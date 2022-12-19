Gary Goldsmith: ‘If anything, it is Meghan who is jealous of Kate’

You can always tell when the Middletons are especially worried about something, because suddenly Gary Goldsmith is giving interviews. It happened a lot last year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview – following the interview, Kate’s dodgy uncle Gary was sent out to say despicable sh-t about Meghan. But Gary is positive too, it’s not all unhinged diss tracks – he talked openly about how Charles and Camilla shouldn’t be king and queen, that William and Kate need to be the monarchs now, and that Kate is “brilliant” as a partner and peacemaker. I’m actually a little bit surprised that Gary was dusted off to do the Middletons’ dirty work right now, considering Kate was largely blanked in the Sussexes’ Netflix series. It’s possible the Middletons are unsettled right now about other things. Curious. Anyway, some highlights from Dodgy Uncle Gary’s latest interview with the Mail:
Gary’s reaction to the Netflix series: ‘Wow. To begin with, I found myself mesmerised, but after seeing the final three episodes I now feel slightly sullied and dirty. The whole thing just beggars belief. To me, the series felt not only scripted and inauthentic, but unfair, self-interested, unreasonable and untrue — especially when done in the knowledge that William and Catherine could never answer back. They promised bombs, but it wasn’t exactly the Blitz was it? More like a series of hissy fits and throwing toys out of the pram.’
Gary says Kate is a hugger: ‘At her younger sister Pippa’s wedding in 2017, she had Prince George in her arms and literally ran over to give me and my daughter Tallulah a massive hug.’
The Keens would welcome the Sussexes back: ‘I think Catherine and William will be feeling deeply wounded. They love Harry, they miss him. He is family and, despite this attack, I believe they’d still welcome him and Meghan back. There’s nothing Catherine would want more than for the brothers to be reconciled because that’s the real love story here. Two brothers who love each other but have been torn apart. No one wants Prince Harry to be unhappy. No one wants to see Meghan so depressed she felt like taking her life, but is this really the best way to go about repairing relationships?
The Keens have the real love story!! ‘The real fairy-tale love story is Catherine and William. They are now working together as a cohesive unit while the other fairy-tale couple in America are being massively disruptive.’
Kate isn’t cold: ‘As her uncle, I can tell you that this presentation of Kate as cold is just laughable. Everybody loves Kate, she is the most beautiful girl; even more beautiful on the inside than out. She’s got a big heart and desperately wants the boys to get back together. You could see that at the funeral of Prince Philip. When it was the three of them together you could see the bond. Kate is really welcoming and such a gorgeous girl, so to imply she’s cold was really hard, a bitter pill to swallow. If this is where Meghan starts, then there where is it going to end?’
He thinks Meghan is jealous of Kate: ‘I think, if anything, it is Meghan who is jealous of Kate because she makes it look effortless — when it is, as Meghan discovered, such hard work. I think Kate is perfect for this job. She was born for it and the partnership she has got with William is fantastic.
I’m still chuckling at “if anything, it is Meghan who is jealous of Kate.” LMAO. Yes, it’s definitely not the other way around, of course not. It’s not like Kate was in a full-blown panic for years, it’s not like Kate isn’t still copying Meghan’s style, it’s not like Kate obsessively creates lookbooks and records full of Meghan’s clothes, her events, her jewelry, her behavior so that Kate can reference Meghan visually at every event. As for the rest of it… the Middletons have been seriously unsettled for a while and Gary’s interviews are always indicative of something going on behind-the-scenes.
It’s not like Kate spent years obviously and embarrassingly panting after Meghan’s now-husband in public.
Looking at the side-by-side photos reminds me of how much older Kate looks in comparison to Meghan. I sense a deeply unhappy woman. On a different note, I see Uncle Gary desperately playing the Kate the peacemaker card. Something is unraveling with the keens and the desperation is palpable.
Pegs just went to an ex GF’s wedding…SOLO. Combine this with arriving separately to events.
Tell me w/out telling me W&K are living together as a “loving” couple.
You know the Middletons have given Gary his talking points when he calls Kate Catherine. Family members usually call you by your nickname or name you go by. They are so desperate and it’s sad.
Yes CopyKate and the Middletons have alot to be unsettled about, in the new year… likeWilliam the DukeofPegging kicking sis to the curb publicly and screaming he wants a divorce because WaiteyKatie did xy andz.. He will sic the RR and the BP on her and her family. Proclaiming and prostigating he will soon be KING and should have all the freedoms to prunerosebushes at his determined leisure.
Bahaha! Uncle Gary’s joking, right?
Come on, let’s all just point out the obvious: Kate and William have secretly separated. The only difference between her and Diana is that Kate went away quietly and agreed to the terms and conditions.
I can sense though that the Middletons are on shaky grounds. Their days are numbered. Modern day Boleyns.
Jealous of… what?
Apparently doing 4 successful tours—2 of which pregnant and 1 with a 4 month old, creating the fastest selling issue of British Vogue, creating a capsule collection for smartworks, which sells out within hours and selling cookbooks raising millions ££ for the women of the hubb kitchen is struggling with the job.
so meghan is jealous of Kate who waited 8 years to do her first major project. Which entailed *drum roll* log benches! So flawless!
I mean, shouldn’t Harry and Meghan have had a couple of years “off” like William and Kate did when they first got married?
Jesus, the hypocrisy of these people is ridiculous.
OMG there are so many things to be jealous of!
