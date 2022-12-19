Buckingham Palace still hasn’t condemned Jeremy Clarkson’s violent rhetoric

The Jeremy Clarkson story went viral over the weekend, like a perfect companion piece to both Netflix’s Harry & Meghan AND the Ngozi Fulani story. All of these stories are about the institutional racism of the monarchy, their (in)visible contract with the British media, their violent, racist, misogynistic rhetoric against women of color and the lack of accountability to simply do better. Clarkson wrote a column in the Sun where he projected a violent fantasy of stripping the Duchess of Sussex naked and parading her down the street while people threw sh-t at her. It’s not enough that Clarkson wrote that vile, violent fantasy, it’s that his editors at the Sun thought it was A-OK to publish it. Not only that, there has been zero accountability at the Sun, or in the British media. To make matters worse, Clarkson wrote that violent, misogynistic screed just hours after he had lunch with Queen Camilla and Piers Morgan (another violent misogynist obsessed with Meghan).
So, yeah. The Clarkson column was published last Friday in the Sun. It made the rounds all weekend. Camilla’s office has had no comment thus far, because the whole point of this exercise is that the king and queen have made it perfectly clear that they love it when the media abuses Prince Harry and Meghan. Camilla’s silence is explicitly and implicitly cosigning her friend Jeremy Clarkson’s work. There has been reaction from other journalists, editors and British celebrities and public figures. I’m including some below. At the time that I’m writing this (Monday morning), there has been zero comment from the palace.
Update: Clarkson posted this tweet, which is a half-assed non-apology for inciting violence against a woman of color.
Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.
WTF is this ??
I don't care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this. It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is mo joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse. https://t.co/ewU8bnykhj
As Jeremy Clarkson should well know – words have consequences. The words in his piece are no joke – they’re dangerous and inexcusable. We are in an epidemic of violence against women and girls and men with powerful voices must do better than this. https://t.co/TXq8XndPec
Women In Journalism is revolted by the misogynistic & bullying comments made by Jeremy Clarkson about the Duchess of Sussex. The brutal, graphic & derogatory language used was entirely unacceptable.
We stand in support of all women who are targets of abuse and hate within media.
The recent article by Jeremy Clarkson is genuinely scary territory, WE cannot look away or be indifferent to this type of hate.
We have to be better than this. pic.twitter.com/pJo32xwXU4
Jeremy Clarkson.His wonderful daughter Emily has just put out a statement on her instagram account. "I stand against everything that my Dad wrote about Meghan Markle". FYI Emily has spoken many times about how she suffered very badly from online abuse when she was younger. 💪🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pcVUgvlQQ0
This ‘hatred’ Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson claim to feel for Meghan Markle- while lying awake at night imaging her naked- is overt sexual obsession. It’s staggering that this is being played out publicly.
Where is the @RoyalFamily statement on @JeremyClarkson’s vile comments in his column?
I thought the Queen Consort was outspoken on issues of misogyny?
Will she distance herself from Clarkson…or just invite him round for dinner again?
Their silence speaks volumes. pic.twitter.com/WIJbwqgHY7
Don’t really care about any of the royals, but the fact that Camilla invited Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan to a party after they’d both been so vocal in their opinion of Meghan Markle kind of proves that everything said in the Harry & Meghan doc is absolutely true, doesn’t it?
I doubt very much that they will ever say something. JC’s daughter has done more for Meghan than they ever will.
I wonder what Cam said to him at the lunch to incite all of this. I’d love to hear THAT from the palace.
You know they were sitting around laughing about it. They were kissing Cowmilla’s and and telling her she got far worse than that crybaby Meghan, and, oh, wouldn’t it be funny if Clarjson went all in and compared her to Cersei? Nothing will happen to him, so go all in!
Camila, the Queen C*ntsort is absolutely vile, racist trash and courts this type of person. Lady Hussey and Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan and whoever her comms director is. She’s in with the tabloids and especially the hatred against Meghan. She planted that story two years ago about how awful it was that Meghan upstaged her on some violence against women awareness day. What’s funny is the tabloids have laid it all out for us: Camilla is ground zero for everything wrong with the monarchy today, never giving Diana a moment’s peace since she was a tween and getting in between Harry and Charles. Shall I describe how much I loath her and what I think should be done to her on the streets of London? Or am I above that? /s
Thatsnotokay, 💯
I Posted yesterday, but worth reposting:
Tin foil tiara theory: the whole “can’t sleep, gnashing teeth, wish she was getting dragged through the streets and hit with poo” fantasy is really William’s. Will and Kate watch Game of Thrones, right? Cams knows this hatred and has heard Will speak this wish. She told Clarkson at the party. We know from.Bidenfartgate she loves to gossip. Clarkson took the story and made it his own to mess with Will.
No, I think that kind of theory is harmful because unfortunately William is not the only one who behaves or thinks this way and to try to trace it back to him ignores that Clarkson has always been a c**t, he’s just getting encouragement from the now Queen consort.
C- my theory doesn’t disprove JC is see you next Tuesday. You have to be vile to print what he did, regardless of what inspired it.
They won’t say anything. Whole things makes me livid.
That’sNotOkay: You are spot on. The queen is not going to say anything. Why would she? She is a misogynist racist, just like her friends. I’ve said for a long time that she has been feeding information to her friend Piers Morgan, and likely others as well. She loads the gun and they pull the trigger, doing the dirty work for her. And she gets to keep the facade of a champion of women. She is a vile creature. And she has got William and Kate just where she wants them, because they are weak and lazy. Is a team of four – so much easier to manage /manipulate than six.
I saw a tweet earlier on from *@dollfinfifi* It reads:
“CAMILLA IS EXACTLY WHO DIANA TOLD YOU SHE IS.”
I’m saying she’s that and more.
And Clarkson’s is not even a non-apology. It is straight up sarcasm. You can bet Camilla was feeding them little snippets of gossip as well as some fine food. They left with their goody bags and heads full of newspaper articles for the next three months. I hope Judi Dench walked out, I doubt it. And all of them are going to keep schtum, otherwise they will never be invited to Camilla’s table again. They know how the panini are buttered.
I am just gonna say it.
Clarkson and Camilla are pruned-up mofos with a junkie’s teeth.
Completely representative of the ugliness of the RF, outside and inside.
I can see them and Peg and Jowls all laughing together at this sexual violence against Meghan.
This is how out of touch they are—they have no idea how they make the UK look to the rest of the world. It beggars belief.
Neither of these people should be photographed in daylight, yikes
@Dee, my son was addicted to heroin at the time of his death. He had beautiful teeth. I would like to ask you to consider not comparing the hyenas in the article to people with substance abuse disorder? It’s a disease, and people truly cannot help it. And if I could go one further, would you consider not using the word junkie? My son changed me for the better in a huge way. He was much more than his addiction. <3 Please know that I am typing this with love, and with zero anger. Words on a page are difficult to get tone from sometimes.
