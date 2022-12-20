The Sun finally removed Jeremy Clarkson’s horrific column on Monday evening

To recap, last Friday, the Sun published a horrifying, violent and racist screed written by Jeremy Clarkson. The screed was aimed at the Duchess of Sussex, and Clarkson fantasized in his column about wanting Meghan to be stripped naked and marched through the streets as people fling feces at her. Meghan just exists and thrives and these disgusting old men feel the need to put their violent fantasies about her into print. Following the publication of that misogynistic fantasy in the Sun, Clarkson faced a wave of condemnation in all quarters except for royal quarters. Clarkson, you see, had just been to lunch with Queen Camilla when he wrote his column, and the palace’s silence on the matter spoke volumes about their complicity, if not Camilla’s explicit order to Clarkson. So, what’s new? Well, the Sun finally removed the column yesterday evening, replacing it with Clarkson’s tweet on the matter:
Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.
— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022
This is not an apology or an acknowledgement that writing and publishing violent, racist fantasies about a woman is unacceptable and vile. The Sun seems to be acting as if the removal of the article is the end of the story. It is not. There’s still outrage in the UK and abroad. More than 60 MPs have now written letters to the Sun’s editor – a woman named Victoria Newton – to demand a more formal apology to Meghan and for Clarkson to face serious consequences. Nicola Sturgeon – who was also name-checked in Clarkson’s column – also condemned Clarkson and the column.
So, what will actually be done? Probably next to nothing. Edward Faulks, the conservative minister who chairs Ipso (the Independent Press Standards Organisation), was scheduled to have dinner last night with Rupert Murdoch (owner of the Sun)… but Faulks canceled the dinner when the Guardian called him out. Ipso has received over 12,000 complaints about Clarkson’s column.
IPSO has received more than 12,000 complaints about Jeremy Clarkson’s column on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Read more here: https://t.co/Cu6rZ3gKNa
— Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) (@IpsoNews) December 19, 2022
Following grotesque comments made about the First Minster and The Duchess of Sussex, I do not believe Jeremy Clarkson should be allowed back on our screens. I've written to the Chief Executive of @ITV. pic.twitter.com/oUnc3OvhKQ
— JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) December 19, 2022
.@NicolaSturgeon condemns Jeremy Clarkson’s “deeply misogynistic, downright awful” comments in a newspaper column regarding Meghan Markle – which also mentions the FM.
She says she “pities” the presenter who is “distorted by hate”.@LBC | @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/qlSUeZ3yqT
— Alan Zycinski (@AlanJZycinski) December 19, 2022
That the RF did not immediately condemn this BS article proves everything H&M said correct. The RF is in bed with the press and manipulate it to their advantage. And the fact that Camilla is chummy with the likes of JC is horrific.
I’ve said it before and I believe this to my core: the RF will not survive past KCIII.
This explains why they are so worried about what Harry will write about Camilla.
100%!! I kept wondering what that was about. I bet the book will also accuse her of contributing to the demise of his parents marriage. I think Harry tolerated her (for his fathers sake) and then once he married Maghan, he saw her true colors.
I said it in a comment yesterday. Tampon’s mistress has no moral authority to be the patron for anything about violence towards women.
I can’t tell if I was more shocked or more disappointed to find out that the Sun’s editor is a woman. It’s too early in the morning to start a nuanced conversation about how salt island white women have no problem at all trafficking in misogyny and anti-blackness against a woman who actively supports ALL women
I said yesterday that Clarkson’s non-apology is straight out sarcasm. He is a disgusting maggot, doing Rupert Murdoch‘s bidding like a good little puppet, because Murdoch hates Meghan even more than Clarkson hates her. Why? Who the hell knows, but it is all mixed up with misogyny, sexism, racism, and some sick obsession he also has with her, and that’s why that filth was allowed to be published.
I wish I could upvote this 100 times @Seaflower.
I am not British but seeing their reactions to everything Meghan, a lot of them are like Maga over here. So I do think the rf will survive but the other countries will most likely drop them… W will end up being a king constrained to 🇬🇧. I highly doubt any of them will venture into the 🇺🇸 any time soon
Likely not the UK either, if they continue to attack Scotland and its elected First Minister like this, the Scots will be independent way before Willoser becomes king.
King of England is what he’ll be left with.
I miss Scotland and I’d like to leave England, it’s full of Jeremy Clarksons up here in the North (I’m not even a PoC, I’m a naturalised white British but I constantly get where I’m originally from so I can go back there…)
And this proves how stupid the RF are. They had a perfect opportunity to prove H&M wrong and issue a statement calling Clarkson out and demanding the article to be removed but it was crickets on their part. Instead, they prove H&M right and now they are being dragged for being racist and awful. Good job RF. Morons. And the rota says the RF are the gold standard in PR lol
The BRF didn’t even have to demand the article be taken down. They couldn’t even put together the most basic lukewarm response of something like, “The Queen Consort finds the article unfortunate in light of her work preventing violence against women”. Even calling up their favorite rotarats: “The QC was saddened by the article. She works with women who have experienced violence and thinks her friend went too far.” Blah blah blah
But nope, couldn’t even do that, and in not doing a damn thing they proved to so many people on the fence about the H&M doc that they were right.
