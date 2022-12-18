Jeremy Clarkson wrote a violent screed against Meghan just after a lunch with Camilla

On Friday, Richard Eden at the Daily Mail had a weird exclusive. The headline? “EXCLUSIVE: Camilla’s VERY glamorous private party: Dame Judi Dench, Piers Morgan, Claudia Winkleman and Jeremy Clarkson join Queen Consort at star-studded Mayfair lunch as she proves Meghan isn’t the only royal with pulling power.” These people are all desperados, not just Eden but Camilla and all of the “stars” she lunched with. The invite list was a who’s who of racists, liars, dumbasses and misogynists. Piers Morgan was there, Jeremy Clarkson was there, Judi Dench, Claudia Winkleman, Hugh Bonneville and Chris Evans (the British one) were all there. The lunch happened last Wednesday (December 14).
So, it was bad enough that Camilla was openly consorting with Piers Morgan, an unhinged racist with an unhealthy fixation on the Duchess of Sussex. If Camilla was trying to one-up Meghan’s star power – lmao – this is a pretty rancid group, and all this invite list proves is that everyone in Salt Island is obsessed with Meghan. But wait, it gets worse. Just 48 hours after Camilla had lunch with these people, one of her guests wrote a violent screed against Meghan in the Sun. No, it wasn’t Piers. It was Jeremy Clarkson. Behold, one of the most violent, hateful, racist and misogynistic rants I’ve ever seen in print in a mainstream media outlet:
We all know in our heart of hearts that Harold Markle is a slightly dim but fun-loving chin who flew Apache helicopter gunships in Afghanistan and cavorted around Las Vegas hotel rooms with naked hookers. But then along came Meghan, who obviously used some vivid bedroom promises to turn him into a warrior of woke.
And now it seems that she has her arm so far up his bottom, she can use her fingers to alter his facial expressions.
I actually feel rather sorry for him because today he’s just a glove puppet with no more control over what he says or does than Basil Brush.
Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.
At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her. Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.
This is who was invited to lunch with Camilla, the same woman who gaslighted and manipulated a teenage Diana. Camilla would brief the media about what was happening in Charles and Diana’s marriage, and she was one of the main briefers about Diana being “unstable.” I can only imagine what was said at Wednesday’s lunch. I imagine Clarkson got his talking points and so did Piers Morgan. As for Clarkson’s words… a deeply unwell man. He’s so racist, he has to come up with an excuse for why he finds Meghan attractive, so he acts like she’s a witch manipulating Harry with her sexuality. Then the sh-t about parading Meghan naked… again, I cannot believe this made it to print. I can’t believe he wrote this the same day he had lunch with Queen Camilla. I am f–king begging British people to get some f–king therapy.
flicking through The S*n while I was waiting in a caff and read this by clarkson. In what world is something so vicious and unhinged allowed to be printed? completely vindicates everything in #HarryandMeghanNetflix pic.twitter.com/aDXA2nc6J1
— Hannah Stacey (@hanstacey) December 17, 2022
And apparently Camilla has support of her husband the king. The article this man wrote is trash. The usual name calling and insults
I think it’s clear Camilla does whatever she wants and that she is a mean, manipulative, and spiteful person. She knew what was going on and she’s fine with it. Her “violence against women” initiative is as phony as Kate’s “early years”.
Even worse I would say, since she is supposed to support that cause but we know what she did to Diana, Meghan we can very well imagine and what happened to Fulani too.
Just admit you’re jealous.
Deranged and DERANGED.
Okay, I’m going to respectfully ask people, to please stop referring to these people as sick, or crazy or deranged. It paints a picture of someone who is mentally ill, and thus is unable to fully understand what they’re doing or saying, which is an excuse in and of itself. These people are not sick in the head at all and they are fully aware of the meaning, influence and impact, of their words and actions. Calling them sick is giving them an out.
Correct, they are not mentally unwell, they’re evil.
Ok you’re right.
My bad. Wrong words. I wanted to write worst in the evil vein. Trust me I know what you mean. I had to pull back from what I really wanted to write.
They are not unhinged but intentionally using unhinged language to provoke the ones who are.
They are trying to get her killed. They’re even blaming her for TQ’s death. She was 96. This stochastic terrorism towards a specific person.
Is there an appropriate term for a person who is obviously not mentally healthy and probably dangerous, but not mentally ill in the sense of a diagnosed mental illness?
I don’t know if a term for this kind of persons with a unhealty, sexist and racist obsession which might turn to violence exists. If not, a term is needed.
Sometimes someone is just an a-hole.
They are still gaslighting Diana in her grave, unfortunately I am not surprised.
Right on. It’s an insult to mentally ill people to say that people like Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan are mentally ill. No, they’re just evil, pathetic scum. Even the most mentally unwell person can still be good at heart. Piers and Jeremy? They have no hearts to speak of.
Agreed Taneesha! I can understand why kind and rational people think this must be someone who is unwell. But we need to acknowledge that Camilla and Clarkson are evil nasty awful people. There is ugliness in the world and it was concentrated and hurled at H&M in disgusting doses. He is gross but he knows exactly what he is doing..he is a proud racist and Camilla is proud to be a witch. This gave me chills. I hope Harry never speaks to these people again… ever
Exactly this👆🏿 These people are very aware of what they are doing. The fact that he is comparing Meghan to Cersei in and of itself is a choice.
Omg same! I’m honestly speechless at the amount of hate, racism, and scheming happening. I totally agree with what everyone is saying.
Camilla’s the same vindictive, hate-fueled trash she always was. Putting a stolen-jewels crown on her head didn’t change a thing.
Trash will be trash, even in a fancy container.
I hope he is sued over this. Great father Charles will sit back and ignore it.
This wasn’t just written and pushed to print. This was edited by an editor, approved by a top editor, and possibly even stamped by the Sun’s EIC. Everyone needs to be fired and sued.
The American media and BBC need to step up and drag Camilla and the Royal family for this. Peter Hunt is the only British reporter even mentioning it.
I also hope Harry releases an accusatory statement against his family and the British press. With people still talking about the documentary, this is the perfect time to tie it all together.
I’m noticing a LOT of commenters are advising people to contact the ADVERTISERS in that rag, esp the ones (like Aldi and Glenfidich) whose ad was on the same page as that excremental piece. But complaints need to FLOOD that rag/advertisers. MONEY is the only thing that hurts them.
(Apparently, Glenfidich already contacted the paper about it)
If this doesn’t prove Meghan & harry point , am not sure what else will.
the fact that it’s still up speaks volumes.
THE PAPER HASN’T TAKEN IT DOWN YET?! No words.
So far there are only 4 comments being allowed, but the four have thousands of clks liking them. The top comment, agreeing with him has over 14,000 likes. So they’ve left the story up, but disallowed any more comments.
