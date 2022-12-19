Wow, the Windsors were extremely lazy across the board this year

Even though 2022 isn’t over and there are still some “royal events” left on the calendar, the Digital Marketing Agency has released the Windsors’ event numbers for the year. For the real number of 2022 events, you can give all of the senior royals an extra three events or so – they will attend the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace this week (which “counts”) and they’ll also count the Sandringham church-walk on Christmas Day. Plus, I imagine they’ll count one or two private Christmas parties too. Still, even with artificially padded numbers, this was a very lazy year for every royal:
In recent pre-pandemic years, Charles and Anne always had the most events, and their numbers often went into high 200s or low 300s. Arguably, people still had pandemic concerns in the first half of the year and that affected the numbers, but still – this was an extremely lazy year for the royals. For William and Kate specifically, their numbers are artificially padded with stuff like “private meetings with their communications secretary” and “making a five-minute call to a charity.” The fact that Kate couldn’t break the 100-event threshold is really telling. But don’t miss Camilla’s extreme laziness either – she only BARELY broke the 100-event threshold. I wonder if she counted that Christmas lunch with Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Commonwealth Day.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood host a roundtable at the Royal Institution in London, attended by representatives from the early years sector alongside the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Minister for Families Will Quince and officials from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Education.
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet members of the public during a visit to the Wheatley Group in Glasgow, to hear about the challenges of homelessness in Scotland.
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit St. John's Primary School, Glasgow to partake in a Roots of Empathy session.
The Prince of Wales and the Queen during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort listen as The Speaker of The Commons Lindsay Hoyle (unseen) speaks during the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, central London on September 12, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.
King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent pay their respects inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visiting Stenurten Forest Kindergarten. The Duchess was there to hear about their approach to learning, which focuses on social and emotional development.
Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge and Princess Anne
katie barely made the top 10, the should be retired royals ahead of her…….pathetic.
I want to see how many QEII had. An old, sick woman who worked about 8 months would, I bet, have more events than Kate.
I’d include the reason for the low numbers on the panini but they didn’t seem to ever take Covid restrictions seriously. They barely wore masks when they DID go on a visit and were always shaking hands and touching folks. Keen and Willy \ are just lazy as f*ck.
Came here to say just that, @girl ninja: a lot of people were concerned about spreading Covid this year, but the royals were pretty notably unmasked and unbothered, even when meeting with vulnerable people. So that’s not much of an excuse!
And when we consider how many of these “engagements” are simply a zoom call, there should be more, not less.
Do these numbers include all the stuff around the Queen’s funeral?
What a pathetic bunch.
It includes the jubilee, the funeral, the flop tours. It’s everything listed in the court circular. So if all that hadn’t happened this year the numbers would be even worse. Imagine that.
Note: for reference, harry and meghans 16 day tour of oceania consisted of 76 engagements.
It is astounding.
I was curious so pulled out a calculator. Going with each event averaging two hours, Kate worked 22.5 days total during the year.
More time has been spent writing embiggening articles than them actually doing anything. Maybe they see bullying Harry & Meghan as their fulltime job now?
@OriginalMich – it’s the only thing they really work on, so probably.
And W & K had their flop tour and Earthsh*t tour and couldn’t even bulk up their numbers with events during those tours!
Does it include their tours? I saw Omid’s tweet but haven’t seen more than just that. I ask because sometimes they’ll add up the international visits separately from the stuff in the UK, but I don’t know whether this particular source did that (some do count all the events together.)
(but I’ll add that even if this doesn’t include their international tours, the Caribbean tour had relatively few events for a week-long tour, so its not like that would really boost Kate’s numbers.)
Originalmitch the only problem is that most of Kate’s events don’t even last 45 minutes. I am willing to put money on the fact that she didn’t even put in 90 hours of work this year.
Does Earthshit count towards these numbers? They kept saying the Boston trip wasn’t a royal trip. I think they’ll blame their low numbers on that.
oh Earthflop counts. Don’t think he’s doing “all” that work for nothing.
Here is a listing from December 13.
The Prince of Wales, President, the Earthshot Prize, this afternoon held a Meeting.
