King Charles will invite the Sussexes to his coronation & he won’t remove their titles

King Charles really is so dumb – for months now, Charles has been doing this “let’s wait and see” game about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be invited to his coronation. He’s been playing the same stupid game about whether he’ll remove Lili and Archie’s royal titles too. The play here, from a PR perspective, should be magnanimity not pettiness. Charles should go overboard to be seen as a generous and loving father and grandfather. That way, if Prince Harry refuses anything or turns down invitations, it will look like Harry is the petty one, like Harry is the one forcing the estrangement. Charles and his people are not chess players, they’re incapable of thinking three moves ahead, let’s just say that. Anyway, Charles must have been pleased that Harry didn’t call him out too hard in the Netflix series, because Charles is now making it known that the Sussexes will be invited to the coronation.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to the Coronation of King Charles III despite their public criticism of the Royal family, The Telegraph has learned. The Sussexes – who used their Netflix documentary to make a series of serious allegations against the palace and their family – will be included in the ceremony on May 6 if they wish to attend.
Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has responded to claims made in the series, including that the Prince of Wales “screamed and shouted” at his brother and briefed the media against him. They await further disclosures in Prince Harry’s memoir on Jan 10.
The palace will also not respond to public calls for the removal of the couple’s titles, it is understood, despite growing demands from critics for them to stop using Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their new lives.
Sources have said working members of the family intend to maintain “dignity” in the face of public criticism, continuing their engagements without further comment.
The Coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. King Charles III will be crowned alongside the Queen Consort, with details of the involvement of other senior members of the Royal family to be confirmed closer to the time.
The Telegraph understands that the Sussexes have not yet received a formal invitation, in common with others, but a source said: “All members of the family will be welcome.”
The Prince of Wales is known to be closely involved in the planning, but it is unclear whether the Duke of Sussex will play a formal role. The date of the Coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke’s son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who will be turning four.
It should be “falls on the birthday of the Duke’s son, Prince Archie…” Archie is a prince right now, per the George V Letters Patent. Archie and Lili are the king’s grandchildren, automatically HRHs and prince and princess. Which is the next big fight, only Harry and Meghan aren’t fighting. This is Charles’s one-sided war. Anyway, I thought Charles was going to wait and see the reaction to Harry’s Spare memoir before deciding all of this. I guess someone finally got through to Charles that he’s a literal king and he should stop being so petty and reactive. Ten bucks says that over the next five months, there will be an outpouring of commentary pieces about how Charles should “uninvite the Sussexes!”
While I trust M&H to make the best decision for their family, I truly hope that they don’t attend this coronation or William’s investiture but spend the day celebrating their boy. What I’m definitely not looking forward to is months and months of will they/won’t they coverage.
@Harla A Brazen Hussy
Ditto to everything you say! My sincere wish and hope is that H&M do NOT attend the coronation.
But I wonder what kind of calculations they will have to factor into their decision-making. Altho the monarchy is a long-game scam, with their time measured in decades and centuries, I really hope H&M draw on the fact that this 1000-yr-old institution has NEVER had this kind of issue to deal with before now. King Edward’s abdication is NOT an example of the Sussexes situation.
The key difference here is the notion of independence and freedom. H&M are forging a new and different path and to a great extent, the institution is on the backfoot. H&M are operating in the real world so I hope they allow themselves to be guided by that.
With all the bowing and scraping that is expected to go on, with references to god-ordained rights etc., I hope H&M hold firm to the fact that, with the exit of the queen, they should no longer allow habit to trump their dignity and self-respect.
They should only send their congrats and RSVP/decline-with-regret.
H said unequivocally that while they do not expect proper accountability, that they ( H&M) are moving on with their lives, so I suspect that there are no f*cks left to give from them. I don’t expect them to let loose all the sordid details bc BP/KP know that there are receipts, and specific pushback against H&M’s receipts would be devastating for the RF. They really are finished and all they can do is hiss innuendo obliquely at H&M as a result. The Sword of Damocles hangs over the heads of all four of them and their dirty-deed doing underlings. It’s only a matter of time before one of them steps on the proverbial rake, a la Wile E. Coyote.
I hope they stay home too. It’s going to be nightmare for them between the press, the protocols, the little grey men who work for these royal factions, and Bulliam and Keen rubbing their positions into their faces with all the curtseying and so forth. Considering that Chuck hasn’t said “Boo” about his consort’s dubious friend inciting violence against his daughter-in-law, that alone should keep Harry and Meghan at home.
Charles made it out ok after the documentary, but I hope Harry reserved the best for him in his book. The Sussexes dont give 2 shz if they’re invited or not to the coronation, they dont give a shz if the take away the titles. From the comments that can be read on the royal family’s IG accnt – those that can be read – and they have closed the comments on the last posts – it’s also so clear the fad4 DO NOT have the support of the public and that they’re going down.
