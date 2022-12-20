The Mail: Queen Elizabeth II is dead because the Sussexes stressed her out

The Windsors have soft-launched a line of attack on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since September. That attack? “Harry and Meghan killed Queen Elizabeth II.” The Windsors and their British media scriptwriters haven’t come out and said that directly, but they’ve been heavily insinuating it for months. It’s pretty disgusting, because QEII was a 96 year old woman in extremely poor health, and her handlers were covering up her poor health for a year. While I don’t doubt that the stress and drama of the entire family weighed on QEII, don’t put that the feet of Harry and Meghan solely. Especially since QEII took pains to call the Sussexes “beloved family members” and she personally invited them to her Jubbly AND provided them with security and more. Especially since Harry and Meghan always made it clear: they were cool with QEII and Philip. They literally never criticized Harry’s grandparents, ever. Behold, the latest attack from Casa de Unhinged.
The stress caused by Harry and Meghan’s falling out with the Royal Family had a ‘detrimental effect’ on the health of the Queen in the final months of her life, well-placed sources have told The Mail on Sunday. The revelation comes days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex renewed their attack on the Royals in the final three episodes of their Netflix series.
Now insiders have disclosed for the first time the true toll of the ‘Megxit’ family drama on the late monarch. In the lead-up to the couple’s move across the Atlantic and in the years since, the Royal Family has faced a stream of claims of Palace briefings against Meghan and Harry and even of racism.
A well-placed source was clear that Her Majesty’s health was already declining for reasons that had nothing to do with Megxit, but added: ‘It really affected the Queen’s health. It had a detrimental effect on her health. Yes she was elderly and there were other issues with that but nevertheless all the Harry and Meghan claims certainly contributed to that. I’m just so glad the Queen isn’t around to hear all about this latest programme. It is the very opposite to duty, unity and sacrifice – everything that she was brought up to believe in and which she embodied.’
The late Queen’s death certificate said that she died of ‘old age’. But those close to the monarch, who died on September 8 aged 96, believe that her frequent ‘mobility issues’ were impacted by the added stress of her grandson’s decision to break away from his family and criticise the institution to which she had dedicated her life.
[From The Daily Mail]
As I said, I don’t doubt that family dramas increased the stress on QEII in her final years. But those stresses were more than just her favorite grandson moving out of the country, for the love of God. There was also QEII’s whole-ass human trafficker son and his payoff to his rape victim. There was Charles caring solely about his Rottweiler to the exclusion of everyone and everything else. There was her rage-monster grandson and you KNOW QEII saw very well that William is temperamentally unsuited for the job. Literally everything we know for sure about QEII’s relationship with Harry and Meghan is that it was nothing but warm and happy. She was pleased that the Sussexes made the effort to come to her Jubbly. This is just the family weaponizing a dead woman in their completely bonkers “need” to attack the Sussexes 24-7.
Meanwhile, Charles sold the only thing QEII really cared about and loved – her horses. Remember, QEII was fond of saying: “après moi le déluge.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Cover Images.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Not Available For Publication In The UK – London, UK -20220605-
The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Final Day
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51635815.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601975, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696611774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696633859, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696642820, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631272.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220602- Day One Of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67243553
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a group photo at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. The Queen’s Young Leaders Programme, now in its fourth and final year, celebrates the achievements of young people from across the Commonwealth working to improve the lives of people across a diverse range of issues including supporting people living with mental health problems, access to education, promoting gender equality, food scarcity and climate change .
TEAM SUSSEX 😍 HAPPY HOLIDAYS 😍
They need to question KC3 and Cowmilla why they were going around QE2 when they knew they had C-19.
They will never do that. They are in bed with this gutter press and the gutter press are the subservient ones. And of course they are going to blame Harry and Meghan for the Queen‘s death. I mean, her death could possibly have occurred because she was 96, all because she was suffering from some illness that hasn’t been revealed yet. And maybe, just maybe, she carried a teensy bit of grief over what Number two son had brought to her doorste. But, nooooo, no one is going to mention that twat. The entire family consorts with criminals, and other dodgy characters.
