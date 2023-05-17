Duchess Meghan wore gold Johanna Ortiz to the Women of Vision Awards

Even the paparazzi’s street-photos from last night were impossibly glamorous. Y’all know there are rage-tantrums being thrown in Windsor this morning. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards last night with Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland in tow. Mama Doria looked amazing, but obviously, Meghan’s look practically broke Twitter last night. Meghan wore a customized Johanna Ortiz dress (she removed the straps), Tom Ford heels in gold, J.Crew hoops and a Carolina Herrera clutch. Meghan looked expensive and I’m loving her rich-bitch era (she’s not a bitch, calm your t-ts, it’s an expression!).

Meghan was one of several honorees at the Women of Vision Awards, and she made a speech about reading Ms. Magazine as a girl and how that influenced her to be more than ornamental, that she should have a career and care about important issues. Here’s one video of her speech:

I’m including more photos below – I think my favorite pic is Harry flanked by Doria and Meghan, with his arms around both. I need someone to write a real piece about how much Doria and Harry adore each other, because I suspect that Doria treats him like a son and that Harry is extremely grateful to have Doria in his life. The photos of Meghan and Harry exiting the venue are amazing too – all of the bodyguards were ready to lay down their lives for Meghan in that gold dress.

95 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore gold Johanna Ortiz to the Women of Vision Awards”

  1. UnstrungPearl says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:29 am

    Stunning!! Glowing!!!

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:45 am

      She really was stunning and Meg glows from the inside out.

      Reply
    • HufflepuffLizLemon says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:46 am

      I will freely admit my jaw dropped at the glow! Amazing!
      She’s always incredibly beautiful, but to me, these rival the bad bitch tour photos in the rain in that turquoise dress. She looks impossibly flawless, and that pic with Doria and Harry? He looks like the happiest man alive.

      Reply
      • Moxylady says:
        May 17, 2023 at 7:55 am

        Do you know that sound that they put over like adorable puppies bouncing or goats jumping or babies laughing?
        It’s like “I’m a hap-py hap-py guy!” That sound could be over Harry in these pics. Absolutely adorable and wonderful how much he treasures them both.

      • Nibbi says:
        May 17, 2023 at 8:22 am

        Damn, she looks amaaaaaaaaaaazing and totally radiant. I suppose being happy, healthy and successful truly is the best revenge.

  2. girl_ninja says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:30 am

    Those photos hit and I was knocked out. The gown, the hair the GLOW! I’m just so happy for Meghan and Harry and so grateful the have Doria. What a fantastic family.

    Reply
  3. Nlopez says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:31 am

    Meghan & Harry, and Doria all look so good! I’m so happy Meghan & Harry found each other and are thriving!❤️

    Reply
  4. Inge says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:31 am

    She was glowing. And that wasn’t just the dress.

    Loved Harry’s heart eyes and always nice to see Doria!

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:35 am

      Yaaas! Harry was like “Look at my AMAZING wife and my beautiful mother in law! Can you believe how lucky I am!?” Complete opposite of his father.

      Reply
    • Ex-DouchesOfCambridge says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:47 am

      The dress name is “ideal universe” she chooses her dresses so well.

      Reply
  5. Snuffles says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:33 am

    More! More! I want more!

    This is what I want to see. Meghan thriving. Meghan SERVING in every sense of the word. Meghan doing her own thing that had NOTHING to do with the Salt Island royals.

    Reply
  6. ML says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:33 am

    I love how Meghan explained that Ms Magazine was different from the magazines she saw by the checkout in the grocery store, how she gave a shout-out to her mom, and how happy, healthy and glamorous she looked last night.

    Reply
  7. Dutch says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:34 am

    How dare she wear gold so close after the coronation! It’s a slap in the face of Charles’ carriage, which looks like a garbage truck by comparison.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:53 am

      Yes! That sounds just about the right level of unhinged for the press in the UK.

      My first thought was that she wore something that her psycho stalker would not be able to replicate but of course she’s desperate enough to try.

      Reply
      • Dutch says:
        May 17, 2023 at 7:58 am

        No doubt there are minions in the bowels of Kensington Palace gilding buttons and calling McQueen to see what kind of gold lame gowns there are on the rack

    • HamsterJam says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:55 am

      OMG you are right! Style, she got it, Kingy-poo does not.

      If she had worn that to the chubbly the entire ceremony would have looks like a cheap imitation in comparison.