Like, that’s it. He held a meeting. It doesn’t say with whom, or how long, etc. Meanwhile the entries for Charles are always much more detailed.
i bet we see less and less of kate thanks to whatever separation agreement she’s worked out
Kate only did 12 more events than the Duke of Kent?! Isn’t he in his eighties? And she’s 2 behind the Duchess of Gloucester, whoever that is.
Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, GCVO DStJ CD (born Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen; 20 June 1946) is a Danish member of the British royal family. She is married to Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, a grandson of George V. They have three children.
The Duchess of Gloucester is 76 years old.
She’s 76 years old and married to the Duke of Gloucester. Interesting, she married the second son who was not expected to be a working royal until his older brother was killed in an airplane crash. She thought she was marrying an architect with royal relatives, lol.
And now she’s outworking the Princess of Wales! In her seventies! What a system. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Someone checked the amount of pages for the court circular under both the queen and kate. Searching the Queen’s name, there are 12 pages in the section under court circular on the royal family website.
For Kate, who is still alive, there were only 10 pages under that same court circular section.
When you’ve been outworked for the year by a woman who actually died in September, that’s quite an achievement….
And not only did she die months ago-she was in her late 90s and supposedly terminally ill with cancer, and yet still managed to work more than Kate. JFC.
Really, when the Cambridges are being beaten by the dead, or the 90 yr old dying queen was competitive with them (even when they include the time spent preening at her funeral events), then there’s a problem.
First, they are competitive with a heavily pregnant woman who still found time to add two tours (while pregnant) and making wedding arrangements, and dealing with the Insane Markle Poppy, now the Cambridges are outworked by the dead. Typical.
And when you work part-time, you get a part-time salary and not as much vacations days, right?
No, you get a fourth renovated house!
Wow, even Anne’s numbers were super low! She used to break 400 or 500 in the pre-pandemic days, I think Charles did as well.
Kate had 90 events!!! NINETY!!! She didn’t break 100! that’s with including phone calls with Jason as engagements on the CC. – She is so incredibly lazy. And William didn’t do that great either.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she was asked to take it easy to not make the difference so glaring.
I don’t think anyone needs to ask Kate to take it easy when it comes to work.
Kate has always been on the bottom of the pack when it comes to numbers. This isn’t surprising nor has she been told not to work.
What’s William’s excuse? Richard Palmer tweeted that most of William’s work this week was ten minute phone calls. Kate too.
Kate’s pathetic. That less than two events a week. Why do the British public continue to blindly fund these lazy grifters?
In her defense, mumbling in that fake accent she’s adopted probably makes Kate super tired.
Oh man, I forgot that the keens started including their planning meetings and phone calls with staff as actual engagements, so the total is probably much lower! Just when you thought it couldn’t get more pathetic..
Haven’t looked at the info or the timing of events, but I wonder if Anne’s numbers were low because TQ was sicker than we realized and she spent more time with her. And maybe Kate’s numbers are low because no one wants to see her (just kidding, though, not completely!)
Didn’t Meghan say she did 73 engagements (while pregnant) during her first 12-day tour? And Kate did 90 in a year?! This family is running the biggest grift on the planet! The royals are like, “look, over there, Meghan ate an avocado!” while they line their pockets with 100m taxpayer dollars. I was going to use the phrase bread and circuses, but the British people are literally starving so they’re not even getting the bread!
Not even getting the bread!!! Dying laughing 😀 also crying cause it’s true.
Literally, Meghan was pregnant, flew overseas, and did 6 dozen engagements in the space of a couple weeks!
What the heck is everyone doing all day?!
The way I laughed at this brilliant comment!
I bookmarked a tweet just yesterday that had a graphic showing each royal costs taxpayers around 19.1 mil (pounds) annually and that the Chester Zoo and Stonehenge each bring in far more income than anything to do w/ the RF. It’s insane to me.
Stonehenge is orders of magnitude more interesting and awe-inspiring than anything the royal fam have to offer. I wouldn’t even think twice.
Same here. Stonehenge would be the main event for me if I went there.
I think this is why the half in half out deal didn’t get the green light. Even with two jobs each H and M would have exceeded 90 days.
