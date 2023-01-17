Jeremy Clarkson emailed an ‘apology’ to the Sussexes over his Sun column

In mid-December, the Sun published a violent screed written by Jeremy Clarkson. Just days before the column was published, Clarkson had a Christmas lunch with Queen Camilla, Piers Morgan and various other despicable people. We can only imagine the vile things that were said at the lunch, but we didn’t even have to imagine, because Clarkson made it pretty clear. In the column, he wrote about how he hates the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level” and he fantasized, in writing, about stripping her naked and parading her down the street so that people could throw sh-t at her. Clarkson also wrote that everyone of his generation felt the same. Gee, I wonder where and when he got that impression? Days later, the Sun finally removed the column and Clarkson made a half-assed statement about it. Now, weeks later, Clarkson has made a new statement on his Instagram, here’s almost all of it:
One of the strange things I’ve noticed in recent times is that whenever an MP or a well-known person is asked to apologise for something, no matter how heartfelt or profound that apology may be, it’s never enough for the people who called for it in the first place.
So I’m going to try and buck the trend this morning with an apology for the things I said in a Sun column recently about Meghan Markle. I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on.
Usually, I read what I’ve written to someone else before filing, but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry. So when I’d finished, I just pressed send. And then, when the column appeared the next day, the land mine exploded.
It was a slow rumble to start with, and I ignored it. But then the rumble got louder. So I picked up a copy of The Sun to see what all the fuss was about. We’ve all been there, I guess. In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we’ve completely messed up. You are sweaty and cold at the same time. And your head pounds. And you feel sick. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible.
I knew what had happened straight away. I’d been thinking of a scene in Games Of Thrones, but I’d forgotten to mention this. So it looked like I was actually calling for revolting violence to rain down on Meghan’s head.
I was very angry with myself because in all those controversial days on Top Gear, when I was accused of all sorts of things, it was very rarely sexism. We never did ‘women can’t park’ gags for instance. Or suggested that powerful cars were only for men. And I was thrilled when Jodie Kidd and Ellen MacArthur set fastest-ever laps in our reasonably-priced car. I’m just not sexist, and I abhor violence against women. And yet I seemed to be advocating just that.
I was mortified and so was everyone else. My phone went mad. Very close friends were furious. Even my own daughter took to Instagram to denounce me. The Sun quickly apologized and I tried to explain myself. But still, there were calls for me to be sacked and charged with a hate crime. More than 60 MPs demanded action be taken. ITV [was] incandescent…
I therefore wrote to everyone who works with me saying how sorry I was and then, on Christmas morning, I e-mailed Harry and Meghan in California to apologise to them too. I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I’d used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry.
Over the last 30 years, I have written very nearly 5,000 newspaper and magazine columns, so it was inevitable that, one day, I’d do a Harry Kane and sky one of the damn things. Which is what happened with the piece about Meghan.”
Can I move on now? Not sure. It’s hard to be interesting and vigilant at the same time. You never hear peals of laughter coming from a health and safety seminar. But I promise you this, I will try.
[From Clarkson’s IG]
What a deplorable man. “Then, on Christmas morning, I e-mailed Harry and Meghan in California to apologise to them too. I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV…” So Clarkson waited about ten days after his Sun column was published to “apologize” over email, but his email was an attack on “what they had been saying on the TV.” Who emails their apologies on Christmas Day? Jesus. And I don’t even believe Clarkson would have their personal or professional email addresses either. When Harry spoke about the Clarkson sh-t in his Spare promotion, those interviews were conducted before Christmas, so it makes sense that Harry was still piping hot about it (Clarkson had not “emailed” his apology yet).
Beyond that, I’m a big believer in “your apology needs to be as loud as your disrespect.” Instead of this self-serving, patronizing bullsh-t on his Instagram, the Sun absolutely should have published a thorough apology from their editorial staff AND Clarkson. So no, I don’t give a sh-t.