      Reply
    • Lily says:
      May 17, 2023 at 8:00 am

      Haha, exactly!

      Reply
  8. Pinkosaurus says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:34 am

    Anyone pick gold for her dress? I thought maybe navy since she recently wore black and white. Dang she looks incredible! So glad she’s not toning down and hiding her light anymore.

    Reply
    • The Old Chick says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:52 am

      Not Gold especially but I predicted vibrant (not black /white etc). Thrilled she didn’t dim her light.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:55 am

      I was legit thinking she might just do something sleek and black so I was not even close😂

      Reply
    • Lux says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:56 am

      I did not! I thought it would be another neutral in a cool cut. This is such a fun surprise and reminiscent of her more risqué actress days. I’m so glad she’s embracing the cameras with her banging body and confidence! We’ve been deprived for so long…

      Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:58 am

      It’s the last thing I expected. But it was perfection. She looks sunkissed and happy and healthy and vibrant, and I’m just so happy for her.

      Reply
  9. equality says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:34 am

    They all look amazing. Especially Doria. Hard to believe she is in her sixties. Love that Meghan is using a sustainable designer in Johanna Ortiz.

    Reply
  10. Betina says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:35 am

    Beautiful people doing beautiful things 😍

    Can you imagine the BRF and the dusty media thinking Harry would choose them over HER and their beautiful life? Like BFFR.

    Reply
  11. ThatsNotOkay says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:35 am

    Her skin practically matches the dress! Glowing, sunkissed, goldish bronze, luminescent. I’m not usually a fan of keyhole cutouts, but I hardly notice it here. And, yeah, she looks happy and like she’s thriving. Congrats, Meghan!

    Reply
  12. Kristen says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:36 am

    What was that bit about Harry being soooo unhappy?

    HA! 🙂

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:36 am

    She looked STUNNING. This may be one of my favorite looks of hers. Just gorgeous. Glowing, happy, healthy, and yes, very very rich, lol.

    I think its clear doria and harry are close. I feel like Doria treats him like a son but is never trying to replace Diana as his mother, you know? I also feel like Doria probably looks at this man who walked away from his family and life to protect her daughter and loves him for that.

    Reply
  14. Pinkosaurus says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:37 am

    The picture with just Meaghan and Harry, she’s looking adoringly at him. I think on most photos, he’s staring at her like he can’t believe his luck. Nice to have one in the other direction to complete the photo set on the piano 😁

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:46 am

      I love harry’s expression in that picture. He just looks like he’s mocking everyone who speculates on their potential divorce, lol.

      Reply
    • Nanea says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:47 am

      One Squad account — I sadly don’t remember who it was — put this photo next to that particular one from their engagement announcement in KP, shortly after this set came out last night.

      It’s as if there’s only days between the photos, and Meghan looking adoringly at Harry is identical.

      Ha, true love! 😍

      Reply
  15. Anna says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:38 am

    MOTHER.

    They all look so incredible, you can just feel the love they have for each other😭😍 I’m so happy for them😍

    The mermaid-esque look is reminding me of what Meg said in the Sussex doc about feeling like her voice was taken from her just like Ariel, and now she’s out here mermaiding it up, happy and free with her prince. GOOD FOR HER.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:40 am

      Yes! The print really looked like mermaid scales. Some were calling it snake but I was seeing gold mermaid.

      Reply
      • Anna says:
        May 17, 2023 at 7:51 am

        I mean, I could see it giving “snake” but if that’s the case, I’d see at as Meg in her Reputation (Taylor’s version) era, it’s the “Look what you made me do” energy for me.

  16. Jais says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:39 am

    Meghan! Gorgeous golden girl! Her bodyguards were not playing around. Love it.

    Reply
    • Fifty-50 says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:50 am

      She looks like she feels safe— that is what I love most. Safe to be outside, safe to express who she is. Reclaim herself, her looks, her space. A new era of Meghan.

      Reply
  17. Snappyfish says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:40 am

    While I think she looks great the dress was meh. I thought the fabric was too heavy a choice for the time of year. I know the reasoning but didn’t like the front seam & while the color suited her well, the movement of the dress was rather stiff. But I’m weird when it comes to fashion. I see it as architecture in a different medium. I would have liked to see a fabric that moved better.

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:46 am

      I can see that. I think I felt opposite about the NAACP dress. The movement with it was chef’s kiss, but I didn’t think it photographed as well.

