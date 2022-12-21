Queen Camilla is mad that she has been dragged into Jeremy Clarkson’s racist mess

The chronology was always pretty cut-and-dry: Queen Camilla had a lavish Christmas lunch last Wednesday (Dec. 14) alongside some “A-list friends,” as Richard Eden crowed. Eden published his column about the lunch last Friday, where he named some of the attendees at the lunch, including Judi Dench, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson. The celebrity lunch was even billed as some kind of unhinged “response” to the Duchess of Sussex, as in “take that, Meghan! Queen Camilla is having lunch with Piers Morgan, that’s how little we care about the fact he was one of your main harassers and abusers.” Then Jeremy Clarkson’s column in the Sun was published last Friday (the same day as Eden’s column) and look at that, Clarkson made it perfectly clear that Camilla implicitly or explicitly signed off on her good friends writing violent, misogynistic fantasies about punishing Meghan, and those fantasies being published in mainstream newspapers.
In the wake of the national and global backlash against Clarkson, the palace has remained quiet. Queen Camilla hasn’t said one thing against Clarkson or in defense of Meghan. Clarkson was trotted out to give a non-apology and The Sun finally removed the original column. But still no word from Camilla or the palace. Now Yahoo reports that the palace is quite upset that the Rottweiler’s name has been dragged into Clarkson’s mess. These people, I swear to God.
Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on a “hateful” column by Jeremy Clarkson, in which he said he fantasizes about Meghan Markle being paraded naked through the streets while crowds throw “excrement” at her.
More than 60 MPs have since written to the editor of The Sun, condemning the column “in the strongest terms” and demanding the newspaper take action, claiming his “hateful” piece contributed to an “unacceptable climate of hatred and violence”. Clarkson responded to the outcry in a Twitter post on Monday, in what has widely been viewed as a “non-apology”.
So far there has been no official, public statement on behalf of King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, despite the target of Clarkson’s attack being a member of the Royal Family.
Camilla is known for her campaign work to prevent violence against women, and it was only last month that she warned of a “global pandemic of violence against women” at a palace event.
Yahoo News UK understands that the palace is, however, angry at some of the media coverage of a lunch attended by both Camilla and Clarkson last week.
The event, last Friday, was attended by numerous high-profile individuals such as Dame Judi Dench, Claudia Winkleman and Piers Morgan, who left his role hosting Good Morning Britain in March 2021 after repeatedly criticising Meghan. It was held at Michelin-starred restaurant Murano in Mayfair and hosted by the former head of royal grocer Fortnum & Mason, Ewan Venters.
The palace is understood to feel that any attempt to link Camilla and Clarkson’s comments because they attended the same lunch together are highly misleading. It is also understood Camilla remains committed to highlighting and combatting violence against women and girls and that she resolutely condemns such abuse.
[From Yahoo UK]
Imagine how hateful, contemptible and vile you have to be to refuse to condemn violent rhetoric against a woman ON THE RECORD. “It is also understood Camilla remains committed to highlighting and combatting violence against women and girls and that she resolutely condemns such abuse.” Bitch, condemn it on the record. Make a statement. Say that your good friend and lunchmate Jeremy Clarkson is a racist piece of garbage. Oh, wait, you mean if Camilla says something on the record, then maybe people will ask why she was lunching with Clarkson and Piers Morgan in the first place? “Highly misleading” my ass. The palace is much more upset about Camilla’s side-chick name being dragged through the mud than they are about a national newspaper feeling emboldened to publish a grotesque fantasy denigrating a princess of the realm.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Even here in Italy the newspapers have condemned the silence of the Royal Family on Jeremy Clarkson saying that it is inadmissible as well as shameful
Am I even surprised that #Queenofbullies is upset she got dragged into this?
She’s been exposed. Plain and simple. Clearly the Royal Family has a good army of spin doctors. They will (unfortunately) do a good job of rehabbing her image again.
Unless the people of Britain would finally wake up and abolish the monarchy.
But will they? With SM more prevalent now and with Cam repeatedly revealing her true side, the PR job will get more and more difficult. It’s very telling that she cannot bring herself to put out a statement specifically in defense of Meghan.
The best way to avoid being “dragged” into racist incidents is to not hang out with racists.
@Tacky: exactly!
Don’t want to be lumped in with racist misogynists, don’t invite them.
Easy.
Trash. Vile trash.
