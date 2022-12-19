Prince William & Kate are expected to take Prince Louis on the Christmas walk

Prince Louis was seen a lot during the Jubbly back in June. It was the first time Louis had been allowed to participate in some of the live events, and he was included on the Trooping the Colour carriage-ride and balcony wave, plus he went to the hours-long parade on the final day of the Jubbly. The Trooping appearance garnered many headlines because Louis didn’t seem quite “ready for prime time.” He was yelling and making faces and the fly-by was probably too loud. He was overstimulated. But the parade was particularly bad because we saw that Kate is the kind of mother and self-proclaimed credible Early Years expert who believed her four-year-old son would sit quietly for hours without a book or iPad to keep him calm. Louis was front-row with his mother for hours, throwing tantrums, putting his hand over his mother’s mouth, acting up, telling off Kate and more. It became global news. Well, imagine all of that but on Christmas Day.
Prince Louis is set to join the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day walk to church at Sandringham for the first time this year. The four-year-old caught the nation’s attention at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the summer with his mischievous antics.
Now, Prince William and Kate’s youngest child may join the family in a starring role on their traditional Christmas Day walk to church, The Mirror reports.
The final decision over Prince Louis’ attendance at Sandringham will not be made until the day itself. But it is hoped the youngster will make the proceedings light and festive alongside his older siblings Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven – and distract from the family’s ongoing row with Harry and Meghan.
[From The Daily Mail]
Yeah, this is the British media ordering William and Kate to trot out their three children for the press on Christmas. The British media knows that their cash cows, Harry and Meghan, are gone. They know that they hold a lot of cards when it comes to manipulating William and Kate too, because the British media is currently keeping a lot of Keen secrets. So this is the not-so-invisible contract at work: the media explicitly telling the Waleses to bring Louis to the church walk. They probably expect Louis to act up again. I have to say, though – this might be next-level trolling from the British tabloids, because Louis’s behavior during the Jubbly was so noticeable (as was Kate’s inability to handle her child) that even the Mail criticized William and Kate for relying too much on overexposing their kids, when the kids are clearly uncomfortable.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Kensington Palace, Instar.
-
-
Not Available For Publication In The UK – London, UK -20220605-
The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Final Day
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51634964.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Not Available For Publication In The UK – London, UK -20220605-
The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Final Day
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51635021.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Not Available For Publication In The UK – London, UK -20220605-
The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Final Day
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51634967.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK – London, UK -20220602-Royal Family On Balcony During Platinum Jubilee Trooping The Colour Parade
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_i9jXvKMe8.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the fly past after Trooping The Colour – The Queen’s Birthday Parade, London, UK – 02 Jun 2022,Image: 696416836, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Copyright Paul Grover, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the fly past after Trooping The Colour – The Queen’s Birthday Parade, London, UK – 02 Jun 2022,Image: 696417262, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis at the Platinum Pageant from the Royal Box on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.,Image: 697183086, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis watch the Platinum Pageant from the Royal Box on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.,Image: 697183096, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis watch the Platinum Pageant from the Royal Box on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.,Image: 697183122, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK – London, UK -20220602-Royal Family On Balcony During Platinum Jubilee Trooping The Colour Parade
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_fhWL73kM7.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220605-
Final Day Of Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
These are cute kids but nobody cares about them and they aren’t cash cows. Sooner or later William “my kids are 10 but I’m going to pretend they’re newborns keeping me up at night for PR” and Kate “oh Louis is still my baby” are going to have to come to terms with that.
The British media is already setting Louis up to be the designated whipping boy now that Archie , Lili and the parents has exited the London stage.
May I compliment the headlines. May God be with those children.
George will be protected, but the others………
Here we go. Time to exploit the children for the press and propaganda. Ugh.
Harry was so smart to get out.
Archie got a lot of good press from the Netflix doc so now they need to get some from Louis.
I mean, William wasn’t really trying to help much. I don’t think we should give him a free pass and ride Kate for Louis’ behavior. They both brought a child to an event he wasn’t ready for. They both were responsible for him during that time. Kate actively tried to help when Louis was ornery- which is completely normal at that age. William sat back and barely helped. Both are equally responsible.