For the record, I am done with England. Done with wanting to visit, done giving the people a chance, completely done with the RF and every gd racist in it. I have been more than willing to give the people of that country a chance but not anymore. I’m sorry for the decent people living there, but the racism is more than I can handle. The fact that no one has said one word against this has driven home the fact that they like living la vida racist.
Camilla is garbage, despicable garbage.
Still there as of 11:35 EST, completely disgusting!
The sad thing is nothing will be done or said about this piece or pretty much any vile piece attacking MM. Not in the UK or even here in the States. MM is just not human to people anymore and it’ll be more about how she should shut up and go away, stop hurting the RF and making them look bad rather than the vile abuse she is supposed to take! It’s sick!
It’s chilled me to the bone, this. He might as well have just come out and shouted ‘burn the witch!’.
Apparently the whole thing is some Game of Thrones reference – it’s meant to be funny.
I’ve complained and I’ve been pestering everyone in my family to complain too. It’s the only thing we can do. Can’t believe this can be printed, even in the Sun.
The horrible man says he hates Meghan and says sexist remarks. Disgusting.
So is this going to be the palace talking point? “It was a joke, British humor, Game of Thrones!” I can already see that in 24hrs this will be all Meghan’s fault and that somehow she made Jeremy Clarkson write this column.
The show was a British/American production and the books are authored by an American, so it’s a huge reach on their part to be all “It’s a British thing. You wouldn’t get it.”
This is probably the most disturbing thing I have ever read against Meghan and it was printed in a national paper. The people who hate M are emboldened by this, but I am seeing other people who are indifferent to H and M finally getting a clue to what she is facing. It is not a good look that not one single person from the royal family can be bothered to speak out against this. Make an Instagram post, FFS!
I’m waiting for the hollow apology. Is the one where he says he’s had too much to drink. And let’s face it, he loves a strong bevvie or 37, +does this maggot. Look at his face – he is a vile, vindictive, despicable, bloated oaf. Someone needs to pull up all the articles about his past shenanigans. =
And UGH. Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan at the same table, UGH.
And I am rather disappointed that Judi Dench was there.
I just wrote a letter to the NYT asking for their coverage of this. It simply cannot stand. You cannot have a person in power being allowed to write something so awful, and then have that person included at a lunch. Camilla has openly demonstrated who she is……a person who laughed out loud at their wedding, who laughed and mocked at indigenous people at a cultural ceremony and who yes, gaslight a teenager into marrying her lover. She is a legit bad person.
So he hates Meghan more than serial killers? What has she done to ever warrant such vitriol? I just can’t understand it.
The fact that misogynistic, hateful idiots like this are buddies with the King and Queen Cun*t is proving H&M’s point in their documentary. Grateful they got away from such horrible people.
Diana was right about Charles and Camilla. Two trash people covered in jewels and ermine.
Not just a serial killer, but also a child molester/murderer 🤮. He’s just the absolute lowest form of scum. I can only apologise on behalf of all British people. The majority of us are sane and do not think like this. I personally have backed Harry and Meghan from the beginning. I hope they continue to thrive in the states away from this vitriol!
The brief things I read about that person seemed comparable to Karla Homolka in Canada and how she assisted Paul Bernardo with the crimes.
I could never see anyone in canada ever being compared to that woman outside of another murderer. This type of violent opinion would never hit publication in a newspaper because it would be a hate crime here.
This is what I wonder too.I mean it’s unhinged and disgusting but,
What exactly is she being shamed for?
She hasn’t done anything.
And his editor thought it was OK to print this!
Unbelievable. There is quite a bit of outrage about this on Twitter from various British celebs and journalists, though. But obviously it should never have been published.
Clarkson is obviously quite a good mate of Camilla – he featured on that documentary she did a few months back about editing an issue of Country Life.
Victoria Newton is the editor of the Sun, her email at the tabloid is available online and I have used it to complain about the decision to publish hateful fantasy about aggression towards a naked woman. This is completedly unacceptable.
I saw some Twitter users tagging advertisers with screenshots of the bile next to their ads — THIS is what could ultimately bring them down.
At the very least, Victoria needs to be fired and the Sun needs to be sued to oblivion.
I’m starting to see Victoria Newton’s photo tweeted in outrage. Which I applaud. She is as liable, or even more, as she had the power to stop Clarkson but didn’t.
@jensa I’ve only seen Omid, Dr shola, and Misian (sp?) Speak up. The ones that always do. Was there others?
I don’t think there was. It’s pathetic and disgusting that the UK media had more of an issue of Meghan making fun of herself with her curtesy to the Queen than they do with this. The reporters and journalists in the UK have been pretty quiet on this. Typical.
If anything this is proving H&M’s point and people are really supporting them and are calling the racist UK media and RF out. The support after the documentary and what Clarkson wrote has been nice to see. It’s obvious that the UK is scrambling after seeing all of this support and love towards H&M. The UK and RF knows that they are losing.
#jeremyclarkson is trending on Twitter. I highly recommend a search to see ALL the big Blue Checks coming down like green fire on JC and the Scum.
I’ve seen comments on Twitter condemning the article from Carol Vorderman, Dom Joly, John Bishop, Kathy Burke, Philip Pullman, Misan Harriman, Nitin Sawhney, Edith Bowman, Fay Ripley, and John Gordon Sinclair. There’s bound to be others.
I’ve also seen tweets by Clarkson’s daughter, Dom Joly, John Bishop, several Drs in mental health and violence against women, a domestic violence organisation and Carol Voderman. Carol Voderman’s tweet even made Wales on-line. I particularly liked Jason Mumford’s tweet when he says “Don’t bother defending the article on his thread. We’re never going to agree so just block and un-follow” (owtte)
People have also been reporting the article to #Stoponlinehate. The push back on this has been tremendous. Camilla, Eden and Clarkson may have found it funny but, they’re beginning to find out that people outside their insidious bubble are absolutely disgusted. Clarkson and or Camilla (sometimes both) has been trending for the past 24 hours
I went through the hashtag. I see a lot of blue chicks condemning it, but I just don’t recognize their names. But I’m still glad to see it. I’m also glad to see so many of a particular she refute his vileness.
I’m glad actual journalists are calling it out but none from the rota that I have seen. I would be shocked if they did.
Speaking of actual journalists, check out what normally quiet Peter Hunt has been posting on Twitter over the last few weeks. Among other things, there’s an interesting visual showing Camilla’s remarks at her recent event about violence against women, vs. what Clarkson just wrote.
#QueenofBullies is trending nicely as well.
I can’t believe anyone would think that was appropriate to write, let alone print.