Pathetic and I bet 10 or so events where from the funeral
The fact that Edward and Sophie have more events than the future king is pretty pathetic. WTF is BillyBoy doing with all his time? Same goes for Bones. I truly don’t understand how in this day and age (considering economic factors and modernization) they can justify the costs of paying for those people to put on pretty clothes and wave a few times a year. Just donate the money directly to charities and let those lazy heads fade away.
It always remains bizarre that family members well below the succession line have always managed to do hundreds of engagements but W and K can’t.
Their kids are all in full time school. There are no more excuses. They need to be matching Charles.
90 whooping engagements guys. How much did miss middleton spend on her wardrobe exactly?
So, these are engagements and not working days (which would be shameful too)?! If I counted every meeting, I have for work from the 15-minute pulse checks to 3-hour strategic plan meetings, I would hit 90 in about 4 working weeks. What the hell do they do all day? Even shopping and working out has to get old at some point. They really have to have the media suppressing what they are doing, because it’s no way they are just chilling in the house. They must never be in the country. Their kids are in school more days than they work
Hey, they’ve got vacations to plan, stories to leak (and Guilder to frame for it …)
that made me almost spit out my coffee. thank you, AmB
Somebody on twitter made a good point that even Anne’s 214 wasn’t great because if each engagement was one hour in duration it meant that she’s only work 214 hours in an entire year. The Royal Family is a waste of resources and the UK would be better served with an elected Head of State.
This is easily a decent argument for a streamlined monarchy at the very least.
Anne used to always work 500-600 hrs a year. Charles 500, occasionally 600.
If you include the travel time to and fro, an hour there and back, it’s actually 1500-1800 h py.
In practise the travel time is usually much more than an hour.
A normal person working 40hrs a week for 46 weeks 2 days a year would work 1856 hrs. So they were about normal.
The rest of the royal family were always a little low.
no one else in the world gets to include travel time to and from as part of their work. and considering they have their own drivers… it’s not like they are my uncle in a 20 year old pick up driving himself to a power company jobsite an hour away.
People with normal jobs don’t travel that much though.
A visit to Manchester would be 6hrs drive there and back. Same for Cornwall.
Yorkshire even further.
Employees are not paid for commute time to and from work. But some business people bill their clients for their travel time. Some drs bill patients for their travel time.
That travel time gets significantly better if you have access to your own helicopter, though.
But, you’re forgetting that they do multiple events in a day. Anne isn’t going to Manchester to cut a ribbon and then go home. She does 3-5 events in that day in that same city/town/area. So you can’t just add on three hours to every engagement.
And they do count international travel as events. Sophie got two events out of flying to the UK from the US this month (arrival at Dulles was an event, as was arrival at Heathrow.)
And I think in general the majority of their work is in London and the surrounding area, with the exception of Charles maybe.
I am a normal person and when I travel anywhere other than my “main” worksite, it counts as work hours. So if I have a 2-hr off-site meeting and it takes 2 hrs to get there, attending that meeting is 6 hrs work total.
I don’t disagree with your conclusions, but, unlike some of them, I’d bet that Anne puts in a fair amount of prep time for at least some of her engagements — that I’m guessing would not be reflected in the numbers.
So for someone over 70 who probably spent time with her bereaved and ailing mother during the last year of her life, during a world wide pandemic, Anne’s numbers are not the ones that I would question this year.
I just know the queens burial will be added to it.
I bet that whole funeral extravaganza would be counted including the travelling to Westminster, the walkabouts, travelling to Windsor, the Burial and the Reception afterward.
Probably them all flying to Balmoral, after the died, was included as well. These people are on the biggest grift especially heinous as she was supposedly a “beloved family member” first and foremost. SMH
I was so taken aback when I saw how low these numbers were, especially given that they might undertake what could be classed as two or three events a day. I mean, they aren’t even approaching the equivalent of full time work, all while living in luxury provided for them by the taxpayer. Where is the value for money here??
Yeah these numbers are pretty low for everyone. Kate’s are always low but Anne/Edward/Charles/Sophie always do more. The Wessexes normally do around 300 a year and Anne/Charles do 400/500. And Camilla seriously needs to up her numbers. After all, she’s queen now.