This is ridiculous and once again, in a tit-for-tat move, they are “responding” to Harry’s comments that the stress from smears orchestrated by the Fail and palaces contributed to Meghan’s miscarriage.
I’m pretty sure that serious case of Covid the queen got from her unmasked staff and family had a more serious impact on her health.
You took the words right out of my mouth, Tacky.
Yes, of course… I also read somewhere that she had some type of cancer? Certainly would account for weight loss, unless it was due to alteration in smell and/or taste of food post covid that made eating unpleasant. In any case, it’s a dreadful thing to say, as she clearly went downhill rapidly after covid took her spouse.
@NotSoSocialB — yes, apparently she had multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. The gutter press will find some way of accusing the Sussexes of giving it to her.
I’m pretty sure she was almost 100 years old. Not exactly shocking or unexpected.
Oh it was Harry and Meghan… not the COVID she got from her whiny little bitch of a son, not the pedo… the one the loves used tampons. Okay got it.
And definitely not the 12M pounds she had to shell out to settle the pedo’s case. Oh it was surely H&M and nothing to do with the fact that the old biddy had simply lived well past her sell-by date.
Exactly. What bull shit!
And definitely, absolutely not hastened by the fact she was pulled out of bed, clothed, propped up and forced to go through the motions of investing Liz Truss as the UK’s shortest serving lettuce… I mean Prime Minister. She had an absolutely dazed look on her face for most of it – presumably due to being doped up on something given by her doctors. Because the courtiers were at that point determined to pretend that everything was fine. It was elder abuse and she died one month later.
The queen died much sooner than that. She met with Liz Truss on September 6 and died two days later on the 8th. She should have never been made to have that meeting.
This hate campaign that relentlessly targets these two needs to stop! Between this and the sun filth there is no low they won’t sink to. I firmly believe they are responsible for the death of the Sussex’s second child by causing her miscarriage. #teamharryandmeghan 6 years of racist hate is something no one should have to endure.
LMAO. Yeah, I’m sure her rapist son or – now, wait for it – her being 96 had nothing to do with it.
The English are just angry because she didn’t break the record of being the longest recorded reigning monarch ever – that honour still belongs to the French of all peoples (so that’s double trouble). If it wasn’t for the stress she would have lived ’till 120!
Which is such a stupid thing to get bent out of shape over considering Louis XIV was literally FOUR when he became King. He died 20 years younger than her!
But I’m petty too, like I’m glad Jimmy Carter out-lived the queen.
@ C – Yeah, you’re right, but she came soooo close. I remember people discussing it a few years ago. And now we know this record won’t be broken any time soon. Charles and William are already far too old, and heck, little George will soon be too old too.
I was thinking about Andrew’s scandals too. The fact that the BRF and the BM ignores that just says something very tawdry about both. At this point, it would just be more intellectually honest if the BM put out a wanted poster on the Sussexes. That seems to be what they want.
Honestly surprised it’s taken any of the ‘well placed sources’ or gutter press (as my mum rightly came them) this long to come out and explicitly say this to be honest, I thought it would have been one of the first things they yelled about once she was gone.
Same.
We have been for this.
Yeah. Pushing 100 and getting Covid earlier this year had nothing to do with it.
They prove H and Ms point with these looney tune articles.
And bone cancer if rumors are true.
Exactly. But I think a lot of people have no curiosity to think that through. They just read the headline or the article and think it is gospel.
She died because she was old & sick. That’s all, folks.
She also lost her husband, I have noticed that often old people after the lifelong partner dies “let themself go”, the grieving process imo took a tool too.
They’ve officially reached Karen at Victoria Secret’s level of crazy.
https://twitter.com/killafran/status/1414660646529024003?s=20&t=IGkN6VJ-uK_hETpSKAC_mg
I’m just waiting for Kate to pull this shit next time she’s near Meghan.
Meghan and Harry have their hands full, with live wire Archie and Lili making Archie is listening to Papa reading their bedtime story.
Holy flipping cow. Screaming “get her away from me” as she’s chasing the store clerk. I hope she had the chance to cool off in a jail cell.