ThatsNotOkay – Queen C*ntsort. mind if i steal that and use it for the duration of her queenhood?
Then you can change it to Dowager Queen C*ntsort if she outlives Chuckles the Turd
Someone here a while ago referred to her as Mistress Queen (and Tampon King), which I really liked. A person on Twitter recently called her Queen Escort, and I may think of her that way from now on.
After IPSO received 12,000 complaints, The Sun finally removed the column on Monday afternoon.
just found out & came here to say this. they allowed it to look like Clarkson asked them to do it after his fauxpology, but it seems like it was really due to the ~thousands~ of complaints. I expect a post on this tomorrow so I’ll refrain from commenting further. but SO glad it is at least removed! literally the least they could do, but it’s down.
Please consider lodging a formal complaint at ipso.co.uk – the Independent Press Standards Organisation.
@fishface Thank you SO much for sharing that!! I am in the US but have been itching to know what I can do from here that might actually help make a difference in this situation. Lodging a complaint now and will share the link with others!
Absolutely, 6,000 and counting so far I believe.
For context, apparently in the whole of 2021 they received 14,000 complaints. I am delighted to see so many people going out of their way to say that this is unacceptable.
By late Monday afternoon it was 12,000 complaints and counting. The Sun finally removed the column.
If Chuck and the Gorgon are aware of the fallout yet, I’d love to be a fly on the palace wall to see how they’re reacting to it.
Fishface, Thank you❣️
Just made one and I’m about to email Buckingham Palace too.
According to “hacked off Hugh” in 8 years with numerous reports ipso.co.uk has not responded or taken action on a single one. The UK placates to cover up the racist hate, bullying and harassment with ineffective agencies that do and change absolutely nothing. This country needs major reform. They are dangerous.
@fishface – great idea. Have filed my IPSO complaint!
I complained to ipso several years ago about a similar piece written about Meghan and they responded saying they couldn’t act unless the subject (Meghan) took action. I can’t complain on her behalf and get anything done. They are useless and pathetic.
@MJM they may be useless and pathetic but, to sit around and do nothing is to be complicit. I loathe the Sun and anything to do with Murdoch but, I made an exception yesterday and clicked on the link so I could email it to IPSO. I’m glad I did and I’m sure the 6000 other people who did so are as well. I’ve never done any thing like that before but, I felt “enough is enough”
I thought it was “Hate Speech” and if you’d listened to James O’Brian this morning you would have been in tears (I was). When a mother told the heartbreaking story of her teenage daughter being pelted with excrement by some thugs in a park. I forwarded a copy of the segment to Jeremy Clarkson just so he knows it’s not a joke these things happen for real against innocent people. I also sent it to Laura Kuensburg who interviewed The Sun editor on her show and did not raise the article with her. Sometimes we “little” people must make our voices heard and this is the hill I’m choosing to fight on.
THIS. I feel like this article needs to be retracted. I am reminded of the British Security officer in “Harry and Meghan” talking about very real and credible threats to M’’s safety. I am reminded of the USA’s Cheeto Mussolini’s call to insurrection. This is dangerous territory to wander into, and the oops, silly me apology” isn’t going to work.
The guardian’s reporting that lord Faulks( chair of the independent press standards) was due to attend a private dinner at R Murdoch’s Mayfair flat today. The guardian has challenged the appropriateness of this and his spokesperson says he will not now be attending. PPSO has had over 6k written complaints about Clarkson, half the total complaints for the whole of 2021!
Exactly Roseberry. I know my complaint wouldn’t have an impact on it’s own but, 6k voices cannot be ignored. I’m sure they’ll only get a “tap on the wrist.” However, it sends a strong message to the palace (and their attack dogs) that people all around the world are not happy with the tactics they’re using to de-humanise and humiliate a woman who has done nothing wrong.
Yes, making comments about it is not enough we must take some action and register our feelings:
1.https://ipso.co.uk/complain/complaints-form/#
2.editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk
3. https://www.change.org/p/oppose-jeremy-clarkson-article-in-sun-against-meghan-markle/psf/share?share=1&source_location=combo_psf
4. https://www.change.org/p/oppose-jeremy-clarkson-article-in-sun-against-meghan-markle?signed=true
So fart IPSO has received 6,000 complaints about Jeremy Clarkson, whereas they received a total of 14,000 complaints for the whole of 2021. So let us add our voices if we can.
The Times is trying to bury the Clarkson story because the disgusting article was published in its sister rag The Sun. However The Times is continuing with its daily supply of anti Sussex stories and people are using them to comment about Clarkson. Most people are saying “well I have no time for Meghan but Clarkson is wrong”.
I went to IPSO website to complain and they need the “Headline / Title” of the article you are complaining about. I went online to look for it and it looks like Jeremy Clarkson has requested that it be removed.
I still want to complain though so does anyone know what the Headline is?
As of now, iPso has received 12,000 complaints. Last year, there were only 14,000 complaints total for the whole year. And this is 12,000 for just one article. Apparently, the article is down but it’s bc Clarkson asked the Sun to take it down, which is messed up. The sun editors are letting Clarkson dictate whether or not to take article down as opposed to doing it themselves. Spineless.
@louisa- headline to complain:
One day Harold the glove puppet will tell the truth about a woman talking b****ks
Thanks! I made a report on ipso.co.uk
Incidentally, the head of Ipso was scheduled to attend a private dinner with Rupert Murdoch (owner of The Sun that published this horrific column) and has reluctantly admitted it might not be appropriate to attend now.
Apparently, The Sun has finally taken down this article, which I learned from reading the Guardian. Horrifyingly, I also learned that Rupert Murdoch, the owner of The Sun, was going to be hosting Edward Faulks, the man in charge of IPSO. After being asked as to Why he would attend a dinner with RM after receiving over 12,000 (!!) complaints, EF pulled out of attending. Thank you again to Fishface so we were able to voice our complaints about the HC diatribe (which had no business ever being published!). As to IPSO, I’m glad there were so many complaints (though it feels like there should be more), but what is EW doing anywhere near RM?! Wishing H&M much strength with this latest scary attack.
Charles is too busy Trying to promote himself as defender of all faiths while not saying a word when a vile man makes hideous comments about his daughter in law and trashed his son. Disgraceful
Indeed.
What strange behaviour to be above it all?
Meanwhile this incident that involve his wife which points to her and left wanting.
One of two incidents, in three months; not to mention repeatimg President
Biden expelling gas.
A hateful lot who only show their hatred, jealousy, envy and ugliness. I hope that Harry and Meghan never go back to the UK. I hope that Fugly Four rot.