@Harpervalleypta (loved that show, btw) Camilla cannot call this out because she dictated it! Jeremy Clarkson would call bullshit on any attempt she made to condemn him or the article, and all hell would break loose for the monarchy, when it was revealed Camilla as one of the original and persistent shit stirrers and liars in the Firm. And she has Charles’s backing on anything she does. He made his bed with this pig. Now lie in it and rot.
It was SUCH a softball to come out and condemn this, and they totally whiffed.
Like, I literally could have seen a world where a more savvy comms shop said, “call up someone at the papers and get them to write something unhinged and super creepy about how much they hate Meghan. We’ll come out with a statement 60 seconds later condemning it, they can immediately take it down, we get to look like the good guys, and Meghan looks like a whiney liar. Goooo, team!”
Instead, only the first part happened and….. nothing else. Just Meghan looking 1000% correct in her assessment of how the RF and the press treat her and why they left.
The RF only likes to use pettiness to show H&M were wrong like when the royal women all showed up to that Christmas thing in burgundy. They also like to pretend that they aren’t paying attention when we all know darn well that they are (also shown by my example). Furthermore, they aren’t going to comment on JC’s opinion because they back it 100%. And now they want H&M to come to the coronation. What a dysfunctional family.
I think they would like to call it out for the public facing aspect but that invisible contract has them silenced. As awful as that article was, it just tipped the whole shebang in the sussexes favor.
Camilla will probably have the nerve to show up at women’s shelters looking concerned. I hope some administrators of the shelters complain
I’m not sure her face does “concerned.” She always looks completely blotted or bitter. She doesn’t seem to be able to function.
@StephB Word on the Twitter streets is that the Sun’s editor is a good friend of C-Rex. Damn, Chuck sucks all day every day!
The RF is silent on the sexualized violence of that grotesque column but they did manage to immediately correct the record that Cams only attended that lunch, and wasn’t the host. They tell on themselves with every breath.
Even if she didn’t host, it’s unbelievable that she did not know who would attend. I’d argue she had a say in the guest list if she didn’t create it herself.
Agreed, Jais, I’m sure she not only knew who was on that guest list, she approved and and/or created it. And I’ll bet the “host “ was just a blind for who was actually throwing that lunch.
Not only nothing from the BRF, but i wonder where is Toxic Tom??? I would be beyond devastated if someone would talk about my Child in that Manner…..
Everything they said in the Doc is more than True, it is even much much worse…
This is so sad, and the Editor was a Woman, that proves Women are very often part of the Problem….
I think you’re right.
This is not over just yet. The next thing is to remove that ghoulish man. Demote him. He has already fired himself out of the realm of decency. Let’s help him out.
Yes, demote Clarkson, Charles and his pet hag.
The editor of The Sun was interviewed on the BBC Sunday morning, long after this story went viral. She wasn’t asked a single question about Clarkson or his abhorrent column. I’m American and used to think the BBC was the gold standard in journalism. Now I know better.
That was Laura Kuenssberg who did not once ask about Clarkson, lobbed a softball to Victoria Newman, and nodded along as the editor of the sun talked about how nice they were in their coverage of Meghan. Not one question about Clarkson. Collusion of the press and a massive dereliction of duty as a journalist. Zero journalism was shown in that interview and this is the BBC’s big sunday politics show. What a farce and epically tragic.
@Brassy Rebel and @Jais, the conservative government have been slowly putting in people that support their ideals into BBC governance. It is starting to show.
The BBC has been chosen to air the kings ‘ Christmas address, freezing out the competition. A big ” thank you ” it seems?
Absolutely! That was not an apology that was a taunt. He is relishing that he used violent fantasies against women to get publicity and if he hurt her to bonus. All of them need to go.
The GOT reference was not the only problem in that column, although it was one of the bigger problems and I also admit that I did not finish reading the column.
But the part about how he hates Meghan with every cell in his being, how he can’t sleep at night from hating her – that was just super disturbing. I know he would say he was exaggerating for effect or something, but I don’t think there was much exaggeration there. This woman is bothering people so much that they can’t sleep bc she is happy instead of literally being dragged through the streets.
I can’t believe that article got published, let alone stayed up until Monday.
I said it on another thread, but it reveals a lot about Clarkson and how threatened he is by women, especially those in positions of authority or relative prominence. The editor who so willingly let that pass should have realised that she fits the bill as someone he might be wishing humiliation upon as well.