There’s an earlier part 1 of the video which shows that Karen actually RAN towards the woman filming at hit her – then started wailing and screaming that she didn’t. And then another white woman suggests the victim is upset. Like sure, Kate, Meghan made you cry….
I think this very strongly supports that the ONLY protection The Firm had was the sentiment the country felt for Liz. That is why they will use the dead woman’s memory because they have nothing left and they know they are sinking. And what better way to garner support for the pitiful fools and their survival then to bring her back into the equation.
As for Liz’s statement – I did read it means the equivalent of Let them eat cake. Not sure if it is true.
The origin of “apre moi, c’est deluge is from Louis the fourteenth. The French Revolution happened under the next monarch. If Queen Elizabeth said that, she was aware the monarchy would end under Charles the turd.
LOL Okay, I have unfortunately witnessed a few elderly family members (both very close and not so close) decline in health over years and then pass away. I know it’s a personality thing as well but from what I have seen and heard from friends, it’s the person in ill health who often stresses everyone out because their world has shrunk and they’re very focused on themselves. OR they are kept a little bit in the dark about stressful things. OR they simply don’t give a shit anymore about people’s issues.
Even if this is true, maybe blame her late husband who was – by all accounts – the head of the family and who raised four “interesting” children. Or had them raised. The fish rots from the head. Let’s not paint her as some delicate flower.
I don’t know. Nannies raised them and all I can say is that the only child that has a modicum of sense was his favorite, Anne.
Yes. Liz as devoted mother applied only to Andy, because she’d gotten Phil back into her bed after 10 years of him dallying elsewhere.
She was such a great mom that She & P took off on the all-around-the-Commonwealth trip for about 4-6 months when C & A were very little. I’m surprised the kids even recognized Mom& Dad after so long. Liz was never the loving mother to 3 of her 4 kids.
Edward was his fav, not Anne. Anne was most like Phil but not his fav. Anne is also the one who told someone they had wasted their time making a bouquet of flowers for QEII when she was sick. And she’s the one who was convicted of letting her untrained dogs attack children in a public park. No, Anne is not a great human being either.
That family is so gross. How Harry managed for so long is beyond me.
Because nannies and lots of money and loads of misplaced protections. Plus it’s the only reality he knew, even if he understood other boys were treated differently. It’s exposure to (approximate) normality via Meghan that showed him things can be different.
And his 10 years in the military away from that stultifying family certainly helped too.
Well, the death of her husband, getting Covid, and a possible diagnosis of terminal cancer might have added some stress, but sure, let’s get into the battle of who killed whom. Harry says the DM had an effect on Meghan’s miscarriage, so now the DM says H&M killed the Queen.
Your last sentence is spot on, Eurydice. I commented similarly above.
Ooops, I missed your comment. I must have been typing at the time.
What a miserable, awful, toxic lot the Windsors are. Seriously. I can’t imagine the energy it takes to stoke this fire.
I’m sure Betty paying off randy Andy sex crime, didn’t contribute to her death.
Harry left in 2019, took her long enough.
The royal family acted like a Pandemic was not going on, and instead of keeping Betty protected, she was meeting people.
We all die from something.
She was 96+ years old. Period.
SHE’S DEAD BECAUSE SHE WAS VERY OLD!!! oh my god why can’t anyone stick to actually reasonable criticisms of the Sussexes! stop making up insane shit like this to blame them for!
Simply preposterous
First they killed 99 year old Philip with the Oprah interview, and now they killed the 96 year old Queen!
Hide your elderly grandparents, people!!
How incredibly tone deaf to say that H&M leaving to avoid abuse stressed her out but the abusers (in the RF and the BM) did NOT stress her? Does NOT make QE look good at all. Personally, all the people attacking H&M would have been the ones stressing me if anybody. I wish H&M would sue over this and bring up EVERY little thing the others did that should have stressed her out IF she were any sort of decent person.
I agree with others that I’m surprised its taken them this long to come out and say this.
Of course it was H&M, and not COVID, the stress of a global pandemic, potential bone cancer, mobility issues, cognitive decline, old age, or the favorite son needing 12 million to settle with a sex trafficking victim.
These people are gross.
Hmm, I wonder if her age was a factor..
