The Sussexes were chased for two hours by a ‘ring’ of paparazzi vehicles

Holy crap. After Doria Ragland and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the Ms. Foundation gala in New York, their car was apparently chased by aggressive “paparazzi” for two hours. The Sussexes released a statement and I suspect they know more than they’re saying, because when I hear “six blacked-out vehicles” and “relentless pursuit,” I’m not thinking of a ring of paparazzi, I’m thinking of a team of operatives attached to a government. Here’s their statement, from Omid Scobie:

Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria Ragland were involved in a terrifying paparazzi car chase involving six blacked out vehicles in a chase that could have been fatal. A spokesperson for the couple confirms: pic.twitter.com/kSJssz9RNs — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 17, 2023

Despite being confronted by uniformed police multiple times, the paparazzi’s cars continued their pursuit in trying to follow the Sussexes and Doria to the private residence they were staying at. Traffic violations by the drivers include driving on a sidewalk, going through red… — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 17, 2023

This sends a chill down my spine, and I’m sure it was especially triggering for Harry, given what happened to his mother in Paris. The fact is, Harry and Meghan had already given the paparazzi what they wanted at the Ms. Foundation event earlier: they posed on the red carpet, they didn’t hide when they were entering or exiting the venue, and dozens of photographers and photo agencies had already gotten the good photos. What this paparazzi “ring” was looking for was a way to put the Sussexes in danger, to make them afraid, and to get photos of them looking distressed. Poor Harry, Meghan and Doria.