Jazz hands. Lobster claws. Haggard face. Wiglets. Buttons. Mary Poppins fashion. Maniacal laughter. Her ability to connect with Black children through chain linked fences. Her colonizer vibe. Pilgrim dresses. Bad posture. Coat dresses in every color. Laziness. Her relationship with a husband who has nothing but contempt and disdain for her. Her unrequited love for her brother in law. Her thoughtful insights like “that’s interesting” hearing of Indian children being maimed. Her deep intellectual thoughts and nonsensical platitudes about how she wishes she could do more – she brought her smile (but no supplies or actual help). Her ability to look bored in meetings and do pie charts or take years to come up with a 3-4 question survey. Her fake posh accent. Her mumbling through speeches and telling new moms she meets at food banks that these are their best years and it’s all just so fun! Her ability to down crack babies. Flash the media. Loot the Crown Jewels before QEII’s body is cold. Bully her sister in law. Recoil in horror when a Black minister touches her. Her ability to ignore her sister in law, a new mother at the time, at an event and never interact with her new nephew because he is of African descent. Her ability to look and dress 20 years older than she actually is. Her wearing white to a wedding not hers
Shoot, even I’m jealous! I’m going pilgrim dress shopping and will spend the rest of the day slouching and half closing one eye.
I registered to comment just to say I love you for this.
Shout out to you SIDE EYE.
Damn
and the list goes on
Omg @Moshimisen @DrFt @Jais and @KeniaI thought I would be ripped apart for posting this and being mean – lol thank you. I’m a total crankster this morning. The violent rhetoric from this weekend is still fresh in my brain and I just read this and was like – ah hell no! Camilla and Kate bring out the worst in me. I mean what an idiotic statement to put out there in the aftermath of everything we’ve just seen. These people think we’re dumb and we don’t see what is right there in front of us. I’m so tired of their nonstop gaslighting.
@Moshimisen welcome!
🎤 mic drop SIde Eye! 👏🏽
+1, Side eye
This weekend has gotten to me too.
That was a brilliant takedown, Side Eye.
😂😂😂 Epic!
Thank you guys! My sister is a lurker on here but she doesn’t post. i told her i’m posting her comment to me cause it cracked me up.
She said: “you know who I’m jealous of? Louis! Cause he’s the one person alive who got to cover that giant trap of hers with his hand and say ‘that’s enough of that nonsense trick! We have heard enough! You can stop talking now’ “
😂😂😂
^^ 🤣🤣🤣😂😆🤪👍🎯
Thanks so much @Side Eye, et al., for the on-point skewering take-downs and the laughter! 😂 At times like these, indeed, laughter is the best medicine!
Yep, yeah. I can’t wait till the Cambinos, especially Louis, grow up and Rebel, Rebel, Rebel against this toxic nonsense to save their lives. Let’s hope and pray. 🙏
Side-Eye I loved every word of this. I read it the second time through to the tune of “these are a few of my favorite things” hahahhaha
ha ha you guys crack me up! Thank you. You’re right @aftershock sometimes laughter is the best medicine. I cannot wait for Charlotte and Louis to grow up! Remember that look Charlotte gave her mom in the carriage? I cannot wait.
@Liz Version 700k LOL
@Side Eye Please post more! Love this comment so much! 👏👏🔥
@Miss side eye
Well since you had already post some of my thought.
I can only applaud yours.
Kate is totally a hugger! and she’s totally not only Keen but totally the true CHOSEN one ready to be the Queen! TOTALLY.
This thirsty bum needs to keep his trap shut cause it makes KKKate seem even worse than she is and she is already so awful.
My goodness. The unscientific side by side outfit study is actually scary.
Lol, so totally a hugger. Why she even once hugged her own child and then her uncle and niece.
Five years ago, no less
AND she is beautiful, gorgeous really! So she can’t be a bad person or a cold hearted poser and liar.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a photo of Kate hugging someone.
This gave me flashbacks to LeeAnn style stalking Brandi. It won’t be harry who takes down the monarchy, they’re well on their way to doing it to themselves.
That thought crossed my mind with the side by side photos, as well.
This was hilarious. The proof of being a hugger is to hold her own actual child as if that isn’t something every parent on earth does. Or her own niece.
So I guess she’s cool with hugging the white part of her family.
She can’t have been born for the job. Like Meghan, she is a commoner. Diana was the aristocrat and she couldn’t handle this horrible life either.
Dang. When you put the outfits together side by side like that, it’s not just cringy, but mortifying.
That’s what I always feel when she does stuff like this, just intense secondhand embarrassment. It’s like the burgundy at the concert, I’m sure they sit sneering about how Meghan’s going to be furious, but it’s just comes across like the type of stuff I would have cringed about when I was 14.
I thought the burgundy thing was so high-school! Cringeworthy and petty! The only actual adults were Eugenie and Beatrice.
Wearing proper trousers is not something she ever wore until Meghan showed up to that event with the really nice pants suit.
And it’s one thing to decide to find proper trousers, but copying the exact colour scheme just seems really off and Single White Female.
So single white female. Creepy.
but entertaining. it’s like khate was tasked to together a similar outfit but only has $5 to spend.
love the side-by-side b/c it really illustrates khate’s lack of style and sophistication.
Well wasn’t this predictable. Do they expect us to believe this wasn’t sanctioned by KP? So much for the ‘dignified silence’. Although frustratingly many won’t see this for what it is… just more proof of everything H&M said.
Kate seems excessively salty about the hug thing, it was basically the only time she was mentioned so not sure why she is fanning any flames, she should be glad she was left alone!
It’s either stupidity on the part of Kate or another attempt at smokescreen – don’t look at the racism and toxic brother, let’s revive the Kate/Meghan rivalry instead.