Hilariously, Clarkson was a day late and a dollar short on this self-centered apology. Amazon is cutting ties with him after the final seasons of “The Grand Tour” and “Clarkson’s Farm” air. Racist loser.
After I wrote up all of that, the Sussexes released a statement. Holy sh-t, Clarkson only wrote TO Harry. Despicable.
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has responded to Jeremy Clarkson's Instagram apology posted earlier today (and addressed his claim that he emailed the couple in December): pic.twitter.com/DI6YdLIG5a
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 16, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
What a despicable jerk he is. And that’s being polite.
H&M’s statement is on fire.
Their statement is exactly right. Jeremy is a small, pathetic man who has been gifted a huge platform because too many enjoy hearing his hate speech. He is a talentless hack who has learned that talent is not necessary when one is willing to be the face of bigotry and misogyny.
His apology means nothing because he will continue to spit out his hate again and again and get paid for it by the likes of the Sun. They will both be remembered as the trash they are.
And those of you buying the Sun — you’re an enormous part of the problem.
He makes it seem like this was the only time he’d slagged off on Meghan in one of his columns. It was the worst, yes, but someone on Twitter posted screenshots of previous columns where he’d trashed Meghan. So, of course, he only apologizes to her husband, like it’s the 1950s. And then waits a month before he posts an apology on Instagram, making it sound like he can’t believe he wrote something that horrible. He’s worried more about his bank account than actually being sincere. Unfortunately, people will fall for this hook, line, and sinker, thinking it is enough.
Not only has he written hate columns about Meghan for years, he’s used the fucking GoT “shame” schtick (nudity and excrement included) in a column years ago, although it was only the streets of York, not every village in Britain. His vision has expanded after getting the green light from #CamillaConsortsWithRacists
They day a sentient skin tag apologized to my husband for the things written about me would be his last day skin tagging. I’m not sure why but that he apologized to Harry but not her feels almost worse than what he said.
100% this.
It’s good that they called him out on that.
First Clarkson statement: oh dear, I’ve ruffled some feathers. Second Clarkson statement: oh sh-t, this is going to cost me some money.
Yes but still its not major. He’s still got his contract for a couple of years? There clearly isn’t a clause about behaviour like normal people have. He should be terminated and charged
I think those episodes are already filmed so they will be aired rather than scrapped. It seems like the shows are popular so the plan was likely to film more. But not anymore. Oh well. So sad. Not.
He is finishing what he is contracted to, then Amazon is not signing up for any new content from him.
The man tries to make light of his apology by excusing himself at every turn and trying to be funny in the process. He’s so sh*tty. Plus, he will never stoop to apologizing to Meghan, the woman he demeaned and offended, only to Harry, for insulting his “property.” Forget abolishing the monarchy for a moment, and instead first abolish the UK media.
“It’s hard to be interesting and vigilant at the same time.” That and his apparent statement that he had no idea what he was doing at the time and was surprised and mortified to read the column the next morning proves beyond doubt that he is not sincere. Either that or there is a Jeremy Clarkson impersonator out there writing columns to embarrass this 🤡.
That final piece about it being hard to be interesting and vigilant at the same time really ticked me off. It’s hard for you, Mr. Clarkson bc you’re not really very funny. Not everyone has that same problem. He had to to get in his final dig about how wokeness is killing comedy. He’s pathetic.
Exactly that, @Jais.
Only crap comedians and writers have to whine about how they have to be vile and disgusting to be funny, and people who protest hatred are ruining comedy.
The good ones just go about their business of actually being funny.
This. There can be downsides to picking apart apologies, but not when it’s a case of someone inciting violence against another person or group. Too much self-pity, excusing, and patting himself on the back for a moment when he wasn’t being misogynistic.
Again I say: The throwing excrements bit of that column was the least offensive part to me. It was obviously flourish. Misogynist flourish but flourish. I don’t think he *actually* wants to see that happen to Meghan (although who knows at this point).
