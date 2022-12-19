Prince William went solo to his ex-girlfriend Rose Farquhar’s wedding

Prince William hasn’t done much of anything since his Boston Flop Tour was such a bust. They tried to declare victory and make a big deal about how glamorous it all was in Boston in December, but you couldn’t escape the sense of panic creeping in. After burning through millions of dollars on a stupid vanity exercise, William didn’t even invite the Earthshot winners to Boston, and then that became the biggest headline from the whole idiotic trip. Since Boston, William has only done two public events – a diplomatic reception at the palace (where there was only one photo of him, weirdly) and Kate’s Together at Christmas keenery. Lazy, work-shy, etc. Hilariously, he did make time to attend a wedding this weekend though. He didn’t invite his wife, probably because the wedding was for one of William’s exes.

Prince William attended the wedding of a former girlfriend today before enjoying an evening of fun with friends – just days after his brother’s Netflix series launched an unprecedented attack on the Royal Family. The Prince of Wales, 40, looked dapper in a black tuxedo and matching bowtie as he slipped in discreetly through the back door to witness the nuptials of Rose Farquhar, 39, in Gloucestershire. The pair previously dated back in the year 2000, after meeting at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire after Wills finished his A-levels at Eton – and were once rumoured to have been caught by a farmer canoodling in a field. Rose is generally considered the Prince’s first serious girlfriend, with him going on to date several women at university before meeting his now-wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in 2003. Despite their romance faltering, Rose and William have always stayed on good terms and have often seen each other at society weddings over the years due to their mutual friends. After dating William, Rose headed to New York where she studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She is a singer-songwriter who appeared on The Voice in the UK back in 2016, and currently works for the Duchess of Rutland’s Belvoir Castle in a business development role. Ms Farquhar stunned in a white dress and fur shoulder cape as she tied the knot with George Gemmell at St Mary the Virgin church in Gloucestershire on Saturday.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother…” What’s crazy is now the British media only “have” Peg and Kitty to play with and the media is still pulling their punches on them. There really is a wealth of information indicating William and Kate’s separation, yet no one will say any of it outright. I think it’s really strange that William always goes to his ex-girlfriends’ weddings alone – he did the same thing with Jecca Craig (who was his actual first girlfriend) when he went down to Kenya for Jecca’s 2016 wedding. He missed Charlotte’s first Easter too.

