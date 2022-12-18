Jeremy Clarkson wrote a violent screed against Meghan just after a lunch with Camilla

On Friday, Richard Eden at the Daily Mail had a weird exclusive. The headline? “EXCLUSIVE: Camilla’s VERY glamorous private party: Dame Judi Dench, Piers Morgan, Claudia Winkleman and Jeremy Clarkson join Queen Consort at star-studded Mayfair lunch as she proves Meghan isn’t the only royal with pulling power.” These people are all desperados, not just Eden but Camilla and all of the “stars” she lunched with. The invite list was a who’s who of racists, liars, dumbasses and misogynists. Piers Morgan was there, Jeremy Clarkson was there, Judi Dench, Claudia Winkleman, Hugh Bonneville and Chris Evans (the British one) were all there. The lunch happened last Wednesday (December 14).

So, it was bad enough that Camilla was openly consorting with Piers Morgan, an unhinged racist with an unhealthy fixation on the Duchess of Sussex. If Camilla was trying to one-up Meghan’s star power – lmao – this is a pretty rancid group, and all this invite list proves is that everyone in Salt Island is obsessed with Meghan. But wait, it gets worse. Just 48 hours after Camilla had lunch with these people, one of her guests wrote a violent screed against Meghan in the Sun. No, it wasn’t Piers. It was Jeremy Clarkson. Behold, one of the most violent, hateful, racist and misogynistic rants I’ve ever seen in print in a mainstream media outlet:

We all know in our heart of hearts that Harold Markle is a slightly dim but fun-loving chin who flew Apache helicopter gunships in Afghanistan and cavorted around Las Vegas hotel rooms with naked hookers. But then along came Meghan, who obviously used some vivid bedroom promises to turn him into a warrior of woke. And now it seems that she has her arm so far up his bottom, she can use her fingers to alter his facial expressions. I actually feel rather sorry for him because today he’s just a glove puppet with no more control over what he says or does than Basil Brush. Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level. At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her. Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.

[From The Sun]

This is who was invited to lunch with Camilla, the same woman who gaslighted and manipulated a teenage Diana. Camilla would brief the media about what was happening in Charles and Diana’s marriage, and she was one of the main briefers about Diana being “unstable.” I can only imagine what was said at Wednesday’s lunch. I imagine Clarkson got his talking points and so did Piers Morgan. As for Clarkson’s words… a deeply unwell man. He’s so racist, he has to come up with an excuse for why he finds Meghan attractive, so he acts like she’s a witch manipulating Harry with her sexuality. Then the sh-t about parading Meghan naked… again, I cannot believe this made it to print. I can’t believe he wrote this the same day he had lunch with Queen Camilla. I am f–king begging British people to get some f–king therapy.

flicking through The S*n while I was waiting in a caff and read this by clarkson. In what world is something so vicious and unhinged allowed to be printed? completely vindicates everything in #HarryandMeghanNetflix pic.twitter.com/aDXA2nc6J1 — Hannah Stacey (@hanstacey) December 17, 2022