But everything before that paragraph was horribly misogynist, too. Why is he not “apologizing” for that? Why are people not calling him out on it? Why would anybody believe that he is sorry when he’s just “apologizing” for the bit that people have called him out on? If you don’t feel embarrassed about suggesting that it’s ridiculous for a husband to take his wife’s name (“Harold Markle”), that the woman turned the man’s head with her wicked sexual ways or that Meg controls Harry and he has no idea what is happening to him because he’s “slightly dim”, you’re not sorry. You meant it all. You believe it all.
He ABSOLUTELY wants that to happen to Meghan. This isn’t the first time he has written about wanting horrible things to happen to her – it’s just the one that’s gotten the most attention.
A squaddie produced receipts of one of his columns in 2018 saying Meghan would end up being paraded naked in Leeds for some imagined reason? Dude has a sick obsession just as bad as Pisspoor. Looks like he made this “apology” to scramble now Prime have dropped both shows. Imagine still having the nerve to address his fakata “apology” only to H, once again excluding M? What a Neanderthal and yet Nigel Garage called them evil for destroying his career! JC has destroyed his own career although I am sure Murdoch will pick his option again!
I am bewildered by the people who want to downplay his Game of Thrones reference and for some reason there are always some people who say “that wasn’t the worst of it”. Um, it kind of was? People write about Harry being Meghan’s tool daily, but there’s a reason the vicious framing of THIS article got so much attention. As Lady Digby said, this is not the first time he’s said he wanted this to happen. Don’t give this dude the benefit of the doubt, please. He’s been horrible since forever anyway.
It should not be our work to assess his intentions. He wrote what he wrote. he needs to own it, and we all need to hold his accountable. I don’t give 2 shits about his intentions. That’s the “acceptance creep” that allows this type of hateful rhetoric to be tolerated at best and condoned at worst.
He wrote it because he intended it. End of story.
And an editor or editors let it go to press. I’m glad Jeremy is getting what he deserves but what about the person/people that approved the garbage. I await their punishment too.
Yes, he does. He’s always been completely undone by the very existence of a gorgeous, well-spoken and charming black woman who stands up for herself. He very much wants to see that happen.
He does want to cause her harm. His hatred of her is truly frightening to me.
Ever time I f’ing hate his ugly face and he DIDN’T FIMG APOLOGISE. gees wtf why is every one making ugly old fat white man excuses. He needs to be punished
Ugh. This statement from Clarkson is a self-pitying bid for himpathy. It lacks the hallmarks of a sincerity. Instead of “I was wrong to do/say X, I understand why, and I will do better in the future”, this is all “eh, I’ll try not to make myself so unpopular again, but it’s more important to be funny than kind, or, you know, a moral and ethical human being.”
Unimpressed.
Seeking higher audience conversion, clickbait
Antagonistic, adversarial, vulgar — not an a apology
Yes on your thoughts! Kinda funny, the first thing I thought was, “OMG imagine receiving any kind of missive from this man? On Christmas day? He absolutely creeps me out and unsettles me.”
Lots of “I’s” in that post. Certainly isn’t an apology, again.
I agree. Every time there was an “I” statement he was talking about himself. And he had sooooo many “I”‘s in there. Self centered POS.
I also can’t believe he wrote his friends and coworkers and the MPs before he even thought to email Harry, but not Meghan. He is one of the worst human beings out there.
He’s only sorry for the reaction towards him that his article caused and not for the things he wrote. That’s why he started to apologize to friends and coworkers and he left Harry (and not Meghan) last… case in point, his older articles with similar words… not to mention he’s afraid of his future professionally.
They can’t stop telling on themselves.
“You can’t take on the press dear boy.”
Oh yes he can. He has and is demolishing them.
What’s odd to me is that his media buddies are pushing so hard for them to accept the apology. Why? It’s like they want them to accept it to usage their own guilt. All they had to do was not be shitty people abusing another person who they don’t know and maybe it wouldn’t have gotten this far.
He didn’t even do his fake apology to Meghan just to Harry. That says everything.