The call to remove titles comes from only a segment of the population the ones who never approved of harry marrying Meghan. Not everybody wants the titles removed to say the least
F*ck him! He is a sorry excuse of a human being. I hope after this last horrible article written by his friend JC, Meg and H don’t ever see these people again. They don’t have to place nice anymore. Queen Eliza’s is dead… the hell with all of them.
I hope that when the press office for Charles reaches out to Harry for a formal RSVP to the coronation, Harry just sends back to links: one to the JC article and one to the party where Camilla has him over for lunch. (And maybe for good measure, a buzzfeed listicle article about every time Piers Morgan was a creepy lunatic to Meghan too.)
Hopefully, they won’t go. I wish they would just state their,relationship will be private from here on in.
Me too. The press will obviously make it this massive slight, but at the end of the day, H&M resigned from a job. This coronation is basically a giant internal conference they’re no longer required to attend.
“The focus of our relationship is familial.”
Charles absolutely does not want to set the precedent that titles can be removed for any old reason. The whole aristocratic set would be up in arms.
Maybe they’ll go to the coronation, maybe not. They would be justified either way, but a lot might hang on what happens over the next few months.
The Sussexes will do what they want, and I suspect security will be a major factor, but I hope it hurts William and Charles just a little bit each time they read this same story between now and next June, because the ONLY time people give a damn about their coronation day is when speculating about whether the real superstars are going to be there.
I just really don’t meghan to feel like she has to go spend time with these people. they hate her. there is no other reason camilla would keep being friends with piers morgan and jeremy clarkson. she must say the most hateful things behind closed doors and just laugh about the actual security risks that meghan and harry face. and if she does that, and we know william has been awful, charles just – ignores it? ignoring it is almost as bad.
I think this Jeremy Clarkson comment has broadened the chasm between them, and like you, I believe that Meghan shouldn’t go. And in the name of it being once in a lifetime event, I hope Harry doesn’t feel he has to either.
@selene; this not only is a once in a lifetime event, it will most likely be the last coronation ever for England.
Harry was never going to drop any bombs that he couldn’t legally back up. He can speak of his own personal experiences. And he certainly wouldn’t drop secrets that have nothing to do with him directly.
Still, Charles won’t come off great either. He will probably be depicted as an absent, neglectful father.
I know emotions can be complex even among people who are going low or no contact and is definitely a process. That said, I REALLY hope they don’t go. Send a wreath or a basket but I just can’t get how Meghan and Harry looked getting in that car, at the end of the funeral services out of my head. The BM and trolls are going to have it for you, and disingenuous “supporters” are going to flip flop no matter what they do, I hope they make the best decision for their mental health and block out everyone else.
Yes! Now I imagine a gift basket featuring Clevr Blends, some bath bombs and bath salts, home made lemon curd… Sorry we missed your once in a life time event! Here’s some stuff to help you relax!
Yeah, I’m very into this idea. Just send a gift basket. Maybe with some avocados too.
With a couple of autographed copies of Spare in the basket.
And they DEFINITELY shouldn’t go if Cowmilla doesn’t personally condemn Jeremy Clarkson’s remarks and dissociate herself from the likes of him, Piers Morgan, and the Rota as a whole. This invisible contract must be severed. Otherwise we must rename it the complicit contract.
Also, C-Rex needs to dump Camilla. Never should have weaseled her into the family. Cowmilla was always the problem, never Meghan, but she tried to shuffle the hatred people have for her off onto the better, more beautiful, more charismatic and relatable person, just as she did with Diana. #DumpCamilla
There’s sooooo much internalized misogyny in that family and institution. That’s why all those women are so cut-throat to other women- but hey, I guess proximity to power is the goal as they ascend the palace food chain.
What an utterly shitty and miserable life.
After this weekend if I were Harry I’d decline, return the titles, remove myself from the line of succession and take US citizenship. If the palace can’t comment immediately on an attack as vile as the one from Clarkson then frankly what are they for? Violence against women is an epidemic, and the king hasn’t condemned blatant incitement against the mother of his grandchildren? It’s disgusting.
You cannot legally remove yourself from the line of succession without causing a huge issue to say the least. Besides there’s no point, Harry will never be King anyways.
And even if it was easy to do and they returned their titles, it’s not going to stop the attacks on Meghan.
@ Pumpkin – It’s unlikely to happen, but it’s still a possibility. The last two Kings never thought they’d be King, either. But unexpected things happen. If William crashes a helicopter he’s piloting with all the children on board, then Harry suddenly becomes next in line.
If Harry magically became the next heir he’d tell them to stuff it, I have no doubt of that. But there’s no need for him to do so and go to Parliament unless it comes to that.
