The Windsors came out in force for the Sandringham Christmas walk

Here are some photos from the Christmas church-walk at Sandringham, where the Windsors spent their first Christmas since the pandemic began. As always, Prince William and Kate tried to make everything about themselves, and they trotted out all three kids. I can only imagine what they bribed Prince Louis with to get him to behave for an entire walk. Princess Charlotte and Prince George are getting super-tall and I was surprised to see that Kate didn’t color-coordinate the whole family as some kind of unhinged “dig” at the Sussexes. I was also surprised to see that Kate recycled a coat for Christmas – she’s worn this £1077 olive-green McQueen coat (with breast flaps) a few times over the years. The hat is part of Kate’s Copykeening Jecca Craig Collection.
King Charles and Camilla led the Christmas walk and Camilla seemed especially full of herself. The Yorks were out in force, and Prince Andrew was allowed to walk with the family to church. Gross. Apparently, Charles allowed Fergie to spend Christmas with the family too, although she wasn’t part of the church walk. Princess Beatrice was there with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Edo’s son Wolfie (Bea’s step-son). I was also surprised to see Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank come out, but Eugenie probably wanted to spend the holiday with her parents and her sister. The Wessexes were there with their two kids, Lord Severn and Lady Louisa. Is it just me or is Sophie doing some Meghan cosplay? Sophie’s coat looks a lot like several coats in Meghan’s closet.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Malcolm Clarke/Avalon.
The family are saying loud and clear who’s in (Andrew) and who’s out (the Sussexes). Nice to know their priorities.
Charlotte’s coat seems to be the same one that she was wearing for the carol service, just in case anyone was doubting that they coordinated for a dig at Meghan.
Am I alone in finding the whole lot of them utterly unimpressive? Kate as usual is doing too much with the embellished hat and dreadful earrings. I can’t believe they let Andrew do the walk! That’s the real walk of shame. Just goes to show how tone-deaf the RF is. Despite the ‘magnificent 7’ out in force, most papers were still talking about the Montecito royals who are busy minding their own business.
I see Kate is suddenly all about wide brim hats now. I actually think she’s copying Meghan, not Jecca. Kate recently switched her Remembrance Day hat to one nearly identical to Meghan’s.
The wide brim helps to hide the wayward left eyebrow.
I like Kate’s coat and her boots. But of course it’s part of her cosplay collection. I absolutely hate the hat. I don’t know who she’s trying to imitate with that. Indiana Jones? Zorro?
Ps: i am so happy that archie and lili likely never have to participate in this clown show.
Maybe I was too busy with my own Christmas celebrations but for this being Charles first Christmas it seemed really quiet? Didn’t seem to make much headlines here. Even Kates Christmas special.
The buttons have migrated to Charlotte and Louis.
They all looked boring, drad etc. Keen especially looks like Robin Hood..and poor Louis being forced to wear those shorts in that cold weather .
And maybe it’s time keen allow those kids to wear gloves or mittens in public like she does