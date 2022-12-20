Telegraph: Princess Eugenie ‘must choose a side’ in war between William & Harry?

Back in the day, the royalists were fond of saying that the Duchess of Cambridge was the sister Prince Harry never had. I always thought their relationship was more complicated than that, and that’s been shown to be true in the long-run. Kate liked to flirt with Harry and she loved attention from him, and her one-sided obsession was poisoned as soon as Harry fell for Meghan. Meanwhile, it looks like Princess Eugenie was actually the sister Harry never had this whole time – Harry was always said to be especially close to his York cousins, and as they’ve gotten older, Eugenie and Harry have a very real friendship. She’s the only Windsor to have visited the Sussexes in California, and I still believe that Eugenie was a big part of how the Sussexes were able to communicate with QEII without her aides knowing.
As we saw during the Jubbly and, more recently, at Kate’s Together at Christmas special, Eugenie is still invited to royal events even though she’s not a working royal. Eugenie and Jack are living part-time in Portugal as well, where Jack has a big new job. Getting away from the Windsor rats has done wonders for Eugenie, and I bet that’s increased her alliance with Harry too. Well, none of that is sitting well with a certain rage-monster. The Telegraph had a piece about how Eugenie needs to “pick a side.” This absolutely came from William.
It’s the week before Christmas and people around Britain are wondering warily whether any family grievances will play out at the dinner table. Add to this a global media spotlight, a gripping Netflix documentary and the future of the British monarchy and the result is explosive to say the least.
Relations between the two royal brothers have now broken down to the point where there is no question of Harry and Meghan celebrating Christmas anywhere within the same time zone of Sandringham. But spare a thought for Princess Eugenie – who has found herself caught out as what was once a reasonable middle ground transforms into no man’s land.
[The bond between the Sussexes and Brooksbanks] must have felt entirely natural until Harry and Meghan decided to split with the institution. At first, the world assumed that close family relations could continue even after the couple had stepped back from active service. However, their explosive Oprah interview in March 2021 quickly put paid to that and it was at this point that most members of the family were probably rethinking their relationship with the once popular prince.
Eugenie remained an exception. In an Instagram story last August, she wished Meghan a happy birthday and committed to 40 minutes of community service for Meghan’s 40×40 mentoring project; earlier this year the princess was pictured at the Super Bowl with Harry, and in the Harry & Meghan docuseries she is shown playing on the beach with Archie.
Many women will recognise the role of peacekeeper that Eugenie has taken on, but her loyalty to the couple also leaves her in an undeniably difficult situation now the dust has well and truly settled. One might imagine that family members encouraged her to keep lines of communication open with the California-based prince, but surely the accusations the couple level in their Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir publishing on January 10 means there is now no path to reconciliation for the foreseeable.
As a result, a go-between is also not much use, and Eugenie’s role as peacekeeper may appear to some as betrayal. Ultimately when a battle is this fraught, you have to choose which side to stand on – and hovering in the middle rarely wins you many friends. Perhaps it is no coincidence that at Thursday’s Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey organised by the Princess of Wales, Eugenie was one of few royals not wearing a burgundy-hued coat – a colour some have speculated was chosen as a sign of unity.
For now, Eugenie appears to be spending Christmas at Sandringham, with Jack and August, their baby son, as the family comes together for their first festive holiday without the late Queen Elizabeth II. For the sake of everyone’s yuletide cheer, Eugenie should probably ensure any communication with her cousin is made from the privacy of her bedroom.
As I said, this clearly comes from William. Not even the Petty King Charles is whining to the Telegraph about how Eugenie and Harry are still close. Some Sussex critics have complained that Harry and Meghan have a “siege mentality,” which I think is both a legitimate criticism AND it’s perfectly reasonable for them to feel that way (you’re not paranoid if they’re really after you, etc). I bring that up because William shares it too, only he has a siege mentality AND he’s laying siege to the Sussexes. He’s screeching: “MY WAY OR THE HIGHWAY! YOU CAN’T BE FRIENDS WITH HARRY, EVERYONE IS PLOTTING AGAINST ME.” Eugenie literally does not have to choose. She can maintain her friendship with Harry and Meghan and still be part of the damn Windsor cult. The real question is: will William really press this issue and try to bully and punish Eugenie?
