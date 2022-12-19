Wow, the Windsors were extremely lazy across the board this year

Even though 2022 isn’t over and there are still some “royal events” left on the calendar, the Digital Marketing Agency has released the Windsors’ event numbers for the year. For the real number of 2022 events, you can give all of the senior royals an extra three events or so – they will attend the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace this week (which “counts”) and they’ll also count the Sandringham church-walk on Christmas Day. Plus, I imagine they’ll count one or two private Christmas parties too. Still, even with artificially padded numbers, this was a very lazy year for every royal:

In recent pre-pandemic years, Charles and Anne always had the most events, and their numbers often went into high 200s or low 300s. Arguably, people still had pandemic concerns in the first half of the year and that affected the numbers, but still – this was an extremely lazy year for the royals. For William and Kate specifically, their numbers are artificially padded with stuff like “private meetings with their communications secretary” and “making a five-minute call to a charity.” The fact that Kate couldn’t break the 100-event threshold is really telling. But don’t miss Camilla’s extreme laziness either – she only BARELY broke the 100-event threshold. I wonder if she counted that Christmas lunch with Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

104 Responses to “Wow, the Windsors were extremely lazy across the board this year”

  1. s808 says:
    December 19, 2022 at 9:43 am

    katie barely made the top 10, the should be retired royals ahead of her…….pathetic.

    Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      December 19, 2022 at 11:17 am

      I want to see how many QEII had. An old, sick woman who worked about 8 months would, I bet, have more events than Kate.

      Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    December 19, 2022 at 9:44 am

    I’d include the reason for the low numbers on the panini but they didn’t seem to ever take Covid restrictions seriously. They barely wore masks when they DID go on a visit and were always shaking hands and touching folks. Keen and Willy \ are just lazy as f*ck.

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      December 19, 2022 at 12:05 pm

      Came here to say just that, @girl ninja: a lot of people were concerned about spreading Covid this year, but the royals were pretty notably unmasked and unbothered, even when meeting with vulnerable people. So that’s not much of an excuse!

      And when we consider how many of these “engagements” are simply a zoom call, there should be more, not less.

      Reply
  3. OriginalMich says:
    December 19, 2022 at 9:44 am

    Do these numbers include all the stuff around the Queen’s funeral?

    What a pathetic bunch.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      December 19, 2022 at 9:54 am

      It includes the jubilee, the funeral, the flop tours. It’s everything listed in the court circular. So if all that hadn’t happened this year the numbers would be even worse. Imagine that.

      Note: for reference, harry and meghans 16 day tour of oceania consisted of 76 engagements.

      Reply
      • OriginalMich says:
        December 19, 2022 at 10:27 am

        It is astounding.

        I was curious so pulled out a calculator. Going with each event averaging two hours, Kate worked 22.5 days total during the year.

        More time has been spent writing embiggening articles than them actually doing anything. Maybe they see bullying Harry & Meghan as their fulltime job now?

      • Betsy says:
        December 19, 2022 at 10:38 am

        @OriginalMich – it’s the only thing they really work on, so probably.

      • Alarmjaguar says:
        December 19, 2022 at 10:38 am

        And W & K had their flop tour and Earthsh*t tour and couldn’t even bulk up their numbers with events during those tours!

      • Becks1 says:
        December 19, 2022 at 10:50 am

        Does it include their tours? I saw Omid’s tweet but haven’t seen more than just that. I ask because sometimes they’ll add up the international visits separately from the stuff in the UK, but I don’t know whether this particular source did that (some do count all the events together.)

        (but I’ll add that even if this doesn’t include their international tours, the Caribbean tour had relatively few events for a week-long tour, so its not like that would really boost Kate’s numbers.)

      • MissM says:
        December 19, 2022 at 10:54 am

        Originalmitch the only problem is that most of Kate’s events don’t even last 45 minutes. I am willing to put money on the fact that she didn’t even put in 90 hours of work this year.

      • Steph says:
        December 19, 2022 at 11:42 am

        Does Earthshit count towards these numbers? They kept saying the Boston trip wasn’t a royal trip. I think they’ll blame their low numbers on that.

      • Becks1 says:
        December 19, 2022 at 12:10 pm

        oh Earthflop counts. Don’t think he’s doing “all” that work for nothing.

        Here is a listing from December 13.

        The Prince of Wales, President, the Earthshot Prize, this afternoon held a Meeting.