It would take so little effort to release a statement that says QC condemns any violence towards women. That’s it. Everyone would know what it’s about.
If it looks like trash, walks like trash. Then believe it’s trash.
That’s what gets me. It’s such a simple thing to do and yet they can’t do it. That’s their entire problem wrapped up in one little ball–they’re such terrible, awful, disgusting people that they can’t even bring themselves to do something so easy and right because they can’t get out of their own petty hatred bubble. It’s infuriating.
Can’t get out of their bubble, and clearly can’t ever admit they made a misstep or were wrong. Any other reasonable adult would have no issue would saying, I was wrong, or I don’t agree with what my friend said but they are so entrenched in not only hating Meghan but refusing to give credence to any of the Sussexes’ issues that super easy goals like this, they turn into own goals. We know they read the BM, but do they read international press because I feel like everyday is Principal Skinner saying, am I out of touch, no its the kids who are wrong.
It feels more like they *can’t* at this point, rather than they won’t. How many skeletons do they actually have in those royal closets that they’re so afraid of the tabloids?
Teaching Meghan and Harry a lesson is more important to them than using their power to fight misogyny and racism.
The constant use of this picture is *chef’s kiss*. Her inside is showing on the outside.
Every time I see it, I see the Cryptkeeper. It fits.
These people are disgusting… the whole lot of them. I wish nothing but their downfall.
Agree it’s very possible she *cant* say anything because Clarkson and / or others at the lunch know that she agreed to and encouraged what he wrote. If the palace condemns Clarkson, would he turn against them and call her out? They can’t risk that so instead stay quiet and hope this blows over soon.
Agreed. If she condemns what he wrote he will very likely respond with receipts (if they exist). He has no qualms about telling someone off.
I’m telling you. Camilla told Clarkson exactly what to write. She is a Hypocrite of the Highest Order, First of Her Name, Last Vestige of a Dying Monarchy. Down with all of them.
She’ll leak that she is upset she is getting dragged because she got dragged into this scandal, but won’t leak she is disgusted by her friend and saddened for her step-daughter-in-law-in-law. She should never be crowned QC. If we’re making GOT references, what happened to Daenerys Targaryen’s brother who demanded the gold crown?…
The irony is that for a long time Camilla did pretty well by largely emulating her MiL (once the big massive scandal was out in the open and Charles married her), she stayed pretty quiet, got on with the ‘job’ and kept her racism and nastiness (largely) behind closed doors.
Now that she’s queen… hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
They are horrible people.
Camilla let her real personality show like when she imitated Meghan holding her baby bump and she even giggled with Kate over it the clip of this is now making the rounds on Twitter and she cooperated with penny on the books that slammed Diana. She never was to me a nice person despite all the spin.
Thatsnotokay – And that’s exactly why she can’t condemn her ciggie and raunchy joke buddy, JC, because Camzilla gave the marching orders. She knows that if she comes out now and condemns him, he can probably just turn around and say, but daring Cams, you knew about the code red…in fact, you ordered the code red!
This is why none of them have ever gone against the papers or RRs to stick up for Meghan – it’s because the royal family ordered all of these attacks on Meghan (and continue to). And if the family then released a statement defending Meghan, I’m sure that invisible contract will get blown to smithereens!
And shame on any domestic violence, violence against women, or bullying org that continues to work with anyone in that family.
Tessa – that video of her and Kate is just so grotesque. They are just both so vile.
Yes to all of this. Funny, it was Clarkson himself who signed off the column with “everyone my age thinks the same way [about Meghan]”….so he means literally everyone at that lunch then? He left little doubt he specifically meant Cams b/c sadly we already know how the other lunch attendees feel about M. Nearly all of them have either written or spoken on the record about their dislike. Now, we all know exactly how Cams feels about M b/c her goon Clarkson literally wrote it out word for word.
So then, the question becomes,what did the king know and when did he know it? Seems like he is getting a pass in all this. Did the actual King of England sign off on a sexualized attack on his own daughter in law?
These two schemers – Camilla and Clarkson – could easily have worked something out. BP makes a statement about how disappointed they are in what he wrote and how it affects all women, say they’ve asked for it to be taken down. Clarkson writes a more sincere sounding apology which looks slightly better. The S*n still waits a day or two to take it down so they still get their clicks. Info about the lunch fades into the background, and apart from us, do people really know the implications of Camilla being present with that group?