No way the monarchy survives past Charles. These fools. 🙄😡
That they have not AT THE VERY LEAST condemned this only confirms H&M’s story. Idiots.
Agree 100% and destroying the monarchy may be the only prayer that poor anxious Prince George has of having a normal life. Lord knows Will and Charles aren’t going to inspire much devotion along the way
Of course they haven’t. They fully support it and also know their core fan base rapidly support it as well.
If it isn’t already very clear for years that clarkson is a total sh*t, my personal experience of him isn’t great either. My sister worked on Top Gear for a few years, so I went to the show a couple of times. I met him briefly, he said ‘great tits’. I was 17. He also once screamed at my sister because his coat was in his car instead of there with him (obviously nothing to do with her). She is a pretty unfazable person but she was really taken aback by it.
Oh my god. That’s horrendous, I’m so sorry.
A very small drop in a big ocean of awfulness on his part, luckily I was too young to truly grasp quite how gross he was being at the time!
My eyes genuinely filled with tears when I read this article, I cannot imagine what how Meghan has survived years of this.
Over the years most of the articles he has written in newspapers have been laced with racism.
He is a well known disgusting bully, and it took far too long before the BBC sacked him. I am hoping that this will be the final nail in the coffin for this monster who has a large following of grown men who want to behave like juveniles.
Oh my God that is so gross! Yuck!!!! And your poor sister he must have been awful to work for
Hey Britain,
This is what happens when your beloved King marries his side piece- after years of rehabilitating their image, it gets destroyed in a matter of days just because #Queenofbullies is buddies with the likes of 2 Fat Turds with Double Chins (Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan).
It’s time to abolish the monarchy and clean up the filthy Fleet Street!
Yes, Andy. Camilla is at the centre of all of it. If we could draw a diagram on here, everyone would see all signs point to that hateful hag.
And don’t expect one. Charles and Camilla gave permission to their famous friends to write or say nasty things in the press about Harry and especially Meghan for years. It was done with Palace approval. I’m glad that Camilla has been swept up in this controversy because she’s been exposed for the hypocrite and terrible person that she is. I know Harry won’t do it but I wish he would write about how terrible Camilla is in his book. I think the most he would say is he was forced to say nice things about her in the press.
I’m glad he’s being called out and I know we’re not going to get any kind of apology or anything (although there should be one.) That article was just…..yikes. It was scary.
And it was stupid bc it completely proved H&M’s point about the collaboration between the palace and the media.
It’s just “gone down badly”. Both he and his editors think they can hand wave 👋 it away, but I think this may be a turning point if we keep the pressure on.
The most depressing part though is there are so many times in the past few years where I’ve thought, okay, this HAS to be a turning point, enough is enough…and it never is. So I really hope you’re right, but I won’t be holding my breath.
Well, the editor went on a TV show street this was published and wasn’t asked about it. So, I think it’s more that they know they can just washed it away.
I think this is a turning point of sorts, not for the people who published this and for Camilla and Clarkson etc, but definitely was reading comments from people who don’t even like Meghan and still thought this was way too far and started understanding what she said about the media.
Yes, we must keep the pressure on.
The royal family seem to have only one playbook when carrying out abuse towards others via the press. That is befriend the media, get media to write positive stories about you and negative stories about others, then give them access as a reward….
Even though no one will be punished, this has so clearly defined how that family works and especially how abuse towards Meghan is sanctioned by the family themselves and how they will rewards those in the media with access to them.
Camilla has truly outed herself, she can’t hide from this, the receipts are forever.
If the RF do anything (and that’s a big IF) it’s going to be similar to what happened with Ngozi F. They waited weeks to do anything and That wasn’t a coincidence. They literally waited weeks while the press and their lackeys destroyed Ngozi F’s reputation to the point she had to suspend her charity works. It was only when it was when they knew Ngozi had no choice but to meet with Lady Hussey and “accept” her apology on the RF’s terms. This was a warning to anyone that if anyone tries to “smear” the RF the RF with the British media will destroy you literally.
The issue is all their silence is does is confirm everything H&M said was true so they can’t bully them the same way esp now that they live in Montecito.
Yeah, they can’t hold Meghan hostage anymore. Or force her to do anything.
Jeremy Clarkson is one of those people that I thought it would be impossible to detest more but wow… he’s just beyond belief. What a truly despicable excuse for a human being. His poor daughter.
It’s like every time he grossed me out and I think he can’t get worse he’s like hold my beer 🤮🤮🤮🤮 his daughter is to be pitied she clearly has the intelligence to know what a lout her father is
I shudder to think about the conversations at that posh boozy lunch party Cams hosted last week that spawned this hate crime. #QueenofBullies must have guffawed endlessly over such clever turns of phrase.
Just like with the Fulani debacle, there will be no comment from the Consort. Horrible cow.
I imagine that after that lunch, both Clarkson and the editor of The Sun stumbled out of it drunk and thought it would just be HILARIOUS to print his violent bile because they were all giggling about it earlier.
The whole ‘private lunch’ was curated around the presence of the Queen Consort being there. It appeared to me to be a gathering of Camilla’s supporters and her attendance was a way of thanking them. Note how she paused and posed for photographers before going into the building. Private lunch my foot! This was all set up to raise Camilla’s profile. How stupid is Buckingham Palace for allowing her to attend a lunch with the presence of so many revolting characters.
The royals just attract one crisis after another, and this is not going to go away. Within the space of two weeks Camilla has been embroiled in controversy. The campaign to get her further acceptance ahead of the Coronation has gone into overdrive and spectacularly crashed.
After all of the hand flapping about Harry’s book and the fear that he will reveal something about Cammy, she has gone and destroyed any rehabilitated image with her complicit racism and misogyny. Hope she was worth all the money and destruction to your family King Tampon!
Clarkson has just tweeted a sad excuse for an apology. Not even the bare minimum.
No doubt the RF pressed him to do it so they dont have to. Can’t they see they’re proving H&M right? Listening to LBC right now and the host keeps asking why William can tweet against racism in football, and condemn his godmother immediately, but is silent about Meghan?
By not responding he is confirming the media collusion.
And he didn’t apologize for claiming that Meghan’s sexual “tricks” bewitched Harry and caused him to leave the royal family.
It was definitely a non-apology. The amount of work he spent to craft his words to so carefully skirt around an actual apology, which would demand taking some kind of responsibility, shows that what he sent to The Sun wasn’t a “clumsy” analogy. He damn well knew how his words would be construed and he relished in it. From the jocular tone of his most recent statement about it (no way am I calling that an apology) he still does.
Terrible ass BS apology. I am sure he got told he needed to do something. Especially since Charles is inviting them to the Coronation.