        Like, that’s it. He held a meeting. It doesn’t say with whom, or how long, etc. Meanwhile the entries for Charles are always much more detailed.

  4. ElleV says:
    December 19, 2022 at 9:45 am

    i bet we see less and less of kate thanks to whatever separation agreement she’s worked out

    Reply
  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    December 19, 2022 at 9:46 am

    Kate only did 12 more events than the Duke of Kent?! Isn’t he in his eighties? And she’s 2 behind the Duchess of Gloucester, whoever that is.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      December 19, 2022 at 10:02 am

      Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, GCVO DStJ CD (born Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen; 20 June 1946) is a Danish member of the British royal family. She is married to Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, a grandson of George V. They have three children.

      The Duchess of Gloucester is 76 years old.

      Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      December 19, 2022 at 10:03 am

      She’s 76 years old and married to the Duke of Gloucester. Interesting, she married the second son who was not expected to be a working royal until his older brother was killed in an airplane crash. She thought she was marrying an architect with royal relatives, lol.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        December 19, 2022 at 10:59 am

        And now she’s outworking the Princess of Wales! In her seventies! What a system. ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯

    • Nic919 says:
      December 19, 2022 at 10:58 am

      Someone checked the amount of pages for the court circular under both the queen and kate. Searching the Queen’s name, there are 12 pages in the section under court circular on the royal family website.

      For Kate, who is still alive, there were only 10 pages under that same court circular section.

      Reply
      • The Hench says:
        December 19, 2022 at 1:49 pm

        When you’ve been outworked for the year by a woman who actually died in September, that’s quite an achievement….

      • MaryContrary says:
        December 19, 2022 at 2:01 pm

        And not only did she die months ago-she was in her late 90s and supposedly terminally ill with cancer, and yet still managed to work more than Kate. JFC.

      • Debbie says:
        December 19, 2022 at 7:52 pm

        Really, when the Cambridges are being beaten by the dead, or the 90 yr old dying queen was competitive with them (even when they include the time spent preening at her funeral events), then there’s a problem.

        First, they are competitive with a heavily pregnant woman who still found time to add two tours (while pregnant) and making wedding arrangements, and dealing with the Insane Markle Poppy, now the Cambridges are outworked by the dead. Typical.

  6. jj says:
    December 19, 2022 at 9:47 am

    And when you work part-time, you get a part-time salary and not as much vacations days, right?

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    December 19, 2022 at 9:48 am

    Wow, even Anne’s numbers were super low! She used to break 400 or 500 in the pre-pandemic days, I think Charles did as well.

    Kate had 90 events!!! NINETY!!! She didn’t break 100! that’s with including phone calls with Jason as engagements on the CC. – She is so incredibly lazy. And William didn’t do that great either.

    Reply
    • Flowerlake says:
      December 19, 2022 at 9:53 am

      I wouldn’t be surprised if she was asked to take it easy to not make the difference so glaring.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        December 19, 2022 at 10:03 am

        I don’t think anyone needs to ask Kate to take it easy when it comes to work.

      • Pumpkin (Was Sofia) says:
        December 19, 2022 at 10:05 am

        Kate has always been on the bottom of the pack when it comes to numbers. This isn’t surprising nor has she been told not to work.

    • Harper says:
      December 19, 2022 at 10:04 am

      What’s William’s excuse? Richard Palmer tweeted that most of William’s work this week was ten minute phone calls. Kate too.

      Reply
    • Chaine says:
      December 19, 2022 at 11:04 am

      Kate’s pathetic. That less than two events a week. Why do the British public continue to blindly fund these lazy grifters?

      Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      December 19, 2022 at 11:37 am

      In her defense, mumbling in that fake accent she’s adopted probably makes Kate super tired.

      Reply
    • Jay says:
      December 19, 2022 at 12:12 pm

      Oh man, I forgot that the keens started including their planning meetings and phone calls with staff as actual engagements, so the total is probably much lower! Just when you thought it couldn’t get more pathetic..

      Reply
    • windyriver says:
      December 19, 2022 at 1:03 pm

      Haven’t looked at the info or the timing of events, but I wonder if Anne’s numbers were low because TQ was sicker than we realized and she spent more time with her. And maybe Kate’s numbers are low because no one wants to see her (just kidding, though, not completely!)