Even as things stand, ITV said it’s keeping Clarkson on, despite a direct letter from (I believe) an MP. IPSO is toothless, and compromised; if this hadn’t blown up, it’s head would have been at dinner with Murdoch at Murdoch’s home this past weekend. What Clarkson is, is already well known from multiple past incidents. The outcry here was global. The big losers are Camilla and Charles for not speaking out. That failure has been noted, and won’t be forgotten.
Birds of a feather….
As Aesop said, “You are the company you keep”.
Screw Camzilla with a pogo stick, nobody dragged her into any mess, she put herself smack-dab into the middle of it. Now the stink is all over her and she’ll never be able to wash it off. Serves the rancid old hag right.
I love this for them, every minute of it. Charles has waited his entire life for this moment and its been going to hell since day one. People admired and respected Liz because she was queen longer than most of us were alive and didn’t get visibly linked to much scandal. The rest of the family is another matter and after years of entitlement and being protected people are now seeing more clearly just how awful they truly are.
#abolishthemonarchy
So just avoiding scandal for yourself while your family falls apart is to be admired? Liz never took a stand against much either.
I agree, Sarah. They deserve every bit of karma coming their way and I love that it’s all self inflicted. They can’t even get out of their own way. Too bad, so sad 🤷🏽♀️
I also love that with every move they make (from paying for his brother’s security but not the Sussexes’ to the burgundy bullying to the Camzilla being okay with JC’s violent and racist screed), everything that family does just confirms what Harry and Meghan said in the documentary.
I don’t know — having your son accused of being a pedophile and rapist seems scandalous to me, but I guess when you just buy his way out of it, no one cares. Her sons are horrible human beings so I don’t think she had anything to be too proud about – the fact that her country is positively steeped in sexism and racism gave her more of a pass than she deserved.
You’re absolutely correct, but I do think it’s important to note that Sarah said that the queen didn’t get ‘visibly linked to much scandal,’ not that she was some perfect person. IMO, the absolute sh*tshow of the past few years is a direct result of the firing of the queen’s longtime secretary Sir Christopher Geidt in 2017, which even at the time was linked directly to Charles and Andrew. I think there’s a pretty direct line from his firing to the chaos and public messiness that’s ensued since then as Charles took over, first as unofficial regent and now monarch. I also think Prince Philip kept a lot of people in check while he was still able, and his stepping back and eventual death also meant the palace’s worst actors were left to their own devices. That’s not saying these scandals didn’t exist before – all these people are awful and have always been awful – but they were much more controlled and kept out of the public eye. This new guard is absolute amateur hour.
I too agree. This has been a crapshow since day one and I hope it continues to crumble.
RF silence is deafening and I am sure when promoting Spare in his interviews Harry will be citing this as evidence of their complete lack of support for a member of their own family against a vile, cruel, twisted sex fantasy from a perverted mind. QC is NOT a champion of women against violence as she has within 3 weeks demonstrated in her indifference to Ngozi and Meghan as they are bullied by her friends in person and in print!
Considering that Camzilla, her cosy group of crazy fascist friends, Buckingham Palace, the king and the rest of the family have all remained silent, I find it very curious that Yahoo “understands” that Camzilla is upset. I would also like to know why they believe that she remains committed to women’s causes and supports these if no one is saying anything?!?
This is the same Camilla who was interviewed in 2017 and played victim because she could never leave het home in fallout after Diana passed on
Never mind being sorry for how she treated Diana. She is not going to take responsibility for how she had piers and Jeremy at the luncheon nor complain about the vile things he wrote about Meghan
Or maybe Yahoo understands what Camilla is upset about. She’s couldn’t care less about what that horrible creature wrote about Meghan; hell, she probably wrote it for him. She’s upset that the fallout is making her look bad. She doesn’t give a damn how much the press and the palace smear Meghan, as long as she comes out of it smelling like a rose. Right now she smells like stinkweed.
After the way she treated Diana ,Camilla never ever should have been representing charities in behalf of abused women. Camilla is reinforcing what a bad idea it is for her.to represent abused women.
Camilla has been “dragged into it” because she is directly involved. This hateful, hideous old beast of a woman. I cannot stand her and her work for “victims” is a lie. Diana was right, all the time.
She and Charles should have condemned that piece publicly regardless of the surrounding circumstances. She may remain committed to her cause but hopefully organizations will ease away from being associated with her.
@c — wouldn’t it be something if, in the end, the monarchy is ultimately brought down by the terrible Camilla?? It would be hilarious and sweet poetic justice for Diana, who told us all along what Cams was like and capable of doing.