The problem for Harry if he becomes next in line, and declines, won’t it go to Archie? I can’t imagine Harry wanting that.
I’d imagine if the unthinkable happens, Harry would do everything possible to end the monarchy as it exists in the UK now.
@Lucky Charm, since George is a minor, I’ve thought that Harry might be one serious illness and one major accident away from being Regent. I’ve often wondered at the BRF’s shortsightedness in their abysmal treatment of the Sussex family.
As to the line of succession issues and possibly even citizenship, I’d guess that neither Harry nor Meghan would want to do anything that would jeopardize opportunities and resources for their children — at least while the kids are too young to have any say about any decisions.
It would be a waste of Harry and Meghan’s energy to ask for their titles to be removed and they know it. If Parliament wants to do it and Charles wants to back them, then it would be a waste of Harry and Meghan’s energy to stop it. They will look punitive and petty doing so. No one wants to touch the issue because they know it will only reflect badly on the side choosing to do it.
The fun part, though, is that removing titles from the Sussexes would require some formal explanation that could then be applied to any and all royal and aristocratic titles. A title was actually created for the Duke of Windsor — who lived abroad for decades and consorted with Nazis.
Have any titles ever been removed because someone lived outside of the country and/or stopped being what has only recently been deemed a “working Royal” for a time? Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip lived on Malta for quite a while. William had a gap year. I’m sure that many younger sons in titled families have spent decades out of Great Britain, and even outside of the Commonwealth countries without having their titles even questioned — let alone get revoked. Unless Harry decides to change his citizenship, any efforts to formally yank his titles will have far reaching consequences that Charles and even William surely recognize.
If Harry and Meghan really want to make a break from the institution, they should stop using the Duke/Duchess title and the Prince title. It would demonstrate their independence.
Rennata, they’ve already shown their independence. It’s always interesting to me when people say that the only way they can show (fill in the blank) is to give up their titles. TQ evidently didn’t want them to do that, since they offered and yet they still have them.
You do know that if they were no longer D&D of Sussex, then we would be calling them Prince Harry and Princess Meghan, don’t you? You can call her whatever you want in the UK, but in the US and other parts of the world we’ll call her what we want. Would you prefer that?
Charles definitely got off easy in the docuseries and he knows it. The part about the security being pulled was bad for him, but even then he got a break, bc the Sussexes weren’t super clear (as I remember it) about “who” was pulling the security, just that it got pulled.
I basically think that, aside from the security, Charles’ actions were disappointing to Harry but not surprising. Like he expected his father to leak and brief against him. He did not expect his brother to do the same.
H expected his father to be a douche and was reassured when he turned out to be a douche? I’d say that’s a pretty damning indictment of C. Also the pact with W to not leak stories to the press like their father had done is a major revelation about how the brothers jointly viewed their father’s character.
I didn’t say he was reassured, I said he wasn’t surprised.
“Anyways disappointing, never surprising” aren’t exactly words which call to mind the warm embrace of loving family.
Co-sign 100% of this. They did speak about Charles with affection, even if it were mainly in the past tense. I think for Harry (and Meghan) the betrayal from William is so much worse. I think between William breaking the pact that William and Harry had to break the cycle, and then William forging Harry’s name on the statement saying Harry wasn’t bullied by William, were quite impactful on Harry. I can understand that.
IForget, I think it was more than that. I continue to believe that Fails (and maybe Wails) were behind racist comments. Do I think they were the only ones in the rf? No. I do think that Wails and Fails did more than what we’ve been told.
If I were them, I wouldn’t bother. Charles is already King, so the Coronation is pretty meaningless and will probably be rather dull. And they’d have to mingle with all those ghastly relatives.
The pageantry is usually well done (and I do love the drum horses etc), but I think we’ve had our fill of that lately what with the Jubilee and then the funeral.
On the one hand, BP finally is going to invite H&M to KC’s coronation after all. On the other hand, they just had a conclave of anti-Sussex vipers over to tea last week, and one of them (JC) just published an unhinged piece in The Sun about Meghan, which BP is actively ignoring. What a great guy that British king is!?!
I never figured that Charles wouldn’t invite Harry & Meghan to the coronation, it would always be a matter of whether or not they accepted. Willileaks and Kate will be the ones having a problem pretending to be civil humans if they come.
Charles has W&K all set to snub the Sussexes and to seat them with the Yorks in the cheap section.
Would that be enough to have the committe via William place them in the nose bleed seats with the Yorks??
Before the docuseries, that was his fantasy for revenge. Will it still be enough?
Go to hell you hate-crime-encouraging freak. “The King” my ass. My patience is gone.
Considering how they treated him during a funeral, they would be monstrous to him here, absolutely no reason for him to attend. I hope he just sends it back with a “LOL no“.
