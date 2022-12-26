The Sun apologized for Jeremy Clarkson’s vile column & the Sussexes responded

Two Saturdays ago, The Sun published a column by Jeremy Clarkson, a column in which he shared his violent, misogynistic hatred for the Duchess of Sussex and openly fantasized about stripping her naked and parading her down the street so people could throw feces at her. Clarkson wrote that everyone in his generation feels the same way about Meghan. It was especially notable because just a few days before his violent screed was published, Clarkson had enjoyed a Christmas lunch with Queen Camilla, Judi Dench and Piers Morgan. The connection to Queen Camilla didn’t get unnoticed, although Buckingham Palace refused to reject Clarkson or his column, and palace officials even made a point of complaining about people associating Clarkson’s column with the Camilla lunch. Well, on Christmas Eve, the Sun finally “apologized” for publishing Clarkson’s nasty column:

In last Saturday’s Sun, Jeremy Clarkson wrote a comment article about the Duchess of Sussex. It provoked a strong response and led to a large number of complaints to IPSO, the independent press regulator. In a tweet earlier this week, Jeremy said he had made a “clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones”, which had “gone down badly with a great many people” and he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt”. He also said he will be more careful in future. Columnists’ opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility. We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry. The article has been removed from our website and archives. The Sun has a proud history of campaigning, from Help for Heroes to Jabs Army and Who Cares Wins, and over 50 years of working in partnership with charities, our campaigns have helped change Britain for the better. Working with our readers, The Sun has helped to bring about new legislation on domestic abuse, provided beds in refuges, closed harmful loopholes in the law and empowered survivors of abuse to come forward and seek help. We will continue to campaign for good causes on behalf of our readers in 2023.

[From The Sun]

The Sun is using their charitable campaigns as some kind of excuse or cover for platforming violent misogyny is pretty disgusting, even more so when you consider that Queen Camilla is also a self-styled anti-gender-violence advocate too. Camilla wouldn’t lift a finger to even show some verbal support to her husband’s daughter-in-law. Anyway, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex read the Sun’s bullsh-t apology and they made a statement about it too:

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle is speaking out about a “deeply misogynist” article that media personality Jeremy Clarkson wrote about the Duchess of Sussex for The Sun. In a statement provided to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Meghan Markle blasts the outlet’s apology: “The fact that the Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologize shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt.” “While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny. A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath.”

[From People]

Yep. The Sun didn’t apologize to Meghan publicly or privately. Neither did Queen Camilla or Buckingham Palace. And yes, the Sun profits on hate, violence and misogyny. Camilla clearly feels like the Clarkson debacle wasn’t worth defending Meghan. Harry is currently suing the Sun too, which I’m sure was a factor in how the Sun handled all of this.