That part was very disturbing, he should be on some sort of watchlist.
s808…yes totally. He has no fear about showing how fawking deranged he is. He should be on a watchlist for sure.
Yep. His anger towards her is very disturbing, and I have no doubt he meant it.
He also wrote some nasty things about Harry in that article.
Many Brits are stepping up to the plate and voicing their opinions in the name of what is right.
The latest on Clarkson from “The Guardian”:
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/dec/20/mps-urge-sun-editor-to-act-against-jeremy-clarkson-over-meghan-comments
Thanks for the link @Bay – that was a good read. And how the suxxesses are winning the narrative in the US.
Good read BTB, at least one paper is coming forward with it’s disgust.
I’m just baffled that anyone decided it was okay to publish such a violent, hate-filled, misongynistic screed in the first place. It was one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever read period, full stop. Okay sure, the Sun is hardly a bastion of good taste but still!
I really hope heads roll over this, but somehow I doubt that any will.
I haven’t seen GOT, but someone pointed out that the scene he was referencing in that series is misogynistic too and never should have aired. In other words, just because it was in GOT doesn’t make it right.
I mean not to mention the entire point of that scene was to show that an extremely dangerous fundamentalist regime was controlling things and committing horrible abuse. It’s not even “normal” in the context of the show.
@C – right. It was a problematic scene even for GOT in a “this is getting really bad” kind of way. And it is also about trying to take a powerful woman down a peg or two.
If he can’t sleep at night because he is so filled with hatred of someone he has never even met, he is clearly very disturbed and needs help NOW. Because this is just not normal behaviour.
white men are the real snowflakes. he is so undone by the mere existence of a woman of color. he sounds deeply insecure and immature. what a soft little weiner he is.
That tweet enrages me. Oh no, dear ol’ grandpa has been a little too colourful in his remarks! STFU. Just shut the EFF up. All I’m reading is “I shall learn about dog whitles and not be quite so openly hateful in the future.”
He will be fine though. And whenever anyone whines and bitches about “cancel culture”, I will forever point to this triple-chinned old tosser to prove that’s not a thing. Because he will be fine.
The problem in Britain is they REALLY are racist and living in the fake grandeur of their collonial past. And by “them” I mean the white, privileged POSs.
Brexit didn’t happen because Brits hated immigrants. It happened (and they were openly admitting it at the time) because those immigrants — who did all the jobs the Brits were too lazy to do — had the same rights under the EU law. THAT was what enraged the likes of JC, oh, I mean the “good old days”, the “proper tradition”…
They would never swallow a WOC in the midst of theyir all-white RF. Because RF is the last straw of white collonial power they can still hold on to. As long as they have the RF representing them, resisting any democratic change, they can still feel superior. Who cares about the nurses’ and ambulance workers’ strikes, the failing National Health System, or the scorn from the rest of the civilized world. It’s all worth it for them.
So Meghan was doomed from the start. And I respect Harry immensely to look past the racial bias and prejudice (“Oh, no, no racism here — we are just funny, aren’t we?) and got his family out of there.
They’re not just racists, they’re xenophobic too. I got attacked twice in the aftermath of the EU referendum and I’m a white EU citizen. They just hate anyone who’s not white or alternatively white but not born in the UK.
Megan could never make it and I admire her so much for what she did.
One of my more distant relation of mine lived in England for years with her Belgian husband. post-Brexit they left because they felt really unwelcome because they are Belgian and Danish (and EU citizens as well). The racism has always been quite present but the xenophobia has really ramped up in the last 5-6 years. I lived in the UK 15 years ago and I never felt unwelcome so there’s been a sea change since then.
He’ll continue to be openly hateful because that’s what he has always been and what his bosses have paid for all of these years.
By doing all of this, the rf and BM have turned Meghan into an extremely powerful figure completely eclipsing all of them at every single sight of her … W wanted to be in the headlines; his attacks went too far and now Meghan is reaching a level of fame that is almost scary! The rf will regret the day they decided to let the dogs attack Meghan
Agree. With this, and especially after the docuseries, the BRF with its silence has conceded any and all moral ground.
They will come out—if they come out with something—it will likely say that H&M aren’t working royals and that the BRF was waiting to take cues from H&M spokespeople on this but of course they abhor and do not support violence against women in any form. They will probably mention IPSO as well.
Clarkson must face consequences, he is a racist misogynistic a-hole, but those who published his rant are not better if even worst.
Completely agree! I would not be surprised to see H&M sue The Sun over this. This was a dog whistle meant to instigate violence against her. He needs to be fired and needs to face consequences. I bet H&M are watching to see what – if anything – is done and will sue accordingly.
Heather, this may be what the Sun wants–for H&M to sue. Then they get to do what they did to her before and ask for lots of stuff that has nothing to do with the lawsuit.
