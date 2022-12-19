King Charles will invite the Sussexes to his coronation & he won’t remove their titles

King Charles really is so dumb – for months now, Charles has been doing this “let’s wait and see” game about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be invited to his coronation. He’s been playing the same stupid game about whether he’ll remove Lili and Archie’s royal titles too. The play here, from a PR perspective, should be magnanimity not pettiness. Charles should go overboard to be seen as a generous and loving father and grandfather. That way, if Prince Harry refuses anything or turns down invitations, it will look like Harry is the petty one, like Harry is the one forcing the estrangement. Charles and his people are not chess players, they’re incapable of thinking three moves ahead, let’s just say that. Anyway, Charles must have been pleased that Harry didn’t call him out too hard in the Netflix series, because Charles is now making it known that the Sussexes will be invited to the coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to the Coronation of King Charles III despite their public criticism of the Royal family, The Telegraph has learned. The Sussexes – who used their Netflix documentary to make a series of serious allegations against the palace and their family – will be included in the ceremony on May 6 if they wish to attend. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has responded to claims made in the series, including that the Prince of Wales “screamed and shouted” at his brother and briefed the media against him. They await further disclosures in Prince Harry’s memoir on Jan 10. The palace will also not respond to public calls for the removal of the couple’s titles, it is understood, despite growing demands from critics for them to stop using Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their new lives. Sources have said working members of the family intend to maintain “dignity” in the face of public criticism, continuing their engagements without further comment. The Coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. King Charles III will be crowned alongside the Queen Consort, with details of the involvement of other senior members of the Royal family to be confirmed closer to the time. The Telegraph understands that the Sussexes have not yet received a formal invitation, in common with others, but a source said: “All members of the family will be welcome.” The Prince of Wales is known to be closely involved in the planning, but it is unclear whether the Duke of Sussex will play a formal role. The date of the Coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke’s son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who will be turning four.

It should be “falls on the birthday of the Duke’s son, Prince Archie…” Archie is a prince right now, per the George V Letters Patent. Archie and Lili are the king’s grandchildren, automatically HRHs and prince and princess. Which is the next big fight, only Harry and Meghan aren’t fighting. This is Charles’s one-sided war. Anyway, I thought Charles was going to wait and see the reaction to Harry’s Spare memoir before deciding all of this. I guess someone finally got through to Charles that he’s a literal king and he should stop being so petty and reactive. Ten bucks says that over the next five months, there will be an outpouring of commentary pieces about how Charles should “uninvite the Sussexes!”