It’s not an apology, he’s crammed a bunch of British-isms into a sentence, and hoped the people with zero brain cells would think he was being charming.
They haven’t said anything and they won’t because they’re cowards and let’s be real, I’m sure they’re pissed behind the scenes especially since this gets William out of the line of fire. I absolutely believe that this was done intentionally to get focus off William. Richard Eden knew exactly what he was doing with that article. Charles has done so much to help Camilla’s reputation and now that’s been blown to bits. Charles and Camilla are probably furious. I think this was revenge for the Lady Hussey situation because reports kept saying Williams godmother and not lady in waiting to Camilla. Like Harry said, it’s a dirty game.
If I’m understanding your comment correctly, I don’t really see how Willy could have orchestrated this article being written though…? He wasn’t at the lunch so how is he connected to JC putting those words out there?
I really just think that Camzilla believes she’s so infallible that she can get away with the same thing she did against Diana – having her friends speak on record to harass and bully Diana (and now Meghan). In this case I think it’s just a lucky coincidence for Willy that it blew him off the trending hashtags. But fear not, he’ll do something stupid any second now and be back in front.
No, what I’m saying is that William and all the royals throw each other under the bus. Like Harry said, it’s a dirty game. How is it that we are now talking about Camilla and her friendships with media talking heads and conveniently Richard Eden who wrote the article bragging about her celebrity pulling power with two disgusting people openly hostile to your daughter in law is not lost on me and it also confirmed everything Harry said in the documentary. That’s not an accident. Yes the royals have stupid moments and maybe this is one of them but I doubt that. This is a dreadful family who throw each other under the bus to distract and malign.
What? You’re thinking way too much about this. There’s no way William made Jeremy Clarkson write this, lol. Clarkson has always been hateful and he just got encouraged enough to publish this.
Brit, if I understand what you said, you believe that Fails leaked to Richard Eden about the Queen Escort’s luncheon which included two perverts: JC and PM. I think that was supposed to be the gotcha. Then JC writes his vitriol and hatred to engender hate and violence against Meghan specifically, but all women generally. I don’t think Fails knew that was coming.
I saw on Twitter where people were taking screen shots and sending them to the advertisers and asking if this is what they want their brand to be known for. I hope there are advertisers who are really unhappy about this and let the vile people who approved this for publication know just how unhappy they are.
His comments are horrifying.
Even if you think all of what they are saying about Meghan is true (we know it isn’t) that she is an attention seeking, gold digger, how in any reality would that be a crime equating to violence and sexual degradation? Speechless, angry and very sad that it has come to this.
Anyone who has Amazon Prime – Clarkson’s Farm Season 1 is still up, please go leave a review or contact Amazon to get it taken down.
Excellent idea I will do that right now
On yesterday’s Jeremy Clarkson’s post, I commented that I wish US officials would openly condemn this as a close acquaintance of the Queen Consort has made made these comments. Given his close relationship to the inner circle of the British Head of State, it could be viewed as a foreign power facilitating threats against an American citizen.
Well I had another thought – WHERE IS PARLIAMENT?! Have members of British Parliament condemned this? This is THEIR Head of State we’re talking about. When Cheeto Mussolini was President and he or someone in his orbit made heinous comments, American politicians were quick to call out him and his enablers. He was impeached twice and may be facing serious prison time for the crimes he committed while in office.
Here the British Royal Family is waging a war against an American citizen. Perhaps this is hyperbole but if something were to happen to the Sussexs because of something the BRF did or said, would that be considered an international incident? What message would that send? The BRF is allowed to target and destroy anyone they want even if it’s a citizen of another country? Not just another country but one of England’s biggest allies and the most powerful country in the world?
England, are these real-life Eloi worth risking the terrible PR and potential international political fallout?
Question for any CBers who are more knowledgeable – who controls the purse strings for the Royals? Who decides how much taxpayer money they receive? Is it Parliament? Because that may be the only way to get them to stop harassing a citizen of another country – make them take a hit in the pocketbook. Money is the only thing they care about so maybe that’s how the message needs to be sent.
England, come get your Royals!
John Nicolson @MrJohnNicolson has tweeted his strongly written letter about Jeremy Clarkson’s comments:
“As a Member of Parliament and a journalist by profession, I have consistently defended freedom of the press.
However, this has crossed a line.
Using the names of the democratically elected First Minister of Scotland and the Duchess of Sussex alongside that of a serial killer is grotesque. Expressing a scatological, misogynistic fantasy that Meghan Markle might be assaulted with faeces is an insight into a disturbed mind, openly expressing violent hate speech. I do not believe that Mr Clarkson should appear on our television screens again.”
Thanks for posting that, @ArtFossil. I applaud MP Nicolson for that very clear and articulate statement. That letter reassures me that there is some decency and morality left among the leadership of Britain.
Yesterday’s article on CB were deeply shocking! I’m sorry all of you at CB get attacked for posting about inequality, racism and misogyny and are called “race baiters”! Please know that you are supported and we appreciate what you are doing.
Like CB and Nicola Thorp stated (in her tweet), the links to the British royals need to be amplified! *Meghan* is (and Harry) in danger and having a RR newspaper post this from an unhinged friend of the BRF/ Camzilla is highly problematic. Most people are attacking JC, but he is being enabled by Camzilla and C-Rex as well as their fellow guests, the newspaper in which he was published and any RR paper that hasn’t repudiated both JC and his connections, and the establishment that continues to give this guy a voice. This is dead scary!
So he wants to parade her out like they did to Cercei in Game of Thrones? This whole hatred of her is quite vile I don’t understand. It’s over the top. And quite dangerous.
His outrageous and obscene article is having serious ramifications. Quite a lot of black women are feeling triggered by his description of dreaming of wanting to strip naked and parade and abuse a black woman, something enslaved women endured for centuries, and this ogre is heaping it on not just black women but inciting violence against all women.
No more newspaper columns, no more TV shows, Jeremy Clarkson must be completely finished with all this, silenced and removed from public life.
“Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it.”
Omg. My blood is boiling. That’s not an apology.
The apology needs to be to Meghan, not some vague, great many people. He’s horrified about the backlash and nothing else.
I actually don’t think that he is horrified about the backlash at all. His “apology” is basically a sarcastic fuck you to what he perceives as wokery. I bet he loves the attention. These type of toxic people loves when they rile people up, especially people who believe in things they themselves detest.
I’m betting he’s not horrified either. He’s probably laughing about the horrified reaction to his post. What he will never understand is that when he dies, this article will be featured prominently. This will follow him forever.
The non-apology apology…
And then he says, “I’ll have to be more careful in future”
Well if l have anything to do with it this reprobate won’t be doing anything in the future.