I assume Meghan won’t set foot in the UK again unless it’s for one of their charities.
If Meghan attends, does that mean she has to curtsy to Cowmilla? Blech. Hard pass on that. I hope she stays home and makes another fabulous balloon archway for Archie’s birthday instead.
I wish Meghan could be like, ‘I’m American. I don’t have to curtsy to anyone.’ And just walks away… But she’s too classy to execute the pettiness that my silly imagination comes up with.
My imagination is parked right beside yours. Frankly, no one should have to bow to that interloper. What a disgusting piece of human trash ya got there as your queen consort, Britain. I hope this compels Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland to abandon ship, and the rest of the Commonwealth to cut ties for good.
If Meghan decides to attend, she will do everything that is proper to the event and she’ll do it beautifully. She’ll be more royal than the royals.
She would absolutely show them all up. At the funeral Meghan was the only one who managed to curtsey without looking like a newborn giraffe. Hope they skip the whole event, though. They’d be abused by the family and press, and shouldn’t put up with that crap.
H & M will go. It’s an historic event.
Rennata, after the way they were both treated at the funeral, I don’t think we can assume anything. I wonder if the risk will be too high, and they will decline to attend because they are advised against going for security reasons.
This is not a statement from BP. Someone at the Telegraph “has learned” that they’re invited. Did this come to him in a dream? I’ll wait until BP makes a formal announcement before I’ll believe anything about this.
I think you hit the nail on the head exactly about the incoming “should King Charles disinvite them” articles. Everytime Meghan breathes, it will be “they may lose their invitations because of this latest slight”, like, every. single. Day.
The coronation is the new Jubbly is the new statue unveiling.
Yup, it will always be about the next big event or extravaganza. That’s why I hope they decline, and make it clear they will not be participating in this circus anymore.
The UK security issue has not been resolved in any acceptable way. Given recent events, the danger element has increased dramatically so I would not be surprised if they were advised by their own security team to stay home. Then they could say, ” we would love to be there but are advised against it. “
I wouldn’t feel safe coming even if the security issue is resolved. We’ve seen tons of recent articles about the Met Police and how racist they are (even specifically against Meghan), and aren’t they involved with protecting the royals? If I’m Harry and Meghan, it’s a pass for me on this issue alone. But I’d also feel hesitant about appearing to endorse Chuck (and Camzilla) in any way after what they did to me. And even now how there isn’t so much as a peep coming from the palace about the latest incitement of violence against Meghan from one of Camzilla’s friends, why would I do anything to support this couple by attending their coronation? Nope nope nope.
So here’s where the RF will exert their control. Charles will publicly let it be known that he will provide and pay for RPO for the Sussexes to attend the coronation. Now, if they wanted to go anywhere other than the coronation while in England, those RPO’s would be yanked. So if Harry refuses, he can’t say it’s because of security. Of course, that’s bullshit and misses the whole point of Harry’s case with RAVEC. He wants RPO in the UK, period, due to threat level, and regardless of whether he’s going to a crown event. And he’s willing to pay for it personally.
@sussexwatcher- I get that it wouldn’t feel safe even with the security issue resolved but I do wonder if there are specific RPO that Harry has had his whole life, like the one that hugged Meghan when she returned to Canada, that he wants to have by his side when he goes back. That is what RAVEC is denying him.
I think they’re making it more dangerous for Meghan to return, because they only want Harry to be there alone. I hope Harry doesn’t fall for that crap, because they’ll continue this pattern into the future.
Like I and so many of us have shared I hope that Harry and Meghan don’t go back at all, never mind for this clown show. All they do is use the Sussex’s shine for their own gain. Screw that old dude and his gross wife.
I have no doubt that Harry and Meghan will be invited to the coronation and if they go Charles will do all he can to demonize and embarass them like he did after his mother’s death. The press’ reaction to Harry’s book will be the ultimate determination as to whether Harry and Meghan will be invited. It was the announcement of the Oprah interview that ended the one year review a month earlier and I think if it is perceived that Harry has attacked the Royal Family in his book then a string of Palace announcements including the stripping of titles and end of the lease on Frogmore Cottage will be made.
Amy Bee, the problem is that Chuck needs the Sussexes if he wants his coronation watched globally. I believe he knows that. It’s going to get very interesting between January and May.
Well, Charles had better start making steps for rapprochement by telling his wife to knock off cozying up to her vile, abusive media friends. That goes for him and William briefing as well. And no snubs or micro aggressions at the coronation. But l have as little hope of all that as l do succeeding in selling them the Brooklyn Bridge.
And personally, I feel they should just stay home, celebrate Archie’s birthday and avoid that toxic atmosphere like the plague it is. A father who remains silent in the face of that disgusting Clarkson rant against his DIL is no father I’d want to celebrate. Silence speaks louder than words and Charles’ message is coming through loud and clear.
