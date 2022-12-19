Prince William went solo to his ex-girlfriend Rose Farquhar’s wedding

Prince William hasn’t done much of anything since his Boston Flop Tour was such a bust. They tried to declare victory and make a big deal about how glamorous it all was in Boston in December, but you couldn’t escape the sense of panic creeping in. After burning through millions of dollars on a stupid vanity exercise, William didn’t even invite the Earthshot winners to Boston, and then that became the biggest headline from the whole idiotic trip. Since Boston, William has only done two public events – a diplomatic reception at the palace (where there was only one photo of him, weirdly) and Kate’s Together at Christmas keenery. Lazy, work-shy, etc. Hilariously, he did make time to attend a wedding this weekend though. He didn’t invite his wife, probably because the wedding was for one of William’s exes.
Prince William attended the wedding of a former girlfriend today before enjoying an evening of fun with friends – just days after his brother’s Netflix series launched an unprecedented attack on the Royal Family. The Prince of Wales, 40, looked dapper in a black tuxedo and matching bowtie as he slipped in discreetly through the back door to witness the nuptials of Rose Farquhar, 39, in Gloucestershire.
The pair previously dated back in the year 2000, after meeting at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire after Wills finished his A-levels at Eton – and were once rumoured to have been caught by a farmer canoodling in a field. Rose is generally considered the Prince’s first serious girlfriend, with him going on to date several women at university before meeting his now-wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in 2003. Despite their romance faltering, Rose and William have always stayed on good terms and have often seen each other at society weddings over the years due to their mutual friends.
After dating William, Rose headed to New York where she studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She is a singer-songwriter who appeared on The Voice in the UK back in 2016, and currently works for the Duchess of Rutland’s Belvoir Castle in a business development role.
Ms Farquhar stunned in a white dress and fur shoulder cape as she tied the knot with George Gemmell at St Mary the Virgin church in Gloucestershire on Saturday.
“They were happy to lie to protect my brother…” What’s crazy is now the British media only “have” Peg and Kitty to play with and the media is still pulling their punches on them. There really is a wealth of information indicating William and Kate’s separation, yet no one will say any of it outright. I think it’s really strange that William always goes to his ex-girlfriends’ weddings alone – he did the same thing with Jecca Craig (who was his actual first girlfriend) when he went down to Kenya for Jecca’s 2016 wedding. He missed Charlotte’s first Easter too.
Prince William attends wedding of former girlfriend Rose Farquhar
https://t.co/GAOUjXAl1o
— Kate Mansey (@KateMansey) December 17, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Does he have a thing for women named Rose???
Apparently!
And long brown hair! 😂
Peggy has a type – the very skinny Sloaney Pony with very long straight hair. Walk down Kings Road and you will see that type walking all around the place.
I was just coming to say this but worse than that, is he carrying around the hurt of being rejected by a seemingly glamorous and outgoing actress? Is that one of the reasons he is jealous of Harry doing what he could not?
And the deathnail falls:
Yes, CopyKate and the Middletons (Modern day Boleyns) have alot to be unsettled about, in the new year… likeWilliam the DukeofPegging kicking sis to the curb publicly and screaming he wants a divorce because WaiteyKatie did xy andz.. He will sic the RR and the BP on her and her family. Proclaiming and prostigating he will soon be KING and should have all the freedoms to prunerosebushes at his determined leisure.
Amen
usavgjoe, do you think Fails wants to be King sooner rather than later? I think he’s quite happy now that he has the duchy money and pretty much do whatever he wants.
I was just stunned that the D. Fail could write about someone in show business (who went to America to study, no less) without any noticeable snideness. Gee, so it is possible for them to do it.
Seems like he has a thing for brunettes in general.
I was coming here to say the same thing! 😆 Honestly, though, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of variety in aristocrat names.
“…once rumoured to have been caught by a farmer canoodling in a field…”
Hmmm…seems we’ve heard about Peggy’s enjoyment of fooling around outdoors in Norfolk, didn’t we? The whole Toff set seems to know this fact, too.
Peggy sure *does* have a “type”, doesn’t he??
Speaking of Rose … there’s an Sussex IG fan account that has a screenshot of a tweet by Catherine Whelan who is a managing editor at WSJ:
“My unverified theory is that William cheated on Kate with the Marchioness of Cholmondeley right around the time Meghan was finding success in her role. The Firm fed her to the wolves to kill the story and protect their next queen from being upstaged.”
Apparently, Whelan’s ENTIRE Twitter account was deleted moments later — @speakeasyshe. And WSJ is owned by …. (drumroll here) … Rupert Murdoch. The “invisible contract” is becoming more visible day by day.
anne, well, I guess their superinjunction would not stop anything in the US. This could get REALLY ugly fast if Rupert Murdoch is behind this.
The. Dm comments were hilarious praising William for getting on with his life but avoiding mentioning he went solo. But saying the bride was not as beautiful as Kate
😂 It’s going to be quite the shock for them, when tabloïds will stop the photoshop on kate…
This second Rose is so much fresher and Lively and pretty than real current kate.
All will old flames seem to have succeed in keeping personnalities, interests, souls and his respect, attention and affection.
And her being in show business in the us doesn’t disturb bm….
Surely a woman is worth more than her looks.
She is much better looking than Kate. Shouldn’t be important but if that’s what they’re saying, they’re wrong. Kate, even when young, was not a great looker. Her photographer works wonders, he really does.
She was average pretty then.
She’s gaunt now and that’s aging her.
What’s that old expression? Kris Jenner works hard but Kate’s photographer works harder. At least, I think that’s how it goes.
So he went solo all the way to Kenya for a wedding in 2016? I don’t know how it works in Britain, but in the states, this would be considered highly unusual behavior for a married man. Married men do not attend weddings without their wives even if the bride is an ex.
I’d say *especially* if the bride is an ex.