Kate tried to manhandle her own child in to posing for the cameras on cue – and he was having none of it. They are both hands-off parents where the majority of the child raising and care is done by the army of nannies. When they try to do these PR pap shows, the kids act out. Kate tried to have a big PR show of Keen-plus-youngest-kid at the Jubilee and it failed. All three kids have acted out against Kate in public when she tries to pose them for the cameras. We’ll see how ironfisted W&K are at the Christmas pap walk. They’ll likely drag along the Midds to help distract the kids, as well as hiding Nanny Maria in the church as they do every year.
Poor kid, already being set up as the next scapegoat at only four years old.
IKR? “… it is hoped the youngster will make the proceedings light and festive alongside his older siblings Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven – and distract from the family’s ongoing row with Harry and Meghan.” That’s an awful lot to heap on one small four-year-old’s narrow shoulders. But I guess it’s never too early to let the spares know what their lot in life will be … /s
Whew. Those two lazy louts sold their souls to have them and their babies be at the beckon call of the British tabloids. What a life.
Well the Mail isn’t even being subtle about it, are they? They expect Louis there to help them sell papers/get clicks. George and Charlotte must not be enough anymore.
Exactly. That’s the tribute price. It’s only going to get higher from here.
Expect charlotte to hug someone again. Although she’s clearly uncomfortable around strangers.
That hug was a secure risk. And when was it ever okay to allow your child to be hugged by a total stranger. At that point Kate should have stepped in to shake the woman’s hand instead. Plus, that woman should never have asked for a hug, that’s manipulative behavior.
That’s exactly how I read this, ‘show us your kids! Or else!’
Charlotte was around Louis age when she did her Christmas walk debut so it could be both W&K thinking it’s now Louis’ turn as well as the media going “we want pics of your kids because you two don’t sell and the kids do to some extent still”.
I still think 4.5 is little too young (maybe waiting a year would be better) but they’re not my kids so who cares what I think.
Charlotte only made her Christmas debut at 4 because Harry and Meghan decided to skip Christmas at Sandringham that year. The press told William and Kate that they had to bring out the children.
W&K dragged the kids out in 2016 for the Real Royal Family (TM) pap parade Christmas at the Midds church. They were trying to draw attention away from the Windsor Christmas walk AND they didn’t want Harry and his new girlfriend Meghan to get any attention. Charlotte wasn’t even two yet. They told the paps they’d be there, made sure to get close enough to give paps the shots they wanted.
They also dragged George out for Charlotte’s christening, which involved a public parade to the church. George (the heir) had a small private christening in London but they went full-out PR walk with Charlotte. They wanted Diana’s First Granddaughter christened at Diana’s Childhood Church. George spent most of the time trying to get to Nanny Maria and away from his parents. It has nothing to do with what is good for the kids, it is about the PR and attention W&K want. They only get that attention when they bring the kids.
Different place. Different people. Different culture. Different media culture. However, the difference between the Cambridge children and how Crown Prince Victoria & (Prince?) Daniel eased Estelle into being comfortable with people and events is striking.
Charlotte seems to be a totally different kid than Louis was at 4.5. At least in her ability to handle public events. (I personally love that Louis is total chaos.)
And yes, the papers are demanding a complete family picture at Christmas. Even though they were color-coordinated and got stiffy getting mauled by the king a week ago, 2/3 Wales kids still ain’t enough. They’ve lost million on the family pictures the Sussexes just released into the wild, and they’re doing what they can to show that the old model of royal coverage still has relevance.
The Christmas walk looks so chaotic. They should just bring the older ones who understand better and know what to expect.
I actually don’t know much about this Christmas walk? Is it very long? I’d think this would be shorter and louis could at least be moving around more so maybe it’d be easier. Now does that mean he should be trotted out? No, def not, but I’m just thinking it might be better than sitting and watching a parade for hours. Ain’t no parade that interesting.
Yeah, the walk itself is pretty quick and straight-forward, but they added a walk about in 2019 that would have been a hard no from me. Charlotte was four, and she and George had to go into the crowd and served up to be touched(!) and hugged(!!) by adoring fans.
Royal duty, heir to the thrown, part of the job, blah blah blah. It’s days like that where I hope Meghan looked at Harry and said, “IT’S BONKERS THAT YOUR FAMILY MAKES THEIR CHILDREN DO THAT. YOU MAY NOT SEE IT BECAUSE IT’S BEEN YOUR WHOLE LIFE, BUT TRUST ME, IT’S BONKERS.”