William is a spoiled brat. Eugenie should not be forced to stop being friends with harry by the incandescent one.
I have a proposition for Bullyiam: how about George, Charlotte and Louis MUST choose between him and kate.
Is William George W Bush’s botched reincarnation : “Either you’re with us or you’re against us.” I can’t believe that brat! He is asking his cousin to pick a side, to become as ruthless and radical a soul as he is, as though he had any appeal to swipe the stake.
Wails bullying Eugenie into rejecting the Sussexes with produce the opposite effect. It may draw them even closer than they intended to be and precipitate the end of the monarshit. Some people are indeed plagued with zero psychology and such short-term diplomatic views.
@Sugarhere That ground work is already being laid, especially with George. I expect Kate to be sidelined in the same way attempts were made to sideline Diana once the kids get past 12. They’ll send them to Eton and Marlborough and we’ll hear less and less from Kate. The only saving grace is the Midd’s wealth so that may be easier to keep Charlotte and Louis out of royal life and I expect they’ll be sidelined and “given” to Kate, especially Louis as I don’t think Peggy wanted a 3rd child.
Eugenie is already half out and I doubt she expects to be anywhere close to in by the time Pegs takes the throne. I expect if it comes down to it, she & Jack will move abroad full-time.
Hey William, oops, your narcissism is showing (yet again)!
The Middletons don’t have real wealth to counteract the wealth of the Windsors, especially Charles and the duchy of Cornwall money. The non heirs are going to be treated as poorly as Harry and every other non heir. Eugenie was already living life knowing that her cousin William is not going to help her. And kate has been a witch to her since she was a teen.
What can they really do to her at this point ? Just a lot of empty threats.
To paraphrase another princess, Leia of Alderaan: The more the Prince of Impales tightens his grip the more allies slip through his fingers.
You may be right, I certainly hope so, but the royals have different ways of “punishing” people in disfavor I’ve noticed. They can stop “favoring” (as they see it) someone with invitations to walk slowly behind them, or they can signal the British media to come after you. For example, that little episode where Eugenie’s husband was photographed frolicking with a topless woman on a boat. Whether or not that was for promotional work, the BM could have really had a field day with that and could bring it up in every story about him. You play ball with Willie (or Charles), and we’ll leave your family alone, or else we’ll come after you for every little thing.
I think Eugenie has clearly chosen a side so to speak. She is team Harry and Meghan. She seems to be the only family member who supports them, visit them and has any type of relationship with them. Harry and Meghan didn’t make her “choose” and I don’t think Willy will make her either…not yet anyway. He is too laser focused on Harry. If and when he does I think we all know what she will “choose” though.
Agreed. Harry and Meghan asked Eugenie and Jack if they could use personal photos of them in Harry & Meghan, and we saw the photos. She’s chosen a side, and it’s not like the other side has ever been remotely interested in her. They are too short sighted to be into members of the family that far down the line, apparently.
It is seriously hilarious, to me, that Willnot and the British media is trying to make this a thing. Please, come up with one time, in the last two decades, where the Wails or Chuck have EVER looked remotely interested in Eugenie. Beatrice too, but that’s another story, since I think she would like to be a working royal, and would be better at it than the current crop.
Now it’s a line in the sand. Um, okay?
Careful William, push to hard, you will lose Eugenie and Jack too. They are already pulling away. And as much as horrific pedo Andrew is, he will still stand up for his daughter. Andrew might decide to leak stuff on Willy boy. He clearly has nothing better to do.
Andrew is a horrible, utterly foul human being, but as far as his daughters are concerned he wouldn’t have a problem going scorched earth. He knows where the bodies are buried, and would have no problem handing the media the shovel and telling them where to dig
Which, seeing how Charles is said to be paying for Andrew’s security is a way (in my opinion) to keep Andrew quiet. Which he will do. For now. But KCIII should tell the FFK to tread tread very carefully as regards Eugenie (and Beatrice as well). Although KCIII could very well just let the FFK twist in the wind.
Except for Andrew needing money to support his lifestyle. We could really closer to certainty if Liz’s will was unsealed.