Yep, it’s not just about the lunch. Clarkson was in that itv documentary that Camilla cooperated with. In it, Clarkson said they share ciggies and risqué jokes together. Gee, wonder what kind of risqué jokes Clarkson and Camilla tell…
My twitter is mainly politics and this has absolutely cut through. Not all blue checks but people with big followings who are influential in UK media. Everyone is horrified.
Camilla is trending with Clarkson so there’s no way she will escape this. The very worst PR for her, Charles and the Royals. The fact is they can do all the performative speeches and charity, but the real feelings will always come out as they did with Susan Hussey.
This article may go down well with the right wing pensioners but it will completely alienate any young gen z support, the kind they desperately need if the RF is to continue.
Gold Standard advisors at work yet again! If they had any clue this article would have been spiked before publication. But they don’t, so enjoy the backlash.
What the hell did I just read? How… did this get printed? It’s not news. It’s not even an opinion. It’s literally a call to violence against a woman who has been lambasted – by this same group – for claiming she was fearful for her safety.
I just… thank god H and M and the kids away from all of it.
I hope H and M open it all up, and the Firm burns to the ground. (Figuratively speaking, obviously. I personally wish violence on no one. )
This is horrifying. H&M should never, ever go back there.
How in the world did this happen? I can’t imagine my father’s wife setting this in motion.
Please, someone, hold these people accountable.
These words are so vile even his teeth are decaying from the rot. Shame on his supporter Camilla, also anyone else who visualizes a woman in that horrifying situation. This man isn’t sick, he’s evil to the core, as well as those who published this garbage. This is definitely a hate crime.
Never will I wonder how Camilla can handle being married to a petulant man-child. She is so much worse than her husband…she associates with the worst Britain has to offer. That a man in 2022, with a daughter, could attack a woman he has never met like this, I want to vomit… And never tell me women don’t have to deal with institutionalized sexism when a woman editor allowed this call to violence to be published.
Camilla herself has a daughter and granddaughters, yet she is friends with this vile person.
I now 100% believe Diana was murdered. I hope Meghan and her children never go back. This is no coincidence.
It’s like the British press saw Meghan tearfully say “you’re making people want to k*ll me” in the doc and instead of feeling ashamed and repentant, they said to themselves “right, it’s working” and decided to double down and really get the job done. Just disgustingly vile on every level.
This literally had me on the floor sobbing uncontrollably. The fact that in this day and age a beautiful, young, independent black woman has to endure this abuse is unfathomable. It will go unpunished too in US as well as UK.
It makes it even more disgusting that the broader target is not just Megan but women of color in general. I’m so sorry this hurt you. I’m white, so I feel like that insulates me a lot from internalizing the hate because I know so much of their heat comes from racism. But I bet if Megan knew that it was hurting you that bad, she would be really sad and wanted you to try not to take on her pain. Sending virtual hugs.
Diana was spot on about Camilla big time.
The outrage is large over Clarkson’s violence and growing. Now we know why there was that rash of articles worrying about what Harry would say about Camilla in Spare. The sniveling witch is behind the hate. I’d love to see Harry call up the American media and say he’s willing to sit for an interview to condemn this latest violence against Meghan. Our media would cut each other to be the one to get Harry live on the air over this.
Yes, exactly! That’s what I’ve been thinking too. That lazy, racist, b is behind the ultra toxic media and they’re running cover. A lot of us here have been asking what did she do? Now we know.
Agreed. Jeremy Clarkson is a known violent racist. The fact that Camilla is friends with him and Piers says A LOT about her.
Actually, I took those earlier articles about Camilla and what Spare might say as a red herring, the usual type of RF distraction. A preemptive move against Spare, generating sympathy by a mental picture of poor Camilla, quietly standing around minding her own business, only to be attacked by Harry. If they really thought Harry was going to talk about Camilla they would have kept quiet and not called more attention to it. There’s plenty to say about her, of course, but in the specific context of how Harry became who he is, I doubt she’ll rate a mention. This way too, they could later claim that Harry didn’t mention her because of the efforts of/his fear of Charles, etc.
Congrats to Camilla for showing the world all by herself the kind of business she was minding. I wonder if Charles can get a refund on what he spent over the years rehabilitating her image, because I don’t think that rehab is going to stick.
I read that Harry has a sit-down with Anderson Cooper for CNN on January 8th, just before the book comes out.
If someone wrote that about my child or a member of my family, of course I would invite them to lunch and poison their food. It’s the right thing to do.
And William will just sit back and watch and act like a victim. Charles is an unnatural parent.
I guess this tells who thanked Piers. Or one of the RF who did. So wishing humiliation and violence on someone is acceptable in UK media? This is their idea of “freedom of speech”? Freedom of the press only works when their is journalistic integrity.
Wow. What a bunch of unhinged Pyschos. I am so relieved Meghan and Harry got the hell up out of the UK.
Yes, it’s great that they’re out of the UK but that certainly doesn’t mean that she is out of danger, mentally or physically. As news travels the world in the blink of an eye, I imagine that Meghan is by now aware of this article, how do you think she’s feeling right now?
When Meghan said the Royals throw parties for and cozy up to their pals in the media she was called a liar. Well, well, well…. thanks for proving her right again UK media. As for Clarkson, it looks like he is the one who is covered in sh*t.
It was Harry who said that. But Meghan was stilled called a liar over it.
Meghan said it in the Oprah interview.
Cue an asinine statement from BP saying that Clarkson is a very naughty boy, probably while Camilla is actually on the phone with him laughing about “triggering” POC, women, and all decent human beings who rightly see this piece as appalling and dangerous.
I desperately hope that Harry tells his father to go f–k himself, come coronation time. If I were him and Meghan, I wouldn’t feel safe there even with all the security in the world.
Except for this didn’t even happen. They are still not speaking out
So do I Miranda. This pile of rubbish deserves no consideration from Harry and certainly not Meghan.
As a survivor of sexual and domestic violence, I found this incredibly difficult to read but read I must so that I can make a full complaint to ISPO, the Sun and any other entities that Mr. Clarkson works with/for. While this article will stay with me and will cause many sleepless nights filled with vivid memories, I simply can’t let this stand.
Thank you Kaiser for bringing this forward and I sincerely hope that each and every one who reads this article will join me in making our voices heard to those who desperately need to hear it. We can no longer stay silent. Thank you.
Some of us won’t need to be silent no longer, because we’ve been speaking out for years now. Decades, even, speaking out against racism, sexism, violence against women & trans folk.
Glad you caught up,& thanks for the invite to join you (I guess).
Please understand not everyone can be an advocate when they’re in recovery. They need strong allies like you. It’s okay for survivors to not speak up. Everyone is different.
Let’s not trash survivors here, please. This comment is no better than Clarksons. Do better.