Agreed. Not only are Harry and Meghan gone but the Queen is dead. The press could have at least relied on her to wear some colourful outfit. So the press has told William and Kate that they have to bring out Louis for some excitement on the day. George and Charlotte were brought out the funeral because the press demanded that they be there. I have sympathy for the children but not the parents. This is the price they have to pay for smearing Harry and Meghan and for agreeing to play the media game.
And the price is only going to get higher and higher especially if the press will be asked not to report on William’s supposed shady love affairs and sex life. Even their marriage.
Harry is really giving the BRF the gift of a do-over with the tabloid press but his family and their handlers are too myopic to see and realize it.
Well, don’t give him any sugar beforehand and they might get through it. If not, there will probably be raspberries and shin kicking in his future.
They’ll probably have him sedated.
I was thinking the same thing
That little boy reminds me of Jonah from Sleepless in Seattle. I fully expect Tom Hanks to pop up when I see him lol
I’d just like to point out that “Diana’s son” also did a poor job of parenting—I do not want to lay all the blame on the early years expert when Louis had both parents there.
I think the RR is a greedy bunch of vultures when it comes to the children. It really would be in the kids’ best interests if W&K at the very least keep Louis home.
W&K have actively chosen to use their kids to cover their a$$es for years. W&K would attack legally-taken photographs, then turn around and collude with certain paps to get pics of the kids in public when their PR was low. W&K are full partners with the RRs and pap photographers, not victims.
Absolutely! W&K and the newspapers all make an active choice to use the children for popularity and profit. The only ones without a choice here are the kids—the institution, parents and/or media can all pick whether or not to participate here.
Yep – they are just the Chuck who used his sons to embiggen himself.
Plus didn’t Peggy whine to the press about how he would have to use his OWN kids for press fodder when Archie was born and then they left. I seem to recall a story about how Peggy was ‘incandescent’ when the Sussex’s didn’t serve their son up to the media and that he wasn’t told straight away about the birth.
Actually, there’s a lot that the RF needs to deflect from recently. The low numbers of royal work hours, H&M, racism, Boston, wedding attendance, etc. No wonder the RR wants a little sacrifice.
And the cycle continues. Louis’ been cast, he’s the new Harry and it’s time for him to start performing.
Middleton hates anything that makes her look “bad”, so this is damage limitation. If my four-year-old behaved like Louie, seen trying to hit his mother round the face, when she shot a short, sharp “smile” for the cameras, Id be severely concerned. On a different note, we’re apparently “all looking forward” to our dear “leader”, Charles’ address to the nation on Christmas day. From what I’ve seen of the royals gagging the Press against the slightest criticism of them, they make the leader of North Korea look like a reasonable guy….
When her kids were babies and toddlers, kkkHATE was instructed by her handlers to reference them all the time when they wanted her to be seen as the ‘Aaarly Yeahs’ expert. She was always telling mothers on baby-centric engagements how she felt “broody” when she saw and held babies. And always talking about wanting to have another but that bulliam tries to keep her away from babies because she was always wanting another one.
So now that the world has seen some really problematic behaviour from the youngest (BTW, neither george nor charlotte behaved like louis when they were his age soooo………makes one go: hmmmmmm!) I wonder if she will reference him and talk about behaviour problems in young children not yet out of the aaarly yeahs, and how to handle them?
Because obviously, the first 5 years/the aaarly yeahs are not all peaches and cream.
But I bet they wont touch that topic with a 10ft pole.
Now they are making a fuss about bringing Louis out. Imo more p r deflection
Make no mistake, Kate will go for a fourth just to gain a few more years of distraction. If she isn’t pregnant now, stay tuned for the spring.
William does not want a fourth
I doubt Kate will have a fourth
Of course, they will, the other two are not cutting it anymore. People are so tired of seeing the other two. Now, they are bringing out the big guns. Here comes Luigi.
If Kate and will had any sense they would not have brought an overtired child to sit through the events. When he started acting up one or both of the parents should have taken him backstage so he could calm down and be away from cameras
“But it is hoped the youngster will make the proceedings light and festive […] and distract from the family’s ongoing row with Harry and Meghan.”
