privilege and represent the country. We are not paying them to send out hit-squads to settle their petty scores with innocent family members.
Wonder if it was the Rottweiler who made the call for this, or William.
Maybe they need police escorts or security in their own cars forming a cavalcade around Harry and Meghan whenever they travel. It’s so sinister about the blacked out windows and obscured license plates. This seems more like a hit than photographers looking for photographs. Their mission seemed deadly. We need to find out: 1) who these people are 2) arrest them 3) trace them to any outside/foreign sources who set them on this mission. So frightening!
They did have a police escort.
They used to stay at the Mark or the Carlyle but moved to this ‘private residence’ as their security became more compromised. It was the apartment in the doc and is by the UN. It should have been a five minute drive from the event.
NYC Mayor’s comments from R.S. Locke on Twitter:
“During an unrelated press conference, NYC Mayor Eric Adams discusses the paparazzi’s pursuit of Harry & Meghan last night. He expects to be briefed by police on the incident later today.”
““I don’t think there’s many of us who don’t recall how his Mom died,” [NYC Mayor Eric Adams] said, “and it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and for something to have happened to them as well.””
The video on TMZ has sound and the pap taking the video and pictures has a British accent. I’m sure they were hired by the Mail or other rag to do this. The Mail was the only one who put these pictures up until it became evident it was a real problem, no those articles and pictures are down.
All UK paps involved should be banned from entering the US permanently.
Agree 100%. Revoke passports/visa’s for everyone identified if they are not US. Reckless endangerment would apply from what I understand, driving through red lights and on sidewalks.
1) The UK media is mocking the incident and trying to call it manufactured. This is dangerous because it leaves the Sussexes vulnerable and next time, the hitmen will succeed.
2) Charles has commented that he will not be commenting, which is about as loud a comment as he could make.
This is some real evil happening here. Either Camilla and Charles are pissed that they failed, or disappointed that someone else did.
Charles is a disgrace. Not a word of care or support for ‘his darling boy’?
This was a blatant attempt to kill them. What would become of those innocent toddlers, at the mercy of both families who despise their Blood blood?
I’ve always believed Charles orchestrated Diana’s death and now it looks like he’s gunning for her son. Destroying Meghan would be icing on the royal cake too. They wish she would divorce Harry and go away, but since their marriage is solid, I doubt the Powers-That-Be would mind if she were silenced permanently.
Have the NYPD made any progress in their investigation? Any arrests? I won’t be at all surprised if everyone involved/driving those black SUVs chasing the Sussexes have diplomatic immunity – British diplomats pressed into service. I won’t be surprised if NYPD gets nowhere, despite a wealth of evidence.
My own tin foil theory.
This is disturbing and took me back to the night I heard that Diana died.
Something must be done. Three or more people could have lost their lives last night.
Harry and Meghan had just left an event where they posed on the red carpet. There was no need for paps to chase them for 2 HOURS to get pictures. These “paparazzi” had black out license plates, ignored police warnings, ran red lights, drove on the sidewalk and in general created so much danger that the Sussex security team had to pull into a police station.
This was not about getting pictures. The only publications who had pictures of them in the 2nd vehicle were the same UK publications that Harry is suing. These people in routinely engage in hacking, harassment, stalking, intimidation and a variety of other illegal activities. They are clearly endangering the Sussexes intentionally in retaliation. As Meghan said they don’t report the news they create it. Right now the spin is “they left in a taxi”, “bad security” , “would be safer in the UK and abiding by press agreements” “should have just pulled over and posed”. The UK press is intent on making the story about Harry and Meghan doing something wrong or lying about what happened to disguise their role in this.
Endangering them was intentional and the point, not getting pictures.
The more u think about this, the more my blood runs cold. Blacked out windows, covering of license plates, maneuvering in a way to cause an accident. This wasn’t paparazzi. NY paps wouldn’t go this far. They got their pics earlier in the evening. There was zero need to go that fats.
I don’t think the mayor or NYPD will ignore or play this down because these people put US citizens lives at risk as well. Everything about this stinks to high heaven and now BP and KP refuse to comment and haven’t even bothered to check in on Harry to see if he’s OK.
I hope to God NYPD and the FBI investigate this and expose everyone involved. People need to PAY.
The palace should know some plans can only be orchestrated once and if done again will end the BRF.
The Duke and Duchess need a better security team. They failed them.
Actually if it weren’t for security team they would probably be dead now.
Charles and William need to realize that the survival of the British monarchy and their positions in it depend on Harry and Meghan, if something had happened to either of them and the public roared like they did when Diana died, the press isn’t going to take the heat, they will put the blame squarely on the family just like they did when Diana died.
The cab driver said it wasn’t a car chase. It would be impossible with NYC’s stop-and-go traffic.
The story is very fishy. Who drives around NYC for two hours.