I’ve been waiting for this! This is my narcissist mom’s favorite trick — I’ve been blamed for my dad’s heart attack, her dishwasher breaking, a flood in their house while they were on vacation, her not achieving her dreams, and on and on. I honestly can’t believe it took them this long to blame Harry…
Are well placed sources the same as royal/Palace sources?
At this point, I can’t even go to the Daily M out of curiosity to see what’s counting as content these days in the Upside Down. It is so dangerous, unhinged, toxic and violent that it makes me feel sick that there are people who consume this day in and day out. Thank you, Kaiser for doing the Lord’s work in continuing to parse through the nonsense and bring us commentary everyday!
Good. They did the world a favor. How many people have the institution killed during their reign?
Harry and Meghan should get a Humanitarian award and The Noble peace prize.
OMG! lol!
LOL! The voice of reason, I love it, Lulu. So true!
The fans at the soccer match who sang, “Lizzie’s in a box,” now know where to send their fruit baskets.
The Daily Mail are Trying to get some crazies to harm Meghan and Harry on behalf of the Royal family. I hope Harry and Meghan sue between this article and the unhinged article about Meghan it’s clearly as day that the Royal Family and the British media want to see something happen to Meghan and Harry . What Tyler perry said about the Royal family being abusers is so true this is abuser tacit 101 if they can’t have Meghan and Harry especially Harry back they will make It so that their lives are in danger constantly.
This is exactly what the goal is for them sanctioned by KC and his mistress wife along with Peggy and Katie. Their silence screams compliance and guilt. This is the Princess Diana playbook that KC and mistress wife used to destroy and then end her life.
A survivor of domestic violence and abuse is never in more danger than when they leave, sadly I know this for life experience.
And there it is. I was waiting to see how long it would take before they would blame her death on H&M. Nevermind she was 96 years old, possibly battling bone cancer according to them, was in an obvious decline since Philip passed, and had a son who was almost prosecuted and had to cough up 12million…no, none of THAT stressed her out. It was all the evil Sussexes fault.
Here is why this article is beating a dead horse. When The Queen died, people on all social media platforms were taking wagers on how long before they blamed the queen’s death on Meghan, the reason The UK press didn’t blame Meghan at the time; was that they were the running joke. Believe it or not, people, including the unhinged, aren’t taking this article seriously. In the same way, they didn’t take it seriously when they accused her of killing Phillip. Fox News tried it and got so much backlash they changed the narrative. Plus, her cause of death was announced as old age.
I, for one, cannot wait to see the commonwealth drop C3 & the monarchy like a hot and rotten potato, the sooner the better. I foresee the near- future downfall of the brf ( uncapitalized, autocorrect turned brf into bro, should have left it).
Number for The Royal Family in case anyone decides to call and ask why they are doing nothing about this harassment. We know why they won’t say anything, but that’s no reason why we can’t call and let them know we know what’s happening.
Buckingham Palace information office: (+44) (0)20 7930 4832.
OMG, the phone number to BP info office.
Now I need to stop myself from calling every hour on the hour.
The urge to call and simply say “Charles and Camilla continue to hit a new low every day.
Down with The Monarchy.”
I must be a better person. No reason to upset the folks who are only answering the phone.
I want to tho.
American here who lived in the UK, I’m used to calling my Congresspeople and despite their “lack of constitutional governmental power” I see absolutely no reason why people shouldn’t call BP in a similar fashion lol.
The Daily Mail, The Sun, and other right-wing newspapers are just trash. Then Prince Charles and Camilla and William both visited her after they came in contact with Covid. Charles and Camilla went to a party without masks and then visited her. William knew he came in contact, because he was notified and still went to see the Queen. What kind of sense did that make? No beating them by the media. She said she was tired after Covid. I feel like the UK has become unhinged and need to move the focus away from strikes and the fallout of Brexit. You would think having no nurses or rail workers more people would say hey maybe we should focus on the economy. The right-wing mags that supported Brexit need to put focus on something else so that people don’t notice the country is falling apart and they have a very wealthy family to keep. If it turns, it turns on the Royal Family.