Meghan will have to be careful too Jeremy, just in case some nutcase hurls shit at her on your instructions.
But, yeah, be careful Jeremy 🙄.
Seen his fake apology where he doesn’t bother to address Meghan, but rather to low-key joke about it. As I said in the first post about this, this is a colossal failure on every level. This is Day 4 and only now is there is some fake half hearted response from him. Nothing from the Royal family (Charles is a complete failure as a husband, father and grandfather). Nothing from the Prime Minister – he instead is busy trying to have a go at Netflix because he thinks the series was not a documentary). Nothing from the media – they instead want to have debates about whether this is free speech or hate speech, why must H&M complain so much and invade their own privacy and other such dumb talking points.
I have finally understood that the notion of empire is well and truly alive in the UK. Blackness is not wanted there.
I wish Meghan and Harry peace and lots of love and joy in the new family bonds they will be forming (Serena alluded to this in one of the episodes).
he was fired from a previous job for using the n word. and yet Camilla remained a close friend of his (he was in the documentary she did last summer) and of piers morgan. He clearly says this stuff behind closed doors and at this point I’m very convinced she agrees with it, laughs along with it, and has said things at least as bad herself. The idea that Meghan was expected to spend time around these people is beyond the pale. Expecting the royals to condemn this is ridiculous because they encourage it, they enjoy it as it takes negative attention away from them, and they are so warped. I just wish that harry could say directly to his father and camilla – I am done. For good. That said, while breaking with a family is one thing, at this point he is also taking on a head of state, which is a big thing.
Agree with everything you said. They lie to protect William against Roses and Kate against winglets, and many others, but won’t tell the truth to protect Meghan or Harry.
Clarkson only issued that mealy-mouth apology because his friend Camilla was getting dragged into it.
First comment here but I felt compelled after reading the vile rant by JC.
I am an old white British citizen who is staunchly Republican. We Scots do not revere the BRF as our cousins in the south do. An accident of birth doesn’t make someone worthy of being curtsied to or of tugging forelocks for. No Siree.
I have written to the Sun’s complaints dept about this matter and I will lobby IPSOS and Amazon regarding that POS Clarkson.
I have always supported H and M to the point where I have lost friendships over it.( Some friends!)
I watched the doc with my husband who took absolutely no interest in their story and he is now a convert. He believes them. My work is done.
Thank you to you all for your support to this couple and please keep digging out the rotten apples.
For what it’s worth, I lived in England and loved it for a long time and I’ve turned my back on it now, but I still love Scotland and so does my family. It’s always England f***ing up whether it’s something like this or Brexit, lol.
Thanks for joining us here, @hummingbird. Please stay and comment more!
Welcome Hummingbird! Thanks for your comment, and keep them coming. BTW, I watched Nicola Sturgeon’s comments on this and she was brilliant. She ended the segment by saying she actually pities Clarkson because somehow he ended up being this hate-filled monster instead of a decent human being.
@Hummingbird what a great post. Thanks for that, I enjoyed every word you wrote. I am American but I pray for a free Scotland and a united Ireland. Both have been colonized by England for far too long. I hope I live long enough to see the fall of “Great Britain” and the end, at long last, of England’s colonial era.
This family is disgusting. For anyone who had question M & H truth… it’s freaking right there! This is what they been saying. These people are truly and dangerously obsessed with Meghan and punishing both of them. Disgusting people.
I’m glad people are calling this disgusting “journalist “ out.
The palace will never say anything because this is what they want and what they’ve done to Meghan this entire time. The palace is behind the smears and lies and leaks.
JC, the vile, dangerous piece of sh!t, probably got his orders straight from the horse’s mouth – this is what Camzilla wants out there. This is what a supposed advocate for abused women wants her friends to say publicly about her daughter-in-law. Camzilla dusted off her ‘how to torment and publicly bully Diana’ playbook and added a new misogynoir chapter. Camzilla is a POS herself so has no problem at all that her friends are talking about Meghan like this.
And JC’s tweet this morning is an utter joke – that’s how he and Camzilla see all of this and they’re probably laughing together behind the scenes. There won’t be an apology from the palace because they’re in it with the tormentors. Because everything Harry and Meghan said was true.
So I’ve just seen Clarkson’s “apology” and he’s trying to shrug it off as a “clumsy”Game of Thrones reference.
Woefully inadequate.
And I will be astonished if anyone at the Palace even mentions this.
I have to say that I didn’t watch GoT religiously. Was there a part in there where a woman sticks her hand up a guy’s bum and uses him as a hand puppet?
JFC, Eurydice. Nine times out of ten, it is you who makes me spit out a drink. Today is no different.
WORD.
Roxane Gay has a good piece about H&M today in the NYT. It includes the Clarkson screed, so congrats to all of you who sent emails and tweets to the NYT over the weekend.
Many publications only care about page views — and this horrific attack on Meghan is garnering quite a few. It stands out to me that some publications are benefitting hugely from this, at least in the short term, while others —like People —are conspicuously quiet. It’s important to notice the conspicuously quiet ones as well. They’re hoping that we don’t notice their Silent Support. If those with powerful public voices aren’t using their power to condemn violence against women and racially and sexually tinged depravity like Clarkson’s vile screed, then they’re supporting it with their silence.
As consumers, as citizens, and as neighbors in the world community, the powerful contempt of silence needs to be called out along with the comtemptible cacophonies of racist, sexist, hate-speech noise.
People is such a feel-good, squeaky-clean publication. I can’t imagine how they could convey the horror of Clarkson’s words without actually printing them.
People does stories on school shootings, murders and other tragedies all the time, so F that this is too much “horror” for them to comment on. They are complicit because they know this will show Kween Scumilla in a bad light and we can’t have that now, can we?
@MSIAM – I’ll bet People has never printed anything about a woman shoving her arm up her husband’s ass.
Blithe, how beautifully and clearly you speak. Yes. To everything you’ve said. Yes. So many words I couldn’t find. Today, you speak for me as well. Thank you.
Thank you for bringing this piece to our attention @Eurydice. Roxane Gay is a brilliantly incisive writer. Good on her for taking these issues on — and good on the NYT for publishing it.
I really had to stop myself from responding to the hateful comments. The usual thing about how “they wanted their privacy,” and also something I haven’t seen before, that Meghan is estranged from her own family and therefore estranged Harry from his. Um, Meghan’s mother and niece were both in the Netflix doc, very much not estranged. Also, that Harry & Meghan wanted to monetize their positions, with no regard for the fact that they wanted to get rid of the “taxpayers pay for us, therefore we have to cooperate with the media” excuse.