      Reply
  8. SussexWatcher says:
    December 19, 2022 at 9:48 am

    Didn’t Meghan say she did 73 engagements (while pregnant) during her first 12-day tour? And Kate did 90 in a year?! This family is running the biggest grift on the planet! The royals are like, “look, over there, Meghan ate an avocado!” while they line their pockets with 100m taxpayer dollars. I was going to use the phrase bread and circuses, but the British people are literally starving so they’re not even getting the bread!

    Reply
    • IForget says:
      December 19, 2022 at 9:54 am

      Not even getting the bread!!! Dying laughing 😀 also crying cause it’s true.

      Literally, Meghan was pregnant, flew overseas, and did 6 dozen engagements in the space of a couple weeks!

      What the heck is everyone doing all day?!

      Reply
    • sunny says:
      December 19, 2022 at 10:40 am

      The way I laughed at this brilliant comment!

      Reply
    • TheVolvesSeidr says:
      December 19, 2022 at 1:35 pm

      I bookmarked a tweet just yesterday that had a graphic showing each royal costs taxpayers around 19.1 mil (pounds) annually and that the Chester Zoo and Stonehenge each bring in far more income than anything to do w/ the RF. It’s insane to me.

      Reply
      • SenseOfTheAbsurd says:
        December 19, 2022 at 2:50 pm

        Stonehenge is orders of magnitude more interesting and awe-inspiring than anything the royal fam have to offer. I wouldn’t even think twice.

      • TheVolvesSeidr says:
        December 19, 2022 at 7:01 pm

        Same here. Stonehenge would be the main event for me if I went there.

    • Foodprocessorvilain says:
      December 19, 2022 at 7:58 pm

      I think this is why the half in half out deal didn’t get the green light. Even with two jobs each H and M would have exceeded 90 days.

      Reply
  9. Cel2495 says:
    December 19, 2022 at 9:49 am

    Pathetic and I bet 10 or so events where from the funeral

    Reply
  10. Blue says:
    December 19, 2022 at 9:51 am

    The fact that Edward and Sophie have more events than the future king is pretty pathetic. WTF is BillyBoy doing with all his time? Same goes for Bones. I truly don’t understand how in this day and age (considering economic factors and modernization) they can justify the costs of paying for those people to put on pretty clothes and wave a few times a year. Just donate the money directly to charities and let those lazy heads fade away.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 19, 2022 at 11:02 am

      It always remains bizarre that family members well below the succession line have always managed to do hundreds of engagements but W and K can’t.

      Their kids are all in full time school. There are no more excuses. They need to be matching Charles.

      Reply
  11. Chloe says:
    December 19, 2022 at 9:52 am

    90 whooping engagements guys. How much did miss middleton spend on her wardrobe exactly?

    Reply
  12. dee(2) says:
    December 19, 2022 at 9:55 am

    So, these are engagements and not working days (which would be shameful too)?! If I counted every meeting, I have for work from the 15-minute pulse checks to 3-hour strategic plan meetings, I would hit 90 in about 4 working weeks. What the hell do they do all day? Even shopping and working out has to get old at some point. They really have to have the media suppressing what they are doing, because it’s no way they are just chilling in the house. They must never be in the country. Their kids are in school more days than they work

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:00 am

    Somebody on twitter made a good point that even Anne’s 214 wasn’t great because if each engagement was one hour in duration it meant that she’s only work 214 hours in an entire year. The Royal Family is a waste of resources and the UK would be better served with an elected Head of State.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      December 19, 2022 at 10:12 am

      This is easily a decent argument for a streamlined monarchy at the very least.

      Reply
    • Cairidh says:
      December 19, 2022 at 11:25 am

      Anne used to always work 500-600 hrs a year. Charles 500, occasionally 600.
      If you include the travel time to and fro, an hour there and back, it’s actually 1500-1800 h py.

      In practise the travel time is usually much more than an hour.

      A normal person working 40hrs a week for 46 weeks 2 days a year would work 1856 hrs. So they were about normal.

      The rest of the royal family were always a little low.

      Reply
      • jj says:
        December 19, 2022 at 11:34 am

        no one else in the world gets to include travel time to and from as part of their work. and considering they have their own drivers… it’s not like they are my uncle in a 20 year old pick up driving himself to a power company jobsite an hour away.