      I didn’t like the colour on this dress as much, there’s a slight green undertone? Idk. I think if she went warmer it would look brighter, really make her skin POP. But she looks beautiful regardless, it’s the glow for me.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        May 17, 2023 at 8:19 am

        It might be the lighting – in the outside photos, the dress looks more pure gold.

    • tamra says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:59 am

      I thought that at first, until I really looked at her moving. The dress moved and molded to her body easily. They look so genuinely happy, no faking for the cameras here!

      Reply
  18. B says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:40 am

    Meghan looked amazing & her speech was heartfelt. Seeing the pics of her friends & family coming out to support her was incredibly moving.

    Reply
  19. Jessica says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:40 am

    Absolutely love this dress!!! The texture and style are amazing!!!!

    Reply
  20. Loretta says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:41 am

    Meghan is glowing, that dress is so beautiful

    Reply
  21. sunny says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:41 am

    She looks amazing! They all do. I adore the dress but what I like most of all is how they are being true to themselves and how Meghan’s genuine passion for the work she does shines through.

    When I saw these photos I was reminded of the tv show Insecure(so good). Specifically the last season, when the main character’s main love interest/ex boyfriend runs into one of her best friends, named Kelly at an event. He asks how “everyone” is doing. And she responds, “Everyone I associate with is thriving, limitless, in abundance.”

    That is how I feel about Meghan and Harry. They are thriving, limitless, in abundance.

    Reply
    • MrsCope says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:52 am

      @sunny Everyone should have a friend like Kelly who would deliver a 🔥 line like that to an ex. 😂. But yes, that is Harry and Meghan in a nutshell!!

      Reply
  22. Amy T says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:41 am

    Harry. Looking miserable and confused.🙄

    They all look fabulous, and now I’m starting a countdown to the moment we see Kate in textured gold and strappy heels.

    Reply
  23. swirlmamad says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:42 am

    OMG, I swoon. Gorgeous, intelligent, kind-hearted — Meghan is the whole package and I stan her for life! Oh yeah, Harry looks nice too. Lol. And Doria is goals…clearly we see where M gets her great genes from!

    Reply
  24. Cassie says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:42 am

    Harry and his two favourite women, so happy for him.
    He deserves to be loved .
    I loved my favourite security guy holding Dorias hand as he escorted her to their car.
    They seem such a tight knit group and it is wonderful to see .

    Reply
  25. Ginger says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:42 am

    This was hand down my favorite look from her. She looked stunning! It was wonderful to see Doria there and I agree that Doria and Harry seem to adore each other.

    Reply
  26. sparrow says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:43 am

    I don’t really like cut out sections, seen at the top diamond shape, but that is a beautiful dress and I change my mind here. Wonderful colour. Wow! I think what really counts is their happiness and love; it’s magnetic. There’s a sense of “us” about them as a couple.

    Reply
  27. Popsicle W says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:43 am

    I have not been able to find the full audio of her speech yet (help would be greatly appreciated) so my comments will just be about her looks.
    Meghan looked like a million bucks! Her face and her hair were perfect. The bodice of this dress fit her well (this is usually the only area of her ensemble that I question), and the material and the color – she was luminous! Heauxs are going to be mad this morning!!

    Reply
  28. Cel2495 says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:44 am

    She looked marvelous! Love the dress, makeup, hair, all ! Mama and Harry looked so beautiful and happy as well as proud as well.

    Love it ! I want to continue seeing them win!

    Reply
  29. The Old Chick says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:45 am

    I did spend hours! Hours! Looking at the pics! She looked amazing, as did mama and hubs. Meanwhile the derangers were constantly reposting the disco ball of doom like it was a winner and made her look bad, or something 🤣🤣🤣 her speech was amazing. And standing ovation.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 17, 2023 at 8:01 am

      I think I saw a screenshot of Kinsey Schofield saying it was giving Vegas show girl vibes and I just had to laugh. It’s not giving Vegas showgirl vibes but it was clear someone had been reading the comments we had for Kate’s Jenny Packham at the Bond premier and was still feeling salty about it.

      Reply
      • First comment says:
        May 17, 2023 at 8:16 am

        Are they really comparing that look to this one? I mean, REALLY? this is modern, stylish, perfectly accessorized, great makeup and hairstyle .. not to mention Meghan’s inner glow.. Kate’s look was meuh…and do you remember the hair nest above her head? She destroyed the whole thing with her “mother of the bride” updo .