What a terrible way of not really apologizing to the offended person. At least Clarkson did not suggest that Meghan be tarred and feathered which it would be pretty painful. (eye roll)
Whatever, it’s a non-apology and Harry and Meghan are within their right to not accept it. Someone on twitter found that this was not the first time Clarkson wrote about his fantasy about Meghan. He wrote an article in December 2018 wishing the same thing.
😮
I read that further up just now from Lady Digby! 2018!?
I’m reading the excerpts from that 2018 article, and I cannot believe I am saying this, but he’s not saying the same thing. He almost seems to be defending M? He says “it wont be long before she is stripped and forced to walk naked through the streets of York….I can’t understand why this is happening. You don’t know her. I don’t know her. It’s ridiculous, cruel and heartless.”
I had no idea who he was prior to that December 2022 article so no clue how much other hate he has put out there about Meghan, but it seems he got marching orders at some point that defending Meghan was not to be “done” and he could make a lot more money out of hating her.
I will never understand how people will fall on the sword for the royal family. Was a friendship with Camilla Parker Bowles worth it? You lost a bag for being a shitty human being and now you’re facing consequences. Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson don’t know when to stop and kissing ass for the royals isn’t getting you anywhere. Now they’re mad at Meghan and Harry for not accepting the apology when it’s bogus. This is going to increase the hate because now this is the second or third person whose lost their jobs/credibility because they’re obsessed with Meghan. It’s going to keep happening because these peoples egos and privilege is making them blind.
Especially because Camilla is defo not paying your bills!
I love how he thinks the Game of Thrones reference would have been FINE if he had just explained it more. Uh, no.
Right? Trust me Clarkson, most people got the GoT reference. That was not the issue.
Being obsessed with hating Meghan is a symptom of the following: inability to read critically, inability to adjust perspective, inability to assimilate new information, etc. It is those attributes that render them unfit for their jobs, not the Meghan hatred. It may also be a symptom of racism, sexism and xenophobia which would make them unfit for decent society.
It’s all about him and his fee-fees. And to just email Harry is despicable, what about Meghan, the object of his abuse? He’s just sidestepping an apology with this. He’s not sorry at all, he’s just sorry he caught backlash. I’m glad Amazon is cutting ties with him, though it’s not fast enough.
I know the British press is racist and in bed with the monarchy and their worst instincts/ but I need Camilla’s make mentioned with Clarkson every time. His “column” came after a boozy (presumably) lunch with this “queen” who has failed to condemn him, b/c she agrees with him and is not saying that pretty loudly.
Even after seeing her disgusting behavior toward 19yo Diana on the crown – I was like, we all did something crappy to someone in our youth – but no, being a hateful, nasty b***h is who she is. Married to the king and leader of the “church” of England.
These people are trash.
Going to london in April – king if want to go to her house and hold up a sign, but I am avoiding all things royal. Am going to see their looted goods from around the world though.
Agreed. His name should be mentioned with Camilla’s every single time. Same with any other rota who regularly is the mouthpiece of any royal. Don’t let them have that plausible deniability.
What apology? He made it worse. This is what happens when you align yourself with the likes of Camilla. She owes the Sussexes apologies too.
His apology is worthless and I”m glad H&M clapped back at him about it. It was one of the more disturbing things I’ve read in print. The fact that he emailed his apology to HARRY and not to Meghan speaks volumes.
All I have to say is that being friends with royalty isn’t all they make it out to be!
1. Piers Morgan – lost his job on GMB for his outrageous rants against Meghan
2. Dame Judi – reputation tarnished for speaking out against The Crown only for it to be revealed she was turned down for a role because she wanted more money.
3. Jeremy Clarkson – multi-million pound contract won’t be renewed because of disgusting article against Meghan.
These are all “friends” who appear to have done the bidding of BP/CH/KP and yet no-one from the BRF has come out to defend them. Seriously, with friends like these, who needs enemies? The “kudos” of being so closely associated to the royals has cost these people dearly, I wonder if they still think it was worth it?
