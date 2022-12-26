Prince George’s parents posted his holiday painting on their social media

King Charles is a painter, and he always encouraged his sons to paint or find their inner artist. While I don’t know if Prince William and Prince Harry have kept up with their artistic endeavors, it looks like William’s children are being encouraged to pursue their art. I imagine the Middleton side of the family is into crafts too, so I would guess that the kids are always surrounded by painting supplies, glitter, paste, etc. All of which to say, Prince George painted something for the holidays. Prince William and Kate posted his painting on their social media:
Happy Christmas!
🎨 by George
December 25, 2022
It took about two seconds for people to point out that this painting seemed to be an homage or spiritual copykeening to the front of a Christmas card going around:
I wish these people would be honest and stated this was a copy/inspiration from this card:
December 25, 2022
Yeah. It seems more than likely that Prince George set out to copy the original. Fair enough – he’s just a kid, of course he was inspired by the Christmas card. I do find it slightly tacky that William and Kate put it out there like it was a wholly original work they commissioned from George for Christmas. I also think they could have softened everything by also posting Charlotte’s art and maybe even Louis’s art. I mean… they clearly separate George from his siblings constantly to reinforce his mindset of “the heir.” Just like they’re already positioning Louis to be the foil to the heir.
SM finds everything..quickly. Copy and Paste is just bad at this.
Kids learn to draw by copying images they love.
No one is denying that…
It’s just that when your parents, the FFKandQC share your work, they should probably also share what you were inspired by so that there are no illusions as to what you made. And they can give some nice publicity to the original work.
But this is just indicative of their own work. Copykeen, don’t give credit, rinse and repeat.
I just feel bad that George has to get caught up in it.
I can tell the future George I of England used tracing paper lol. Isn’t he a little too young to be copycatting? His parents should encourage him to create his own artwork.
Whether it was inspired by that card or not, it’s impressive! I can’t paint like that so good on George. And i could imagine that if a child presents you this then as their parents you would be impressed too. Proud even.
Kids love copying pictures. It’s a great way to learn and he’s done a lovely job! His parents putting it out on their socials without acknowledging the original artists is iffy though, with the platform they have.
For Mother’s Day they put out cards made by all of the children (for Diana, so that’s a whole other conversation when it’s Harry who is always accused of using her memory for sympathy), but I’m not sure why they didn’t go for maximum cute points by posting drawings from Charlotte and Louis as well.
I mean most children learn to draw and paint by copying other people’s work. That’s fine but there could have been a caption saying that it was inspired by the work of the artist who did the original. I have my doubts that George actually did this and I have a problem with William and Kate posting this. As Harry said it’s all about consent and I think George is too young for this type of exposure. As said before George is being differentiated from the his siblings in the same way other royal children have been in the past.
It’s fine that George painted that image. He did a nice job, particularly with the expressive postures and shapes of the robins.
It’s weird the Wales’ (and their staff) presented it as his own original creation.
It’s weirder that people are defending the royals and picking on the person who posted the source image.
I don’t see anything wrong with copying images.. even professionals sometimes use other images for inspiration, and his version is not bad. The question is why did his parents post it on their social media. Is it out of pride? Is it a hope that it will endear the future king to his public? Or, Is it to single him out as somehow special?
I’m in the ‘color me very skeptical’ camp.
Not only should the Wailses have given a shoutout to the original card, but also… maybe have admitted that George had help. E.g. by saying that someone drew the outlines or helped with the color gradients, shading etc.
I think that it’s perfectly acceptable for a kid to improve his painting skills by copying an existing piece of artwork and George did a great job. I don’t think that it’s acceptable for his parents to pass off someone else’s artwork as his own, but seeing as how they’ve tried and tried to do that with Harry’s endeavors and how Kate constantly copies Meghan’s style, I’m not surprised.