The best way to avoid being dragged into any racist mess is to avoid hanging out with racists. Camilla should’ve left the lunch as soon as she saw it was filled with horrible people. That she didn’t means she deserves to be connected.
We have a winner here. EXACTLY.
Stay mad then. She wasn’t dragged into anything. She was a willing volunteer.
+1
Or she orchestrated it and is mad she got caught.
Camilla has manipulated that family for years behind the scenes but now there’s no shield (QE). Her actions will be front and center…be careful what you ask for lol My prediction is she will be a major part in the dissolution of the RF structure as we know it.
I think Camilla at least gave Clarkson a go-ahead to write whatever he wanted, and she might have told specifically what to write. I think that’s obvious. Clarkson isn’t going to jeopardize future lunches with the QC by writing something like that without her permission.
I find the timing from Richard Eden interesting though. If the lunch was on Wednesday, why wait until Friday to write about it? I wonder if he knew the Clarkson article was coming out and went out of his way to make sure JC and Camilla were linked that same day? Because based on his article I thought the lunch was Friday as well. That seems very pointed to me on Eden’s part.
I think Eden was being a petty bitch with his article looking to show how Camilla still associates with Piers Morgan and Jeremy clarkson along the lines of the burgundy coat nonsense. It is possible Eden didn’t know how awful the article would be because I think he is at a different tabloid.
I think he is at a different one (the DM vs the Sun?) but I wonder if he just heard that Clarkson was going to have an anti-Meghan article coming out and decided to yank the royal chain a bit.
I hope they al get called out on their Christmas walk, you know the thing they prioritised sending out a statement for more than condemning JC
What would be hilarious is if they all get egged – but that is wasting food. Maybe get pelted with donkey dong – because they are all a bunch of jackasses.
I doubt it, only the village sycophants show up for that one
They would deserve it if people threw excrement at them (instead of eggs) at the Christmas walk. Since they seem to agree that’s an acceptable thing to do to members of the royal family.
I wouldn’t want that, especially when you KnOW the keens are going to use their kids yet again to protect themselves but I’d love for them to be called out for it. But you’re right @curmudgeon the village wouldn’t say anything
I’d settle for mashed potatoes or breakfast sausages being tossed at them. 🙂
They don’t have to throw anything and risk charges or sympathy towards the royals. Just yell SHAME! loudly. It’ll make the point. No wonder they want the kids there.
I am glad she’s getting called out. What the heck did they think the response would be. That was the nastiest and most insane screed I have ever seen. You can’t say you are against violence against women, and then go, well she’s okay (referring to Meghan). I am glad people are not forgetting it. I think since they had the whole squashing of the mess that went on with Lady Hussey, they thought they have some breathing room or something. Nope.
I would love to see her DV patronages drop her. It won’t happen bc of politics but it would be the right thing to do. If I ran one of those orgs I would publicly drop her and then fundraise off of that. I bet that would raise more money than whatever she does for them.
I would hope they would too, but the Royal derangers would harass any charity that did so. I really think that Charles needs to do something about this crap and needs to talk about it. They really have way too many Royal biographers hate tweeting/liking those accounts who want to assault Meghan, want to prove the children are not real, etc.
These charities absolutely need to drop her, and publicly. It would actually get them more news and maintain their credibility.
How can abused women, many of colour, feel safe when one of the so -called supporters has no issue with parading a black woman through the streets naked.
This reminds me of all the silence about kate not correcting the crygate story even though she had many opportunities to do so. It’s because she was behind the story and it’s looking more and more like Camilla was involved with the Clarkson column as well. At least the gist of it.
Because why can’t the palace release a statement condemning this? There are once again MPs sending letters about this. But nothing from the family members of the person who was threatened.
It’s becoming clear that no one in the family is allowed to defend the Sussexes because if you do, William will declare that you need to pick a side (and it better be his side). Eugenie wasn’t getting the message so he sent The Telegraph yesterday to make sure she heard it.
I think this is pretty much it. The palace cant condemn it because Camilla fully condoned it last week, so any condemnation now would not only be hypocritical (like they care about that) but might turn the ire of the press towards them.
If Cam speaks out, Clarkson is liable to directly say she encouraged the story. Or, worse, that he was parroting her vitriol.