Right, she was barely mentioned! Prob because a) Harry and Meghan have true empathy, and are too classy to detail her bad behaviour. No doubt they know the truth about Wills affairs but they won’t spill to protect the kids. b) they know women always get targeted more than men. They won’t focus on Kate bc despite everything it would take away from Wills responsibility. c) The blood Royals have the true power, not the married ins. No matter what Charles and Will do, ultimately the press will always support them over the wives. Wives can always be discarded and the Middletons are fools to think they would win against the RF. Kate is only safe as long as she aligns with Will in all respects, so she will throw everyone else under the bus as required.
I agree that they wanted the focus on W, Charles and the media. They had to keep the focus on them, moving the narrative to the direction where the audience can come to the right conclusion about the RF and the media. So even to the ones who don’t follow this story closely understands the point and don’t just label it shit throwing gossiping and revenge. That is why they didn’t include Camilla and Kate much.
@cherhorowitz: i think it is because Kate is desperate to be the new Diana. The amount of times she’s been wearing her jewelry after becoming the new princess of Wales has me convinced that that is it. So any notion that Kate might be a cold hearted bitch is being fought tooth and nail.
@chloe Ahhh that makes perfect sense, good point!
Of course, if she would get out there and actually WORK for *real* causes, show *real* empathy and concern for those in need… oh…wait… sorry. I forgot of whom I was speaking: ALL she *can* do (and *wants* to do) is wear her dead MIL’s Jewelery and expect comparisons to be complete.
My bad.
Of course it was sanctioned by KP and by the Middletons…notice the use of “Catherine “.. however, habits die hard and “Kate ” slipped from him several times
The problem IS that she was barely mentioned. Kate’s new branding is that she is the lynchpin of the monarchy, the glue holding it all together, William’s rock, and the protégé of the dead Queen.
Being barely mentioned blows all that out of the water. The documentary really makes it clear that its the blood royals and courtiers who makes decisions. The married in wives aren’t given a seat at the table. They are just used to take up real estate on front pages and websites so the press don’t talk about their husbands.
Yeah Meghan’s disgust at not being allowed to attend the summit that was about her & her husband was palpable, yet it’s not even a passing thought in anyone’s mind that the keen lynchpin wasn’t there. Like NOBODY expected or questioned Kates absence. She’s a goner for sure. And they all know it!
Thank you for showing the receipts of Kate keening Meghan’s style over and over again. isn’t Kate exhausted of copying Diana’s and Meghan’s looks? Lady get a good fashion stylist and create your own look. Money is no object so what the hell.
If this drugged out toad is the best they have for a rebuttal. They are indeed in trouble.
Makes you wonder just what they are so terrified of🤔..
@cessily desperation, thy name is copykeen
Something bad is going on behind the scenes. Kkkate isn’t seen as a victim or warm or interesting. To save Willy and his wandering scepter, they’re going to throw bones under the bus. Sketchy uncle should stay hidden bc chuck is a vindictive sob who is still angry about the skip Charles antics. Kkkate and the midds better watch out.
I find it strange and creepy that he keeps referring to Kate’s physical appearance.
I don’t because it fits in with who Kate herself is. This is probably the messaging the women in the entire family is raised with – their whole identity is based on what they look like. I’ll bet the whole family is gross like that. It’s also why we’ve seen so many articles praising Keen for being silent, standing by her man, being “classy,” knowing how to wear a gown (and being praised for the gown even when Meghan was criticized for wearing the same sort).
It’s all Kate knows how to do: look “pretty” and keep her mouth shut. What else could he possibly praise her for?! Oh, right, she’s a hugger 🙄
And Khate was ‘born for this role’? That’s creepy AF, did CarolE have a picture of toddler Normal Bill torn out of a magazine and stuck to her cot? Also, Khate can’t wear a tiara or other big, regal jewellery for sh*t, so no, Gaz, don’t think she was born for it.
@Kat, that struck me too. It’s so strange. My uncles told me that I looked beautiful at my wedding, but other than that, nope they’ve never mentioned my looks. Outside of your wedding, it’s super inappropriate to comment on your niece’s looks, especially the way he’s doing it. The ick factor is strong here.
Uncle Gary in the past has said such gems that William prefers women with small breasts. So this isn’t the first time he has said utterly creepy things to the media about physical appearance.
It’s just bizarre that Carole doesn’t shut him down though. This is a bad look on them.
During the decade of dating, he also mentioned Kate’s prowess in bed and how lucky William is to be having sex with her. No really, he did.
@notasugarhere How the f*** would he know?!!!! That is next level creepy to say, or think. If my uncle was out here embarrassing me like this and saying that type of stuff to newspapers, we would have had words, and maybe fists at some point.
Carol probably told him to say it. And she probably coached Kate on how to be deserving of the praise. She used to buy new bedding and candles to put all round the bedroom when William came to stay at her house.
Carol might have intended it to be an anonymous quote about Kate, rather than known to be from Uncle Gary.
It makes total sense to me that he’d talk about Kate this way. It’s obvious that the women in that family are raised to be objects: pretty and attractive but with no agency or individuality. So what else can he say about her other than remark on her looks? There’s nothing else noteworthy about her–that’s all she knows how to do.
It reminds me of how Trump and his followers view Ivanka and Melania, and it’s gross. Actually, there is a lot of overlap in how Trump fans and Kate fans view women.
It’s very easy to make it look effortless when you aren’t doing sh*t. Only the the Duke of Kent who is 5000 years old has done less engagements than Princess LazyBones.