Freeshalori, ITA.
Camilla hangs out with the same men calling for Meghan to be paraded naked through the streets. The same men who are so obsessed with Meghan they dream about her every night.
If Camilla can’t issue a statement condemning that hate piece, the entire RF’s charitable work and causes is meaningless. They would taint every organization they think they “support.” I work for a charity, and we have refused to be associated with the RF given the history of colonialism.
Meghan and Harry on the other hand walk the walk. They should distance themselves from the RF completely and not attend.
Agree with everything you wrote, Emily!
AGREED. And good for your organization for refusing to associate with the Royals.
Charles III may need H&M’s star power, and the drama the tabloids create around them, to make his coronation worth watching, but H&M do not need anything from Harry’s family. Not one thing. They won’t gain prestige or relevance if they attend the coronation — it will only be the other way around. And H&M certainly don’t need or want any more tabloid drama in their lives. They won’t even get a “nice family visit” out of going b/c even if Charles and William are having “good”/non-ragey days and actually treat H&M like people, there will still be Kate and Camilla trying to knife Meghan in the back the whole time, and evil courtiers trying to embarrass, shame, and undermine Harry. So, H&M having nothing to gain by attending. They should stay well clear of it all.
@Emily – I’m very interested to hear what you say. On the other thread people were talking about whether the blowup around the Clarkson piece will be a turning point, or if it’ll be yet something else swept under the rug and forgotten. I’ve been thinking, this really may be a step too far, because between this, and the way Ms. Fulani was treated (including hanging her out to dry to be subject to such extensive abuse) – why would organizations want to be associated with the palaces? I’m glad to hear your point of view as someone who works for a charity. Is there anything useful obtained on the part of the organization by a connection with the RF?
IMO, they’ve already waited too long for any meaningful response. Clarkson’s snarky half assed apology is offensive on its own, especially since that’s all that’s out there from any of the major players. Smug Camilla has made a big mistake. They’re doing their best to sweep it under that rug but it’s not going to be forgotten.
Having people and organizations start to pull away may be what’s needed to start things truly unraveling. This isn’t Liz’s BP anymore, where the shine of a grandmotherly monarch 70 years on the throne can keep the public from seeing the rot within. Charles’ and Camilla have given us a good look at who they really are, and their overall PR is so half-assed no doubt there will be more. Harry and Meghan have connected the dots and won over some supporters. There’s several high profile court cases coming up. Things are getting interesting.
.
Harry really should wear glasses more. HELLO THERE.
Right!? Harry’s awesome in glasses! That scene was adorable!
I think H&M will decide about the coronation when it’s closer to the time. And Charles can’t remove the titles himself anyway without involving parliament IIRC. Of course as King he can grease the wheels for parliament so to speak but considering he didn’t remove Harry as counsellor of state but had it expanded instead, it makes sense to me that he isn’t too eager at the moment to remove titles.
But Charles is also petty so we’ll see what the future holds.
Did the expansion go through?
In effect as of December 7.
“Sources have said working members of the family intend to maintain “dignity” in the face of public criticism, continuing their engagements without further comment.”
Well, if they call what Camilla’s done in the last week “dignified” then I guess they need a dictionary for Christmas.
All of these news stories make it sound like the royal family is primary target. It isn’t. It’s the media. So the media is using their platform to shift the criticism over.
I doubt they will be invited and would turn it down if they were. It doesn’t seem that Charles cares much about the Sussex’s. I thought Charles already said that he was changing the patent so that Harry’s children wouldn’t have titles? I don’t think Archie and Lily will receive titles and take away Harry and Meghan’s HRH. I think people forget they have them but don’t use them.
Archie and Lily already have titles under the current law. Charles would have to actively *remove* them; it is not up to him whether they receive them. he has not done so. officially, they have them now. they are not being used, just like H&M’s hrh. and many are not acknowledging them. but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.
I wonder if King Charles is making it known that H &M are invited now in response to the documentary. Maybe this is his way of saying, “Hey, I’m not really as bad as I was made out to be.”
Obviously, King C could have ended up looking so much worse if, for example, the truth was told about the mistresses when Harry was a child, the gaslighting, etc. I loved M’s comment about KC being “charming” and I felt alllllll the shade attached to it.
KCIII is a negligent father who is doggedly adhering to traditions. I think he’s afraid of William and I think he has no choice but to take William at his word otherwise William will tear the whole institution down without a second thought.
Yup! Charming = Manipulative, Self-Serving and Smarmy
“Dignity”.. please, the RF can’t even spell that word.