I wrote something on this above. I think there was a way to respond where everyone’s position would have been pretty much protected. This was bad, and they all know it, however gleeful they may be privately. If there’s one thing this group is good at – both the RF and the BM – it’s lying and scheming behind the scenes., and they could have come up with something. But the response had to be done quickly. It’s way too late now.
First, it’s quite possible that these putrid bags don’t view Meghan as “family” — but are reveling in showing publicly that she’s Not. So they’re not condemning the sexualized threats of violence because they’re not against the public threats from sources who have long served as their mouthpieces. Beyond that, though, the RR have a lifetime of receipts, and the ability to turn on a dime whenever it might suit them to do so. I’m betting that multiple people could throw in a few quotes from Camilla, William and beyond that would truly call their fitness into question— in ways that might make even committed monarchists shudder. The palace knows that the press actually has the upper hand.
It’s sickening stuff all the way around.
It’s exactly like crygate, and the motivations are the same too. The palace won’t condemn it because it’s precisely the narrative they want out there. Their base in general and the people they’re hoping to incite into violence against Meghan in particular are thrilled – the palace has tossed a gazelle into a hungry lion’s cage. They could care less about the vegans protesting on the outskirts, they can barely hear them over the roar of the crowd. What, the palace is going to listen to what some minorities have to say about Meghan? Take pity on her, have mercy, call off their dogs? Just like Kate with the crying, there is absolutely a way for Camilla to either publicly address it or work behind the scenes to negotiate the tenor and contrition of ongoing coverage, but they won’t do it because this is exactly what they want to happen. All the right (white) people still support them, if anything support them even more. The key is, to them, they don’t care if they look racist – they want the world to see that they’re being called racist for not standing up for someone so beneath them, they want their white supremacist faction to become outraged by the mere suggestion that someone like Meghan be treated with basic human dignity. This silence is a feature, not a bug.
She wasn’t dragged into any mess. Camilla IS the mess and she and her messy cohorts continue to show this.
Lay down with pigs, get up caked in mud.
No offense to actual pigs.
The whole column is awful. JC wrote ‘Harry is dim and controlled by Meghan like a glove puppet with her hand up his a**’. She used ‘vivid sex’ tricks to lure him and she is a worse human being than Rose West. Rose and her husband Fred are 2 of the UKs worst serial killers, murdering at least 12 young women and burying them in their cellar, they both also sexually abused their own children.
I would imagine that H&M are consulted their lawyers over a defamation case.
Update: I’ve just seen that Dr Louise Raw- historian and broadcaster, has started a ‘Go Fund Me’ to bring a legal case against Clarkson and The Sun.
I doubt Clarkson thinks there’s anything wrong with murdering a lot of young women. I really feel for his daughter.
What does “it is understood” even mean? It’s like “the palace hasn’t actually said anything, but we’ll go ahead and assume Camilla condemns abuse.”
And LOL at “any attempts to link Camilla and Clarkson” – too late. People, the press, social media, aren’t “attempting” anything – they’re saying it outright. Camilla has chosen to side with the creeps.
If Camilla wasn’t such an awful person herself she would not have these problems.
Is anyone in the BRF NOT angry? Between William and now Camilla, the angry level is at 100%.
I’m sure there’s a three way screaming match going on between Charles, Camilla and Will.
I love this for Camilla. Re-upping her unpopularity amongst a whole generation who weren’t really aware of her witchy qualities. This silence on the part of the Royals is doing foundational damage. Crack, crack, crack. At their current rate of putting a foot wrong, they should be on schedule to blow up the whole structure in the next few weeks. Also, next time, I have a feeling it will not be an egg that gets tossed Camilla’s way. Karma, baby.
I’m sorry, (well, not really) but wouldn’t it be sweet justice of someone pelted her with excrement on the Xmas walk?
Right? I knew about tampongate, but had no idea about the depths of her awfulness until recently. Hopefully she and Clarkson get heckled about this every time they make a public appearance for a while. That’s probably not going to happen though.
There’s something deliciously ironic about the press ‘misrepresenting’ the facts and reporting that she personally invited/hosted these two creeps. A taste of her own medicine!
If she was at an event I’m sure the guest list had to meet palace approval so no real difference.
I don’t think they misrepresented it at all, Clarkson has been in official documentaries about her, they are quite close.
This might be dramatic but I’m so disappointed and disenchanted with Charles and Camilla that I have sworn off visiting the UK. I was planning to visit with my husband next year but it’s not happening.