I’d add on top of the ex piece, also especially when the husband has a history of being a cheater! But maybe that’s actually part of it – he’s meeting his side pieces at these solo wedding attendances. Or maybe this is Kate’s weekend with the kids and with them she’s at MaMidd’s house.
Exactly! 💯
This is Kate we’re talking about, she hates any woman who comes anywhere near Will, even if they were not separated she wouldn’t have gone.
Also, as someone who was married to a cheater, during the suspected phase I did not attend gathering that included his friends. That sense that these people probably know more about what’s going on then you do is uncomfortable.
And it was over the Easter weekend which as future head of the Church of England is kind of important.
My husband does. If it’s a work friend that I don’t know or won’t know anyone there, I’d rather not go, so he goes solo. I’ve gone to weddings solo also. Not a big deal to us.
My husband has gone to two weddings without me in 16 years of being together, one was when our first child was 3 weeks old and the other involved flying cross country and the timing didn’t work out for us to have someone stay home with the kids while I went (plus the cost.) But childcare and cost wouldn’t be issues for W&K.
So yeah I find this weird for William.
Seeing as neither has actual jobs and they have full time nannies (more than Maria when Charlotte was that young’ they could have gone together on the trip or made it a family trip since he’s always claiming that he loves Africa so much.
He did tack on a visit to some official in Kenya to pretend it was some sort of tour. That way his travel would be covered.
He ditched George and Kate on George’s first vacation to go on an all-male hunting trip to Spain (with the exception of Jecca Craig, the one woman there) so this doesn’t surprise me.
Really? And if it someone I don’t know and have no connection with? The wedding would be boring for me, why would I go. And why would my partner have to stay home just because I don’t want to go?
These people ALL know each other and Rose Farquhar went to their wedding. Kate’s first boyfriend Rupert Finch was also at Rose’s wedding. This circle is small and insular. Kate knows Rose.
Technically it wasn’t even their wedding. They married quietly at a registry office in London Sept/Oct before their son was born. It was outed by Sebastian Shakespeare at the Fail along with the Midds former fav pap, Niraj Tanna. Tanna tweeted about Jecca being William’s Camilla in the tweet. The event in Kenya was their wedding reception and public vows, but they were legally already married. Yes, it is very weird Kate and kids didn’t go, seeing as William is So Keen to tell ‘Africans’ about how much he wants his kids to see the local wildlife. Perfect opportunity for a quick family vacation and photo safari, no? But William didn’t want Kate there, so she wasn’t there. Only after being publicly criticized for his plans to go? He added in a 20 minute meeting about ‘the environment’ to ensure the taxpayer had to pick up the entire tab as a work trip.
I remember that Kenya trip in 2016. William missed spending Easter Sunday with George and Charlotte – it was Charlotte’s first Easter too. I thought it was strange but maybe we peasants do things differently. I wouldn’t be impressed if my husband went to an old flame’s wedding and left me with the kids. Might not say anything as I wouldn’t want to be seen as the possessive type, but he would sure as hell pay for it haha.
I don’t find going solo to weddings without a spouse that weird? I went to two weddings this year and at the first one, two of my friends came without their spouses because they have young kids. The dads stayed home and watched the kids, it’s also a lot cheaper for one person to go than for both. It’s maybe not common but it does happen. Kate and William are different obviously and can get childcare/can afford it but it’s not “unheard of.”
Same for my grandfather’s funeral earlier in October. The vast majority of my cousins did not bring their significant others or their kids to the funeral due to travel. The only ones who brought their partners were ones who lived in the area and close to the funeral venue.
They are probably separated now, so, that makes sense. But he did this when they were together too- his friends seemingly NEVER liked Kate. Remember they are likely racist aristos- born “better” and born with money. Kate is trash to them.
Too bad William and the “crown” seemed like a crap lifestyle to these aristo women. They are not wrong, that is just where the “job” and william’s personality are both failures.
She stopped attending most weddings with him after he damaged his front teeth in a drinking contest. It was either in 2013 or 2014. The Tom van Straubanzee wedding.
Nic, he went to that wedding alone, too. That was in Texas.
KKKate is trash to me too, but for entirely different reasons.
I was about to comment, in the US nobody goes solo to a wedding unless they absolutely have to.
It’s not the wedding but the afterparties that I would worry about. I think one reporter said William was hanging out with friends afterward
Much as it amuses me that the British media ignores the elephant in the room, I’m also laughing at how little interest there appears to be in the Wails’ marital situation. *YAWN*
Also, LOLZ over the newsworthy description of What Wills Wore.
Ha agreed! If Charles had done something similar while married to Diana, would it have launched speculation for days? And if so why aren’t the press running with this story on William?
I wonder if the press just wants William to know they know about these interesting social gatherings that he is attending solo.
Right? No one would care if William ditched Kate. And Kate is panicking about that. The only thing holding these two together is Charles, who doesn’t want their divorce upstaging his coronation. Don’t worry, Charles. It won’t!
I would care. I like Kate better than William.
Elsa- why? They’re cut from the same cloth.
If he’s truly among friends at these events I doubt he’s there ‘alone’, he’s just not there with Khate.
I bet he did go without his wife – because as we all know they are so in love.
I read this and I see a fancy guy going to his fancy peers wedding because they are both fancy and fancy people stick together. The un-fancy wife stays home because it would be so FUNNY for her to presume she belonged there. That’s what I’m getting here, a big class division parade. Mind, if William and Kate did have a better relationship, he’d work harder for her to be included.
He’s never worked at anything except when it comes to scheming against HM.
But, but, but, she has “solid middle class values.”
Good point. During the Waity years, didn’t William’s friends openly make fun of Kate’s background (the doors to manual comment sticks out)? Iirc William didn’t stick up for her then and definitely won’t now.