I think the tabloid press in the UK wants Meghan to respond–they really hate it that she ignores them. I’m starting to think that the people who run these publications don’t have a brain cell between them if they thought this was the way to go about it.
Well, if the government, brf and bm are hoping for condemnation globally and another hit to their country, they accomplished that. They obviously don’t care what the UK reputation is worldwide. Why?
A dream consequence would be for Amazon to drop his show. Not sure they’ll drop it since it’s already been filmed but they can v publicly say they will not produce another season. Actually, I think the series is produced by ITV and airs on Amazon prime?
Clarckson’s “apology” is basicly Gee hee, I ruffled some feathers, you guys are too sensitive.
Nothing unexpected from him, really.
They waited this long to remove it because in the meantime they got tens of thousands of clicks from it. They’re probably really happy with the result.
The they are too sensitive comment by the loser
This column and the furor it has caused is such a perfect example of what David Olusuga called the outrage industry that thrives in the media and the british media especially. I kills me that not only was this screed published but that part of the reason it was published was probably that it would provoke outrage and thus drive clicks, which equal money. It sometimes feel like even when we protest we can’t win because our rightful outrage is part of the financial calculus.
Feel this.
Right? “Oh dear, I’ve put my foot in it” is for a minor social gaffe. It’s not like you got her name wrong at a party, buddy.
And his “clumsy reference to a scene in GOT.” Spare me, clumsy is when you trip over your own feet or drop your mom’s favorite plate. This was out and out calculating and intentional. And no direct apology to Meghan in particular and women in general. May his teeth continue to rot and all manner of hellfire befall those who allowed this ish to be published.
I boiled when I read it was taken down at JC’s request. WHAT?! It would’ve been left there?! Too proud. No balls. I hate the UK press
It is my fervent wish that the Commonwealth will end during Charles’ reign, and that the Monarchy will end during William’s.
After how complicit Charles was in the public and private abuse of Diana, and how complicit they have BOTH been in the abuse of Harry and Meghan, it’s the least that karma can do.
The Commonwealth is made up of 54 nations, only 15 of which have the Windsors as unelected head of state. 14 of them should call for elections and dump the Windsors/monarchy immediately. The 15th, the UK, will hopefully be broken to pieces soon with Scotland and Northern Ireland leading the way. The Commonwealth itself should call for new elections and dump Charles as their defacto president.
There was a whole ‘apology’ hashtag about this on UK twitter yesterday and it was beautiful – he was dragged and dragged hard. As was the RF.
Am no fan of Nicola Sturgeon but am sure Clarkson is still receiving treatment for the burns she gave him. LOL
The more the RF hide their heads up the collective asses about this the worse they look – at some point the media will go with the public feeling and start dropping their payload on them. Murdoch can’t control Social Media and the tide is turning on MSM as people now see that these organisations are not as ‘impartial’ as they claim to be.
Clarkson should have been permanently removed from all media and sent into obscurity when he punched that BBC employee and caused the demise of Top Gear. But he appeals to the misogynistic racist crowd and the incels, so of course he found a way to come back.
Let that vile human mistake fade into permanent obscurity (worse than anything for him, so it should serve him right).
This is what they are saying over on jalopnik. They don’t want him as the face of car enthusiasts! The comments were interesting to read, because no one there really seems to care about the brf, but they were roundly condemning him and calling him out for being violent and racist. He’s awful and I hope there will be actual consequences.
By staying silent they have set a precedent, this will haunt them anytime they speak about DV, bullying, racism or women’s rights. The next time they release a statement condemning something they will be reminded of this. So stupid, mean and shortsighted. They will lose the younger generations completely.
I am outraged at his disgusting “apology.” It is as vile as the original article- laughing at and making light of the outrage over his article. Why has this not become a police matter? It is inciting violence against a public figure.
Action is important! Things are gaining momentum! Women MPs in the House of Commons have signed a letter condemning Clarkson and the media that aids and abets such obscenity:
https://twitter.com/carolinenokes/status/1605117832047386629
Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London has complained too
‘Hacked Off’ has a petition we can sign which is to get the government to act on press misogyny by implementing independent press regulation to protect ALL victims of press abuse. this is the petition:
https://hackinginquiry.org/thesunmeghan/
Just making comments about it is not enough we must take some action and register our feelings:
1.https://ipso.co.uk/complain/complaints-form/#
2.editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk
3. https://www.change.org/p/oppose-jeremy-clarkson-article-in-sun-against-meghan-markle/psf/share?share=1&source_location=combo_psf
4. https://www.change.org/p/oppose-jeremy-clarkson-article-in-sun-against-meghan-markle?signed=true
Complaints to IPSO have doubled since yesterday to 12,000 and it will go higher.
It sits at 17,000 at the moment
Hopefully that will rise, I read that complaints are still coming in. This oversight organization has done nothing in eight years, if they ignore a large number of complaints maybe they can trigger a real investigation of the media practices there that has consequences.