Bless you. A massive “virtual hug” from across the pond. We’re all here for you and admire your strength. Together we’ll make sure your voice is heard.
@Harla, we see you and appreciate your voice, and I hope that it felt empowering to stand up to this kind of blatant hatred. I think people like Clarkson assume they speak for everyone; I agree that we need to do everything we can to show that’s not the case.
I am so glad this happened and right after the documentary too. The eyes of the world are focused on the UK and this is what they are seeing.
I am happy that this is what they are seeing because this is a reflection of the kinds of things they have said and written about Harry and about Meghan.
The lunch with Camilla before it happened…..chef’s kiss. They are showing their a$$es for the whole world to see and the whole world is watching.
And all the how did cam allow to be seen with them UK handwringing going on in sm circles, the answer is simple : that’s who she is. A vile, stupid, evil racist b.
My jaw dropped when I read that and YES, my thought was exactly that – show who you are! This is disgusting. So my rhetorical question for those (not CB Commenters) is: the documentary JUST came out and they have blood on their hands BIG TIME, and yet this trash of a POS is allowed to print that???? Imagine what they were doing before they even got called out! And imagine what they say/do behind closed doors in the comfort of their POS circle of friends and enablers.
I completely agree. I feel like right after the documentary came out, I was overwhelmed (on Twitter and Reddit) by seemingly endless comments repeating British tabloid talking points. “I don’t care about Harry and Meghan BUT they seem like privileged whiners” or “I thought they wanted privacy, they are disgusting”, etc…it couldn’t be more clear that these were people who bought into the tabloids, but selling it as if they were casual watchers like everyone else.
This rant seems to have turned the conversation! Not only does it prove Harry and Meghan’s point, it is so unhinged people are coming out in droves to condemn it.
Kaiser, where can I send a gift certificate for whatever you want in order to get your chokras and everything else back in order after you had to read that and then supply an overview?
Hit dogs holler.
I’m so angry I can’t even begin! And that we KNOW Cams allowed it, probably encouraged it, as she has p*ss Morgan. She’s always been vile trash, even on public duties.
Where are the calls to strip titles?
Clarkson’s own daughter has lambasted him and the Scum for this horrific hate crime. But, I doubt it matters to Clarkson that he’s being dragged to hell and back for this vile abuse of a woman he doesn’t know, who’s done no harm to anyone (other than exposing the RF for the racist, xenophobic, hateful, irrelevant, incompetent, lazy grifters they are). I’d bet he’s LOVING all the attention he’s getting for this. The Scum’s advertisers … not so much.
Do you have a link? Bc outside of squaddies, the only ppl I’ve seen speak out are the ones who always do.
Search on #jeremyclarkson on Twitter. You can spend all morning reading the outrage from Blue Checks and thousands more.
I have also seen Americans like Roxane Gay and Courtney Milan comment about this. I think it’s going to spread.
And with Misan being in touch with H and M, I’m sure someone in their camp has seen this.
Found a screen shot of his daughter’s remarks.
https://twitter.com/KaindeB/status/1604473508926558208?t=QrzPSQKtvvnPB0B7hZm7Lw&s=19
So Piers Morgan showed up on my timeline even though I don’t follow him. Can’t recall word for word, but after seeing all this Clarkson shit blow up, Piers “cheekily” commented about what a wonderful lunch he had with really great food. Blocked him after that but yeah, he’s loving it so likely Clarkson is too.
I could swear I had Morgan blocked, but he popped up in my timeline a few days ago, too (Elon’s New Twitter is bonkers). I commented something like, “I thought I had your flabby, pallid ass blocked, but I’m happy to do it again.” These guys with their cheekiness and perverse senses of humor just … 🤦♀️
This was so creepy to read, and what makes it more disturbing is
Clarkson’s assumption that “all” people his age feel the same way. I had to look up who Rose West is, btw, she’s a child serial killer.
I think Clarkson has made it necessary for some prominent Brits ( especially anybody that attended this cursed party) to specifically refute that idea, like “No, actually I’m not out here having revenge fantasies against Meghan, Jeremy doesn’t speak for me!”. Otherwise, they are tacitly approving.
Yeah to say my opinion of Judy Dench has plummeted is putting it lightly. You like trash you probably are trash too Judy. My opinion of the other could not fall any lower. Yuck they are all horrific.
That says a lot about Clarkson, the state of British media, and the state of the UK itself, that he felt comfortable enough not only writing that mess but submitting it to print. No one in that newspaper called him out for it.
I’m trying like hell not to psychoanalyse someone I don’t even know but it’s kinda hard not to when he blatantly reveals how much he obsesses over Meghan sexually. Down to imagining what she may or may not have done with her husband and revealing his desire to see her naked and humiliated.
The fact that there are people JUSTIFYING his actions makes it even more disturbing. I’m hoping that Harry and Meghan blank that damn coronation.
I hope Harry schedules an interview on the coronation day and tells everything.
I can’t imagine how disgusting and vile the old guard can get to try and preserve the status quo that benefits them so much.
I am so curious what Harry’s book will include, as I have some suspicion that Netflix documentary was about showing them as normal, loving family and Harry wants to fire shots on his own, as Meg gets to be blamed about everything anyway – she couldn’t say anything really negative about his family without being crucified.
Holy shit. I have no interest in any of the royals, including H & M but reading that took my breath away. How the hell are they able to get away with printing that vile hate? Extremely disturbing and scary.
Same. I’ve been pretty ambivalent about all the royal crap (other than coming to the realization that most of these people are evil/racist/irrelevant), but this is both eye-opening and horrifying. It’s probably the worst thing I’ve ever read about someone online. I’ve never wished something horrible on a person before — but this guy deserves a retribution that hasn’t even been invented yet.
They are showing that they’re exactly who Harry and Meghan said they were.
Same. That was horrifying to read.
That whole family is trash and Camilla is and forever will be trash but I have a theory that this was leaked on purpose to take the heat off William. Richard Eden knew exactly what he was doing with that article. They all were involved in this mess one way or another and William is letting Charles and Camilla know that he’s isn”t the only one whose taking blame for this. Harry and Meghan were right to leave because this family is crazy.
This family is run by idiots because they just did a self own and just proved Harry and Meghan right, lol.
Oh lordy that’s a good theory. Man they really are all disgusting. I hope H and M never return to see any of them
Maybe? But just also feels like these people are really proud of themselves. Eden gleefully wrote about this while Camilla, Piers, and Clarkson were all photographed smiling at the cameras as they went into the restaurant. Felt like they were proudly telegraphing their alliance. Eden could be throwing them under the bus but the racists were out in the open carrying gift bags after the lunch. Honestly, it felt like the guy who threw the party wanted publicity for his new restaurant and the racists were happy to congregate together and brag about it.