Lol @Nixie! Exactly.
It’s curious they always have to send this uncle to speak to the press although nothing refers to him being particularly close to his sister’s family. Did he last see his relatives at Pippa’s wedding as it’s the best example he can find? And I think I’ve heard there’s been something about him not getting invited to Pippa’s (?) wedding reception and even getting sentenced for something. That seems weird. You’d think a close uncle would be invited to any wedding related event, and if you’ve been sentenced, in those circles it’s such negative publicity you should understand to stay away from limelight.
Maybe they aren’t sending him. It seems more likely that he’s gone rogue and in past comments he’s even indicated he has never met Charlotte or Louis. I think Kate stays clear of him given his checkered history.
Carole knows Paul Dacre and could shut down his articles if she wanted to. She does not. He’s not rogue like Tom Markle. He comes out when asked.
All Uncle Gary has done with this piece is confirm that Kate is a cold snob and that she’s in an unhappy marriage. Plus given that Kate has changed her entire wardrobe to dress like Meghan we all know that Kate is the one who’s jealous.
I find this kate and williams love story is a fairytale narrative just weird. They never pushed it so hard before. Those affair rumors have them rattled
Kate and William don’t have a love story. William never thought she was the one the whole time they were dating. He still didn’t think she was the one when he married her. He only married her because the Queen told him to finish with her if he wasn’t going to marry her and every other woman he had proposed to turned him down.
The courtiers also put pressure on him to marry before the queens jubilee even though they didn’t like Kate and said she was “pointless” (due to the lack of work)“not smart” and “calculating”.
They said “he has to, it would be another embarrassment for the palace if he didn’t” after them dating so long. That wasn’t true. Most of the British public couldn’t stand her, they’d have been delighted if he’d broken up with her and married someone else. But that was what the palace thought.
Why have I never seen this Uncle Gary at any events? Was he at the wedding, christenings, Christmas carols? I have never seen Kate’s extended family on any official photos like William. It’s always her parents and siblings only.
If kate is so good at the job then why are her engagement numbers so low? Why did it take 8 years for her to do her first major project?
It looks effortless because there isn’t much effort.
This is interesting because they really barely mention Kate in the doc and I think there is a reason for it. I still maintain that she’s not the one with the power and neither is Camilla. That doesn’t make them good people – hello Lunch with a bunch of old racists – but Harry made it pretty clear who he blames. The fact that the Middletons are panicking tells me that they are realizing they may have put their eggs in the wrong basket and the institution is maybe not their daughter’s future after all. Kate really should have just married a rich dude and moved to Chelsea. Or the countryside. Ugh. These people.
I truly hope H&M have packed up their kids and are spending the next few weeks in a snowy place without internet. This isn’t going to stop any time soon.
There’s always Tom Cruise. Kate just needs to convert to Scientology. At least Tom would pay attention to her. Control her to within an inch of her life, but she’s already used to that.
@EMMI absolutely this. I just wrote the same thing further up lol.
Kate is inserting herself just to remind everyone she still exists! In reality Will could divorce tomorrow and she’d be forgotten pretty quickly. All that time to create a lasting legacy and she did nothing but provide the required heirs (tbf that’s the only real requirement).
Carol should be working the Tom Cruise angle behind the scenes by now. I/when shit hits the fan with Pegs, they will be eaten alive by the British press, unless they find a better narrative to give them. One that garners global attention and pays better than the RF snoozfest briefs. Dating Tom would give them that. The Mids would have 0 qualms about the diagusting practices of Scientology. They have seen it all in the RF and participated happily when allowed. Kate could laze around and shop all day, and Tom would be proud to show her off. It would make her feel like she one upped Meghan with her own Hollywood love story.
It’s not an outrageous idea. That Boston event (Earthiness or whatever) felt to me just like a Scientology event. (Vapidity! Stars! Self-aggrandizement!) She’d fit in like a charm and the life she’s lived so far has revealed no personal goals or values that would be at odds with CoS.
My favorite response on Twitter to them dragging good ol’ Gary out was a tour of his greatest hits: pics of him publicly urinating and prepping his cocaine, his knocking his wife out while either drugged out or drunk, etc.
Not sure if trotting ol’ Gary out has the result they hope for.
If Uncle Gary is the best defence the Midds have, they are seriously in touble.
This is my introduction to Uncle Gary. I thought Meghan was the one with the embarrassing family. And the bit about Meghan learned it was hard work from Kate who never works! 😆 Do they think this dude helps their cause?
How are they so bad at this? I can’t imagine how tense the landscape is for the Middletons(if the separation theories we all have are right) but how is trotting out Gary the right response???
They should have Kate do a series of quiet visits and donations over the holidays as so many in Britain are facing fuel and shortage crises this winter and then have someone *accidentally* leak the story in the new year.
God, this is like PR 101. How is a family that successfully hounded and stalked William into marriage this collectively stupid. How????
Kate only “makes it look effortless” in the sense that, in fact, she makes no effort. She does the absolute bare minimum and even then looks bored and distracted when she has to mingle with the public.
Oh and it’s obvious she is absolutely SEETHING with jealousy of Meghan.
The side-by-side pictures, besides revealing a creepy level of SWFing, also show a striking difference in the two women’s affect (is that the right word?). Meghan always seems engaged, her gaze is always focused on someone or something else around her.
I’ve always found the way Uncle Gary talks about his niece to be creepy, and this is no exception. How many times is he going to repeat that she is “gorgeous” and “beautiful”, as if that makes her behavior okay? Truly weird, and once again, this defense of Kate is not well thought out: if she’s such “a hugger” it makes it even worse that she was cold to Meghan.
