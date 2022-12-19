Prince Harry will reportedly be interviewed by Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes

The British media has been obsessively theorizing about Prince Harry’s potential media availability and TV interviews for months now. It’s more than likely that Harry is contractually obligated to give a few interviews to promote his memoir, Spare, which comes out on January 10. Personally, I believe the Windsors and the British media should be worried, as they clearly are. Meghan’s not the one spilling royal secrets, it’s Harry. Harry’s quotes about the Windsors and the media are always noteworthy and newsworthy. Ever since QEII’s funeral bullsh-t, I’ve thought “forget about what he writes in the memoir and worry about what he’ll say in the interviews promoting Spare.” Now the Mail on Sunday claims that Harry has agreed to be interviewed by Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes.

We’ve had the Oprah show and the six-part Netflix series – now Prince Harry is taking part in yet another tell-all interview as he launches the publicity blitz for his explosive new memoir. It’s feared he will take aim again at the Royal Family in what The Mail on Sunday understands will be a wide-ranging interview with leading US television anchor Anderson Cooper days before the book is launched. The interview is expected to be broadcast on Mr Cooper’s 60 Minutes show on TV network CBS on Sunday, January 8, two days before the memoir is released in bookshops. Mr Cooper, 55 – who is also a star of the CNN network – has campaigned to promote better mental health and hosts a podcast called All There Is. He has spoken about losing his brother Carter to suicide. The 23-year-old fell to his death from the family’s 14th-floor Manhattan apartment in 1988. Mr Cooper also has war experience, having reported from Afghanistan, where Harry completed two tours of duty. A television source said: ‘Mr Cooper has won Harry’s trust. This would be a coup for Mr Cooper and fits well with Harry’s campaign to promote mental health. It is a prime-time Sunday show which hosts foreign leaders and presidents. It’s the one that all the politicians and decision-makers watch.’ Recently 60 Minutes featured exclusive interviews with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

[From The Daily Mail]

It is a good fit and I could see AC being fair but not sycophantic towards Harry. Coop isn’t going to just launch soft-ball questions at Harry, he’ll get into some nitty-gritty stuff about who said what to whom, what was really said and done to Harry at his grandmother’s funeral, etc. I also think it seems like Harry would believe that 60 Minutes is a good fit for him – as much as I want to see him do another magazine-show special, I get why he would simply want the 60 Minutes branding here. If this is true, it also means that Harry and Meghan have given two big exclusives to CBS – the first was their Oprah special.