This. Thanks to their foolishness, Camilla and her pack fo dogs exposed the invisible contract for the world to see and now they’re doing favors for people who let you face consequences. Piers Morgan has a show that barely gets ratings, Jeremy lost what little respect he had and lost his biggest career move yet and Judi Dench going to bat for a mistress.
My first thought when I saw this was where in hell did he get their email addresses? Turns out, he only needed Harry’s. Pretty sure Harry’s stepmother has his email or knows where to find it.
” I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV”. This is a lie. Harry hadn’t been interviewed for Spare until after the New Year, unless he was talking about the Oprah interview.
I was confused by that too, but I think he meant the docuseries. Like he was “baffled” by their comments in that so he decided to write this article in response.
He’s really taking the company line with that word “baffled.” Wasn’t there a source that said Charles and Camilla were mostly just baffled by Harry’s claims on the docuseries? Wonder where he got that word? Friends that gaslight together stay in the trash together.
@Becks1, This was their retaliation to the Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan.
He wrote an entire article describing his hate in despicable detail. He relished every word, that’s the true reason for his initial silence and now these weasel excuses instead of a simple, direct apology.
One note that seems to be missing in many pieces in this — Amazon is NOT totally cutting ties with him (how? why????), as that same Variety article that touts the tie-cutting also includes: “Prime Video already has a number of shows in the works with Clarkson, which are going to go ahead,”
The shows were already more than likely finished but they won’t renew the shows. He still lost a big bag with a network giant because he wanted to be captain save a ho for the royals and from being a generally unpleasant human. They’re learning the hard way, outside that island, you can’t say or do whatever you want. Let’s be real here, I’m sure Amazon sees a potential working relationship with the Sussexes in the future. All those viewing numbers for the docuseries, book, and interviews is probably a factor as well. They’re big money and great for business. Jeremy and his bigotry, not so much.
They’re not going to throw out what they’ve already paid for but they won’t be buying any more of it. I can’t really complain about that.
His apology: MEMEME BLAH BLAH BLAH
It’s ironic that he can’t put up for 1 month what Megan and Harry have been dealing with for years.
Exactly. He was suppose to have an appearance for his show today and he cancelled after the Sussexes put out they’re statement. Can’t take the heat apparently.
-ussy.
To me, that word has nothing to do with cats. Nor in this context, a crude anatomical description.
It’s a person who can’t take what he dishes out. The lowest of the low, The cowardliness of the cowards. Pond scum is more noble than he is.
I love that inspire of the (insincere) apology Amazon shitcanned him anyway.
Hopefully ITV will do the same, but I doubt it. He brings in the “anti-woke and proud of it!!!1!” demographic.
I’m sure Amazon received a ton of complaint letters about him, I wrote a very scathing one telling them that they’re colluding with Clarkson and as bad as he is if they don’t sever their relationship.
One week before Jeremy Clarkson wrote his vile and horrific column in the Sun, it was reported on 10 Dec 2022 in The Daily Express that
“Writing in his column for The Sun, Jeremy wrote: “I had a furious agreement with someone this week, and it got so out of hand, she crashed into a hedge.
“We were dreaming up better and stronger insults, none of which can be published here, even though they’re all perfectly fair.
“Until eventually, my friend became so lost in the insult thesaurus, she lost concentration and hit the hedge.”
Sounds like there’s a shocking amount of drunkenly ranting about Meghan. Hope he gets some help.
He was fired by BBC for punching a producer, then Amazon hired him? Unbelievable.
This frigging a$hole! 😠
I take him at his word that “he HATES Meghan at a cellular level.” As such, he will continue to have hateful thoughts and say horrible things about her.
He’s entitled to his opinions and deserves all (and more of) the consequences for voicing those putrid opinions in the public sphere.
I’m glad the Sussexes told him to take his word vomit and shove it. And no, he’s not sorry he wrote about his violent and disgusting wet dream. These morons are slowly learning that most of the outside world isn’t putting up with their bs. They hate woke Hollywood but want that woke Hollywood money.
Dreg of society.