Brought to you by the Daily Mail Fan Fiction Department.
PS – please continue with your outstanding choice of header photos in 2023.
Meghan jealous of Kate? I haven’t laughed so hard in years.
^^ Right. Projection much! LOL! 😂🤪
Anytime anyone has to send out a sleazy messenger to give a chapter and verse show-and-tell, full of denying, decrying, finger-pointing, and embiggening, we all know it’s nothing but a pack of lies. GTFOH pitiful, disgusting, yucky Unc G.
What a loser. He hit his wife knocking her unconscious Carole needs to have enough brains to rein him in
Rein him in? CarolE set him loose.
Why do these (racist) people just keep talking. I will be honest, the best part about this whole drama is that more and more countries are leaving the Commonwealth and denouncing the British monarchy in order to be their own independent sovereignty…About time these countries keep their own money without having to pay their colonisers…
Oh the Middleton’s are absolutely rattled – its obvs with all his scripted talking points. The fact that he brought up Phil funeral and her blatant attempts to get Harry’s attention and to insert herself into the brothers walking together moment tells us all that Ma has been reading this blog and that there is shit going down behind the scenes.
Peggy must be getting ready to feed Muttons to the wolves to save his own skin – am sure Chuck will be on board with that as well to protect himself and Cams from what went down over the weekend.
Ma only sends Uncle Gary out to talk to the press when she’s really rattled about something. Something big is coming!!
I still think Peggy was behind the leaking of Cams dinner with the evil people – #PrinceWilliamisabully was trending on UK twitter most of the weekend, the Clarkson story buried that hashtag.
The calling out of their racist behaviour is NOT going away – they need new meat to feed to the beast. kHate is that, so far she’s escaped with little bad press.
Right, referencing the funeral where Kate was the lynchpin of peace or something is not smart. Harry just said how difficult the funeral was and obviously the brothers haven’t united. That’s a pretty shitty lynchpin.
The video footage shoes Kate had to back off fast from the so called peacemaking.did he watch the walkabout when harry quickly walked away from her.
Watching the group leave Phil’s funeral service, we all saw in real time that Baldy got irked with Khate’s clingy ‘peacemaking.’ Obviously, he sharply told her to back off when she attempted to trail along with the brothers, as if it was the olden days. 🙄 Khate visibly flinched and backed-up, as the York girls and their hubbys turned to see what was up when they heard Baldy’s incandescent yelp! LOL!
This was my thought too, that the bigger meat of the article is that something is going down between W&K. He spends so much time talking about what a keen peacemaker she is for the brothers and how the Wailses want nothing more than for Harry to come home (and even Meghan…you know they must be desperate if they included being okay with Meghan returning as well). And also how important she is to William…the true love story (lol). Seems to me the Midds want to remind everyone that Kate is very important and needed.
The piece does read like somebody else wrote those words for Uncle Gary to say.
He is fed a script, just like Sr. Farkle is. The media puts the words in the mouths of the stooges and pays them for their bullshit.
The fact that he brought up Phil’s funeral really suggests that whole interaction was planned out by the Midds in advance. In the run up we had the “Kate the Peacemaker!” campaign and then she beelined for Harry on the day with full awareness of where the camera was. It didn’t go how they wanted, but they’re still trying to play it like there was actually a moment when the sensible thing would be to quietly drop it.
This shows that Kate does have power, to all posters who are convinced she’s nothing but Billy’s pawn. Kate has been a bullying, anti-women meangirl since her teens. She has not improved. As Kaiser writes, when Kate and her family are worried, then send out their own PR. This is not sanctioned by KP, this is not at William’s direction. This is straight from the Middleton PR crew, which has been headed up by two former Fail editors in the past.
I agree with @DU. I think Peggy leaked the article about Camilla and her guests and Chuck in turn leaked the article about Peggy going to his first girlfriend’s weekend solo to People, no less.
My guess is they are going to throw Keen to the wolves and then do a story about how the brothers are reunited and the drama was caused by Keen, not Meghan, and Keen fooled Peggy the whole time. No mention of Peggy’s rage, Chuck’s pettiness, and the rampant racism. I think that’s their plan but BP and KP will eff it up. I have my popcorn ready.
Kate’s got a bus with her name underneath it. I think Kate and The Middletons will be the ones taking the blame for the leaks out of KP. These idiots are walking right into that trap with articles like these. This is going to be a Charles “PR masterpiece.” He gets rid of a family he despises and spends more time with his grandkids and Willy gets his separation/divorce justified by the public. Somehow, someway, Kate is going to get blamed for this entire situation with Harry and Meghan.
Eh, Charles is no Michael Corleone. This family will destroy itself by bumbling backwards into their own oblivion.
Oh I’m not saying it will be successful @beaniebean. It’s sad and utterly predictable. Anyone will be able to figure out what’s goint on. Charles thinks he’s Michael Corleone though. Especially with his love of pinstriped suits.
Hey Gary not everybody loves Kate
How come William pulls his hand away when she tried to hold his hand. Yep a real fairy tale . Meghan has nothing to be jealous of.
THIS was hilarious – especially he now feels “sullied and dirty’ after seeing the Netflix series. Suuuuure Gary, THAT is what makes you feel sullied and dirty. You go with that.
Came here to say that very thing! The man who urinates on city streets …..
Says the man who beats his wife, offers to hire sex workers for other people and tries to sell drugs to undercover journalists. Sure…………….
Exactly.