No, I understand. As a former Anglophile this is has been terrible to watch for the past few years, not just the royals but also people I admired like certain historians etc.
But remember there were plenty of people who spoke up about this and plenty of British politicians who did as well, so that’s good. It’s not like everyone was silent.
I am the same way. The UK was always on my bucket list but not anymore. And if folks want to call that being petty or foolish, oh well.
Same here. I’m limiting my boycott to England, might still go to Scotland but the folks in England have shown me who they are and it can’t be unseen.
I wonder if governments are feeling the same way, is the home office having a difficult time trying to convince countries to have Charles and Camilla visit. I hope they get pushback.
Yup, same. Not only do I not want these hateful royals using my tourism dollars to justify their continued existence, but all this hate kicks up very real consequences for normal people on the ground, especially people of color like me. Not that anyone can completely avoid racism, but I’m not going to willfully open myself up to it just like I’m not clamoring to book a trip to Hungary at the moment.
As I’ve been always saying Camilla is not a genuine advocate. She’s more upset about being dragged into this mess than her friend’s misnognoir and abusive language. It shouldn’t matter that Meghan is the target, if she’s a true advocate she should say something. I’m glad she’s being exposed for the fraud that she is.
the demon is upset she’s been publicly tied to one of her ghouls? figures.
Every single time she does an event about violence against women, people will remember this. It will never go away and she will forever be a fraud. She’s complicit in the media’s abuse against meghan and Diana, and let’s be real, she orchestrated a lot of it.
Camilla is a living poster of women who abuse women. I am only glad she is displaying how very wrong she is for her role so early in the game. Lipstick on a pig.
The old maxim “Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind” comes to mind. Also, “you are the company you keep.” She is no champion of women! How are you going to protect the Side Piece “queen” from herself and propensity for messy bs and keep your own eff ups to a minimum C-Rex?
They can no longer use QE2 to hide their evilness and ineptitude. The continuous lack of any type of leadership skills much less the tiniest bit of common sense is astounding! Their blatant lack of response is becoming the main story. Every day of radio silence from the BRF about this racist and sexist bs further diminishes their reputation as well as any lingering respect on the world stage. With C-Rex in charge, the monarchy will continue to lurch from one self imposed crisis to the next on a weekly, if not daily basis.
Yes @Chantal there silence is even more damning because Charles is King. When QEII was around it was bit of toss up who was in charge, could order statements, plus a lot of public patience and sympathy for the 94 yr old.
Charles is King, clearly in charge and is doing nothing to protect his and daughter in law while his wife joyfully socializes with the worst abusers of his daughter in law. His silence on this topic is literally lowering the prestige of the BRF. He looks like a trash father and a trash King.
Look at how the Japanese and Danish royal families handled scandals that erupted in their households. They closed ranks against the press and made sure a unified message of support was put out and then handled the rest behind closed doors. The Windsors and their unhinged 6yr smear campaign practically forced the Sussexes to do a documentary because how else could they clear up all the lies and reclaim Meghan’s humanity?? Despite that the Sussexes were still kind but the Windsors just can’t stop using the media to abuse Harry and Meghan.
At this point everyone with any sense is looking at that dumpster fire of a monarchy and thinking “My God what a terrible family!”.
@Kaiser: Please, let’s stop tarnishing the reputation of a lovely dog breed by referring to Camzilla as a Rottweiler. I’m hesitant to use Camzilla too, even though Godzilla is fictional, I always liked him – I don’t know why! Perhaps QC Cam is just a singular and vile force of hate and pettiness and needs no epithet – her name alone represents her vileness.
“The Rottweiler” was Diana’s name for Camilla, that’s why I use it.
“even though Godzilla is fictional, I always liked him – I don’t know why!”
Ok this is sending me, LOL. Your comment is so cute.
Anyway yes, it’s just a reference to what Diana called her.
Because Godzilla has more compassion in one fang than she’s shown her entire life.
Richard Eden conveniently took a pick of that article. He didn’t show the next paragraph. That was intentional and you can’t convince me otherwise. This media thrives on chaos and they have chosen sides. Eden is KP all the way. He wanted to make sure Camilla got noticed with that picture but he was being petty about it using Meghan as a cover with that sly dig. Camilla is trash but she was thrown under the bus big time. Now the population see what Harry and Meghan are talking about when it comes to palace and media relationship through Camilla and not William anymore….Richard was being petty and sly but he was also helping his boss. All of them were somewhat implicated in the documentary but it’s clear William is Harry’s biggest issue. Camilla and Charles came out relatively clean in comparison. Someone was upset about that…
This is really funny concerning Richard Eden, so I’m just going to post it here. He was caught using a burner account when he accidentally responded to someone on that account but using his official real account.