Thank you so much for posting this @Princessk
I am a paid advertising manager of a big hotel chain in UK and I wrote to the Sun that they will never see one single penny of my sizeable advertising budget.
We can all make a difference in our way. Every single email counts
Denise, you rock!
Well done Denise!
Denise you are a rock star!
Be careful, @denise. We all have seen how the RF retaliated against those who speak out. You work in the U.K. so you need to watch your back. Be safe.
Thanks for the links.
@PrincessK Thank you for these links!
Thanks for these. I’m adding this here too in addition to the Daily Mail post:
Number for The Royal Family in case anyone decides to call and ask why they are doing nothing about this harassment. We know why they won’t say anything, but that’s no reason why we can’t call and let them know we know what’s happening.
Buckingham Palace information office: (+44) (0)20 7930 4832.
Good! Thank you.
Well, neither Clarkson nor the Scum is likely to face any meaningful consequences, but it’s interesting to witness how out of touch these insular, salty British trolls are that they fuck around unaware of the power of global outrage expressed in real time on social and mainstream media. I hope they enjoy the Finding Out phase.
Ipso will exonerate Clarkson and the Sun. They have never ruled against a newspaper or journalist. I think the Queen’s presence provided cover for Camilla’s awfulness. Camilla has no-one to hide behind now and her inauthenticity and hypocrisy are being exposed.
The only good thing that came from this horrible article is the amount of love and support Meghan has received. It’s off the charts. No other member of the RF would ever receive that amount of support. It absolutely has to kill them to see how loved Meghan is. Their smear campaign didn’t work. It did the opposite.
Yes, it has also come at a time when the Sussexes are speaking about their experiences and the world was watching, and the world will be watching even more intently now.
Buckingham Palace is in a double bind.
1. If they make a statement people will ask, why now?
2. The media that supports the Palace will say, hey are you turning on us, we thought we had a deal with you?
3. Charles and William are petrified of doing anything that will shine a light on their secrets.
The royals are treading a tightrope here and are on dodgy ground too.
They sighed relief when Ngozi Fulani agreed to sit down with Hussey for PR, but they did not know that their good repugnant friend Jeremy Clarkson was going to destroy it all.
They removed the article because Clarkson asked them, apparently. Which means, it is not an act of remorse. In any way. He’s merely trying to avoid more heat. And it is as if it was never removed, in my eyes.
Clarkson has made terrible, horrible comments before, and has always been excused. It is no wonder that he thought no one would bat an eye at this.
There should be a call for the sun editor to be fired. Leaving that trash article up is inexcusable.
Just came into say this.
This was not an editorial decision, rather just Jeremy Clarkson saving his £160m Grand Tour deal with amazon.
I am pretty sure that deal contains a morality clause, which Amazon decided he had violated with that column.
So whilst the UK may not have any strict legal recourse with him, he is still an ambassador for Amazon, a US Company who can pull his plug at any time.
Flower, I hope that Amazon cancels him. Maybe if there are consequences in the wider world, these vile people will modify their behavior (I know, I’m dreaming.)
It’s The Sun. This is who they are. There’s a reason The Sun isn’t sold in Liverpool and it’s because they love to go to the absolute gutter on everything.
Pushback is happening. Leading article by Ross Clark ‘defending’ Free Speech and saying that JC ‘played into Sussex supporters hands ‘. I feel sick. This cruel horrible country.
Yes the bots in dm were talking about free speech. They are defending verbal abuse and threats to an individual. Meghan and harry have rights to live theit lives without being subject to these threats and rants
Sure, just like “defender of free speech” Piers Morgan. I’m sure he played into Meghan’s hands by saying she was lying about feeling suicidal.
Cowmilla need to me called out too. Why is she continuing to invite these people that continue to attack and disrespect her daughter in law ? The Royal family doesn’t know the real meaning of family.
Charles knew Camilla was having the party and the guest list and thought it ok for piers and Jeremy to attend knowing their trash talk about harry and meghan. Such vile behavior.if Camilla were trashed Charles would be whining to the media.
As an ex journalist I was horrified. This goes against any professional standards and ethics.
Even more than Clarkson being cancelled, I want to see chief editor of the Sun giving in her resignation and Sun having to pay a hefty fine for encouraging hate speech. That fine should go to women’s shelters and to victims of abuse.
The bigger issue is not Clarkson as much as it’s the fact that he was given space to spew his hate and that someone thought his words deserve to be published. There will always be jerks in this world but why are they given any kind of platform or attention is what I’m wondering
+1
Oh yes, the bigger issue is the media that allows grotesque reprobates like Clarkson incite racism, hatred and violence.
Removing the article is not enough.
The Sun editor and the publisher should be censured and fined for editorial lapses in publishing the article inciting violence against Meghan.