I love how his evidence of Kate being a hugger is “I am a blood relative and Kate hugged me once in 2017!”
lol im not even jealous of Kate
Lol!
That was hilarious @Lisa!
Release the Uncle!!
Yeah the Middletons are panicking, because this is their go-to when they are panicking. But why? Kate was barely mentioned in the docuseries. Is this bc the Middletons are afraid that William is going to blame Kate for everything?
IDK, I can see why the doc rattled her. Harry said that royals rarely marry for love and everyone immediately tied it to Will and Kate despite the fact it could refer to his father, he said Meghan was so much like Diana in so many ways (but Kate’s so keen!), he said that Meghan made the job look easy and was so good at it and the rest of the royals were jealous. I’d say that’s 3 for 3 direct hits on Kate; being a loving wife who’s just like Diana and So! Keen! is Kate’s entire PR persona. Not to mention what Meghan said about their formality behind the scenes and the fact that Meghan had actual real-life friends featured, something that Kate would never be able to copy-keen because she doesn’t have any. Put it all together and it equals a press tour for Uncle Gary.
I think they are trying to cover for the obvious signs of W and K not living together and this was done before the second part aired so maybe they expected crygate to be discussed then.
Oh boo hoo. The series was done in the knowledge that William and Kate can never answer back? William wrote an entire statement answering back that he did not bully Harry and Meghan out of the family and then forged Harry’s signature. William let his friend tell the Daily Beast that he really really really really hates both Harry and Meghan. He answers back all the time.
The company that did the doc contacted Will’s comms guy with a description of what would be included in the series and gave them an opportunity for comment. KP asked for actual footage but were told no. After that, nothing more heard from KP. They sent a similar email requesting comments directly to the email of C&C’s guy, the former DM editor. They didn’t hear anything from them either. Buzzfeed had an article about it in the last few days.
Obviously both Jason and Samatha got similar emails, and bothered to respond, since comments from both appeared in the doc. BP and KP just put out their statement lying and claiming they were never contacted, no siree.
I think the tone of Gary here is a lot ‘softer’ than we’re used to. This is the first time Gary has said that Harry AND Meghan should come back isn’t it? Do the Midd’s think they made a mistake and *maybe* H&M could have been an asset to Kate? Or is Will realising they could have been an asset to him (and Kate is a non entity)? Or is it that Kate was the driving force behind the Jason Knauf stuff and Will is annoyed now that it’s so public? Somethings off… and whatever it is, I think Kate is out in the cold…
Yea I agree, I was actually surprised at how nonvenomous he was this time. Maybe his/KP’s focus was trying to make Kate sound warm (like a hugger!) and so they went with gaslight-y kindness instead of outright anger this time? IDK, seems suspicious in any event.
Yes, the previous times he’s spoken he’s been much nastier than this. When I heard he did yet another interview I was expecting more “Meghan’s a wrong ‘un, Harry’s a fool for marrying her” type of rhetoric, but the excerpts above are surprisingly measured for him. Something’s definitely up.
I don’t think its that much diffrent than in the past. I just think that because she really didnt come up in the doc, you could argue Kate has bit of an opening. She can continue the line she was pushing during her failed birthdate blitz that she is the only thing keeping William from being an unhinged rage monster, who can barely tie his shoes. William of course will allow the Middleton machine to proceed as long as he is allowed to continue attending to his rose garden hobby, and the world goes on .
Turds can be soft some times. But they are still turds.
Deploying Uncle Gary Is signaling Kate’s position in the BRF is on shaky ground.
Yes indeed. And her “partnership” with William is hanging by a thread. Most people with half a brain can tell they’re separated.
Looking at the side by side pictures I just have to say I hope Kate keeps copying Megan’s style she looks way more modern and age appropriate when she does.
Uncle Gary knows that the Keen couple are living separate lives he is trying to remind the Windsors that Kate is “meant” for the role. They are probably panicking about Will having the ability to potentially leave Kate. Real talk, King Charles doesn’t seem to have the same level of health as his mother did at the same age and thus he may not be King for as long so he would only need to deal with the hypocritical fall out of a divorce from Charles for a short while.
I understand completely. I had a “do nothing ” day yesterday and it was effortless.
LOL @Julia K
The response to the kate is not a hugger story is honestly the most bizzare rebuttal i’ve ever seen. Like, all they would have to say is she just doesnt like hugging people she doesnt know case closed! And, yet there is such defense mode, your litterly trying to reinvent who this woman is.
I find that so weird too! Not everyone is a hugger (especially if people they’ve just met) and that’s okay! Why not just say that?
It is weird – but the Kate’s PR have always focused on presenting her as perfect in everything, so this is why they focus on such a little detail. The perfection strategy really reveals their underlying class anxiety. Kate and they are not accepted behind the scenes – so this insistence of Kate being perfect in all things is really a strange kind of psychological compensation. However, I think perfection isn’t really a good PR strategy. Because no one is perfect, there’s a certain inhumanity to perfection as well as the fact that it is also an idea that is pedestalling. A pedestal is a very confined and dangerous place for a woman to be – because it is easy to knock her off that pedestal. Not to mention that Kate the Perfect isn’t really someone who is relatable to other people.
Meghan isn’t trying to present herself as perfect because she is comfortable in her own skin – and because trying to be accepted by people who will never accept her is not the defining feature of her entire existence. Kate’s PR strategy being Kate the Perfect really reveals someone who isn’t comfortable in her own skin or secure in her position in life. That’s really sad.