Do Eugenia and her husband take money from the royal family? I didn’t think so. So the only power William has is possibly getting her uninvited from family things. Which doesn’t really sound like a punishment. He can’t even do that for formal royal things because that is up to Charles. I keep asking what power does the Royal family actually have? I can’t think of any.
Hasn’t William been known to hold his breath until he turns blue if Charles doesn’t give him what he wants? And hasn’t Charles always given in?
Andrew can try to leak about William all he wants. It’s not going to work any better than it has in the past. The fact is that no one really cares about the York sisters. Most people can’t even tell them apart, if they recognize them at all. They are seen more negatively than positively anyway. Both Charles and William will keep them around because they show up to family events happily, never overshadow them, and are willing to be scapegoats as needed. In return, they are Royal by association and get a lot of free stuff from people who want to use that association.
It’s not going to work because the BM already has a trove of info on Bully and they’re sitting on it. How can Andrew, of all people, get them to budge?
Also, it’s sad that Bea and Eugenie have been so maligned by the media as to be one entity and at one point, “ugly stepsisters.” I fully believed the BM narrative at the time that they were the spoilt, snobby foils to Kate’s Cinderella (even though Kate’s a lot older). Now, after all the media shenanigans are revealed, you realized how they were purposely painted a certain way, depriving them the image of being well-rounded people. Eugenie, in particular, has proven to be a kind, effervescent person and I hope she owns it and doesn’t back down and bow to the bully.
Yeah the press doesn’t need anyone to leak on William. they already have a lot of the information and aren’t doing anything with it.
Eugenie shouldn’t be forced to choose sides, but if she is, I can’t imagine her not choosing Harry and Meghan. Charles is determined to downsize the monarchy anyway, so is there even a real future for her in the RF? Also, wasn’t Eugenie friends (or just friendly?) with Meghan before she ever met Harry?
They have printed a story like this before. I read a heading that asked whether Princess Eugenie should also be exiled due to her continuous friendship with the sussexes. It was probably in 2020 or 2021. I think it was in daily express.
Got to hit those word counts somehow. I’m sure this story will continue to be recycled from time to time when they’re looking for something ‘different’ (read – not direct H&M are awful because…) to fill some space.
Don’t think Eugenie has to choose anything. She’s not and won’t ever be dependent on W&K for money. She’s in a great position tbh. Not a working royal and not broke so she doesn’t have climb up W or KC3’s butt. There’s freedom with financial independence and not having to draw lines in the sand is one of them.
LMAO, Peggy can stomp his feet and tantrum all he wants, but Eugenie and Jack do not need anything from him. They’re carving out their own careers, so they don’t depend on him for money, etc. If push comes to shove, the only thing I could see keeping her in the cult would be if they threatened to pull her dad’s security and funding. He’s a creep, and she knows it I’m sure, but he’s still her dad.
I still love the theory that the over the top hats Eugenia and Beatrice wore at Peg and Jeg’s wedding was a deliberate way to make a mockery of the whole thing thanks to Khate’s meangirlness.
Beatrice and Eugenie can send a message too. They were mad that their mom was excluded from Will & Kate’s wedding and thus the statement looks. Bea then auctioned her hat off on eBay and it sold for $131K benefitting Unicef UK and Children in Crisis–making an even larger impact on the early years than all of Kate’s mumbling and pie charts ever did.
Wow, @Harper, I didn’t know that! Now, this is impact! I am know seeing Bea in a different light!
Good for Bea!
William is such a whiny man-baby (and I’m being generous by including “man” in that description).
I feel for Eugenie. Her father has been stripped of all his royal duties (through his own making), her mother is nothing but a grifter, and now she’s potentially being bullied by William. While Charles is King, I don’t know that William will be able to freeze her out, but when William is King and holding the purse strings, it might be a very different situation. I’m hoping that the Queen left Beatrice and Eugenie some money, so they don’t have to depend too much on the Crown.
I know we will NEVER find out, but I have to believe the Queen set up trust funds for her grandchildren that weren’t the heirs. You can bet Andrew worked over Mummy for decades to make sure that happened for his girls.
I feel a lot of criticism for E and B over the years is rooted in who their parents are. I hope they both see the writing on the wall regarding their royal future and get out while they can.