      • Cairidh says:
        December 19, 2022 at 11:58 am

        People with normal jobs don’t travel that much though.
        A visit to Manchester would be 6hrs drive there and back. Same for Cornwall.
        Yorkshire even further.

        Employees are not paid for commute time to and from work. But some business people bill their clients for their travel time. Some drs bill patients for their travel time.

      • Jay says:
        December 19, 2022 at 12:18 pm

        That travel time gets significantly better if you have access to your own helicopter, though.

      • Becks1 says:
        December 19, 2022 at 12:24 pm

        But, you’re forgetting that they do multiple events in a day. Anne isn’t going to Manchester to cut a ribbon and then go home. She does 3-5 events in that day in that same city/town/area. So you can’t just add on three hours to every engagement.

        And they do count international travel as events. Sophie got two events out of flying to the UK from the US this month (arrival at Dulles was an event, as was arrival at Heathrow.)

        And I think in general the majority of their work is in London and the surrounding area, with the exception of Charles maybe.

      • Cate says:
        December 19, 2022 at 1:44 pm

        I am a normal person and when I travel anywhere other than my “main” worksite, it counts as work hours. So if I have a 2-hr off-site meeting and it takes 2 hrs to get there, attending that meeting is 6 hrs work total.

    • Blithe says:
      December 19, 2022 at 12:31 pm

      I don’t disagree with your conclusions, but, unlike some of them, I’d bet that Anne puts in a fair amount of prep time for at least some of her engagements — that I’m guessing would not be reflected in the numbers.
      So for someone over 70 who probably spent time with her bereaved and ailing mother during the last year of her life, during a world wide pandemic, Anne’s numbers are not the ones that I would question this year.

      Reply
  14. tem tem says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:05 am

    I just know the queens burial will be added to it.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      December 19, 2022 at 8:56 pm

      I bet that whole funeral extravaganza would be counted including the travelling to Westminster, the walkabouts, travelling to Windsor, the Burial and the Reception afterward.
      Probably them all flying to Balmoral, after the died, was included as well. These people are on the biggest grift especially heinous as she was supposedly a “beloved family member” first and foremost. SMH

      Reply
  15. Inky says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:06 am

    I was so taken aback when I saw how low these numbers were, especially given that they might undertake what could be classed as two or three events a day. I mean, they aren’t even approaching the equivalent of full time work, all while living in luxury provided for them by the taxpayer. Where is the value for money here??

    Reply
  16. Pumpkin (Was Sofia) says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:06 am

    Yeah these numbers are pretty low for everyone. Kate’s are always low but Anne/Edward/Charles/Sophie always do more. The Wessexes normally do around 300 a year and Anne/Charles do 400/500. And Camilla seriously needs to up her numbers. After all, she’s queen now.

    Reply
  17. AA says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:09 am

    The Duke of Gloucester and Duke of Kent are like 1,000 years old and did basically the same number as Kate. What is Charles going to do about the “slimmed down monarchy” when all these cousins (the Dukes are the Queen’s 1st cousins) aren’t involved, like he wants in the next generation?

    Reply
  18. Rapunzel says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:17 am

    Streamlined monarchy is a con because the pie the monarchy has is still the same size. It’s just feeding less people bigger slices. And when those less people are doing even less work to earn that bigger slice, it’s appalling.

    Reply
  19. Lili says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:17 am

    My thoughts are maybe they are all cutting back on royal engagements because 1 slimmed down monarchy and 2 aging monarchy. Very soon I reckon they won’t be able to scrape 10 people together to perform the duties so they have to cut back. Plus on the other side , effects of covid and brexit means places are closing down amid the cost of living crisis. So unless they are opening food and warm banks every week the numbers will go down. My hope is also some charities are saying no thanks

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      December 19, 2022 at 9:01 pm

      But the big con is that the public money they’re getting is the same, or maybe increasing with the cost of living. It’s all very murky and suspect.

      Reply
  20. BlandOatmeal says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:19 am

    Wonder how many hours is a single engagement? Are they only working an hour, 15 minutes? 4 hours? There are 365 days in a year. Regular people typically spend 8 hrs in a day working.. with those numbers, are they full time royals or part time royals?

    Reply
    • Sophie says:
      December 19, 2022 at 10:45 am

      @Bland As someone pointed out on Twitter, it could be anything from a phone/zoom call for 15 mins up to an hour-long event. I haven’t looked at Court Circular for the specifics (perhaps during the holidays I will make an excel file), but I’m confident that it’s not even two full working months! My friend who is unemployed at the moment is working harder than the lot of them!