Eden wrote about the party which was a few days before the clarkson article. This to me was usual British media being their usual racist, misogynistic selves. Basically saying Camilla holds Meghan in contempt and associates with her media enemies.
I have my suspicions for this article as well..I mean….are they really so stupid as to publish such an article, a direct attack towards Meghan, which was surely destined to attract attention with the trash it contains, two days after the doc where Meghan and Harry show the world the close relationship between the palace and the media? I really, really wonder…. games of thrones indeed…
@ First Comment – Yes, I actually think they really are that stupid. He even says that he believes “everyone” his age feels the same way. He seriously thinks that every old White man is having these same twisted fantasies about hurting Meghan.
The Sun and Buckingham Palace should have to answer for this. Declining to comment is not sufficient.
I like this as it def plays into their playbook – the question is how Chuck will react to Peggy throwing Cams under the bus. There is a press war between Charles and William brewing – place your bets folks to see who will win.
We know Chuck doesn’t have the balls to take on the media but will he use them to slap his eldest son down?!?! Who knows as William is the way he is because of how he was raised but still – Chuck has shown that Camilla comes before anyone else in that family.
If advisors to Chuck and W have any intelligence at all, they will stand Chuck and W up for a statement of apology to Harry&Meg. Tomorrow morning is not too soon
I think Eden wrote his gleeful article about Piers Morgan attending as more of a “Camilla is friends with him even though he was a jerk to Meghan” style article. I don’t think he would have known of the hate article Clarkson wrote a few days later.
He was trying to be cute and I don’t think William even had to be involved with this article. The British media establishment dislikes Meghan enough on their own to do this stuff. Eden is especially greasy when it comes to Meghan.
Camilla made herself look vile by associating with these men. It only shows her contempt toward Meghan.
William’s camp could use this now. If he was smart he would openly condemn the article against his own sister in law. Until he does that, this is all more of the same.
Wow. This really proves Harry and Meghan’s point. And with the clear support of the palace and senior royals.
You know what else is a Game of Thrones reference? Just think about what Ramsey snow did to Theon.
Violently abused, tortured, stripped of his identity and then had his genitals removed. Haha! So funny right? Should we call for Jeremy Clarkson to become Reik?
It’s just a JOKE! So funny! It doesn’t actually mean anything. I’m just being sarcastic.
This is disgusting.
I think this might actually start to backfire. Hopefully. Finally. Because while we at celebitchy have followed this story closely for years. Others are just now having it spelled out in this hugely popular Netflix documentary. Right after the latest season of the crown, and the queens death and the parallels to Diana are clear. Especially to Americans. And this makes the royals look BAD. And while he might get extra internet clicks for a bit, this is so clearly disgusting and unwarranted you can’t hand wave it away for a dog whistle. This is clearly insulting and disgusting.
Way to go Camilla and your disgusting friends. I won’t be fooled any longer. You are as vile as we thought before. Not a “great thwarted love story” but a racist, petty, snobby, mean spirited witch covered in stolen jewels.
Most of what I’ve seen on Twitter is a picture of the print version so I don’t think it’s really generated that many clicks, thankfully.
Anyone wishing to share this just to let people know how horrible the royals are should use a screenshot only! Don’t link to the obscene piece.
Sadly, to report the article to the ISPO (which I did) you have to send them a link. I felt I was between a rock and a hard place but, on reflection I decided the click was worth it.
“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her. Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”
Da fuq is wrong with this mofo? Imagine letting a stranger you’ve never met get to you like this. This man should be given a rabies shot and quarantined because he is foaming at the mouth crazy. Imagine publishing this instead of immediately institutionalizing the writer.
I saw the blow up on Twitter over this vile mess. It proves Camilla is trash because look who’s she hanging with. And you gave fresh ammunition for Harry to go after the BM and explain the invisible contract. BP hopes Harry doesn’t bring this up when he promotes Spare in the US.
The ONLY good thing about this article is that Camilla has outted herself. Richard Eden dropped her in it big time by telling the world about the lively conversation at the table and admitting the article as an example. As Piers Morgan was also on the guest list, I think it’s safe to assume she was the royal who thanked him for sticking up for the royal family.
It will be VERY interesting to see how Charles handles this one because I don’t think it’s going to go away any time soon. Maybe, he’ll remind everyone that William went to a wedding without his wife, or remind people Uncle Gary isn’t the type of person you want in your corner. One thing is for sure KP and BP are going to be turning on each other very soon and I’ve got my popcorn ready.
Here in the US, we call people like Camilla and her friends trailer park trash.
I should say we call them white trash. People who live in trailer parks do not deserve to be insulted by being compared to the current Queen of England and her trashy chums.
Charles probably won’t do or say a thing imo
How in the world did Camilla think these were good dinner companions? This statement is evils, just evil and she dined with him. OMG the BRF are sick individuals.
Has it just been Piers Morgan they might have brushed it off, but clarkson wrote a threatening opinion column and suopported by the misogynist editors of the Sun. This cannot be allowed.
Yes, I’m curious to see what Charles will do. I don’t think we’ll be seeing anything major right away, but Charles is as ruthless as Elizabeth was about the institution coming first. Camilla is not looking good for the institution right now and her leash might get shortened.
The worst thing about this is that nothing is going to happen. Charles and the rest of the royal family most likely won’t condemn it or even acknowledge it. Other newspaper editors and writers (as evidence by Eden) will act as if there is nothing wrong with it and/or even celebrate it. The British best will just accept it as normal discourse and the show will go on. This is the new normal in the UK and the monarchy under King Charles.
The RF is just like Trump. They do and say horrible things, and nothing happens. They go on to do and say even more horrific things, and, again, nothing. THEN they do something that is so reprehensible, so utterly repellant, that we all say, “Come ON…this time they’ve gone too far. There will DEFINITELY be consequences THIS time!”
They won’t condemn or acknowledge it – it’s not their way. But life in the palace may get a bit more difficult for Camilla.
Vile, vile, vile,
Yikes, so much of the reaction to H&M’s documentary was “they’re just whiners, where’s the evidence?” And, boom, evidence. And right on the heels of Lady Sarah Hussey. And both with Camilla involved. Not a very majestic start, Camilla. Does Charles have a problem?
Royal sycophants: They have no evidence.
Jeremy Clarkson: Hold my beer!
They were all waiting for bombshells from H&M and ended up detonating the bombs themselves. And all the fears about what Harry might say about Camilla – she couldn’t help outing herself first.
Also to the “all the other royal women have gone through this”. Again this was blown away. David Cameron stepped in to say that Kate wasn’t a mannequin. (Which was an accurate observation confirmed every day since)
Is Rishi Sunak going to condemn the actual threat of violence made toward Meghan?