Oh I find it very curious that after W&K’s wedding, Gary was radio silent and now within the last few years he’s given numerous interviews, all insulting Meghan. Almost as if someone (the Midds) have let him off his leash after keeping him on one for all these years.
Ooh @kaiser you should definitely add the collage of K wearing that stupid green dress with the weird arm tassels. That look was a copy of Meghan’s Jason wu look in Fiji
@Layla, can you link to which green dress of kKhate’s that you’re referring? She wore some monstrosities in Ireland, but I can’t recall a green dress with arm tassels. Thanks in advance!
Meghan wore a deep green tailored dress by Jason Wu in Fiji. She also wore a blue and pink patterned dress with long bell-shaped sleeves and pom-poms, by Figue. Which dress are you referencing?
“Meghan Markle Steps Out in a Green Jason Wu Dress for Her Final Appearance in Fiji” https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a24175133/meghan-markle-green-jason-wu-dress-final-day-fiji/
Shoot! She has had 10plus years and failed to make a mark, has no stamp or personality on any project, I’ve seen top people at work get canned for similar performances. I think maybe you need to save your uncle’s performance review for your next job.
Somebody needs to send Uncle Gary the Archewell Christmas card, lol. Meghan looks REAL jealous doesn’t she? Ha!
The irony will be lost on him.
Kate is soooooo happy, she looks like she’s one maniacal cackle away from having a total mental breakdown.
“Effortless” is not a word that comes to mind when I see Kate’s public appearances. “Struggle bus”, however, pops right up.
It is aspirational. Remember it is the thought that counts.
Wendy- It IS effortless with Kate, because you can plainly see that she makes no effort whatsoever 😉
Don’t forget the 5 year 5 question survey. She has to be jealous of that!
This idiot reminds me of that saying from the late 1980s, early 1990s? “Have you been told today? No? Then f**k off.” Fuck off, Uncle Gary. CarolE obviously put you up to this. How could Meghan be jealous of a mumbling, talentless bag of bones?
I have never heard that saying before. It’s hilarious. Knowing most posters on here are American/Canadian, is it either of those?
@KellyBelle: “How could Meghan be jealous of a mumbling, talentless bag of bones?”
^^ Exactly! Meghan has been rather kind and generous toward Khate, considering the petty briefing and smearing that keeps coming from Camp Middleton. And especially in light of Khate’s bitter snubbing and glaring, and her snide, eye-rolling, “What else?” response when teenagers asked her about Meghan and Harry during one of her woeful, vacant school visits!
I mean, Meghan never demonstrated jealousy, only pity for Kate. Kate obviously is desperate for this idea that Meghan, the more beautiful, accomplished, charismatic black woman, is jealous of her, because that’s how white supremacy manifests in white women. You have to reinforce that the white woman is superior, despite all evidence to the contrary. What else does Kate have?
Nothing. She has nothing except her endless coat-dresses and “kingmaker.” And we all know how people are made, right? How hard is that?
Well when the people have to be made with a husband that barely tolerates you, I suppose it’s work. I’m surprised she hasn’t listed it as a royal engagement.
Can we get a moratorium on uncles ever publicly discussing nieces? When is it ever not creepy?
Uncle Gary can brag he’s the uncle of keen the future queen.
He paid good money for those bragging rights but common decency should spare us his opinions on her “beauty,” literal or figurative.
Wow. Is Uncle Gary is panicking that his investment isn’t going to pay off? I’m telling y’all, William is preparing to throw Kate under the bus and point the finger at her and Carole Middletons for the Palace leaks. I think he’ll do this as an excuse to publicly separate from her. I think The Middletons are fully aware of what he’s capable of and they’re pre-empting damage control. It’ll be Kate Middleton who gave mumbled instructions to Jason to leak! Kate whispered mumbled lies to William about Meghan! It was all Kate! This is the Windsor’s MO to find someone else to blame. Kate’s the perfect target, especially as William’s going to more aristocratic weddings solo.
Interesting. And the Middleton’s don’t seem to have a weighty support structure outside of their immediate family to counterbalance this. Let the dominoes fall …
I’m going to copy that down and put it in one of our Christmas crackers. It’ll be the best joke on the table this year.
Meghan is living the perfect life and is thriving and happy. Clearly, she does not envy Kate! However, I’m not sure I believe that Kate copies her. I have clothes that look just like that and I’m just a normie! Camel blazers and turtlenecks are my favorite. I have a blazer in that exact color of blue that I bought at Ann Taylor 20 years ago. These are basics.
^^ LOL! 🤣😂 Sure, sure @Elsa. Nice try. ☕ 🍿
Khate’s jealous copykeening of Meghan and many other women is simply too far gone and well-documented. Sadly, Khate has no style of her own. She’s a pitiable, green with envy, lazybones. 🧟
BTW, Meg is surviving and thriving in spite of the gaslighting, briefing and smearing by W&K and KP!
My take is Upchuck and Camzilla may be threatening to leak something bad about Egg and Stick to deflect from the Jeremy Clarkson mess and Egg going solo to his ex’s wedding. Ma Midd caught wind of it and brought Uncle Hookers-n-Blow out from under his rock to trash the Sussexes and praise the Wails to the moon. All of this is strategic.
@Jaded, I totally agree. Harry & Meghan’s doc said as much. The institution is still trading stories to squash unfavorable stories. With H&M gone, the new Fab Four are turning on each other and it’ll get ugly. It’s quite sad that adults engage in this behavior. Meanwhile, H&M are just focused on doing some good work which generates positive PR. See how that works, fam?