So now people are calling him Maureen which was the name of the fake account. On some level it’s hilarious to see the number of own goals these people score in their pursuit of hatred.
Hope it’s ok to post the link: https://twitter.com/I_amMukhtar/status/1605147497969684481
Not trying to thread jack, but I’d be interested in Celebitchy covering this.
Camilla isnt going to say anything because that family is in too deep with the press. I imagine there is a lot of frustration behind the scenes with this situation because all that work to repair her PR is now on the balance with this scandal. They let that media go all out on Harry and Meghan and the press know their secrets and scandals that now they’re stuck trying to keep their media pals and rota happy but have to deal with the real world and not the U.K. through tabloid lense. They are truly trapped.
Well, its what they all deserve. The tabloids truly have them trapped. They can write all sorts of vileness about the Sussexes, the palace can’t respond because their media dragons would turn on them and then the Royals get condemned in public as the racist, abusive tools they are. Enjoy your reign Charles and Kween Scumilla!
She wasn’t dragged into anything. She put herself front and center. Once again it’s proven that Harry and Megan were right in everything that they said about the Palace and the press. The Windsors are disgusting and have shamed the Queen’s legacy. Gutless wimps who are afraid to speak out in case the press fight back and print ALL the interactions they have had with this UN ROYAL family. Billy bully and botox barbie must be laughing all the way to the throne. Trying to keep hidden until they make their move
Yep. No one is talking about what Harry said concerning William anymore. I’m sure they’re happy and Camilla and Charles are pissed. This family is a mess.
The moral of the story: never wife up (marry) the side chick.
Her toxicity is way beyond just the side-chick part of her life, lol.
So JC writes a vile, violent screed against Megan, but *camilla* is the real victim? Yup. That tracks. What a champion. I’m sure that all those organizations really feel great about such a person speaking for them.
But you guys, this is what Camilla does. These fools have no real purpose in life, except to scheme, sleep around & gaslight each other. And now the Queen consort is besties with a pack of racists. If I were a leader of a country, I would not do business with the UK, because god know what kind of trash Chuck’s she-devil would leak to the press about me.
As others have pointed out, it would have been so easy to generic statement of “the queen consort wants to stress her commitment to ending violence towards women and does not approve calls to enact violence towards women”. We’d all know what she’d mean. She didn’t even need to condemn Clarkson directly!
I don’t know if Camilla specifically went “hey Jeremy, go write this about Meghan” or Clarkson went “hey I’m writing this about Meghan, you okay with that” and Camilla went “sure”. But I do think that Clarkson knows the BRF hate Meghan and therefore wouldn’t have disagreed with his words. And he’s right. They haven’t disapproved of his words at all, they’re just mad Camilla is being dragged into this from a PR perspective.
Everyone thought old Lizzie did nothing. I sure did — at least nothing good. But now it’s looking to me like holding Charles and Camilla’s leashes was a full-time job, and an exhausting one at that.
And doesn’t wish her sad teeth to outshine his gross choppers.
Trash engages with trash. What’s new
As others have noted, the palace can’t condemn Clarkson because Clarkson has heard Camilla trashing Meghan and they can’t risk him spilling the beans.
Camilla, Charles, Clarkson and the rest are all walking pieces of excrement.
As I wrote before, I can’t stop thinking about how horrified and scared Clarkson’s racist and misogynistic screed must have made Meghan. I hope Harry called his father and tore him a new one over the palace’s silence.
I’ve never seen a better distillation of “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes”! This luncheon was supposed to be an example of Camilla’s “star power” and it’s a huge embarrassment.
She is an embarrassment. She still acts like some narrow minded country squires wife. She doesn’t seem to get the symbolic role if she’s out hanging out with these people socially. Even politicians know they sometimes need to distance themselves from controversial friends and associates once they enter the national spotlight. The way they get in bed with the media over there is a pure conflict of interest and Camilla has exposed how close the palace is to harassing the Sussexes. This is the kings spouse but compare her to some of the other royal spouses or to Dr. Jill Biden. She is tacky, poorly dressed with those hideous housecoats, and acts like it’s all games and gossip. Her charity work is insincere and she is just lacking in empathy and elegance.