No, William’s friends did not use the doors to manual thing. That was part of the PR lies spun by the hired Fail editors as part of the pro-Kate, get William back campaign of 2007/8. His friends did refer to her as The Limpet for obvious reasons. There are other people who have married in to the aristocracy who are not mocked. The Midds are mocked because they aren’t self-confident enough to rise above it like Meghan, say f*ck you, and move on. It is their desperate attempts to try to appear as Toffs that get them mocked.
She did attend weddings with him in the early years. She stopped going after he busted his front teeth from drinking too much at the Tom van Straubanzee wedding.
That’s an hilarious memory with the teeth. She used to go to weddings when the priority was to ensure she was seen with William, and that he kept away from the females in his set. She was at Hugh van Cutsem’s wedding in 2005, I think, looking particularly keen to make sure she was seen. I wonder whether she prides herself on not going these days because she doesn’t want to outshine the bride (yeah, right). I suspect it’s just a case of you go and enjoy your friends, I’ll enjoy being with mine. Mum, can you come over?!
“On my own, pretending he’s beside me…” Eponine, Les Mis.
At her last public function, a certain former Ms Middleton wore an Eponine coat…
So, PW “dropped in” on his ex’s country wedding without his wife? That is odd. Unless they are living separate lives.
Probably kate’s weekend with the kids.
Even for people who are [secretly] separated, weekend with the kids is weak sauce for missing a wedding. They have nannies! It’s gotten to the point that they need someone on their team[s] to come up with plausible reasons for Kate and William not to be attending certain events together.
WOW does he ever have a type
It seems fortuitous for Kate that she suited the type, physically at least. There’s nothing she do about not being born into the club.
Kate had plastic surgery to change her entire face and starved herself to be skinny, she wasn’t naturally. Rose Farquhar was blonde when William went out with her. But he does seem to have a thing for brunettes.
This woman is actually naturally pretty with good skin. I think Kate wasn’t great looking when she was younger and certainly not that great now. There are some similarities with how Kate styles her hair. And like Cairidh says, she has starved herself into this kind of body that she doesn’t naturally have.
Kate’s face doesn’t look surgically altered to me. Older and thinner but the same basic face. The significant weight loss is hard to miss, but she still had a tall, svelt build, just not as dramatically thin. IMO the comparable aristo women just present as more relaxed and authentic because they’re just being themselves, and that’s the secret sauce.
She had the plastic surgery when she was 16.
Before, the girls at her school asked the boys to rate her looks, and they said 3/10. The girl from her school who was being quoted said “over the summer holidays her mother gave her a makeover”. When she came back in September her entire face had changed, she was almost unrecognisable and she was suddenly beautiful and “the most fancied girl in the school”.
If you look at her childhood photos she had narrow eyes that turned down at the outer edges. She had them reshaped to almond eyes. She had chubby chipmunk cheeks, she had them sculpted into high cheekbones. Someone who met her in real life said her cheekbones look like you could balance a teacup on them. She had a nose job to give her a perfect Skii slope nose. Her chin was reshaped.
She also had small breast implants. She was completely flat before. The girl from her school said “suddenly the nerd had t#ts”.
They also dyed her hair a much nicer shade of brown.
There’s a photo on the internet of her old face. She’s wearing a pink jumper.
A few years ago a journalist said her face was collapsing. I think that was the surgery unpinning.
Fillers and botox, yes, but I think all the plastic surgery in her teens stuff is bunk. People’s faces change in their teens. Mine did.
Also holy crap if Kate’s school was anything like that — girls asking boys to rate other girls’ looks — that sounds like hell on earth.
And the press just so happened to photograph him going to the wedding. I get why Kate wouldn’t want to go to the wedding since she’s not accepted by those aristos. But if William and Kate were happily married she would be at the wedding or William wouldn’t have gone without her.
Well honestly i do think that a spouse should be able to go to a wedding solo if their partners are busy doing something else. But we all know that that isn’t the case here because kate doesn’t have anything else important to do that would come before a wedding. Plus there is a pattern of william going solo.
Though i have to say that i am surprised kate doesn’t jump at every opportunity to display the fact she’s going to be queen of England someday. Especially among this lot.
She tried to pull that shit with Rose and was put in her place publicly. W. Burnt fingers and all that…
Chloe, Kate’s never been busy in her life.
I agree, couples can go by themselves – but this is no ordinary couple and this is an exGF. Normally, when it’s an ex couples go together or not at all. And we all know there is no shortage of nannies – and Ma Middleton is a cheesetoast away. THIS was on purpose.
One of Williams friends said before they were married she’d drop everything to accompany William whenever he called, to his friends weddings, or party’s or holidays. Once they were married, she’d refuse to go to his friends weddings because she didn’t like them. (It was mutual).
I think that’s the unspoken thing here, not so much that this wedding is for a former girlfriend, but that it was likely wall to wall with William’s aristo friends who have never and will never accept Kate. The friends who spoke to Tatler and basically said she has bad taste and will never be one of them. It almost makes me feel sorry for her- almost.
@jay: I honestly wonder what her time in school was like because she went to school with plenty of aristo’s. Was she bullied by the other girls? It would explain her tendency to be mean to every girl she might have to share the spotlight with.
I think she was bullied out of one school and then transferred to Marlborough College?
She was not bullied.
Downe House is a great school but Marlborough had more students who were in William’s circle.
Exactly C, she wasn’t bullied. Girls trying to get in to Marlborough (sister school to Eton) that first year was huge competition. She went to Downe then used the bullying lies to get in to Marlborough in an off year. The Midd PR team failed at their lies, included the huge lie about ‘feces in her bed’ when Kate was always a day student and never had a bed. The Midds worked for years to try to position Kate as the poor little middle class girl, bullied by toffs but loves William for himself not his position. Obvious PR is obvious.
I think it’s because they recognized her for what she was-a relentless social climber devoid of personality and lacking any ambition other that becoming Mrs. POW.