It’s remarkable to me how well the sister have apparently turned out.
I agree, @Emmi. The York sisters seem to be okay people — sensible and canny enough to navigate the Windsor waters without making fools of themselves or their spouses. Eugenie seems particularly brave and kind, as one would have to be to express friendship openly for H&M over the past few years from within the family. Since their parents are both trash fires, is this a case of nature vs. nurture, i.e., the girls were simply won the genetic lottery and got whatever was inside both parents’ DNA that wasn’t messed up? Or did they have particularly good nannies raising them? Hmmm. H&M share the fate of each having had one terrible parent and one great one, but Beatrice and Eugenie didn’t even get one good one between Andrew and Sarah (though I guess Andrew and Sarah may have been better at parenting than literally any other thing they did with their lives).
@Dee Kay maybe good nannies, maybe learning that they weren’t going to be working royals was good for them, even if i think beatrice is still disappointed over that.
6 months ago I would have said that I thought Fergie and Andrew seemed like good parents, but then the whole groping-on-the-funeral-walkabout happened and I’m not so sure on that score anymore. But the family still does seem pretty close knit as a unit.
@Becks1 That’s a good point about how both York sisters learned fairly early that they wouldn’t be working royals. That probably prevented them from developing into complete toadies for Charles/William and to create lives and interests and work for themselves outside of the RF. And maybe *that* (and good nannies, and the best that Andrew and Fergie had to give as far as parenting went) means they’re decent capable people, as opposed to everyone else who’s more completely trapped within the moribund Firm.
I wondered when this choose sides mess was going to start. Will is a loser. It’s not like he wants a close relationship Eugenie he just wants to take that away from Harry. I’m glad that Harry has his relationship with Eugenie and that the couples have each other’s friendship.
@Kaiser Is it a mistake that it’s Beatrice’s name in the title story?
That reminds me of the video(s) circling the internet of Diana with a young William and Harry. It’s like even when William isn’t interested in a puppy or doing something else, if he sees that Harry is interested in it, William just has to have it. That’s okay when children are young but when a grown man acts that way, it’s toxic.
It never struck me that Eugenie was ever particularly close to William so why would she be expected to pick a side?
Because they don’t want a closer relationship for their own sake, they just want Meghan and Harry not to have one. Same deal with the titles, and anything else they think the Sussexes want, and then stop caring about when they realize they don’t care. It’s truly temper tantrum toddler behavior and shameful for someone entering their 40s.
Hadn’t thought about it that way but you’re right. They just want H&M screwed over any way they can and don’t care who else is damaged in their quest.
It always seemed like Zara and Peter were closer with W&K, and Eugenie and Beatrice we closer with H&M. (Eugenie more than Beatrice.)
Not sure if those “blood princesses freeze out the commoner” rumors were true when Kate joined the family, but it makes me really happy that Eugenie and Jack remain proper family.
Beatrice and Eugenie are significantly younger than Kate and Pippa. Kate is six years older than Beatrice and even more than that with Eugenie. So Carole was clearly trying to smear the York sisters even though they would have been still teen girls when kate and Pippa were in their mid 20s acting like mean girls.
Remember all the articles discussing Kate as the Bridger of gaps, peacemaker and olive branch courier but it was Eugenie all this time. What a great way to keep the people who needed to know informed and those that didn’t out of the loop. Aside from all that Harry and Eugenie were always close and I am sure he will support Eugenie and her family the same as they have supported the sussexes.
What’s with their obsession over forcing a woman into a “peacekeeping” role? Maybe she’s just close to her cousin and his wife. It’s gross to assume it is somehow her responsibility to placate Chuckie and Bill.
And then to proclaim at the drop of a hat that she needs to stop!
William can wail all he wants – Eugenie doesn’t live in the U.K fulltime anymore, she’s not clamouring to be a full-time royal, and I don’t believe she’s dependent on the royals financially, either. What’s he going to do, disinvite her from Kate’s Kristmas Koncert for next year?
Well, this year they apparently punished her by not telling her to wear burgundy……even though neither Camilla nor Sophie wore burgundy……
Nor Beatrice!
