King Charles wants PM Rishi Sunak to bar Prince Harry from the coronation

King Charles is already on his second prime minister, after his first PM couldn’t outlast a head of lettuce. We haven’t heard much about Charles’s relationship with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but we might be hearing more in the coming weeks and months. Apparently, Charles has asked Downing Street to take the hit and tell Prince Harry he’s not welcome at Charles’s coronation. According to the Mail, Downing Street is refusing. Sunak is basically telling the king: this is your mess, clean it up yourself.
The Prime Minister could be drawn in to the increasingly intense debate over whether Prince Harry should be invited to the Coronation, after senior Royal insiders argued that the decision should be ‘taken out of the King’s hands’. Sources say King Charles should use the so-called ‘Churchill precedent’ to escape the ‘impossible’ decision of either inflaming tensions by barring his son, or enduring the circus that would surround his attendance with wife Meghan.
Harry has so far refused to say whether or not he would come to the ceremony if he was invited, even when directly asked.
In 1953, Churchill, then Prime Minister, made it clear to the Duke of Windsor – who had abdicated as Edward VIII more than 16 years earlier – that he would not be welcome at Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation.
A well-placed source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘The Coronation is a State event and funded by the State. So, in the same way that Winston Churchill advised the Duke of Windsor to stay away [from Elizabeth II’s Coronation], the decision of whether to invite Harry, who has no official Royal role and no state function at the ceremony, will be down to the Government rather than just his father.’
However, Whitehall insiders tried to hand responsibility for the ‘Harry hot potato’ back to Buckingham Palace. A source said last night: ‘Traditionally, the Royal Household provides us with the number of Royal guests, without giving their identity, and we construct the arrangements on that basis.’
[From The Daily Mail]
There’s some evidence that the palace will try to force Downing Street to basically make a logistical argument to Harry, as in: the security situation will be too intense, therefore you shouldn’t come, something something about the Taliban fighters Harry killed in the Army. All of this is ridiculous though – while the palace has let it be known that Charles has extended a general (verbal?) invitation to the Sussexes, there’s no evidence that the palace has formally invited the Sussexes, nor is there evidence that the Sussexes have made up their minds about whether they even want to go. Harry demurred when asked about his coronation attendance directly, and it absolutely feels like his attendance would be contingent on exactly what he’s repeatedly asked for: a sit-down conversation, accountability and an apology. King Charles is trying to center himself, like the Sussexes’ attendance is his call, and he’s also trying to abdicate responsibility to Downing Street. I’m glad Sunak isn’t biting. No need to get involved in the Windsors’ psychodrama.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Downing Street, London, UK. 25th October 2022.
Apples and oranges. Edward was a former king. Charles is a spineless weasel.
Edward was a former king who abdicated and supported the Nazis.
Harry is a prince protecting his wife and family.
Charles is still a spineless weasel.
You nailed it @Seaflower! 🎯 💯 👌
I hope more Britons (and the commonwealth) realize that this coronation itself is ridiculous- not the disinviting Harry to the event story.
Think about it- we have a King who is not only a bad husband and father, but who is also involved in some shady deals with the government, the media, the Quataris, the Binladens, Pedo Andrew’s case, etc. AAAANNNDD we’ve got a Queen consort who rose to fame as his side piece! Lmaoo something is wrong with this picture.
The UK is the only European monarchy that still does a coronation. Elsewhere, the PM proclaims the new monarch and that is that.
Charles is a spineless weasel 💯
You did nail it, not sure why anyone would compare a war hero protecting his wife to a Nazi sympathizer. Charles is a gaslighter who briefs against is own children, he is the worst!
That is exactly it, @Seaflower.
And if the PM *were* to ban Harry from attending, somehow equating him with a Nazi former king, then either C3 needs to be prepared for the PM to also ban pedophile rapist princes – or come up with a darn good reason why the state needs to step in to ban Harry but not Andrew!
I was going to say sniveling coward, but spineless weasel works for me, too. For God’s sake, man, pick up the phone, agree to what Harry wants, and call off the dogs (the British tabloid media). Is it really going to be such a reach to provide security when they’re providing that and more to the Pedo?
Interesting that Charles wants the PM to disinvite his son and but he’s okay with the rapist. Presumably, Andrew will be sitting in the front row.