Not that that’s any different from the rest of the, but she was “not our class, dear”.
Marlborough has come into its own lately, but at one time before Middleton was there it was not seen as an amazing, amazing school. It wouldn’t have been uppermost tier, just underneath. Cheltenham Ladies’ and so on would come first.
That’s quite true of Marlborough, but at the time Kate went, students in William’s circle went there which is how she met him in 1999 before St. Andrew’s which likely was the draw.
I mean we know she withdrew her place at Edinburgh for St Andrew’s. St. Andrew’s is ok (I have friends who lecture there) but it’s not Edinburgh, that’s for sure, lol.
Hi C says. I hope this gets to you. I’m with you on this. St Andrews is alright. We’re going to get bashed for saying it, but it’s a good university not brilliant. Some depts have brilliant heads, such as History with Bartlett. It’s not like Kate read Law at Magdalen. She didn’t even go for something edgy and current, and really very good, such as the LSE or something at Leeds. It’s a safe degree at a safe university with a “name”. She did well at Maths A level; she should’ve gone for something along those lines IMO.
Sparrow – yes, I agree! St. Andrew’s is the butt of some jokes and I remember my acceptance letter was riddled with misspellings, lol. That said, it’s a decent school and in a lovely setting.
St. Andrews was the poshest university in Scotland, the third poshest British uni after Oxford and Cambridge. The middletons wouldn’t care about its academic reputation, only its class status.
The tabloids making this a cover story is what’s interesting. There have been other weddings she hasn’t attended and few had garnered any attention prior to now. Even people magazine covered this story.
The solo trip to see Jecca got coverage because he added something in Kenya to make it a trip paid for by taxpayers. Otherwise that would have been ignored too.
Duchess of Rutland? Is that the mother of the Manners sisters?
Yes. I think Manners is the family name of the duke’s family.
One of those sisters (forgot her name) did an interview where she trash talked Meghan with someone else (forgot her name too). But i got curious and googled her en then ended up on her instagram. And i saw a post of her congratulating Eugenie on her beautiful and very *English* wedding. I could read between the lines quite clearly.
Ohhh well they mentioned his buddies and their wife’s attending so there is def clues within this piece. She never attends these things, l think l read that Kate feels looks down upon within this group and is just Williams wife in name only.
Over the years, haven’t we heard that William attends many weddings without Kate? Not just his exes’ weddings but all his aristo friends. It just seems that she never was REALLY a part of the group. It’s not a good look to skip out on family things to attend exes’ weddings without your spouse. His dedicated family man reputation is a thin veneer.
Yeah, I definitely remember a few weddings since their marriage that he’s gone to alone. She only seemed to actually go when she was the gf?
They really don’t socialize together much.
but he wouldn’t go to his own brother’s wedding reception, which was 20 minutes drive from his place?
I doubt Pegs was wanted there.
EXCUSE ME – this is the first time I am seeing this.
William didn’t attend Harry’s reception despite being his ‘best man’?
WTAF ???
He didn’t go to the wedding reception? No wonder Harry looked happy
@Flower — neither he nor Kate attended the reception. I’m sure they were invited but that was at the start of the Sussex blitzkrieg so I’m sure their relationship was already strained at that point and they decided they had to rearrange their sock drawers that night.
Yes it’s not the first wedding he’s attended on his own. The interesting part is the attention the tabloids happen to be giving this.
This has been the first story on the People.com homepage since sometime Sunday and I can’t figure out if they’re shading him or trying to give him headlines after the wall-to-wall H&M coverage. If it’s the latter, this is not the flex they think it is. I get that you’re friendly with your exes but that would be a better story if your wife accompanied you to any of their weddings.
Rose looked lovely. I love winter bridal looks!
Me, too, SunnyDays. I think she looked absolutely wonderful and I LOVE winter weddings. I think W’s previous girlfriends were great looking, particularly Jecca. Kate won the endurance race.
What is odd to me is that I don’t think Rose is well know in the U.S. so the high profile coverage in People is a choice. The article seems like a stretch to me.
Once upon a time kHate would have killed to get an invite to a wedding like this – she stopped going to his friends weddings once they married. His aristo set have never really liked her and once married she didn’t feel the need to make nice with them. Plus I think William doesn’t want her at them as he isn’t able to get drunk and flirt with other guests.
Another sign that they are leading separate lives.
Yes! If you look at ALL the weddings she attended during the dating years they were all ones like this. Then like 2 years after they got married she stopped attending them. The one that really showed the status quo was Guy Pelly’s wedding. She cozied up to him a lot during the dating years and didn’t even go to his wedding.
Interesting.
Guy Pelly was very much the centre of the Sloane Rangers to the point that there are various pictures of Kate drunk on nights out with that crew. So to hear that she didn’t even attend his wedding is interesting.
I have always had the sense that things fizzled out for these two after Charlotte was born, there’s a clear distancing that starts to happens after she was born. Granted people don’t remain in the newly wed phase but comparing the pictures of these two from the 2012 Olympic Games to 2015 after Charlotte was born are jarring. Skip forward to 2017 and then today and it’s like the marriage has decayed in plain site.
It’s also very much on brand with what happened between Charles and Diana. After Charles had provided an heir and spare – it’s like William checked out.
I also theorise that Kate was the one who wanted a third child, which had the effect of making William feel trapped and then acting out and cheating. We know he’s always had a wandering eye but the Rose affair is the one that really pissed off Kate.
William and Kate were never really sold as a fairy tale – that was impossible given the way he dumped her before changing his mind, but looking back now I think this has always been a political marriage.
I don’t ever seeing these guys divorcing – they signed up for this, but I do wonder how long before larger cracks start to appear that not even the Rota can PR away.
There are only so many accounts that KP can force to be taken down before the truth outs.