Rishi Sunak isn’t going to condemn anything. He’s going to toe the line of what his right wing government and the royal family wants. I just saw that he’s authorized ofcom to go after Netflix because of the documentary. GB is going through an economic crisis and he’s instead approving action against Netflix lmao. The UK is never going to change. That Brexit was passed should’ve clued us in about this. And no, I’m not saying everyone in the UK is racist or approved this, but there’s enough support for this kind of language and behavior that those in power have no reason to decry it.
There’s ample evidence. Anyone whining “where’s the evidence” is being a disingenuous bad faith actor and any American media that doesn’t push back against that question is being complicit, lazy, and lacking in journalistic ethics.
Of course, there is. But so many of the reviews and opinion pieces have glossed over it, like it happened a long time ago and H&M are in the US now and all happy and rich, and love wins, so what’s the big deal. And here we see openly and brazenly that it’s still going on and getting worse.
True. The escalation is scary AF.
@eurydice what was the point of the whole song and dance bs apology for about Hussey when she was just going to go have lunch with a man who repeatedly sang “eenie meenie minie mo, catch a n-word by the toe” on air?
The point is that Camilla isn’t fit to be Queen Consort. She was good enough to be Charles’ wife and spend weekends alone in her private home and to putter around behind the scenes, but slap a crown on her and put her up front – it’s like she can’t be allowed out in public. Right now, it’s looking like Kate has 1000 times more gravitas than Camilla. At least, she’s just boring – not damaging.
His is repugnant. And Cowmilla is the company she keeps. She is showing the world she cavorts with these vile “journalists,” HIRES them away from their tabloid period rag papers to work in her press offices, and tacitly condones everything they do. She made a display of it. She is the trashiest of the trash and is daring H&M to say anything about it because she knows she has Charles’s nuts in a vice and that he would back her up over his own son any day. Much of this war is about Cowmilla. Notice how Harry and Meghan didn’t mention one word about her in the doc, not sure they even showed a photo? Harry must loath her with every fiber of his being. She really is the evil stepmother who never left his mother in peace from the moment Diana came on the scene as a teen. Harry and Camilla are at war. Rmember how all those articles before were about how worried Charles has been about what Harry might say about his prized heifer? Camilla is the issue. Vile, racist, trashy scumbag, cumbag, old bag.
That’s exactly it. Charles and Camilla hired Tobyn Andrae as their new communications secretary. Tobyn Andrae who was the deputy editor of the Daily Mail. This man worked there when the strait outta Compton article and all the other vile articles were written about Meghan. This man worked there when the Mail published Meghan’s letter. This man worked there when Harry and Meghan were suing the DM and Meghan had a miscarriage. Charles and Camilla hiring this man from the DM as their comms secretary is tacit approval of everything the DM did to Meghan. They don’t care about her. They wish terrible things would happen to her. This Sun article from Camila’s friend Clarkson, who she loves to tell risqué jokes with, according to her Itv authorized documentary, is just further evidence.
Attending the coronation now is surely a non-starter for both Sussexes. Can you just imagine Harry’s reaction to this? Meghan’s reaction was probably, “You’re making people want to kill me.” Again. Rinse, repeat.
When Harry turns down his father’s invitation (without sending regrets), all he has to say is, “I will not attend any event honoring your wife when she has friends who speak about my wife like Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan.” And these two, along with her other deplorable buddy, Angela Levin, will undoubtedly be there!
There is NO way either of them will attend the Coronation after what happened over TQ’s funeral. So Camiknickers can give their seats to her CIG break friend Clarkson because the size of his ego will require two seats at least!!Remind me again how she is against violence against women??
Agree. But the insults and microaggressions at the funeral were not as explicit as this, and there would have been pressure on them to go from certain quarters. Now, they are truly free of any obligation to attend. No reasonable person could accuse them of “betraying” the family after this printed hate letter.
Remember in the documentary where Meghan is looking through the security team info binder, and she mentions how there’s a section on what kind of online messages or tweets need to be reported immediately to her head of security? I feel like this is one of them.
It definitely is. It is a specifically directed threat to her. This wouldn’t clear a comment section on most websites much less get publication.
And Camilla represents charities for abused women and the media praises her for it but she associates with the vile Clarkson. Disgusting
I didn’t think my opinion of the Royal Family could get lower, but I was wrong.
They have made it very clear this week what life must have been like behind closed doors. The mean girl revenge dressing at a carol service meant to honor Jesus. Sending all their attack dogs out at once. Visibly consorting with the worst abusers in the media.
I have no doubt that Camilla knew Clarckson was going to write this. She probably laughed about it with him. Maybe even suggested the talking points. And I suspect that the lies Charles spouted during the Sandringham Summit also has something to do with Camilla.
These are not good people. They are not kind people. They are not regal people. They are small, cruel, bottom feeding, trash. Every last one of them.
Boy, they all got the faces they deserve, didn’t they?
The decades long campaign to humanize Camilla will be undone as we all get to see the kind of person she is now that she’s in the forefront.
This article would never have seen the light of day if the editors of the Sun weren’t also disturbed individuals. The hate, misogyny and underlying threat is disturbing at minimum and frightening to any woman reading this.
I didn’t know the reference to a serial killer at first, but the British audience would for sure.
The UK does not have the first amendment and this can be viewed as a threat. I would argue this hits hate laws as well.
Inviting Piers Morgan was an obvious FU to Meghan, but if they don’t respond to this Clarkson article, which is levels worse than Morgan has said, and that’s bad enough as it is, then they are openly condoning threats of sexual violence against Meghan.
This is the type of hate we see in the comments section of social media which most papers would delete. It should never have been printed. Never.
The US has the first amendment, and no American newspaper would print this nonsense. Even threats aren’t covered by the first amendment.
Victoria Newton, the editor of The Sun, was on Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC politics show this morning. Kuenssberg allowed Newton to claim The Sun was fair to Harry and Meghan without raising Jeremy Clarkson’s column *at all*. That is media solidarity at work.
The Sun is still bitter that Harry won’t settle out of court for the phone hacking case, they were happy to oblige. An ex Daily Mail person works for Charles and Camilla. Brooks(Murdoch press) and Rothermere(Daily Mail) were invited guests at QEII’s funeral. They are all linked together. Camilla’s an old hand at this she tormented Diana and now Cam’s after her red headed step child and his wife.
No one should overlook this behavior and the BRF/gutter press should be called to account. This same guy wrote: “I do not wish Meghan any harm. I hope that after she has been photographed sitting by herself on the back of a playboy’s superyacht and outside the Taj Mahal, she goes on to lead a long and happy life.
But she should know this.