It’s hilarious to watch a nearly 70-year old man be told no for the first time.
Btw, this isn’t the first article he’s written about wnting her stripped naked and paraded through the streets to be abused and pelted with shit. He wrote the same thing in an article in December 2018 when she was pregnant with Archie. So not only is he not sorry, this was never a ‘mistake’ and he very much wanted it known far and wide.
Of course, everyone here has already pointed out the major problems with Clarkson’s statement, but I also noticed that drive-by he did on Harry Kane. Even in a so-called apology, he has to be hateful to someone who has nothing to do with this. Kane has to be reacting like that Nene Leakes meme, “Now why am I in it?”
To all those Clarkson apologists on TV & Twitter saying his ‘apology’ should just be accepted. I say how?
How can Meghan (the injured & insulted party) accept an apology she’s never actually received. Neither of the two public ‘apologies’ have been directed specifically to her and the Christmas day email ‘apology’ was not sent to her either.
Jeremy Clarkson hasn’t actually apologised to Meghan so it’s impossible for her to accept what doesn’t yet exist.
The key royals should also take particular note of this situation. Harry has specifically said they need to apologise to his wife. I don’t think he will accept a proxy apology from them either.
They will certainly want to meet with just him (without Meghan – or ‘the wives’ 🙄) for any supposed pre-coronation reconciliation talks. While KC and Willy may be prepared to give a grudging (likely insincere) private apology to Harry to secure a smooth coronation day. I’m not convinced their fragile male egos will ever be up to a face to face apology to Meghan herself. I also don’t think Harry will settle for anything less.
For anyone — Royals or Clarkson or any other scumbag — to apologize to Meghan, they would have to acknowledge that she is human. A whole human being worthy of the respect that every human being is worth. They won’t acknowledge that, they really need her to be less than (less than Harry but especially less than themselves), so they will never, ever apologize to her. It’s despicable. Misogynoir as national sport.
I sincerely hope that H&M draw the line exactly where you describe. Nothing less will save the institution. I don’t think the RF are capable of doing it. They eventually caved to public opinion after Diana died but they weren’t going to have to interact with her again in the future.
Once again: why does it being a reference to GoT make it any less awful? It doesn’t. Everyone knew what he was referencing. It made NO difference.
For instance, if I were to write a column saying, “I dream of X having his head forced into an automated bear trap mask that will snap and crush his skull unless he digs the key to out of his eye socket with a rusty knife in 5 minutes”, it would not make it any less violent and loathsome if I added “Like in the Saw movies” at the end. It doesn’t matter that it’s a pop culture reference. It’s still an awful, messed up, violent thing to say.
Shaming women like that was a method used centuries ago, so this reference to GOT doesn’t water it down at all. It’s not a bit of fiction fantasized on TV, this was a known and horrific punishment directed at women. Recreating such a scene and then referencing it in his twisted fantasy doesn’t make that more acceptable.
The email was addressed to Prince Harry “Private and Confidential”. I’m surprised no one is asking if Jeremy was setting up Prince Harry for a legal suit if Prince Harry shared the email with Duchess Meghan. The only way Duchess Meghan gets to see this so-called apology is if Jeremy gave permission in the email, or asked that Prince Harry pass the email (message) to Duchess Meghan. Also, by attaching “Private and Confidential” he was legally binding Prince Harry from releasing the email without Jeremy’s consent. This pompous man thought he was outsmarting the Sussexes.
I’m in awe of the Sussexes spokesperson and communications team. No beating around the bush, no word salad, just straight to the point. I will bet money that legal advice was sort before this statement was release. A word to BM and RR, you are not dealing with the amateurs in the BRF. Bring a little more “a-game “ if you intend on playing in the major league of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.
He couldn’t bring himself to call her by her proper name as Meghan the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle was her maiden name
Jeremy Clarkson can go away with his BS.
I despise people who are cruel to others and then think if they say “Sorry” that settles thing.
No. Clarkson is awful and should retire from public life.
Of course, we live in the age of Trump. Some awful people in this world.