Yeah, Guy Pelly worked for the clubs they liked to frequent like Mahiki. Of course Kate acted like one of his good friends. But it was just Harry and William at his wedding.
I feel like William was always checked out more or less. He had to be shamed through leaked tabloid stories to take her to the hospital during her pregnancy with George, Kate admitted William wasn’t around much during George’s early years.
William and Kate for a long time were sold as a fairy tale because the only breakup the tabloids admitted to in 2010-2011 leading up to their marriage was the 2007 one. I remember seeing the papers during their engagement – one was this hilarious write up of how when William dumped her in 2007, “most girls would have changed their style and tried to make him see what he was missing, but notably, Kate did nothing, showing her stability” etc etc, lol.
I saw the Olympic pics when they came out, I was in London at the time, they were totally staged, lol. They may have been close, but those pics were totally fake.
Kate doesn’t go to these things because she’s not wanted – not by the people there, and not by William.
It’s this in a nutshell: there is a group of aristocrats that does not and will not accept Kate. It’s highly unusual to invite half of a married couple to your wedding without a credible excuse. And yet, this seems to happen time and time again with Kate. Probably why the used “William dropped in” as opposed to “William was invited” in their reporting.
Do we know she wasn’t invited? Because it would be a violation of wedding etiquette to invite half the couple, as you say. Is that a thing in GB? It would also violate etiquette for him to just “drop in” even if he is supposedly the freaking Prince of Wales. These aristos are scary!
Brassy Rebel, I should have written that it’s highly unusual for half a couple not to come: you’re correct in that I have no idea if K was not invited. We do know that she often does not attend weddings with W, which is highly unusual. Someone mentioned Guy Pelly and Jecca Craig already. Let’s put it this way, the optics of W yet again attending an ex’s wedding without his wife and no public explanation as to why is not good.
Knowing the countryside areas of this group, and having friends and a partner who were on the fringes of it for shoots etc, I can tell you that Kate and her sister were seen as climbers and that they were joked about. The upper class group she was trying to get into are quite a ruthless lot. The Middletons were ripped into – there’s nothing like someone trying to break into your ranks that makes you draw rank. My partner bumped into W&K skiing on a number of occasions. Kate wasn’t taken seriously. Horror of horrors, she wasn’t even a good skier! She didn’t stand out as incredibly attractive. They knew the sisters were being set up to cling. It’s cruel, in its way, but she will never be one of them. I feel that W actually likes the division between his old set and the Middletons. It’s a bit of time away.
That’s the thing. If my friends were shitty to my partner and made her feel less than, I’d be pissed and no longer friends. Obviously, I’m not William and Kate so it’s neither here nor there. But, it’s almost like William doesn’t mind at all and even, as you say @sparrow, encourages that division. It’s pretty gross actually.
I am sure her name is on the invitations so she technically is invited, but it sounds like an unspoken agreement that she won’t go.
Tatler’s Instagram put up a post for the wedding with a few photos. There’s a comment that it all looks like an advertisement for the Beaufort Hunt.
Isn’t the Beaufort Hunt where Charles and Camilla used to meet up, and their circle protected them?
Pretty much. It’s not just a case of “well it’s William’s ex so of course he’ll go solo”, it’s probably also because Kate isn’t accepted by his social circle and therefore informally, not invited.
Yep. I doubt Kate was invited. Let’s face it, this is Toff Country and The Toffs cannot stand Kate. William is probably asked to leave the wife at home for these kind of events.
canoodles
intransitive verb
informal
: to engage in amorous embracing, caressing, and kissing : PET, FONDLE
lovers canoodling in the park
👀
So Mr Wails had always had a thing for doing ‘it’ in the open…dogging, pegging etc etc. I mean it’s none of my business but looks like this is some of the only interesting things about him.
Yep, I think “canoodling” is doing a bit of heavy lifting there.
Like that time he was supposedly caught on CCTV “canoodling” with some woman on the fire escape of a posh nightclub before he married Kate.
Oh if only the press would reveal all the things they’ve been covering up for PW over the years.
Articles nearer the time said the farmer caught them having sex in a field, and rose still laughs about it and still considers him her first love. He didn’t feel the same way though. He considered jecca his first love. Rose was in the summer of 2000. Jecca romance was during his gap year. 2000-2001.
There was something in the DM about William attending this wedding that referred to him ‘slipping in through the back door’. Definitely hinting at something and yanking his chain.
SenseOfTheAbsurd – YES!!! Slipping in discretely through the back door!!
My theory is that the true nature Cambridges marriage is deemed a literal national security to the UK. The UK press will never mention it and their journalists less so bc having the RF intact means W&K together by any means necessary.
W said through a lackey that if in the future the monarchy no longer serves a purpose “he won’t fight it”. That was a warning to the UK establishment they have to protect them or else and they have. The establishment needs the RF bc if the RF is gone it will bring into the question the class system and the House of Lords and they refuse to have that happen which is why the UK media will never stop smearing H&M at any chance and elevate the RF bc it keeps the public at large distracted and to their credit it works otherwise they wouldn’t do it.
Wow. This assessment makes the most sense to me.
💯 agree with this assessment. I think there’s more gory details to their marriage but basically, the British establishment is still very afraid of another Wales divorce.
“The establishment needs the RF bc if the RF is gone it will bring into the question the class system and the House of Lords and they refuse to have that happen ”
^^ This 100%
The Royal Family are figureheads and examples of how the establishment want the UK to look like internally to UK subjects and externally on the international stage.
The UK is one of the last (if not the last) truly class based societies with little to no mobility. There is no equivalent of ‘The American Dream’. Everyone is taught to know their place, even the super rich who were not born into hereditary priviledge know that they’re just nouveau riche and that limits their access to certain sectors of society.