Priorities
It would behoove Charles to have a modest coronation to avoid the thorny questions of why his son is snubbing him and why his pedophile brother is in attendance.
Charles has been good buddies with lots of child rapists who were worse even than Andrew.
Exactly.
The equivalent of asking mommy to call in sick to work for you. Pathetic. Do your own dirty work Chuck.
Exactly. He’s hoping the government will offer him cover for not inviting harry. A man child.
Elizabeth was not Edward’s father, was not (as) involved in an active campaign of abuse that drove her son to leave royal life and flee the country (first) and the Commonwealth (second … when his (and security services were abruptly recalled and location leaked).
Also Harry did not conspire with Nazis to overthrow the current crowned ruler … he just didn’t want the family he was a member of, the Institution his grandmother led and that he worked for and the national press they were all in bed with to be actively vilifying his wife and child and making moves that could get them killed. And years later, after non-stop continued lying attacking briefings from the palaces, speaking about that in public.
Were that Charles would abdicate all duties. But then the world would be stuck with the light pollution that is William the Incandescent. Charles is such a coward. The Queen and Diana were right. He is unfit. But so are the rest of them, so, whatever.
Charles being a pouty, weak, petty-ass coward? I am SHOCKED! What a change from the way he’s acted for the past 7+ decades!
Now, can you guys help me look for my eyes? They just rolled right the hell out of my damn head.
Could it also be that KC3 deep inside knows that telling Harry not to come to his coronation is a rotten thing to do? And of course he wants someone else to do his dirty work.
Does Charles think Harry is going to sneak into the UK, the coronation and bum rush Charles? Yanking the crown off of his head while screaming “Abolish the Monarchy!!”
No, he his “wife” and the Wails realise that everyone will look at the glamorous Sussex’s not the 70+ yo king, his horse, and dull and duller.
William inherited his father’s insecurity. Why does he feel this lifelong battle with harry? Worried that he might steal the limelight so what? You’re the prince of wales set to become king who cares about what harry is doing?
Something tells me william is deeply unhappy if not depressed. He could benefit from some of that therapy harry clearly benefitted from.
As Seaflower said; All attention must be on the King, his Queen and no one else. They do NOT want the Sussexes there under any circumstances.
But their insane smear campaign really made Harry and Meghan larger than the monarchy (beyond their natural charisma) – so their absence will still overshadow Charles on his big day. And that is exactly what he deserves.
100% agree with you @Art
This is such an apt example of the royals hoist on their own petards. The whole story of the coronation will be: Sussexes yes or no? And if the Sussexes are told no, (which I think they should wait to be told no and not say no), then their absense will be the story. Especially if they release birthday pictures of Archie that day, or even the next day.
There’s an easy way out of all this mess. Chuck gets his ass on a plane, flies to California in a few weeks after the weather clears. Formally apologizes to Meghan and Harry for not protecting them from the media. Takes pictures with Lily and Archie. Calls Lily and Archie Prince and Princess (make it contingent on them coming to the coronation–fine). Announce that the Sussexes will be at the coronation. Give them their proper place at the coronation as 5/6/7 in line to throne.
Immediately, the rota and the media will squawk, call him weak, claim that Harry and Meghan “won”. He gets 1-2 weeks of bad press, and then the media move on to the next thing.
Come time for the coronation, this focus is on Charles. Harry and Meghan are there, walking behind Willam and Kate. They are less “bejeweled” than the Wails–fine–Meghan looks best in understated things anyway. Charles looks “kingly.”
I don’t see any other way for him to look like the king he wants to be. Harry and Meghan didn’t leave because they were greedy, or rebellious. They left because they didn’t want to be abused by the media and the family. There’s no “winning” for the royal family in that regard.
Charles has the upper hand–he’s the King, he’s entrenched in his position, Right now he looks weak because he’s so afraid of criticism. If he takes a teaspoon of the criticism that harry and Meghan took, it could go a long way in establishing him as an authority.
@ArtHistorian no one ever accused C&C and Wails or being intelligent. Petty, weak, bland and jealous yes but never intelligent.
This is bs. Tampon is desperate for H and M to go otherwise so much negativity. Mostly, he needs their star power. No one will care. And he looks like an a hole. They’re gagging for the Sussexes.
Harry is never going to get an apology from these people. I honestly do not understand why he’s even asking for it, just cut them off, they will never treat you nor your wife and children with even a modicum of respect. As harsh as it sounds let them all go, and live your life.
