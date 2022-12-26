The Sun apologized for Jeremy Clarkson’s vile column & the Sussexes responded

Two Saturdays ago, The Sun published a column by Jeremy Clarkson, a column in which he shared his violent, misogynistic hatred for the Duchess of Sussex and openly fantasized about stripping her naked and parading her down the street so people could throw feces at her. Clarkson wrote that everyone in his generation feels the same way about Meghan. It was especially notable because just a few days before his violent screed was published, Clarkson had enjoyed a Christmas lunch with Queen Camilla, Judi Dench and Piers Morgan. The connection to Queen Camilla didn’t get unnoticed, although Buckingham Palace refused to reject Clarkson or his column, and palace officials even made a point of complaining about people associating Clarkson’s column with the Camilla lunch. Well, on Christmas Eve, the Sun finally “apologized” for publishing Clarkson’s nasty column:
In last Saturday’s Sun, Jeremy Clarkson wrote a comment article about the Duchess of Sussex. It provoked a strong response and led to a large number of complaints to IPSO, the independent press regulator.
In a tweet earlier this week, Jeremy said he had made a “clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones”, which had “gone down badly with a great many people” and he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt”. He also said he will be more careful in future.
Columnists’ opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility. We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry.
The article has been removed from our website and archives. The Sun has a proud history of campaigning, from Help for Heroes to Jabs Army and Who Cares Wins, and over 50 years of working in partnership with charities, our campaigns have helped change Britain for the better. Working with our readers, The Sun has helped to bring about new legislation on domestic abuse, provided beds in refuges, closed harmful loopholes in the law and empowered survivors of abuse to come forward and seek help. We will continue to campaign for good causes on behalf of our readers in 2023.
[From The Sun]
The Sun is using their charitable campaigns as some kind of excuse or cover for platforming violent misogyny is pretty disgusting, even more so when you consider that Queen Camilla is also a self-styled anti-gender-violence advocate too. Camilla wouldn’t lift a finger to even show some verbal support to her husband’s daughter-in-law. Anyway, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex read the Sun’s bullsh-t apology and they made a statement about it too:
A spokesperson for Meghan Markle is speaking out about a “deeply misogynist” article that media personality Jeremy Clarkson wrote about the Duchess of Sussex for The Sun.
In a statement provided to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Meghan Markle blasts the outlet’s apology: “The fact that the Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologize shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt.”
“While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny. A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath.”
[From People]
Yep. The Sun didn’t apologize to Meghan publicly or privately. Neither did Queen Camilla or Buckingham Palace. And yes, the Sun profits on hate, violence and misogyny. Camilla clearly feels like the Clarkson debacle wasn’t worth defending Meghan. Harry is currently suing the Sun too, which I’m sure was a factor in how the Sun handled all of this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Jeremy Clarkson at the World Premiere of Season Two of the Amazon Prime Video Exclusive Series The Grand Tour in Brooklyn. New York City, New York – Thursday December 7, 2017.,Image: 508374398, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dennis Van Tine / Avalon
-
-
Jeremy Clarkson at the 2021 RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show, East Molesey, Surrey, KT8 9AU, on Press Day, Monday 5 July 2021. All usages must be credited Sue Andrews/Avalon.,Image: 619797626, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Rights Managed, Model Release: no, Credit line: Sue Andrews / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – Suva, Fiji -20181023- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, on day one of the royal couple’s visit to Fiji.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-39278071.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Suva, Fiji, Fiji
When: 23 Oct 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631272.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of her 75th Birthday at National Liberal Club.
Featuring: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
ITV Autumn Entertainment launch at Television Centre, Wood Lane.
Featuring: Jeremy Clarkson
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 30 Aug 2022
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARi/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
06 September 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive in front of City Hall. The prince and his wife are coming to Düsseldorf to promote the “Invictus Games” 2023, which Prince Harry helped to launch. These are Paralympic competitions for soldiers who have been injured in war. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa
Where: Duesseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
-
-
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort attend a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Station Square, the Victoria & Albert Halls, Ballater.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Aberdeenshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 11 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Camilla, Queen Consort, Patron of the Poppy Factory, during a visit to the Field of Remembrance, in its 94th year, at Westminster Abbey in London, ahead of Armistice Day.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Nov 2022
Credit: Henry Nicholls/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Queen Cowzilla I mean Cowmilla I mean Camilla should really be ashamed of herself for breaking bread with hateful misogynists who hate Meghan. This is all her fault.
The response from the Sussex spokesperson was spot on. They didn’t apologize to the one person who deserves it most, nor vow to do better and cease operating in such lowbrow spaces and yellow journalism. Thus, this “apology” was hollow and simply done for publicity points. Meghan should now join Harry’s lawsuit against them, if their causes of action align somehow.
Moving forward, anyone who reads the Sun is anti-woman, anti-Black, and a dangerous apologist of those things.
The Sun apologised to the public but not the victim. I suspect the Sun is trying to avoid another lawsuit as well as trying to protect Camilla. If the Sun was truly an advocate against domestic violence this piece would not have been published in the first place. Absolutely no one should be taking Camilla seriously as an anti-domestic violence advocate.