We are neck deep in a culture war that if won by the left would so drastically change the UK, that it would not be recognisable. Tory Ministers are on record saying that ‘Rights’ are not important and are desperately trying to pull the UK away from the EU, ECHR and any other organisations that grandfather rights to UK citizens.
The agenda is clear and both Kate and Meghan are poster girls for different sides of the debate. And in that regard I truly feel sorry for Kate to go down in history as the poster girl for white supremacy and the winding back of women’s rights.
It’s quite fitting that Kkkhate goes down in history as the poster girl for white supremacy. Because she IS a white supremacist.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens to the House of Lords if Labour gets elected in 2025. The push for cutting down on the 800 odd members or, in fact, getting rid of it altogether, will be a blow to the conservative Tory ties to the BRF. If the reigning buffoons and the Wails don’t get their sh*t together, well, January 2025 is only a little over 2 years away.
The Tories are all but finished so the media barons incl Murdoch know that selling them to the electorate is dead in the water.
Starmer has done a complete re-brand over the last two years and is now considered Tory lite so I don’t see the Hse of Lords going anywhere under his stewardship.
It’s possible however that there will be a lot of political infighting within the labour party and he is eventually ousted but again the papers will make sure they get their man as they did with Boris Johnson after May.
I think the UK has to literally crash and burn first and people go out into the streets before we can reform the Lords, electoral system and then hopefully someone will demand Leveson 2 so that we can deal with the UK media ownership issue once and for all.
I’m starting to think William wants the separate lives out there. The Queen is dead, and she can no longer be disappointed if the marriage goes bust. Pulling up with the kids to Kate’s Karol Koncert was a choice. Then two days later showing up solo to a society wedding that immediately ended up as the headline in the Fail, when we know William manipulates his coverage in the Fail and that he goes solo to lots of things, was a choice. The plan will always be to protect William in the press. No one will write anything bad about him; it will definitely be heartbroken but sympathetic William acknowledges that Kate is stepping back for a quieter life to focus on her children. Blah, blah, blah. If he wants out it will be very softly done.
God, William is so much like his father.
Charles used to do the same thing where he’d get more and more brazen as things fell apart in his marriage. He made it very clear that he could show up to the bare minimum with Diana and then turn around and flaunt his freedoms days later.
I agree that he is warming up the public to more separate things. The change in zoom room was a sign of something and this is more of that. He’s attended many weddings without her over the years so why the cover story? And the separate arrivals aren’t remotely subtle anymore.
In the past kate spent a lot of time at her parents, first when he was in the RAF in Wales and after George was born. Once Anmer was given it was harder to tell, but I am sure that helicopter logs would reveal a lot more.
This confirms my theory that Keen is still not accepted by William’s circle.
It’s a testament to how awful she is that the toffs can treat her this badly and I feel no sympathy.
It has nothing to do with her awful personality and everything to do with her class. They will never accept her because she of her middleclass origins. They would be awful to her even if she was a nice person.
Exactly. I’ve posted above about friends and partner who have sideways connections with this set and what they thought of her just before and at the time of W&K’s engagement.
They’re all absolutely awful too. If she had been born to some disgusting aristocrat, they’d be happy to accept her as one of their own. Classism is still gross no matter who the victim is.
And the second part to that is that William is not prepared to help her feel welcome and is fine with keeping her out of the circle. His friends are more important than his wife.
Contrast that with Harry who dropped the friends who were racist sexist jerks toward Meghan.
When we talk about the envy and jealousy from one side, this is a large part of it.
Yeah, I just commented something upthread about this. William is cool with his friends treating Kate like crap whereas Harry would never. That man is not playing when it comes to meghan. Having to see that, knowing what her reality was, must have been very confronting for Kate. It’s too bad she was a jealous mean girl towards her SIL.
“looking dapper in a black tuxedo and matching bowtie….”
Which is literally the uniform for men at formal weddings. What other color bowtie would he be wearing, a lime green one?
That is some lazy-ass fashion reporting.
As for him going alone, yeah, that’s weird. My husband has been to a couple of weddings without me, but always because we couldn’t make it work due to cost or scheduling. And not to the wedding of a former GF.
They are separated.
I lol’d at “dapper.” That would be true if “dapper” meant dull, but it doesn’t, so …
I think the story explains the panic story from Uncle Gary.
Good point! I hadn’t connected good old Uncle Gary Goldsmith to this story, but I do believe you’re right
Agree 100%
Middleton family briefing and distraction.
Yup — I said that in another post. Ma Midd only drags sleazy Uncle Gary out when the tabloids start making deliberate references to Willnot showing up at events solo. Willnot wants the tabs to drop something shady about Khate, Charles goes along with it to take the heat off Cam’s Clarkson-gate issue, and once again the briefing against each other goes into high gear.
I mean, just because Kate wasn’t there doesn’t mean Will went solo. I think the Fail gushing over his attendance and the details of his and Rose’s dating history is them tap-dancing around the fact that he’s currently openly dating someone other than Kate. They even mention the “rumors” of them being caught canoodling in a field – maybe they’re sending him a not-so-subtle reminder of another story they squashed for him?
So I don’t click on the daily mail but if someone on Twitter ever puts up screen shots, I’d be curious to see if there’s any random single women photographed going into the church. Like is there a secret person he sat next to inside the church.
I’m going to be checking Tatler online and Instagram for the wedding recap. I remember Tatler posted that photo of Wills up close with that blonde woman during his stunt selling the Big Issue for the homeless. They know.
I seem to remember some references to William and Rose (from Houghton Hall) participating in “walks” as well as quiet dinners when the gossip storm broke. Perhaps they were actually trying to say “canoodling in a field”.
Willy does have a type. Add the American heiress from Texas who he was crushing on so hard back in his school days. Tall brunette named Meghann Gunderman. He supposedly asked her why she didn’t like him. Whiny little brat Willy has had face to the hand by so many women there could be a book written about it.