If anything, @Becks1, I felt like that sad little showing backfired onto Kate, showing how little reach she has within the family. She coordinated with her own sister, her daughter, and Zara, who seems weirdly eager to side with the Wails. But the senior women (Camilla, and Sophie) were clearly not on board, and I can just imagine the eyerolling that would have ensued if Kate tried to dictate what B and E should wear. It’s all rather ridiculous and petty, and I imagine both sisters are much better off away from all the drama.
Or maybe neither Eugenie nor Beatrice wanted to spend money on a burgundy coat just to be part of of Cannot’s pathetic revenge fantasy. Good for them for scoffing at the pseudo-Queen Bee’s twisted juvenile antics. We saw that only Zara and Pippa cared about her petty games.
Exactly, Jay. I’m sure she thought it was some sort of power move, but it ended up exactly the opposite.
Eugenie doesn’t need to pick a side, even if William thinks she should. She doesn’t receive taxpayer money, she’s just living her life in Portugal and England, and Charles seems 100% okay with both York princesses.
And honestly, if William did say “no one who talks to Harry can talk to me,” Eugenie would probably shrug and say “so Montecito for christmas then?”
She’s not dependent on William in any way and I think she has set herself up that way very deliberately.
What’s that saying? Don’t torture me with a good time. I’m sure Eugenie and Beatrice are quite okay being outside the Wails’ friend circle. William can stomp his hooves all he wants. He’s the one that isn’t close to these particular cousins. He’s the one that didn’t reign Kate in when she was abusing them. They don’t owe him anything but cordiality.
Willnot is not close to Zara or Peter either, but he will surely do his best to act like they have been his loyal subjects his entire life, since he doesn’t have a wife, father, aunt, uncle, or brother that is aching to be his confidant. And Mike T has been the only one talking about him, like he’s a buddy. This family is so fundamentally unaware of what it looks like to care about another human being.
The only people who believe Wills is awesome, are his kids, and that is as it should be. My son is about to turn 13, and he turned on me a few months ago. Wills doesn’t have a single soul who cares about him, just for him, and that should be sad, except Willnot. Feast in your failure, Dude.
Eugenie and Beatrice both spent lots of time in NY. If the RF truly needs to conquer the US, it would be stupid to alienate one of the only people in their family who is well-received there.
As to the color burgundy: Eugenie’s plaid coat contained narrow bands of that color in the plaid. Perhaps that was a so-called FU? My one question is who set up the color scheme, because I would assume that came from Kate or Camzilla, not William. And if Eugenie (and Beatrice) did not adhere to that color scheme and instead chose to wear more “neutral colors,” much like their cousin’s wife did, who would that upset most?
Burgundy coats, matching lol , good God what age are these women, only de Middleton’s!!!!!!
William is getting close to de edge, he seems to be losing de plot, can’t wait to see him in January …..
Am genuinely curious whether other members of the family try to pump Eugenie for sussex info. Possibly not even in a bad way but as in they want to know about the house and montecito. You know Fergie wants to know.
I actually think the only reason Eugenie is playing nice with W&K etc is because of her sister. Im sure they would punish Beatrice too if Eugenie left alltogether/ push too hard against W&K.
“She was one of the few not wearing a burgundy coat, which was seen as a sign of unity.”
Are these people 12? They might as well just run a headline that says “Eugenie is a fugly sl*t.”
“On Wednesdays we wear pink!”
Such a toxic family. I don’t understand why anyone gives the Queen a pass. SHE was the head of the family. The dysfunction was learned from her. This wasn’t created in a vacuum. I saw a video of Harry who talked about having therapy, and it shows. He’s functional, and he was smart enough to flee from those weird Windsors. Their days as “head of state” are numbered. What a bunch of worthless, entitled fools.
100% agree with you that the queen, as head of the so-called family, should have shown some leadership. She should have been as pro-active with the gamesmanship between heirs & family members as she was with all things Andrew.
I don’t think Eugenie sees herself as any sort of peacemaker. “I like my cousin and his family so I’m going to visit them.” UK, it really can be as simple as that. Though I am enjoying seeing Will and his wife start to fray at the edges from paranoia and control issues.
