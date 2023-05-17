Duchess Meghan wore gold Johanna Ortiz to the Women of Vision Awards

Even the paparazzi’s street-photos from last night were impossibly glamorous. Y’all know there are rage-tantrums being thrown in Windsor this morning. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards last night with Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland in tow. Mama Doria looked amazing, but obviously, Meghan’s look practically broke Twitter last night. Meghan wore a customized Johanna Ortiz dress (she removed the straps), Tom Ford heels in gold, J.Crew hoops and a Carolina Herrera clutch. Meghan looked expensive and I’m loving her rich-bitch era (she’s not a bitch, calm your t-ts, it’s an expression!).

Meghan was one of several honorees at the Women of Vision Awards, and she made a speech about reading Ms. Magazine as a girl and how that influenced her to be more than ornamental, that she should have a career and care about important issues. Here’s one video of her speech:

Meghan’s speech – recounting seeing Ms. Magazine pic.twitter.com/p0AMWYv132 — Steph Petit (@stephpetit_) May 17, 2023

I’m including more photos below – I think my favorite pic is Harry flanked by Doria and Meghan, with his arms around both. I need someone to write a real piece about how much Doria and Harry adore each other, because I suspect that Doria treats him like a son and that Harry is extremely grateful to have Doria in his life. The photos of Meghan and Harry exiting the venue are amazing too – all of the bodyguards were ready to lay down their lives for Meghan in that gold dress.

