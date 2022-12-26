The Windsors came out in force for the Sandringham Christmas walk

Here are some photos from the Christmas church-walk at Sandringham, where the Windsors spent their first Christmas since the pandemic began. As always, Prince William and Kate tried to make everything about themselves, and they trotted out all three kids. I can only imagine what they bribed Prince Louis with to get him to behave for an entire walk. Princess Charlotte and Prince George are getting super-tall and I was surprised to see that Kate didn’t color-coordinate the whole family as some kind of unhinged “dig” at the Sussexes. I was also surprised to see that Kate recycled a coat for Christmas – she’s worn this £1077 olive-green McQueen coat (with breast flaps) a few times over the years. The hat is part of Kate’s Copykeening Jecca Craig Collection.

King Charles and Camilla led the Christmas walk and Camilla seemed especially full of herself. The Yorks were out in force, and Prince Andrew was allowed to walk with the family to church. Gross. Apparently, Charles allowed Fergie to spend Christmas with the family too, although she wasn’t part of the church walk. Princess Beatrice was there with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Edo’s son Wolfie (Bea’s step-son). I was also surprised to see Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank come out, but Eugenie probably wanted to spend the holiday with her parents and her sister. The Wessexes were there with their two kids, Lord Severn and Lady Louisa. Is it just me or is Sophie doing some Meghan cosplay? Sophie’s coat looks a lot like several coats in Meghan’s closet.