1. who is Harry Kane and why does JC compare himself to him (I believe he’s an athlete?). How is JC pulling a H Kane? Why is JC comparing himself to HK?
2. I counted: He said I’ve twice, I’m twice, I thirty-two times, I’d 5 times and I’ll once. This is not an apology, he made it all about himself.
3. My count was a quick once through and may not be completely accurate, there may be some I missed. His words are presented in the order of appearance.
4. My son and I loved Top Gear. It was something we shared and enjoyed together. We’d have discussions about cars that went on for days. I gave up on Top Gear when I heard he decked a producer because he ran late and there was no hot meal waiting for him.
5. He’s entitled and I hope he loses all credibility now and forever.
“whenever an MP or a well-known person is asked to apologize for something”
“it’s never enough for the people who called for it in the first place”
“Can I move on now?”
If your apology is sincere, you don’t preface it with a complaint about being forced to deliver one. You don’t act like you fancy yourself a small (but super important) cheeky boy much like other small cheeky boys whose “apologies” for some reason seam to fall on unreasonably tiresome ears. And you certainly don’t act like all you need to do is say some words and the matter is over.
“So it looked like I was actually calling for revolting violence to rain down on Meghan’s head.”
“I’m just not sexist, and I abhor violence against women. And yet I seemed to be advocating just that.”
All I see in this pretend-apology is an attempt to explain what HIS ACTIONS
(1) cost him
(2) evoked in the people he cares about.
Spoiler alert: Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is STILL not one of the people he cares about hurting.
His “mea culpa” is no less damaging than that ONE article he’s now throwing some words of regret at. Because he is still dehumanizing Meghan. Nothing in that pile of words is directly addressed to Meghan. Nothing acknowledges the harm he caused her. Nothing suggests that she has feelings. He talks about her as if she’s a thing. An invisible inanimate thing.
His statement is meant to give the appearance of an apology to those desperate to give him a pass, while still othering Meghan. He wants her to know that he isn’t repentant. And he thinks he’s being clever in adding insult to the injury he has caused. His pile of words is meant to make her life more difficult. Put her in the position of being seen as unreasonable if she doesn’t accept his pile of words as a sincere apology.
This loathsome person is probably less dangerous when he is saying the quiet part out loud. This is not an apology. The quiet parts being whispered here are meant to cause further harm.
You will know he has apologized when there is at least a show of respect towards her. It isn’t here.
💯 . His apology is another new weapon use to attack Meghan and Harry
This people like Jeremy or piers or the Karen’s of the internet can’t handle any sort of criticism or backlash. The Moment the experience any sort of push back they admitted play the victim card they can dish out all the abuse vile racism all day everyday about Meghan for six years straight the moment they are called out the freak out . Jeremy only apologized now because his bank account is being affected the actually balls on this guy to email Harry confidence and private after all the shit they have put the Sussex’s through this guy wants privacy. He knew damn well what he was doing with the article and the game of thrones line he was in fact inciting violence against Meghan he knew what he was doing .
E-mailing only to Harry. Of course. That’s what those like Clarkson do — Meghan is not a human being to him, she’s simply an adjunct to her husband. He’s a misogynistic patriarchal shitweasel. This is Camilla’s buddy. Of course he is — Camilla is also a misoygnistic patriarchal shitweasel.
This POS starts off by preemptively blaming everyone for not accepting an apology he hasn’t even given yet. No surprise that it’s very insincere, he hasn’t addressed why the imagery and wording he used was disgusting, wrong, and what steps he’ll take to do better if for some reason someone is foolish enough to hire him to write or present anything ever again.
The callous apology did not save his show.
Sigh of relief….
I did not know anything in particular about him nor his career.
So it is very easy to blank him, especially since he is so uncouth.
He says he wrote it and hit send, then read it in print the next day. If true he told on himself because he had lunch with Cami on Wedneday, wrote the screed on Thursday, it was printed on Friday, he apologised on a Sunday but too bad this isn’t the end of Solomon Grundy.