@Clotog – The NYT comment sections re: H&M articles are being invaded by the same horde of bots/whatevers that have attacked in numerous other places. A week or so ago I looked at the article where Bower (yuk) was quoted. At the time IIRC there were something like 560 comments. The top one under Reader’s Picks was some blather by someone about how great W&K were and ES had distributed $50 million (right!) to the environment. That had just under 500 up votes. The top handful of picks (I didn’t look any further) were all pro W&K. In my experience, this is all extremely atypical for NYT articles, even past ones about H&M.
It’s a coordinated campaign across multiple media to negatively target H&M and their projects (being paid for by – who?). Don’t waste your time reading comments or responding.
I found the “I hate her on a cellular level” line much more disturbing than what he’s “apologizing” for. While that bit was also disgusting, it’s flourish. The bits where doesn’t try to be entertaining, is telling: Meghan controls Harry, ridiculing the notion that he would take her last name, the references to sexual favors etc. That’s all just as bad.
Yeah, the whole thing is profoundly disturbing from start to finish.
Of course they won’t condemn him. When have they ever condemned anyone for speaking out against Meghan? Of course, however you can’t condemn what you actively encourage.
As for Clarkson’s apology, it’s pretty pathetic. He’s only apologising because of the backlash and not because he sees an actual issue with his words. He’ll continue to hate Meghan with vitriol but next time he’ll be less “explicit” about what he means.
I’ve just been reading that Clarkson is mortified, I think it’s “horrified”, by the hurt his article caused. (Now it’s being investigated, of course.) It was on some general pop up I seem to get.
Anyway, I have a feeling this is how it will go from now on. Someone prominent/populist, related by birth or friendship (or payroll) to the BRF, will come up with a torrid think piece. The next day this person will issue a sort of apology; a ‘shock’ retraction because they didn’t realise how cruel they were. But by then the damage is done, of course, and the contents will have been vulturised within hours and out there forever more.
It’s quite a good policy. I think it was Renae who posted yesterday that the article was possibly encouraged by Charles via Camilla to Clarkson. It could well be these leaks will come via other prominent personalities in the future, exist for a day or two, and then a “mea culpa” issued.
Clarkson has served his purpose. And it’s no skin off his big, wrinkly right wing nose.
I don’t think Charles would want to be mixed up in this. He’s busy burnishing his multi-faith diversity plaque.
We’ve seen Camilla’s sense of humor – the Biden fart jokes, for example. I think she knocked back a few with her racist pals and they all had a jolly holiday time making up filthy “jokes” about H&M. And Clarkson, full of bile and feeling totally supported by the Queen Consort and her select crowd, thought he’d share that holiday cheer with the rest of the world.
Yeah, the “everyone my age” that Clarkson referred to was Camilla, Bonneville, Dench, and Smith, I’ll bet.
“Oh dear, you’re upset? Lol” is what I’ve read and the rage I feel for this pathetic misogynistic racist little man and his damn non-apology is unspeakable.
It’s him doing the oh no. Anyway.. meme again.
As Christmas is fast approaching, and we just KNOW that so many of these evil rota mouthpieces love being royal adjacent, I’m going to give them a gift – the gift of royal adjacency that they so crave. From this point forward, any references to them will be as:
Jeremy Clarkson, close friend of Camilla, issued a half-arsed non-apology. Not gonna cut it, friend of Camilla.
Piers Morgan, close friend of Camilla
etc.
And just to be totally petty, the other attendees of that infamous glitzy lunch. e.g.
Hugh Bonneville, friend of Camilla
Maggie Smith, friend of Camilla
etc.
So the QC wants to show off her star power. Well, maybe stars won’t want to be associated with you and your family in future if it could affect their careers.
“Oh dear. I’ve gone and put my foot in it.”
Go F*** yourself pig. Not that you’d feel anything.
He is mortified how all of this landed -that there is global outrage over his hate speech and incitement, as there should be. Where is that hero who threw the eggs at Charles? Dude we need you to come out of retirement from egg throwing and square up against Camilla and Clarkson. Maybe you can put 1000 eggs in a catapult and launch them.
Where the hell is parliament to publicly condemn this?
I don’t think he’s mortified; I think he’s thrilled and overjoyed by all the publicity. He doesn’t care if it’s good or bad publicity, just that people are talking about him. And then he can pretend to be a defender of free speech, just like Piers M did when he stormed off GMB.
you’re right @Eurydice. he’s nothing but a racist troll. He probably is loving this attention. At least his daughter is mortified.
I love your name – one of my favorite films – Black Orpheus had a lovely character named Eurydice.
Someone said on Twitter that freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom of reach which l thought was so good.
Jeremy Clarkson also has shows on Prime Video, we should also complain to them.
I am not a big fan of “canceling” people BUT this person needs to be CANCELLED NOW! I understand he has some show on AMAZON? Please also reach out to AMAZON and he shows up on Brit Box!
There will be no apology. Charles, Camilla, William and Kate agree with punishing Meghan. They truly believe she seduced Harry away from them.
Harry is a weak puppet blinded by the sexy Meghan who know controls him is their actual take on the subject. We heard they believe she “ripped” Harry from his loving family.
I’ve got the idea that both Charles and Will were weak mofos swayed to marry their wives due to sexual favors. We know Chucky is the tampon king, and Kate was “the mattress”
I’m starting to think the rage is unconcious projection from two unhappily married men.
I have seen several mp s tweeting about Jeremy Clarkson,misogyny and Meghan. One of them just said how would I feel if my family invited my enemy to dinner..
https://twitter.com/DawnButlerBrent/status/1604765239894937602?s=20&t=F7xxIl19dj7tu9A-Ktvtwg
I’m not surprised, remember when a large group of female MPs wrote a public letter calling out the press and supporting Megan. When the royal family still wouldn’t speak out after that letter I knew they had no interest in protecting Megan.
I really don’t think there is any way that jeremy clarkson and piers morgan and the others would say this without full confidence that camilla fully endorses the language – I’d go further and say she asks them to say it. I think Harry framing his family as victims to the press was a real problem because it made it seem as if the press heads are the ones pushing this narrative of hate towards meghan, instead of it being done hand in hand, or even pushed directly by the royals.
I wish harry could say that directly but unfortunately it’s clear that if he did, it’s really a personal family problem, being made public, so it will feel to everyone like harry whinging, even though it is so very serious.
This is not a pop culture reference. He is inciting violence against a woman. A woman who has already been abused for an extended period in the UK media and by the royal institution. Depending upon interpretation of the law, this may have crossed the line into hate speech. This statement endangers Meghan, Harry and their children, the grandchildren of KC. This man is Camilla’s friend. She, KC, William & Kate are saying nothing. Their royal offices are saying nothing. So much for “we are very much not a racist family.” Deep shame on all of them. They deserve no privilege, no deference, no funding and no respect. Racist, sexist and hateful family.