‘She’s not wearing an ugly burgundy coat’ GASP! SHE’S UNINVITED TO THE WICKED WITCHES OF WINDSOR CLUB! 🤬
That’s literally how they sound, crazy! Imagine writing an entire article about Eugenie having to chose sides just because she’s close to Harry and went to that carol concert. Eugenie has already shown allegiance to the Sussexes. She’s supported them throughout their courtship and marriage and the Sussexes have supported her through her’s. William is probably incandescent that Eugenie doesn’t want to join his wife’s mean girl club. William seems to think that he can control anyone. He did the same to Tom Bradby and cut him out because Tom is close to Harry, which is funny because his media buddies have been selling the narrative that Meghan is the one always cutting off friends when she’s done using them. Looks like every narrative they’ve used on Meghan is actually what William is like.
Deflection and projection. Bulliam bullies and harangues, so Meghan must be a bully.
Ugh, don’t draw cruel eyes toward a decent person, Telegraph. Squaddies have too much to do to be able to back Eugenie too.
No one needs to take sides. This is totally bs, just stirring things up to sell papers, clickbait.
The SM, tabs , etc. are going to keep this garbage up forever. Sad.
All this dignified silence is deafening. 🙉
“many WOMEN will recognize the role…” Right because men are seething rage hounds who need demure women to whisper-soothe them. Wtf is this misogyny???
How petty and lame!! The Telegraph is a newspaper in existence since 1855 and yet it has not grown up.
Lol. Sophie, Camilla and Beatrice weren’t wearing burgundy coats, either.
The thing about the burgundy coats: Kate, Pippa (not a royal ) and Zara (barely a royal) wore burgundy. That’s it! Hardly a “show of unity” amongst the “senior royal women” that Meghan specifically talked about in the doc. I mean, even Carole didn’t wear it and you’d think she’d be the first to jump on board. If that was really supposed to be some sort of FU to Meghan, it was an awfully lame one. I honestly think it was a coincidence that the press decided to run with. As if Meghan could feel threatened by Zara and Pippa. 🤣
Andrew clearly still has pull and power in that institution so his daughters can do what they want. Lol imagine thinking you should care that you didn’t get a phone call to wear matching jackets. Its a 1000 year monarchy and yet its current members just look so infantile and immature. I guess its just further proof that any human made hierarchy is incredibly stupid, infantile and immature.
“At Christmas we wear Burgundy!”
Ugh. Thanks Windsors for ruining that color for me, at least temporarily.
Eugenie is quite evidently close to Harry (and Meghan), and I’ve never seen any evidence that she’s great mates with William. Especially if the stories about Kate’s bitchiness towards the York sisters is to be believed.
In fact, I don’t get the impression William is much liked even within his own family.
Knowing how William has been awful to his own brother throughout the years, do we really think he is any better with his cousins who are even more lower ranked than him? Outside of the ones who kiss his ass, it doesn’t seem he deals with people in a normal way.
It’s next-level toxic to think that you have to make family members “choose sides”.
Toxic and childish.
There is no maturity and wisdom in any of these people.
Wow, this is so puerile! However, both the BM and the Royals are petty and puerile. Seems to me that Peter and Zara have always been chummy with William (they are closest in age to each other) and Harry and Eugenie have been close since childhood. Zara and Pippa wore burgundy. Eugenie wore plaid- so if we’re going to play this game, they support each other. Camilla and Sophie both wore white. Seems to me that Camilla went out of her way to wear that white coat. Anyway, the burgundies looked like a mean girl clique in their uniform to broadcast their exclusivity. Also, imo, Peter and Zara need to remain royal adjacent because it enhances their endsorsement deals. Mind you, their mother’s position in the royal family is unassailable.
William had better Becarefull he is in danger of alienating familial allies charles reign is full of a l lot of older brothers and a sister who are helping him out.
What a ridiculous article.
This is just all so “high school.” . You can’t be friends with me if you’re friends with her. Let’s all wear the same color and not tell her,ok? Let’s fill up the lunch table so there’s no place for her to sit. Let’s have a costume party but not tell her to wear a costume. This whole family is one large clique of teenagers.
More like middle school. By the time they’re in high school, kids tend to be more mature than this. The rf is acting like particularly nasty 12-year olds.