This is so funny to me. Stress didn’t cause Meghan’s miscarriage, but “stress” killed a 96-year-old woman who may or may not have had terminal cancer? Of course, said stress is conditional in its source. *Rolls eyes*
The Daily Mail is playing tit-for-tat because Harry said the stress from their lawsuit against the Daily Mail may have contributed to Meghan’s miscarriage.
She caught covid early this year
She was had to help Charles and andrew.Charles wanted that statement about Camilla issued. She had to give Andrew a lot of money for the lawsuit. She invited harry and Meghan to visit her and they did. She wanted to see them and openly spoke well of them. The dm needs to stop just stop.
The immediate purpose of this BS is deflection from Camilla’s complicity with Clarkson and that horrid article, and the fact that neither she nor the king responded (or will respond). Part of the sweep it under the rug effort, but useful as well as a comeback for multiple other things the last few weeks.
On another note, I remember Harry telling Hoda that TQ tells him things she can’t tell anybody else…I’ve wondered how much he confided in her about his book and the documentary.
Thank you, Clarkson, Camilla, Sun and Mail. You couldn’t have provided a mor convincing one-two punch of Exhibits A and B to demonstrate that you are exactly what Harry and Meghan say you are if you had sat down over lunch to plan it out.
More deflection from the fallout of the Ngozi Fulani and Jeremy Clarkson/Camzilla luncheon debacles. This will continue to be a vicious cycle because the tabloids want red meat and the *sources* (coughpalacescough) have to continue to throw it to them so the tabs don’t turn on them. There’s no way out of it.
The Queen is dead because she was 96yrs old and had cancer. These people are too stupid for words.
How about the fact that they were trotting out QII for events and Will and Kate were doing NOTHING. No, my bad. They were on vacation with their children too. Meghan and Harry are as responsible for her death as I am.
Derry Girls, Pilot:
Sister Michael: Obviously, Sister Declan’s death was extremely shocking and unexpected. We’re still struggling to understand exactly what happened.
Erin: Can I just ask, what age was Sister Declan?
Sister Michael: She’d have been 98 on Friday.
Erin: Right. Might that shed some light on the situation?
Sister Michael: How so?
Grandda: Struck down in her prime.
Hahaha. I LOVE Derry Girls – love it. We’re watching it again at the moment – halfway through the last series – & I’m already dreading coming to the end. Sweary teenage girls plus some interesting/poignant political background – what’s not to love.
Love that show so much. Sister Michael is a hoot.
That quote from Derry Girls is so great. Delivered with a straight face by everyone.
A+
Tyler Perry continues to be right: This is torn straight from the abuser’s playbook. It’s trying to invoke guilt for leaving, and
heaping blame on the Sussexes for “causing” the death of a near 100-year old widow.
“well-placed sources have told The Mail on Sunday” I guess that whole the palace does not brief against H&M was shorter than 1 Truss
LOL! I was going to measure it in Scaramuccis. Less than 1 Scaramucci, too.
Beyond all that, a good 30% of these problems are of the Queen’s own making. She raised two of the people causing this stress, and she was effectively everyone’s supervisor for decades. She bears a lot of the responsibility for the fact that The Firm is racist, coddles bigots and abusers, and has never figured out what younger children ought to do with themselves now that they can’t just be married off to other royal houses. If it came home to roost when she was 96, then that’s too bad, but it’s not like she’s a pure victim in all of this however much Harry loved her.
Taken in her prime she was.
“Now insiders have disclosed for the first time the true toll of the ‘Megxit’ family drama on the late monarch.” First, she was 96. Being 96 was the biggest toll on her health. Second, gaslighting was the word of the year, and the articles claiming that the royal staff doesn’t brief against H&M win the gaslighting award given a half a dozen nonsensical articles like this one come out a day. Either these sources are made up whole cloth (which is a possibility) or “sources” never. stop. talking.
But wait, didn’t they get a “medical professional” on tv to say that stress played no factor in Meghan’s miscarriage after the last 3 parts of Harry and Meghan dropped on Netflix?
Besides, I’d venture to guess that Chuckles and his Rottweiler breathing COVID in Lizzie’s face every chance they got is what hastened her demise more than any stress.