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 19, 2022 at 11:04 am

      Kate was at Harvard for 30 minutes. That was counted as one engagement

      Reply
      • First comment says:
        December 19, 2022 at 11:34 am

        Don’t forget that lately she held several events at Windsor…she doesn’t even bother to go to London. Do they count the videos she does for promoting a cause etc ?

  21. Blithe says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:30 am

    So, Queen Elizabeth herself probably did more events last year than Kate, whose numbers are close to those of the nearly 90 year old Duke of Kent. And I’d bet the Duke’s efforts are significant events that he prepares for — vs Kate’s, which probably have more than a few 5 minute phone calls including in her stats. I’d like to see the tally of extremely expensive outfits to extremely minimal events for Kate. As in: Did she buy more than 90 outfits last year for her 90 engagements-including-brief-phone-calls?

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      December 19, 2022 at 10:40 am

      It would be interesting to see the queen’s numbers for the year. Probably won’t because she probably did the most and that would be embarrassing to the others.

      Reply
      • Blithe says:
        December 19, 2022 at 11:11 am

        That’s what I was wondering. Between the weekly meetings with the Prime Ministers, preparation for the Jubilee and the Jubilee itself, those alone would be significant numbers for the Queen, and we know that she did a lot more than that.

        Since phone calls and Zoom meetings count, it does not look like the British taxpayers are getting much for their money. If, just to see the stats, you take out everyone over retirement age (65, 70, 65… pick one) the overall stats look dismal, and that’s without even considering the actual quality of the “work”.

    • Nic919 says:
      December 19, 2022 at 11:06 am

      Someone on Twitter screenshot when you do a court circular search on the royal family website for specific people. For the queen there were 12 pages worth. For Kate (using a date in December not September) there were only 10 pages worth.

      It’s pathetic but I think we predicted this. And of course a new outfit every time she stepped out.

      Reply
  22. QuiteContrary says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:41 am

    What a bunch of layabouts.

    “We are very much not a lazy family,” I can imagine William saying,.

    Reply
  23. Nina says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:44 am

    Howl perplexing! What about all those articles crying about how, with Harry and Meghan gone, William and Kate have to pick up the load and that they’re so overworked but they welcome it and because they are so classy, never put a foot wrong and are keen to do all the engagements??

    Uh-huh.

    Reply
  24. Tarte au Citron says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:45 am

    And for (almost?) every Kate appearance, there is a new designer outfit, and I assume she gets a professional hairstylist in for any external visits.
    Multiply that by up to 90 and that’s an insane amount of money for her to turn up and flick her hair at peasants for 20 minutes.

    And in the meanwhile, the general British public couldn’t pick the Gloucesters out of a line-up. It is really messed-up.

    Reply
  25. Jenni says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:46 am

    Does anyone know how many Queen Elizabeth did this year before she passed?

    Reply
  26. Layla says:
    December 19, 2022 at 11:05 am

    LmO that drab four photoshop pic is so funny. They really though people wouldn’t notice

    Reply
  27. Chaine says:
    December 19, 2022 at 11:07 am

    1. Why don’t they include the queen’s numbers. I bet she did more engagements than Kate and she spent four months of the year dead.
    2. Why don’t they include George and charlotte’s numbers. Those two kids put in plenty of time this year on public display, I say they are working if anyone is, give them credit for it!

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      December 19, 2022 at 9:55 pm

      Good point about disclosing the queen’s numbers, especially since the BM keeps digging her up to claim she’s been slapped posthumously. They might as well show the numbers for her last year.

      Reply
  28. North of Boston says:
    December 19, 2022 at 11:13 am

    A quick calculation assuming let’s say 6 weeks of holiday and roughly 10 days of bank holidays, that leaves 44 weeks of the year that Kate and Wills would be working. So Kate would be averaging 2 engagements per working week, Wills less than 3. Not a great work ethic there.

    And if you just look at it based on the calendar weeks, with no set aside for vacation/holidays, Kate’s at 1 3/4 per week and Will is less than 2 1/2 per week.

    Reply
  29. jj says:
    December 19, 2022 at 11:18 am

    and for all of their work, propping up this circus, the wessexes get to be humiliated on a regular basis, have the king renege on explicit, WRITTEN promises, and have to smile through it… can’t imagine why the sussexes would want to nope on out. it’s a mystery!