When she dies, hopefully many years from now, she will not be carried in front of millions by stoic men with good hearts and strong arms.
If it’s a slow news day, the best she’ll get is a small obituary in The Times on Page 27.”
After QEII’s death. He took a swipe at both Meghan and Diana. Wishing M a long and happy life was the equivalent of a “Bless your heart…” in the American Southern way of shade.
Name checking a notorious British serial killer alongside the Duchess of Sussex and Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland is no different than putting crosshairs over a picture of Gabby Gifford’s face ‘as a joke’ (as a PAC for Sarah Palin did), and then insist that had no impact or influence when Gifford was attacked and shot months later. This is intentional. The establishment do not want an independent Scotland. The establishment does not want equality, reparations, return of stolen art, or a symbol of Black excellence in royal ranks nor her children in the line of succession. One historian in Harry and Meghan said these attacks upon well known people were also a means to scare other people into silence, afraid of getting the same negative attention and threats.
I wonder what we will hear from Scarecrow Frankel, Meghan/Megyn, Whoopie, Joy and Howard about this? Probably more “Shut up Meghan!” A lot of US media personalities need to join the sh*t brigade too.
Meghan McCain already wrote an article for her racist employer about how H&M have ‘lost’ the US lmao. They’re all the same. And this is the same woman who whines about how people treat her and her father, but she attacks someone else for calling out abuse. It’s maddening
If Whoopie defends the image of a naked bi-racial woman being trawled through the streets with things being thrown at her then I’m done. It’s one thing to play “devil’s advocate” but, this is hateful and should be condemned. People might not like Meghan but, to say she’s one step up from a serial killer and should be publicly shamed just for who she is, is indefensible.
Jeremy Clarkson is one of Camilla’s friends so no doubt she endorses what he says about Harry and Meghan and she definitely was one of the royals that Piers Morgan said gave in him support. Clarkson has just validated everything that Harry and Meghan have said about the press. As I said on the other post Camilla’s not a genuine domestic violence advocate.
Charles has lost control. Will he ever get it back?
Charles has NEVER been in control. Camilla has been behind almost everything for decades.
Charles would fold up and be nothing but boot-puddle. He would immediately abdicate/resign or just hand over it all to William.
Anyone who reads this and is still making excuses for these people or trying to minimize it are lost causes at this point. But I have to believe there are millions of people out there in the UK and beyond who never gave Meghan or the royal family much thought, who read this and FINALLY understood what Harry and Meghan have been saying all these years. I’ve seen plenty of anecdotal evidence of it on Twitter the past 24 hours.
Poor Harry. He must be looking back at his entire upbringing and wondering was it always this way and how he missed it. And why he ever supported the institution.
Oh, and Camilla is literally a DEMON.
Jeremy Clarkson is horrific and repugnant. I cannot believe how that article has any legal right to exist, and that the monarchy and establishment would silently condone it (and thus stand behind it) is completely disgusting.
As for Camilla, she was trash in Diana’s days, and she’s Queen Trash now. She’s still horrific and ugly, and now she’s Queen.
Don’t forget about Camilla’s husband, the one who wants to live in her trousers forever. The fact that he chose her says just as much about him.
Harold Markle?! I get the implication but Harold isn’t even his name. Sure that’s the least awful part of this screed but I don’t get it. Is it meant to sound middle class or something?
I can’t tell if he’s trying to insult, or genuinely doesn’t know Harry is a nickname for Henry, not Harold.
I think it’s both. He probably doesn’t know Harry’s real name is actually Henry, and he’s trying to insult him.
And Mr Clarkson, everybody below your age group feels the opposite.
Your misogynistic and racist age cohort’s day to be in charge is thankfully over.
For them to think this is appropriate and be associated with it means that the RF as an institution is in permanent decline and they serve no purpose. To put racism & violence against women in print makes me think that what goes on behind closed doors is absolutely disgusting.
There’s actually a video in existence of a young naked man crawling out of a window in Buckingham Palace on sheets knotted together. It was captured by a a tourist by coincidence. It absolutely looked like he was escaping something.
Camilla is pure evil. Thank god Harry got his family out of there.
Wow! Just admit you want to have sex with her (or worse) and is fuming with rage bc Harry is her lover/husband. No one wants to hear about his/their deranged and disgusting w*t dreams about Meghan. Their sexual fetishization of her is nauseating. I felt dirty and nauseated just reading that hateful sex screed. And Queen Side Piece is just as disgusting as they are!
They really want this beautiful, intelligent, and compassionate Black woman debased and humiliated for daring to marry and have kids with their white prince and have apparently bought their own hype about Harry’s lack of intelligence and agency. This is despite Harry proving to be quite the strong and capable soldier, man, husband and astute businessman they wish they were. They think Harry doesn’t deserve the caliber of woman that Meghan has proven to be. Despite the type of women he previously dated.
The poster who said PW wanted Harry’s life and his wife was right except its not just him. A lot of those racist and sexist old men apparently think the same. Strong sexual chemistry aside, H&M chose and love each other and are a force to be reckoned with. These people are equally dangerous with their fantasies and delusions.
Kaiser, thanks for covering these awful, hideous and disgusting articles. I wish i could buy you a drink, esp after this one!
Brava!!!!!! You tell ’em sistah. Your every word is chef’s kiss
Today Harry will give his wife extra lovin inside and outside of their sacred lovers room.
And there are still folks saying it was just a joke about flinging poo and that nobody dislikes Meghan because she’s female or biracial. She’s just “inherently unlikable,” don’t you know. You’d better know, because they can’t explain why except to say vague nonsense. Wtaf is wrong with some folks?
What the hell is wrong with these people..
He really must be obsessed with Meghan -ans have nothing to do- to stay up the night and think about her.
Camilla inviting Piers Morgan at her party, alright, she finally showed her racist ass openly. Good to know, although nobody is sad because nobody ever liked her. Queen of snakes and hypocrisy shall be her name.
My first thought was “how can you have so much hate for someone you don’t even know?”
Cue Mariah Carey: “I was like, ‘Why are you so obsessed with me?'”
You cannot claim you want to modernize the main colonial institution. You cannot claim to be anti-racist if you want any vestige or remnant of monarchy to survive. This is misogynoir. Wanting to strip Meghan, who does not claim Blackness, is about wanting to still have the power to rape and impregnate enslaved African women, strip us naked on the auction block to show the pregnancy, and sell us at market at the “knocked up” price. The rage expressed is about a women with Black heritage (who was willing to prior up this racist institution) asserting her autonomy and seeking to personally benefit from controlling her narrative and her body. The point of antiBlackness is to claim Black people aren’t human but are livestock for white people to use to enrich themselves. That’s why people engage in digital blackface on social media and AI creates fake Black folks. Blackness and antiBlackness are both profitable. Black have no right to assert personhood, or benefit from our own labour. Clarkson is enraged that the “cash cow” isn’t just taking it.