Exactly this. He loves his family but it’s hard to see how bad they were to him and still are. Charles is not a decent dad willing to make an effort. Meghan and their kids don’t deserve to continue to be mistreated again.
Just let the RF go
He knows he isn’t going to get one. Michael Strahan said Harry is very aware this will never happen. But, this is what he wants if the RF want him to do anything moving forward (ex: the coronation)
Exactly. It puts the ball in the family’s court to take action. Harry has done what he can do to reconcile and it’s up to them to do the rest. The family won’t of course, and the whole world will see it.
He’s not asking for it because he is expecting them to offer a heartfelt apology.
He’s stating what is needed (which is really a bare minimum to ask from people who have abused you and wished you and your family ill for years) if TRF is interested in improving relations between them. He’s not asking for honors or privileges to be restored, for money or property or even titles for his kids and all the things the vipers conjure and claim he wants. He’s asking for his father and brother to say “I’m sorry, we treated you poorly” and to say the same to Meghan.
That is putting things entirely back in the palaces’ hands – no negotiations and contacts needed. And is making clear that Harry is moving forwards, not looking back, and considers himself free to live his happy, independent life with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, NFsG. “Cheers! Bye!”
He’s not playing, he’s making clear he’s dropping his end of the rope. They know where he is, they know how to reach him, he’s not going to go looking for them or looking for anything from them.
Do people ever listen to what Harry or Meghan say? He’s said multiple times he knows he’s not gonna get what he needs from his family but laid out his boundaries/requests if they wanted a path forward with him and his wife.
He also said he knows it’s probably not gonna happen but he still has some hope which is okay.
That’s part of the journey for anyone dealing with serious familial issues…
Please remember Harry is human. He’s not a robot. There’s complex emotions…all this just popped off when they left so he’s processing 38 years of his life. He was previously living in a bubble just doing what he was told.
Didn’t the press say that Charles was still going to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation? Didn’t the press also say that Charles loved both of his sons and that his door was always open for Harry? So what’s this about him not wanting Harry and Meghan to be there? I think if there is no apology and accountability from Charles before the coronation Harry and Meghan won’t be there.
@Amy Bee, you’re right —the story changes every week and I’m not exaggerating. It could give one whiplash. Charles is so whiny and indecisive. Harry sure didn’t inherit his balls of steel from his father.
Yeah this is where part of me feels like it’s the DM stirring sht more than anything especially since those quoted are “insiders” and not aides.
It’s also possible that it’s warring factions within the household leaking different versions of the story as well based on what they want.
They cannot keep their shit straight. One day Charles wants to reconcile, the next he’s asking the PM to ban his child from attending. This must be coming from Camilla.
Or from The Raging Bulliam.
Agree. All the different messaging through the media suggests competing sources, eager to have their points of view prevail. I’m not sure where this latest variant comes from, but it’s worth noting that Simon Case (“The Fly”) works for No. 10.
And that KFC, following his ascension, appointed Case to the Privy Council.
People who agree to something and then later claim they were “pressured” into it and therefore they shouldn’t have to stand up for their bend of the agreement (and are the victims of the situation) are the worst. Charles is probably now complaining about how William forced him into all of this and that’s why Harry is so awful. When it was Camilla all along.
Yes, because Harry’s actions are for sure worse than the Nazi-sympathizer’s. Let’s not only lump him in with Andrew!
And of COURSE KFC is too much of a wuss to make the decision himself. He wants to hide behind someone else so he can continue to spin BS “reconciliation” stories while someone else does the dirty work. Spineless waste of space.
Also, obviously none of us know, but I don’t think either one of the Sussexes even *want* to go to this circus. Whether or not they’re “invited” could be moot. I can absolutely see Harry turning them down.
My God what a difference in caliber btw the former Queen and Chuck! Once she realized how damaging the treatment of the Sussexes was to the institution she took steps to make it seem like the Sussexes were “welcome” at state events like the Jubbly.
Chuck and the firm are in a far more vulnerable position and he still can’t put the welfare of the institution ahead of his own need to have the spotlight. Spare painted him as loving but imperfect father who was vulnerable to the media. His own actions will show people that once again Harry was being too kind. Chuck continues to be too self involved to be a decent leader or father.