    Reply
  30. sparrow says:
    December 19, 2022 at 11:28 am

    This couple manages to pull off an amazing trick: for people who do nothing, they are never out of the papers doing something! How many times over the course of this year have we seen Kate gurning at an event wearing a coat dress of many colours. Countless times. It’s extraordinary how they manage to do so little without buggering off out of view!

    Reply
    • SAS says:
      December 19, 2022 at 6:33 pm

      Honestly, everything in the H&M doco is supported by what we’re seeing every day since. Random “aristos” (creepy uncle Gary, disgusting Clarkson) making statements of support, so obviously Royal-condoned. Appearance numbers not lining up with artificially inflated articles, so transparently an organised/Royal-approved PR campaign. The curtain is pulled back!

      Reply
  31. Seraphina says:
    December 19, 2022 at 11:35 am

    In all fairness, I’m sure they are still in mourning for the late queen. (that was sarcasm)

    Reply
  32. ChillinginDC says:
    December 19, 2022 at 12:10 pm

    I will be forever confused taxpayers pay for this stupid mess. God bless.

    Reply
  33. Annalise says:
    December 19, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    Well Anne gets my vote for Worst Hair in the royal family. I swear to God, that hairstyle ages her 20 years. It literally looks like a hairstyle from the turn of the century. But that’s where the Windsors are mentally so I guess it fits. 🤷🏻‍♀️

    Reply
  34. Badgerette says:
    December 19, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    With the sovereign grant currently at 100M for 2022, each “event” costs the taxpayers ~80k.

    Reply
    • Msthang says:
      December 19, 2022 at 3:18 pm

      When are the British and the commonwealth gonna wakeup, especially when the populous has to heat or eat, and you know the only way they can get Chutney out the door is the promise of new frocks!!!!

      Reply
  35. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    December 19, 2022 at 3:23 pm

    You know what’s sad? That Harry was honest enough to say he wanted to be half-in and half-out. If he just kept his mouth shut and became half-out without saying anything, nobody would have noticed. Because even half-out, he would have outworked William.

    Reply
    • Well Wisher says:
      December 19, 2022 at 3:48 pm

      What is sad is the myopic view that Harry is expected to work like a donkey, stay quiet and allow his wife’s mental health to detoriate and be happy to not attain the standards he set for himself as a husband, father and family man with the over present threat of less provisions and demotion.

      He is expected to not only acquiesce to his mediocre relatives ,who just happen to be above in hieracy him via birth order but embrace the designated moniker of scapegoat.

      Finally, he is expected to extend to the monarch and heir, his silent loyalty despite the effects of their improperly behaviour towards him.

      What about his humanity???!!??

      Reply
    • windyriver says:
      December 19, 2022 at 3:59 pm

      The problem is, he’d still have been subject to the demands of the rota, which is one of the, if not the primary reason, for the half in/out plan in the first place. The Sussexes were specific about giving up any public funding, and instead fully supporting themselves. Come to think of it, I wonder if that’s one of the reasons Will was such a tyrant at the Sandringham meeting, because Harry’s plan would exempt him from the press “requirements”, while Will be still be stuck complying.

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      December 19, 2022 at 5:58 pm

      @Mrs Krapple
      Lol! 😂 So true and so funny

      Reply
  36. Emily says:
    December 19, 2022 at 3:28 pm

    The RF work should be measured in impact not “engagements.”

    Reply
  37. Well Wisher says:
    December 19, 2022 at 3:53 pm

    Water is wet.

    Reply
  38. vespernite says:
    December 19, 2022 at 6:24 pm

    Kate isn’t lazy, she’s uninspired and uninspiring. She doesn’t move any dial on this planet and has no ambition to do so. She burnt out any drive she had in her pursuit and winning of Prince WIlliam. She has nothing to offer outside of her keenness for marrying into the royal family. There is no Diana spark in her to do good or put forth any good into the world. She is an empty vessel in a dress and wiglet.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 19, 2022 at 9:45 pm

      She’s also lazy too. And she doesn’t care about anything but being thin and shopping. That’s been her life for two decades now. It’s shallow and meaningless.

      Reply
  39. AnneL says:
    December 19, 2022 at 11:39 pm

    Why does Kate have pineapples on her breasts?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment