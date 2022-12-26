Prince George’s parents posted his holiday painting on their social media

Embed from Getty Images

King Charles is a painter, and he always encouraged his sons to paint or find their inner artist. While I don’t know if Prince William and Prince Harry have kept up with their artistic endeavors, it looks like William’s children are being encouraged to pursue their art. I imagine the Middleton side of the family is into crafts too, so I would guess that the kids are always surrounded by painting supplies, glitter, paste, etc. All of which to say, Prince George painted something for the holidays. Prince William and Kate posted his painting on their social media:

Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George pic.twitter.com/59wXHYx0vb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2022

It took about two seconds for people to point out that this painting seemed to be an homage or spiritual copykeening to the front of a Christmas card going around:

I wish these people would be honest and stated this was a copy/inspiration from this card: pic.twitter.com/394XY07OPO — Marg N – AU (@Daisy1158) December 25, 2022

Yeah. It seems more than likely that Prince George set out to copy the original. Fair enough – he’s just a kid, of course he was inspired by the Christmas card. I do find it slightly tacky that William and Kate put it out there like it was a wholly original work they commissioned from George for Christmas. I also think they could have softened everything by also posting Charlotte’s art and maybe even Louis’s art. I mean… they clearly separate George from his siblings constantly to reinforce his mindset of “the heir.” Just like they’re already positioning Louis to be the foil to the heir.