Chuck is so weak. But if he or William would ever read Spare, they’d see how Harry put them in a positive light despite their awful deeds.
The PM, the real head of state of the UK, is not going to dragged into this food fight. I bet some MPs are not happy about this foolishness. The throne needs to go sideways to House Sussex.
The PM is right not to let himself get dragged into this family mess.
Question for all the British celebitchies, how is Sunak doing as PM? Haven’t seen much written about him on this side of the pond.
@CrazyHeCallsMe
Sunak is a Tory, still wedded to Brexit, still wedded to tough austerity measures, still wanting to break down strike actions and protests. So… still Right Wing and terrible, I’m afraid.
Sunak is usually unavailable to govern (that is why you heard nothing) unless he’s off banning democratic protests and strikes, or bashing the culture, health and education sectors.
As Duchess said, he’s Boris Johnson minus the wandering dong.
His wife has the wealth, therefore he’s not straying.
In the absent of any actual facts is DM just making up stuff again?
Asking for a friend?
#DMlies
#whataboutthetights
Well, I for one hope they do invite them, even if just because they have to, and that Harry says LOL no, f*** off, we’re not coming.
Some Tories are pushing in the parliament for Harry to lose his title, so it wouldn’t really surprise me either if Rishi somehow finds a way to please Charles in this. With all the rest that’s bad in Britain, this would be a popularity move.
They already released a statement saying they aren’t doing this. It’s just people pot stirring but taking titles away was already discussed and both the palace and parliament said no.
HAHA. Charles is in a tough spot, isn’t he? Whether or not H&M attend, it is going to be all the press talks about. If they don’t go, it will be such a bad look on the global stage and such a bad start to Charles’ reign. If they do go, the press will hyperfocus on them and no one will really care about Charles or Camilla (besides whether or not she wears the Koh-i-noor, which I’m now 99.9% sure she’s going to wear). Kate will get some attention because of her jewels and clothes but that’s it.
No matter what, the Sussexes will be the focus of the day, whether or not they attend. And I think Charles knows that and can’t figure out which will end up being better for him, so he’s in a tough spot and Sunak is NOT going to take the blame for Harry’s non-attendance.
Now please note that while I’m saying he’s in a tough spot he gets no sympathy from me. He brought this on himself.
@Becks, your second sentence is so true, and I for one am enjoying it immensely.
Charles has been waiting for more than 70 YEARS for this moment, and he is absolutely going to receive fewer headlines than the Sussexes no matter what they do. LMAO forever
He won’t be the center of attention at his own coronation…
And It’s All His Own Fault!
Just like his shabby treatment of his wife and ex-wife actually threw more of a spotlight on her, his shabby treatment of the Sussexes, including allowing others to harass, harangue and attack them without making a peep* in their defense is the reason this has been a mess for years, it’s the reasons the Sussexes are no longer under his control and no longer have to hold back from the theme of their wedding song “This Little Light of Mine (I’m Gonna Let It Shine)
Next time Chuck, maybe read the menu a little more closely and think past tomorrow’s breakfast table tabloids before tossing your son, DIL and grandkids overboard to the sharks, bigots and muckrakers.
* this is a man who sat for interviews and wrote a book about his poor experiences in the Family, so don’t give us any “never complain, never explain” gobbledygook.
That and him spending 100m gbp while people cue for foo banks and can’t afford electricity.
If Charles wants the spotlight, he’ll have to step into it along with H&M, and he can’t do that if they don’t attend.
This is only performative nonsense. KC only wants himself and QCC to shine at the Coronation and neither want to share the limelight. W and C will mutually combust if H and M attend. H admits he probably hasn’t spoken to either since September and he has firm conditions set for attendance. I am very doubtful of their attendance as anonymous Royal sources keep yapping on and on. Bad dad briefed the tabs instead of his own daughter and they are estranged as a result of nonstop betrayal. Now the head of CE church is also choosing to brief the media rather than sort things out privately with his own son and risk losing him permanently but that is KC’s own choice.
Is Andrew invited
I doubt the duke of Windsor would have attended if Wallis was barred and he was invited.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Charles is a moral coward.
Doesn’t the PM have better things to do than to QA the guest list at Charles’ party?
I think Charles scheduling the coronation on Archie’s birthday was a signal that he didn’t want them (or at least Meghan) to attend.
