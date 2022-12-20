“Blink twice if you’re being held hostage by ‘The Glass Onion’ promo tour” links

Kate Hudson & Janelle Monae have gone to approximately eleventy billion premieres for The Glass Onion. [GFY]
Lainey on Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan & Jeremy Clarkson. [LaineyGossip]
Review of 1923, with Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford. [Pajiba]
Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized briefly. [Dlisted]
These Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces are fug as hell. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Babylon got two new awful trailers. [JustJared]
Say Yes To the Dress’s Randy Fenoli is engaged! [Starcasm]
Dior’s $3500 Advent calendar is unsurprisingly a rip-off. [Buzzfeed]
Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on three charges (including rape), but there’s a hung jury on the additional charges. [Jezebel]
I’ll say one nice thing about Rita Ora: her body is bonkers. [Egotastic]
Blind item: which Emmy-winning actor exposes himself to young women? [Gawker]
A blind item referring to a sexual predator as a “sex pest”? Wtf?
Gawker is awful now… so who knows what’s in the mind of those ‘writers’ over there.
I think it’s a British term? Which would support some of the guesses below…
It started with Josh Duggar back in like 2015. They started calling him that on message boards and the tabloids adopted it.
Not gonna complain about a Janelle Monae red carpet fashion tour. She could go to all the movie premieres, not just the ones for movies she’s starring in, and it would never be too much.
Kate Hudson is now Botoxed and has crooked lip filler in top lip. Subtle but wonky. She did not need the filler. She was interviewed on today show and I kept thinking what the hell is wrong w her face …..ohhhhh that’s what ….
Even the good ones give in to Nicole Kidman face!
At least Kate H looks recognisable. We have a cool, but very in shape, woman in our town who has thin lips, sunbaked skin/lips and thin stringy hair. Everyone envies her and wants to BE her w her active lifestyle & tons of fun kids. Point is, a great person MAKES their face/body the envy of the world.
I really hope it’s not Jason Sudeikis but I get insecure inferiority complex vibes from him. I think he was really aloof with Olivia and didn’t treat her all too well behind closed doors. I hope I’m wrong.
I hope it’s not him either but I get the same vibes from him when he was with Olivia.
Hard agree- I’ve said it here over and over that his time is coming. He’s pulled some ugly stunts and maybe the general public doesn’t see through it but those of us working in and around family courts do. It’s not about being “team Olivia” it’s about acknowledging JS’s f*cksh*t.
Totally agree. Everything Olivia Wilde has hinted at about him, and the way he’s thrown her and her parenting under the bus in the press, gives me the major ick. Love Ted Lasso, but don’t think JS is necessarily a great guy.
I don’t like Kate’s jacket at all and don’t like Janell’s outfit. They both look beautiful though and seem to be having fun on this tour.
I saw that Sharon Osborn was rush to the hospital this weekend because of some health issue. All I will say about that is the energy you put out…
My Scorpio ♏️ intuition…which is MAGNIFICENT …btw…tells me that in the movie “Colossal” that’s currently on HBOMax…that also stars Anne Hathaway & is good as HELL to me…Jason Sudekis was NOT acting…which makes his acting in “Ted Lasso” even more spectacular ☹️
While I disagree with you about JS in his personal life, I agree that Colossal is a really good movie worth watching (but it obviously has some triggers people should be aware of) and 100% not the movie I thought it would be when it started. I wish more people had seen it.
I have enjoyed the mini renaissance of Kate Hudson during this tour. This specific outfit isn’t her best on this tour, but her fashion has been fun, her makeup has been great, and she is aging quite well and whoever is doing her fillers/Botox is walking a lovely fine line of puffy face/not too much (cough cough Jennifer Aniston!)
Why don’t people like Rita Ora? She has a great voice and some really good songs. I think she’s beautiful too. Albanian women are killing it…Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Ava Max…
Deliberate blackfishing mostly.
Coatdress on Kate Hudson is doing her no favors, wrong color for her looks too bulky.
That is a LOT of patterns on JM, bit too much. Usually I like almost everything she wears.
Kate Hudson hasn’t made a movie I’ve enjoyed since 10 Ways To Lose a Man.
I think I liked it because Robert Klein had a funny part in it, plus back when Matt M. was doing lighthearted rom-coms. Her yellow gown in that movies poster was iconic, IMO, the best she ever looked.
And now, back to work.
RIP Terry Hall. That one hit me hard. 😔
Me, too. This one is rough.
The only upside of today is that it is also Billy Bragg’s birthday.
Clicked on the link to the review of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel w/Harrison F and Helen M.
I do agree that there is some element of “misery porn” to all things related to Yellowstone.
IMO, the scenery of S1-3 of Yellowstone were worth the watch alone. S5 and Yellowstone is now half of the time spent setting up the next show on the Four Sixes (6666) ranch, and it’s almost a cartoon/Dallas soap spin.
1883 was very good. Sam Elliott is always worth watching. 😁
It has a lot in common with Dallas in that almost all of the characters are so flawed that you can’t really root for them. I’ve been rooting for the land to be given (returned?) to the indigenous people just to be wild though, no airport!
I’m behind watching so don’t tell me if that’s the case 🤣
No spoilers from me JanetDR.
I also want the land to go back to the people.
I think it would be great if Tate inherited it and gifted it to Chief Rainwater, the closing scene could be all the fencing being taken down, let everything return to the wild.
I have no idea what is actually going to happen.
Congrats to Randy! He is adorable! xo