This all feels like an out of control pressure cooker situation that is set to blow up. Like I feel like next step is someone having enough of the bullshit and leaking everything about the RF – the affairs and rose pruning, the lies leaked to the press on H&M etc – to the press and totally blowing up the RF’s spot on a respectable news outlet and it all being something that Buckingham Palace and the rest cannot ignore or sweep under the rug. I would welcome it all!!!
Camilla is being rightfully called out. She decided to hire someone from the Daily Mail to be her press secretary, took on that conspiracy spouting troll Angela Levin as her biographer, and is friends with these men. Not to mention her complete silence on the incident with Ngozi Fulani and how she has been caught openly mocking Meghan when she was pregnant. She is not a good person, never was. She is the Queen consort as we’re constantly reminded but she has no diplomatic skills at all. Someone on Twitter pointed out she has no true vested interest in the Crown. She put herself right in the middle of Charles first royal marriage, Queen never liked her,those aren’t her children inheriting the throne, and viciously briefs against his son and daughter in law. It just seems like she isn’t attempting to step up to the role, but would rather hang out with her racist friends. She really is a messy individual.
And she’s so unsightly. Sorry, but the woman is hard on the eyes. I wish at least one Commonwealth member would refuse to remain a member if she is crowned as consort, which she will be. How dismal.
Even without Harry’s confirmation in the Netflix series, it is very clear that Camilla, KC, William, Kate and their offices constantly collude against Meghan with the UK Media and many other talking heads. But it is losing its potency. So many DM columnists attack Meghan regularly that it all all bleeds together into unhinged hatred. Same with Piers Morgan, who is ridiculously predictable in his rants against Meghan. They also have crazies like Lady Colin Campbell, who is incoherent in her bizarre ramblings and accusations. So Camilla/her office got creative and tagged Jeremy as “fresh blood” to go for the jugular. I think it caught them by surprise that so many called out his column for what it was, which was inciting hatred against a woman of colour. The international media is not beholden to them. Even People magazine ran a more negative piece about Jeremy’s column. They can focus on the UK, but even there, they cannot fool everyone. Beyond the UK, much of the world sees them for for exactly who they are. Racist, sexist, and hateful people who will do anything to maintain their image and position. Add lazy into this mix, given their recent “engagement” numbers, which even the DM could not sugarcoat nor blame Meghan. They can incite hatred against Meghan in perpetuity, but it will look more and more feeble as Harry and Meghan move on in separate lives/careers. Who can they feed to the wolves next?
Kate. The king and queen’s comm Secretary was the features editor at the DM when they coined Waity Katie and wrote snobby stuff. besides her? Sophie.
I’m glad that Camilla is being Dragged she is truly a disgusting woman who gets off of abusing other woman . That who she is at her core a woman who hates any woman who is better than she is . Diana is gone so Camilla has decided to abuse Harry Wife she is just a evil racist bully she has the face that she deserves.
Yup, she is the Evil Step Mother. She continues to give Harry reasons to resent her. She was ‘the other woman’, and bane of his mother’s existence, who fed negative stories to the press on his mom. Now she does the same to Meghan. No surprises here.
I bet Harry is so grateful to have Doria in his life.
If the RF was less inclined to give a statement against the article and its author, I am happy that they are finally transparent.
Camilla’s feelings are of no concern to anyone that matters, I hope that DV organizations are keenly aware of thisand distance themselves from her.
Ms.Fulani was brave to disclose the antisocial treatment she was endured only to face backlash.
When people show you who they are, believe them.
Just be grateful that there was no use of gaslighting, (mental health non-profits should also disassociate themselves) in this instance.
The provincialism of the ‘elite’ is glaring; it is now longer hidden under the guise of good manners.
As the need to behave properly is no longer seen as a social norm, provincialism can emerge and bask in its new found acceptance.
Why is Camilla, the original mean-girl, has been experiencing hurt feelings?
Should one care?
I think indifference will do quite nicely, Of Course.
Oh Camilla, Camilla…
If You bath in the bubble of poo
Everybody else can smell it on You
Hey Camilla IT’S NOT UNDERSTOOD
We have no more time for this bullshit. ‘It is understood she thinks this or that’. No. While I think the talk of Harry and Meghan’s impact on the end of the Monarchy is overblown they have most certainly changed the game. BAU is not going to fly and certainly not on this from Camilla Parker Bowles.