They are so incredibly petty that I get secondhand embarrassment. The Windsors repeatedly show that they have NO manners at all. They received zero home training. They are so rude and ridiculously petty – and they don’t have the good sense to try to conceal this. Instead they flaunt their rudeness and pettiness – and that is just so weird to me.
So true on the home training! That’s who none of them realize what we Celebitches realized in 2 minutes.
Exactly this. They flaunt their rudeness and pettiness and don’t see how bad it makes them look outside their bubble.
this is either the media stirring up shit or someone in Charles’ orbit is leaking. I guess this will always be the calculus around these things going forward.
that said, it’s likely a trial balloon. Charles wants Harry there for the optics of a united family but isn’t the least willing to do anything to actually unite the family. Is that because of Camilla? Probably.
I’m perfectly happy with Harry (and Meghan) staying quiet on this one and letting Charles twist. After all, since Archie’s birthday falls the same day, they have plenty of reason to ignore the whole thing. And we all know how they would be treated if they did go.
Good riddance of that whole lot.
Buck passing. Hiding under Sunak’s skirts. It’s not even worth it. Charles is a coward.
This is just a retread of the exact same drama around the jubilee.
Charles is afraid to invite the Sussexes lest they refuse him, but he also doesn’t want to take the responsibility of actually not inviting them because it will look bad.
Charles is hoping that Meghan and Harry will save face for him by publicly declining to come or making it known that they will be busy celebrating Archie’s birthday in California. In both cases, Charles can then send out his trolls saying they weren’t welcome in the U.K. anyway.
It’s a dumb and petty game, and one I think H and M are wise to now. I hope that they continue to let Charles twist in the wind indefinitely.
@Chloe, you have such an interesting point about William possibly dealing with depression. I think Harry leaving the royal firm behind and actually thriving has made them all question their lives and roles, whether they would even admit that to themselves. Harry rejecting the very thing they’ve spent their entire lives basing their worth upon has to sting at the very least.
Why would the Sussexes want to anyway? They know the Palace will take great delight in treating them shabbily, so why subject themselves to that?
They have no reason to believe that they will be treated any differently than they were at the queen’s funeral. It was made so clear to them that they are not wanted in the RF. I don’t want them to go because I don’t ever want to see that look on Meghan’s face again, but it’s not my call.
I can’t believe Charles would be so desperate he would try to blame Harry’s absence at the Coronation on the Prime Minister and say it was because Sunak disinvited/banned the Sussexes from the Coronation? He can’t shift the blame on the government, they are too smart to get involved in something like a personal family dispute. I’d like to think he’s smarter than putting out this stupid kind of story. This is either a dumb strategy concocted by an aide or something leaked by William or Kate. I wouldn’t even put it past the Middletons to leak something so stupid.
I believe he wants them there otherwise no one will care. Plus he wants to look ‘magestic’, caring and inclusive.
The side piece, however doesn’t. This is her speaking.
Omg what if it’s that Camilla called the PM and said, “The King would like this to happen”??? If it was her who made the call no wonder the PM said “LOLOLOL no I won’t be your housekeeper, you go clean up your own mess.” Except they won’t clean up anything, these people are filthy messy and lost the vacuum cleaner long ago.
More spin from the courtiers. I don’t think Chuck asked the PM to do this and I don’t think Harry and Meghan are going anywhere near the family unless he get s the accountability he asked for.
Things I did NOT expect in 2023 for my bingo card, but that I am gleefully putting there now: watching the BRF go down in a fiery ball of their own making. Good grief these bumblingly inept inbred grifters are self destructing at an incredibly fast rate. 🤣🤣🤣 Entirely self inflicted!
The institution made Harry expendable at the early age of fourteen to a rabid media.
The son has written about his experiences and said rabid press, in this case has been printing articles as to how to punish said son.
This is the latest scenario. One can only imagine the grief they are experiencing as they loss a valuable source of advert dollars.
If King Charles does not want his son to attend, do not invite him.
Should he try to duck the questions, just leak that the invitation is in the mail.
Harry will confirm that he could not RSVP because he did not receive it.
It will not stop the whining, that would be relentless, unless the leakers provide another victim to be scapegoated.
Charles has been absolutely glowing since his mother died. Like, is he pregnant? The man has been a bundle of pure joy — except when having temper tantrums over pens.