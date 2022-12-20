The Sussexes executive-produced an inspirational docu-series called ‘Live to Lead’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a brand new project coming out and we didn’t know anything about it before now!! They have executive produced Live to Lead, a docu-series about inspirational people in the world right now. I would assume each episode focuses on individuals like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, Jacinda Ardern, Siya Kolisi, Gloria Steinem and Albie Sachs. The series includes in-person interviews, meaning they interviewed RBG in 2020, before her death that fall (before the election). In the first trailer for the series, it’s very Sussex-forward:

Netflix notes that the series is “inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, Live to Lead highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change.” It definitely feels like it’s equal parts Harry and Meghan too – Meghan is a big champion of Jacinda Arden, RBG and Gloria Steinem. Harry has known Siya Kolisi for years. The series is also a project created by the Nelson Mandela Foundation… the same foundation which asked Harry to speak at the United Nations on Nelson Mandela Day over the summer.

Anyway, it looks good, educational and inspiring… but completely uncontroversial. I can’t wait to see what negative talking points are issued by the Windsors about this. One hilarious thing I will admit is that I was wrong and Tom Bower was right about one small thing… Harry probably was invited to speak at the UN because of Netflix. Meaning, Harry and Meghan have clearly been working on Live to Lead for years, and the project originated with the Mandela Foundation, and the foundation clearly thought Harry would be the right person to represent them at the UN over the summer. Therefore, NETFLIX WAS BEHIND EVERYTHING. Did I just blow your mind???

The Foundation is proud to announce the launch of a new Netflix Series on effective leadership in collaboration with Blackwell & Ruth & Archewell Productions, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela. Live to Lead premieres December 31 only on @netflix pic.twitter.com/3Ysm5kkvV4 — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) December 19, 2022