Strong action should also be taken against Jeremy Clarkson to give a powerful signal that incitement to violence cannot be tolerated bearing in mind that he has 7 million followers and he claimed that his toxic views on Meghan are shared by people in his generation .
Can Mr. Clarkson be sued directly?
What people have not mentioned that much in this is that Harry still has his lawsuit against the Sun and unlike many others he has not agreed to settle out of court yet. It is not a coinicidense that it is The Sun that comissioned this piece. Witness intimadation anyone?
Good point – I see they settled with Paul Burrell this morning. Not a fan of his, however I suspect the Sun really made the wrong chess moves on this one as they’re now firmly in the frame.
This will make Harry and Meghan’s vengeance all the sweeter.
More disgusting than the article were Brit broadcasters attempting to justify the article by saying that Meghan has angered a lot of people with her criticism of Britain, the royal family, and that she has brought the royal family into disrepute. Fortunately the person being interviewed pushed back and said Meghan has the right to speak about her lived experience and that its Prince Andrew who has brought the royal family into disrepute not Meghan.
And this is what the press and royal family miss. The public does not agree with them. BM and the royal family are outraged and want Meghan punished. The royal family want her to fail for daring to leave and the British Media want her destroyed for standing up to them. They can’t do the harm themselves so they are constantly trying to arrange for public violence to be done to her. Think of the escalation from encouraging Brits to boo her, to throw tomatoes and now to throw feces at her.
The escalation in violent rhetoric for a woman who lives overseas and does charity work doesn’t work on the public. They are trying to frame Meghan as an enemy of the state but everyone can see the documentary. The public can also see more questionable characters being treated better in the media and in that family making it clear that this is a witch hunt. Its the media and that family who have brought Britain into disrepute.
“And this is what the press and royal family miss. The public does not agree with them.”
^^ I think this is what I have increasingly noticed these last few months. The press have increasingly bought into the narrative of the troll accounts and recycled the bile of those accounts and green-washed it as legitimate news and a reflection of public sentiment, but when the chips are down there is a chasm between what people read, parrot and really believe.
This column by Jeremy Clarkson and Harry’s pending court case could not come at a better time to illustrate how delusional the press have become.
I don’t think Jeremy Clarkson will lose any of his existing deals (too legally messy), and the Sun cannot really justify sacking him as ultimately the publishing of the column should have been down to editorial control as illustrated by the fact that he requested it be taken down as opposed to the other way round.
H&M keep showing up with the great work while Cams and her vile media friends push the boundaries of the bottom of the barrel. The public outrage proves that people are paying attention and watching to see what C&C do (which is probably nothing). Next up, Harry will speak to Anderson, which I think will generate Oprah-like numbers. As H&M keep their chin up, deliver inspired content and positive work, the Drab Four will slowly drown themselves in a muck of their own making.
Mrs. Smith, I don’t know that Harry will be talking with Anderson. The information for that came from the Daily Fail. We know that no one on H&M’s team would ever talk to them. Until we get a legitimate source to tell us about this, I am remaining very skeptical.
I shudder to think if this guy was alive 200 or 300 years ago, he probably could have carried out his evil racist fantasies with no problem.
Absolutely. His comments have triggered a lot of anxiety amongst black women because it echoes back to how enslaved women were stripped, beaten, molested and humiliated for centuries by white men. This is what Clarkson, friend to the royals, is continuing to do in the 21st century with the support of the British media and they will NOT get away with it.
Too little too late. The media and the Royal family have shown their hands. It was easy to pretend and say that there was no racism, no attacking of Meghan, no collusion with the family, even as we could see it blatantly in the press.
The fact that Clarkson went to lunch with Camilla, then printed his ugly thoughts and then the Royal family have said nothing, neither the media. The events couldn’t have lined up in a better way to prove beyond a shadow of doubt that racism and misogyny is alive and well and that Meghan is one major target. Their slip has shown and the whole world has seen it.
What I find surprising is no one is really calling out Charles who is a colossal failure as far as family is concerned. I’m just so sick of the whole thing, I no longer have any interest in hearing about these people, except for Harry and Meghan.
Camilla just showing us her true colors by the friends she keeps. The woman is vile, and I’m glad she is getting a lot of blowback for this guy’s gross article.
I’ll say this about the GOT reference, the target of that ‘wished for’ behavior was able to rain down the fires of retribution on her enemies, and those who stood with them. Those who revel in the first comparison forget the 2nd.
Now a dentist should remove those horrific teeth.
Without anaesthetic.
LOL. I second that.
Go full Medieval on those rotten things. Make it an exhibit at the Ren Fair.
Jeremy Clarkson, what a vile and small man.
She won’t, and she certainly doesn’t have an obligation to be involved, but in my ideal world I’d love to hear Lena Headey who actually filmed that GoT scene speak about this.
