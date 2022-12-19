Wow, the Windsors were extremely lazy across the board this year

Even though 2022 isn’t over and there are still some “royal events” left on the calendar, the Digital Marketing Agency has released the Windsors’ event numbers for the year. For the real number of 2022 events, you can give all of the senior royals an extra three events or so – they will attend the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace this week (which “counts”) and they’ll also count the Sandringham church-walk on Christmas Day. Plus, I imagine they’ll count one or two private Christmas parties too. Still, even with artificially padded numbers, this was a very lazy year for every royal:

According to @rebootdigitalpr, who analysed entries on the Court Circular, this is how many official engagements each working member of the Royal Family carried out in 2022: pic.twitter.com/egtjJW6W4Y — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 19, 2022

In recent pre-pandemic years, Charles and Anne always had the most events, and their numbers often went into high 200s or low 300s. Arguably, people still had pandemic concerns in the first half of the year and that affected the numbers, but still – this was an extremely lazy year for the royals. For William and Kate specifically, their numbers are artificially padded with stuff like “private meetings with their communications secretary” and “making a five-minute call to a charity.” The fact that Kate couldn’t break the 100-event threshold is really telling. But don’t miss Camilla’s extreme laziness either – she only BARELY broke the 100-event threshold. I wonder if she counted that Christmas lunch with Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson?