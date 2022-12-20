The Sussexes executive-produced an inspirational docu-series called ‘Live to Lead’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a brand new project coming out and we didn’t know anything about it before now!! They have executive produced Live to Lead, a docu-series about inspirational people in the world right now. I would assume each episode focuses on individuals like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, Jacinda Ardern, Siya Kolisi, Gloria Steinem and Albie Sachs. The series includes in-person interviews, meaning they interviewed RBG in 2020, before her death that fall (before the election). In the first trailer for the series, it’s very Sussex-forward:
Netflix notes that the series is “inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, Live to Lead highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change.” It definitely feels like it’s equal parts Harry and Meghan too – Meghan is a big champion of Jacinda Arden, RBG and Gloria Steinem. Harry has known Siya Kolisi for years. The series is also a project created by the Nelson Mandela Foundation… the same foundation which asked Harry to speak at the United Nations on Nelson Mandela Day over the summer.
Anyway, it looks good, educational and inspiring… but completely uncontroversial. I can’t wait to see what negative talking points are issued by the Windsors about this. One hilarious thing I will admit is that I was wrong and Tom Bower was right about one small thing… Harry probably was invited to speak at the UN because of Netflix. Meaning, Harry and Meghan have clearly been working on Live to Lead for years, and the project originated with the Mandela Foundation, and the foundation clearly thought Harry would be the right person to represent them at the UN over the summer. Therefore, NETFLIX WAS BEHIND EVERYTHING. Did I just blow your mind???
The Foundation is proud to announce the launch of a new Netflix Series on effective leadership in collaboration with Blackwell & Ruth & Archewell Productions, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela.
Live to Lead premieres December 31 only on @netflix pic.twitter.com/3Ysm5kkvV4
— NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) December 19, 2022
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
I’m really proud of Harry and Meghan and their whole team at Archewell as well. No leaks, no keenery, just a finished project that reflects everything they stand for. I can’t wait to watch! What a relief it must be for them to finally have a team of PROFESSIONALS.
Can you imagine the culture shock both of them had? First Meghan going from a professional environment to the palace and then Harry going from the high schoolers that seem to work for KP to a professional environment.
Imagine Harry’s shock when he found out you CAN do big things without leaking and negative briefings?
Exactly this. And I hope that one of their future drops shows some of the behind the scenes on putting together and delivering a project- from conception all the way through to celebration. I’ve wished that for years.
This looks like exactly the kind of content I thought they would create going forward. Wonderful to see.
Variety had an article out about how Netflix and Spotify shouldn’t count on the Sussexes for any content going forward as they had no second act. LOL. An hour later they had an article up about this new series. The dragging was sublime.
LOL I love this. The projection is real.
That was hilarious, within an hour they had to post about the new documentary series
I wonder if any other projects are wrapped and ready to be released. Netflix has probably been laughing at all the “they have nothing to offer” commentary, knowing that this was waiting in the wings.
Well Heart of Invictus was announced around the same time as Pearl. We know Pearl has been scrapped but as far as I know HoI is still set to go. Although it would make sense for that to air around the 2023 Invictus Games.
yeah I’m thinking HoI will come out closer to the games to build interest and publicity. I’m just wondering if there’s something else that will be announced with a very close debut date.
I wouldn’t count ‘Pearl’ out completely yet. Yes the entire animation division of NetFlix was dumped. IF Pearl was already fairly far along in production, with some episodes nearly done? I could see Meghan and David Furnish lobbying to have it continued under contract animation another place.
That was funny, Variety trying to ride the the Sussex train, oops a derailment less than an hour after posting a made up story.
@Chloe
Pearl is finished, Netflix just wipe out that department.
They may try to get it on another streaming service.
@jan: that’s what i said. Pearl has been scrapped.
Yes … so much for the narrative that Netflix was all frustrated with the Sussexes’ failure to produce the content they contracted for LOL. This is an awesome project to have been working on and putting together during a pandemic. Their ability to build and polish impressive works without any leaks and then drop a jewel on the public without any hype is incredible.
When will the anti-Sussex talking heads learn? Every time they say, “well, what else do they have to offer???,” H&M SHOW what they have to offer — with whole-ass, completed projects. EVERY time. They are not the Keen Kouple who like to talk about things and not do things. H&M get things DONE — no leaks, no keenery, just work.
I love this for them. Perfect follow on project, focus on the amazing leaders in the world while the RF trips over their own feet again.
Just… WOW!! They’re amazing! They chose really great personalities. I especially love Gloria Steinem and Greta Thunberg. Greta in particular is a leader and a hero for me and my generation!
Sam, have you seen the doc Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World? I really enjoyed that one.
No, but thanks! 💕 I will watch it!
I can see the headlines now they didn’t even bother to interview the Queen, she should have been on the list having ruled for 70 years 😂🤣😂. That is some huge shade not having interviewed the Queen.
I can actually see them do this…
Maybe another thing the RR accidentally got right: the Sussexes could have considered bringing a Netflix camera crew when they visited the palace, just not for the reasons the courtiers and RR thought.
Though TBH, I don’t think she’d be on their short list; Harry seems to have adored her as his gran, but was less a fan of The Firm.
I mean…what did the Queen actually do? Don’t all the royals just shake hands, wear outfits and give speeches?
The Queen was the monarch, and a motherly symbol for Great Britain, but she did little in the way of actual leadership, right? Her job was to remain neutral and maintain the status quo.
I thought the same thing. And if they had managed an interview, then they would have been trading on their royal connections. Ugh….Meghan’s line though about the life we lead being the true measure of impact though….Wow. The Windsors are going to love that one. LOL!
Interesting that not one of the 7 featured are British, it’s almost like they have no true leaders across the pond.
It’s very interesting I’ve been racking my brain to think of inspirational British women and I am having a hard time, so I googled and checked out vogue’s list. Not that I agree with the list but that is the cultural limits of who should inspire us https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/article/the-vogue-25-list-2022
Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland. While people may not agree with her politics, she is quite simply head and shoulders above any other politician currently operating in the U.K.
England has been a world leader in mediocrity for more than a generation. Outside of the Beatles and Prince Harry it’s really hard to pick out a world-changing figure that was an unalloyed force for good.
Jane Goodall.
I would say there are many inspirational figures in Britain – but they’re Black British and British Asian, people of color. It’s just that they get sidelined because of racism.
This doesn’t look really good and probably inspirational. It’s clear that Meghan and Harry are always working on something. Looking for ways to encourage and inspire. I really respect that.
Are you serious or is that ironic?
I think the doesn’t was a typo.
Wow – talk about stealthy! This is great – very much looking forward to it. And I was saying the other day – would it have killed anyone in the BRF to congratulate Harry when Invictus went so well? And now – would it be the end of the world for them to wish them well in their new project? At least on a family level?! Such dysfunction.
It just makes the BRF look soooo bad, like petty, petty, shortsighted a$$holes. Because not only did they not congratulate Harry (which, okay, fine) they didn’t even congratulate the British veterans who were competing in the IG! That institution and “family” really are cutting off their nose to spite their face! Taking their hatred of all things Sussex so far that they snub their country’s own veterans. And then they dress themselves in unearned military uniforms and fake medals! How are they just so stupid?
@sussexwatcher – excellent points. Ignoring veterans is a bad look – compounded by the fact that, as you noted, they prance about in unearned medals looking like cruise ship directors (which is an unfair slight to cruise directors I guess)
Oh, it gets worse. The UK organization that sponsored and trained UK vets for the Invictus Games was a nonprofit called Help for Heroes (H4H). It’s been involved with IG since its inception. But in May 2022, H4H was rudely pushed aside by the UK Ministry of Defence. Going forward, the Royal British Legion will be responsible for UK Invictus athletes’ training and support. The ostensible reason is that H4H doesn’t have the funds or infrastructure needed to support a big team, but H4H leadership has made it very clear that they were not consulted or offered assistance with their alleged shortcomings.
I’m guessing that the reason for this was twofold: to insult and disrespect an organization (H4H) that has always been a strong supporter of Harry, and to give the RF an excuse to interfere in Invictus. I don’t know who the royal patron of the Royal British Legion is, or if the Legion has one, but it wouldn’t surprise me a bit if IG Team UK shows up at the next IG in Dusseldorf with Peggy or Chucky Boy in tow, trying to rub off a little of Harry’s shine and spread it on themselves.
It’s not clear if they have an official patron at present, but the previous patron was TQ herself. The website says Anne is president of the Women’s Section, whatever that means.
I love how they operate in stealth mode. Clearly lots of people involved knew about this, and no one leaked (not anything serious anyway that I can remember.)
I also love the timing of this – less than a month after their first docuseries, and before Harry’s memoir, so interest in them is high right now, and this seems so different from what the first docuseries was – I think its a good move. They’re like “we’re telling you why we left in the first docuseries, and now we’re giving you proof of the kind of work we want to do.”
The easy criticism will be that it does not feature the Queen or any other royal, lolol. Remember how mad they all were that the Queen wasn’t on the Vogue cover?
Oh, they will definitely whine that the Queen isn’t featured or any Brit. They will cry “woke!”, as always. They especially despise Greta.
But weren’t they also screaming that the Sussexes should not be allowed to bring cameras when they were around the Queen?
Can’t have it both ways buttercups.
Becks – It’s hilarious that they simultaneously want to be included, even as they decry the project for being too woke. So pathetic. Cry more, Salty Isle, cry more.
And I completely agree with you that the timing is perfect and their ability to move with stealth and just present finished products is *chef’s kiss*. This has been Meghan’s hallmark since the Together cookbook. Harry must be over the moon to have a staff that doesn’t leak like a sieve to the press! I just imagine Harry to be in such a state of feeling a weight’s been lifted from his shoulders. Like he can finally exhale 🥰
I could see them complaining because Mutton Buttons and her ‘groundbreaking’ early childhood ‘research’ isn’t included.
In my dreams, they DO include her along side the likes of RBG, Jacinda Ardern, etc., and she looks all that much worse by comparision. Like, 100x worse than she did next to Dr. Biden at the roundtable.
What I really love is that this is the sort of thing that can be shown in schools.
RBG! Love how they do their work undercover and then do a surprise drop. So cool. I’m ready to watch.
I’m especially impressed they got RBG. It must have been mere months before she passed away.
At my advanced stage in life, I am pleased and a bit flummoxed to report that following the Sussexes and their causes and projects has opened my eyes and mind to so many new things, renewed my interest in **learning** about new things and people who are shaping the world in the present and future. I know I’m not alone in this, so they are accomplishing their greater goals. Netflix (and Spotify) is a perfect platform for the Sussexes to get their mission out globally. Brilliant.
Same 🤗
Me too! Thank you for putting this so eloquently❤️
C-Shell, I hope one of the Archewell staff reads your comment. Lovely.
The press are probably going to complain that the Queen is not included in this new project. Apparently this shows how ambitious Harry has become, in a negative way. The announcement of this project makes it clear that KP was the one who leaked to the press that Harry and Meghan was going to do their docuseries.
“No Netflix cameras!!!” they cried as they stomped their feet. “But Her Majesty’s not included!!!” they cried as they stomped their other feet.
Good, more free publicity, whichever way they spin it. Has the brain trust over there figured that out yet?
I love how they are so successful here and doing the things they wanted to do all along. And doing it quietly, discreetly and producing top notch material. Can’t wait to see what else they put out in 2023.
They can’t really be mad about the Queen not being included, after they went on and on saying they shouldn’t even have access to their phones because of the possibility of them filming or taking photos of the Queen. So there being no footage of the Queen is the RF and medias doing. I love it. They are so fixated on telling the Sussexes what they should or shouldn’t do so when it happens and the royals miss out on a great global opportunity, they always end up on the losing team. The “Go back to America”, “No half in and half out”, “ Only working royals can be on the balcony” and “Don’t film the Queen” are just a few examples of them shooting themselves in the foot, while the Sussexes come out victorious.
And, they never, ever seem to learn from their foot-shootings and own goals. They just continue making the same mistakes again and again. Don’t get me wrong, I love that for them. They deserve every single mistake and egg on face, but, wow, it’s wild to watch.
(Lol, how many more oops they did it again metaphors can I put in this post?)
Honestly how could the queen be included? She (or the king) isn’t a leader, never has been, in her long reign she only addressed her “subjects” 4 times I believe (aside from her yearly Christmas message), she did nothing to make life better for those who have her as a head of state.
