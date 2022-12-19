Prince William & Kate are expected to take Prince Louis on the Christmas walk

Prince Louis was seen a lot during the Jubbly back in June. It was the first time Louis had been allowed to participate in some of the live events, and he was included on the Trooping the Colour carriage-ride and balcony wave, plus he went to the hours-long parade on the final day of the Jubbly. The Trooping appearance garnered many headlines because Louis didn’t seem quite “ready for prime time.” He was yelling and making faces and the fly-by was probably too loud. He was overstimulated. But the parade was particularly bad because we saw that Kate is the kind of mother and self-proclaimed credible Early Years expert who believed her four-year-old son would sit quietly for hours without a book or iPad to keep him calm. Louis was front-row with his mother for hours, throwing tantrums, putting his hand over his mother’s mouth, acting up, telling off Kate and more. It became global news. Well, imagine all of that but on Christmas Day.

Prince Louis is set to join the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day walk to church at Sandringham for the first time this year. The four-year-old caught the nation’s attention at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the summer with his mischievous antics. Now, Prince William and Kate’s youngest child may join the family in a starring role on their traditional Christmas Day walk to church, The Mirror reports. The final decision over Prince Louis’ attendance at Sandringham will not be made until the day itself. But it is hoped the youngster will make the proceedings light and festive alongside his older siblings Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven – and distract from the family’s ongoing row with Harry and Meghan.

Yeah, this is the British media ordering William and Kate to trot out their three children for the press on Christmas. The British media knows that their cash cows, Harry and Meghan, are gone. They know that they hold a lot of cards when it comes to manipulating William and Kate too, because the British media is currently keeping a lot of Keen secrets. So this is the not-so-invisible contract at work: the media explicitly telling the Waleses to bring Louis to the church walk. They probably expect Louis to act up again. I have to say, though – this might be next-level trolling from the British tabloids, because Louis’s behavior during the Jubbly was so noticeable (as was Kate’s inability to handle her child) that even the Mail criticized William and Kate for relying too much on overexposing their kids, when the kids are clearly uncomfortable.