That editorial was the most disgusting hateful diatribe I have ever read and I am so happy that so many British people have repudiated it and expressed their horror. I am also absolutely shocked that there has been no comment from the Palace. Their silence speaks volumes. Jeremy Clarkson has cemented his reputation as a vile bully. Good for his daughter who has more spine than the royals.
This is beyond vile. It’s criminal. He must be held accountable. And the evil villainess that ordered this hit piece of extraordinarily vileness must be held accountable as well obviously. On the other hand it seems the Consort is actually the Real MVP for the #abolishthemonarchy movement. She sure is working overtime to Sabotage the reputation/standing of the RF on the global stage. Her rude, unbecomming ” gossip”about Biden, the way she didn’t handle the Ngozi abuse, again and again, and now the Clarkson ish, her Lunch with him and Morgan, the disgusting and criminal hit piece on Meghan. I wonder if she truly felt Meghan a threat.I mean specific to her own Position. Because in the beginning Charles was taken with Meghan hence the Tungsten nickname, walking her down the aisle…and then there were those leaks about Charles being so gullible and always just parroting whatever the current person he likes says/thinks..those were so weird. The specificity of these alleged bad habits of Charles…Camilla may have feared Meghan was going to be able to weaken her influence over Charles and “make him woke” . Those circles gossip and latest after Meghan told those racist and sexist aristo douchebros politely how terrible the crap they were “joking” about is, it must have made the rounds and gotten back to the Consort. She knew what kind of human being Meghan is. The opposite of what the Rottweiler is. She felt threatened in my opinion. Which is why she can’t stop abusing Meghan. How dare a biracial American actress make the Rottweiler feel threatened for her position? Can’t let that slide unpunished…for eternity, it seems.
One I do not Believe for a Second That This horrible poor excuse for a man asked that the sun remove his article. I Think the Sun remove this article because of the public backlash and they were worried about liability issues or if something was to happen to Meghan people could use this article as proof of the press using dangerous hate speech that incite violence. Shame on the prime minister who said that their is no Racist in Britain it’s clearly that the establishment will continue to deny their a problem in Britain when its comes to Racism . While their citizens of color are being treated horribly by Racist they would rather sweep it under the rug and blame Meghan for their century long problem.
I agree Vanessa, The Sun editors took it down because they’re trying to cover their posteriors, but too little too late. I hope they’re both forced to step down and the PM retracts his comments about “no racism here, nope, not a bit folks!”. He’s insulated by his billionaire status and hasn’t got a clue what’s going on in real life.
It’s too late, anyways. The thing has been screenshot and retweeted and reposted to hell and back. No escaping that statement — for Clarkson or his “newspaper.” Can’t believe that no one at the Sun realizes: the Internet is forever.
I think they did it because IPSOS requires you to have the headline when you submit a complaint and the headline itself isn’t linked in most articles covering this.
So for anyone who still wants to lodge a complaint despite IPSOS being inept probably, here it is: “One Day, Harold the Glove Puppet Will Tell the Truth About a Woman Talking B****ks”. It was in the Sun, on December 16.
But they DO realize this. They deliberately kept the article up for days. Once most of their approving audience had read it, and shared it and cackled over it, they quietly took it down. Clarkson and the Sun got maximum publicity from this. They haven’t in any way disavowed either the article or its author. They are also secure in the knowledge that the article will live on, being quoted and reposted indefinitely.
Lots of publicity with no apparent penalties — at least as of yet. I’m sure they’re applauding their own effortlessly vile accomplishments.
We must keep this issue going, and call for Victoria Newton’s and Victoria Watson’s heads to roll. I don’t care about the “secret relationship” the gutter tabs have with the BRF, this is absolutely the most sickening thing I’ve ever read from them. And the fact that Camzilla’s dirty hands are all over this is disgusting. As I said in yesterday’s piece about this, I can picture her at this boozy luncheon with them all drunk and snickering over who can make the vilest comments about Meghan, and Clarkson ran with it. Keep it up KC and QC…you’re making a fine mess of your hopefully short reign.
I’ve said it before, and I have a feeling I’ll be saying it again. Frollo. There are a whole lot of Frollos obsessed with Meghan.
Or, alternatively, and from one of my favorite movies: The Bishop of Aquila from Ladyhawke. If any of these men had the power to turn Harry into a wolf and Meghan into a hawk so they could never truly be together, they would.
Update on my complaint to IPSO: I submitted a claim on Sunday & today received an email telling me that nothing I reported broke any of their rules so they were forwarding my complaint & contact info to the Sun so that they could deal with my concerns directly. Huh. What were other people’s experiences with submitting an IPSO complaint? Maybe I didn’t write my answers well enough.
I just got a “Thank you, we’re currently assessing your complaint and will let you know when we have made a decision” type email. I’m not expecting them to do anything about it, IPSO’s history of going after miscreants is pretty poor.