Maybe people just don’t want to see Camilla?
I bet she counted that disgusting lunch with her vile friends last week as a work event!
The Duke of Gloucester and Duke of Kent are like 1,000 years old and did basically the same number as Kate. What is Charles going to do about the “slimmed down monarchy” when all these cousins (the Dukes are the Queen’s 1st cousins) aren’t involved, like he wants in the next generation?
Streamlined monarchy is a con because the pie the monarchy has is still the same size. It’s just feeding less people bigger slices. And when those less people are doing even less work to earn that bigger slice, it’s appalling.
My thoughts are maybe they are all cutting back on royal engagements because 1 slimmed down monarchy and 2 aging monarchy. Very soon I reckon they won’t be able to scrape 10 people together to perform the duties so they have to cut back. Plus on the other side , effects of covid and brexit means places are closing down amid the cost of living crisis. So unless they are opening food and warm banks every week the numbers will go down. My hope is also some charities are saying no thanks
But the big con is that the public money they’re getting is the same, or maybe increasing with the cost of living. It’s all very murky and suspect.
Wonder how many hours is a single engagement? Are they only working an hour, 15 minutes? 4 hours? There are 365 days in a year. Regular people typically spend 8 hrs in a day working.. with those numbers, are they full time royals or part time royals?
@Bland As someone pointed out on Twitter, it could be anything from a phone/zoom call for 15 mins up to an hour-long event. I haven’t looked at Court Circular for the specifics (perhaps during the holidays I will make an excel file), but I’m confident that it’s not even two full working months! My friend who is unemployed at the moment is working harder than the lot of them!
Kate was at Harvard for 30 minutes. That was counted as one engagement
Don’t forget that lately she held several events at Windsor…she doesn’t even bother to go to London. Do they count the videos she does for promoting a cause etc ?
So, Queen Elizabeth herself probably did more events last year than Kate, whose numbers are close to those of the nearly 90 year old Duke of Kent. And I’d bet the Duke’s efforts are significant events that he prepares for — vs Kate’s, which probably have more than a few 5 minute phone calls including in her stats. I’d like to see the tally of extremely expensive outfits to extremely minimal events for Kate. As in: Did she buy more than 90 outfits last year for her 90 engagements-including-brief-phone-calls?
It would be interesting to see the queen’s numbers for the year. Probably won’t because she probably did the most and that would be embarrassing to the others.
That’s what I was wondering. Between the weekly meetings with the Prime Ministers, preparation for the Jubilee and the Jubilee itself, those alone would be significant numbers for the Queen, and we know that she did a lot more than that.
Since phone calls and Zoom meetings count, it does not look like the British taxpayers are getting much for their money. If, just to see the stats, you take out everyone over retirement age (65, 70, 65… pick one) the overall stats look dismal, and that’s without even considering the actual quality of the “work”.
Someone on Twitter screenshot when you do a court circular search on the royal family website for specific people. For the queen there were 12 pages worth. For Kate (using a date in December not September) there were only 10 pages worth.
It’s pathetic but I think we predicted this. And of course a new outfit every time she stepped out.
What a bunch of layabouts.
“We are very much not a lazy family,” I can imagine William saying,.
This made me spit my coffee! ROFL!
Howl perplexing! What about all those articles crying about how, with Harry and Meghan gone, William and Kate have to pick up the load and that they’re so overworked but they welcome it and because they are so classy, never put a foot wrong and are keen to do all the engagements??
Uh-huh.
And for (almost?) every Kate appearance, there is a new designer outfit, and I assume she gets a professional hairstylist in for any external visits.
Multiply that by up to 90 and that’s an insane amount of money for her to turn up and flick her hair at peasants for 20 minutes.
And in the meanwhile, the general British public couldn’t pick the Gloucesters out of a line-up. It is really messed-up.
Does anyone know how many Queen Elizabeth did this year before she passed?
LmO that drab four photoshop pic is so funny. They really though people wouldn’t notice
1. Why don’t they include the queen’s numbers. I bet she did more engagements than Kate and she spent four months of the year dead.
