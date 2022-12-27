Lupita Nyong’o went Instagram-Official with Selema Masekela for the holidays

Lupita Nyong’o keeps her romantic life pretty private. In the past, she’s made oblique references to boyfriends or partners, but I don’t think she’s ever been IG-Official with anyone? Please correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think she’s ever publicly claimed anyone, nor has she allowed any dude to claim her. Before now! Just before Christmas, Lupita went Instagram Official with Selema Masekela. Selema is a TV host and e-sports commentator. The Instagram was so cool – it’s Lupita and Selema doing a snapping side-by-side in different outfits and they look amazing. I mean, if Lupita is your lady, of course you’re going to be cool enough to coordinate ensembles and do a cool Instagram video together. The song is “The King’s Affirmation” by Iniko and Reuel Williams:

Another cool thing about this is that there’s a record of just when this relationship started. Selema was seated behind Lupita on a flight in 2016 and he asked his Twitter followers for help with an opening line. He was determined to shoot his shot and he won the princess’s heart. It’s so aspirational!

Not Selema speaking him & Lupita into existence. Love it https://t.co/oMwDptbZGn pic.twitter.com/2XV7ubsuG9 — Kemzi (@KinKemzi) December 23, 2022