Carole is ignoring or in denial about how awful it looks for uncle Gary being family spokesperson. It could be other family members like pipp a don’t go out to the media to praise kate.
I saw a digital copy of an old article, about a week ago.
The quotes and source was from Camilla’s ex-brother- in-law, without irony, from the sun.
It was dated after she was divorced.
The allegations were as follows;
Princess Diana’s assertions were correct but Camilla was in love with her husband.
Original mean girl, unlike Kate, leaves no clues.
Thuse affect the present day situation.
She was at the core of Parker-Bowles and his parents problems.
Camilla shared her knowledge of his affair, causing his wife to divorce him.
Can his allegations explain the present situation within the royal family, that already had its dysfunction.
Being triggered by Meghan’s success and aware of the Cambridges, Camilla became the whisperer to Kate and Charles.
Whereas Kate left her finger prints, Charles used William; whilst they went after Harry and Meghan.
As it unfolds, survival of the monarchy is always paramount.
Blame assignment and finger pointing as solution.
Kate the new scapegoat. Apparent leak about the situation, just after the Queen passed.
Meanwhile there were two disruptions in three months with Camilla as Queen.
The race row & Clarkson’s article.
Kate’s family are aware that Camilla, outfoxed her and is now safe.
William is the heir, that leaves Kate – designated scapegoat.
The Mids have never had a good strategic game – Uncle Gary is about as ‘media friendly’ as Bad Dad. Ma usually trots him out when her usual PR hacks won’t play ball with her and print her BS.
If this doesn’t protect her precious snowflake they will drop something about William to deflect and considering how well Uncle’s creepy’s interview has been received I think we might be hearing more about Peggy’s little secrets that are not covered by the super injunction.
You are correct, we are now living in interesting times.
His comment that Kate was born for this says it all. She did nothing but be born while Meghan worked and achieved all of this. She’s a woman of her own making. After watching Harry & Meghan I’m more impressed by her. She definitely went high while the RF and RR went low. It might’ve been careful editing but I didn’t hear her raise her voice or get anywhere hysterical. She just seemed focused and unwavering. Like she knew the truth would prevail and little by little, it is. I hope she and Harry continue on their path and just emotionally detach from the toxic “family” he left behind.
^^ Exactly @The Voice. There were two things Meg said in Vol 2 of the docuseries that I’m surprised Sussex supporters haven’t been talking about. Albeit that there’s a lot in these combined episodes to still break down and digest.
The below reflections and comments by Meg, stood out for me: 1) At one point, Meg answers the false, yet pervasive talking point by rota and W&K/ KP that she ‘stole’ Harry from them. Meg refutes that falsehood by pointing out: “Harry was always going to be on his own path.” In other words, Harry is his own person. Regardless of whether he’d ever met Meghan, the co-opting of him by the firm and royal family members for their own needs was not going to continue forever.
They need to stop blaming Meghan and accept that they used, failed, and betrayed Harry. If they truly loved him, they would have actually been happy for him finding his soul mate and being blessed with a family of his own. A family that he’d dreamed of having during all those years of grief-stricken sadness.
2) Toward the end of the series, Meg said that she had yearned for peace. And then she thought perhaps truth was needed first, which would maybe then lead to peace. At this point, the Sussexes have spoken part of their truth, and they seemingly have arrived at acceptance for the things they have no control over, and thus cannot change. As it says in the comforting words of the Serenity prayer:
“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” 🌠
Take a good look at Gary Goldsmith around the mouth area. Prince Louis?
Maybe hes right. Maybe Meghan DOES want what Kate has. Maybe Meghan really HAS wanted a sour, sneering, incurious, philandering, unintelligent, lazy, entitled, completely bald, malicious, vindictive RACIST, all along……..
How can one repair a non-existing relationship?
Shouldn’t Kate be sharing her opinion with her husband?
Why would the Sussexes care, whether about Kate’s opinions where they choose to live and work?
The Sussexes chill their blanc wines, adding ice does not improve the taste, it does quite the opposite.
Who envy whom???Please!!!
My takeaway is that KP is working on a documentary of William and Kate’s love story.
God, every story we hear about KitKate is going to involve her hugging someone, isn’t it? That’ll be the new “never putting a foot wrong.” Only now it’ll be “wrapped her jazzy claw-hands around everyone.”
Jealous of what? There can’t be a person alive that envies her lifestyle, her terrible style…I could go on at risk of sounding like a complete asshole.
This person is an idiot. Does he think that Chuck will let him/Mids/Wails continue telling people that Fails and Wails should be K&Q-C? This is really ballsy in my opinion. I think Fails has what he wants with the money from the Duchy of Cornwall and I don’t think he’s looking forward to being King any time soon.
I like how Fails and Wails “love” Harry and want to see him happy. They had such a bond, huh? Well, I do think Wails was (and may still be) enamored of Harry. I think he made it clear what he thought of her by completely ignoring her at the funeral.
Fails (as well as the other royal family members) really blew it at QE2’s funeral. It was very obvious exactly what people thought of H&M. How do you reconcile that with this garbage.
Do I think they’re all a bunch of racists? Well, except maybe Eugenie. Beatrice? I still believe that William was the one who kept talking about the color of the baby’s skin. I’m sure others joined the refrain. I don’t believe that William’s press game which copies Chuck’s is everything about what happened between the brothers. The Windsors do understand that they dodged a bullet and are going to go with this because it’s better than the alternative.
Man, imagine being a child growing up surrounded by these adults… now imagine three of them in this toxic environment. Between William and Kate and his family and her grasping family…yikes.
Did Gary also feel like having a bath after he sold drugs?