2. Why don’t they include George and charlotte’s numbers. Those two kids put in plenty of time this year on public display, I say they are working if anyone is, give them credit for it!
Good point about disclosing the queen’s numbers, especially since the BM keeps digging her up to claim she’s been slapped posthumously. They might as well show the numbers for her last year.
A quick calculation assuming let’s say 6 weeks of holiday and roughly 10 days of bank holidays, that leaves 44 weeks of the year that Kate and Wills would be working. So Kate would be averaging 2 engagements per working week, Wills less than 3. Not a great work ethic there.
And if you just look at it based on the calendar weeks, with no set aside for vacation/holidays, Kate’s at 1 3/4 per week and Will is less than 2 1/2 per week.
and for all of their work, propping up this circus, the wessexes get to be humiliated on a regular basis, have the king renege on explicit, WRITTEN promises, and have to smile through it… can’t imagine why the sussexes would want to nope on out. it’s a mystery!
This couple manages to pull off an amazing trick: for people who do nothing, they are never out of the papers doing something! How many times over the course of this year have we seen Kate gurning at an event wearing a coat dress of many colours. Countless times. It’s extraordinary how they manage to do so little without buggering off out of view!
Honestly, everything in the H&M doco is supported by what we’re seeing every day since. Random “aristos” (creepy uncle Gary, disgusting Clarkson) making statements of support, so obviously Royal-condoned. Appearance numbers not lining up with artificially inflated articles, so transparently an organised/Royal-approved PR campaign. The curtain is pulled back!
In all fairness, I’m sure they are still in mourning for the late queen. (that was sarcasm)
Ha ha, Seraphina, that made me smile.
I will be forever confused taxpayers pay for this stupid mess. God bless.
Well Anne gets my vote for Worst Hair in the royal family. I swear to God, that hairstyle ages her 20 years. It literally looks like a hairstyle from the turn of the century. But that’s where the Windsors are mentally so I guess it fits. 🤷🏻♀️
The turn of the 19th century……
With the sovereign grant currently at 100M for 2022, each “event” costs the taxpayers ~80k.
When are the British and the commonwealth gonna wakeup, especially when the populous has to heat or eat, and you know the only way they can get Chutney out the door is the promise of new frocks!!!!
You know what’s sad? That Harry was honest enough to say he wanted to be half-in and half-out. If he just kept his mouth shut and became half-out without saying anything, nobody would have noticed. Because even half-out, he would have outworked William.
What is sad is the myopic view that Harry is expected to work like a donkey, stay quiet and allow his wife’s mental health to detoriate and be happy to not attain the standards he set for himself as a husband, father and family man with the over present threat of less provisions and demotion.
He is expected to not only acquiesce to his mediocre relatives ,who just happen to be above in hieracy him via birth order but embrace the designated moniker of scapegoat.
Finally, he is expected to extend to the monarch and heir, his silent loyalty despite the effects of their improperly behaviour towards him.
What about his humanity???!!??
The problem is, he’d still have been subject to the demands of the rota, which is one of the, if not the primary reason, for the half in/out plan in the first place. The Sussexes were specific about giving up any public funding, and instead fully supporting themselves. Come to think of it, I wonder if that’s one of the reasons Will was such a tyrant at the Sandringham meeting, because Harry’s plan would exempt him from the press “requirements”, while Will be still be stuck complying.
@Mrs Krapple
Lol! 😂 So true and so funny
The RF work should be measured in impact not “engagements.”
Comment of the day.
That is exactly what Meghan was trying to do before she was forced out.
Water is wet.
Kate isn’t lazy, she’s uninspired and uninspiring. She doesn’t move any dial on this planet and has no ambition to do so. She burnt out any drive she had in her pursuit and winning of Prince WIlliam. She has nothing to offer outside of her keenness for marrying into the royal family. There is no Diana spark in her to do good or put forth any good into the world. She is an empty vessel in a dress and wiglet.
She’s also lazy too. And she doesn’t care about anything but being thin and shopping. That’s been her life for two decades now. It’s shallow and meaningless.
Why does Kate have pineapples on her breasts?