Lupita Nyong’o went Instagram-Official with Selema Masekela for the holidays

Lupita Nyong’o keeps her romantic life pretty private. In the past, she’s made oblique references to boyfriends or partners, but I don’t think she’s ever been IG-Official with anyone? Please correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think she’s ever publicly claimed anyone, nor has she allowed any dude to claim her. Before now! Just before Christmas, Lupita went Instagram Official with Selema Masekela. Selema is a TV host and e-sports commentator. The Instagram was so cool – it’s Lupita and Selema doing a snapping side-by-side in different outfits and they look amazing. I mean, if Lupita is your lady, of course you’re going to be cool enough to coordinate ensembles and do a cool Instagram video together. The song is “The King’s Affirmation” by Iniko and Reuel Williams:

Another cool thing about this is that there’s a record of just when this relationship started. Selema was seated behind Lupita on a flight in 2016 and he asked his Twitter followers for help with an opening line. He was determined to shoot his shot and he won the princess’s heart. It’s so aspirational!

21 Responses to “Lupita Nyong’o went Instagram-Official with Selema Masekela for the holidays”

  1. chumsley says:
    December 27, 2022 at 10:25 am

    That video was too cute! Just what I needed this morning, I’m feeling a bit stressed and this made me smile and go “awww!”

  2. phaedra14 says:
    December 27, 2022 at 10:25 am

    what a STUNNING couple!!!

  3. mel says:
    December 27, 2022 at 10:28 am

    Also, if you have not heard of his father Hugh Masekela please do yourself a favour and check him out! Absolute legend.

  4. Miranda says:
    December 27, 2022 at 10:28 am

    I love this story, and those outfits are fire. I want to know what opening line he ended up with.

  5. Normades says:
    December 27, 2022 at 10:32 am

    SO. MUCH. STYLE.
    I hope he treats her like the queen she is.

  6. HeyKay says:
    December 27, 2022 at 10:38 am

    She needs more work, very talented.
    Not loving the white dress tho.

  7. ChillinginDC says:
    December 27, 2022 at 10:38 am

    Beautiful.

  8. Surly Gale says:
    December 27, 2022 at 10:56 am

    They must have had so much fun putting this together! The dress she’s wearing sitting on his lap is a dress I absolutely covet.
    I wonder what his opening line was? I’m thinking maybe, as she’s pulling stuff down from the overhead bins, he stood and simply said “May I help you?” and she said “yes, please” then” thank you” and then he said………… ?? Love your work, maybe? Nah, too uncool.
    I’m having fun imagining.
    I’m having fun enjoying their clothing extravaganza.
    They are so cool together, and they look like they are having fun, too.

  9. Mari says:
    December 27, 2022 at 11:04 am

    This is adorable and I love the coordinated fits.

  10. TIFFANY says:
    December 27, 2022 at 11:19 am

    I recognized Salema from ESPN and when they did extreme sports on the regular.

    He also hosted the Winter Olympics and is really good at his job.

  11. Cali says:
    December 27, 2022 at 11:20 am

    Adorable. She is such a talented actress and incredibly pretty. Perfection. And he seems like such a cool guy. Very cute couple.

  12. JD says:
    December 27, 2022 at 11:40 am

    I’m so old I remember him from the E! Daily Top 10 show. Always liked him and I love them as a couple.

  13. detritus says:
    December 27, 2022 at 11:56 am

    Loved the video, so cute.
    You get a small taste of his personality too. He seems a little looser than Lupita, which probably makes for an excellent team.

    Also, I looooove that one hairstyle where it’s tall and structural. Amazing.

  14. Shoesnotblues says:
    December 27, 2022 at 12:25 pm

    Very cute, they look so great together, I only wish they weren’t wearing so much Dolce and Gabbana. I mean I love the look but the brand 🤢.

  15. Nanea says:
    December 27, 2022 at 1:31 pm

    What a gorgeous couple!

    I wish them nothing but the best.

  16. Solidgold says:
    December 27, 2022 at 1:56 pm

    Lupita’s beauty is on another level.

  17. Beverley says:
    December 27, 2022 at 2:35 pm

    Lupita is a true Queen. Exquisite!

  18. SIde Eye says:
    December 27, 2022 at 4:14 pm

    Goodness she takes my breath away. The outfit where she has the pink roses in her hair is fashion goals.

    They’re adorable. I love that he was crushing on her back in 2016. Good for him!