Like others I am disgusted by this notion that the woman has to be the “peacemaker.” What if there’s a rift between two women? Because that happens too.
In my husband’s family, he’s the oldest and also, to some degree, the peacemaker. That role has extended somewhat to include my family. All it really means is that he’s a measured, reasonable person who can listen to and empathize with both sides, and wants people to get along as best they can. Usually it works. Sometimes nothing can be done, and he accepts that. It has nothing to do with hormones or genitals, for God’s sake.
Poor Eugenie. She should not be put in the middle in such a public fashion. She’s not even a working Royal. It’s not her fault her father is a Pedo and her Mom is a bit of a mess. And to be fair, they seem like a close family. I do think she was raised with at least enough love and acceptance by her parents that she knows how to act like a human being with her cousin.
Diana had some influence on William, but she was gone too soon and then his father and his clan, plus being Heir, did a number on his soul.
Oh it took these rags awhile to get to it but it finally is here. she has to toe the line especially now Uncle Charlie has agreed to foot Popops’ security bill. I feel this is some of what H&M found out during QEII’s funeeal. I feel that final scene outside the final event where Harry and Meghan drove away very emotional and appearing up to their limit of public stoic. When Eugenie and Jack both tried to engage? but Harry,basically ignored them.
The problem with all these post-documentary articles is that the newspapers seem to be responding to something that simply didn’t happen. I mean…if Meghan and Harry *had* attacked W&K on Netflix, perhaps it would have been appropriate for those who “support” W&K to wear colors demonstrating which side they’re on or whatever the statement was supposed to be by showing up in burgundy. But M&H went fairly lightly on the family in the documentary and didn’t really mention Kate at all–and when they did, it seemed fairly sympathetic to me. So why does she even need protection/support at all? If I worked in palace PR, I would have simply pretended the entire H&M situation and the Netflix business didn’t exist, because these little games are just so played out. It makes them look small and boring and old-fashioned. This year’s xmas event was just awful looking, everybody looking so pinched and pasty and all of that. They didn’t even bother to give us a festive glance this year!
I take this article differently! They did something like this after H&M left but she ended up doing the 40×40 campaign.
This is a filler article because William can’t say much! Last week he ran to all the papers talking about how much he hates Harry and Meghan, kardashian this and that and claiming the Netflix series had flopped.
All the articles made it clear these were Williams people leaking.
This week he gets exposed and all of a sudden royal reporters have nothing to talk about in regards to H&M. Plus their world leaders and celebs continue to work with the Sussexes. They aren’t going anywhere.
It’s mainly Charles and his camp leaking good stuff about coronation etc.
William knows he’s on shaky ground. Let’s see what happens before Spare comes out but I think they’re trying to lay low for now.
To be honest I think a new deal will be made between the palaces and the media. It’s too obvious now what’s happening and their grift is being called out all over the place.
The next month will be very interesting. I see lots of changes happening which will only benefit Harry and Meghan and expose the rest of the royals. What they are doing now is not sustainable when H&M are global. Like bower said people believe them.
I think it’s possible to be friends with both “sides”. This is nonsense. She seems a warm person, who is happily married. She’s coming from a solid base in her own personal life and seems content to visit Harry and be seen at RF events. I think she’s one of the few level headed ones. I am so glad she didn’t wear the burgundy.
I love Harry’s relationship with Eugenie, it’s not something they have tried to ram down peoples throats, I think they are just genuinely support each other.
Kate on the other hand always tried to promote herself as a ‘sister’ to harry lol. The middletons were trying to use harry for years before Meghan even showed up, so I don’t think he’s ever been a fan. But Kate and her stans have this weird claim to him, they are so desperate for harry to show Kate some attention so I guess they can feel some sort of sexual validation. She’s irrelevant to him, he literally passed through her like she was invisible at the queens funeral when they were taking their seats.
I have a friend who I know is a secret Meghan hater/ Kate stan (although she won’t say it to me, cos she knows I’ll bring my box of receipts). Anyway she would say after every royal convo” but would you leave your family for a relationship?” What she really feels is that she can’t believe harry would chose his love for meghan over his ‘sister’ relationship with Kate.