Charles knows full well they don’t want to go to his boring ass coronation, especially on Archie’s bday. So he wants to be seen as extending the gesture in peace, and have Harry and Meghan either:
1. Refuse to go and get trashed in the press for the coldness
Or
2. Go and be miserable as the family publicly humiliates them with little micro aggressions the whole time
At the end of the day, his coronation will get more publicity if Harry goes and especially if Harry and Meghan goes. He wants to parade Meghan in the street.
“2. … the whole time ^and get trashed in the press^.”
FIFY
Yes I’m sure after this weekend, Harry and Meghan can’t wait to rush over to the UK to celebrate Charles and Scumilla. Maybe Hallmark makes a card for this and they can send that instead?
ooh, Scumilla is a good one! I’ve been using Camzilla but may have to switch it up!
I’m in the fence re: H&M’s attendance either as a unit or Harry alone. I’m probably leaning 50 – 60% that he or they should go. Most of it is sentimentality. It’s a huge moment personally and historically for his father (and the institution, sure). They and their children will be a noted part of that historical moment, if just photographs. Harry already has shown himself to be a man of integrity—much more than his father and brother. He doesn’t need to run, hide, or avoid. He turned his back on the BS his family was doing, the institutional tricks they played in service to the institution, and the toxic tabloid press but not on family itself. Yes, that’s a thin fine line there.
Also, despite the betrayals by Charles and the need for apologies, I’m also thinking about Archie and Lili—beyond the titles. The BRF is their birthright. In an ideal world, they “should” feel comfortable among relatives and friends there. They have lineage and history in the UK just as they do the US. So, I’m leaning toward HM going for the historical part of it (Charles) and also because I think they (HM) need/should create a pathway into the future for their children should their children want it to be as part of the BRF— even marginally. Also, that needs to be done under Charles’s reign. The betrayals started with him. Let him begin the path of forgiveness. Also, in someways and depending on how Charles handles things into the future, it prevents William from completely closing the door.
Charles is a weak man, a self-serving man, but I do think/hope he loves Harry. Harry also knows who his father is too.
That’s my 2 cents
@Honey, what do you mean a future as part of the BRF? They are already part of it and no matter what happens between Charles and Harry are never going to be working Royals. They are the equivalent of the York sisters and the Wessex kids in their generation. I don’t think even Charlotte or Louis will have a large role within the working family.
No @Steph, not as a working royals. IMHO, that door is forever closed to Archie and Lili—for a number of reasons. I’m not suggesting that particular pathway anyway.
However, Harry’s and Megan’s kids will get older. They will be curious. Ask questions about family. There is so much more beyond this moment.
@ C – that’s also one of the reasons I’m on the fence. It’s all been foul. However, that Clarkson 💩 and now the silence is . . . I don’t even have a word for it. Putrid?
Camilla should condemn the comments because they were disgusting and out of line but it would be more meaningful and even strategic if King Charles were to do it. He should do it because the comments were disgusting and out of line too but it would send a message heard across the world if he did it.
Anyway, I seriously don’t know. I just don’t know. I still think what I think but it’s a close call.
Honey, this is Monday and that article was published on Friday. The fact that KC has said nothing? THAT is the message heard across the world. He’s now going to have to live with it. Anything at this point is too late IMO.
I would have been on board with most of this before this week. But now, his father is a man married to a woman who co-signs one of the worst things ever written about his own wife Meghan and that is saying something considering all the horrible things written about her. When the PM of Scotland says something and your father doesn’t, there’s a problem. This is not going to be forgotten.
C, well, if you want to make sure the Meghan stays out of the UK, what better way to do it than to stir up more hate and vitriol and radicalize people? That’s what I think might be happening here, and I hope Harry just says, “nope, not gonna condone that sh!t” by dancing to Chuck’s requests.
My 2 cents’ worth: H&M will go if Harry can negotiate terms & conditions to his satisfaction, such as security, where they’ll be seated, etc.
Like it or not, they are part of the brf and much as they don’t want to engage in the deadly evil games the palaces play, as long as they are alive, they HAVE to play. There is no choice. Harry knows this and he’s going to make his decisions based on his lifelong experience of growing up in the vipers’ nest. But I believe that he is also well-aware of what the brf & their hangers-on see as important (like titles), and he’ll negotiate accordingly, even if the items in question are not important to him or to Meghan.
Harry will go not because he’s weak, but because he’s strong and both he & M are fighting for themselves and their family.
Their entire existence outside the UK shows they do not HAVE to do anything.
If they choose to go then we will see the circumstances. But they don’t have to do anything they don’t want to do and he’s not negotiating with these freaks anymore.
I agree with this.
You can write me down in history with your bitter twisted lies but, like dust, I’ll rise.
Maya Angelou
Perfect use of that line, Honey.