Well, at least Meghan can stop beating herself up over trying and failing to fit into the BRF. She was NEVER going to fit in, regardless of how hard she tried or how much she did for that salty, bitter old country. My heart broke for her when I saw her say tearfully in the documentary that she really, really tried. Now she doesn’t have to try anymore. Shake the dust off your feet and walk away, Meghan! You owe those hags nothing!
First time poster. I admire so many people who post here; the authors of articles and the posters whose incisive analysis is appreciated.
I am utterly horrified by Jeremy Clarkson’s article. I have been horrified by many media articles but this is beyond reason and the timing of having lunch with Camilla and then having this article posted in The Sun draws a clear line.
I appreciate the links to protest Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘opinion piece’ that writers have been providing but I didn’t see any addresses for Amazon and they are producing and streaming ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ and ‘The Grand Tour’. They just renewed Clarkson’s Farm for season 2.
I called Amazon.com because I wanted to have an email address to send a letter to about Amazon carrying Jeremy Clarkson’s shows. You won’t find anything readily available on their website. The customer service representative had to obtain the address from a supervisor and here it is for anyone that wishes to send something to Amazon about producing and streaming his shows.
The email address is grievanceus@amazon.com
Thank you very much for that link!
Welcome and thanks for posting the link!
I have googled Amazon all morning trying to complain without success. Thank you for this link!!
Just wrote
Excellent! I did as well.
Awesome. Thank you for the link.
Ugh these people are so gross. I’m saddened more by the majority of people who just stay quiet and don’t condemn this sort of vile behavior. When did society normalize this outrageous racism as acceptable conduct? We are literally silent and not demanding this racist misogynist apologize, be fired and face some sort of legal and financial consequences rather than get away with it?
I don’t think Camilla et al sat around putting this together however the fact that no one so far in the palace or what ever have said anything to condemn this is a very, very bad look. This is hate speech. After all this is their daughter in-law. In spite of what a lot of ppl here say I think Charles loves his son and his family. It’s just that hey are so inept at so many things, besides this whole concept of not responding to things. They’re a mess. This does validate what Harry has been saying how they are held hostage by this RR system. They really are their own worst enemies.
I have a fantasy that no one lines the streets for any royal engagements. And everyone refuses to pay taxes to support them. Their staff all quit. They become obsolete. Not with a bang but with a whimper. No one expects them to apologize because they’re a bunch of racists and they always will be. There are no expectations of them. Everyone is just indifferent which is a million times worse than people having an opinion of them. It’s such a drain and waste of time to gift them with our time and energy.
I am absolutely furious that Buckingham Palace has failed in this horrific instance to issue a statement. If we needed still more proof that the royals have fed Meghan to the tabloid wolves to protect their own sorry asses, this is it.
Camilla should burn in hell with her pal Clarkson and Sun editor Victoria Newton. I know it’s Christmastime and everyone is busy, but I’d love to see a demonstration staged outside the palace. Highlight this disgrace in the palace’s front yard.
A glimmer of light: Steve Coogan, Simon Pegg and Sally Hawkins have signed an open letter from Hacked Off to the UK government. The letter states, in part: “The vile, misogynist attack written by Jeremy Clarkson about the Duchess of Sussex in the Sun newspaper demonstrates the horrifying dangers of a rabid unregulated press. The Sun newspaper should not be allowed to perpetuate its platform for hate speech and incitement of violence against women or any other minority groups for the purposes of profiteering.”
It goes on to denounce IPSO as “an impotent regulator that fails to address the harmful effects of dangerous, irresponsible publishing,” and calls for the implementation of the 2012 Leveson inquiry recommendations.
Knowing Jeremy Clarkson’s followers (I am re-traumatized by a relationship with every mention of him, as a previous bf idolized him and I know who JC is speaking to), “horrified” is a dog whistle. He truly doesn’t give a shit and is acknowledging with delight the impact he has had. HIs followers are eating it up. This is one of the reasons why I moved to the US to raise my son. There’s toxic masculinity here, but not to the same insidious degree as in the UK.
Both the surface read and the psychoanalytic read of his column are terrible.
Not a word from Camilla, the patron queen of battered women. They are going to have to soften her image with puppies and kittens and fluffy petting zoo animals since she has proven every single time she can’t be trusted around humans.
You know what has escaped people’s notice? The context of the scene Clarkson was foaming at the mouth about. Cersei’s crime wasn’t treason, but ADULTRY. An older, bitter queen trying to use the masses to lay low a younger, prettier, popular queen who had made her jealous and it all backfired on her to a terrible degree.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Are we seeing life imitate art? You bet you. Only Camilla isn’t bright enough to shut the whole thing down that has gotten away from her while she sips her gin and tonic from a safe distance.