“The ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer looks angsty and radioactive” links

The Oppenheimer trailer looks angsty and radioactive. [Just Jared]
Jenna Ortega looked incredible in Dolce & Gabbana. [RCFA]
I am finding nourishment in all of the terrible reviews of Babylon. [Jezebel]
Lainey’s thoughts on the calls to strip the Sussexes of their titles. [LaineyGossip]
People are obsessed with the Barbie teaser trailer. [Gawker]
Cecily Strong said goodbye to SNL. [Seriously OMG]
Tweets about the World Cup final. Congrats, Argentina!! [Buzzfeed]
Comedian Bodi Imită recreates famous celebrity looks. [OMG Blog]
I can’t believe that a border collie could be trained to do this. [Dlisted]
Review of Avatar: The Way of Water. [Pajiba]
Kate Walsh’s color blocks. [Go Fug Yourself]
Hailey Bieber is doing a new YouTube show in her kitchen. [Egotastic]
Guns have more rights than American women. [Towleroad]
Cillian Murphy is a tremendously talented actor.
I’m certain it will be a good movie.
I will not watch it however.
The subject matter is far too dark.
After the Trump years, C19, wars in Ukraine, the economy, cost of living keeps going up, hurricanes, now this triple flu season, extremely cold and icy Xmas weather for my area, etc.
I know it is a Summer release schedule but I predict a poor box office.
It likely will be nominated for several major Awards tho.
I tell you, that Barbie movie seems just the ticket! I watched the Oppenheimer trailer then the Barbie trailer, and there’s no contest in how I want to feel after leaving a movie–happy & smiling!
OMG that Barbie trailer was everything – I CANNOT wait for that movie.
I feel you on all of this for avoiding Oppenheimer.
I’m just amazed how almost no one gives a sh*t about all the migrant workers that died in Qatar to build everything for this f*cking World Cup. Most of those migrant workers came from India, so who cares about brown lives right? It’s disgusting…and all for soccer. Where are all the “woke” people now? I’ve seen some stories (that aren’t getting much attention) showing the families of those poor migrant workers. They are desperate for help. They want to know how/why their family member died. They haven’t even received any compensation either. So gross. Imagine seeing everyone celebrating while you are mourning. Once again, all for…soccer?
Amen to all of this. It’s disgusting. People just flush their moral and values for adults to chase a fucking ball. Maybe if they saw all the bodies of the poor souls lost they wouldn’t be able to stomach it. But it’s sick.
I don’t know where you live but in Europe and Germany in particular, it’s been a major topic for months. There have been countless articles and documentaries. The criticism got louder years ago but was there from the very beginning.
The blame lies with the people who did this. Not with something called “woke” people, a term that has become an insult in In the right wing press. Your anger is justified.
as soon as someone puts “woke” in scarequotes (and derides the concept in general) or says SJW or sheep (referring to people) I swipe left on the entire comment. it’s a dogwhistle, and usually indicates that the real point of the posting is to deride people who actually care about other people. usually this is also made abundantly clear from context.
in this case, OP is also exaggerating to make their point. there has been global coverage of the abuses, high profile people have boycotted, other high-profile people have been slammed (rightly) for going anyway. so I suspect OP is being a bit disingenuous here, or has some sort of ulterior motive.
@me It’s horrific. It’s usually my favorite sporting event but I boycotted it this whole year. Absolutely horrid. And a lot of those migrants owe money the places that housed them. So it was basically indentured servitude.
Cecily Strong was a delight on that crap late night show. I hope to see her on my screen more.
I know that Selena is an entitled brat but really? Hailey Bieber doing a show from her kitchen? Like Selena doing a cooking show from HER kitchen? It’s giving Katie Keen vibes.
I clicked on the Featured Links to see Alex Rodriguez’s latest girlfriend…she is everything I thought she would be. Smh…
Cannot wait to see the splendid Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.
Cillian Murphy should have an entire display case full of awards for his role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders! He carried that show.
Peaky Blinders was just terrific.
IMO, great television #1. Breaking Bad #2. Peaky Blinders
Absolutely!
@HeyKay
Cillian Murphy should also get a display case for his Sharpest Cheekbones Trophy because damn.
Jenna Ortega has awesome style. Love how she’s been repping Wednesday in all her outfits lately!
Not Tommy Shelby working on the atomic bomb…
tbh, the animal posts are the best part of dlisted!