I expect they will be invited and I hope they decline immediately and don’t put off that decision. Enjoy their spring without this hanging over their heads. Leave the business of the firm to those in the firm
Honestly, I will be super disappointed in The Sussexes if they go.
The bad behavior of others doesn’t reflect on them. If they go I’m sure there will be practical reasons. Anyway it’s still a big IF.
I have my opinion but I don’t want to judge them one way or the other. If they don’t go perhaps that will allow everyone to step back, take a breath and move on from being at war
I believe they should go and when it is time for Consort to be crowned just get up and walk out.
I bet that if anyone goes it’s just Harry, unless Meghan and Harry together say screw them let’s go. I doubt the kids will go. Harry seems to want a relationship with his dad, William I think it’s a done deal.
That’s what I’ve been thinking too. I can see Harry going just for the coronation, then flying back home. I can also see Meghan going to support Harry. I can imagine Harry and Meghan bringing the kids for private visits when the kids are older — if the security issues get resolved.
Yep. Exactly. I think based on the documentary, I can see why Harry said he needed space from William. And he’s not budging on it.
Before this weekend I thought H and M were keeping their options open re: the borenation. However, after reading that repugnant fantasy of JC’s and the lack of condemnation from Charles I have no doubt they have eliminated the event from their calendar.
I hope they stay home with their 26 bathrooms and throw a fun family and friends party for Prince Archie and their chickens wear party hats.
If they decide to go to the event I hope they get whatever they need (closure?).
Also, can you imagine the Bad Bitch 2 Tour? I’d love for M to wear a royal purple outfit to the coronation and H to wear a royal purple tie. 😂
Look, if he goes, they’ll do the same thing they did for everything else. Yes, I support you, but when the event is over, I’m going back to my home to chill and hang out with people I like, NOT YOU. Then we’ll visit a bit and go back to Cali. From watching this documentary and the O interview Harry was never mad at his Grandparents ( I think QEII was at a point where she just did as she was asked because she was old and tired and no longer gave a flying f*** and fighting those people all the time was too much), he’s deeply disappointed in Charles but he AIN’T HAVING IT with William. I can see him going to support his Father but I think William might be the sticking point for him. If he doesn’t go, I’m going to say it’s because he doesn’t want to be around William. Then they’ll whine about that also.
Agreed. They had a deal as Harry said. He’s done done with William. His dad he isn’t, they are working on it. His brother can kiss his butt.
I think William is the sticking point too. Ironically, it could be because Harry had/has such low expectations of Charles. I think he’s disappointed, for sure, and was even hurt when Charles wouldn’t take his calls but I think he’s learned not to expect much in that quarter.
At the time of the summit, QEII was just too old and too done to challenge anything. Listen to how Harry phrased what QEII said to him re: the sudden cancellation of their visit with her: “I have been told that my diary is suddenly full” or something like that. A younger, healthier and more physically able QEII could have (would have?) challenged that. However, at that point in her life, just as when she began her reign, she was told. She didn’t tell. I found his remarks to be very telling. Someone was afraid that she’d either bend the arc in H&M’s favor or that he’d at least be met with a sympathetic ear.
As far as William is concerned, I think he is the real problem and the real source of hurt and betrayal—with both perhaps being a bit stubborn about it. William looks like he can be a nasty piece of work—getting the worse traits from both parents in that way.
Actually, I think the Queen had been sick for a very long time, it was kept quiet and by that time she was just beat down and tired. Chuck was running the show behind the scenes and she didn’t have the energy to tell him to go sit down somewhere.
@ Mel – I totally agree. I think Charles had been acting as shadow regent long before it was “announced” if you will
Honey, again I just think there’s way more that has happened that we don’t know about but was caused by Fails and Wails. I think Harry has said what he’s going to about that, and probably won’t say more. UNLESS, he’s pushed so hard he has no recourse. I don’t know if they’ll go. I know Harry’s honor is deep and who knows what he demands of himself. I just don’t think the rf can continue to allow comments like JC’s and others to be published/said and not fight back against them. Silence says something pretty specific about the rf and their feelings about the Sussexes.
If they go, I hope it’s just as guests and that neither one of them participates in any of the dumbshit pageantry. That’s a good middle ground, right?
Plums, I actually like this idea. It would be a great middle ground.
What a waste of time & money this slimmed down coronation will be. Chuck’s reign so far has been disastrous. Instead of speculating whether the Sussexes will attend, maybe the BM can focus on pedo Andy and whether he’ll show up. Or they can focus on Mike Tindall, will he sexually assault the servant’s after a few drinks? Maybe Camilla the she-devil will have a few more racist pals make threatening statements about her husbands family. They’ll probably force poor Louis to attend, they can get a pic of him picking his nose as Chuck is anointed with the holy oil.