@GirlNinja Wait, Wills was rejected by an American named Meghann? Too funny! Also, I don’t think he attended solo.
OMG an American brunette named Meghann!! OMG I can’t!! The Windsors are so messy even coincidentally.
She’s very accomplished and gorgeous too. No wonder Willnot was taken with her. https://everipedia.org/wiki/lang_en/meghann-gunderman
And – she’s married to Jason Sehorn?
@windyriver — yes, are you insinuating that she married down? He had a pretty decent athletic career, both on the field and off, and is now the Director of Communications at the Hendrick Automotive Group. It’s not like she married some low-life.
No, I didn’t mean it that way at all. I was just surprised to see it in the info you linked. First, because you didn’t mention it – he was quite high profile for a while, especially when he was with Angie Harmon, so it seemed noteworthy. And also, because for whatever reason it struck me as an odd juxtaposition between her/Will/Jason. Nothing more than that.
@girl_ninja-
https://wwwDOTmarieclaire.com/celebrity/a28233764/prince-william-rejected-by-texas-heiress-in-college/
I just about snorted my coffee when I clicked on the l!nk above (Note the DOT is a sub for (.) the purpose of not annoying the platform). The article points out the very same- it’s quite the snub- especially when you think of how for a very few brief moments TOB was gazing and smiling (genuinely, imo, before he catches himself and turns it off with shoegazing) with happiness at M & H lovingly meeting each other at the altar. It’s pretty stunning to ma and I *almost* feel pity for him not choosing that for himself.
That was a hilarious read. She put him down hard. And like a typical entitled jerk, he kept pestering her after she told him to get lost. “Why won’t you go out with me?” As if he expected he could wheedle her into it. It was probably the first time he ever heard the word No.
I think it’s absolutely bizarre for someone to attend a wedding without their spouse.
I don’t think its that bizarre in general but it is DEFINITELY bizarre for someone to attend a wedding without their spouse when the person getting married is known to both spouses and attended their wedding years prior, lol.
Add to that the issues of childcare, finances, workload, etc. don’t come into play with the Wails as they do with typical married couples and…yep, bizzare.
I would love for them to both read Conscious Uncoupling and then take it all to heart.
I just think it’s so weird to go to an exes wedding unless it was an amicable split and you’re still friends and in each other’s lives. The weirdest thing about the Sussexes wedding still to this day to me remains Harry’s exes being guests. Weren’t they there solo as well? Is this an aristocracy thing?
The rule seems to be if you’re married you can bring your spouse but if single you are not expected to bring a date to the wedding.
I think he is still friends with her. And this is his group, much more so than the Middleton clan. It must be a relief to be on his own, even if it’s watching someone he should’ve married getting married! I, personally, like you would never invite an ex to a wedding.
I went to my exes wedding with one of our mutual male friends (whom I was not dating). Felt totally normal.
Are we to assume she’s one of his mistresses? Or perhaps “solo” just means no Kate. (And he was there with someone else??)
That’s it. I’m starting to believe the rumors that William has outside children out there somewhere, and I think Rose1, Rose2, and Jecca might be the mothers. There’s a lot of hush hush and hint hint about them and their husbands and their children, but the BM continues to put weird stories about these rather obscure aristocrats into the papers nonetheless. Years ago, they started showing us photos of W/K/H walking into aristocratic weddings, and it made sense to see it in the paper because it was a chance to see the three of them together, which was gold in those days for royal watchers. The fact that they put this one in a prominent spot on the website tells me they definitely want us to see him at this wedding, for one reason or another. There was also a story about the other Rose at the top of the DM webpage last week, something about a picture book or something? I wonder where they’re going with all of this–and await the outcome with interest, of course.
If he didn’t have a history of going to weddings solo, it would be weirder. But my interest is piqued by the reference to being caught “canoodling” in a field… little tidbit that means a lot more after the rumors this fall! I am eagerly anticipating the day the BM decide to turn on him.
Stories like his only confirm for me what a bunch of assholes the aristos are. Your friend has been dating/married to someone for 20 years and you still won’t accept her? Get over yourselves!
Because the aristo’s are all frauds. The system is a scam!
I couldn’t agree more. The aristos are awful.
Yeah, they can be total arseholes. A friend of mine married the son (and heir) of some Lord or other. I went to a charity clay pigeon shoot she’d organised to help and at one point she sent me off with her husband, his friends and their wives and GFs for a break. The men talked to me. The women literally blanked me like mean girls in a school playground. Like when I spoke they just completely ignored me as though I didn’t exist. When I got back to the friend I reported this behaviour. she said “Oh dear, yes. They can be a little funny.” I replied “I wouldn’t deign to be friends with the kind of people who behave like that.” Unsurprisingly that was the last time I saw her either!
Everytime I see this headline -all I can think of is Lord Farquaad from Shrek.
“Prince William attended the wedding of a former girlfriend today before enjoying an evening of fun with friends” . Not only did he go solo at the wedding but he also had an evening of fun with “friends ” afterwards according to the dm….they tiptoe around the truth.
I think the bride looked beautiful. Love winter weddings. These are W’s people; K will never be overly welcome.
Yep, the bride looked beautiful.
Sparrow, I agree. I love her dress.
I’ve just been talking to my partner about Kate. Oh, god, he says, not that bloody woman! As I’ve posted upthread, he and some of his friends have connections with W’s lot through schools and locations, and he himself has bumped into her a few times. He says that she wasn’t taken seriously because she wasn’t one of W’s lot and she didn’t win any “looks” points. She was considered reasonably pretty. He laughs that she is considered beautiful now. Yes, he says, it is as shallow as that. Had her new money been serious and well established, she would’ve been treated better, but her money was “naff” and from a crappy company set up by her mum. Had she been foreign with serious amounts of money she would have been treated better. This is how shallow it gets. He can’t stand her but for proper reasons. He says she was set up by her mother and has no life skills that could have been transferred into a personally rewarding and financially motivated career. And her skiing isn’t up to much. He can be high minded and then as shallow as they come.