  30. Geegee says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:46 am

    That is an awesome dress. Good luck on khate to copy that.

    Reply
    • Over it says:
      May 17, 2023 at 7:54 am

      You know Kate stayed up last night just to see what Meghan wore and immediately called someone to get her a copy .

      Reply
      • Layla says:
        May 17, 2023 at 8:25 am

        @geegee @over it. She’ll copykeen but make small changes so there’s plausible deniability and it’ll be subtle as well. The hoop style earrings will come out tomorrow. Strapless dress is definitely going to be worn at Earthflop in November. And she’s pulling out the scrappy heels as we speak

    • Lux says:
      May 17, 2023 at 8:04 am

      I’m loving the fact that Meghan is appearing in super short day dresses and strapless evening wear and just embracing elements that would “break royal protocol” for anyone keen to SWF it! Good luck Khate, indeed!

      Reply
    • TeamMeg says:
      May 17, 2023 at 8:20 am

      Hahaha CopyKate is off the hook, she already wore gold to the Bond premiere. Who wore it better tho?

      Reply
  31. Just me says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:46 am

    Gorgeous!

    Reply
  32. Over it says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:47 am

    I just don’t know how Meghan can possibly top this one . She looked incredibly beautiful. Doria is beautiful and looked amazing too. Harry looks good and he’s like yup, that beautiful black woman looking like a golden goddess is all mine .

    Reply
  33. Merrie says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:47 am

    Everyone looked beautiful and happy, but I can’t get over her speech! So natural. No stumbling or notecards. She could be having coffee with a friend, she is so real and approachable. Love her!

    Reply
  34. sparrow says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:51 am

    The DM has this article in their royals section I believe, well away from the front page and still a bit down. (That’s where I found it; it could’ve been moved.) Nothing like hiding something wonderful, which goes to show that paper really is in the grips of the BRF.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 17, 2023 at 8:04 am

      Oh yeah, they definitely avoid covering anything that’s positive for team sussex. And yet she’s still the conversation so they’re deliberately hurting their bottom line out of spite.

      Reply
  35. Polly says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:52 am

    She looks beautiful and the two of them just glow with happiness.

    Also good luck to Kate trying to copy THAT dress.

    Reply
  36. Jan says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:53 am

    The Squaddies shouting love for Doria and sending best wishes to Archie and Lilibet, sometimes I think Harry never experienced anything like this, although he did thank fans for their support saying it was really needed.
    The Sussex Squad fundraiser for Archie and Lili’s birthday supporting Kaboom is over 70K, ends June 4.

    Reply
  37. Lattie says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:54 am

    I’m shocked Mama Doria is turning 66, I need tips n the family pic is chefs kiss especially since a certain father only has pics from 4 years ago n Meghan looked gorgeous in back to her glamorous self 👌🏽💫

    Reply
  38. s808 says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:54 am

    she looked STUNNING, absolutely glowing. man, you can really tell how muted she was during those dark times. her and harry look absolutely smitten with each other.

    Reply
  39. Belli says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:55 am

    Gorgeous! And hold on a moment there, Mama Doria!!

    We all know that Meghan can deliver a great speech, but I loved her mentioning her desire to be more than ornamental. That as much as anything brings it home that the RF were never going to accept her. Their whole purpose is to be ornamental.

    Reply
  40. Southern Fried says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:56 am

    Brilliant family who love each other so much. All of them look fabulous. Meghan’s shoes, I can only dream of wearing such fun beautiful shoes like that.

    Reply
  41. manda says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:57 am

    Meghan is beautiful but this dress ain’t it. Does not flatter her figure at all

    Reply
  42. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:57 am

    Do we know if Meghan uses a stylist and who it is? I think she has such a great eye for amazing clothes that work on her so she probably is extremely involved in her styling at the least, and I would guess that she has someone to help her source the clothes she picks?

    Reply
  43. Alexandria says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:58 am

    Love you Meghan!!!! Why can’t you and Harry be the ones coming to my country 😭❤️😘

    Doria looks so good! Of course Prince Hot Ginger looks as dashing as ever!

    Congratulations Meghan!

    Reply
  44. Amy Bee says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:00 am

    Meghan looked amazing and she proved once again why the Royal Family and the British press wanted her gone.