Ugh. I don’t think it is ever going to be safe for them to go. Especially after that article with no corrective action taken.
But Charles still won’t lift a finger to condemn this latest vile attack on the mother of his mixed-race grandchildren. The whole world watches…yet the limp, fat-fingered, bulbous-nosed coward and his gin-soaked mistress say nothing.
History won’t be kind to KC3.
When the collusion between Camilla and the Meghan’s tormentors is so obvious, going would be like walking directly into abuse. If the palace doesn’t realize that Jeremy Clarkson’s vile should be condemned, then they are just proving Harry and Meghan’s charge against the poisonous relationship. How can Harry see Camilla treating his wife the same way she treated his mom and be comfortable acknowledging her as Queen Consort?
This can be one of the scenario as described in this article.
May I indulge in another, Charles is letting William aware of this; since he does not intend to further ‘punish’ Harry, (future articles to the contrary, notwith-standing).
They are aware Harry was very restrained in the docuseries, if one considered what he lost.
But going ahead with it, after fire warnings from the lackeys in the media, showed his determination to stop at nothing to protect the immediate family.
Maybe, Harry is hoping to not be invitated; who wants to deal with rudeness and bad manners.
Meanwhile Charles cannot use anything from Netflix to go scorched earth without appearing to be petty.
It is not clear that they aware of his inherent decency, but Charles is aware that this will not reflect well on his reign.
Their “dignified silence” has since given birth to articles from Royah Nikkah, Clarkson and the fail.
This gaslighting maybe the last straw, and make it necessary for additional boundaries.
Time will tell.
Maybe they picked Archie’s birthday to force H&M to bring with the kids and maybe do a full family photo shoot. Charles cares deeply about optics so maybe he wants to convince them to do a full family shoot.
I think it’s clear Meghan doesn’t mind attending royal events. It’s Harry that is red hot with his brother.
I’m not sure where I read this, but Charles didn’t pick the date. There are only so many available days during the late spring/ early summer in London without conflicting with other widely attended / widely watched events.
Rennata, that’s interesting. Please list what’s going on in April and May. Thanks!
Charles allegedly blocked Meghan from visiting Balmoral when the Queen was dying, on the grounds that it was “family only.” If Charles does not view her as family then I don’t see why she would feel obligated to attend his coronation on her son’s birthday…
Why indeed??
My theory: the JC article was so vile on purpose, with Camilla’s consent (perhaps her idea entirely) to make M&H more fearful for their safety and thereby ensure they WILL NOT attend the coronation (which would upstage Camilla and Charles on their big day).
Chuck needs their Star Power and glamour to pull in an American audience who will tweet along for the ratings.
The Rota Rats and the world media need them for the column inches, pictures and the revenue.
William needs a legitimate reason to look constipated, miserable and “incandescent” all at once.
Kate needs the distraction from her ailing marriage and draw attention away from how much she is shrinking away in plain sight.
Camilla needs the gammons to have another female they want to throw tomatoes at (I see her reputation only getting increasingly worse in the run up to the Coronation).
So, Meghan and Harry do not need any of the above and judging by that now famous picture of them looking completely emotionally spent in their car at the end of Liz’s funeral, I do not think they will come. They attended the funeral and the human cost was plain to see. No re-run needed.
Just too much drama, fuss, security headaches and most importantly time away from their babies and the potential further damage to their mental health. Also why open up and pour salt into existing wounds and disturb your nervous system by surrounding yourself with people who hate you so much that they consort with your biggest public abusers and coordinate their outfits to church on the world stage to troll you ?
It’s so clear to see that both Harry and Meghan have been both traumatised by their families. So no defo don’t attend this horse and pony show for more of the same.
Especially given the events of the last few days with that column from Jeremy Clarkson and I really don’t see them making that journey. A part of me even wonders if that was a deliberate warning instigated by Camilla and Chuck. So publicly they appear kind and benevolent, but then the usual machinations with pictures and captions projected for maximum humiliation and dehumanisation in the daily mail. Add the coordinated mean church girl brigades closet coordination and I just don’t see Meghan wanting to deal with all of that, especially after Camilla, Sophie and Kate all ignored Meghan whilst standing feet away at the funeral.
Like someone else has said above, it’s their choice – but at this stage it would feel like it would be an act of self flagellation.
I don’t think Harry wants to see the brass necked mistress sit in Diana’s place and wearing her crown. I certainly don’t.
Clever Chuckie. Sure, the invitation is there and standing for all to see…but H&M dare not accept it. Charles knows that there is a credible threat against his son and daughter-in-law and he won’t do anything about it other than indulge P*do Prince Andrew’s security needs. H&M won’t go to the Coronation; it is much too dangerous an endeavour without police protection.
Optics are bad for H&M no matter what. Totally sick.
What a terrible family.