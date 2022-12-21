Queen Camilla is mad that she has been dragged into Jeremy Clarkson’s racist mess

The chronology was always pretty cut-and-dry: Queen Camilla had a lavish Christmas lunch last Wednesday (Dec. 14) alongside some “A-list friends,” as Richard Eden crowed. Eden published his column about the lunch last Friday, where he named some of the attendees at the lunch, including Judi Dench, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson. The celebrity lunch was even billed as some kind of unhinged “response” to the Duchess of Sussex, as in “take that, Meghan! Queen Camilla is having lunch with Piers Morgan, that’s how little we care about the fact he was one of your main harassers and abusers.” Then Jeremy Clarkson’s column in the Sun was published last Friday (the same day as Eden’s column) and look at that, Clarkson made it perfectly clear that Camilla implicitly or explicitly signed off on her good friends writing violent, misogynistic fantasies about punishing Meghan, and those fantasies being published in mainstream newspapers.

In the wake of the national and global backlash against Clarkson, the palace has remained quiet. Queen Camilla hasn’t said one thing against Clarkson or in defense of Meghan. Clarkson was trotted out to give a non-apology and The Sun finally removed the original column. But still no word from Camilla or the palace. Now Yahoo reports that the palace is quite upset that the Rottweiler’s name has been dragged into Clarkson’s mess. These people, I swear to God.

Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on a “hateful” column by Jeremy Clarkson, in which he said he fantasizes about Meghan Markle being paraded naked through the streets while crowds throw “excrement” at her. More than 60 MPs have since written to the editor of The Sun, condemning the column “in the strongest terms” and demanding the newspaper take action, claiming his “hateful” piece contributed to an “unacceptable climate of hatred and violence”. Clarkson responded to the outcry in a Twitter post on Monday, in what has widely been viewed as a “non-apology”. So far there has been no official, public statement on behalf of King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, despite the target of Clarkson’s attack being a member of the Royal Family. Camilla is known for her campaign work to prevent violence against women, and it was only last month that she warned of a “global pandemic of violence against women” at a palace event. Yahoo News UK understands that the palace is, however, angry at some of the media coverage of a lunch attended by both Camilla and Clarkson last week. The event, last Friday, was attended by numerous high-profile individuals such as Dame Judi Dench, Claudia Winkleman and Piers Morgan, who left his role hosting Good Morning Britain in March 2021 after repeatedly criticising Meghan. It was held at Michelin-starred restaurant Murano in Mayfair and hosted by the former head of royal grocer Fortnum & Mason, Ewan Venters. The palace is understood to feel that any attempt to link Camilla and Clarkson’s comments because they attended the same lunch together are highly misleading. It is also understood Camilla remains committed to highlighting and combatting violence against women and girls and that she resolutely condemns such abuse.

[From Yahoo UK]

Imagine how hateful, contemptible and vile you have to be to refuse to condemn violent rhetoric against a woman ON THE RECORD. “It is also understood Camilla remains committed to highlighting and combatting violence against women and girls and that she resolutely condemns such abuse.” Bitch, condemn it on the record. Make a statement. Say that your good friend and lunchmate Jeremy Clarkson is a racist piece of garbage. Oh, wait, you mean if Camilla says something on the record, then maybe people will ask why she was lunching with Clarkson and Piers Morgan in the first place? “Highly misleading” my ass. The palace is much more upset about Camilla’s side-chick name being dragged through the mud than they are about a national newspaper feeling emboldened to publish a grotesque fantasy denigrating a princess of the realm.