Omg, the Daily Mail isn’t even hiding it anymore (not that they were to begin with really). They are flat out spelling it out that the Cambridges (I know they’re the Wales now but always will be the Cambridges to me) will drag poor little Louis out in an effort to get away from the deluge of Harry and Meghan articles. I don’t know if the Daily Mail is flat out demanding William and Kate bring Louis out for the Christmas walk. Had I not seen the super cringy and very disturbing footage of William and Harry being forced to pose for the press as teens with the York sisters during their ski vacation in the Harry and Meghan documentary, I would have thought the Daily Mail demanding Louis be brought out for the Christmas church walk ludicrous. He’s four years old!!! I’m so glad Harry and Meghan got out so Archie and Lili won’t be subject to this kind of manipulation from the British tabloids.
If they take him along or keep him home, either way they are gonna get a kicking on SM and tab sites.
If it was me, I’d keep all 3 kids at home. Over 18 only hauled out in public.
Be a good thing if Charles and William would at least video call H&M for Xmas.
Keep it private. And let the little cousins say Hi and see each other.
I know, it’s just so hard at holidays, I just want a little Peace. I lost 2 brothers in the last 3-5 years. Please don’t give me a hard time for saying this. ❤️
You asking not to get a hard time tells me you know your rationale is off and these are very different situations.
I’m sorry for your loss. I’m guessing it’s even harder during the holiday season.
Thank you Steph. This year has just been terrible for me, and I know the BRF is a hot mess in every direction. I’m projecting my grief I think.
A family zoom call WOULD make perfect sense, if the family wasn’t the type to knife you in the back and then throw you under a bus for alleged grievances. Oh, and power plays to look superior in some way. Charles has the power to enforce peace initiatives but if he’s not bothered by Jeremy Clarkson, there’s no hope. Sorry for your losses ❤, I hope the holiday is kind to you.
The BM is mad Harry and Meghan put a ton of pictures of Archie and Lili in the docuseries and an American media company is profiting. The Waleses are being told to honor their end of the invisible contract NOW. Based on the Jubbly, bringing Louis out is a bad idea.
This reads like a freaking ransom note to the Keens: Bring out the cute kids or else!
Also, expect a very uncomfortable performance from Kate who seems to be hellbent on “proving” she’s a “hugger”. British bystanders, you’ve been warned!
Lol, ALREADY bored with George and Charlotte, are they? I noticed that Louis was absent from “family” events ever since the Jubilee. The rota must have scolded Will & Kate, and instructed them to parade Louis around and SOON, and after all, Louis seems to have more personality than all four other family members put together. Which would explain why the rota is demanding new blood, pics of the other 4 aren’t garnering enough interest. The human sacrifice of Louis will commence.
I have zero respect for William and Kate, so I can’t say this makes me respect them less. I cannot imagine agreeing to trade the safety of my children for protection from the tabloids. Despicable all around.
Kate must be a slow learner. Why risk putting herself and him in that position again?
The intelligent thing to do here would be to let him do the walk ( burn some energy) and have a Nanny discreetly walk with them or wait inside for him and take Louis to a baby room if they have one or some other room in the church so he can run around and make all the noise he wants. That would be the smart thing, but I bet that won’t happen.
I agree. This happens at most churches for little kids.
I still feel awful that all the kids are being fed into the PR machine.
Can you imagine how Harry must feel?
He has made a bold choice to save his wife and children from going thru the awful PR he had to endure.
And he KNOWS what is coming for W&K kids in the future.
Why should H care? those kids have parents to look after them….if they don’t, it is their business! H has his own kids to look after
Louis was born to be thrown under the bus from the time he started showing the slightest bit of personality. They’ll wait till puberty for Charlotte, but she’s doomed too, and it might even be worse for her. And George has no chance to become a full human being. I feel so bad for this kids. This is all abuse, and no, being rich does not shield you from that.
This makes me wonder if their “Christmas” photo was a practice run to teach Louis what to do and see how he would handle the Christmas walk? This can’t be a coincidence that they were walking hand-in-hand for a jeans-clad photo op and all of a sudden they are talking about having all three children at another photo op where they would all five be holding hands and walking a similar setting. I feel really bad for all of their children because they have parents who are more than willing to use them for good PR, likely because of their screwed up marriage and family.