You are wrong about Meghan not claiming her blackness she never denied she was half black she written op about being biracial. This whole Meghan never claim to be black or is shamed to black is just another way the troll mostly white woman and man have saying over and over . To try to divide supporters Meghan gets for the black community it’s just another tactic to isolated her since the white community see that she has the support of a lot of the black community.
Loathsome creature. He’s a pathetic wanker, who’s probably upset Meghan wants nothing to do with him and his ilk.
Since she became QC, there’s been nothing but racist drama in Camilla’s sphere. At what point will KC3 step in and shut her down. GF needs to go on hiatus. She and her friends are proving H&M’s points in vivid color.
Y’know…….I hv a cousin who fought in the first gulf War under the first George Bush. Then afterwards he left the service and joined up with a bunch of mercenary soldiers……they go all over the world to war torn places as hired guns for vested interests.
So my point is, guys like these exist and are available.
I sometimes think tht someone wth H&M’s interests at heart (and there are so many possibilities, given H’s involvement in the military all over the world) should go on a mission to relieve the world of nasty little pieces of shidt like Clarkson & pissM0r0n et al.
That’s my dream.
This really picked up steam on social media, but the British media is doing their best to ignore it. All it will take is one very prominent person or organization flagging it for it to really pick up momentum. Will be interesting to see if it infiltrates the American media as the second part of Harry and Meghan’s doc appears to have hit #1 in more territories than the first section. More people are watching.
Camilla’s whole strategy is wrapped up in the tabloids – they have gilded her path to the ultimate crown. She owes them everything. She ain’t saying nothing.
YES @Talie, the british tabloids own the RF big time.
I have feeling heaven is gonna fall down on Jeremy and Camilla because of this. His daughter already denounced her own father. It’s too soon to f-up after the Ngozi situation and after the H & M documentary. I sense grumblings, distance from the RF and a statement.
I would love it if some US officials would publicly condemn this.
I searched for #jeremyclarkson on Twitter and didn’t see any so maybe I just missed it.
Charles is the Head of State of Great Britain and a close acquaintance of his Queen Consort just made vile comments towards an American citizen. Comments that are sure to rile up supporters of the Crown and possibly facilitate threats against an American citizen. And they know it.
This is akin to a foreign power threatening an American citizen.
It won’t happen because of our relationship with England as well as political reasons, etc but it would be great if the Biden Administration made a statement not only condemning this but letting it be known the next time Queen Consort Camilla or Jeremy Clarkson set foot on US soil, FBI agents will meet them for questioning.
It’s still on twitter, but when I saw Clarkson trending, his name then disappeared seconds later and replaced with “top gear’ instead. The same thing happened when #princeofpegging was trending and that replace with #princewilliam. Also I DIDNT see Meghan officially trend in the UK on Thursday when the last part of the documentary came out.
My guess is now that Elon is in charge we can expect to see the twitter manipulated big time.
I like it when I can turn my frozen state of shock and horror into action so appreciate that thought very much. I’m going to write the President and my Senators. My Representative is a piece of trash, but I’ll try him too and include Nancy Pelosi for luck.
You can sign a petition here condemning this article
https://www.change.org/p/oppose-jeremy-clarkson-article-in-sun-against-meghan-markle/psf/share?share=1&source_location=combo_psf
Thanks for posting that link!.
Oh and signed!
Thank you for posting done!!!!
Camilla Parker Bowles is a whole demon and I’m glad her connection to these ghouls is being highlighted. She tormented Diana and she’s doing the same to Diana’s son and daughter in law. Her and Charles are both gutterbutt lowlifes who deserve each other.
Here we are in the year 2022 & this monster wants to see Meghan walk the streets naked.
I can’t believe this was printed in a newspaper.
Careful Chuck & Camilla, your true colors are showing & it’s sick as f@ck.
I just went to the Royal Family twitter page and on their post of this week’s events, they are getting dragggged for this article and Camilla’s lunch with him and Piers.
*edited* they just shut down the comments on their instagram page
Another proof! It’s really easy to shut down the comments when Camilla is
rightly drugged but if it’s the biracial duchess, I guess it’s accepted !!! I can’t with these people… 😡😡
This is shocking and beyond evil. When he said, “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way,” he was telling some truth. He just had lunch with Camilla, and he knows she agreed with every word, if not originated the whole screed from her own vile mouth. I will never visit Salt Island as long as these vipers are in power there.
I have always believed that the person crass, racist and stupid enough to openly ponder what the color of skin H & M’s children would have was Camilla. And here she is, openly and flagrantly consorting with Piers- a man who undoubtedly has a frightening obsession with the duchess (and Diana, for that matter).
I think the thing that made Camilla such a good match for Charles these fifty plus years is that she’s the same kind of horrible. And together, along with Charles’ heirrrrr, they will decimate the RF.
Good. Let them.
Just saying:
https://www.royal.uk/contact
If this wizened toadstool of a man ground his yellow teeth into dust, it would be an improvement.
Camilla has no shame publicly lunching with one man who said Meghan should ‘prove she’s suicidal’ and another man who expresses fantasies about violently sexually humiliating her. Receipts are forever. Clarkson should not only be sacked but also reported to the police. How is this behaviour allowed?
Commonwealth wake up. Rid us of these people. South Africa, leave, NOW!
South African Girl, I concur.
The Commonwealth member Countries should be paying attention, opting to not attend the
Coronation and canceling memberships.
Someone on Instagram posted a letter from the Commonwealth Countries denouncing Jeremey’s article but I cannot find it anywhere on the internet.
I’ve read what he wrote about Harry too in the same article (someone posted two full paragraphs, including the one before the last one about Meghan). I wanted to vomit. There are no words to describe what I felt. Mostly, I couldn’t beleive it. How such dirt could be printed? It reeks of sexual perversion, in addition to being hateful and violent.
I find it weird that the Salty Bunch cannot accept that Harry left because he and his family could not live there safely.
HE made that choice because of the racist old drunks whom kept spouting off about how his wife is worse than a child raping serial killer. Way ro prove his point, old man.
My takeaway from the docu-series was that Harry was scared of history repeating itself, and took the only route he could see to keep his family safe.
Not from piers Morgan and his olk,but the hatred that thay gin up in their fans,
Rotten teeth = rotten soul
Clarkson is sending a signal to his readers to attack Meghan (or worse) if she ever steps foot on British soil, with the Royal Family’s approval. Is it a coincidence that this article came out a few days after KC leaked that the Sussexes were invited to the coronation. I hope Harry burns it all down.