I’ve always felt that after their love story, their next projects wth Netflix (in addition to Heart of Invictus) wd include: a multi-part series on the work tht Archewell Foundation has been doing with its various partners.
Foe eg: they hv 4 locations in diff countries in partnership with WCK; they hv pioneering g research going on abt the digital world; the gender equity work they’ve botth been doing; plus M’s work in female entrepreneurship; Harry’s conservation work in Africa (that tour he convened with some US congress people was videotaped); the 2 awards they recently launched with RFK and the NAACP I feel strongly will get a Netflix behind the scenes feature (like Beyonce’s “Homecoming,” or Michelle Obama’s” Becoming”)
And that’s just off the top of my head. PLUS: they said they’ll be doing some children’s entertainment shows.
And all that’s just some of their Netflix projects. They also hv more spotify projects coming up.
Meghan also said she would like to do rom-coms and other projects. I hope they really build the company into a major player.
I’m waiting for that Rom Com! Or they can do a Madea movie with Tyler Perry where “cousin Doria” calls Madea to help her daughter escape the royal plantation.
Love this! It reminds me of what Meghan said in the H& M doc which is if they were going to have this intense spotlight then they were going to show everyone what they were seeing. Make the people watching them look at what Harry and Meghan are looking at.
This kind of positive media and content is sooo needed right now.
This looks deeply, deeply boring to me. And that’s okay! I’m always going to be Team Sussex, but I wish they’d produce something a little deeper and complex (a la NOVA or American Experience). But I’m also a PBS nerd, so.
IMO this show is the type of content that would show up on PBS. For something similar, but in smaller bites, try the NHK series Direct Talk.
I think the individuals highlighted are interesting and inspirational enough on their own – they should just tell their story in their own words. To me, stories like this become boring when there’s an editorial voice reminding me – “see how worthy this is? see how inspirational?”
Has the Mandela Foundation produced with Netflix before? If not I’d say that PH is the connection between the Foundation and Netflix and so, no, Netflix didn’t get him the UN invite.
Did they produce it themselves or was it already produced and they acquired it after the fact? RBG died around the time their deal with NF was announced, it is sort of unlikely they interviewed her. It seems like what the Obamas did with American Factory, they acquired and released it.
It could be a combination. Like someone was planning on doing a project on RBG but she died and there wasn’t enough footage for a full documentary. So the Sussexes acquired the footage. The other people covered in the doc have a more personal connection to the Sussexes.
They announced their exit plan Jan 2020, RBG passed in September 2020. Harry and Meghan would have already been brainstorming for months before hand how they would earn a living, Archewell in general, possible productions and shows, things like that. They may have started working on filming those things right away in January 2020. It could be they interviewed RBG as part of an independent production for their own company spring/summer, then they made a deal with NetFlix later. An already-filmed interview with RBG would be catnip for NetFlix in the negotiations.
Mandela Foundation started the doc. They approached and filmed Jacinda and probably RBG. I’m guessing Archewell came on board and then added people like Gloria Steinem and the guy from the NAACP.
Sometimes the Facebook posts linking to these posts pop up on my Facebook newsfeed. It is ASTOUNDING the different response Celebitchy gets on those posts. This one is a primary example. People are vile toward the Sussexes. It’s really something. I feel like I live in two alternate universes. People who love the Sussexes and people who vehemently hate them.
I’m team Sussex, for what it’s worth. I am cheering them on to every happiness. I just can’t understand the turning a blind eye to the RF and how they’ve treated them, and the BEC hatred toward Meghan.
I got goosebumps watching this. They are truly in their own league. As others have stated already: how wonderful it must be and feel for them to work with an actual team. That is also professional, efficient, trustworthy and competent. They are just going to keep showing their excellent work, a steady flow of outstanding output and projects. While the Keens can only talk a lame game, and only have useless vanity d-list level grift projects to show. The Rottweiler has been demasked, by her own petty,ugly stupidity and cruelty. We don’t need Harry to tell us what an evil abuser she is. The world knows.Through her own actions. One could even make the case the Rottweiler has had enough and wants out, so she is actively sabotaging Charles’s reign. Ha!