Juicy intel. What is naff?
Naff is lame, not cool, not socially acceptable.
Like Cairidh says, it means tacky and common. Which is pretty on the money, given what Middleton churns out with her “let them eat cake” stuff. Kate would have been accepted more if she had stuck to her guns and been more authentic; she should have just been herself. Thing is, what is Kate’s self? She has been pushed all her life to fake it to make it. When they got married, a lot of people thought she’d be a breath of fresh air, but she’s faked being one of the RF to the point her voice is absolutely ridiculous.
@Sparrow The sole thing Kate appeared to have going for was her sportiness. If she’s a mediocre skier, that’s actually pretty funny. Somehow, Ma Midds failed to properly indoctrinate her into the sports that count with the aristo set. Khate doesn’t ride. She doesn’t shoot. She really was the option of last resort for Normal Bill.
Someone who saw them play tennis said he was surprised Kate wasn’t very good at it. He said she was better than William though, he was wooden and stiff.
She was captain of something at school though. Was it hockey?
I got that wrong. They said Kate was a bit stiff, William was very wooden.
This is such an odd practice by the Windsor men that I wonder if it’s also a power flex over these mens husbands.
We know that Chuck’s friends literally stepped aside so he could sleep with their wives, so I wonder if something similar but more subtle is going on here i.e. William is placing a marker in the sand and making it known that he intends to continue his friendship with these women publicly so that if he should have an affair with them down the line, the Rota Rats can point out that all parties were so friendly that they attended each others weddings?
Just a weird practice to repeatedly attend your ex-gf’s weddings but not your cousins ? In fact on one occasion didn’t William leave Kate to deputise for him at Peter’s wedding whilst he was away at someone else’s wedding ?
So odd.
All of the comments above are spot on. The only thing I’ll add is this is just more proof the Wales are not a loving couple. It also shows the extreme difference between William and H.
When William’s friends treated Kate like crap because she wasn’t in their “class”, William allowed their behavior, remained close friends to them, and did not protect his broodmare, er, wife from them.
When William, some of H’s family and friends, and the media attacked M H took immediate action of cutting off friends, some family, and media access. His forst instinct was to protect M.
One of these men is a pathetic asskisser who desperately needs to be popular. The other man is a genuinely good person who is confident in his ability to stand on his own.
William and H will never reconcile.
Also, I think the reason H and M went easy on Kate is because they know how much William abuses (at least mentally/emotionally) Kate.
OMG I literally had a Barbie in the 70s with that exact same winter wedding dress!
Just going to sign off and get on with the cooking with this observation. I firmly believe Jecca Craig was and remains the love of W’s life. Harry is with the love of his life. William is with someone who wheedled her way in and rooted herself there, just waiting. That is a huge difference, and the ramifications are what we see now. Wasn’t it the queen who said she worried Harry was too much in love. Can you be too much in love with the love of your life? What the queen said exposes what she thought of William and Kate. They were in love just about enough.
William loved Kate as a friend. He doesn’t seem to have ever been in love with her. At St. Andrews his friends said he saw her as “just someone to f%+ at uni”. After they’d been dating for years william told people she was “a trusted bed partner but he’d never considered her marriage material”. They were friends with benefits for most of the waiting years.
It’s awful, really. She’s like something out of a Victorian novel; pushed to marry to get the money. You made me laugh with “the waiting years”. God, did she wait and waste the most productive years of her youth. (the cooking has been done, so I’m back!)
“Just someone to f” isn’t friends. I’ve been in friends with benefits relationships, and we were actual friends who enjoyed each other’s company even without sleeping together.
Royal men aren’t supposed to love their wives. This goes back to at least the 18th century. (There was a time before that when they were supposed to love their wives, but that went away around Henry VIII’s time.) Even respect is not really expected. It’s very much a “if you love your wife, she’ll have too much power over you, and that would never do” kind of thing.
This explains why Liz was perfectly fine with Philip cheating on her continually. He even showed her respect and affection, which was more than expected in the last couple hundred years of royal history.
There are a lot of crossed fingers, including Charlotte’s of whom are hoping that open secret remain a secret.
William does not want/need Kate or anyone, he is singular in having his needs met, but they are aware of the expectations of larger society.
It would not be surprising if confirmed that theirs is a home where there are loud verbal disruptions, between the adults members.
I reckon her name’s on the invitation, but by now it’s understood that that’s pro forma and “I know dear Kate would probably be so bored with us, daahling, but do drop in if you get a chance”.
That blew me away as well. The more I read about upper-class Brits, the more convinced I am that they are absolutely horrible people.
Always have been.
At their 10-year anniversary there was a lot of tension particularly with Wails. We wondered about there being a 10 year contract and gave suggestions about what would happen. After a bit it became apparent that the tensions had subsided, and we thought it was because another contract had been signed. Wasn’t it last Summer when the “moving to Windsor” starting popping up? Maybe it was a separate agreement and Wails got a house-AC. I have to wonder, though, if there isn’t a divorce on the horizon. The Mids are working pretty hard selling Wails again.
I keep remembering reading that Harry had to talk with Fails privately just before the wedding, because it appeared that he had not just cold feet but that he had freezing feet. Everyone says that the monarchy has continued for 1000 years and it’ll take more than the Sussexes to destroy it. I just don’t think another divorce in that family would make much of a dent in the monarchy continuing on. Especially, if Fails looks happier afterward.
Harry rushed William off, from the altar, to a side room to talk to William. A witness said William looked terrified.
I think the British public would cheer if the cambridges divorced. They’ve never liked Kate. However the palace think it would be the end of the monarchy. They think it’s survival depends on Williams marriage not ending in divorce like the last generation .