Just an aside: I remember WK’s wedding day, and there was wild speculation (wishful thinking), that perhaps her sister Pippa might be the woman for Harry “because they looked good together.” Even then, I hoped NOT. I wished that Harry’s love life wouldn’t get to resemble an Austen novel with sisters marrying friends or brothers. I think that I also read something that they did date for a hot minute, if at all, but it wasn’t in the cards.
Harry put out an actual statement denying any involvement with Pippa. He was shutting that shit down.
They need someone new to throw under the bus. They are setting her up.
I just have to lol that they felt the need to draw attention to the burgundy coordination days later, and make explicit outside of the immediate family and that insular social set, who all ultimately don’t matter, that they were totally bullying the York sisters by excluding them from it. You know, just in case the general public didn’t catch that we were bullying them because they are just *that* parochial.
Does William understand the concept of friendship, amnity, love?
What emotional conditions that is necessary for self-actualization?
Imagine having to spend time with someone that has absolutely no self awareness.
The tension, the tedium.
Harry and Meghan, for all intent and purposes, are NO longer members of the royal family, ever since they refused to be abused by William, while their father stoodby silently.
They are related by DNA, that’s all.
The last time they were truly a member of that family was under the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth11.
That is the stark reality is reinforced every time William, the Palace Official, ‘briefs’ his metaphorically ‘prison wardens’.
Enough of the bastardization of the following words – reconcilation, dignified, and rapprochement.
There is no indication that there are favourable conditions for any of them to be a reality in this case.
What are the options that Eugenie has to choose from?
Why?
There is no war, no disagreement, no relationship – What sides?
There is S-P-A-C-E.
Who wants to be around a socially constipated individual, importantly
does should the presence of blood relations be based on the whims of the heir or their or should it be relatedness?
Eugenie chose to engage in a healthy and warm relationship with her cousin and his wife?
What anything in that is any business of William?
If that is his attitude towards his brother, apart from birth order, what makes him fit to be king?
That is the question that England will have to eventually ask and answer?
Interesting that the Brooksbanks moved out of Frogmore Cottage due to conflicts with the Waleses, allegedly.
She can talk to whomever she wants and spend time with whatever family members she wants. That is her choice. This is so stupid.
Less than a week after we all observe that she looks pregnant and here they’re painting a target on her back? They’re going to torment another pregnant princess with the whole world watching? This is insane.
Eugenie has a very fine line she has to walk. B/c of the nature of the monarchy being hierarchical she has to be in good with the Sovereign (and their spouse), The Wales and The Sussexes b/c her grandmother cannot protect her father and by extent her mother anymore. If Eugenie is seen on the side of The Sussexes the British Press will make life hell more so for her little family (and by the looks of it is expecting but I could be wrong) and her parents. Sarah surprisingly is viewed somewhat positively but that can turn in an instant and Sarah and Andrew literally cannot live anywhere else outside the UK b/c they cannot afford to do so. Billy tried and failed to get Royal Lodge and make no mistake, when his father passes and if Andrew is still alive, Billy will do everything in his power to muscle them out and he has the funds to do so if he feels vindictive and you know he is one to keep score.
Two sets of people wore ‘the same color.
Sure Kkkate bony buttons and her peasants
but also The Rottweiler and Sofa wore white.
they ALL were doing the bratty bs.
I do think poor Bea and Eug were trying to walk a fine line which is why they ‘had the basic colors alike despite what %. Those 2 princesses are caught behind a rock head and a hardcase. How/when will they be able to break free away from the court and all the head cases. What do the 2 Ps think the court will do to their little kids in the future?
That line from al pacino /godfather ; just when you think you’re out they pulll you back in.
I now think literally the royal family and “Establishment had a direct hand in killing Diana certainly actively causing the media frenzy and abuse said/ printed about her fomenting chaos from paparazzi, TOries Knowingly said /did the constant years long drip drip drip. They are not just threatening Prince Harry and Meghan. … but other family members.
She was in the docuseries. I think she’s chosen. Try to keep up, Peggy.
“But spare a thought for Princess Eugenie –”
Spare. Subtlety is clearly not in Willnot’s wheelhouse, along with most other things.