I’m just surprised it took them this long to say it.
Her husband of a zillion years died, she had covid earlier in the year, she had cancer, and she was 96. But sure, she could have kept zooming along for another 20 years if her grandson hadn’t moved.
Wasn’t Liz Truss already blamed for QE2’s death? How on earth did they retroactively decide to blame H&M instead?…oh wait…
Honestly, I am just surprised that it took them THIS LONG to blame H&M for basically slapping the queen in her face, to her death. NOTHING to do with the financial fraud of ALL of her children, the “antics” of andpew, the cancer eating her bones, the COVID attacking her circulatory system, and being 96 FREAKING YEARS OLD. It wasn’t Charles millions of mysterious cash that disappeared into the “trust” scandal, having the time of her LIFE when Epstein caught a case of the dead, her beloved Husband dying the year before. Nope, it was H&M. 😂😂😂
Anyone watched The Derry Girls episode where a nun dies and the school tries to blame the girls. One of them says, but doesn’t the fact that she was 98 have anything to do with it?! Same applies.
It’s my observation that QEII never was herself again after the new King gave her Covid.
IF we want to point fingers…
This part of the Daily Fail story made me laugh: ” … the Royal Family has faced a stream of claims of Palace briefings against Meghan and Harry and even of racism.”
Claims “even of racism,” LOL. As if racism and white supremacy weren’t the building blocks of this monarchy.
I thought it was obvious that no 90+ year old ever dies without Harry and Meghan giving an interview first. You guys didn’t know that?
This article is a clear indication that things will remain the same.
The mundane dysfunction is firmly in place.
There is a need to pass the buck, no need to accept the required accountability nor responsibility so necessary for proper and insightful leadership.
Is this a blatant attempt to slander and gaslight?
Or.
Are there any residuals of guilt from the real culprits who could have handled their behaviour during disagreements in a more civilized and humane way? Their envy? Their inability to accept their mediocrity?
When they became aware of her condition, why did they continued with the briefings and gaslighting to the end?
If she had emotional distress, why she was steadfast with her appreciation of Harry and Meghan??
Why ignore her age? Losing her dear husband ( regardless the description of their marriage by some)? All the other intangibles? and reach for slander as a cudgel to beat her grandson.
What happened to ‘dignified silence’?
This would not change any one’s mind that watched (without prejudice) that docuseries.
Then why ‘spin’ this way??
Maybe it is just a bad habit at least or just the usual projection as a coping strategy.
A good headline for this story would have been “Unnamed Sources tell TheMail they are glad Queen is Dead”.
“They won’t stop until she’s dead” – Harry
Harry implicated the Fail contributed to Meghan’s miscarriage, so the Fail states Sussexit contributed to Betty’s failing health..
This is the Fail showing their ass.
And the Queen’s pedo son didn’t add to it? FFS…
Lol, she was nearly a century old but sure, her grand kid moving away did her in.
This is so very unkind and unnecessary. Shame on the royal family insider who wants this in the public domain.
Also when the firm talks about sacrifice I think, it can’t all be on M & H to do the sacrificing. What a bizarre dynamic for a family to have a sacrificial lamb role and then complain when the lambs opt out
So H&M’s claims of being briefed against stressed her out so much it killed her? Aside from her incredible age and ill health, might not any such stress have come from realizing that her son and his firstborn are ACTIVELY planting stories to destroy a grandson she clearly loved? IF the allegations stressed her out, might that not be because her heirs are terrible people and that hurt her, rather than because Harry dared to call it out?!
Yet another page torn from the abuser’s playbook: *my bad behavior isn’t the problem — the PROBLEM is that you called out my bad behavior, which is very upsetting for everyone.*
No, she was fine after Phillip died. It was after Charles visited her without a covid test and gave her covid that she went downhill. Phillip also went downhill permanently when he got sick after standing for hours in the rain on a boat for a dumb stunt Charles pulled for a jubilee. But, nice try.
The things QEII loved, Charles got rid of before she was settled into her grave: her beloved horses and dogs. Now he’s working on her favorite grandchild Harry and his family. Hateful, hateful man.
So… not because she was 96 years old?