Exactly @Lisa B. I couldn’t agree more.
I know I’m an outlier on this, but I think Charles will take action on this and Clarkson will be banished. It’s important that this happens, but it makes no difference to the fact the monarchy is dead but it will hopefully hasten it’s disappearance.
Charles will not take any action. You’ll be waiting until doomsday. And the Monarchy? It’s been dead since Diana was killed. The Windsors will not end up like the Romanovs, as Elizabeth II once feared, but eventually they will end.
art maven, if Chuck was going to take action on this, he should have already done so. IF he does now, it’ll be too little, too late. I’m not holding my breath.
Why would you disavow what you fundamentally agree with? C-Rex and his carnival of clowns are truly evil. Humiliating and hurting Meghan, and by extension Harry, is the name of the game. By any means necessary. She wouldn’t bend so she has to be broken!
The Sussexes have been fighting smarter. Unfortunately, they’re also going to have to fight harder. As in gloves off – at least long enough to metaphorically b*tchslap these morons.
So the Mayor of London doesn’t hesitate to put out a Tweet condemning Clarkson, yet the royal family doesn’t say a damn word in defense of a member of their own family? They will defend Kate against accusations of using Botox, but they can’t be bothered over this? The optics are really bad. Also, what a pathetic non-apology that was from Clarkson.
The Mayor of London, the PM of Scotland, and several MP’s. And nothing is done.
Charles and Camilla are attempting to shit on his son and his wife from a great height. The fish rots from the top as well. London is known as a more “liberal” and “of color” city than the rest of the country, so that’s why the Lord Mayor would say something. The usual Black and Asian MPs would say something. But from Charles, HAH.
Camilla has no moral authority to champion violence against women given her abdication of the moral high ground surrounding this and the incident a few weeks ago with LSH.
Oh, Clarkson, we all caught the reference to Game of Thrones. The fact that you think referencing *that* thoroughly f*d up, violent, inbred, backstabbing, inept, misogynistic morass of a monarchic system as an analogue for a cast-out from the British Royal Family isn’t helping you, you moron. What, you thought having already compared MM unfavorably to Rosemary West, that a clumsy comparison to Cersei, another would-be child murderer, would help? Congratulations, you’re the Sparrow, that paragon of hypocrisy. And that leaves the Windsors as who, the…Lannisters? Great PR there.
I’ve never watched GOT but am well aware that women throughout the centuries have been punished and shamed in a similar manner i.e. Jane Shore, Edward lV’s mistress. So he can miss me with thinking that referencing that scene is acceptable because he’s substituting Meghan for that character. That punishment meted out to women was disgusting and wrong, and lifting it from a television series to something in his twisted fantasy that he wants to see happen in real life is just sick. Maybe he needs to be stripped, walk naked and have excrement hurled at him if that’s what gets his motor running.
True. Not everyone has watch GoT. Believe me when I tell you that knowing the reference inside and out make Clarkson look worse, but you already knew that without having to know the reference, and he just doesn’t seem to get it. And these are the people who consider themselves the “educated” of Britain, showing their arses for ignorance, backwardness and bigotry, again and again.
If I were KC3 or Camilla, even if I rabidly despised Meghan, I would have to immediately and fully denounce Clarkson’s statement for the steaming, sick pile of misogynoir that it is. My god, that they have said NOTHING is an outrage and a clear marker of how despicable they are and have been. Once again, they throw away an obvious opportunity to be caught doing the most basic right thing and rehabbing their ever-deteriorating images in the process. jfc
I can’t stop thinking about how Meghan felt when she read this. She must have been scared and sickened. I was on her behalf.
From the press accountability organization Hacked Off:
This is “bigger than Jeremy Clarkson. And the buck doesn’t stop with him. His words are shocking in nature, but also nothing we haven’t seen before. It’s not good enough to just ignore or condemn Clarkson, the rabid barking dog in the corner. … IPSO does not adequately protect vulnerable women, high profile or otherwise from press abuse. And the impact of this kind of unethical press coverage is felt by women and girls every day. ”
https://hackinginquiry.org/opinion-jeremy-clarkson-is-just-the-tip-of-the-iceberg-when-it-comes-to-press-misogyny/
I keep thinking what if Meghan had said something like that about one of the royals.
What if someone had printed this same exact screed about one of Clarkson’s daughters? Would he still find it entertaining? Would it be good for a giggle with Cam over the phone? Or would the racist bastard finally understand how outrageous his remarks were? Would he understand that he added to the very real danger that Meghan lives with? This is hate speech and should be condemned!
I cannot believe the utter, fucking mess Upchuck and Camzilla have made of their reign so far. It’s one stupid misstep after another, now this. I really hope someone on their staff is reading this and insisting they put together some kind of response that will immediately convey their disgust of Clarkson’s comments. I’m sure after Cam’s boozy lunch with those bottom feeders she went back to Highgrove or wherever Chuck is hanging out and they both had more drinks and laughed uproariously about the conversation, but this feels different — it feels like a turning point and the outrage is garnering world-wide attention by the media. I really hope the Sussexes nail Clarkson’s ass to the wall because this is an out-and-out, violent and disgusting hate crime.
One hundred percent.
Rishi Sunak the British Prime Minister has condemned Jeremy Clarkson but the Royal Family still remain silent.
The Daily Mail comments are disgusting. Many are agreeing with him .
We live in a time where we need to make conscious choices about the world we are creating becoming our future to live in. It’s enough, it can not be allowed to get any further, it can not be allowed that an apology will make it. It is pure hate and evil obsession, as Piers Morgan displayed it towards Meghan Markle too. This needs to be adressed, taking accountability for and made sure that people with those hateful intentions towards ANYTHING get no more platform to try to influence and create a hateful world / future.
Didn’t the Palace hire a crisis manager after the Oprah interview? I’m guessing that person quit once they realized the Royal Family had no plans at all to change the way they do things. Piers Morgan once tweeted that a member of the royal family had actually called him to thank him for talking BS about Harry and Meghan. I guess Camilla told on herself with this lunch. She has no business advocating against domestic violence against women after what Clarkson wrote in the Sun.
When Piers tweeted that comment about being thanked by a royal, he took a selfie in front of Kensington Palace to go with the tweet. We all thought it was William that thanked him. What if Camilla told him to stand in front of KP for the picture to go with the tweet?
Why did karma made her a queen? After what she did to Diana, Charles’s boys when they were young, and now his d-i-l how does she get rewarded with the furs, jewels, castles, gold freaking pianos and free ultimate luxury vacations for life?
She was punished, at least, with her hideous face and a lifetime of having to accede to the tampon king’s whims and tantrums.
The fact that the palace has not addressed this matter only confirms the veracity of the H&M documentary.