    Reply
  45. aquarius64 says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:01 am

    Meghan’s dress is goegeous and it sold out in an hour after the pictures dropped. There was some British clown shouting at Meghan when they walked in and the US photogs shut him down. He was Id’d on Twitter as an editor for the Express US offices and he was dragged so badly he was blocking people. He put out a tweet saying he was not the person heckling Meghan, but so far no other pap at the event has come forward to back him up.

    Reply
  46. Soni says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:01 am

    My mouth hit the floor when I saw Meg! OMG- how stunning, glowing and most importantly- looking so happy! They are truly living their best lives.

    Reply
  47. Seraphina says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:04 am

    They all looked happy and beautiful. The dress is stunning but I’m not that crazy about the bodice. I am so happy to see Doria with H&M. Showing parental support when the two “fathers” are all about themselves.

    Reply
  48. Jk says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:05 am

    The texture of the dress adds a lot of visual interest and it looked really lovely, especially on the stage.

    So nice to see Doria- she is a stunning lady. But the photos of them leaving, surrounded by heavy security and at least three of them protecting Meghan with their arms made me feel sad. Her life is in real danger because of all the deranged people out there.

    Reply
  49. Tessa says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:06 am

    Gorgeous and beautiful Meghan. Fabulous gown and the looks she and harry gave each other showing their love for each other. Dori a looks fantastic and proud of her family.

    Reply
  50. Pumpkin says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:06 am

    I don’t like the pattern but that’s a me thing rather than it being objectively bad. I like very, very specific patterns in dresses/clothes and this isn’t one of them.

    But LOVE LOVE LOVE the hair, the glow and the shoes. The shoes! Did sneak a peak at a website and woo, all sold out. Not that I could afford them anyway haha.

    Reply
  51. sparrow says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:07 am

    Coming back to say I think her look is so modern and fresh, not stale and weighted down. They literally look “now” and yet eternal, with a connection that isn’t forced or presented. They look lovely. I’m so pleased for them – that they got away and made it work.

    Reply
  52. Meghan says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:12 am

    I will be honest (please don’t yell at me) but the gold dress and the white dress just are not my favorite, PERSONALLY. Mostly because I don’t think I could pull off gold or white, and I also like floor length dresses, but that’s just me!

    However! Meghan looks AMAZING. She and Harry look at each other with so much love and he isn’t trying to pull focus from the event that is honoring her. Love it.

    ETA- I do think Meghan looks beautiful and I am not dissing her in any way! Just saying, it’s not my personal favorite style of dress, that’s all. She’s glowing and happy and looks amazing. And looks like she is *gasp* having fun?! (The audacity!!!! /s)

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      May 17, 2023 at 8:21 am

      There are elements of the dress that I usually don’t like on anyone. The cut out diamond shape at the bust and the slit/split; splits always make garments look cumbersome and impossible to walk in without a cut into the fabric, IMO. However, this dress in movement and under light, where it shimmers like mosaic, just doubles her internal glow. Like you say, her gorgeous manner is the clincher.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 17, 2023 at 8:22 am

      I think this is the thing with Meghan. I don’t always love what she wears (although post royal I have loved her looks a lot more). This look I do love, like I said above I think this is one of my favorite looks of hers ever.

      But, even if I don’t like a dress or outfit, she always looks amazing overall because she looks so happy and glowing and confident (especially post royal life.)

      Reply
  53. death by bacon says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:12 am

    Love the dress. Kate will copy. It’s too good a look. Glad they are all thriving and triumphant.

    Reply
  54. TheWigletOfWails says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:21 am

    This is how you do an all gold look without it being tacky. Gorgeous across the board! So glad her family and some friends were out to support her.

    I’m so glad the Meghan Markle “sparkle” is back in full force! No “be 50% of yourself” BS here, no time for that anymore…shine in all your diva glory Meghan!

    Reply
  55. Noor says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:21 am

    She did red, she did blue and now gold. Like air she rises.

    Reply
  56. Eurydice says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Lol, that’s how you do an intercontinental slap! Congrats to Meghan for her accomplishments. Congrats to Doria, for setting such a great example. And congrats to Harry, for choosing a life of love and service, instead of a life of servitude.

    Reply
  57. Cat says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:26 am

    She’s glowing and radiant. Nice to see her happy. it seems like she finally achieved what she wanted: to become a global superstar, which she achieved by marrying Harry, without all the encumbrance of the Royal family duties and responsibilities. Mission accomplished.

    Reply
  58. Haylie says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Tom Sykes is having a rage fit over on Tge Daily Beast. Poor him. Loser.

    Reply