I just had to mention this- as if it weren’t obvious as f*ck how low the Sun has sunk, I clicked on the link to the article yesterday, because i wanted to read it in its entirety, and THIS was one of the links to other articles on the Sun website-
“Busty! People Say I Shouldnt Show Off My Big Boobs, But I Disagree!” with the photo of a young, attractive woman, pouting petulantly.
Maybe the Sun should stop bullsh*tting and just BECOME the porno mag (with a whole wide range of porn, they’ve got violent porn, softcore porn, you name it) they clearly already are
Sir/madam
I wish to express my utter disgust at your acceptance and subsequent publishing of the recent article written by Jeremy Clarkson where he openly used hate speech to disparage Meghan,Duchess of Sussex.
It was a vile rant designed to incite further ridicule and violence against her and has no place whatsoever in a media publication.
In fact, it is tantamount to a hate crime and people have been prosecuted for a lot less.
An apology is the very least you owe to the Duke and Duchess and Clarkson should be fired for gross misconduct.
Had any employee used such language to describe another human being in any business anywhere in the UK they would have been sacked on the spot.
The British press is stooping ever lower by the day and this must be it’s Nadir.
I sent this to the Sun’s editorial complaints department.
I received a reply acknowledging my complaint. That was it.
Right on! This is mine:
I am writing to complain about the unhinged, vile and nasty screed by Jeremy Clarkson that you allowed to be printed in your gutter tabloid. This is one of the most violent, hateful, racist and misogynistic rants I’ve ever seen printed in a mainstream media outlet, and it must be taken down immediately, followed by a public apology by both Clarkson and your scurrilous editor.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been harassed, threatened, and vilified to the point where they had to literally run for their lives to Canada, and later to the US. Louts like Clarkson, who already has a long history of aggressive and appalling behaviour, cannot be given a platform for such vicious bile.
Your paper and others like it print poorly written, malicious and often completely fake stories (while using paid bots to add similarly negative and malicious comments) for the sole purpose of getting clicks and revenue, and you seem to delight in maligning, humiliating and hurting people for no other reason.
Shame on you and all the other disgusting bottom-feeders like the Daily Fail. You’ve clearly sunk to an all-time low.
Jaded, you put it so much better than I. I held back on the vitriol but would have loved to have said so much more.
I’ve seen that the Scum has taken down Clarksons column. We can only hope it leads to his sacking and that of the editor, a woman no less, who signed off on his diatribe.
Nadia Whittome has also condemned this. She is a good egg. A queer, young UK mp. The younger generation also sees right through the propaganda and lies. Windsors, your #timeisup!
Good!!
I will not hold one’s breath for a proper acknowledgement of that situation.
The article was a personification of evil.
The beginning of the end of that country.
Camilla – ugly soul with a face to match, the sort that could stop a clock, and has never really faced any consequences, has she? She got it all and still got to live apart from her sugar daddy while he makes life comfortable for her AND her children. Must be nice to be so amoral/immoral and be upper class.
Feck me! I did a double take there when I saw the pic at the top of this item.
I thought it was Jimmy Saville in a dress sans cigar sitting next to his old mucker Esther.
I saw a headline re: What Clarkson had said. I refuse to click on the article.
What kind of vile person writes something encouraging violence against another person? Especially in todays culture.
Clarkson is so far out of line! Why should anyone give .02 for his opinion?
I would think that someone in the BRFs’ PR team would have immediately released a statement calling this out. They still should!
#1. No threats against anyone.
#2. It’s awful, unkind and wrong.
#3. I swear, all this BS is going to keep going on for who knows how long. It’s a dangerous move, so many people seem to have a real hatred against H&M.
If Charles wants to make his mark as King he should issue a statement himself.
The Queen said specifically that Harry & Meghan are beloved members of the family. Charles should restate that and call for harmony and togetherness going forward.
You know, a “It’s the holidays. Peace at Christmas. Come together.”
Diplomacy, you tool!
Of course, I think Charles is too stubborn to do anything useful, he’s just awful himself, and guilty of smearing H&M too.
Charles first Christmas address, if he isn’t a complete tool, had better be incredibly well written and encouraging everyone to work together, etc., etc.
The clock is ticking on The Monarchy, Charles needs to quickly find a way to “Right the ship” or he could be the last King, very, very soon. Abolish the Monarchy, William can go off to wherever he wants and George, Charlotte and Louis could be free from all of it.
Wouldn’t that be something? 🙂
Oh, it was a “Game of Thrones” reference.
My fault for not seeing the humour then, I guess. /s
Well, well, well!.
The Sun has finally taken down Clarkson’s column. It’s about fecking time. There’d better be an apology from the editor and Clarkson should be fired.
I agree with one of the tweets in the article: this kind of extreme misogyny comes from men who are angry that beautiful, accomplished women like Meghan aren’t interested in having sex with them. That just blows their tiny minds and infuriates them. So they tear such women down in revenge, however they can. And it makes them feel strong and important.
I read something recently that really resonated with me – an article about why so much porn involves women being hurt and/or humiliated. The author’s thesis was that for a man who has this kind of resentment toward women who won’t sleep with him, violent porn fulfills two fantasies: the fantasy of having sex with attractive women and also the desire to punish them for rejecting him in real life.
Not all men, obviously – not even most – but it’s more than a few bad apples. It’s the same thing that drives the incel movement. We absolutely have to call it out when we see it, and I’m glad to see that so many people are finally doing just that.
Also: even if he hadn’t included the imagery of Meghan being abused on the street, just the fact that Clarkson wrote that he hated her so much it keeps him up nights, grinding his teeth, is just… weird. Even her detractors can’t point to anything she’s done that would inspire such personal vitriol. Which does suggest that it’s just racism, misogyny, and a desperate desire to defend the status quo that has given jerks like Clarkson and Morgan power for years.
Why in Gods name if this man is such a known racist and misogynist was he ever invited to a small party at which the Queen Consort would be? Why? That’s almost as amazing as what he wrote. Almost.
This woman is a moral cesspool. And it is not her place to deliberately stir up rancor between Harry and his family. But then she never did know her place.
Funny how Camilla’s friends are racist and misogynistic. I wonder why that is?
They have normalised the extreme hatred against Meghan and trivialised misogyny and violence against women to such an extent, people are unabashedly defending this gobshite.
Thus, his sarcastic “apology “
I have to say, I didn’t see Camilla as the linchpin for when the world recognizes that Meghan has been abused. I would have bet anything on Cannot and Willnot. This is so fundamentally gross, it’s like Cam was cackling at the dinner that she took down Diana, and now she’s after Meghan, and off goes this giant misogynist to do her bidding. I’m starting to think she is an actual witch.
Really awful statement by JC, he should be cancelled….end of!